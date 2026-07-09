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U.S. forces launched a new round of strikes against Iranian military targets Wednesday after President Donald Trump declared the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Tehran was “over,” escalating Washington’s military response to Iran’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The operation marked the second consecutive day of U.S. strikes after Iran fired on three commercial vessels transiting the strategic waterway, prompting Washington to accuse Tehran of violating the memorandum of understanding reached last month and to resume military action. U.S. officials said Wednesday’s operation was broader than Tuesday night’s strikes and targeted additional military infrastructure supporting Iran’s operations in and around the strait.

President Donald Trump said Iran “called a little while ago” and “wants a deal so badly” after the United States launched a second consecutive night of strikes against Iranian targets, but questioned whether Tehran is “worthy” of an agreement while warning that any future attacks would be met with overwhelming force.

Speaking aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday night, Trump said Tehran had reached out after the latest round of U.S. strikes, which reportedly marked the first American attacks on Iranian infrastructure since the April 8 ceasefire and followed Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. “They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly,” Trump said. “I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making a deal. I don’t know if they’re going to honor the deal. That’s the problem.”

“America still hasn’t learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free,” Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for strikes on the Gulf States on Thursday morning, claiming to target two US military bases in Bahrain and another two in Kuwait. Sirens sounded for the second time in Bahrain on Thursday, the Bahraini Interior Ministry announced. The Bahrain News Agency, Bahrain’s state media, attributed the sirens to Iranian missiles. Sirens also sounded in Kuwait, where the Defense Ministry reported that the country’s air defenses “are confronting rocket and drone attacks.” At the same time, Reuters reported that an elevated security warning was sent to mobile phones in Qatar. An all clear was sent out within 10 minutes, noting that “a threat had been eliminated.”

The White House is preparing for a possible multi-day or even multi-week exchange of fire with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the duration and intensity of the escalation depending on Tehran’s next moves, Axios reported, citing US officials.

A US official said that parts of Iran’s leadership were unhappy with recent developments and “started shooting,” prompting Washington to respond with a stronger military response. The official said the US was willing to wait for a deal but would not accept an agreement that did not meet its demands, the report added. The report said the current escalation could last from “a day or two” to “a week or a month,” depending on whether Iran continues attacks on commercial ships in the strategic waterway. It added that a campaign that began with efforts to degrade Iran’s missile capabilities and nuclear program has evolved into an open-ended confrontation over one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

Iran’s hardline Kayhan daily on Thursday called on diplomatic officials to announce an end to negotiations with Washington, saying missiles would now decide the outcome of the confrontation.

The newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader, said US President Donald Trump would be forced to “beg” because oil prices would rise.

The train service between Tehran and Mashhad has been suspended after US strikes, state TV reports, hours before late supreme leader Ali Khamenei is due to be buried in the eastern Iranian holy city.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways blames “a criminal attack by the US-Israeli enemy” on the route and says it has dispatched teams to repair the damage, according to the state broadcaster, which adds that road transportation is being arranged for stranded passengers. Israel has not participated in recent US strikes on Iran.

A photo shared on social media shows a large banner threatening US President Donald Trump hanging from a hotel building in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

The banner reads “We will kill Trump” in English, with the same message written below in Persian.

UPDATE: The White House Press Pool was advised to keep the window shades on Air Force One closed while en route to the United States after taking off from Ankara, Turkey, at 8:43 pm local time. It is still unclear if this is due to security concerns. This comes as US forces execute strikes in Iran. President Trump was seen boarding the old Air Force One jet en route to the US. The new plane is currently at Mildenhall Air Force Base in the UK.

President Trump on Wednesday told reporters numerous times that Iran is plotting to assassinate him and addressed questions about potential security concerns in a press conference after conspicuously changing his travel plans. Trump had said earlier during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Iran is still targeting him for assassination, slamming the Iranians as “evil, sick people.” “They want to take out the US leader, me, I’m on every list. I saw a thing this morning; I’m on every single one of their lists,” Trump said. “And so far, I guess I’ve been maybe lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long because that’s the way it goes.“

The deal would depend on US President Donald Trump reversing the ban on Ankara’s purchase of the latest-generation American fighter jets, the report noted.

The United States is expected to send Turkey six F-35 fighter jets as part of an initial transaction, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing Turkish officials familiar with the matter. The deal would depend on US President Donald Trump reversing the ban on Ankara’s purchase of the latest generation of American fighter jets, the report noted. Turkey originally planned to buy 40-odd F-35 jets before tensions between Ankara, the US, and key allies, such as Israel and Greece, led the Americans to block the transaction.

President Donald Trump faces some stiff bipartisan opposition in Congress if he intends to proceed with selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, as he suggested when he arrived in Ankara for the NATO summit on Tuesday.

Turkey was one of the NATO members involved in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program from the beginning, 25 years ago, but it was kicked out of the program in July 2019, under the first Trump administration. Trump reluctantly banned F-35 sales to Turkey because it insisted on purchasing Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles despite repeated pleas and warnings from the U.S. and other NATO countries. The S-400 purchase was problematic because Russian engineers might be able to study Turkey’s F-35s and improve their missiles and radar systems to become more effective against the world’s most advanced fighter jet.

Rubio informs Congress of Trump’s ‘historic’ decision, triggering 45-day review; at Turkey NATO summit, Trump says Syrian leader ‘doing an unbelievable job’ at unifying country

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday informed his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa that he had decided to remove the country from the US list of designated state sponsors of terrorism. “I promised to remove all barriers stopping you from rebuilding your country, and very soon, you will finally be able to do so,” Trump wrote in a letter to Sharaa that a senior US administration official said was handed to the Syrian leader after their meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Turkey. “We have US companies ready to invest in Syria and help make your country greater and more prosperous than ever before,” Trump added in the letter.

Trump said Israel wants to withdraw from southern Lebanon under a US mediated deal, despite Netanyahu saying troops will stay while Hezbollah remains a threat.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he thought Israel would withdraw troops from southern Lebanon because it wanted to take that step, despite comments from Israel’s leader indicating otherwise. Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara that he had discussed a withdrawal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Yeah, I think they’re going to. I think they want to,” Trump said. “So we have a deal with Israel and Lebanon. Yeah, they’ll leave. And I think it’s going to work out very well.”

The Israeli military would have “no contact” with civilians and “no role” in separating the zones from the rest of Gaza, a source tells JNS.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace is preparing pilot “humanitarian zones” in southern Gaza to shelter vetted Palestinian civilians outside Hamas control, a source familiar with the details told JNS on Wednesday. The pilot zones would be administered by the U.S.-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and secured by multinational troops from the International Stabilization Force (ISF), said the source, who is familiar with the planning. The source said that after months of planning, requests for proposals had been issued for preparatory work, including an ISF base and a NCAG police camp.

“Only the clans can run Gaza. But for this, you have to get rid of Hamas first,” he said, speaking after the Pulse of Israel conference in Jerusalem.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) will fail if implemented, as only an emirate-style system in which local clans govern independent districts within the territory can effectively rule Palestinian society there, Dr. Mordechai Kedar, a Middle East scholar and expert on Islamic affairs, told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. “Only the clans can run Gaza. But for this, you have to get rid of Hamas first,” he said, speaking after the Pulse of Israel conference in Jerusalem. Kedar has for decades advocated what he calls the Palestinian Emirates Plan, which would see the role of Palestinian governance taken up by clan-based local authorities. Under the plan, Gaza and parts of the West Bank would be governed by dominant local families or clans.

Tens of thousands of Christians are losing their lives to violence in Nigeria, many of them at the hands of radicalised Fulani herdsmen, a new report has warned.

Published by the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa (ORFA), the 105-page study examines killings and abductions recorded between October 2019 and September 2025. It recorded 28,551 Christian deaths compared with 13,224 Muslim deaths during the reporting period. After adjusting for the size of local religious populations in affected states, the death rate of Christians was around 4.4 times higher than Muslims. Three quarters of civilian deaths occurred during attacks on farming communities, often involving killings, abductions, sexual violence and the destruction of homes and livelihoods.

During a testy meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday morning, President Trump eviscerated NATO allies and made it clear that he still wants to purchase Greenland.

Though he was cordial, describing Rutte as a “great leader” and NATO’s “biggest asset,” Trump made the Secretary General grovel to him and cut him off multiple times as he defended NATO. To open the bilateral meeting, Trump first unloaded on NATO members over their refusal to help with Iran and the Greenland issue, notably taking aim at Spain. The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Trump slammed Spain as “a terrible partner in NATO” and declared he wants to “cut off all trade with Spain, including visits.”

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, “I did have issues, and I still do. But Spain, they came back all the way today. Spain was very generous today.”

US President Donald Trump said he thought “NATO came a long way today,” after the Ankara summit concluded on Wednesday. The president entered the summit expressing his concerns about the amount of money the US gave to NATO compared to the support they received. On Tuesday, Trump told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he “was very disappointed with NATO,” singling out Britain, France, Germany and Italy for not doing enough to support the US war on Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump instructed his Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to immediately halt all trade with Spain over their flagrant disregard for the NATO alliance and being “terrible” allies.

The United States will cease all trade with Spain, President Donald Trump said, as he sat down for talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the alliance’s summit in Ankara, Turkey on Wednesday morning. Dragging NATO’s European members out of their post-Cold War slump and making the alliance a credible deterrent against aggression to the Euro-Atlantic area again has been a top priority for President Trump for a decade, and his message to members today that they still have to do better continued that. Beyond announcing the ceasefire with Iran appears to be over after Tehran’s duplicitous conduct towards the Memorandum of Understanding and dinging Denmark over Iceland, President Trump announced he’d come to the end of the road with NATO delinquent Spain. Easily the worst-performing of the major NATO states and the most reluctant to transition out of the post-Cold War paradigm of massive welfare and minimum defence, President Trump said the socialist-governed country was a lost cause.

Washington still refuses to provide more ammunition directly, as its stocks were reportedly depleted during the war with Iran

The US could grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, President Donald Trump has said during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Türkiye. He maintained, however, that Washington would not supply the missiles directly. Ukraine has been heavily dependent on weapons from its Western backers throughout most of its conflict with Russia, which is now in its fifth year. Zelensky has repeatedly blamed the West for arms shortages and delays in deliveries, while constantly demanding more aid, including Patriot missiles, saying Ukraine does not have enough interceptors to counter Russian airstrikes.

Russia is banning diesel exports to address a growing fuel shortage in the country caused by Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities.

Over 90 percent of Russian regions have experienced fuel rationing or fuel shortages since June, according to local media and official statements. To increase fuel supplies in the country, the Russian government on Wednesday imposed a ban on diesel exports. The ban will remain in effect until July 31, the government said in a statement. Ukraine has attacked refineries as far away as Omsk in western Siberia, deep inside Russia. The fuel shortage has led to long queues at gas stations and dissatisfaction among the population.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss joins Jacob Rees-Mogg with a stark warning, Britain is on autopilot to destruction, but more people are finally waking up to the challenges the country faces. Truss reacts to the row over Nigel Farage's parliamentary probe, accusing the deep state of trying to bring down right-wing figures and claiming she has heard hints the standards report may already be completed. She also looks ahead to CPAC in London next week, where conservatives from across the world will gather to galvanise the right.

A completely avoidable tragedy has struck in Ireland as a result of its open-borders immigration policies, as a liberal American citizen living in the nation has been brutally murdered.

As The Irish Times reported, 43-year-old Jamey Carney was found deceased in her rented home in Killarney on Tuesday at around 1:20 pm local time by a family member. Carney lived at the residence with her 13-year-old daughter. The murder was absolutely horrible. The Irish Mirror reported that Carney not only suffered serious head injuries in a brutal attack but had been hidden by a duvet being placed over her. Carney had moved to Ireland from New York just five years ago.

91% of sexual assaults and rapes in Catalonia are committed by foreigners

The right-wing Vox party in this Barcelona-area town said an immigrant from North Africa’s Maghreb region sexually assaulted a minor under the age of 15 during the local patron saint festival. The right-wing party is using the incident to once again call for the deportation of criminal immigrants. In a statement released July 8, the VOX municipal group in Polinyà said the assault occurred during the town’s annual festivities. Spokesperson Siquem Cobacho criticized the local council’s security management and urged stricter immigration controls. Cobacho said that despite measures introduced by Mayor Javi Silva, including promises of greater police presenc, “the women and girls of our municipality are increasingly afraid to go out alone to enjoy the festivals in their town.”

“Eternal France which is the emanation of this French people which exists, like it or not, for more than a thousand years, and the New France which is only the semantic dressing of an Islamized, Africanized, Orientalized France,” wrote Zemmour in response

Imane El Hamzaoui, a politician in the far-left party France Unbowed, has delivered a racist speech defaming everything about France before mass immigration. Now, right-wing politician Éric Zemmour has responded to her with a sharp rebuttal. “We all know that the word ‘France’ carries within it slavery, colonialism, racism, and white supremacy,” said El Hamzaoui. Referring to the France before mass immigration as “Eternal France,”, she said that “Eternal France is a fable. The latter is a fable, not a true past. It is the tale of an imaginary community defined by lineage that never truly existed, whereas New France stems from today’s concrete realities.”

Mainstream European media, guided by the UN Global Compact for Migration and hate-speech policies, systematically conceals or downplays the migrant (often Muslim or African) backgrounds of violent perpetrators while freely detailing the identities of native European offenders.

European media’s consistent refusal to report the full identity, religion, and immigration status of perpetrators in horrific crimes is not incompetence. It is policy. In case after case, the pattern is unmistakable: when the attacker is a migrant (often Muslim or African), mainstream outlets default to vague descriptions such as “a man,” “youths,” “locals,” or even misleading nationality labels, while the victim’s background is sometimes highlighted. When the perpetrator is a native European, details flow freely. This is not random. It follows a clear set of guidelines established at the highest institutional levels.

Killing the regime needs an absolute majority and depends on who bothers to stay through the final sitting before the summer break.

The European Parliament spent time earlier this year dismantling Europe’s mass scanning of private messages, but on Tuesday it voted to hand that same regime a second life. By approving an urgent procedure requested by the European People’s Party, the chamber cleared the path for a decisive vote on Thursday, the final sitting day before the summer recess, when attendance thins and the arithmetic tilts toward the people who want your chats scanned. At this late stage of the file, known as second reading, the Council’s text can only be amended or thrown out if an absolute majority of all sitting members, 361 votes, lines up against it. Fall short of that and the law passes automatically, with no affirmative endorsement required. What Parliament rejected outright in March would return not because a majority backed it, but because too any members had left early for summer break.

Surveillance just became a factory-fitted option you can’t decline.

Every new car and van sold across the European Union will watch its driver from July 7, when an infrared camera aimed at the person behind the wheel becomes a legal condition of sale. The requirement reaches tens of millions of vehicles a year, and it arrives wrapped in the language of safety. The rule goes by Advanced Driver Distraction Warning, or ADDW, and is inside the bloc’s General Safety Regulation, formally 2019/2144. Carmakers have had to fit it to new vehicle types since July 2024. From July 7, 2026, they must fit it to every new car and van that reaches the market.

Liberal media outlets find themselves in a truly difficult position when looking at immigration in South Africa.

Black South Africans are supposedly victims — they are black and African, after all — but immigrants are victims, too. Where does that leave us when black South Africans start expressing strong anti-immigrant sentiments against black immigrants? It’s a quagmire for neo-Marxist ideologues in deciding which victim group to support. Among the left-wing outlets trying to find their bearings with this news comes The Wall Street Journal, which reported on the situation on June 28. Africans from countries like Ghana, Mozambique, and Malawi have been subjected to beatings, killings, and calls for them to return home.

Vice President JD Vance was again proved right that the Biden administration’s flood of millions of illegal immigrants into the United States affected housing prices for Americans.

In several instances, Vance has pointed out that the flood of millions of illegal immigrants into the country has driven up the cost of homes and rent prices for Americans. During a debate with Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Vance pointed out that 25 million illegal aliens “competing with Americans for scarce homes is one of the most significant drivers of home prices in the country.” In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Vance also pointed out that many younger Americans were stating that “housing is way too expensive,” adding that the nation was “flooded with 30 million illegal immigrants who are taking houses that ought by right go to American citizens” while not enough new homes were being built.

Federal law enforcement at the nation’s borders is on track to stop 16 times as many people on the FBI’s terrorist watch list this year than it did in any year during the Biden administration, according to a Washington Examiner investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agency under the Department of Homeland Security, is on track to encounter more than 12,000 known or suspected terrorists along the border with Canada and Mexico, including at ports of entry where vehicles cross and between the ports where migrants attempt to enter illegally. Current and former government officials, as well as immigration analysts, do not believe this phenomenon is the result of an increased threat from terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State or al Qaeda. Rather, they agreed that President Donald Trump’s classification of at least 16 Western Hemisphere cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations in his second term is the reason the number of potential terrorists caught at the border has surged over the past year and a half.

Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) suspended his campaign on Wednesday after scores of Democrats called him to step down due to sexual assault allegations.

Platner announced the suspension of his campaign in a video released to social media on Wednesday, denying the allegations against him while deflecting blame onto the establishment. “My name might be on the ballot right now, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine,” he captioned the video on X. “As many of you know, over the past couple days, I have faced some very serious allegations,” he began in the video. “I just want to make it clear: this is all false. The things that have been claimed did not happen. It’s not real.”

Aides for socialist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani are ripping Disney-owned ABC’s The View for turning down an offer to have the mayor’s preferred socialist candidates on the show and for calling one of them an antisemite.

Mamdani has jumped into high political gear by supporting three socialists for congress in New York, including Brad Lander, Claire Valdez, and Darializa Avila Chevalier. Each won their Democrat primary over establishment Democrat opponents and Mamdani is now looking to push his candidates on a national level. But The View was apparently uninterested in Mamdani’s pitch for the show to invite the socialist candidates on the air. Mamdani’s camp was even more upset that show hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Hines called out the past antisemitic quotes by Darializa Avila Chevalier, Fox News reported.

No one should be surprised that New York’s Rent Guidelines Board has adopted the rent freeze for 960,000 “rent-stabilized” apartments in the city, including the first-ever two-year zero rent increase.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani made the freeze his signature campaign issue and has appointed six of the nine members of the board. The lone landlord on the board resigned prior to Thursday’s freeze announcement, saying that “theater” had replaced the data analysis of income and expenses that the board is supposed to employ. This is more than a simple regulatory decision, however. For a mayor who endorsed a congressional candidate who made clear she does not believe in private property, this is a front in a class war. The landlords are, per Mao, an inherent oppressor class, no matter their income or wealth, and tenants are victims, even if they are wealthy baby boomers on the Upper West Side enjoying cheap housing for life. The rent freeze is a war on landlords.

In the quiet suburbs of Little Rock, Arkansas, a small group of Muslim families who once prayed in living rooms has deliberately built a sophisticated, well-funded Islamic infrastructure with direct ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, complete with the state’s only full-time Islamic school, property transfers to organizations named unindicted co-conspirators in America’s largest terrorism-financing trial, and a massive new 10-acre Sharia-compliant campus now rising with taxpayer support through state vouchers.

What began as modest prayer space has become an organized, accelerating project to establish parallel Islamic institutions, a school that openly prioritizes religious identity over assimilation, leadership trained at Al-Azhar University, and youth programs that send children to Muslim Brotherhood-linked events, all while enjoying political acceptance from the mayor and drawing public funds to shape the next generation. This is not organic community growth. It is strategic, long-term institution-building in the heart of America.

Ottawa Public School Board Quietly Drops Pride Parade Participation as Muslim Students Become Largest Religious Group.

In a quiet but significant retreat, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB), one of Canada’s most aggressively progressive school boards, has announced it will not participate in this year’s Capital Pride Parade in late August. The board’s official excuse? The parade falls “outside the school year,” as classes resume on September 1 and the parade is at the end of August. This is the same board that has proudly marched in the parade since 2011, often among the largest contingents, complete with students, staff, families, and a fleet of yellow school buses, despite its timing relative to the school calendar. They have led the parade multiple times. The sudden withdrawal comes despite years of enthusiastic participation, including plans for 2025.

A 35-page memo, most of it blacked out, and the part they left visible is the part that should worry you.

The Canadian government drew up a plan to take individual citizens to court over what they post online. That plan sat inside a 35-page internal memo from the Department of Industry, most of it blacked out before the public could see it. Blacklock’s Reporter pried the document loose through an Access to Information request. Dated March 31 and titled “Misinformation And Disinformation Strategy,” it belongs to the department run by Minister Mélanie Joly, known as ISED. The memo weighs “legal action” against people who post what the government calls “false and misleading information” on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. What kind of legal action? The redactions hide that. What survives the black ink is the logic. “This strategy seeks to uphold the integrity of and public trust in government information,” the memo says. The department is appointing itself guardian of its own reputation, with lawsuits as one available tool.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Carney has continued using a British cellphone while speaking with foreign leaders.

A growing outbreak of a microscopic parasite is sickening thousands of Americans across multiple states, leaving public health officials scrambling to identify the source before the summer travel and produce season intensifies.

The culprit is Cyclospora cayetanensis, a single-celled parasite that causes the intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis. While the infection is not new, health experts say the number of reported cases this summer has risen dramatically, making it one of the largest outbreaks seen in recent years. Investigators have yet to identify a single contaminated food item or common source responsible for the surge. Cases Continue to Climb. Health officials report that nearly 2,000 confirmed cases have now been identified across at least 20 states, although experts believe the true number is likely much higher because the illness often goes undiagnosed or is mistaken for other gastrointestinal infections.

The United States has crossed a milestone that Washington has spent decades pretending would never arrive. Federal debt held by the public has now exceeded 100% of GDP for the first time since the aftermath of the Second World War.

According to the latest government data, debt held by the public reached approximately $31.27 trillion while the nation’s annual economic output totaled roughly $31.22 trillion, pushing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 100.2%. The Congressional Budget Office now projects debt held by the public will average 101% of GDP this year and continue climbing to 120% by 2036 if current law remains unchanged. The media continues to compare today’s numbers with the end of World War II, but that comparison completely misses the point. After 1945, the United States emerged as the world’s dominant industrial power. Soldiers came home, factories shifted from producing tanks to automobiles, the population expanded rapidly, and economic growth far outpaced government borrowing. Debt declined because the nation was producing wealth. Today we are doing precisely the opposite. Washington continues borrowing during periods of economic expansion, not because the country faces an existential war, but because politicians refuse to tell voters that promises have become mathematically impossible to keep.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, led higher by soaring oil prices, after President Donald Trump said at the NATO summit in Turkey that he thinks the ceasefire with Iran is over.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note — the main benchmark for mortgages, auto loans and credit card debt — was last seen more than 4 basis points higher at 4.571%. Shorter- and longer-term yields also moved higher. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note, which typically tracks short-term Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, was up by more than 4 basis points at 4.206%. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury yield, which traditionally moves on geopolitical events, climbed more than 2 basis points to 5.069%. One basis point equals 0.01%, or 1/100th of 1%, and yields and prices move inversely to one another.

The pitch is transparency. The catch is that the government gets to write the words you’re forced to say.

Washington wants a warning sticker on the tools that millions of Americans now use to make art, video, and writing, plus a federal agency standing by to punish anyone who leaves it off. Senator Brian Schatz reintroduced the AI Labeling Act on June 25, handing the Federal Trade Commission power to treat an unlabeled AI image as an unfair or deceptive act. John Curtis of Utah and Mark Warner of Virginia signed on as co-sponsors. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. The reach goes well past what the word “label” suggests. Any company whose generative AI produces covered content would have to stamp that output twice.

For the nuclear energy nerds, last night Erik Townsend joined ZH to host a panel with the founders of modular nuclear reactor startup Aalo Atomics, Matt Loszak and Yasir Arafat.

Townsend is a committed nuclear energy bull and has invested in many nuclear energy startups, his largest allocation being Aalo, a company that hopes to pump out small modular reactors on a mass scale to solve the rising energy costs that AI is rapidly ushering in. Here were some highlights from the panel for those short on time: The Data Center Dilemma. AI data centers have become the boogeyman recently, facing opposition on the populist right and left as nobody wants one in their backyard goosing up local energy prices. Loszak said the solution to this dilemma is stand-alone modular reactors that power data centers independent of the grid.

The rapid expansion of data centers fueled by artificial intelligence demands is increasingly focusing on Native American tribal lands, where companies seek vast spaces and expedited approvals that bypass regulatory hurdles faced elsewhere.

This push comes as communities nationwide grapple with the infrastructure needs of the AI boom, but on tribal territories, it revives longstanding tensions between development opportunities and a legacy of external exploitation. Tribes in Oklahoma, including the Caddo and Seminole Nations, illustrate the divide, with leaders weighing potential economic lifelines against risks to resources and cultural heritage.

According to a report from Biometric Update, the next evolution in digital identity and security systems is moving beyond traditional biometrics and behavioral data to analyze human emotions themselves.

San Francisco-based Valence AI has raised $5 million in seed funding and secured two U.S. patents for technology that detects emotional states in real time from live speech. The company’s Pulse Emotion model analyzes vocal cues such as tone, pacing, and other indicators, converting them into structured data for use in voice agents, contact centers, sales, and support operations. This development signals a broader shift where emotional signals are being integrated into the trust and identity stack alongside device reputation, behavioral analytics, and transaction history.

Everyday shopping trips to major home improvement stores are now being captured by sophisticated automated license plate recognition systems that share vehicle data directly with law enforcement networks.

Flock Safety’s ALPR cameras, installed at locations including Home Depot and Lowe’s across Ohio and beyond, do far more than simply read license plates. These AI-powered devices record a vehicle’s make, model, color, and distinctive features such as dents, roof racks, and bumper stickers. The information is uploaded to centralized databases accessible to police, creating detailed logs of customer movements that remain searchable for approximately 30 days.

According to a report from The Associated Press, powerful tornadoes and intense thunderstorms tore through central China on Monday night, leaving a trail of destruction and fatalities amid already challenging weather conditions across the country.

In Hubei province’s eastern region, the violent weather struck with little warning, impacting thousands and turning communities into scenes of chaos. State media reported that the storms affected more than 14,600 people, with over 330 injured and one individual still missing. Authorities confirmed that more than 20 homes completely collapsed, while nearly 4,800 others sustained damage. A rare EF2 tornado ripped through Huanggang city, slamming into a logistics park and warehouse facility. Fierce winds, reaching speeds capable of lifting and hurling multiple trucks dozens of meters through the air, left behind a scene of overturned vehicles and structural devastation.

The Isaiah Scroll, the most complete and important of the Dead Sea Scrolls discovered in Qumran, is currently on display at the Israel Museum for the first time since 1968.

Although the distance from Qumran to Jerusalem is a mere 23 kilometers (14 miles), the manuscript has traveled thousands of miles on an epic journey since its discovery in 1947. Just as the ancient Israelites made what could have been a day’s journey from Egypt to Israel last for more than 40 years, the Isaiah Scroll took a massive, multi-legged detour before ending up in the museum in Jerusalem, where it has become the star of the show. The Dead Sea Scrolls were famously stumbled upon by Bedouin shepherds the year before Israel was formally established. The museum exhibit tells of the legend that, while searching for a lost goat, the shepherds threw a stone into a cave beside the Dead Sea and were puzzled to hear the clanging of pottery, so they went into the cave to explore.

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