Water levels surged 20 FEET in just 30 minutes, shattering records. Flash flood warnings are active. Burn scar zones are fueling the chaos.

The National Weather Service declared a flash flooding emergency in New Mexico on Tuesday after rapid rainfall caused the waters of the Rio Ruidoso to surge over its banks, creating life-threatening conditions.

The NWS said multiple water rescues were underway in Ruidoso, saying that a father and two children had been swept away by rushing water in Lincoln County, about 150 miles southeast of Albuquerque. “Homes starting to be moved by water,” the NWS said. Video posted on Facebook shows at least one house being swept away in the current, while images shared by the NWS show the water level of the Rio Ruidoso growing to over 15 feet in just about an hour’s time. Officials warned residents to stay away from the river, seek higher ground and avoid travel unless escaping the flood.

The CEO of a weather modification technology company has confirmed that cloud seeding operations took place in Texas just two days before the deadly central Texas flood occurred.

NBC News reported that Augustus Doricko, the CEO of Rainmaker, a weather modification company, said that planes had released silver iodide in the atmosphere in Texas two days prior to the fatal floods that have claimed over 100 lives. Doricko claims the cloud seeding operations did not cause the flooding in Texas.

"Do you want to waste the time?"

President Donald Trump and AG Pam Bondi completely punted over a question over Jeffrey Epstein during Tuesday's televised cabinet meeting. Reporter: "Your memo and release yesterday on Jeffrey Epstein - it left some lingering mysteries. I guess one is whether he ever worked for an American or foreign intelligence agency. The former labor secretary, who was Miami US Attorney Alex Acosta - he allegedly said he did work for an intelligence agency. So can you resolve whether or not he did..." To which Trump responded : "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?!? This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking - we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things that... And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time? I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question about Epstein at a time like this when we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened... it just seems like a desecration.

“I know how these people operate”

A former CIA officer has admitted that nothing about the latest Jeffrey Epstein developments adds up, and it seems like a massive cover up.

As we highlighted yesterday, everything was tied up neatly with a bow as the DOJ and FBI claimed that there is no evidence of any “client list” belonging to the convicted pedophile sex trafficker, or that he was ever involved in any plot to blackmail elite or important people. The FBI and DOJ are also adamant that Epstein killed himself explaining that they have “conducted an exhaustive review of investigative holdings,” including a ten hour ‘prison cell’ video that, it turns out, isn’t even footage of Epstein’s cell door, but some other door at the other side of the facility, and which contains jump edits and missing time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey over their roles in the investigation surrounding President Donald Trump and Russia allegedly colluding.

Department of Justice (DOJ) sources told Fox News that CIA Director John Ratcliffe had allegedly “referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan” to FBI Director Kash Patel, and added that “a criminal investigation into Brennan was opened and is underway.” CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, greenlighted the Trump administration to move forward with making cuts to the federal workforce in an effort to downsize the government.

In an 8-1 ruling, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting, the Supreme Court explained that they were “not ruling on the legality of a specific reorganization plan.” The Supreme Court added that they found that U.S. District Judge Susan Illston had been “wrong” to issue an injunction halting the Trump administration from being able lay thousands of federal employees off, USA Today reported.

President Donald Trump floated the idea of the federal government taking over Washington, D.C., saying that crime would go way down.

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump was asked how he wanted Republican voters to vote in the upcoming New York City mayoral election. Trump described Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani, who is running for mayor of NYC, as a “communist” and stated that he “used to say” that the United States would “not ever be a socialist country.” “I’ll say it again. We’re not going to have — if a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same,” Trump said. “But we have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to. We could run D.C. We’re looking at D.C. We don’t want crime in D.C. We want the city to run well.”

The State Department is investigating an imposter pretending to be Secretary of State Marco Rubio who has contacted foreign ministers and other U.S. officials.

The impersonation campaign began in mid-June when the individual or individuals responsible created a Signal account with the display name “Marco.Rubio@state.gov,” according to the Washington Post. Using Signal and text messages, the imposter contacted three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor, and a member of Congress, according to a State Department cable dated July 3. The cable said the culprit is likely attempting to manipulate world leaders “with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts,” noting that “the actor left voicemails on Signal for at least two targeted individuals and in one instance, sent a text message inviting the individual to communicate on Signal.”

The “Summer of Love – the Sequel” is ratcheting up by the hour as leftists now appear to be encouraging Democrats to “get shot” for the resistance as they warn of “blood” and “violence” in the streets over their frustration with not being able to stop President Trump.

Planned Parenthood secured a temporary legal victory late Monday after a Barack Obama-appointed federal judge in Massachusetts moved to block a federal provision barring Medicaid funding for the abortion giant.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani’s ruling comes despite the provision in question being a part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” recently passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Donald J. Trump. On the surface, it appears to be a grave encroachment by a federal judge into the powers of the legislative branch. While the Hyde Amendment already bars most federal dollars from funding abortion services, like those offered by Planned Parenthood, the fungibility of said dollars has allowed the organization to remain a major Medicaid funding recipient. However, under the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” healthcare providers who abort babies and received $800,000 or more in Medicaid funding in 2023 are barred from receiving additional funding for one year.

On Tuesday, high-ranking officials from the Trump administration unveiled a strategy to safeguard U.S. agricultural land from Chinese ownership and other risks to American farming resources.

“Every family, every home, every community depends upon what our farmers do, and they support and sustain us, not merely by keeping us materially fed, but by keeping us spiritually strong,” said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins during a press briefing. “The farm’s produce is not just a commodity, it is a way of life that underpins America itself, and that’s exactly why it is under threat from criminals, from political adversaries, and from hostile regimes that understand our way of life as a profound and existential threat to themselves,” she further stated.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent provided an update on the massive revenue the United States is bringing in as a result of President Trump’s tariffs during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, revealing that the U.S. is already set to have at least $100 billion in tariff income by the end of 2025.

He further estimated that the actual amount could be more than three times the current number. As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump is levying an additional 10% tariffs on “Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS,” the rapidly expanding international globalist economic group, originally comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The Red Sea has become a highly volatile region, where not only the warring parties, Israel and Yemen, are operating, but also many other world powers.

Incidents between different national militaries are to be expected, as it was the case between a German surveillance plane and a Chinese warship. Reuters reported: “Germany summoned the Chinese ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after saying China’s military had laser targeted a German aircraft taking part in an EU operation in the Red Sea.” The tensions arise as the Chinese influence on the security infrastructure of Europe is being questioned by many nations. The incident took place in the beginning of July, and only revealed today (8).

On Monday, July 7, 2025, Houthi rebels launched a deadly assault on the Greek-owned, Liberian-flagged cargo ship Eternity C in the Red Sea, killing three crew members and injuring two, one of whom lost a leg, according to the EU’s Operation Aspides naval force. The attack involved explosive drones and small boats targeting the vessel en route to the Suez Canal.

Security personnel on board returned fire, but the ship was left adrift, with its crew unable to evacuate safely. The day prior, on Sunday, the Houthis targeted another Liberian-flagged vessel, Magic Seas, with missiles, drones, and gunfire, forcing its 22 crew members to abandon ship. Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the ship sank, though this remains unverified. These attacks, the first since November 2024, signal a resurgence of Houthi aggression in the Red Sea, a critical trade route for $1 trillion in annual commerce.

PM’s second sit-down with Trump in as many days ends with no public component; Witkoff delays Doha trip in sign talks not yet ripe after expressing optimism about reaching deal this week

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrapped up his second White House meeting with US President Donald Trump in as many days without any public announcement of a breakthrough in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire and hostage release talks, which was the primary topic of the sit-down. The possibility of such a declaration appeared to rise after the meeting was publicly added to Netanyahu’s schedule just hours in advance, with Trump saying they would discuss the Gaza Strip while US special envoy Mideast Steve Witkoff expressed hope a deal could be reached this week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump spoke about Iran and Gaza in their meeting at the Oval Office this evening, Israel Hayom reports.

On Iran, the leaders reportedly discussed ways to keep Tehran from restarting its nuclear weapon program after Israel’s and the US’s operation last month. They also discussed what Gaza might look like the “day after” the war with Hamas, according to the Hebrew newspaper.

Such a meeting would be a major step towards a normalization agreement between Israel and Syria.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa are expected to meet at the White House ahead of the UN General Assembly in September, i24NEWS reported on Tuesday, citing a Syrian source close to Sharaa. During the meeting, Netanyahu and Sharaa are slated to sign a security agreement "under the patronage" of US President Donald Trump, the report stated. Such a meeting would be a major step towards a normalization agreement between Israel and Syria.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson firmly denies a US claim of a meeting request, contradicting President Trump's assertion of scheduled talks.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, stated on Tuesday that Tehran has not requested any meeting with the United States, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Baghaei's remarks directly refuted a claim made by US President Donald Trump the preceding day regarding a purported Iranian request for talks. Trump, speaking to reporters alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, had indicated that the United States would engage in discussions with Iran.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy warns Iran of "dramatic sanctions" if it doesn't clarify its nuclear program and allow UN inspectors.

European nations will impose "dramatic sanctions" on Iran in weeks if it doesn't end nuclear uncertainty and allow UN inspectors to return, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned on Tuesday, according to the Guardian. Lammy cautioned that Iran "cannot assume Israel would not strike its nuclear sites again." He stated, "Iran has lost its air defenses and I suspect the Israelis, monitoring Iran very closely, are free to act again, if they think they can further degrade Iran’s nuclear capability." UK, France, Germany - known as the E3 - can trigger "snapback" UN sanctions from the 2015 nuclear deal, which would "impose dramatic sanctions on Iran across nearly every single front in its economy," Lammy stated. Sanctions include cargo inspections, arms embargoes, and missile tech restrictions.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran has requested negotiations with Washington and expressed his willingness to lift sanctions “at the right time.”

“I would love to be able to take those sanctions off and give them a chance,” Trump said during a White House dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “They want to meet and make peace. We have scheduled Iran talks. They want to talk.” US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told reporters that nuclear negotiations between the two countries are expected to take place “in the next week or so,” in what would mark the first official diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran since the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

Goods from South Korea and Japan will be subjected to “only” a 25% levy, the president said

US President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on several countries, including key Asian allies Japan and South Korea. On Monday, Trump posted near-identical letters on Truth Social to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, declaring a “tariff of only 25%” on all imports starting August 1. He said economic ties with Tokyo and Seoul had “been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal.” “We have decided to move forward with you, but only with more balanced, and fair, TRADE,” he wrote. “We invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far.”

The levies will be imposed “pretty soon,” the US president has said

US President Donald Trump has threatened levies on BRICS nations and those aligned with them, saying members of the economic bloc could pay an additional 10% tariff charge. Trump has repeatedly criticized BRICS and recently escalated his rhetoric, claiming he is ready for tariffs not only on its members but also on any country that “aligns itself” with the bloc, which he accuses of embracing “anti-American policies.” Asked whether the tariffs would take effect immediately, Trump said they would kick in “pretty soon.”

Kiev has yet to respond with proposed dates for the next round of negotiations, according to Moscow

Moscow is waiting for Kiev to confirm a date for the next round of direct peace talks, the Kremlin says. The two sides have held two rounds of negotiations in Türkiye so far, reviving a process that Kiev withdrew from in 2022 to pursue military victory with Western assistance. At their most recent meeting in June, Russian and Ukrainian delegates exchanged draft proposals outlining their visions for a potential peace deal and agreed to carry out further prisoner exchanges. Kiev has recently admitted that it had agreed to resume the peace talks partly to deflect pressure from US President Donald Trump.

The US president reportedly pledged to send the Patriot interceptors after the Pentagon halted munition shipments to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has promised to send more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, but the number will apparently be very limited, Axios has reported, citing sources briefed on a recent call between Trump and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. Last week, the Pentagon announced the suspension of some weapons shipments to Ukraine, including precision munitions and air defense interceptors, citing concerns over depleting US stockpiles. On Monday, however, Trump stated that Washington would continue sending “defensive weapons” to Kiev. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell has also confirmed that, at the president’s direction, the Department of Defense would “send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine.”

The country’s birth rate has dropped as the number of women of childbearing age hits a historic low, Tatyana Golikova has warned

Russia faces a fertility crisis with the pool of women of childbearing age plummeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has warned. Speaking at a meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday, Golikova said the number of women aged 18 to 49 stood at over 39 million when the country’s first demographic policy was drafted over a decade ago. That figure has now fallen to 34 million and is expected to drop to just over 27 million by 2046, the minister said. She attributed the long-term decline to the aftermath of World War II and the economic turmoil of the 1990s, both of which led to a significant reduction in the number of women of reproductive age.

Authorities are ruling it a suicide…

Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit is reported to have died by suicide on Monday, a mere hours after being dismissed from his post by President Vladimir Putin, according to Kremlin officials. Hours prior to Starovoit’s death, Putin signed the order removing him from office, with the official decree having been quickly published on the Kremlin’s website. Deputy Minister Andrey Nikitin has been named as acting transport minister in the wake of the dismissal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was questioned by reporters on the firing, but did not provide details or a specific reason for the sudden change, but he did deny that it was due to a “lack of trust” when asked.

The body of Olivier Marleix, a French conservative lawmaker, has been found at home in a suspected suicide

A senior French lawmaker known for his staunch criticism of President Emmanuel Macron has been found dead at his home in what authorities say was a suicide. Olivier Marleix, a 54-year-old MP with the conservative Les Republicains party and longtime member of the National Assembly, was discovered hanged in an upstairs room at his residence in Anet, Eure-et-Loir, on Monday afternoon, according to the local prosecutor. “At this stage, the involvement of a third party can be ruled out, making suicide the most likely cause,” public prosecutor Frederic Chevallier told AFP. An autopsy was reportedly scheduled for July 9.

Algerian youth in Germany commit 56 times more crime than German youth

New German federal government statistics indicate that young foreigners are disproportionately represented as suspects in numerous crimes, with particularly significant differences in street crime and shoplifting. The suspect burden figure (TVBZ) has been compiled by the Federal Criminal Police (BKA) and published in the Police Crime Statistics (PKS) starting this year. This ratio shows the total number of identified suspects over the age of eight, and is calculated per 100,000 inhabitants per population group. It examines all crimes except for immigration law violations, and the data presents a concerning trend. For German suspects across all age groups, the TVBZ is 1,878.

The rapid increase in family-based immigration coincides with the left-wing government’s amnesty plan and public concern over mass migration and fraud

The number of immigrants living in Spain under family reunification permits has surged by more than 650 percent in the past five years, according to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration, obtained by The Objective through Spain’s Transparency Portal. The figures show that such permits rose from 43,848 in March 2020 to 328,841 by March this year. The ministry clarified that the data refers solely to permits granted, not applications or rejections. These permits are granted to foreigners with close family ties to Spanish citizens or legal residents and typically allow for temporary residence that can be renewed.

Buckingham Palace says King Charles's issue is 'nothing to do with his cancer diagnosis'.

Civil liberties advocates warn that Ottawa’s "fresh look" could revive the most draconian elements of the shelved bill.

As Canada’s government hints at reviving its shelved Online Harms Bill, concerns are mounting that this could signal a renewed assault on free speech. The legislation, once known as Bill C-63, had been left behind when Parliament was prorogued earlier this year. Now, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberals appear ready to give their controversial plan another try, leaving civil liberties groups on high alert. The Democracy Fund (TDF), a leading voice in the fight for free expression, has been quick to sound the alarm. Mark Joseph, TDF’s litigation director, argues that no sweeping new regime is necessary.

Eleven members of Congress have signed a letter requesting that the National Institutes of Health end its funding for barbaric dog and cat experiments approved under Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The letter cited Gateway Pundit’s reporting and the relentless investigations of taxpayer watchdog White Coat Waste Project (WCW). Writing t o NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the House lawmakers, led by Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, demanded the immediate cancellation of all Fauci-funded dog and cat experiments. Citing WCW’s evidence, they blasted the NIH for “disturbing” tests, including a $10 million UNC-Chapel Hill project that breeds hemophiliac puppies only to slaughter them post-experiment. “We are sending this request with considerable urgency,” the lawmakers wrote, signaling a zero-tolerance stance on the NIH’s animal cruelty.

Fresh off its worst performance since Richard Nixon was president, the U.S. dollar faces a variety of headwinds heading into the second half of the year that could have important investing implications.

The greenback tumbled 10.7% against its global peers through June, making it the worst first half since 1973, back when Nixon broke the Bretton Woods gold standard. At its bottom, the currency hit its lowest point since February 2022. The path ahead may not look much brighter. That’s because many of the same factors — policy volatility, swelling debt and deficits and potential interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, just to name a few — likely will stay on the minds of investors as they seek other avenues for safe havens.

While many Western investors still haven’t hopped on the gold bandwagon, Asian investors have been piling up yellow metal.

For example, affluent Hong Kong investors have nearly tripled their gold holdings over the last year. According to an HSBC survey, Hong Kong residents with $100,000 to $2 million in investable assets have allocated an average of 11 percent of their portfolios to gold and other precious metals. That was up from a 4 percent allocation just one year ago.

This reflects rising interest in gold and silver by Chinese and Asians more generally.

As the west muddles through murky economic waters, many call on the Federal Reserve to hold off a recession. But, as our neighbors to the east show us, central banks are highly constrained in what they can actually accomplish, and more inflation isn’t the right move.

According to the most recent report on consumer prices, published at the Statistics Bureau of Japan, consumer prices rose 3.4 percent, year over year, in May. That’s down slightly from April’s 12-month increase of 3.6 percent, and it’s up solidly from May 2024’s increase of 2.9 percent. Overall, Japan’s CPI inflation has surged since mid 2022, bringing inflation rates up to multi-decade highs and to levels not seen since the early 1980s. (Japan’s core inflation measure has surged as well.)

"We’ll surrender control without ever voting on it."

We already know that AI models are developing a propensity for lying — but that tendency may go far deeper, according to one alarm-sounding computer scientist. As flagged by Gizmodo, this latest missive of AI doomerism comes from AI safety researcher Roman Yampolskiy, who made it on a somewhat surprising venue: shock jock Joe Rogan's podcast, which occasionally features legitimate experts alongside garden-variety reactionaries and quacks. During the July 3 episode of "The Joe Rogan experience," Yampolskiy, who heralds from the University of Louisville in Kentucky, proffered that many of his colleagues believe there's a double-digit chance that AI will lead to human extinction.

Country-wide thunderstorm alerts caused a slew of flights to be grounded at multiple major airports, with some lasting through Tuesday night in New York.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops for flights departing from JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Delays at Philadelphia International Airport and LaGuardia Airport are issued through Tuesday night, according to the FAA. Flights at JFK and Newark were halted until at least 5:15 p.m., but it started to thunder in NYC shortly before 8 p.m.

Central North Carolina faced severe flooding as Tropical Depression Chantal, downgraded from a tropical storm after making landfall in South Carolina, unleashed up to 10 inches of rain across the region.

The storm, which struck early Sunday near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, caused widespread disruption, including flooded homes, closed highways, stranded drivers, and power outages affecting tens of thousands. As the storm moved northeast toward Washington, D.C., and Maryland, officials warned of continued flash flooding risks along the I-95 corridor. The storm’s slow movement inland exacerbated the flooding, as noted by Dan Leins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh: “As Chantal moved inland, the storm slowed down significantly, extending the duration of heavy rainfall in areas it crossed.”

A swarm of small earthquakes began under Mount Rainier’s summit early on July 8, with seismicity first detected at 01:29 LT (08:29 UTC). The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) and the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory (CVO) have since recorded hundreds of earthquakes in the region.

The earthquakes are located at depths between 2 and 6 km (1.2–3.7 miles) beneath the summit. The largest earthquake thus far was M1.7 at 04:52 LT (11:52 UTC). The rate of activity peaked at several events per minute during the initial hours of the swarm but no earthquakes have been felt at the surface. According to CVO, there is no indication of magmatic movement or surface deformation. No changes have been observed in infrasound signals or volcanic gas emissions. As a result, the Volcano Alert Level remains at Green (Normal), and the Aviation Color Code is also Green.

More than 1,300 earthquakes have hit Japan’s Tokara Islands in two weeks, prompting evacuations of dozens of residents from the remote archipelago on the country’s southern tip.

Although no major damage has been reported and no tsunami warnings have been issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency has cautioned that tremors as strong as a “lower 6” on Japan’s seven-stage seismic intensity scale — such as one that occurred Thursday — may continue. Lower 6 indicates an intensity that may make it difficult for people to stand without holding on to stable support.

In the first half of 2025, New York state has emerged as a hotspot for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings, with 66 incidents reported to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

These sightings, spanning urban centers like New York City to rural areas such as Chester, Ridge, and Evans Mills, describe a variety of mysterious objects, including glowing orbs, silent triangles, fast-moving disks, and shape-shifting lights. The reports, detailed in a recent article by Fox News, highlight a surge in activity that has sparked curiosity and debate about the nature of these phenomena. According to the NUFORC, the 66 sightings mark a slight increase from the 65 reported in the first half of 2024, suggesting a growing trend of observations in the state.

Justen Faull explores the mystery of Antarctica and the ancient piri reis map. The map, dating back to 1537, depicts the frozen continent without ice, leading to questions about our understanding of its history. Could forbidden history be hidden beneath the ice?

