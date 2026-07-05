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From sea to shining sea, Americans are celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday with fireworks, flyovers, parades, concerts, and patriotic displays as communities across the country mark a quarter millennium since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In New York, Macy’s will host 4th of July Fireworks featuring a new Brooklyn Bridge laser show. The celebrations also included a maritime ship show, dubbed Sail4th 250, in the harbor and a flyover by the Blue Angels. Saturday morning, Vice President JD Vance delivered a patriotic address aboard the deck of the USS Kearsarge in New York Harbor. In Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence was signed 250 years ago, celebrations include musical performances by top pop artists and a fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The traditional Salute to Independence Parade was canceled due to extreme heat.

President Donald Trump spoke of historic achievements for the country’s 250th birthday, ranging from Revolutionary War victories, to the Lewis and Clark expedition across the West to the success in World War II and the exploration of space.

He was occasionally interrupted by chants of “USA, USA.” After Trump finished speaking, a fireworks display of 860,000 pyrotechnics billed as the largest in history got underway just before midnight. Trump’s speech and what he has described as a record-breaking fireworks show got underway hours after severe thunderstorms wreaked havoc on Fourth of July celebrations in the Eastern United States. From Washington, DC, to Boston, Independence Day events are back on after brief delays due to inclement weather as the country marks its 250th anniversary. Trump’s “Salute to America” event was postponed until 11 p.m. due to “approaching severe weather.” In New York, organizers opted to launch fireworks early to beat weather concerns.

President Donald Trump again took aim at communism during his speech on the National Mall Saturday evening, declaring that America “will never be a communist country.”

“Communism is a loser, and it always will be,” Trump said during his address celebrating America’s 250th anniversary in Washington, D.C. “The communist system is the opposite of the American system, and the communist system has never worked,” he continued. Trump argued communism runs counter to the ideals Americans have defended throughout the nation’s history. “Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America,” he said. “We’re not going to let it happen,” Trump continued. “We like to stop a threat like that immediately and before it begins.”

Ahead of Independence Day, the two figureheads of America’s political parties offered competing visions for the nation’s future, each before symbols of the country’s past.

On Friday, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani delivered an address from George Washington’s desk in Federal Hall in New York City. Hours later, President Donald Trump spoke in South Dakota, beneath Mount Rushmore’s presidents, celebrating the country’s history while warning of the threat of Communism. The speeches came at a pivotal moment for both leaders. Mamdani’s chosen candidates scored a string of victories as socialist candidates challenged the party establishment in recent primaries. Trump, meanwhile, has continued tightening his grip on the Republican Party, backing primary challengers against lawmakers who have broken with him. Taken together, the speeches offered two competing definitions of patriotism and American identity ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

“Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends [life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness], it is the Right of the People to alter or to ABOLISH it...”

Have you ever heard the Declaration of Independence read out loud? You should. It’s the greatest break-up letter ever written. At just 33 years old, Thomas Jefferson, with cold moral clarity, told the British government to pound sand: “Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends [life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness], it is the Right of the People to alter or to ABOLISH it.” The power of that line isn’t just what it says. It’s how it’s said. Jefferson wasn’t writing from a place of outrage. He was transmitting conviction—moral clarity delivered from a steady frame of mind.

Today the United States celebrates the 250th - or semiquincentennial - anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

While July 4 marks the day Thomas Jefferson’s revised draft of the Declaration of Independence was adopted, it would take months for the document to be signed by all 56 men who would eventually affix their names to it. Several key figures in American history - George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and James Madison, among others - don’t appear among the signatories of the Declaration of Independence at all, having been serving in military roles or other capacities at the time. None of the 56 signers died as a result of their signature, but before the war was over, five would be captured, 12 would have their homes destroyed, and 17 would lose their entire fortunes. None of the 56 signatories ever renounced the cause of independence of their own free will.

New York’s Brooklyn Bridge caught fire in multiple places during Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks spectacular, part of the NYC America 250 Independence Day celebrations.

The massive pyrotechnic show, marking the 50th anniversary of the Macy’s event, featured fireworks launched directly from the historic bridge as well as barges in the East River. The event drew massive crowds to ticketed viewing areas in Brooklyn Bridge Park and along the waterfront. Flames and plumes of black smoke were visible as fireworks were still being launched. Videos posted to social media captured the dramatic scenes in real time.

On Friday President Trump delivered a speech at Mount Rushmore to kick off the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, and in it he confirmed that everything regarding Iran - whether on the military or diplomatic fronts - have been paused to allow for the Islamic Republic to bury its late supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Trump said Washington “knocked the hell out of Iran” and that the country was “dying to settle”. He also made comparisons between the lengthy Iran conflict and the brief US operation to overthrow Maduro of Venezuela. “We beat Venezuela in one day, and we knocked the hell out of Iran,” he said. That’s when he claimed that the current US posture and pause in action is all about allowing the Iranians time to conduct a week-long funeral for the slain Khamenei, killed during the opening day of Operation Epic Fury. “We gave them a week off for a funeral because we’re nice,“ he said.

The funeral began on Saturday in Tehran with chants of “death to America, death to Israel,” and his body is expected to be taken to Qom, Najaf and Kerbala, the great Shi’ite centers of Iran and Iraq.

Iran’s funeral for former supreme leader Ali Khamenei entered its second day on Sunday, as crowds gather to pay respects at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran. Three sons of the slain Ayatollah prayed beside his coffin and those of four other family members on Sunday, but Mojtaba, the son who has succeeded him as Iran’s supreme leader, did not make an appearance. Khamenei was killed back in February, during the opening strikes of Operation Roaring Lion.

Hardline influencer says red flags signal demand for ‘revenge’ for Khamenei

A hardline Iranian influencer said on Saturday on X that the display of large numbers of red flags at a mourning gathering for Ali Khamenei reflected a call for revenge over his killing. “The multitude of red flags for Khamenei in the crowd of millions of devotees of Imam Khamenei shows that the demand for blood vengeance is at the top of all the requests of these noble, brave, and faithful people,” the post said.

“What is happening today is massive surrender by the US to Iran; the Iranians are setting the tone, the US is releasing funds to Iran,” he said.

Danny Ayalon, a former deputy foreign minister and Israel’s former ambassador to the US, laid out his view of Israel’s standing in the US, calling the current deal between the US and Iran a “massive surrender” to the regime, during a Thursday interview with 103FM. Ayalon began the interview by citing recent reports on the relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is,” Trump said in a phone interview with Axios.

US President Donald Trump said he has a good relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the Israeli leader knows who’s in charge. “We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is,” Trump told Axios on Saturday. The report comes as Trump and Netanyahu hinted at a possible meeting at the White House soon. According to the report, an Israeli official said the visit could take place as soon as a week after the NATO summit on Tuesday and Wednesday in Turkey.

Dozens of Iranian missiles fired towards the Gulf state were intercepted by the system.

Israel sent an Iron Dome system and dozens of IDF troops to the United Arab Emirates during the recent war with Iran. While The Jerusalem Post and other media outlets reported the event back on April 26, at the time the report had to be attributed to “foreign sources”, but with Transportation Minister Miri Regev confirming the report publicly on Sunday, no reference to foreign sources is necessary any longer. Multiple Israeli officials have stated that the decision to send the Iron Dome battery and interceptors was made after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ).

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter said on Thursday that the U.S.-backed agreement with Lebanon is centered on disarming Hezbollah rather than setting a fixed timetable for an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

“The focus of the agreement is the dismantling of Hezbollah, not Israel’s withdrawal,” Leiter said in an interview on the Jewish People Policy Institute’s podcast. Leiter, who led the Israeli delegation in talks with Lebanese officials in Washington, said the trilateral agreement ties any potential Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanon to the disarmament of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group. He stressed that Israeli forces would remain in southern Lebanon until the Lebanese armed forces demonstrate both the capability and the willingness to disarm Hezbollah and assume responsibility for security in areas under their formal control.

Can tide turn enough despite terror groups’s influence in Lebanon?

Voices of opposition to and outright disdain for Hezbollah in Lebanon have been amplified more than ever, with many politicians and activists publicly supporting the agreement with Israel as a last-ditch effort to save the country. The agreement signed last week between Beirut and Jerusalem has emboldened accusations against Hezbollah for dragging the beleaguered country into several devastating wars, including the latest one that ended last month. Social media posts by activists and politicians and footage compiled by the Center for Peace Communications and Jusoor News show a fomenting tide of hostility aimed at the well-funded and armed Iranian proxy that has dominated southern Lebanon since the 1980s.

Egypt opened its new Octagon Strategic Command Headquarters, presenting the huge military center as a symbol of modernization and Cairo’s growing influence in the region.

Egypt is showcasing its new Strategic Command Headquarters, dubbed the “Octagon,” in a move that is aimed at showcasing Cairo’s power. “Egypt is committed to peace for those who want peace,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said at the inauguration of the new Strategic Command HQ. This is a major point of pride for Egypt and is meant to showcase that Egypt is returning to its place of influence in the region. Egypt is one of several countries going through an important military build-up in recent years. Alongside Israel, where defense exports and the defense budget is at an all-time high, Egypt is also joined by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and other states that are seeking to showcase strength in the third decade of this century.

The performance quickly went viral online, and attracted more than nine million views on YouTube as of Friday, with clips spreading widely across X/Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms

A Turkish court jailed comedian Deniz Goktas pending trial on Friday for insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and religious values, a court document seen by Reuters showed, days after prosecutors opened an investigation into remarks he made on stage. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said earlier this week it had launched an investigation after identifying what it described as criminal expressions in content shared by Goktas on social media. Police detained him at Istanbul Airport when he flew back to Turkey from a trip abroad on Thursday.

A nationwide day of mourning was declared in Kyiv after Russia unleashed what officials are calling the deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital so far this year — a strike so severe that it has reignited President Volodymyr Zelensky’s long-running appeal for Ukraine to build its own air defense industry rather than continue relying on a thin and increasingly strained pipeline of Western-supplied missiles.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced the mourning period in honor of the victims of Thursday’s assault, which combined missiles and drones in one of the most intense bombardments the capital has endured. Flags across the city have been lowered to half-mast, and all entertainment events have been canceled. Ukrainska Pravda, reporting shortly after the strike, put the toll at more than a dozen dead and many more wounded, with rescue crews still combing through rubble as the report went out.

Rotherham grooming gang survivor Sarah Wilson has issued a chilling warning to the government, stating that plans for the early release of prisoners under a new scheme will 'silence survivors all over again'. Sarah Wilson, who endured three criminal trials to secure justice against multiple abusers, recently received a letter notifying her that some of the predators jailed for raping and trafficking her could be freed early to relieve prison overcrowding.

Off-duty cop intervened to stop a brawl only to be stomped to death, leaving wife and two young girls without “the world’s best dad”

A 32-year-old Swedish police officer on vacation in Copenhagen never made it home to his family. Christian Zedig was watching the Norway vs Ivory Coast World Cup match on a big screen at the Islands Brygge fan zone when tensions exploded. A large group of African supporters attacked Swedish and Norwegian fans moments after Norway scored the winning goal. Zedig, a father of two young daughters and husband to Emelie, stepped in to calm the situation and de-escalate the violence. He paid with his life.

There were ample warnings…

When the socialist-communist government of Pedro Sánchez first announced he was going to begin the mass legalization of migrants in his country, his government claimed this would amount to 500,000 people. Now, twice as many people are being legalized than first claimed, and importantly for the rest of Europe, those migrants now have the right to freely move through the Schengen zone. Due to his mass amnesty, The New York Times has now labeled Spain a “beacon of the global left.” In April, the socialist-communist government in Madrid first issue the decree, giving illegal migrants three months to submit their application. According to the New York Times, more than 1 million applications had already been submitted by illegal immigrants.

“I think this is the easier route for them than banning the AfD at national level. There is less attention on the European political party,” MEP Alexander Sell tells Remix News in an exclusive interview about EU efforts to destroy the right-wing ESN

For the first time in European history, an EU party alliance could be outright banned in the European Parliament, which would mark a major blow to democracy and rule of law. The Europe of Sovereign Nations Group (ESN), which includes nine right-wing European parties, has been relentlessly attacked by the EU establishment since its founding in 2024. The ESN’s largest party member, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), has also been the target of efforts for an outright ban at the national level in Germany. While left-wing and establishment parties are struggling to implement a ban on the AfD in Germany, at the European federal level, democratic checks and balances and the rule of law are far weaker.

Pro-migration worker was also the getaway driver during one of Germany’s biggest mass shootings, which involved Fatih Khan G. murdering 6 people in Stade

A 45-year-old man, identified as Fatih Khan G. and described as Turkish, shot and killed six employees at a youth welfare facility in Stade on Monday. New details reveal that 65-year-old Sylvia S. of Bremen was behind the wheel of the getaway car, with the woman working as a “migration consultant” for a nationwide advocacy organization within Germany’s migration policy sector, according to Nius news outlet. The vehicle used to flee the mass shooting was a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé with nearly 400 horsepower. The vehicle was registered in Sylvia S.’s name on May 26, 2026, about five weeks before the shooting that rocked the nation.

Louis’ aunt also appeared on national television where she said that the five youths who beat Louis to death “think they are untouchable.”

A “white march” is planned for Sunday, July 5, in honor of 17-year-old Louis, who was beaten to death by at least five multicultural thugs in the French city of Narbonne. Louis’ mother said this was no time for mourning, “but a time for war.”

His aunt has also spoken to the media, calling for justice while describing the horror of Louis’ death and the indifference of the perpetrators, who filmed themselves laughing as he died. The march, which is organized by the family, will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Narbonne City Hall square and proceeds to the construction site where Louis was beaten to death. The mother is expected to speak there in honor of Louis.

Another mass sexual assault inside the French healthcare system, this time targeting women all over the age of 80

A homeless man born in the African country of Mali has been arrested after sexually assaulting five elderly female patients, all in their 80s, at a hospital in Villepinte, France, in the multicultural Seine-Saint-Denis department. The case follows a wave of similar attacks in France and other countries involving foreigners and elderly victims. According to police sources, the five women — all born between 1936 and 1940 — were approached by the man in the hallways of the Robert-Ballanger intercommunal hospital center during the night of June 27 into June 28. The women reported that he exposed his genitals and began molesting and groping the women.

The Industry Department is considering legal action against social media users for allegedly spreading “false and misleading information.”

Thousands of Shia Muslims gathered in Toronto on Thursday, June 25, for the annual Ashura procession, an event marking one of the holiest days in Shia Islam.

The Bank of International Settlements (central bank OF central banks) has warned in their latest report that the speculative capex spending around AI has reached proportions so absurd — think tulip mania times Roaring 20's times dot-com — that if anything even so much as slows down, the whole house of cards will fall, and the global economy will slip into a deep depression or collapse altogether.

Companies like Nvidia and the hyperscalers (google, meta, oracle) are borrowing money hand over fist, throwing a TRILLION DOLLARS at new capacity, with no understanding of how that will possibly be paid off. But at this point, the idea of stopping it is unthinkable, and the results would be catastrophic.

When (not if) this thing turns—and the signs are already there—those who can grow their own and exist without grid power or supermarkets for a time are the ones who will be left standing.

The US tax system is often praised as a means of funding essential government services and redistributing wealth. A deeper analysis reveals that it is primarily driven by envy and resentment rather than a genuine concern for the common good. By pitting different groups against each other, the tax code fuels social division and undermines economic prosperity.

Ludwig von Mises was a strict classical liberal who viewed the state as a necessary, albeit dangerous, instrument for protecting social cooperation. He famously used the traditional metaphor of the “night-watchman state.” He saw any taxation that goes beyond funding the absolute bare minimum required to protect citizens from violence, theft, and fraud as the forcible extraction of a person’s life and effort. This remains a core concept that underpins the Austrian School of economics critique of the interventionist state.

The FBI won’t confirm records it has spent years openly admitting exist.

The New Civil Liberties Alliance wants to know whether the FBI spent tax dollars getting platforms to bury Americans’ speech. On June 30 it asked a federal judge to force an answer. NCLA filed a motion for summary judgment in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, the latest move in its case against the FBI and the Justice Department. We obtained a copy of the motion for you here. The request itself is narrow, covering records responsive to a FOIA filing NCLA made in January 2023 about money the Bureau reportedly routed to social media companies, media outlets, and other private groups.

The wallet exists because Brussels wrote it into law, not because anyone in Ireland asked for it.

Ireland has switched on the first working pieces of its state digital ID. The version citizens can now download is the opening move in something larger than a convenience app. Built on top of the existing MyGovID login, the Government Digital Wallet begins the slow removal of anonymous dealings with the Irish state, with anonymous access to large parts of the internet not far behind. The pressure comes from Brussels, where eIDAS 2, formally EU Regulation 2024/1183, requires member states to make at least one EU Digital Identity Wallet available to citizens, residents and businesses by the end of 2026.

According to a report from Decrypt, Russia’s central bank is advancing its ambitious central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiative, with Governor Elvira Nabiullina announcing that the country is on track for the digital ruble to see broad adoption starting September 1.

The move marks a significant milestone nearly three years after President Vladimir Putin signed legislation enabling the digital version of the national currency. A subsequent law passed last July mandated that major banks prepare to accept the digital ruble by the upcoming deadline. “Everything is ready for the widespread use of the digital ruble,” Nabiullina stated during a briefing at the Central Bank Financial Conference. She emphasized that systemically important banks and large retailers will need to participate in accepting the new form of money, noting substantial preparatory work has been completed on the technological front.

A Virginia-based US Air Force engineer has become a focal point in the growing debate over expansive surveillance technology after authorities charged him with destroying multiple Flock Safety cameras.

Jeffrey Sovern, 41, of Suffolk, Virginia, stands accused of intentionally targeting more than a dozen AI-powered license plate reader systems operated by Flock Safety in North Suffolk between April and October 2025. Prosecutors say the actions involved sawing down or dismantling the cameras, with some reportedly thrown from overpasses along Interstate 664, where they shattered. Investigators recovered components, including solar panels, batteries, and wiring, during a search of his property.

Chinese robotics firm UBTECH has launched its latest humanoid robot model, the UWORLD U1, described as the world’s first full-size mass-produced ultra-bionic humanoid robot. The company reports strong initial demand, claiming over 13,000 orders for the machines, which are priced at approximately $17,600 (around £13,300).

The UWORLD U1 features an impressive 88 degrees of freedom, enabled by a proprietary dual-pivot biomimetic cervical spine. This design allows the robot to replicate up to 90 percent of fundamental human movements, creating a strikingly lifelike presence that has drawn comparisons to stylized pop star action figures. UBTECH positions the U1 as far more than a mechanical novelty. The company highlights its suitability for long-term companionship, citing an advanced emotion-aware large language model (LLM) that can recognize more than 20 fine-grained emotional states with over 90 percent accuracy.

Advanced four-legged robots are now patrolling some of the nation’s largest data centers that underpin the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

These autonomous quadrupeds, developed by companies like Boston Dynamics, are stepping into security roles traditionally filled by humans. Equipped with sophisticated navigation capabilities, they can traverse complex environments independently, monitor for potential threats, and deliver continuous video surveillance while alerting authorities as needed. The surge in demand aligns with massive investments in AI infrastructure. Companies are directing nearly $700 billion toward data center buildouts—an expenditure rivaling the GDP of nations like Sweden.

Authorities in High Point, North Carolina, swiftly detained a 44-year-old man who was found sitting in the parking lot of a local church armed with an array of dangerous weapons and ammunition.

The incident unfolded on Sunday when a concerned individual dialed 911 to report an armed person in camouflage sitting outside Wesley Memorial Church. Officers responded rapidly, with an off-duty officer already on scene spotting the suspect immediately. Within minutes, William S. Milliken III was taken into custody without incident, averting what could have become a far more serious situation during church services.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, a former NASA contractor with top-secret security clearance has revived longstanding allegations that the agency routinely airbrushes unidentified flying objects out of satellite and other imagery before releasing it to the public.

Donna Hare, who worked as a graphics illustrator for NASA contractor Philco Ford Aerospace between 1967 and 1981, claimed she witnessed this practice firsthand during her time at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Her assertions, first made publicly more than two decades ago, have resurfaced amid renewed scrutiny of NASA’s handling of potential extraterrestrial imagery. In interviews, Hare described an incident in 1970 or 1971 while visiting a restricted photo lab. A technician showed her a striking image featuring a round white object with sharply defined edges hovering above a field of pine trees. Unfamiliar with such an anomaly, she asked if it was a UFO. The technician replied, “I can’t tell you that.”

The House has overwhelmingly passed the Kids Act, legislation marketed as a tool to protect children online. However, critics argue it's a trojan horse for mass surveillance and control, creating a de facto digital ID system. The bill forces platforms to implement age verification to avoid legal liability, a move desired by Big Tech companies like Google and Apple for enhanced data tracking. This legislation mirrors similar bills in the UK, France, and Australia, and is seen as part of a global push for digital identity frameworks that could be linked to future CBDCs.

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