President Trump is expected to sign the GOP's "Big Beautiful Bill" into law on Friday afternoon, as part of an Independence Day celebration at the White House. This comes less than a day after the House narrowly passed the massive tax and spending cuts package in a 218-214 vote.

The 887-page bill includes spending cuts, tax relief, increased defense funding, resources for criminal illegal alien deportation efforts, and other longstanding GOP priorities. The Senate approved the legislation a day earlier, following weeks of tense negotiations over proposed Medicaid reductions, changes to the federal nutrition assistance program, extensions of Trump-era tax breaks, and mounting concerns about the bill's impact on the national debt (as seen with Musk-Trump spat).

Nearly two dozen girls at a Christian summer camp are missing — and potentially dead — after their cabins were apparently washed away by “catastrophic” and fatal flooding in Texas that has left at least 13 people dead, officials announced Friday.

Around 20 children are unaccounted for at Camp Mystic alongside the Guadalupe River in Hunt, a suburb of San Antonio in Kerr County, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said at a news conference. “That does not mean they’ve been lost. They could be in a tree. They could be out of communication. We’re praying for all those missing to be found alive,” Patrick said. So far, at least 13 people are dead in Kerr County, and several are missing.

Barack Obama got blasted for his anti-American Independence Day message on Friday.

“Independence Day is a reminder that America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We The People.’ ‘We Shall Overcome.’ ‘Yes We Can.’ America is owned by no one. It belongs to all citizens. And at this moment in history—when core democratic principles seem to be continuously under attack, when too many people around the world have become cynical and disengaged—now is precisely the time to ask ourselves tough questions about how we can build our democracies and make them work in meaningful and practical ways for ordinary people,” Obama said.

President Trump announced that the U.S. will begin unilaterally notifying trading partners of a new round of tariffs ahead of the looming July 9 deadline to finalize trade agreements.

UBS told clients Friday morning that the move "signals trade deal delays," and the resulting negative sentiment sent U.S. equity futures lower. European stocks also tumbled, reflecting growing concerns over renewed trade tensions. Trump told reporters that "10 or 12" letters would be sent out on Friday, with additional letters to follow "over the next few days." "By the ninth, they'll be fully covered," the president said, referring to the deadline he set for countries to strike deals or face steep import duties. "They'll range in value from maybe 60 or 70% tariffs to 10 and 20% tariffs," he added.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., temporarily blocked the Trump administration on Friday from deporting eight foreign nationals to South Sudan, just days after the Supreme Court sided with the administration in a related deportation case.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss issued an administrative stay on the morning of July 4, barring the Department of Homeland Security from “moving, transferring, or removing” the eight men while the court considers a new constitutional challenge to their removal. This marks the third time the removal efforts have been delayed by lower court intervention after the Supreme Court has twice said the removals can take place.

Eric Johnson, the Democrat-turned-Republican mayor of Dallas, declared on Thursday that the Texan city is now a refuge from socialist policies after New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Johnson described Dallas as the nation’s first “sanctuary city from socialism” in a message seemingly directed toward New Yorkers. “If your city is (or is about to be) a sanctuary for criminals, mayhem, job-killing regulations, and failed socialist experiments, I have a modest invitation for you: MOVE TO DALLAS,” he posted on X. “We value free enterprise, law and order, and our first responders,” Johnson continued. “Common sense and the American Dream still reside here. We have all your big-city comforts and conveniences without the suffocating vice grip of government bureaucrats.”

After 18 years of fighting, Congress finally tells Planned Parenthood: “Go fund yourselves”

After nearly two decades of relentless pro-life activism, the day has finally come: Congress has stripped Planned Parenthood of nearly $500 million in federal funding, cutting approximately 80% of its taxpayer-backed budget. It’s a thunderous victory for the pro-life movement and a devastating blow to America’s largest abortion provider. For years, pro-life advocates were mocked, dismissed, and ignored as they warned about the misuse of federal funds. But the truth could no longer be hidden. Fueled by a conservative base that refuses to remain silent, Congress acted — and even though the measure only lasts one year for now, it sets a historic precedent. For the first time in decades, Planned Parenthood has suffered a defeat on Capitol Hill.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk spent his Independence Day doubling down on his threat to form a new political party, dubbed the “America Party.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who picked a fight with President Donald Trump over the One Big Beautiful Bill, is claiming he wants to disrupt the two-party system by creating a party for the “80% in the middle” who feel abandoned by Democrats and Republicans. In new posts about his plans, Musk wrote, “One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts.” “Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people,” Musk continued.

"Absolutely horrible and sleepless night in Kyiv. One of the worst so far."

Russia launched one of the largest aerial assaults of the war on Ukraine overnight, unleashing more than 500 drones, with Kyiv as the primary target. The timing of the attack—just hours after a phone call between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin—yielded no success toward ending the war in Eastern Europe. On X, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said, "Hundreds of Russian drones and ballistic missiles rained down on the Ukrainian capital." He described the attack as "one of the worst so far."

Moscow is “paying very close attention” to any statements coming from the US president, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Russia takes all statements from US President Donald Trump seriously, but has a vital interest in achieving its goals in the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. His comments followed Trump’s remarks that he was “unhappy” about the lack of progress toward peace. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump spoke by phone on Thursday in a call that lasted over an hour, covering the Ukraine conflict, the situation around Iran, broader Middle East tensions, and Russia-US cooperation, according to senior Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has urged US to renew military aid to Ukraine after latest Russian airstrikes

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin is “mocking” his US counterpart Donald Trump’s peace initiatives. The top Polish diplomat took to X on Friday to respond to a series of overnight Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian drone production facilities, an airfield and an oil refinery, which Moscow said was a response to “terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime.” . ”President Trump, Putin is mocking your peace efforts. Please restore supplies of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine and impose tough new sanctions on the aggressor,” Sikorski wrote, complaining that a Russian strike had damaged the Polish embassy compound in Kiev.

The French leader said he raised concerns over Iran, and saw no progress on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said his first phone conversation in nearly three years with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin focused mostly on nuclear non-proliferation, following a series of Israeli and US strikes against Iran. Macron told journalists that the call centered on Iran’s nuclear program and the need to preserve the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), according to a video broadcast by BFMTV on Friday. “I called him first on the Iranian issue and the necessity of maintaining the non-proliferation treaty,” Macron explained. “It was very important to reach an agreement, because France also bears responsibility for ensuring stability.”

Growing economic ties prompted the move to formalize cooperation, the Russian envoy to Afghanistan told RT

Russia officially recognized the Taliban government in Afghanistan to formalize expanding cooperation between the two countries and move toward full-scale political engagement, Russia’s presidential envoy to the Central Asian country, Zamir Kabulov, told RT on Friday. Moscow became the first major power to establish formal diplomatic ties with the Islamist government this week following the presentation of credentials by a new Afghan ambassador in the Russian capital. Kabulov said maintaining a close partnership had become important after it became clear that the current government in Kabul was “doing its best to cope” with terrorism and drug trafficking.

Berlin could consider a draft if the voluntary scheme fails to produce the required number of reservists, sources have told the agency

Germany is planning to introduce a voluntary six-month military service in order to double the number of reservists, Reuters has reported, citing informed sources. Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Berlin has been trying to boost its armed forces, citing a “threat” posed by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed as “nonsense” claims it intends to attack NATO countries, saying that the Western politicians are deliberately scaring their populations to justify increased military spending. Earlier this year, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed to make the Bundeswehr the “strongest army” on the continent, with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius eyeing a “drastic increase” to Germany’s military budget of up to €90 billion ($102 billion) by 2028.

Keir Starmer’s trainwreck of a Premiership may soon be over, a report warns.

It was only two days ago (July 2) that British Chancellor (Finance Minister) Rachel Reeves was the protagonist of a sad, unprecedented scene in Parliament in which she couldn’t hold back the tears as embattled PM Starmer did not guarantee her permanence in her position. Even if yesterday (3) Starmer and Reeves posed for a plainly fabricated photo-op, the pressure on Starmer from inside his own party continues to build. Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates reported yesterday that two sources – one in government and the other a prominent party politician – have ‘put Sir Keir Starmer on notice’.

Despite the UK having paid the French almost half a billion Sterling Pounds to keep the migrant boats from departing Callais and other beaches to cross the channel into Britain, so far, the numbers of the illegal invasion just kept rising.

The Telegraph reported: “Officers entered the sea on a beach near Boulogne-Sur-Mer on Friday armed with knives to puncture the dinghies in water that was shallow enough for the migrants to wade back to shore. Dozens of migrants, including some women and children, had to give up their attempt to reach the UK as the boat started to deflate and sink. It is understood the knife puncturing is part of initial trials by the French to establish which tactics are most effective in stopping migrants leaving.”

A huge power outage hit Prague and other parts of the Czech Republic, leaving people trapped in lifts and causing chaos in the European capital.

A power outage has hit the Czech capital of Prague, shutting down the metro and leaving people trapped in lifts, according to emergency services. Prague firefighters spokesman Miroslav Řezáč said "dozens" of people had become trapped. There were also problems with ATMs in the capital. Authorities do not yet know what had caused the cuts. The temporary power outage also hit other areas of the Czech Republic on Friday, bringing public transport and trains to a standstill. Prague's entire metro network was inoperative starting at noon, according to the capital's transport authority.

A huge explosion has rocked the Italian capital, Rome, leaving at least 21 people injured.

At least 21 people have been injured after a huge explosion rocked Rome, Italy, this morning at about 8am local time, according to local reports. The blast occurred at a gas distributor in Via dei Gordiani, in Prenestino. Local media reports that emergency services, including police, a firefighter and a paramedic, are among the injured. There are reports that a secondary explosion occurred at the scene. A nursery and sports club are near where the explosion occurred. Rai Radio 1 described a "loud explosion" heard in many neighbourhoods and added that a tall column of smoke was visible from various parts of the city. One resident said: "Crazy explosion in Rome, between Quadraro and Centocelle. I saw a huge flame, and the whole house shook."

In a viral exposé from Rome, travel vlogger Kurt Caz captures what he calls the collapse of European identity—where migrants dominate public spaces, locals feel powerless, and even questioning the chaos earns you the label ‘racist.’

A popular travel vlogger has gone viral after documenting what he calls the “collapse of European identity” in the heart of Italy’s capital. In just days, the video has racked up over a million views—not for Rome’s ancient wonders, but for exposing the city’s descent into chaos, crime, and unchecked mass migration. The video comes from South African-German YouTuber Kurt Caz, whose 3.3 million subscribers know him for raw, on-the-ground reports from around the globe. But his latest dispatch from Rome hits differently. “This is Rome? This is Europe?” “I don’t see a single Italian here. I’m more Italian than any of these people.”

China announced this week its willingness to “take the lead” in signing the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty, a move that comes while Beijing rapidly expands its nuclear arsenal.

The announcement, made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, followed news that both China and Russia have agreed to become signatories to the decades-old Bangkok Treaty. The Bangkok Treaty, formally known as the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ), is a comprehensive nuclear disarmament agreement that creates one of the world’s most extensive nuclear-free zones. America has not signed the Bangkok Treaty due to two primary objections, both rooted in concerns over limiting U.S. military operations and strategic flexibility in Southeast Asia.

Leftist South Korean President Lee Jae-myung told reporters during a press conference on Thursday that he was hoping to improve Seoul’s relationship to communist North, and its patrons in China and Russia, in pursuit of a definitive state of peace on the peninsula.

Lee conceded that any moves to bring Seoul closer to Pyongyang would require coordination with the United States and the administration of President Donald Trump, as the U.S. is an active participant in the situation on the Korean peninsula. The South Korean president made the remarks during a press conference marking his first month in office. Lee, of the left-wing Democratic Party, became the country’s head of state after a tumultuous six months in which his predecessor and successful rival in the 2022 presidential election, Yoon Suk-yeol, was impeached and ousted over an attempt to impose martial law.

"We're not looking to hurt them, we're looking to let them be a country again"

The United States and Iran are poised to resume negotiations over Iran's nuclear program in Oslo next week, Axios has reported, citing "sources familiar with the discussions." It would be the first face-to-face meeting after last month's Israeli-US war on Iran -- which was launched as nuclear discussions were still very much underway. Talking to reporters on Thursday, President Trump acknowledged the mutual desire to resume talks, and Trump said he'd be willing to personally participate "if necessary." While the date has not been finalized, and neither country has yet to confirm the news, the sources say US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, the Iranian regime appears to be applying isolation and repression in an attempt to preserve its stranglehold on its own people.

That’s the conclusion of Fox Digital reporting Friday, citing sources and experts on the rogue Islamic country rocked by Israeli air strikes and the U.S. military’s destruction of its nuclear program. Kasra Aarabi, director of IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) research at United Against Nuclear Iran, told Fox News Digital that the Islamic Republic is speeding toward what he called a “North Korea-style model of isolation and control.”

Asher Jorjani’s life is proof that in Iran, telling the truth means risking torture, exile, and death—but even as the regime slashes his body and erases his future, it cannot silence his defiance.

(Some details have been removed or changed to protect their identity). On the night before Israel and soon after, the United States, launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, I was up exchanging messages with an Iranian dissident who was nearly killed just for trying to tell his story. The regime doesn’t just silence you, it slashes your arms, your chest, and your legs. That’s what happened to “Asher Jorjani.” At 4:00 a.m., on June 20, as we messaged across time zones and thousands of miles, Iranian security forces stormed and raided his car, seized his documents, and dragged him into custody. His only crime: refusing to stay quiet.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s declaration of victory in the recent war with Israel and the United States continues to be met with disbelief and ridicule by many ordinary Iranians who mock his televised remarks from a hidden location.

In dozens of messages sent to Iran International's submissions line, Iranians lambasted Khamenei for what they called a false triumph narrative delivered from underground. “This shameless coward sends messages from a rat hole while the Israeli prime minister walks among his people,” one person said. “Even a kid can tell what really happened.” In a June 26 speech broadcast from an unknown location, the 86-year-old theocrat said Israel “was nearly brought to its knees" and that Iran had dealt the United States “a harsh slap”.

On June 27, 2025, Russian columnist Dmitry Drize wrote in the Russian daily Kommersant an article, titled "The Middle East is Already Changing," in which he assessed that, after the 12-day Israel-Iran war, the main conclusion is "obvious": "Iran is no longer a regional leader, much less a superpower that terrifies its neighbors."

"Iran's Nuclear Program Has Not Been Completely Destroyed, Thus Sooner Or Later Its Opponents Will Have To Repeat The Strikes" "The 12-day war is over; the progressive world community discusses how long the peace will last. There are different conclusions, but it all boils down to the fact that Iran's nuclear program has not been completely destroyed, thus sooner or later its opponents will have to repeat the strikes. The question is in the timing. As is known, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proclaimed a total and unconditional victory not only over the 'Zionist entity,' but even over America, which committed an act of aggression against absolutely peaceful objects of the Islamic Republic...

But source says response includes reservations on key issues, as Hamas aims to prevent Israel from resuming war, lift curbs on UN aid and secure a more significant IDF withdrawal

Hamas announced Friday that it had submitted a “positive” response to the latest proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement, adding that it was prepared to “immediately” begin proximity talks with Israel to close remaining gaps, but a source involved in mediation efforts told The Times of Israel that the terror group’s reply included three reservations on core issues, leaving significant hurdles to overcome. “The movement has delivered its response to the brotherly mediators, which was characterized by a positive spirit. Hamas is fully prepared, with all seriousness, to immediately enter a new round of negotiations on the mechanism for implementing this framework,” Hamas said in a statement, which made no mention of any reservations.

Following the announcement of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran on June 24, 2025, Ibrahim Al-Madhoun, a member of the national relations department of the Hamas movement abroad, published an unusual article in which he admitted that the unity of the resistance axis – led by Iran and encompassing Hamas, Hizbullah, the Houthis and other Shi'ite militias in the region – has been severely damaged.

Madhoun called on Hamas to take "courageous decisions" and advance political measures to put an end to the war in Gaza. In the article, which was posted on Al-Madhoun's social media accounts and on Palestinian and Arab news sites, he tried to outline the power-balances after the Israel-Iran war. In contrast to the Iranian narrative about an absolute victory for Iran, he wrote that Israel had dealt "a severe and significant blow to Iran's nuclear program, which will delay it for decades," and called this an important strategic achievement for Israel.

Syria expresses willingness to re-implement the 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel amid ongoing US-brokered talks for normalization.

Syria has signaled its readiness to cooperate with the United States in reimplementing the 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel, a pact that established a UN-patrolled buffer zone separating the two nations' forces, AFP reported on Friday. This development comes as Washington continues to drive diplomatic efforts toward normalization between Damascus and Jerusalem. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani conveyed Damascus's "aspiration to cooperate with the United States to return to the 1974 disengagement agreement" during a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to the report.

That's who Global News was and is,' said Sheila Gunn Reid on yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream. 'Don't thank them.'

Tariffs and trade tensions are pushing up the cost of summer cookouts, including Independence Day barbecues, Democratic lawmakers warn.

Why it matters: Cookout costs increased at a 12.7% annualized rate since President Trump announced the "Liberation Day" tariffs, analysis by the Joint Economic Committee's minority arm found. By the numbers: Ground beef and ice cream hit their highest prices on record since the 1980s, the analysis found citing Consumer Price Index data. Miller Lite and Coors Light six-packs are up more than 13% at Walmart since Liberation Day and through June 26, per the report. mported beer prices also rose with Peroni increasing 10.5% and Modelo Especial 9.5%. Cookout essentials like aluminum foil, grill tools, and sunscreen saw hikes between 6% and 18%.

As of 1980, the rolling 10-year and 20-year real GDP growth rates stood at 3.2% per annum and 3.5% per annum, respectively.

Owing to a slight boost from the good parts of Reaganomics—sweeping deregulation, tax rate cuts, and sound money, which were partially offset by the long-term ills owing to the abandonment of balanced budgets—the respective moving averages rose a tad to 3.5% and 3.6% per year by 1988, respectively. Still, these rounding error gains in the moving averages of growth should be a reminder that whatever its philosophical virtues—and they were considerable—Reaganomics did not usher in a decisive or even measurable break from prior trends. That is to say, 1960 to 1980 was pretty much the heyday of Keynesian economics in Washington, and the 20-year moving average of growth at its endpoint in 1980 was 3.5%.

The US dollar is experiencing significant depreciation and is poised to have its worst year in modern history. It has declined by over 7% this year, with Morgan Stanley projecting a potential further drop of 10%.

According to Semafor, a weaker dollar could enhance the competitiveness of US exports, aligning with Trump’s initiative to rebalance trade. However, it also results in higher import costs, exacerbating the impact of tariffs. A key consideration is whether the dollar will not only continue to lose value but also its status as the central currency in the global financial system. Currently, there are limited alternatives to the dollar. Although initiatives aimed at de-dollarization—such as central banks diversifying into gold and China increasing its currency use in developing countries through swap lines—have not significantly altered the status quo.

In a groundbreaking development, researchers have created an artificial intelligence system named Centaur that can predict human behavior across a wide range of psychological experiments with remarkable accuracy.

This AI, detailed in a recent study published in Nature, marks a significant leap in understanding human cognition and raises both exciting possibilities and ethical concerns. Centaur was developed by fine-tuning Meta’s Llama 3.1 70B language model on a comprehensive dataset called Psych-101, which includes behavioral data from 160 psychological experiments involving over 60,000 participants and more than 10 million choices. By converting these experiments into natural language format and using a parameter-efficient training technique called QLoRA, the researchers modified just 0.15% of the model’s parameters to focus specifically on predicting human responses.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly shaping critical workplace decisions, from determining raises and promotions to influencing layoffs and terminations.

A recent survey by Visier, highlighted in a NewsNation article, reveals the extent to which managers are relying on AI tools to make these high-stakes choices, raising both opportunities and concerns about fairness and transparency in the workplace. According to the survey, “78% of managers use AI to determine raises, 77% for promotions, 66% for layoffs, and 64% for terminations.” This widespread adoption of AI in human resources reflects a broader trend of integrating technology to streamline decision-making processes. However, the reliance on AI extends beyond mere assistance, with “more than 1 in 5 managers” admitting they “frequently allow AI to make final decisions without human input.” This shift toward autonomous AI decision-making raises questions about accountability and the potential for bias in algorithmic systems.

Jesuit priest Father James Martin, a favorite of globalist Pope Red Francis, has shared his disturbing take on the recent Supreme Court’s decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor.

In a 6-3 decision, the high court ruled that parents can opt out of classes with LGBTQ books. In 2022, a Maryland county approved LGBTQ-themed books for elementary school children to bring ‘diversity’ to school districts. One of the books approved was titled, “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding” – a book about a gay wedding. Other books approved by the radical school board pushed gender transition onto children. Father Martin reacted to the ruling and suggested that kids reading LGBT books is akin to Jesus sharing parables. Martin initially shared a post on X with his distrubing views, but ulitmately removed it and created a longer essage at Outreach Faith.

All of a sudden, everyone is watching Japan. Could it be possible that the hundreds of earthquakes that we have been witnessing are leading up to a very destructive seismic event?

Prior to the magnitude 9.0 earthquake that caused an absolutely devastating tsunami to slam into Japan in 2011, there were a number of very alarming foreshocks. Many are wondering if a similar scenario is unfolding right now. There has been a tremendous amount of shaking in Japan during the last couple of weeks, and now another major quake has happened. Just hours ago, Kagoshima Prefecture was hit by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake…A magnitude-5.5 earthquake has struck Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan. The quake measured lower 6 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 0 to 7. If all we were talking about was that one quake, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal.

They’re not bringing back the gold standard… they’re weaponizing it. BlackRock and other financial giants are quietly remonetizing gold—not to stabilize the dollar, but to profit from its collapse.

