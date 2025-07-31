One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The U.S. Supreme Court says it will review a petition filed by Ghislaine Maxwell regarding her 2021 sex trafficking conviction in connection with the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Court announced on Wednesday that it will consider the petition on September 29. This will mark the first time Maxwell’s case is considered by the justices, with a decision on whether to hear the appeal expected shortly thereafter. Maxwell, a former associate and girlfriend of Epstein, was convicted in New York on five counts related to sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy. She is currently serving a 20-year sentence. Her appeal argues that the conviction should be overturned due to a 2007 plea deal Epstein made with federal prosecutors, which she claims granted her immunity. Her attorneys also claim that the statute of limitations for the charges had expired.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is looking to capitalize on the Jeffrey Epstein feud roiling Republicans by trying to invoke a nearly century-old law to require the release of files detailing those once connected to the late child sex offender.

Senate Democrats’ use of the maneuver marks their most aggressive effort to date to compel the files and comes as they increasingly see the saga as a political opportunity to splinter the GOP, a strategy House Democrats first mounted weeks ago. “It’s not a stunt. It’s not symbolic,” Schumer told reporters Wednesday. “It’s a formal exercise of congressional power under federal law.”

A Danville, Virginia, City Councilman Lee Vogler was doused in gasoline and set on fire in his office on Tuesday.

According to reports, the attacker, identified as Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, of Danville, threw five gallons of gasoline on Vogler before setting him on fire. Danville police said the attack appears to be personal and not related to Vogler’s position as a city councilman. The Daily Mail reported that Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes’ wife filed for divorce just two weeks ago. Showcase Magazine’s Andrew Brooks said the attacker forced his way in the magazine’s office as Vogler was visiting and poured a five-gallon container of gas on him. “Lee attempted to flee, ran to the front of the building,” Showcase Magazine owner Andrew Brooks said in a Facebook video. “The individual followed him and set him on fire.”

Cincinnati City Council president pro tem, Victoria Parks (D), has further inflamed racial tensions in Ohio’s third-largest city after declaring on social media that a group of white people who were attacked by numerous black assailants last weekend “begged for that beatdown!”

Parks, a black woman elected to the city council in January 2022, made the remark in a post on Facebook, insinuating that additional evidence suggests one of the white male victims instigated a fight. Regardless, several other individuals—who appeared to intervene to stop the conflict—were also brutally attacked. “They begged for that beatdown!” Parks wrote in the Facebook post, adding: “I am grateful for the whole story.” Several Facebook users responded, noting that a white female victim who intervened to stop the attack and was knocked to the ground unconscious “didn’t ask for this.” Parks’s post was brought to light by Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President J.D. Vance and a candidate for Cincinnati mayor in November.

Kamala Harris has officially answered one question regarding her political future while throwing the door wide open to another path that will please most Republicans.

On Wednesday, Harris announced on X that she would not run for governor of California next year. She had previously flirted with the possibility for months. “In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor,” Harris wrote. “I love this state, its people, and its promise.” “It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that left-wing figures like New York City Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani are gaining traction among young voters who have grown skeptical of the system, comparing the situation to “Caracas on the Hudson” and arguing that the antidote is broad-based ownership and economic stakeholding.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sounded the alarm on growing socialist appeal among young Americans, particularly in New York, during a policy discussion with Breitbart News, citing State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani as a key example. “Why are we on the verge of Caracas on the Hudson in New York? Why is this guy getting traction? Because people, young people, are disillusioned with the system,” Bessent stated.

No rate cuts... as expected. Two dissents... the most in 32 years!

And all of that as, according to Goldman, the most notable change since the June FOMC meeting is that activity data have begun to show clearer signs of the below-potential growth that most forecasters have expected since it became clear in the spring that large tariff increases were coming. Concerningly, this deceleration has occurred before the drag from the trade war has likely peaked. But apparently, that is of no importance (as a data point) to Powell and his pals. So, brace yourself for the usual barrage of softball questions from reporters too afraid to actually ask Powell the pertinent question of just what data points he is looking at to justify continuing to sit on his hands... as inflation continues to surprise to the downside, rather dramatically...

Donald Trump suggested he could impose martial law to take control of sanctuary cities that refuse to comply with federal immigration laws.

The president's post to Truth Social Wednesday morning also implied that he could take action to arrest 'insurrectionist' mayors in those cities that uphold policies making it harder for federal immigration enforcement agents to do their jobs. The wild suggestion came in the form of a meme that Trump reposted to his social media account. A pro-MAGA account posted a black-and-white image of Abraham Lincoln surrounded by words meant to come from the perspective of the 16th U.S. president. ''Sanctuary City' mayors are defying federal law,' it reads. 'They are insurrectionists just like the southern governors during the Civil War.'

The trove of sensitive documents is allegedly related to what US intelligence officials described as a “treasonous” conspiracy

FBI Director Kash Patel has uncovered multiple bags containing thousands of sensitive documents related to the Trump-Russia investigation in a hidden room at FBI headquarters in Washington, sources familiar with the matter told the New York Post and Fox News Digital on Wednesday. Among the documents reportedly found inside a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) at the J. Edgar Hoover Building was a classified 29-page annex to special counsel John Durham’s 2023 report, which has never been publicly released. The annex allegedly contains a foreign intelligence warning suggesting that the FBI intended to promote claims of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government.

The U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions on Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, for exploiting his judicial authority to target dissent, stifle political opposition, and censor speech.

The announcement, made by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), highlights behavior that U.S. officials say violates fundamental rights and extends beyond Brazil’s borders. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated, “Alexandre de Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against US and Brazilian citizens and companies.” He further noted that de Moraes is responsible for “an oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights, and politicized prosecutions—including against former President Jair Bolsonaro.”

The measure is aimed at addressing the alleged “threat” Brazil poses to the US, according to the American leader

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing a 50% tariff on all goods from Brazil effective August 1, claiming the country poses a threat to “the national security, foreign policy, and economy” of the US. Signed on Wednesday, the order hikes the existing tariff on Brazil by 40% and accuses the South American nation of various violations, including alleged “serious human rights abuses that have undermined the rule of law.” Trump singled out the persecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing trial over allegedly plotting a coup following his 2022 election defeat.

A similar agreement between Washington and Brussels was widely criticized as a one‑sided “submission”

President Donald Trump has announced that the US has finalized a trade deal with South Korea that features a 15% tariff on imports from Seoul. In addition, South Korea has pledged $350 billion in US-controlled investments and $100 billion in purchases of American energy products. Trump boasted in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday that US goods would not be subjected to any reciprocal tariffs, calling it a “Full and Complete Trade Deal” designed to “stabilize economic relations” with a key Asian ally. South Korean President Lee Jae‑myung described the outcome as the result of careful preparation, claiming in a Facebook post that Seoul “gathered diverse opinions and refined our strategies” before reaching the agreement.

Kellogg: "We haven’t really applied full pressure on the oil sector yet."

Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy to Russia and Ukraine, has freshly warned in newly published comments that oil sanctions will have a serious and hard-hitting economic impact if properly enforced - though they haven't been up till now, he suggested. His prediction comes after President Trump's announcement early this week that he would shorten Russia’s deadline to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine down to ten days from the previous 50. "We haven’t really applied full pressure on the oil sector yet," Kellogg said on The Record With Greta Van Susteren. "Russia’s a petrostate, exporting around 7 million barrels of oil daily, much of it through what’s called the ‘dark fleet,’" he continued.

The economy has withstood years of pressure over the Ukraine crisis, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Russia has long been accustomed to Western pressure and sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, after US President Donald Trump announced a shortened deadline for a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict and threatened new sanctions if Moscow does not comply. On Monday, Trump said he is moving up the deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine from 50 to “about 10 or 12 days,” adding that “there’s no reason in waiting.” He warned that failure to comply would result in new “sanctions and maybe tariffs,” targeting nations that buy Russian oil. Commenting on Trump’s remarks on Wednesday, Peskov signaled that Russia is not worried about new sanctions. “We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time,” he stated.

Beijing’s Ambivalence Is Limiting Its Role

The war in Ukraine continues to shape China’s foreign relations. When European leaders visited Beijing last week to discuss trade and security, the need to find a resolution to the war was one major reason why Chinese-European relations had reached an “inflection point,” according to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president. For Europe, China’s close ties with Russia and perceived support for its war effort have overshadowed ties between China and Europe for more than three years. In Beijing, European Council President António Costa told his counterparts that China should “use its influence on Russia to respect the United Nations Charter and to bring an end of its war of aggression against Ukraine.”

The US president says he’ll “most likely” travel to China before year’s end

US President Donald Trump has hinted at an upcoming trip to China and a possible return visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In an interview with Breitbart on Tuesday, Trump said he has been “looking forward” to a China trip and that one could happen soon. He claimed his Chinese counterpart “wants” a meeting with him to resolve the trade dispute between the two countries. “We’ll see what happens, but we’ll most likely be going to China in the not-too-distant future, maybe before this year is out – and he’ll be coming here,” Trump stated. Trump has been sending mixed messages on the prospects of meeting the Chinese leader, stating on Monday he had not been actively seeking to do so.

It would seem that mass deportations in the name of national security is not an issue limited to western countries.

Over the past few weeks Iran has drawn the attention of the UN and a number of humanitarian NGOs after initiated a nationwide program to remove all Afghan migrants without proper legal documentation from their borders, relocating them back to Afghanistan. Nearly 1 million migrants have been deported in the past month alone according to estimates by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni. That's around half of the 2 million Afghans currently residing in the country. Iran’s government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani stated at the beginning of the relocation effort: “We’ve always striven to be good hosts, but national security is a priority.”

Following the 12-day June 2025 war between Israel and Iran, there have been calls in Iran to carry out preemptive strikes against Israel using ballistic missiles or nuclear bombs.

In a July 12, 2025 article in the ideological daily Vatan Emrouz, analyst Amir Abbas Nouri discussed the possibility that the attacks against Iran by Israel and the United States will resume, asserting that an Iranian “preemptive strike [against Israel] is being considered more seriously than ever by the military commanders and the political elements in Iran, as a preemptive step to an Israeli attack against Iran.” Others in the Iranian regime have called for Iran to attack Israel with a nuclear bomb.

The United States on Thursday sanctioned a global shipping and smuggling network allegedly controlled by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, Iran's former national security chief and an adviser to supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

More than 50 individuals and entities were designated, and over 50 vessels identified, in what the US Treasury called its largest Iran-related action since 2018. “The Shamkhani family’s shipping empire highlights how the Iranian regime elites leverage their positions to accrue massive wealth and fund the regime’s dangerous behavior,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. According to the Treasury, Hossein Shamkhani—who uses false identities including “H,” “Hector,” and “Hugo Hayek,” the name on his Dominican passport—built the network by exploiting his father’s political reach.

ABritish couple held in solitary confinement in Iran since January on espionage charges was beaten, deprived of sleep and threatened with execution, a source familiar with the matter told Iran International.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman were recently moved to the Gharchak Women’s Prison and the Greater Tehran Central Penitentiary, added the source familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity citing security concerns. The couple had been held by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence for the past seven months. According to the source, the couple were subjected to torture including sleep depravation, beating and threats of execution by security agents seeking to extract confessions but have maintained their innocence. The couple, both in their 50s, entered Iran from Armenia during a motorcycle world tour. After visiting Tabriz, Tehran and Isfahan, they planned to travel to Kerman.

No aid. No coverage. No outrage. The UN and human rights organizations have turned their backs..no food, no medicine, no help. Why?Because the Druze dared to stand for civilization against Islamist jihadists and Muslim Brotherhood terrorists. Be their voice. Their children and women are under siege while the media stays silent.

Nearly 3,000 innocent Druze and Christians have been slaughtered in just the past two weeks.

Arab journalists and writers recently published many articles that condemn Hamas for carrying out its October 7 attack without considering the deadly consequences for the Gazans and while using them as human shields.

They call the attack a capricious adventure that stemmed from the arrogance and miscalculation of Hamas's leaders, and urge this movement to admit that the attack was a strategic mistake. They also state that the barbaric crimes committed by Hamas on October 7 against Israeli civilians, which included rape, abduction and the murder of children and elders, contravene international law, as well as the values of Islam, which Hamas purports to uphold. The articles claim further that, in siding with Iran and turning its back on the Arabs, Hamas harmed the Palestinian cause and lost the ability to rule Gaza. Castigating this movement for waving hollow slogans of victory while the Gazans are mired in destruction, they exhort the Palestinians to get rid of the "sick" Hamas leaders who trade in blood and elect a new leadership that sanctifies life and aspires to peace and prosperity.

Declaration, also signed by EU and over a dozen countries, urges terror group to give up Gaza rule, free hostages; calls on Israel to end war, agree to Palestinian state, ‘right of return’

Arab and Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Turkey, signed a declaration Tuesday condemning for the first time Hamas’s onslaught of October 7, 2023, and calling on the Palestinian terror group to release all the hostages it is holding, disarm and end its rule of Gaza, in a bid to end the devastating war in the Strip. Seventeen countries, plus the 22-member Arab League and the entire European Union, threw their weight behind a seven-page text — obtained by The Times of Israel — agreed at a United Nations conference on reviving the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

Witkoff heads to region amid US concerns over Gaza aid crisis, reportedly may enter Gaza to visit GHF aid sites; Netanyahu meeting top aides to discuss Gaza talks

With negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal having stalled, Israel has sent a message to Hamas that if it doesn’t accept the proposal on the table in the coming days, Jerusalem will begin to take punitive measures against it, including the annexation of territory on Gaza’s outer perimeter, senior Israeli officials told Kan and Channel 13 news on Wednesday. The reports came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with a small group of top aides and ministers to discuss ongoing efforts to make some progress toward a deal with Hamas.

A White House official says President Trump will not support recognizing a Palestinian state, as he believes it would reward Hamas.

US President Donald Trump will not support recognition of a Palestinian state, viewing such a move as a reward for the Hamas terror group, a White House official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. "As the president stated, he would be rewarding Hamas if he recognizes a Palestinian state, and he doesn’t think they should be rewarded," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "So he is not going to do that. President Trump’s focus is on getting people fed [in Gaza]."

Canadian PM Mark Carney says Canada plans to recognize a Palestinian state in September—if the PA holds elections, disarms, and excludes Hamas. Israel condemns the move, calling it a reward for terror.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday that his government intends to recognize the “State of Palestine” in September, provided the Palestinian Authority (PA) meets specific conditions tied to governance and security, the Toronto Star reports. Recognition will be contingent upon the PA implementing a series of reforms, including holding elections in 2026, a full demilitarization process, and the exclusion of the Hamas terror group from any future governing coalition, Carney stated. Hamas, which currently maintains control of Gaza, is designated as a terrorist organization by Canada and other Western nations.

US President Donald Trump criticizes Canada for announcing it will recognize a Palestinian state, linking the issue to efforts to negotiate a trade agreement with America’s northern neighbor for the first time.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!” Trump writes in one of several Truth Social posts on trade that he has fired off since midnight. The post appears to be a departure from previous remarks he has made on the decisions by the UK and France to recognize a Palestinian state, in which he noted that he disagreed with the moves, which would “reward” Hamas, but would not seek to influence their decisions. It also seems to be the first time that Trump has signaled at retribution for countries who take the step, wielding one of his most powerful potential levers in in international relations.

A group of 599 foreign nationals with criminal records that Canada’s Border Services Agency (CBSA) intended to deport “have gone missing,” the Globe and Mail revealed in a shocking report on Tuesday.

An expert speaking to the Canadian newspaper observed that the nation’s border officials had failed “for decades” to apprehend and deport some foreign citizens with criminal records. Even detaining individuals identified as “high-risk” foreign nationals before deporting them has become a struggle for Ottawa, the report explained, as immigrant rights’ groups denounced law enforcement actions to protect the domestic population from foreign criminals. Canada experienced a dramatic surge in its foreign-born population during the decade that former Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held office, who greatly facilitated international travel and immigration to the country.

Alexa Lavoie reports from Montreal, where American pastor and musician Sean Feucht held a worship service in defiance of smoke bombs and chaotic Antifa-style protesters.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – Europe’s economy barely grew in the April-June quarter as frantic earlier efforts to ship goods ahead of new U.S. tariffs went into reverse and output fell for the continent’s biggest economy, Germany.

Gross domestic product grew an anemic 0.1% compared to the previous quarter in the 20 countries that use the euro currency, the EU statistics agency Eurostat reported Wednesday. Growth was 1.4% over the same quarter a year ago. And prospects are mediocre for the coming months, given the 15% tariff, or import tax, imposed on European goods in the U.S. under the EU-U.S. trade deal announced Sunday. The higher tariff will burden European exports with higher costs to either be passed on to U.S. consumers or swallowed in the form of lower profits.

The population of England and Wales grew by 706,881 in the year to June 2024, bringing the total to 61.8 million, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This marks the second-largest annual increase since 1949, with mass migration accounting for the vast majority of the rise.

Net migration for the period stood at 690,147, a decrease from 833,696 the previous year. The decline is attributed to fewer foreign nationals from outside the European Union (EU) arriving on work and study visas, combined with an increase in students leaving at the end of their courses. Changes in migration rules under the previous government, including restrictions on foreign students bringing family members and banning overseas care workers from bringing dependents, contributed to the reduction.

'Whatever Keir Starmer says about smashing the gangs, it's self-evident from these images that we're getting record numbers.' GB News' Mark White has an update on Britain's migrant crisis as 600 asylum seekers cross the Channel so far today.

George Simion is sounding the alarm for Romania — and the West — warning that if free nations don’t rise up against EU tyranny and globalist sabotage, their sovereignty will be erased without a single shot fired

George Simion, leader of Romania’s nationalist AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) party, has issued a blunt call to action: Romanians must rise up and reclaim their nation from foreign control and domestic betrayal. His message comes as Romania faces mounting pressure from the European Union and the ruling political class, who Simion says have trampled the country’s sovereignty, sold out its people, and suffocated democratic choice. “For too long, we’ve waited. That time is over,” Simion declared. “A storm is coming. And when it breaks, I’ll be there — with the people.”

In a direct assault on personal autonomy and freedom of choice, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) just called for the complete elimination of religious and personal belief exemptions from school immunization requirements in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

YouTube will soon be a gated community: no ID, no login.

Australia is preparing to prohibit children under 16 from holding social media accounts by the end of the year, and YouTube will now be included among the platforms required to comply. This will require the roll out of digital ID checks. More: The Digital ID and Online Age Verification Agenda At the same time, in the United States, YouTube has begun deploying artificial intelligence tools that estimate users’ ages in an effort to impose teen-specific protections automatically, regardless of the birthdate users provide when signing up.

A Mississippi River of debt issuance. But the Treasury buybacks are small.

The Mississippi River of debt, as we’ve come to call it, that is streaming into the bond market day after day, looked like this yesterday and today: For the two days combined, the government sold $476.5 billion in debt, ranging from 6-week Treasury bills to 5-year Treasury notes, including 2-year Floating Rate Notes (FRNs). Some of this new issuance was to replace maturing debt and would therefore not add to the US government debt; the rest is for funding the new deficits and refill the government’s checking account, the Treasury General Account (TGA) at the New York Fed, which had been drawn down substantially during the debt ceiling period. And that part of the issuance increases the US government debt.

I ran across a 2021 meme the other day that vividly illustrates just how quickly the government is destroying your money.

The meme points out that in 1964, the minimum wage was $1.25, or five quarters. That sounds really low, but keep in mind that before 1965, quarters were 90 percent silver. In 2021, the melt value of those five quarters was $23.34. In other words, the five quarters a minimum wage worker earned in an hour in 1964 had $23.34 in purchasing power in 2021. There's your "living wage." That’s pretty staggering in and of itself, but now fast forward a few years. As of today, the melt value of those five quarters is $34.45. In other words, the value (purchasing power) of those five quarters has increased by another 47.6 percent in just three and a half years! This reflects the relentless devaluation of U.S. money.

A concerning trend of financial scams targeting mobile app users has emerged in the United States, prompting a stern warning from federal authorities.

According to Metro UK, the FBI has identified a sophisticated scheme where cybercriminals exploit popular banking and financial apps to drain victims’ accounts entirely. These scams often begin with seemingly legitimate notifications or messages that appear to come from trusted institutions. Victims are tricked into providing sensitive information or clicking on malicious links, which then grant scammers access to their financial data. The FBI has reported a significant rise in such incidents, with losses amounting to millions of dollars across the country. Cybercriminals are using advanced techniques to mimic official communications, making it increasingly difficult for users to distinguish between genuine and fraudulent interactions.

It has been said that there is no cure for crazy. If that is actually true, we are in all sorts of trouble.

When I was growing up, the crazy people were on the fringes of our society. Today, it is the normal people that have been pushed to the fringes of our society. If you think that I am exaggerating, just look around you. Much of the population is literally behaving like maniacs. We all laughed when “Idiocracy” was released in theaters in 2006 because it was so absurd, but in retrospect that film was essentially a warning about what would soon be coming. Over the past 20 years, our society has been turned totally upside down. The lunatics are running the asylum, and many of them are lashing out in wild and unpredictable ways. If you think that I am being too harsh, please read the rest of this article. I truly wish that I was exaggerating, but I am not. The following are 10 examples that show that our society is going completely insane…

In a recent controversy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Luke Ash, a bi-vocational pastor, claims he was terminated from his position as a librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library due to his refusal to use a co-worker’s preferred pronouns.

Ash, who serves as the lead pastor of Stevendale Baptist Church, shared his story on “Washington Watch with Tony Perkins,” highlighting the clash between his religious convictions and the library’s inclusivity policies. Ash explained that he took the library job to support his wife and four children after moving from Indiana six months ago. “I thought that the library would be probably better for the hours so that I could give more of my time to the church and my family,” he said. He saw the role as an opportunity to be a positive influence, noting, “Part of the job of a pastor is to disseminate information, and so I was going to still play a part of that in my tent-making job.”

A recent study has raised significant concerns about the impact of early smartphone ownership on the mental health of young adults. Conducted by Sapien Labs and published in the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities, the research tracked over 100,000 individuals aged 18–24 across 163 countries to examine how the age at which children receive their first smartphone correlates with mental health outcomes in early adulthood.

The findings suggest that acquiring a smartphone before age 13 is associated with increased risks of suicidal thoughts, emotional struggles, and other mental health challenges, with particularly pronounced effects among girls. The study revealed a stark correlation between early smartphone ownership and adverse mental health outcomes. For instance, young women who received their first smartphone at age 5 or 6 reported a 48% rate of suicidal thoughts, compared to 28% for those who got their devices at age 13.

This kind of event cluster in rapid succession could indicate a larger regional stress redistribution, raising the risk...

A tsunami triggered by a massive underwater earthquake off the eastern coast of Russia, impacting Hawaii, Alaska, and the U.S. West Coast in the overnight hours, has now led to the eruption of Eurasia's highest and most active volcano, located on the Kamchatka Peninsula. Russian media Tass News said the 8.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka was the "largest earthquake since 1952." It cited the Russian Academy of Sciences, which now says the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano has begun to erupt shortly after the quake. "Right now, Klyuchevskaya Sopka is erupting," the Russian federal agency wrote in the post with an accompanying photograph of the volcano's eruption.

Most people never heard this before. In this End Times Productions interview, Justen Faull unpacks one of the most mysterious—and controversial—stories ever published: The Smoky God by Willis George Emerson. Supposedly a true biographical account of a Norwegian sailor named Olaf Jansen, the book tells of a journey into the North Pole and into a hidden inner-earth civilization ruled by 12-foot giants and powered by a smoky, central sun. But is this story really fiction? Or is it part of a deeper truth being revealed?

