UPDATE 9:58 PM: According to Chad Pergram, Speaker Johnson told Fox News, “I might keep it open for a while,” noting that some members who haven’t voted are currently “off site” but will return to the Capitol.

Republicans no longer have the votes needed to pass President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” after four GOP members broke ranks and voted no. Earlier, faction of Republicans in the House threatened to sink the procedural vote for former President Trump’s signature “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB). Just one day after the Senate narrowly passed the legislation with Vice President Vance casting the tie-breaking vote, Republican leaders—including Speaker Mike Johnson and President Trump—were scrambling to win over dissenting House conservatives fearful of a $3–4 trillion increase in national debt and the rollback of social-safety-net reforms.

President Donald Trump must allow illegal migrants to file for asylum, regardless of the impact on his mandate to raise deportation rates, says a district court judge in Washington, D.C.

The administration must also “provide relief” to recently deported migrants who may want to file for asylum in the United States, the Wednesday judgment says. The ruling by Judge Randolph Moss may crash Trump’s deportation policy because it would force officials to release migrants, or detain them at great expense while judges consider asylum pleas. The judgment will be appealed, but it argues that the pro-asylum laws passed by Congress decades ago override Trump’s January 20 proclamation, “Guaranteeing the States Protection Against Invasion.”

Activists are suing Tennessee to cancel a new law that could ban landlords from renting apartments and homes to illegal aliens.

The law, which went into effect Tuesday, criminalizes harboring, transporting, or giving shelter to an illegal migrant with new language in the state’s criminal statutes and adding more definition to human trafficking laws. Republican Sen. Brent Taylor said the law aims to fill a gap in laws against human trafficking and also insists that churches and landlords could not be prosecuted under the law for harboring illegals, according to the Tennessean.

"According to Japan's Ministry of Finance, Japanese automakers have been trying to absorb the cost of tariffs."

Last week, we sparked a stir within the financial community when we were the first to show, clearly and without doubt, that contrary to months of false narratives by the liberal "expert" class, the costs of Trump's tariffs are actually not borne by either US companies or US consumers, but rather by the exporting nation and its manufacturers. In this particular case, we showed that Japan's passenger car export prices to North America had plunged since Liberation Day, making it abundantly clear that it was indeed the Toyotas and Nissans of the world that were footing the bill of those extra $20 billion or so in month tariff revenues generated by the Trump admin.

Erebor would aim to serve the "innovation economy"

A group of high-profile tech investors, including military tech entrepreneur Palmer Luckey and venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale, is preparing to launch a new bank designed to serve the niche left behind by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank — and to do so with ambitions that extend deep into cryptocurrency, defense tech, and artificial intelligence. The bank, to be called Erebor, has formally applied for a national banking charter in the United States, according to documents made public this week. Named after the “Lonely Mountain” in The Lord of the Rings, Erebor would aim to serve the "innovation economy" - start-ups and individuals in sectors often viewed as too risky for traditional lenders, including blockchain, AI, defense, and advanced manufacturing.

Private sector hiring shrunk dramatically last month in a worrying sign for the the US economy.

Private payrolls shed 33,000 jobs in June, but analysts had expected them to add 100,000, the latest ADP figures revealed. The worrying data - the first decrease since 2023 - suggests the US economy could be a lot less resilient than investors have been hoping. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes turned negative in pre-market trading following the release of the report on Wednesday morning. 'Though layoffs continue to be rare, a hesitancy to hire and a reluctance to replace departing workers led to job losses last month,' Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist said in a statement.

Conservative writer Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist recently appeared on FOX News to offer her thoughts about communist Zohran Mamdani and his surprising rise in the NYC mayoral race.

Hemingway notes that the policies that Mamdani is advocating have been tried before in various places and have consistently failed. She also points out how bad this is for the Democrats from a point of optics. They are already viewed as out of step with mainstream Americans and this just makes that problem worse. Like many others who have commented on this, Hemingway takes a very cautionary tone, suggesting that disaster awaits if he wins.

Zohran Mamdani, the openly socialist Democrat nominee for mayor of New York City, proposed buying up private properties to “convert” them into communes in a 2021 instructional video for the far-left Gravel Institute.

The New York state assemblyman, who beat former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democrat primary last week, argued that the solution to “America’s housing crisis” is getting the government to “fully commit to a new era of social housing” in a video titled “How Socialists Solved The Housing Crisis”

Several huge explosions erupted at a California fireworks facility just days before the Fourth of July, shaking homes and sparking “numerous spot fires” that forced locals to evacuate, officials said.

Multiple blasts were reported from the facility in Esparto in Yolo County on Tuesday evening, with fireworks detonating amid the flames that engulfed several structures, according to KCRA. “All we felt was everything shake,” Esparto resident Bryan Sandoval, who was at his home when he heard the first explosion, told the Sacramento Bee — with others saying they thought it was an earthquake.

Recent warnings from federal authorities have raised concerns about potential security threats during the upcoming July 4 celebrations in New York City.

As reported by New York Daily News, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued a joint bulletin highlighting the risk of lone-wolf attacks during the holiday festivities. The bulletin emphasizes that large public gatherings, such as parades and fireworks displays, could be prime targets for individuals inspired by extremist ideologies. These events often draw significant crowds, making them vulnerable to acts of violence carried out by self-radicalized individuals with little to no prior warning.

Echoing Trump, US spokesman says facilities targeted in recent attacks ‘have been completely obliterated’ as Iranian FM states ‘the technology and knowhow is still there’

US intelligence assessments indicate that strikes on Iranian nuclear sites set the country’s atomic program back by up to two years, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. “We have degraded their program by one to two years at least — intel assessments inside the (Defense) Department assess that,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told journalists, later adding: “We’re thinking probably closer to two years.” American B-2 bombers hit two Iranian nuclear sites with massive GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs last month, while a guided missile submarine struck a third site with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Iran officially suspends cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, a move the US calls "unacceptable." This follows a 12-day conflict with Israel and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran officially suspended its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday, a move swiftly condemned as "unacceptable" by the United States, AFP reported. This decision follows a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, which saw unprecedented Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and significantly escalated tensions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iranian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to suspend cooperation with the Vienna-based IAEA on June 25, a day after a ceasefire took effect. State media confirmed the legislation is now in force.

The bipartisan bill gives Trump the power to give Israel the power to protect itself against "all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon."

Legislators have proposed a bill authorizing US President Donald Trump to send B-2 bomber planes and bunker buster bombs to Israel if Iran is still found to be developing a nuclear weapon, Fox News reported on Wednesday. The measure was proposed by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, (D- New Jersey), and Mike Lawler (R- New York) in an effort to allow Trump to "take actions to ensure Israel is prepared for all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon."

In the aftermath of a devastating 12-day military conflict that left Iran’s nuclear program in ruins and its military leadership decimated, the Islamic Republic has launched a brutal crackdown against its own people, executing citizens and arresting over 700 individuals it claims were Israeli spies.

Human rights groups are calling the regime’s actions a reign of terror designed to deflect blame for its catastrophic intelligence and military failures. On June 25, 2025, Iranian authorities executed three Kurdish men, Edris Ali, Azad Shojaei, and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, in the northwestern city of Urmia. The regime claimed they had smuggled assassination equipment into Iran disguised as alcoholic beverages for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. These executions brought the total number of people put to death on espionage charges during the conflict to six.

French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, detained in Iran since three years ago, have been charged with spying for Israel, AFP reported citing diplomatic and family sources.

The pair have also been charged with "conspiracy to overthrow the regime and corruption on earth", the report added. "All we know is that they have seen a judge who confirmed the three charges," Kohler's sister said. Since the end of the 12-day Israeli campaign on June 24, Iran has executed several individuals and arrested hundreds of others on charges of espionage and collaboration with Israel.

On July 1, 2025, Iranian security forces opened fire on innocent and unarmed Baloch women in Gunich village in Karvandar Rural District in the Central District of Khash County in Balochistan. The unprovoked attack killed one Baloch woman, Khan Bibi Bamri, 40, a resident of Khash, and injured 11 others.

Local Baloch sources say that the other 11 injured Baloch women were: Madina Bamri, 24; Saba Bamri, 17; Esra Bamri, 18; Rahm Bibi Bamri, 32; Sanj Malek Bamri, 45; Asal Bamri, 20; Mohaddesa Bamri, 16; Mahtab Bamri, 50; Fatima Bamri, 26; Lali Bamri, 40; and Rayhane Bamri, a 21-year-old pregnant woman who miscarried after being beaten by officers and hit by a shotgun.

New York Times reports that the new ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas calls for a 60-day truce involving the staggered release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in five groups, as well as a ban on televised handovers.

New details regarding a proposed ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization were revealed on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into the evolving negotiations. According to a report by The New York Times, citing an Israeli defense official and an official close to Hamas, the agreement would involve the release of 10 of the remaining living hostages and the return of 18 bodies of hostages currently held by Hamas. Both officials, who were briefed on the developing agreement, spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

While Erdogan is doing everything to delegitimize Israel, any agreement between Israel and Syria "also undermines Turkey’s strategy," Yanarocak told Maariv.

By getting closer to Israel, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is essentially trying to reduce Turkish influence in Damascus, Tel Aviv University's Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies's Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak told Maariv on Wednesday. Sharaa is trying to reduce dependency on Turkey without completely severing ties, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watches with concern as a country that was once under his influence might join the Abraham Accords. Is Turkey's influence in Syria strong enough to prevent it from joining? A complex geopolitical struggle in unfolding with Turkey at the center.

North Korea is preparing to send as many as 30,000 additional troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the government in Kiev.

The influx of soldiers would significantly increase Pyongyang’s military involvement, following a previous deployment of roughly 10,000 troops to help beat back a Ukrainian counter-invasion of Russia’s Kursk region. North Korean troops may be deployed to territories in Ukraine currently under Russian occupation. Ukrainian officials claim the North Koreans would participate in “large-scale offensive operations” alongside Russian forces. Moscow is expected to supply the equipment and weapons needed for the North Korean reinforcements.

European members cannot provide enough military support to Kiev without Washington, Mark Rutte has said

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he “totally understands” the US prioritizing its own national interests, but stressed that European allies cannot continue backing Ukraine in its conflict with Russia without support from Washington. Rutte made the remarks in a Wednesday interview with Fox News, responding to reports that Washington has scaled back critical military aid to Kiev, including deliveries of air defense ammunition, missiles, and artillery shells.

The Ukrainian military could run out of key ammunition stocks by late summer, the German tabloid has claimed

The US decision to suspend its supply of weapons to Ukraine could make Kiev’s situation dire in less than two months, the German tabloid Bild has reported, citing military experts. Without America’s support, the Ukrainian military would struggle to fight Russia in several major fields, the outlet stated. Washington’s envoy to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the decision to halt arms shipments was made as part of the “America first” policy. He also said that the US needs to focus on maintaining its own “strategic defense capabilities” and particularly make sure that “we have enough Patriot missiles.”

The bloc’s heavy dependence on Chinese raw materials is eroding its industrial base, AMG Lithium’s CEO has said

The European Union’s over-reliance on Chinese raw materials could reduce the bloc’s industry to the point where it might as well become “a province of China,” a German executive has warned. Stefan Scherer, CEO of electric vehicle battery producer AMG Lithium, told The Guardian on Wednesday that without temporary protections, the bloc risks falling further behind in key technologies. China currently refines around 60% of the world’s lithium and dominates global battery component production, giving it outsized influence over critical supply chains.

Europe bets that mandatory audits and algorithm scrutiny can be framed as digital safety, not censorship.

On July 1, 2025, the European Union’s Code of Conduct on Disinformation became something else entirely. What was once pitched as a voluntary effort by tech companies to clean up their platforms is now an official requirement under the EU censorship law, the Digital Services Act (DSA). The biggest online platforms and search engines will need to meet strict transparency standards, undergo audits, and show that they can keep what Brussels calls “disinformation” in check. The message is clear enough: fall short during an audit, and expect to hear from the regulators. Brussels couldn’t have picked a more delicate moment for this move. Trade negotiations with the United States are on a tight deadline, and the mood between the two is already tense.

Andrew Rettman, writing for the EUObserver, a favored outlet among Eurocrats, has urged the European Union to escalate its efforts to pressure Hungary and Slovakia for their sovereigntist stances. He demands they submit to EU leadership, specifically targeting their resistance to new sanctions against Russia.

At the EU summit on June 26, 2025, a vote to adopt an 18th sanctions package targeting Russia’s energy sector, critical to Hungary and Slovakia’s economies, failed due to vetoes by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Their opposition stems from concerns over energy security, with Fico citing potential €20 billion lawsuits from Gazprom if Slovakia terminates its long-term gas contract. Both nations have historically relied on Russian gas, making the proposed sanctions a direct threat to their citizens’ economic stability.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has accused Russia of militarizing the region

Germany will send navy ships to patrol Arctic waters in response to Russia’s growing military presence in the region, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Monday. Russia has insisted that it is mirroring NATO moves in the far north to maintain balance. Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Moscow is implementing an appropriate response strategy to potential encroachments on the country’s sovereignty across Russia’s 24,000km Arctic coastline.

The planned redesign reportedly seeks to replace historical figures with diversity themes

A plan by the Bank of England (BoE) to redesign pound banknotes with diversity in mind has triggered a backlash from some politicians and members of the public, who are accusing the regulator of “wokery.” On Wednesday, the BoE announced the launch of a public consultation on potential themes for the next series of notes. ”Our banknotes have celebrated notable historical figures since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first person other than the monarch to feature on a banknote. However, there are many ways to represent the UK,” the regulator said in a statement.

“What they’re concerned about is domestic conflict”

A prominent academic in London has warned that the UK government is actively preparing for the break out of a civil war, but is using the “logically absurd” cover of a Russian invasion to put contingencies in place. Pointing to remarks made in the 2025 National Security Strategy paper last month, Professor David Betz of King’s College London has suggested that the British government is using the phantom threat of a foreign attack in order to harden critical national infrastructure against sabotage. “For the first time in many years, we have to actively prepare for the possibility of the UK homeland coming under direct threat,” the Whitehall paper noted, adding that “critical national infrastructure – including undersea cables, energy pipelines, transportation and logistics hubs” are a major target.

“The whole of Vienna is shocked”

A chilling pattern of alleged abuse in outdoor swimming pools is emerging, with a recent case in Vienna mirroring disturbing reports from Germany, with the reports of sexual assaults sending shockwaves through both nations. As Remix News previously reported, in the German city of Gelnhausen, four Syrians are accused of sexually harassing nine underage girls, with the mayor already apologizing for initially blaming the mass sexual assault on “hot weather” and “frayed tempers.” However, another incident from Austria involving a 16-year-old girl, who was visiting the Laaerbergbad swimming pool in Vienna, also turned into a horrifying experience. Heute newspaper noted that “all of Vienna is shocked” by the case.

Rebel News journalist Sydney Fizzard speaks with Queen's University professor Bruce Pardy about the prospect of Alberta's independence.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an updated warning for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, including new safety data regarding myocarditis and pericarditis.

The June 25 safety communication highlights that males aged 12–24 remain at the highest risk, with at least 27 known cases per million doses during the 2023–2024 vaccination period. MRI scans from a government-funded study revealed that heart abnormalities often persist for months in vaccine-associated myocarditis patients. The FDA admitted that the long-term consequences of these injuries remain “not known.” The updated warning language was required to be added to the Prescribing Information and Fact Sheets for both Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna), including their Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) versions for children.

Moderna is going to ask regulators to approve its combination vaccine against COVID-19 and influenza, the company said on June 30.

The company said a phase 3 study evaluating its influenza vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010—which utilizes the same messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) platform as its COVID-19 vaccine—showed positive effectiveness. In the trial, which featured 40,805 participants and compared mRNA-1010 to an existing seasonal flu vaccine in adults aged 50 and up, the relative protection from the candidate was 26.6 percent better. In a subgroup analysis among participants aged at least 65, the relative efficacy was 27.4 percent. “Today’s strong Phase 3 efficacy results are a significant milestone in our effort to reduce the burden of influenza in older adults,” Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s CEO, said in a statement.

Dollar’s Dramatic Decline Sparks Global Market Debate

Demand for new homes dropped to its lowest level in nearly three years last month, according to the latest data, as builders across the country brace for a significant slowdown in construction in the coming months.

"No one is buying new homes that are under construction or permitted," Nick Gerli, a real-estate analyst and CEO of Reventure App, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Months of supply for both is sitting between 15-20 months, which is basically the highest on record." Months of supply refers to the number of months it would take to go through all listings available on the market at the current pace of sales. That means that buyers would go through the current levels of new home inventory in the U.S. market in 15 to 20 months—much longer than what is considered necessary for a balanced market, about six months.

Microsoft has confirmed it will cut around 4 percent of its global workforce as it ramps up investments in artificial intelligence.

The tech giant will slash around 9,000 jobs across different teams, geographies and levels of experience, the company said on Wednesday. 'We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,' Microsoft said in a statement. It is the fourth round of layoffs at Microsoft this year following the cutting of 1 percent of its headcount in January, 6,000 further job cuts in May and 300 more in June. In April, Microsoft said it planned to use third-party firms to handle more sales of software to small and mid-size customers. The company had a global headcount of 228,000 at the end of June 2024.

Del Monte Foods, the 138-year-old company best known for its canned fruits and vegetables, has filed for bankruptcy and is looking for a buyer.

Late Tuesday, the company announced it was voluntarily entering Chapter 11 and is going through a sale process for all of its assets. Among the company’s product lines are a number of well-known kitchen staples, including College Inn broths and Contadina canned tomatoes, as well as its flagship Del Monte brand. “After a thorough evaluation of all available options, we determined a court-supervised sale process is the most effective way to accelerate our turnaround and create a stronger and enduring Del Monte Foods,” said President and CEO Greg Longstreet in a statement.

When I learned that nearly 12,000 German companies had gone bankrupt during the first half of 2025, I knew that I had to write about it.

The German economy has been deeply struggling for more than two years, and now it appears that a breaking point is rapidly approaching. It isn’t going to take much to push the economy of Germany over the edge, and as you will see below, a deadline that is coming up later this month could potentially be the trigger event that causes that to happen. Interestingly, many years ago David Wilkerson warned that a global economic collapse would begin in Germany. Considering the fact that Germany’s economy seems to be imploding right now, I thought that this would be a good time to revisit that prophecy.

‘Lansing Pride’ featured a sacrilegious, mock ‘de-baptism’ ceremony, while children nearby were exposed to drag story hour and LGBT-themed activities.

LANSING, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — A video of a mock “de-baptism” ritual at a Michigan LGBT “pride” festival has emerged on Instagram. The video shows a man in an orange shirt reading “God Hates FAQs” pointing an unplugged hairdryer labelled “reason” at a woman’s head. “I completely dry water from your head you never consented to,” he intones. “Let guilt evaporate and shame fall away. You are one. You are whole. You belong.”

As June comes to an end, so does the pagan festival of debauchery known as “Pride Month.”

It has become an annual annoyance to find troupes of dancing gay men — usually semi-naked and engaging in various forms of erotic foreplay — overtaking public streets as the first warm days of summer return. It would be nice if the LGBTQ+ crowd — or “Alphabet people” to those without a special letter designation — could enjoy their civil rights without resorting to X-rated acts of exhibitionism in front of children and strangers. Alas, the celebration of sin seems to be “Pride Month’s” chief purpose, which surely explains why its proponents chose one of the deadliest sins — pride — as its defining attribute.

"HSBC and Standard Chartered have begun testing DeepSeek's models internally..."

Former PBOC Deputy Governor Zhu Min recently warned of a coming tsunami of domestic AI innovation, predicting that China could see 100 breakthroughs of the same magnitude as DeepSeek over the next 18 months. The rise of DeepSeek—a powerful, low-cost alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT—has ignited a bull market in Chinese tech stocks and positioned itself as a serious contender in the deepening AI arms race between Washington and Beijing. As the world slides into an increasingly fractured and dangerous bipolar order, the battle for AI supremacy is shaping up to define who controls the 2030s.

Scott Stripling has been excavating sites related to Israel’s conquest and settlement period for almost three decades. Ran Silberman for ALL ISRAEL NEWS went to meet him at the end of a digging season at Shiloh to hear about the latest discoveries and developments.

The dig was cut short due to the situation with Iran, but Stripling was pleased with how much they had already accomplished. “This season I had 135 volunteers who came with me even though they knew there was a war and there was the possibility of ending up in a situation like we are,” Stripling told AIN, “But we, in spite of all this, have had really a great dig season.”

Late one afternoon near Buga, Colombia, people noticed this strange sphere flying through the sky... a treasure hunter José Restrepo was simply metal‑detecting when that same sphere plummeted from the sky, sparking a power line and landing at his feet.

