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At a Michigan rally, President Trump states the US is having “friendly negotiations” with Iran while maintaining military pressure to ensure it never gets a nuclear weapon.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran had “tapped everyone along” for nearly five decades, but that “very friendly negotiations” are currently taking place between Washington and Tehran. Speaking at a rally in Michigan, Trump said Iran has been bullying the Middle East and the United States and repeated his criticism of former President Barack Obama for sending Iran $1.7 billion in cash as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. “You can’t bribe them. You gotta beat them. And we are beating the hell out of them. We’ll see how it turns out,” Trump added.

“The Islamic Republic will never make a deal with the United States,” Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamidreza Haji Babaei said Monday, Iranian media reported.

“We must not allow the United States to wage war whenever it wants and declare a ceasefire whenever it chooses,” he said, adding that Iran should stand firmly against US demands and prevent Washington from doing as it pleases in the region.

First Lady Melania Trump and First Son Barron Trump are the subjects of a new horrifying assassination threat from Iran.

The Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, published an AI-generated video on Monday highlighting the locations the First Lady likes to shop at and how would-be assassins could target her. ‘Melania’s obsession with fashion has become her biggest weakness,’ a narrator says in the harrowing video, according to its closed captioning. ‘Melania has a special interest in the luxury department stores on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan,’ the video continues. It specifically names Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue as Melania’s favorite shopping hot spots. ‘These places could be suitable for operations by global freedom fighters,’ the video continues.

Iran-backed Houthis claim to target crucial Yanbu oil port amid flare-up; Israel, Jordan down drones near Dead Sea as Iraq also reports attacks, officials don’t identify source

Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq reported drone attacks in their territory Monday amid a lull in US air strikes against Iran, after nearly two weeks of fighting between both sides. The Israel Defense Forces said Monday morning that it shot down two drones over the Jordan border, near the Dead Sea, adding that the drones did not cross into Israeli territory. Their origin was under investigation, the army said. Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry, meanwhile, said it shot down drones aimed at petroleum targets, some in its eastern province and others in the capital Riyadh. It said the drones had been launched from Iraq by Iran-backed militias, and it reserved the right to respond.

The Houthis seek to replicate the Iranian model of control over the Strait of Hormuz on Bab al-Mandab.

Yemen’s Houthi Movement aims to replicate Iran’s Hormuz Strait strategy in the Red Sea by disrupting shipping in the Bab al-Mandab and has been emboldened by an insufficient international response, Yemen’s top diplomat said on Monday. “The Houthis want to copy the Iranian model and this will shut down two main straits, the gateways into the Gulf and Red Sea,” Yemeni Foreign Minister-designate Afrah Al-Zouba said, speaking to a small group of journalists at the Yemeni embassy in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only one-in-three Americans support the war with Iran, while most say Trump has not clearly explained its goals.

A new public opinion survey found that support among Americans for the war with Iran has fallen to its lowest level since the early stages of the conflict, with only one-third of respondents expressing support. According to the poll conducted by Ipsos for Reuters, 69% of Americans said President Donald Trump has not clearly explained the goals of US military involvement in Iran. The finding included about four in ten Republicans. The survey also showed Trump’s job approval rating rising to 37%, an increase of three percentage points from the previous month.

US President Donald Trump will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for separate White House meetings on Tuesday focused on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, CNN reported, citing a White House official.

Trump and Netanyahu will discuss the war in Iran, progress in negotiations with Lebanon and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, the official said.

US president has said he would sell fighter jets to Ankara, which has become a regional adversary of Israel; State Dept said last week Turkey not eligible to buy them

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s public cautioning against Washington selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, praising the NATO ally one day before he is set to meet Netanyahu at the White House. “Nobody tells me what we should be selling,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “Turkey has been a tremendous ally for me.” Turkish-Israeli relations collapsed following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack and the war in Gaza, and Israeli officials, including the prime minister, have lately spoken of Ankara as a regional adversary. Speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Netanyahu called Turkey “a regime infected by the Muslim Brotherhood, an extreme movement that hates America and chants ‘Death to America.’”

Prime Minister Netanyahu will present intelligence to President Trump showing Iran is installing centrifuges at Pickaxe Mountain and breaking ceasefire promises, reports The New York Post.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to share intelligence with President Donald Trump demonstrating that Iran is expanding its nuclear infrastructure at its heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain facility and falsely claiming interest in continuing peace negotiations, according to a Jerusalem source cited by The New York Post on Monday. The ongoing conflict in Iran and the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions are slated to be central topics during the high-level meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Two protesters were executed early Tuesday amid heavy security deployment around Isfahan’s Alikhani Square, where an scaffold had been erected and witnesses reported clashes between guards and people who gathered overnight amid fears of further executions.

Iran’s judiciary news agency Mizan identified the men as Amirhossein Safari and Abolfazl Sepahi, saying the sentences were carried out early Tuesday local time. The executions followed hours of growing concern after reports that an iron scaffold had been erected in Alikhani Square, where protests erupted on January 8. Witness accounts circulating on social media described the area as being under heavy security throughout Monday night, with some reporting brief confrontations between security forces and people gathered near the square. Iran International could not independently verify the reports.

Trilateral talks between Israel, Lebanon, and the US will take place in Rome from August 4-6 to discuss border disputes and expanding southern Lebanon security zones, says a US official.

Diplomats and technical teams from Israel, Lebanon, and the United States are scheduled to convene in Rome next week to evaluate expanding the pullback of Israeli military forces in southern Lebanon and address long-standing land border disagreements, a State Department official told Axios on Monday evening. The upcoming round of American-brokered trilateral discussions will run from August 4 to August 6 in the Italian capital. According to the State Department official, negotiations have gathered “significant momentum” following the rollout of an initial pilot security zone in southern Lebanon, alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s White House summit with President Donald Trump last week.

Syria and Lebanon are signaling interest in security arrangements with Israel before full peace agreements, suggesting a slower, more cautious path toward regional stability.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in an Al Jazeera interview on Sunday that he is working to reach a security arrangement with Israel that could eventually lead to a comprehensive peace agreement. That’s the good news. The less good news is that such a peace, he said, would come about “without compromising Syria’s right to the occupied Golan.” Considering that no Israeli government in the foreseeable future is likely to consider ceding the Golan – especially in view of the endemic chaos and instability in Syria – a peace agreement conditioned on an Israeli withdrawal from the Heights would seem out of reach.

Patrick Christys reacts to the violence seen in Paris and Berlin since the weekend.

Europe is hurtling toward a potential energy emergency this winter after gas stockpiles dropped to levels not seen in years, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Storage facilities across the continent stand just above 50 percent full in late July—a historically low figure for this time of year—leaving the region on course to begin the cold season with sites only about 75 percent full, well below the five-year average of 90 percent. The shortfall stems directly from the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which has disrupted roughly one-fifth of global energy supplies and forced heavy drawdowns of reserves. Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie issued a stark assessment, stating that “Europe is approaching energy crisis territory.”

Police are checking government offices, shopping centers, and other sites but currently assess the threat level as low

Police are investigating a mass bomb threat sent to around 400 offices, shopping centers, and other buildings across the Czech Republic. Authorities said they were gradually contacting the affected operators and carrying out checks while most buildings continued normal operations. Based on the information available so far, police assessed the seriousness of the threat as low. “This morning, we received notification of a mass threat to place an explosive device in buildings across the Czech Republic,” police said, as cited by Echo24, adding that approximately 400 recipients had been targeted. Operators who received the warning but had not yet contacted authorities were urged to call the 158 emergency line.

Anyone found in large parts of De Esch between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. without a legitimate reason now risks a fine and a criminal record

Rotterdam has introduced an unprecedented nighttime exclusion zone across large parts of the De Esch neighborhood following nearly three years of street racing, drug use, intimidation, prostitution, and persistent noise from migrant youth gangs. The order, which took effect on Thursday evening, makes it a criminal offense to enter the designated area between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. without a valid reason. Police can fine anyone unable to explain why they are there. Residents, workers, visitors to local homes, and people attending events, restaurants, or bars are exempt. The measure will remain in force for three months before being evaluated.

The suspect, who held subsidiary protection and allegedly visited the victim as a client, confessed to the killing but has not explained his motive

A 29-year-old Afghan migrant has been charged with murder and placed in pretrial detention after allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old Chinese woman to death in an apartment used for prostitution in Béthune, northern France. The victim’s body was discovered on July 13 in a short-term rental apartment in the city center. An autopsy found that she had suffered multiple stab wounds — around 20, according to La Voix du Nord. Investigators believe she was killed on July 11, two days before her body was found. The suspect was arrested on July 22. He confessed during police questioning but has not clearly explained why he carried out the attack, prosecutors said, according to Le Figaro. Initial findings indicate that he had been a client of the victim, who authorities believe may have been engaged in prostitution at the apartment.

More than half of inmates in several western states are non-German citizens. The figure excludes foreign-born individuals with German citizenship, meaning the true figure is likely to be far higher

Foreign nationals now account for almost 45 percent of Germany’s prison population, with the proportion approaching 60 percent in Berlin and Hamburg, according to figures obtained from all 16 state justice ministries. An analysis by the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung found that 27,000 of the 60,408 people held in German prisons or pretrial detention as of March 2026 did not possess German citizenship. That puts the nationwide foreign-prisoner rate at a record 44.8 percent, up from roughly 30 percent in 2015. The figures count dual nationals and foreign-born individuals with German citizenship as Germans, meaning the true number of foreign-born prisoners is likely to be far higher.

Warsaw says locating the facility on Polish territory would address security concerns while expanding Western air defense manufacturing capacity

Poland has proposed hosting a joint production facility for Patriot air defense missiles involving the United States, Ukraine, and Poland, arguing that Polish territory would offer a safer location for the project.According to the Polish Press Agency, as cited by Polsat News, Deputy Defense Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka presented the proposal during talks in Washington this week with officials from the Pentagon and U.S. State Department. The plan follows discussions over potentially manufacturing Patriot missiles inside Ukraine. Warsaw’s alternative would move production to Poland while retaining Ukrainian participation and American technology.

Russia considers it premature to comment on reports that the United States and Ukraine are discussing a possible halt to aerial attacks as part of efforts to end the war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

A Ukrainian source told Reuters that Ukrainian and U.S. officials had discussed a proposal for an air ceasefire to present to Russia as part of a new push to revive peace talks aimed at ending the conflict triggered by Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The source said Ukraine had approached Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past with offers of a ceasefire, which had been turned down. However, some officials believe that pressure on Russia‘s economy from ongoing Ukrainian drone and missile strikes may soften Putin’s stance.

Ukrainian air attacks killed at least five people and wounded nearly two dozen others in southern Russia, regional authorities said early Monday.

In the city of Rostov-on-Don, a major export hub near the Sea of Azov, a couple was killed in a strike on a residential building, Rostov region Governor Yury Slyusar said in a Telegram post. He later said another three bodies were discovered beneath rubble, including that of a child. Slyusar said five people were injured in the attack, two of whom were in critical condition. Falling drone debris sparked fires at a number of locations, he added. Hours after Monday night’s attack on Rostov-on-Don, Russian Railways announced restrictions on freight shipments to the key ports of Azov and Taganrog until Aug. 4, adding to mounting pressure on Russia’s grain export infrastructure.

“I think it’s more important than ever that we show our city and our country are strong and united,” said Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe on Monday.

Must See Information

Royal assent came in June, the law landed in July, and by the end of the month somebody was standing on a porch asking about a post from three years ago.

Government officials in Canada are contacting people at their homes over social media posts written months or years ago, according to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF). The legal advocacy group says the reports began arriving after Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, cleared Parliament. The law received royal assent on June 18 and came into force on July 18, expanding Canada’s “hate speech” offenses, raising penalties, and eliminating defenses that had limited prosecutions for what the state calls hate-related expression.

Toronto criminals are targeting the US consulate.

Canadian police are hunting a suspect after at least one shot was fired outside the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto earlier today (27). No injuries were recorded in the second such incident in just the last four months. Reuters reported: “Police officers, alerted by ​the sound of a gunshot, said they found evidence of a weapon having been fired outside the ​building on University Avenue. Police said that a white sedan was seen fleeing the scene ⁠and added that no injuries were reported.” Police are searching for a white Honda Accord (pictured) after it fled the scene.

The Trump administration’s Selective Service System published a request last week asking vendors to create a computer simulation so the agency can test scenarios for a national military draft.

Military Times reported on the news Friday, noting, “The ‘Readiness Simulation’ project comes as the U.S. government is about to change its draft registration system.” President Trump in 2025 signed a law altering the Military Selective Service Act to automatically register men aged 18 to 26 for a national draft beginning on Dec. 19, 2026. The Selective Service System told Military Times in response to a request for quote, “SSS currently relies on manual analysis, legacy modeling approaches, outdated assumptions, and historical datasets that do not fully reflect modern demographics, communications channels, throughput constraints, or operational readiness conditions.

The Senate on Monday advanced the Cabinet-level nomination of Jay Clayton to be director of national intelligence despite a turbulent confirmation process that’s been weeks in the making.

Clayton, who currently serves as the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, advanced in a party-line procedural vote, 51-43. He is expected to be confirmed as early as Tuesday. The successful vote puts Clayton on track for final confirmation to the role overseeing the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies that was vacated by Tulsi Gabbard last month and weeks after President Donald Trump abruptly postponed his nomination. “Amid a heightened threat environment, having a proven leader in this role is especially important. And Jay Clayton fits the mold,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said. “He’s supervised the prosecution of terrorists and the drafting of the indictment against Nicolas Maduro on drug-trafficking and terrorism charges.”

President Donald Trump on Monday called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to keep the Senate in session to terminate the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act.

Trump took to Truth Social in the morning to pressure Thune to keep senators working in Washington until the SAVE America Act, which takes a number of steps to secure federal elections, is passed. “John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!” Trump wrote.

Islamic terrorist groups have killed or abducted more than 5,000 Christians in Nigeria so far this year and forced hundreds of women and children to ‘convert’ to Islam.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted on July 15 to pass a State Department appropriations bill that includes language to deny foreign aid to Nigeria until it takes measures to curb anti-Christian violence in the country. H.R.8595 contains language establishing that no financial assistance to the Nigerian government could be given “until the Secretary of State certifies to the Committees on Appropriations” that Nigeria is “taking effective steps to prevent and respond to violence and hold perpetrators accountable”; “prioritizing resources to support victims of such violence, including internally displaced persons”; and “actively facilitating the safe return, resettlement, and reconstruction of communities impacted by the violence.”

Radical Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Monday that the city will open five city-owned, taxpayer-funded grocery stores, one in each borough, with prices on a core basket of items set at up to 30% below typical retail.

The plan, a centerpiece of Mamdani’s campaign, will use $70 million in capital funds. The city will own the land or space, cover construction, renovations, rent, and property taxes. Core discounted items include all fresh produce, meat, and seafood, plus about 20 pantry staples, dairy, and refrigerated goods such as eggs, milk, bread, cheese, rice, and beans. Prices on that basket will be locked in monthly at 30% below typical retail with “no exceptions, no gimmicks.” Other products sell at market rates. Officials claim the average household could save about $90 a month or $1,000 a year, according to ABC7 NY.

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed compared beating a given opponent to putting an “ogre on a pike” to send a message. He wasn’t referring to his opponent Stevens; he was referrning to PA Senator John Fetterman who said he’d rather be “Senator Shrek” than be “Pontiac Platner.”

Making barbarism great again… communist Muslim Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed let the head out of the bag, sharing his idea of what victory would look like against his opponent. The Democrat is running against Rep. Haley Stevens, who was just endorsed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the midterm clash intensifies. El-Sayed wasn’t referring to Stevens, but it came across that way.

Investigative reporter Natalie Winters, who is part of the Bannon War Room, just dropped an explosive report on Substack claiming that dozens of American journalists are on China’s payroll.

According to Winters, these journalists have taken trips to China, funded by the CCP, and receive kickbacks for favorable reporting on China. If her reporting is accurate, this would explain quite a few things, wouldn’t it?

Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival at the Seattle Center in Washington state on Sunday evening.

Three people were killed: A 19-year-old man, a 44-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. Four people were wounded: A 2-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman,” according to Fox News. The four wounded victims were treated for their injuries and discharged from the hospital. Police are still looking for a second suspect, however; investigators are still working to determine if one of the deceased victims may have been the second shooter.

The ruling stops Illinois from “putting illegal aliens ahead of American citizens”, US Attorney Steven D Weinhoeft said...

A federal court ruled in favor of the Trump administration in a lawsuit challenging Illinois’ laws that offered education benefits to illegal immigrants while denying the same for out-of-state Americans. In a July 24 order, the District Court for the Southern District of Illinois declared that in-state tuition provisions under the state’s Acevedo Bill (which became law in May 2023), its 2024 amendment, the DREAM Act, and the Retention of Illinois Students and Equity (RISE) Act, as applied to illegal immigrants, violated the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause and are “unconstitutional and invalid.”

The H-1B visa program was sold to the American people as a narrow pathway for importing rare talent that supposedly could not be found in the United States. We were told these were the “best and brightest,” possessing exceptional skills needed to keep America competitive.

That sales pitch has collapsed under the weight of fraud, corporate abuse, and government negligence. Indian investigators seized nearly 100,000 counterfeit degree certificates and forged academic records linked to at least 28 universities. One institution allegedly issued more than 36,000 fraudulent degrees. Authorities are investigating whether some credentials were used to obtain jobs in medicine, nursing, engineering, and technology, including employment supported by H-1B visa applications.

Audio recordings that former President Joe Biden fought in court for years to keep private were released Thursday evening after he decided not to appeal multiple court orders that allowed for their release.

The nearly 70 hours of recordings, released Monday evening by the Oversight Project, a conservative watchdog group, were cited in former special counsel Robert Hur’s 2024 report on Biden’s handling of classified documents. Biden, now 83, is heard at one point warning his ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, that material he was discussing might be classified. “Some of this may be classified,” former Vice President Biden said during the April 14, 2017, interview with his ghostwriter. “So, be careful. I’m not sure. … It’s not marked classified, but —”

“The Fauci diary is amazing. He monologues like a Scooby Doo villain...”

Remember Covid-19? Seems like long ago in a world that time forgot. Well, you get to revisit the whole sketchy business on Wednesday, July, 29, when Dr. Anthony Fauci is called to testify about it to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee chaired by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). Though half the USA is still psychotic and unable to process reality, the other half of the country understands that Dr. Fauci has some ‘splainin’ to do. Dr. Fauci was initially invited but declined to appear (didn’t feel like it), so the committee issued a subpoena compelling him (under penalty of up to a year in jail for failure to show). Because Dr. Fauci was given a peremptory pardon by “Joe Biden,” he cannot legally invoke the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination. He will have to answer the questions.

“He [Fauci] funded Ralph Baric to develop a technique called seamless ligation. And that is a technique for hiding the engineering project.”

Four years ago, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made an accusation that got him shadowbanned, “fact-checked,” and dismissed as a crank: that Anthony Fauci’s NIAID had bankrolled the development of a laboratory technique whose primary utility was erasing the fingerprints of human engineering from a manipulated virus - and that the technique was then handed to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. With Fauci’s personal diaries now public, Tulsi Gabbard’s last-day document dump on the record, Ralph Baric stripped of his NIH grants and placed on leave by UNC, and Fauci himself scheduled to appear under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee this Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., Kennedy’s remarks are worth revisiting.

All of us that have been living since World War II have been subjected to one of the biggest propaganda campaigns of all time. It is a narrative concerning cholesterol and dietary fats and how they result in serious illness such as heart attacks and strokes.

AI is taking over all aspects of our lives. Not all at once. Not with some single dramatic announcement. Not with sirens. Not with soldiers in the street. But quietly. System by system. Screen by screen. Decision by decision. It slips into the parts of life we used to think were too human to automate — how we work, how we

communicate, how we learn, how we trust, how we decide what is true.

Oil prices continued to slide after the pause on strikes, while US President Trump also commented that Iran is talking to the US about making a deal right now, and that very friendly talks are ongoing.

US stocks saw two-way price action, with the initial optimism in equities fading as the session progressed. Sentiment was initially supported by the US and Iran pausing strikes against each other over the weekend, which saw oil prices tumble. Crude hit its lows during the European morning as US equity futures traded around their peaks, although both moves began to retrace as US participants arrived. The downside in equities was concentrated in tech, with the Nasdaq closing lower while the S&P 500 was broadly flat and the Russell 2000 and Dow gained.

The broader S&P 500 Index looks steady in recent weeks because individual moves in its constituents — however big — largely cancel each other out. Things are different on a sector level, where capital is shifting from one industry to the next at a lightning speed.

So far in 2026, there have been eight cases when the weekly gap between the S&P 500’s best- and worst-performing groups reached double-digit percentages. The three other instances this century when that happened by this point in the year were in 2000, 2001 and 2009 — all ignominious periods for the market, data compiled by Sevens Report show.

The following investigation contains verified facts, classified document references, and eyewitness testimony that some readers may find deeply disturbing.

We have cross-referenced all statistical claims with official government disclosures, Freedom of Information Act releases, and whistleblower documentation. However, certain programs referenced operate under classifications beyond public scrutiny, and specific capabilities described remain officially denied by the agencies named. The author has chosen to present this material without the sanitizing filter of institutional caution. Reader discretion is advised—not for graphic content, but for the psychological impact of recognizing one’s own position within the architecture described. What follows is not conspiracy theory. It is Tuesday. It is your morning commute. It is the air you breathe.

AI is proving less than stellar for many civilian tasks, but it’s very good at the types of applications needed to support a dystopian society of 24/7 surveillance and control.

The long-anticipated technological singularity—the moment when artificial intelligence surpasses human ability to generate superior results—may already have arrived, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

According to a report from The Jerusalem Post, Altman made the striking claim during a recent podcast appearance, asserting that the industry is now operating at this critical threshold. In the July 25 episode of the Relentless podcast, Altman stated, “We’re now, like, in the singularity.” He elaborated that the current period represents the very scenario once discussed only hypothetically: “Now we’re actually in the moment that we used to talk about at the lunch table in a very not-serious way.” Expressing long-held anticipation, he added, “I’ve been waiting for this my whole life, and I think it’s going to be incredible, hugely positive, awesome for the world.”

An underground network of privacy activists is disabling and destroying automated license plate reader cameras manufactured by Flock Safety as the devices proliferate across the United States.

The first time the Minneapolis activist known as “NoMark” targeted a Flock camera, he waited an hour for the right moment, pacing among bushes near a pole holding the device. “I was just so nervous,” he later recalled. NoMark, who has built a large online following for his masked vigilante actions, climbed the pole, taped over the lens, and cut the power wires before fleeing. He has since taken down more than a dozen of the cameras and says the work now takes only a few minutes.

Taxpayer-funded transgender dolls featuring removable genitalia are set to enter Minnesota classrooms this fall, reaching children as young as 4 years old.

According to a report from the New York Post, these “first-of-their-kind” paper dolls—bearing gender-neutral names such as Sam, Rory, Avery, and Parker—will allow young students to experiment with interchangeable clothing, hairstyles, accessories, and both internal and external genitals. Developed over more than six years at the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Institute for Sexual and Gender Health, the project aims to help children “learn about the different options that exist for who they can be,” in the words of one therapist involved.

Blackout fears are intensifying for millions of Americans as a punishing heat wave strains the nation’s power grid to its limits.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the U.S. Department of Energy on Sunday authorized the grid operator serving parts of 17 states to activate idle power sources in a bid to keep electricity flowing. The emergency order covers Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. It grants Southwest Power Pool permission to bring backup generators online if supplies grow critically tight. Officials described the step as the final measure before a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert, which could lead to rolling blackouts aimed at preventing a broader system failure. The order remains in effect through August 3 to “mitigate the risk of blackouts,” the Department of Energy said.

It is not often that we get to experience three major celestial events on the exact same day.

On August 12th, a rare parade of 6 planets will be visible before sunrise. Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Saturn, and Neptune will all be lined up across the morning sky. The only planet that we will not get to see will be Venus. Subsequently, there will be a spectacular total solar eclipse that will be visible in much of the northern hemisphere. And after the Sun goes down, the heavens will be teeming with shooting stars during the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower. It truly will be one of the most memorable days that astronomers have experienced in a long time. It is normally quite rare to see a planetary parade that includes six different planets in the night sky. And it is exceptionally rare for such a planetary parade to occur on the date of a total solar eclipse. But that is precisely what we will get to experience on August 12th…

An ancient biblical prophecy linked to the end times may be beginning to unfold at the Dead Sea, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Freshwater pools filled with plants and aquatic life have emerged beside the famously barren body of water, about 12 miles east of Jerusalem. The dramatic change mirrors visions recorded by the prophets Ezekiel and Zechariah more than 2,500 years ago, which described living waters flowing east from Jerusalem and bringing life to the Dead Sea. The Dead Sea is a landlocked salt lake whose extreme salinity has long made it hostile to nearly all forms of life. Yet freshwater is now emerging through sinkholes around sections of the shoreline.

Timothy Alberino is an author, lecturer, and explorer. His latest release is a new edition of the ancient text “The Book of Enoch,” for which he wrote the introduction and commentary.

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