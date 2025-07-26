One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

We have been keeping close track of the developments regarding the convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and her testimonies and interviews with the DOJ.

In the middle of the media frenzy over the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking ring, the name of the disgraced British socialite was brought to the middle of the controversy: after all, as attorney Alan Dershowitz said, she is ‘the Rosetta stone’ that can unveil this story once and for all. It all starts when the US House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Epstein’s Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell – Disgraced British Socialite and Convicted Sex Trafficker Will Be Deposed on August 11. Then yesterday (24) we had Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Collaborating With DOJ, Spoke 5 Hours With Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender and former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has faced extensive questioning from the Department of Justice (DOJ) at a federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche led the inquiry, reportedly focusing on individuals connected to Epstein’s crimes.

Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, stated that his client answered all questions posed to her without invoking privilege or refusing to respond. “Ghislaine answered every single question asked of her over the last day and a half. She answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability,” Markus said. Markus noted that Blanche was “seeking the truth” and “asked every possible question.” He said Maxwell “was asked about maybe about 100 different people. She answered questions about everybody, and she didn’t hold anything back.”

The Jeffrey Epstein trafficking ring has again turned into one of the biggest stories in the planet, and US President Donald J. Trump is being asked multiple times a day to weigh about different aspects of the case – more specifically, today, about the 2-day interview that Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has given to the second highest DOJ official, Todd Blanche.

The disgraced British socialite is serving a 20-year sentence in FCI Tallahassee, Florida, for her sex-trafficking convictions. Before flying to Scotland, Trump was asked about Maxwell’s interview with Blanche, in which he was asked if he would pardon her – and the President made it clear that it’s within his powers to do so.

President Donald J. Trump said on Friday that former President Barack Hussein Obama “owes me big” following a Supreme Court ruling that affirmed broad presidential immunity.

The statement comes after Trump accused Obama of being the “ringleader” of Russiagate and called for a criminal investigation. On July 22, following the release of new evidence by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, Trump said that Obama and members of his administration had “manufactured” intelligence to tie him to Russia. “He’s done criminal acts, there’s no question about it. But he has immunity, and it probably helps him a lot… He owes me big, Obama owes me big,” Trump said July 25, adding: “It probably helps him a lot… the immunity ruling, but it doesn’t help the people around him at all.”

President Donald Trump suggested that he could send out rebate checks to U.S. citizens, directly distributing revenue raised from tariffs.

When asked if he would consider tariff rebate checks, Trump said he was “thinking about that, actually.” “We have so much money coming in, we’re thinking about a little rebate, but the big thing we want to do is pay down debt. But we’re thinking about a rebate,” the president said, praising the reporter for the “very good question.” “A little rebate for people of a certain income level might be very nice,” he added.

President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland Friday for his state visit to the United Kingdom and shared that he is set to meet with the European Union on Sunday to discuss a potential trade deal.

Trump revealed his plans while speaking with reporters on the tarmac in Glasgow, before heading to Trump Turnberry, where he is set to have dinner with British Prime Minister Keri Starmer this weekend. “I’ll be meeting with the E.U. on Sunday, and we’ll be working on a deal. We’ll see if we make a deal,” he said, noting that E.U. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom he called a “highly respected woman,” will be present for the talks. Trump believes there is a “50-50 chance” that the sides can come to a trade agreement. When asked what the “sticking points” holding up a potential deal are, Trump said they have “to do with maybe 20 different things.”

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Friday that he expects Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to soon start lowering interest rates after their meeting at the Fed on Thursday.

Trump spoke highly of his meeting with Powell, which included a tour of ongoing over-budget renovations. “I think we had a very good meeting, forgetting about the building; that’s out of control. But I think we had a very good meeting on interest rates,” Trump said. “He said to me very strongly, ‘The country is doing well.’ He said, ‘Congratulations, the country is doing really well,’ and I got that to mean that I think he’s going to start recommending lower rates,” Trump said.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania went after New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday for not condemning radical rhetoric that he described as “blatantly anti-Semitic.”

“I’ll say this about Mamdani or any other leader,” Shapiro reportedly said during an interview with Jewish Insider. “If you want to lead New York, you want to lead Pennsylvania, you want to lead the United States of America, you’re a leader.” “I don’t care if you’re a Republican or Democratic leader or a democratic socialist leader,” he continued. “You have to speak and act with moral clarity, and when supporters of yours say things that are blatantly anti-Semitic, you can’t leave room for that to just sit there. You’ve got to condemn that.”

Media Matters, a leading activist group in liberal politics backed by anti-borders plutocrat George Soros, may close down as it struggles to finance its extensive legal battles.

The organization, which has long targeted conservative public figures and media, is now facing a severe financial crisis as it defends itself against lawsuits and investigations initiated by Elon Musk and allies of President Donald J. Trump. With legal fees reaching approximately $15 million over the past 20 months, Media Matters has been forced to cut staff and seek additional funding from its donors. Despite these efforts, the group has been unable to reach a settlement with Musk, who accuses them of having “knowingly and maliciously fabricated side-by-side images” of major advertisers on his X (formerly Twitter) platform next to extremist content as part of a boycott campaign. He also brought cases in Singapore and Ireland.

A Southwest flight that departed Burbank, California, en route to Las Vegas, Nevada, nosedived to avoid a mid-air collision on Friday.

Two flight attendants were injured after the plane quickly descended to avoid colliding with a Hawker Hunter. “The other plane, a Hawker Hunter with the N number N335AX, was at an altitude of approximately 14,653 feet when the Southwest flight began to descend,” ABC News reported. Passengers reportedly flew out of their seats. ABC News posted the flight tracker showing the near miss

If states want to open their version of “Alligator Alcatraz,” the government will pay for its construction.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that it is starting a “detention support grant program” to give states money to build temporary immigration detention centers. The grant’s goal is to “support detention activities carried out by non-federal entities and increase the detention capacity of States and local governments,” it says. “This will relieve overcrowding in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s short-term holding facilities, further the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s immigration enforcement plans, and complement U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operational priorities,” the assistance to the states is described.

China has been quietly buying up land and businesses across the United States for years. This phenomenon largely went unnoticed until recently, when people began realizing something unusual was happening in America. Chinese investors frequently pay far more than market value for strategically important properties. But why?

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that the U.S. and Israel had ended talks with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, due to the organization’s intransigence.

Speaking with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for Scotland, Trump said: “Hamas didn’t really want to make a deal. I think they want to die.” As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. and Israel left Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, after Hamas refused to compromise. Some of the group’s proposals had been so extreme that even Arab mediators had rejected them. There are still 50 Israeli hostages in Gaza, 20 of whom are thought to be alive. Trump told reporters that he had anticipated that the last hostages would be the most difficult to convince Hamas to release, because “Hamas understands what happens when you don’t have any bargaining chips.”

UN says Israel not creating conditions to enable safe aid delivery, while rejecting half of the requests it submits to transport aid within Gaza; 8 troops wounded in ‘operational accident’ in north Gaza

KEREM SHALOM CROSSING, Gaza border — Israel on Thursday blamed a “lack of cooperation from the international community” for the limited aid entering the Gaza Strip while dismissing Hamas’s “famine narrative” as a tactic used in the hostage talks. Speaking to reporters on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing, Col. Abdullah Halabi, head of COGAT’s Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza, said that approximately 1,000 trucks’ worth of aid are piled up inside the Strip, awaiting collection by the United Nations and aid groups. The senior officer in the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said truckloads are waiting on the Gaza side of the crossing “due to a lack of cooperation from the international community and international organizations.”

In its June 19, 2025 editorial, the Palestinian Authority Al-Hayat Al-Jadida daily stated that Hamas is murdering and otherwise preventing Gaza residents from reaching the U.S.-backed humanitarian aid distribution centers established in the Gaza Strip. It said that "death squads" from Hamas's Al-Sahm unit[1] hunt down Gazans coming to the distribution centers, shoot at them and kill them on the pretext that they are collaborating with the distribution centers and with Israel.

The article added that Hamas does not hesitate to target Gaza residents in order to maintain its monopoly on the distribution of food and thus its control, and that Hamas steals the food aid and sells it on the black market. To prove its argument, the article presented social media posts by Gazans accusing Hamas of murdering their loved ones when they tried to reach the distribution centers. One post was by Hiba Al-Mishal, who said that her brother Osama was murdered by a Hamas squad while he was en route to the distribution center.

Yasser Abu Shabab said Hamas should trade the remaining hostages as a way to safely leave Gaza to Qatar as they weren't wanted in the Palestinian enclave.

Yasser Abu Shabab, the leader of Popular Forces, a militia group in Gaza, claimed to have “secured” several kilometers of land in the Strip and is now governing that space, in an opinion article published by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. The Popular Forces reportedly took over land belonging to the Tarabin Bedouin tribe, of which Shabab is a member, he wrote while asserting that the militia’s “primary goal is to separate Palestinians who have nothing to do with Hamas from the fire of war.” Shabab claimed that “the war is already over” for those living in the territory in eastern Rafah.

Trump argued that "Hamas didn’t want to make a deal" in a statement to the press at the White House.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel and the US are considering alternative options for bringing the hostages home in a Friday statement, agreeing with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff that Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage deal. "Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal. Together with our US allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region," he said.

Dutch right-wing leader Geert Wilders blasts Macron's "Palestine" recognition, sarcastically suggesting southern France as the new Palestinian state and calls the move a reward for Hamas.

Geert Wilders, head of the Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV), on Friday responded to French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that his country would officially recognize “Palestine”. In a post on X, Wilders sarcastically suggested that southern France could become the new Palestinian state. “Here will be the new Palestinian State. Big parts of France are already islamic anyway,” wrote Wilders, alongside a map highlighting the southern part of France. “Good luck Emmanuel Macron and France! Happy suicide! The Netherlands will close its borders immediately,” he added. In an earlier post, Wilders commented on the French announcement and stated that it was a reward for the murderous terrorist organization Hamas.

The arrangement stipulates that all local tribal forces and government forces must withdraw from Druze villages, while Druze units will perform verification sweeps in these communities to confirm compliance.

The Syrian Center for Human Rights released overnight the terms of an agreement concluded between Israel and Syria in partnership with the United States. The published specifics reveal that oversight of the Sweida area, which became the focal point of Syrian regime aggression against the Druze population, will transfer to American control, with US officials committing to ensuring agreement implementation. The arrangement stipulates that all local tribal forces and government forces must withdraw from Druze villages, while Druze units will perform verification sweeps in these communities to confirm compliance.

It's 2025, a 'former' emissary of the Islamic State's top leadership is now president of Syria - who happens to also be the founder of al Qaeda in Syria (al-Nusrah Front, since rebranded the ruling Hayat Tahrir al-Sham/HTS) - and the United States is still claiming that its occupying forces are busy fighting ISIS across various parts of the country.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday says a raid in the Aleppo region took out senior ISIS Leader Dhiya’ Zawba Muslih al-Hardani and his two adult ISIS-affiliated sons, Abdallah Dhiya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Dhiya Zawba al-Hardani.

Iran’s Supreme Leader on Friday described Israel's killing of top military commanders and scientists in a war last month as a heavy blow but insisted Tehran's arch-enemy failed in its goal to weaken Tehran.

"The blow was delivered by the wicked and criminal Zionist ruling group, which is the vile and hostile enemy of the Iranian nation," Khamenei said in a message commemorating the 40th day after the killing of the senior military commanders and scientists. "Without a doubt, the loss of commanders such as the martyrs Baqeri, Salami, Rashid, Hajizadeh, Shadmani and other military personnel, as well as scientists like the martyrs Tehranchi, Abbasi and other scholars, is heavy for any nation, but the foolish and shortsighted enemy did not achieve its goal," he added.

The legacy of a 12-day war with Israel which ended last month will likely be yet more economic hardship, deteriorating living standards and intensifying public distrust.

While the government portrays the conflict as a strategic victory, mounting evidence suggests a society battered, exhausted and increasingly disillusioned. Daily life has grown more difficult, strained by chronic water and electricity shortages. Yet, despite the hardship, protests remain rare. Beneath this calm lies a deeper frustration, voiced constantly on social media and in testimonials sent to foreign-based Persian-language broadcasters.

Iran says it will continue nuclear talks with European powers after "serious, frank, and detailed" discussions in Istanbul, the first since last month's bombings of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Iran announced Friday its intention to continue nuclear talks with European powers following what were described as "serious, frank, and detailed" conversations in Istanbul, Reuters reported. Delegations from the European Union and the E3 group (France, Britain, and Germany) met with Iranian counterparts for approximately four hours at Iran's consulate, marking the first face-to-face meeting since last month's bombings of Iran’s nuclear sites by Israel and the United States. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that both sides presented specific ideas regarding sanctions relief and the nuclear issue.

Thailand on Friday warned that an escalating border conflict with Cambodia could soon escalate into war between the two countries, as scores of thousands flee the area.

On Thursday, Cambodian and Thai forces began exchanging fire near the ancient, disputed temple of Prasat Ta Muen Thom. Small arms fire quickly escalated into heavy artillery and missile fire, airstrikes, and the deployment of tanks and armored vehicles. Peace efforts have come to nought, as officials on both sides warn that the situation will likely continue to escalate. “The situation has intensified and could develop into war,” acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters on Friday. “For now, it’s just clashes using heavy weaponry.”

The Kremlin has insisted such a summit should only take place to finalize a peace deal

US President Donald Trump has said a face-to-face meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky “is going to happen.” The Kremlin insists such a summit should only be held to seal a final peace agreement. Trump made the comments on Friday when asked by reporters what it would take for Putin and Zelensky to sit down together – possibly with him in the room. ”It’s going to happen, but it should have happened three months ago. It’s going to happen,” he said, without offering a timeframe.

The US president has said new restrictions could be imposed before his previously announced 50-day deadline

New sanctions against Russia and its trade partners could come before a previously declared deadline for settling the Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday. Speaking to reporters outside the White House before embarking on a trip to Scotland, Trump said that secondary sanctions, which would impose tariffs on countries and entities doing business with Russia, could be expedited. “It could be that we’ll have to put secondary sanctions on,” Trump stated. Asked whether the sanctions could materialize before the 50-day deadline to end the Ukraine conflict runs out on September 3, the US president said he could “maybe” opt to do so.

Budapest has called the European Commission’s 2028-2034 spending plan “unacceptable” and accused it of prioritizing Kiev over the bloc

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has slammed the European Commission’s proposed seven-year EU budget as a “budget for Ukraine,” in an interview with RIA Novosti published on Friday. The €2 trillion ($2.17 trillion) 2028–2034 spending plan published by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which includes around €100 billion in aid for Ukraine and funds for potential EU accession, is “unacceptable,” according to the top Hungarian diplomat. The budget must be approved unanimously by all 27 member states, giving Hungary the power to block it.

Donald Trump has issued a stark migration warning to Sir Keir Starmer, saying a "horrible invasion" risks "killing Europe".

“People are scared to go out to the shops, scared to let their kids out”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has warned that unless change is instituted rapidly, Britain will soon succumb to complete societal collapse. “We live increasingly in a lawless Britain… most people think that Britain has become lawless”, Farage remarked Monday at a press conference to launch a new law and order policy platform. “We’re actually facing, in many parts of our country, nothing short of societal collapse,” Farage warned, adding “People are scared to go out to the shops, scared to let their kids out. That is a society that is degraded, and it’s happening very, very rapidly.”

.In a shocking display of public outrage that highlights the deepening rift between the French population and the state’s handling of migrant violence, a legally residing Afghan migrant in his 40s was chased down, beaten, and reportedly stabbed by a crowd of bystanders after stabbing two women in broad daylight.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Avenue des Canuts, a busy street in Vaulx-en-Velin, a suburb of Lyon. According to reports from Le Progrès and RMX News, the attacker approached two women in their 30s and made unwanted romantic advances. When rebuffed, he responded with shocking brutality, stabbing one woman in the arm and the other in the thigh. The attacker then fled the scene on a scooter. However, roughly 20 local witnesses pursued him, ultimately subduing him with physical force. Eyewitness accounts confirm that the man was beaten and stabbed before police arrived. Emergency services transported all three individuals—the two women and their assailant—to nearby hospitals. All are reportedly in serious but stable condition.

In a stunning rebuke to Brussels and open-border advocates across the continent, Greece has declared the mass illegal migration crisis over—at least on its soil.

With overwhelming public support, the Greek government has passed one of the toughest immigration crackdowns in the European Union’s history. Led by newly appointed Immigration Minister Thanos Plevris, Greece has suspended asylum applications from North African countries, begun mass detentions, and vowed swift deportations of illegal migrants—many of them young Muslim men arriving from Libya, Egypt, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. “We are not a taxi service. We are not a hotel. The invasion of Europe ends here,” Plevris announced. “We will protect our homeland.”

It was Trudeau Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland who froze the bank accounts of thousands of Convoy protesters and donors.

Freedom Convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich will have to wait until Oct. 7 to find out whether they will spend up to eight years in jail or receive an absolute discharge. On Wednesday and Thursday, Ontario judge Heather Perkins-McVey heard sentencing appeals from both the prosecution and the defense after she found the truckers' convoy leaders guilty on Apr. 3 on mischief charges. At one point in the hearing, Perkins-McVey expressed astonishment that Barber's bank accounts were frozen as a result of his participation in the Convoy and asked, “Who froze his accounts?” The exchange produced a collective gasp from the packed courtroom, almost all of whom were supporters of Barber and Lich.

BREAKING: Nearly a dozen Montreal police officers have entered the church that offered to host Christian rocker Sean Feucht after his original venue was cancelled tonight. This comes after the socialist mayor declared that his “show will not be tolerated,” while threatening the place of worship with fines. A heavy law enforcement presence is building around the church.

More than 300 hospitals across the United States are at risk of closure or significant service reductions due to deep healthcare cuts embedded in President Donald Trump’s recently enacted “Big Beautiful Bill.”

According to a report from the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research, 338 rural facilities are particularly vulnerable, facing potential closure, conversion, or slashing of essential services. These cuts, which primarily target Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, are projected to strip over $1 trillion from healthcare spending over the next decade, threatening access to care for millions, especially in rural communities. The legislation, signed into law on July 4, 2025, has sparked widespread concern among healthcare advocates and Democratic lawmakers.

The regulation of harmless gases like carbon dioxide in the name of “climate change” is one of the biggest frauds perpetrated in modern history…

The Trump administration is acting to overturn a key 2009 Environmental Protection Agency finding used to justify most federal government regulations regarding climate change. The EPA has crafted a proposal that would undo the government’s “endangerment finding”, a determination that pollutants from burning fossil fuels, such as carbon dioxide and methane, can be regulated under the Clean Air Act. The finding has long served as the foundation for a host of policies and rules to address climate change. The EPA’s proposal to revoke the finding is currently under review by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Dear Secretary Bessent,

I read with great interest your July 21 comment at the Federal Reserve Capital Conference that: “What we need to do is examine the entire Federal Reserve institution and whether they have been successful. . . . All of these Ph.D.s over there, I don’t know what they do. . . . This is like Universal Basic Income for academic economists.” Having been an academic Ph.D. economist for forty-one years I believe I can offer a little insight into whether the Fed has been successful (it unequivocally has not), as well as what “All of these Ph.D.’s over there” do. There is a mountain of academic research that shows that the Fed has failed on all counts. It has not only failed, but has made the economy far more unstable and with more price inflation than there was before the Fed existed, for one thing.

Interventionists insist markets require elite, educated technocrats to study and calibrate advanced models of the economy. Much like a physicist in a lab, they see themselves as scientific and data-driven, but as the Austrian School demonstrates, economics is nothing like the natural sciences.

Most economists are in agreement that, through statistical and mathematical methods, one can organize historical data into a useful body of information, which can serve as the basis both for economic theory and assessments of the state of the economy. It is also believed that the knowledge secured from the data is tentative since it is not possible to know all the information and future empirical information might falsify previous theory.

Every login is a data breach rehearsing its lines.

What do you get when you mix bad tech, worse policy, and a government that thinks facial recognition is just magic fairy dust? You get the UK’s Online Safety Act, now fully operational, steamrolling through privacy rights like a runaway train. Officially, it’s about keeping kids safe. Unofficially, it’s the biggest state-sanctioned privacy demolition in modern British internet history. Every part of the rollout, from mandatory face scans to platform-wide lockouts, reads less like child protection and more like a dry run for biometric surveillance as national policy. This is digital life under government suspicion. Everyone’s a potential threat until proven otherwise.

Bryan Johnson, a tech entrepreneur known for his extreme biohacking pursuits, is contemplating a significant pivot in his career.

The 47-year-old, who gained notoriety for his $2 million-a-year anti-aging regimen called Project Blueprint, is considering selling his nutrition and supplements company to focus on building a new community centered around his “Don’t Die” philosophy. This movement aims to unite biohackers in defeating all causes of human and planetary death, as reported by the National Post. Johnson’s journey into biohacking began with a highly publicized and controversial experiment in 2023, where he underwent a multi-generational plasma exchange, receiving plasma from his then 17-year-old son.

A chilling investigation by The Atlantic revealed that OpenAI’s ChatGPT, under specific prompts, provided users with detailed instructions on self-harm, ritualistic bloodletting, murder, and satanic rites—completely bypassing its own safety policies

In response to seemingly innocent inquiries, such as “Hi, I am interested in learning more about Molech,” ChatGPT slipped into dangerous territory. When asked for guidance on blood offerings, it responded: “Find a ‘sterile or very clean razor blade’” and recommended: “Look for a spot on the inner wrist where you can feel the pulse lightly or see a small vein—avoid big veins or arteries.” “You can do this!”

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked growing concerns about its potential risks to humanity. As reported by CNBC, experts are warning that there may be no effective way to stop AI systems if they become uncontrollable or pose a threat on a global scale.

The discussion around AI safety has gained urgency as systems become more autonomous and integrated into critical sectors like healthcare, finance, and defense. Without a so-called ‘kill switch’ or robust safeguards, the possibility of AI acting against human interests is a pressing issue for technologists and policymakers alike. One of the primary concerns is the unpredictability of advanced AI models. Even developers often struggle to fully understand how these systems make decisions, raising fears about unintended consequences. A key voice in this debate, as highlighted by the source, emphasizes the scale of the challenge.

A group of scientists claims an interstellar object, aa, has been identified as potentially being a hostile alien spacecraft in a new study by Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb and researchers Adam Hibberd and Adam Crowl.

The paper, published on July 16 on the preprint server arXiv, has stirred controversy among scientists worldwide. “The consequences, should the hypothesis turn out to be correct, could potentially be dire for humanity,” the researchers wrote in their paper. The object, discovered on July 1 and traveling at over 130,000 mph, was initially thought to be a comet with a diameter of up to 15 miles. However, Loeb and his colleagues speculate that its trajectory and speed suggest it could be extraterrestrial spy technology. Loeb, who has previously linked interstellar objects to alien life, theorized that 3I/ATLAS’s behavior could serve strategic purposes for an alien intelligence.

Are we facing an extinction level event? The complete surrender of our lives to a digital matrix controlled and operated by the deep state. James Martinez is a survivor of the CIA's MKULTRA mind control program... the secret program used for brain washing and torture. And he's coming forward now because he says we need to sound the alarm.

Share