One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment,”

Update (1500ET): DNIGabbard said on Wednesday that she was referring former President Barack Obama for criminal charges to the Department of Justice (DOJ). “We have referred and will continue to refer all these documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the criminal implications of this,” Gabbard said. “The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment,” she continued. “There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.”…Update (1007ET): And here it is - DNI Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday released more damning evidence against the Obama administration, which she says exposes how they "manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the LIE that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Wednesday that the bombshell House Intelligence Committee report shows then-CIA Director John Brennan “intentionally suppressed intelligence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had compromising material on then-Democrat Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and planned to release it after the 2016 election under the expectation she would win.

During a press briefing with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday, Gabbard laid out the findings in the September 2020 House Intelligence Committee oversight majority staff report, which she declassified earlier in the day. Gabbard said that Putin’s aim was not to be preferential to one candidate or another but to undermine faith in the election process.

The House Oversight Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement voted on Wednesday to subpoena the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release all of the Epstein files with three Republicans joining the Democrat motion.

This comes as President Trump asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the sealed grand jury transcripts. I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” Trump announced over the weekend. “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!”

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition in federal prison next month and also moved to subpoena former President Bill Clinton for a deposition related to the late financier’s sex scandal.

The Oversight Federal Law Enforcement subcommittee also voted on Wednesday in a bipartisan fashion to subpoena the Epstein files, as demand for their release has not subsided after the Department of Justice announced that Epstein died by suicide and a so-called “client list” would not be released. House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed Maxwell for a deposition at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, on Aug. 11, according to a release. “The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison,” the committee said in a statement regarding Maxwell.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told President Donald Trump in May that his name was in the Epstein files, according to a Wednesday report.

Department of Justice officials also told him other high-profile figures were mentioned, the Wall Street Journal reported, and that the files contained “unverified hearsay” about Trump and other people. The officials also reportedly told the president they didn’t want to release any more documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein because they contained child pornography and victims’ personal information. FBI Director Kash Patel privately told other government officials that Trump’s name appeared in the files, people close to the administration told the outlet. White House spokesman Steven Cheung denied the report in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

" The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison."

A federal judge on Wednesday denied a Department of Justice request to unseal grand jury transcripts related to a mid-2000s criminal investigation into sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier this month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) petitioned a federal court in Florida to release the transcripts of testimony from witnesses who appeared before a grand jury in the first case against Epstein. In a 12-page order on July 23, U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg denied the government’s petition to unseal those transcripts, adding that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit doesn’t permit her court to grant such a request. She said that arguments brought by the DOJ were not sufficient to comply with an exception to the rules.

President Donald Trump on Monday released his administration’s artificial intelligence (AI) action plan, saying it is imperative to remove red tape to achieve and maintain technical dominance on the world stage.

Trump’s AI Action Plan aims to remove bureaucratic red tape and ensure that AI platforms have no ideological “bias.” The plan has three main pillars: accelerating innovation; building out AI infrastructure; and making U.S. hardware and software the standard for AI. Trump said in the action plan: Today, a new frontier of scientific discovery lies before us, defined by transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence… Breakthroughs in these fields have the potential to reshape the global balance of power, spark entirely new industries, and revolutionize the way we live and work. As our global competitors race to exploit these technologies, it is a national security imperative for the United States to achieve and maintain unquestioned and unchallenged global technological dominance.

The visit comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is under pressure by the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans on two fronts: His refusal to lower interest rates and the $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed’s headquarters.

Semafor White House reporter Shelby Talcott reported several administration officials will accompany Trump: “New: TRUMP will join tomorrow’s visit to the Federal Reserve. Others attending include James Blair, Russ Vought, and Bill Pulte, as we previously reported”

Defense Department officials are denying new reporting that its inspector general has received evidence that the details Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared on Signal were taken from a classified document.

The Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General began its review of the secretary’s use of Signal in April. Shortly into the review, it obtained the document that Hegseth relayed the information from, which was marked “Secret/NORFORN,” meaning no foreign nationals should see it, according to the Washington Post. The plans were initially shared with Hegseth by Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the commander of U.S. Central Command.

SharePoint hack infiltrated agency responsible for the Navy’s nuclear submarine reactors...

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has been hit by a sophisticated cyberattack that exploited a previously unknown vulnerability in Microsoft SharePoint, and is being widely described by one of the most serious breaches of US defense infrastructure this year. Fingers in the West are pointing to Beijing. Hackers believed linked to the Chinese government used a zero-day exploit targeting on-premises versions of SharePoint to infiltrate over 50 organizations, including the agency responsible for the Navy’s nuclear submarine reactors. China is vehemently denying the charge.

Columbia University has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve allegations it discriminated against Jewish students, in exchange for the restoration of federal grants worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

In addition to the bribe cash settlement, Columbia University will also implement a series of reforms announced earlier this year. “While Columbia does not admit to wrongdoing with this resolution agreement, the institution’s leaders have recognized, repeatedly, that Jewish students and faculty have experienced painful, unacceptable incidents, and that reform was and is needed,” the university said in a statement announcing that it had reached a deal with the federal government.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) is taking aim at Zohran Mamdani, the winner of New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, as he pushes for government-owned grocery stores by introducing the MAMDANI Act to investigate how socialist-style food markets could devastate local businesses, farmers, and food supply chains nationwide.

The Measuring Adverse Market Disruption And National Impact (MAMDANI) Act tasks the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), in coordination with the Department of Agriculture, with producing a comprehensive study on how taxpayer-funded grocery stores might distort food prices, undercut local grocers, disrupt supply chains, and damage competition across the retail grocery sector.

One of the dozen or so socialist policy proposals from NYC Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is the creation of government-funded grocery stores.

While the Democratic Party increasingly embraces socialist and Marxist-leaning policies, such as the seizure of private property, this idea of government-funded grocery stores appears disconnected from both fundamental economic realities and historical precedent. Nowhere is this more evident than in East Kansas City, where a nonprofit operates a grocery store on government land that has become a symbol of failure, plagued by the smell of rot and empty shelves.

A Norwegian man employed as a security guard at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo has been charged with spying on behalf of Russia and Iran, according to documents filed by prosecutors in the NATO country.

Norwegian officials allege the 27-year-old man engaged in espionage, supplying Russian and Iranian intelligence agents with embassy security plans, a list of couriers used by Norwegian intelligence, and the personal contact information for diplomats, staff, and their families. He also allegedly supplied foreign intelligence with a list of license plates associated with U.S. embassy vehicles. These espionage activities are alleged to have occurred between March 2024 and November 20, 2024—the latter being the date of his initial arrest. In the indictment, filed on July 22, Norwegian prosecutors stress the gravity of the espionage, “notably because the aim was to reveal information to a foreign state.”

Iran's president said that the country is ready for further conflict with Israel as tensions continue to simmer in the wake of the 12-day war, saying that he does not believe that the fragile ceasefire is final.

“We are fully prepared for any Israeli military action, and our forces stand ready to strike deep into the occupied territories once again,” Masoud Pezeshkian told Al Jazeera Arabic, stressing however that the country does not want war. The conflict between Iran and Israel was triggered by Israeli airstrikes on June 13 that hit military, nuclear, and civilian sites across Iran. Among those killed were senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated with ballistic missile and drone attacks on Israel.

Twenty US senators on Wednesday sponsored a resolution urging France, Germany and United Kingdom trigger the so-called "snapback" of United Nations on Iran as soon as possible.

The move comes a month after US and Israeli attacks targeted Iranian nuclear sites and before European and Iranian envoys are due to meet in Istanbul for nuclear talks on Friday. “A window now exists to completely change the trajectory of the Middle East for the better, but that window will close unless we convince Iran that its nuclear weapons program will never be tolerated, period,” Senator Pete Ricketts said in a floor speech on Wednesday. “That’s why this resolution urges the E3 (UK, Germany and France) to snapback sanctions as soon as possible. We must not let Iran off the hook,” Senator Ricketts, a Nebraska Republican, said.

Human rights advocates are warning that Iran may be laying the groundwork for a new wave of political executions following the war with Israel, drawing parallels to the 1988 mass killings of political prisoners.

In a letter to the United Nations, 301 rights defenders organized by Justice for the Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran (JVMI) urged immediate action to stop what they described as an “escalating wave of political executions and entrenched impunity.” “The risk of another mass atrocity, reminiscent of the 1988 massacre, is alarmingly real,” the letter read. The warnings follow a series of troubling signals from Iranian authorities in the aftermath of the 12-day war with Israel in June.

Iranians are speaking out with increasing urgency over chronic water and electricity outages that upend daily life and fuel fury at the government.

With temperatures topping 40°C in Tehran and nearing 50°C in the south, many now face all-day water cuts—or near zero pressure—and frequent power failures. Dozens shared their experiences with Iran International, highlighting the scale of the crisis and its toll nationwide. “This is a big prison called Iran that has neither water nor electricity,” said a woman from Fardis, a suburb of Karaj. “Water outage again… People have reached the breaking point. Do something before it’s too late, you irresponsible officials!” another woman pleaded. A man in Tabriz sent footage of a kitchen sink filled with unwashed dishes. “There has been no water for 12 hours,” he said, ending his message with: “Death to the Islamic Republic, death to Khamenei.”

In the recent period, the Palestinian Authority (PA) press in the West Bank has been even more vociferous than before in urging Hamas to end the Gaza war by releasing the Israeli hostages and agreeing to disarm and to cede power in Gaza.[1]

Many articles in the PA mouthpiece Al-Hayat Al-Jadida and in the daily Al-Ayyam blamed Hamas for the ongoing war and said it was being stubborn and manipulative in the negotiations in order to buy time and maintain its control over the Gaza Strip. Had Hamas agreed to the aforementioned demands in the first months of the war, they argued, many Gazan lives would have been spared and the total destruction of the Strip would have been avoided.

US Ambassador to Israel expresses support for Israel's stance and says Hamas is solely responsible for the continuation of the fighting.

US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, on Wednesday evening commented on the deadlock in the talks on a Gaza ceasefire, writing in a post on X that the claim that Israel is uninterested in ending the fighting must stop. “Stop the nonsense saying ‘Israel doesn’t want war in Gaza to end…there is only ONE reason this has dragged on-Hamas! They are evil. And they are the cause of the prolonged suffering. Full stop,” wrote the Ambassador. Huckabee was basing his remarks on a report by journalist Amichai Stein on i24NEWS, which revealed that Hamas backtracked on several agreements already reached in ceasefire negotiations, including humanitarian issues.

An Israeli official tells The Times of Israel that a Hamas statement announcing it gave mediators its response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal refers to an updated response.

Hamas submitted an earlier response on Tuesday, which was quickly rejected by the Arab mediators, who refused to even share it with the US and Israel and demanded that the terror group present something more reasonable. Hamas agreed to the demand, with the Israeli official confirming that the latest response doesn’t include some of the demands in the proposal that the terror group submitted on Tuesday. Israel is still reviewing the Hamas response in full, the official adds.

As Israeli strikes continue, reports reveal Hamas leaders’ relatives fled Gaza early in the war, sparking outrage among residents left behind.

Amid the continued Israeli strikes on Gaza and the international efforts to reach a ceasefire, there is growing public furor in the Gaza Strip regarding the escape of family members of senior Hamas officials, as many residents remain trapped amidst the rubble. According to local sources cited by Ynet, the Hamas leadership made sure to smuggle their families out before the current escalation began. The reports raise questions among Gazans about how the families of those who brought on the destruction are not themselves in Gaza. According to the report, Samar Abu Zamer, the widow of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, fled the Gaza Strip for Turkey with her children using a forged passport belonging to another woman. "It demanded a high level of coordination, logistical aid, and a lot of money which the average Gaza resident doesn't have," one local source stated.

Hosam Saraya, a Druze American from Oklahoma, who was visiting his family in Syria, was among eight men executed in a horrifically graphic video taken by Jihadists. CBN's Raj Nair is joined by Rania Dean, an Israeli Druze activist, with the horrible details.

All humanitarian agreements have been fulfilled, Vladimir Medinsky has said

Russia and Ukraine have fulfilled all the humanitarian agreements reached during the second round of talks in Istanbul last month, Moscow’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky announced on Wednesday. Medinsky made the remarks to the press following the conclusion of the third round of direct peace negotiations with Ukraine in Türkiye. Russia has offered to hand over 3,000 more bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, Medinsky stated. The remains will be returned via the Red Cross once Kiev confirms it is ready to receive them, he added.

The president has suggested that billions in cash his predecessor Joe Biden “gave away” may have been embezzled

US President Donald Trump has claimed that billions of dollars in American aid given to Ukraine under his predecessor Joe Biden may have been misused. The US became Kiev’s top foreign backer under the Biden administration, allocating over $170 billion in military and financial aid, according to official data. Trump, however, has long argued the total is far higher, estimating $350 billion in “equipment and cash” and criticizing Biden for “giving away” money without returns. He reiterated the point at a Republican meeting at the White House on Tuesday, questioning whether Kiev had actually used US aid for defense needs.

Journalists have condemned Kiev for targeting a key agency installed to prevent embezzlement of foreign aid

Western news outlets have criticized Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky for stripping an independent anti-corruption bureau of its autonomy and placing it under the control of the prosecutor general. The move, carried out on Tuesday, drew widespread concern from journalists and observers. ’Neutered’ NABU. Zelensky signed legislative amendments on the subordination of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the office of the special anti-corruption prosecutor hours after they were rushed through parliament. The changes were enacted despite vocal opposition from the agency.

The plan reportedly involves a private contractor protecting a strategic route with Azerbaijan

Armenia has quietly agreed to hand over a strategic part of its territory to the US, the Spanish news outlet Periodista Digital has claimed. The small, landlocked country in the South Caucasus has a longstanding dispute with neighboring, oil-rich Azerbaijan, which in 2023 regained full control over the breakaway region of Karabakh. On Tuesday, the Spanish publication reported having obtained a copy of a memorandum from unnamed members of the Armenian diaspora in France, outlining the creation of a 42-kilometer (27-mile) corridor through southern Armenia, connecting Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan.

The country’s new government will have to face external and internal enemies, Donald Tusk has claimed

Poland is experiencing deep political unease and external danger, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has claimed, likening the risks to “pre-war times,” and urging vigilance against foreign and domestic “threats.” Tusk made the remarks while presenting a new government formed following the political opposition’s narrow victory in the May presidential election. While all major parties maintain a strong anti-Russia stance, they remain divided over Poland’s future relationship with the EU. ”We witness practically every day events that would once have seemed incredible, unexpected — proverbial black swans,” Tusk said. “Today, it’s difficult to find white swans.” Emotions are running high, he claimed, and many Poles feel they are living “in a sense, in pre-war times.”

Besides the endless French political and economic crises that President Emmanuel Macron is faced with daily, he also has had to deal with ‘domestic’ problems in the strictest sense of the word.

Reports have arisen that the series of incidents involving Macron’s elderly wife, Brigitte – she hit him in the face in Vietnam, ignored his helping hand in London – all stem from her ‘secret despair’ over the unrelenting rumors regarding her biological sex. And things got even more dramatic after a French appeals court cleared two women previously convicted of defamation for stating that Brigitte was born a man. So, after gearing up to appeal to a higher court, the enraged first lady of France is now taking the fight across the Atlantic, to try to squash this story feeding trolls and ‘conspiracy theorists’.

Rosie Roche, who was the granddaughter of the late Princess Diana’s uncle, was found dead at her home in Wiltshire, England.

Roche, who is the grand-niece of Princess Diana and the cousin of Prince William and Harry, was found dead by close family members at her home on July 14th. An investigation from a coroner revealed Roche’s death stemmed from a “traumatic head injury.” The coroner further reported that a firearm was located near Roche’s body.

Visitors with existing reservations at the four-star Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf, London, were unexpectedly denied entry on July 22 after the British Home Office—roughly equivalent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)—repurposed the property to house asylum seekers.

Tourists were captured on video being refused access at the entrance, while security personnel stood behind locked glass doors. Major booking websites have since halted all reservations for the upscale, four-star hotel located in one of London’s most affluent districts. Staff were also reportedly fired. Tower Hamlets Council has acknowledged the situation, confirming that the facility is being used to provide temporary shelter. A spokesman stated, “We are aware of the government’s decision to use the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers. It is important that the government ensures that there is a full package of support for those staying at the hotel. We are working with the Home Office and partners to make sure that all necessary safety and safeguarding arrangements are in place.”

The victim was threatened with a taser, forced to lick a trash can, and humiliated, all while a Syrian accomplice filmed the incident

Despite 18-year-old Mohammad I. being found guilty of torturing and assaulting a 13-year-old boy, the convicted man will only receive probation for two years. Judge Rüdiger Baumann of the Dresden District Court condemned the act as “sadistic and inhumane,” noting the public outrage that the attack on the 13-year-old invoked. According to the details of the case, Mohammad I. held the victim, identified as 13-year-old Tobi S., captive and forced another 13-year-old to film the horrific torture. Tobi’s name was changed to protect his identity.

Milan, Italy – At Milan’s Cesare Beccaria juvenile detention center, a stark and unsettling statistic is forcing national reflection: approximately 70% of detained minors are Muslim, according to Italian authorities.

The majority are second-generation immigrants—born in Italy to foreign parents, yet deeply alienated from Italian society, culture, and values. This figure, confirmed by local officials and reported on July 22, 2025, underscores what many have long warned: Italy is facing a full-blown integration failure, with a growing underclass of disenfranchised youth, many of whom are increasingly drawn into criminal activity and vulnerable to Islamist radicalization.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie was on site as several demonstrators gathered in front of the Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal to protest what they perceive as Islamic proselytism taking place through weekly public prayers in the city.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will officially remove the mercury-based preservative thimerosal from all flu shots distributed in the U.S. to build safer immunization practices.

On Tuesday, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations to remove mercury-based preservative thimerosal from all influenza vaccines distributed in the United States. “After more than two decades of delay, this action fulfills a long-overdue promise to protect our most vulnerable populations from unnecessary mercury exposure,” Secretary Kennedy said. “Injecting any amount of mercury into children when safe, mercury-free alternatives exist defies common sense and public health responsibility. Today, we put safety first.”

Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum and its public face for more than half a century, is at the center of a widening internal investigation into alleged workplace misconduct, inappropriate spending, and personal interventions in the Forum’s research and operations, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and individuals familiar with the probe.

The Forum’s board of trustees commissioned the investigation in April following a whistleblower complaint. Preliminary findings accuse Schwab of a pattern of inappropriate behavior, including suggestive and potentially inappropriate remarks to female staff, questionable travel expenses exceeding $1.1 million for himself and his wife Hilde Schwab, and alleged manipulation of the Forum’s influential Global Competitiveness Report. In one instance cited by investigators, Schwab wrote to a senior female executive in a late-night email in June 2020, “Do you feel that I am thinking of you.”

The United Nations’ top court ruled Wednesday that countries harmed by the effects of “climate change” could be entitled to reparations from countries that fail to “take appropriate action to protect the climate system.”

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague also called a failure to take measures to protect the earth a potential violation of international law, according to reporting of the opinion by a variety of news outlets. The legal consequences resulting from the commission of an internationally wrongful act may include … full reparations to injured states in the form of restitution, compensation and satisfaction,” the court said, according to extensive coverage by France24.

What we’ve experienced over the last few years was just a preview — a mere tremor before the real quake.

Americans watched cities burn, shelves go empty, lockdowns crush everyday life, small businesses die, trust disintegrate, and money evaporate. But that was nothing compared to what’s coming. We are now staring into the abyss of a true Greater Depression — a financial disaster so vast, so systemic, that our economy has been destroyed from both within and without — so brutal that it will make the 1929 collapse look like a small financial crisis. Across the global economy, signs are everywhere. This isn’t a downturn. This is the death spiral of the current system.

China is aggressively advancing its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, focusing on a bold and secretive initiative to merge human and machine intelligence, according to a recent report by The Washington Times.

This pursuit aims to give the nation a competitive edge in the global AI race, with brain-computer interface (BCI) research at the forefront of its strategy. The effort, shrouded in secrecy, involves non-therapeutic goals of “cognitive enhancement,” as noted by Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology. The Chinese Communist Party’s research agenda seeks to create a cognitive merger between humans and machines, potentially eliminating the distinction between human and artificial intelligence.

In a groundbreaking development in the realm of wearable technology, a new AI-powered device has emerged that could transform how individuals interact with their surroundings. According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon has introduced an innovative wearable dubbed ‘Bee,’ designed to integrate artificial intelligence into daily life seamlessly.

This compact device, worn on the wrist or clipped to clothing, offers users real-time assistance through voice commands and personalized data analysis. The Bee wearable aims to enhance productivity by providing reminders, navigation support, and even health monitoring features. One of the standout aspects of this technology is its ability to learn from user behavior over time. By adapting to individual preferences and routines, the device promises a highly customized experience that could redefine personal assistance.

Sacramento’s electric utility turned energy data into a blunt-force tool for unchecked home surveillance.

California’s robust privacy protections are facing a critical test as the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and community advocates press forward with a lawsuit to dismantle what they describe as an illegal and biased surveillance operation run by Sacramento’s public electric utility. In a legal filing submitted last week, the EFF laid out evidence that the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), which serves more than 650,000 customers, has spent over a decade monitoring detailed home electricity data and funneling it to police without a warrant. The organization calls this an unconstitutional “dragnet surveillance” program that unlawfully invades household privacy on a massive scale. We obtained a copy of the filing for you here.

A disturbing new social media trend known as the “door kick challenge” is causing alarm across the United States, with teenagers startling homeowners by mimicking home invasions.

The prank, which has gained traction on platforms like TikTok, involves juveniles approaching homes, often wearing face masks, kicking doors, and sometimes firing airsoft guns before fleeing. This reckless behavior has led to fear, property damage, and even criminal charges in multiple states. In Riverview, Florida, a recent incident captured on home surveillance cameras highlighted the severity of the prank. A group of unidentified juveniles was recorded walking through a neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. on a Friday night. One teen, wearing a face mask and holding what appeared to be a weapon, ran up to a front door, kicked it, and shot an airsoft gun at it before escaping.

A gender-confused man's 3-year-old daughter suffered 'a case of peripheral precocious puberty' after being exposed to estradiol gel through skin-to-skin contact with him.

(LifeSiteNews) — The European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology has published what may be one of the most horrifying transgender case studies I have yet seen. Titled “Peripheral Precocious Puberty due to Exogenous Estradiol in a 3-Year-Old Girl: A Case Report,” the study describes how the girl’s trans-identifying father caused devastating physical effects in his daughter by exposing her to his transgender “treatments.” After the father decided that he was a woman, he began taking estradiol gel, referred to in the study as “gender affirming hormone therapy” (or GAHT). The study authors note that “transdermal estrogen in girls with hypogonadism is well known for induction of the puberty,” and that “sexual development due to exogenous exposure for sex steroids in food, environment or medication is known, but sparsely reported.”

Six minor earthquakes shook one New Jersey county in a single day — rattling residents as the ground beneath them wouldn’t stay still.

Morris County became the epicenter of hysteria Monday as the series of quakes — ranging from a magnitude 0.7 to 2.0 — rocked the Randolph area five times and nearby Mendham once in the roughly 17-hour span, according to the US Geological Survey. “There was just this loud boom,” one resident recalled to News 12 New Jersey. “It wasn’t a tree hit, it was a loud boom.” The seismic activity kicked off with a 1.6 magnitude quake at 5:40 a.m., followed hours later by a 1.3 magnitude tremor at 2:26 p.m., according to the USGS.

Share