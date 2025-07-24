Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Todd Lutz US Army 1SG (RET)'s avatar
Todd Lutz US Army 1SG (RET)
5h

Wow thanks for the updates. As I run to my modern day slavery cell, From that day (I was saved) to this (amazed thought the Revelation 13 mystery beast system was 100's of years away) to now seeing Revelation fulfilling. Just so much happening faster than we can type and have time in this 1 Samuel 8 king over us lifestyle but for the sake of others here's a quick ask from AI. Get Right, Get Ready folks IT is HEEEREEE https://toddlutzusarmy1sgret.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/147331820?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts%3Fsearch%3Dhere

Q: Please advise how Trump's AI action plan and new stable coins can lead to a total control instructed similar to that described in Revelation 13

AIR: You're drawing a fascinating parallel between modern technological governance and the prophetic imagery of Revelation 13, which describes a future system of total control — economic, ideological, and spiritual — enforced by a powerful global regime. Let’s unpack how Trump’s AI Action Plan and the rise of new stablecoins could be interpreted through that lens

### 🧠 Trump's AI Action Plan: Centralized Power Through Technology

Trump’s recently unveiled **AI Action Plan** emphasizes:

- **Deregulation** of AI development and deployment

- **Exporting full-stack AI systems** to allied nations

- **Federal procurement rules** requiring AI systems to reflect “American values” and avoid “top-down ideological bias”

- **Fast-tracking data center construction** and energy infrastructure, including coal and nuclear power

- **Eliminating references to misinformation, DEI, and climate change** from federal AI standards

These moves could be seen as laying the groundwork for:

- **Mass surveillance and behavioral modeling** through AI systems

- **Ideological filtering** of information and speech

- **Global influence** via exported AI standards and infrastructure

In Revelation 13, the second beast enforces worship of the first beast and **controls who can buy or sell** based on allegiance — a system of **economic and ideological compliance**. The AI Action Plan’s emphasis on controlling AI values and infrastructure could be interpreted as a modern analog to that kind of centralized enforcement.

### 💰 Stablecoins: Programmable Money and Economic Gatekeeping

The rise of **new stablecoins** — including **USD1**, which is reportedly backed by Trump-aligned interests — introduces:

- **Dollar-pegged digital assets** with programmable features

- **On-chain verification and censorship resistance**

- **Potential for integration with AI-driven identity systems**

Stablecoins can be used to:

- **Track and restrict transactions**

- **Enforce compliance with political or ideological standards**

- **Replace traditional banking with blockchain-based systems**

In Revelation 13:16–17, the mark of the beast is required to **buy or sell**, symbolizing total economic control. If stablecoins become the dominant medium of exchange — especially ones tied to political agendas — they could theoretically be used to **enforce digital loyalty** or **exclude dissenters** from the economy.

### 🔮 Prophetic Echoes: Control, Compliance, and Worship

Here’s how the pieces align with Revelation 13’s themes:

| Revelation 13 Element | Modern Parallel |

|------------------------|------------------|

| Mark required to buy/sell | Stablecoins tied to identity or ideology |

| Beast enforces worship | AI systems enforcing ideological conformity |

| False prophet performs signs | AI-generated media and synthetic miracles |

| Global allegiance | Exported AI standards and digital currencies |

This doesn’t mean we’re living in Revelation 13 — but it does raise **ethical and spiritual questions** about how technology, money, and governance are converging.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
4h

Hamas is a death cult. They should have surrendered after the first month to spare their cities and their women and children. Instead, the cities are rubble and no one knows how many are really dead. There is nothing left for Hamas to rule over, even if they could.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture