One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday evening.

And nobody cared. Only 6,600 people tuned in to watch the most popular president in US history give a ‘farewell speech.’ 81-year-old Biden looked frail and thin as he read his hostage message to the American people. It appears Joe Biden has slight facial paralysis. We still don’t know what Joe Biden did for the near week he disappeared from the public after he announced he had Covid. Joe Biden said boasted about his record as president as he told the country why he decided to drop out of the 2024 race. Biden is so loved, his policies so popular and successful that he has to pass the torch. Makes sense.

Democrat Senator and fake Indian Elizabeth Warren went on CNN to promote Kamala Harris after she stole all of Joe Biden’s delegates.

Harris is now at the top of the Democrat ticket after Obama and Pelosi forced Joe Biden out of the 2024 race. Since Joe Biden dropped out of the race via an announcement on X, the Democrat-media complex has thrown their support behind Kamala even though she is highly unpopular. CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asked Warren what Harris’ biggest accomplishment was as Vice President.

A new survey conducted by Reuters on Monday and Tuesday, after 81-year-old Democrat incumbent Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection, shows Vice President Kamala Harris running two points ahead of former President Donald J. Trump, the 2024 Republican nominee.

The poll suggests the 2024 presidential election could be tightening, with Harris now at the top of the Democratic ticket. However, the Reuters poll—conducted by Ipsos—has received some pushback. Critics point to Reuters having historically oversampled Democrats in their surveys, leading to a significant polling error during the 2016 presidential election. In the current poll by Reuters and Ipsos, 426 Democrats were reached for a response, while just 376 Republican responses were registered. The Reuters oversample of Democrats versus Republicans in 2016 ran roughly four to six percent.

'Watch every second of this..."

Democrat donation platform ActBlue has been accused of a engaging in a "MASSIVE money laundering operation," by which contributions from large donors are being funneled through hundreds of thousands of small donations made in the name of people who have no clue they've donated. The accusation comes as the platform says it had its best day of 2024, and possibly of all time, in the wake of President Biden abandoning his reelection campaign on Sunday. ActBlue has been previously been fined for facilitating nearly $44,000 in illegal contributions.

..a "blatant disregard for democratic principles" and "unacceptable."

The radical left-wing Black Lives Matter group demanded on Tuesday that the Democratic National Committee host an informal, virtual snap primary across the country ahead of the DNC convention in August because the installation of Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee, without any public voting process threatens "the integrity of our democracy and the voices of Black voters." "The current political landscape is unprecedented, with President Biden stepping aside in a manner never seen before," BLM wrote in a statement, explaining how the "Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors are attempting to manipulate Black voters by anointing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the new Democratic ticket without a primary vote by the public."

Where Biden tried to hide his open border agenda from the public, Harris will be brazen and unapologetic...

During the first three years of Joe Biden's presidency one issue was dodged and deflected more than any other – Illegal immigration and the unprotected southern border. While the stagflation crisis remains at the top of the list of greatest concerns among the majority of Americans, almost every poll of non-economic problems puts immigration at forefront of people's minds. The two things are indelibly linked: Mass illegal immigration helps to feed the fires of economic crisis and inflation. When your house is in economic decline the last thing you want to do is invite millions of unskilled freeloading migrants into your living room to sleep on your couch and eat from your fridge.

Former US President Barack Obama plans to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the democratic presidential candidate soon, NBC News reported on Thursday.

Fox News proposed a presidential debate between US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on September 17, the network said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Thousands of Anti-Israel leftists protested in Washington DC on Wednesday, hoping to shut down the Israeli leader’s speech to Congress.

Things soon grew violent even before Netanyahu’s speech as agitators attacked police officers on their way to the US Capitol. Of course, these protesters will not be sent to jail or have their lives ruined by the Biden DOJ for their violent behavior. It’s only the conservatives who face the wrath of the regime. The vioent leftists beat US Park Police Officers and tagged statues with “Hamas is Coming” graffiti. As Cullen Linebarger reported the anti-Israel mob took down the US flags at Union Station and replaced them with Palestinian flags. Then they torched the US flags. And they carried the Hamas flag in our nation’s capital.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s decision to skip Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress for a convention raised questions about her stance on Israel amidst growing political tensions.

Custom dictates that when foreign leaders address a joint session of Congress, the Speaker of the House and the vice president sit behind them on the rostrum. That was the case when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress in 1996, and then-vice president Al Gore sat in one of the chairs behind him. It was also true in 2011 when then-vice president Joe Biden took that chair. Biden did not attend Netanyahu’s speech in 2015, a clear sign of the White House’s displeasure that this speech had been arranged despite their opposition. On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris was not in that seat during Netanyahu’s address.

PM blasts Tehran as driving force behind turmoil, denounces anti-Israel protesters, defends conduct of war; some hostage relatives removed for protest; Tlaib holds ‘war criminal’ sign

WASHINGTON — Addressing a joint session of Congress for the fourth time in his career, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used much of Wednesday’s speech to frame Iran as the driving force behind violence in the Middle East, while laying out a general vision for postwar Gaza. Netanyahu also said he was “confident” that a hostage release and ceasefire deal could be reached, but did not offer much details, even as nearly two dozen relatives of the 120 captives still held in Gaza sat in the gallery overlooking the prime minister.

While the official said he's not going to put a time frame on the closing of the deal, the administration believes the deal is in the "closing stages."

The White House will host Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his delegation of senior officials for several hours tomorrow. They will meet with President Joe Biden individually and in a joint meeting with Biden, the American hostage families, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Thursday's meeting will mark the first time the president and prime minister will see each other since Biden's trip to Israel just days after October 7, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

If Hezbollah continues to put Lebanon in danger by attacking Israel, we must dismantle the Lebanese state," says the Christian president of the National Liberal Party, Camille Chamoun "We will not tolerate the mess of others, and we will pay for it."

The US and Canada intercepted two Russian fighter jets and two Chinese H-bombers near Alaska on Wednesday shortly before Biden addressed the nation.

“NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone,” NORAD said. “Fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept,” NORAD said, adding that the foreign bombers “remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” and that their activity “is not seen as a threat.”

Maria Zakharova said Zelensky and his patrons want to make another attempt "to promote the so-called peace formula, which they are unsuccessfully trying to literally force on everyone, to involve as many countries as possible in its discussion under false pretenses"

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky can’t be trusted when he talks about possible negotiations with Russia along the lines of some "peace plan," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "No one has any faith in him," she said at a news conference. "Everyone understands perfectly well that this is a man who can twist anything, who can lie, who can abandon everything, as he abandoned even his own people, literally throwing the people of Ukraine on some sacrificial altar."

As NATO escalates its proxy war in Ukraine and inches closer to fighting directly with Russia, the Washington-led bloc is embracing mandatory military service.

Many European members of NATO have expanded or reintroduced conscription as part of large-scale preparations for such a war, CNN reports. Already outpaced in terms of military industrial capacity by Russia, the alliance’s new battleplans will see an attempt to beef up weapons production and form 35-50 brigades of 3,000-7,000 battle ready troops. Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has insisted, “Today, we have 500,000 troops on high readiness, combat-ready battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance for the first time.” But the bloc is struggling to meet its goals of assembling 300,000 soldiers prepared to be activated within a month and another half a million in six months.

Russia is considering banning the export of diesel if prices rise further, Russian daily Kommersant reported on Wednesday, citing several sources.

The Russian government could ban diesel exports if prices spike in the near term, but no decision has been made yet, according to Kommersant’s sources. There are no conditions for a complete ban on diesel shipments abroad yet, a source at a local oil company told the Russian daily. The government is restoring a ban on gasoline exports from August 1. In the autumn of 2023, Russia banned exports of diesel and gasoline in an effort to stabilize domestic fuel prices in the face of soaring prices and shortages as crude oil rallied and the Russian ruble weakened.

There can hardly be a better place to track the four-day, twice-a-decade plenum of the Communist Party of China than dynamic, “one country, two systems” Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is right at the heart of East Asia – halfway between Northeast Asia (Japan, the Koreas) and Southeast Asia. To the west is not only China but the Eurasia landmass, linking it to India, Persia, Turkiye and Europe. To the east, sailing forward, is the Pacific and the US’s West Coast.

Egypt raised prices on a wide range of fuel products on Thursday, the official gazette said, four days before the International Monetary Fund conducts a review of the country's expanded $8 billion loan program.

OTTAWA—The Bank of Canada cut its interest rates for the second time in 2024, bringing its key rate to 4.5 percent.

The Bank of Canada reduced its 4.75 percent benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on July 24, noting that core inflation has been below 3 percent for several months. “If inflation continues to ease broadly in line with our forecast, it is reasonable to expect further cuts in our policy interest rate,” Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem told reporters.

Thousands of Navy SEALs and service members negatively impacted by President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate scored a major win in court after a years-long legal battle.

The mandate enacted in August 2021 led to the forced firing of over 8,000 service members who refused the shot on religious or medical grounds. Navy SEALs and other special operators suffered professional setbacks for refusing the vaccine, despite having their religious accommodation requests denied multiple times. They were fired, denied trainings to advance in rank and, in some cases, even forced by the military to repay their initial signing bonuses between $4,000 and $7,000.

The American Medical Association has issued an update to its "Current Procedural Terminology (CPT)" for the H5N8 Influenza (Bird Flu).

They are doing this in anticipation of the Food and Drug Administration granting EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) for a pandemic! Why is the (corrupt?) FDA giving an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to mRNA bird flu vaccines? No one at all is sick or dying from bird flu? Are we ready for plandemic 2.0?

Those who do not learn from history are bound to repeat it.

Currently, assisting someone to end their life is a criminal offence in England and Wales. But a British Labour Life peer aims to change that. He will be introducing a dangerous and damaging Bill to the House of Lords on Friday that will legalise euthanasia. This is his fifth attempt. But this time it’s different as he has Sir Keir Starmer’s backing.

Former Labour justice secretary Lord Falconer of Thoroton has tabled a private member’s Bill – the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults Bill – to allow those in England and Wales with less than six months to live to end their life with assistance. A private member’s Bill is a type of public Bill – meaning it aims to change the law as it applies to the general population – introduced to the UK Parliament by a backbench MP or peer, not a government minister.

When I first saw the film Brazil (1985) a decade after its release, I was decidedly underwhelmed.

The pacing was slow, the symbolism convoluted, and the humor too British for my twenty-eight-year-old American tastes. But after a recent viewing, this movie that routinely appears on ‘best British film’ lists impressed me with its entertainment value, but even more with how relevant its message has become in 2024. The plot begins with a literal bang, as a terrorist bomb explodes during a television commercial put out by Central Services, an arm of the government bureaucracy that, along with the Ministry of Information (MOI), represents state control bloated beyond all reason.

Pastor Corey Brooks is a fixture in Chicago. The popular preacher is affectionately known as the “Rooftop Pastor” for his valiant efforts to create a much-needed community center — a goal that led him to live atop a building for nearly one year to spark awareness and raise funds.

Brooks, a Black preacher with deep community roots, ended up raising tens of millions of dollars for his transformational community and opportunity center, which is now under construction. But he was also recently in the headlines for delivering a closing prayer during the Republican National Convention and for penning a Fox News op-ed titled, “I Reject the Victimhood Mentality Democrats Want Me to Accept. That’s Why This Black Pastor Is a Republican.”

Bonjour, world! Bienvenue to the Paris Olympic Games! Come for the propaganda, stay for the rampant authoritarianism!

The tone couldn’t have been better set. Paris blew €1.5 billion to “clean up” the Seine river — effectively an open-air sewer — promising Parisians a long-term legacy of open water swimming using preparation for Olympic distance and triathlon swimming as a pretext. But it was still too bacteria-infested with a month to go. Then, with just days to go before the Games, the French sports minister donned a full wetsuit and slipped into the river, screaming her head off (perhaps because she knows exactly what’s in there) before declaring, “It’s mild!” She quickly hopped out and pat herself on the back for the government keeping its promises. Within days, the mayor of Paris did the same, raving about the water, which was brown.

Police are conducting door-to-door checks in Jasper, Alta., to ensure all 10,000 residents and visitors have fled the town located at the heart of one of the nation’s most famous national parks as the flames from an approaching wildfire creep closer.

The entire national park was issued an evacuation order just after 10 p.m. July 22 after a fire approaching from the south placed the town at risk and closed highways to the east and south. The result was an endless line of slow-moving cars and trucks heading west through the mountains to B.C. under dark, smokey skies.

A wildfire burning in Oregon that’s kicking smoke into neighboring states is now the largest active blaze in the U.S., authorities said, and a storm Wednesday with lightning and strong winds was prompting additional evacuations.

The Durkee Fire, burning near the Oregon-Idaho border about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Boise shut down part of Interstate 84 Tuesday as the flames approached the vital link between the states. The freeway briefly reopened Wednesday, but closed again as officials warned of frequent disruptions because of the nearly 400-square-mile (1036-square-kilometer) blaze.

Taiwan closed schools and evacuated thousands from their homes on Wednesday ahead of Typhoon Gaemi, which authorities said could be “the strongest” to hit in eight years and has already killed two people on the island.

The typhoon also exacerbated seasonal rains in nearby Philippines, triggering flooding and landslides that killed six. Gaemi, with sustained wind speeds of 190 kilometres (118 miles) per hour, was forecast to hit northeast Taiwan late Wednesday. However a forecaster with Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration said the typhoon was “spinning at a slower speed so the precise time is difficult to determine”.

Share