Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Horst Baer's avatar
Horst Baer
4h

The **nwo** reigning supreme in the destruction of culture and civilization.!!

And the *people* do not care and sleep with open eyes. It's a "perfume" of total carelessness and surrender.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

If people don’t see where this is heading…come Jesus come . 🙌🏼

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