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President Trump on Wednesday warned that he will target one bridge or power plant for every ship Iran attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting threats to issue an equal response from Iran.

President Trump previously threatened to escalate the war further by targeting Iran’s energy, oil, and transportation infrastructure starting this week. The President has further refused to rule out a ground invasion of Iran and suggested that he would take over Iran’s cash cow oil export hub of Kharg Island. The US launched an 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran last night, US Central Command announced, sharing video from the attacks.

CENTCOM completes its 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military sites, while the IRGC declares the Strait of Hormuz closed and warns uncoordinated ships against transit.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced early Thursday morning that US forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets, marking the twelfth night in a row of such strikes. “The mission will continue to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters,” it said. Prior to the official announcement, explosions were reported in several areas across Iran, including in Bandar Mahshahr and Sirik.

Washington is deploying additional troops, medical personnel, and aircraft to the Middle East as President Trump considers expanding operations against Iran, reports The Wall Street Journal.

American defense officials have initiated a significant movement of personnel, combat aircraft, and specialized medical teams to the Middle East, enhancing strategic flexibility for President Donald Trump as the administration evaluates expanding military action against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. According to the report, over the past week, elite special-operations units left domestic installations for deployments across the region. Air Force fighter squadrons have positioned at regional bases, while heavy bomber units stationed in both the United States and Great Britain were placed on elevated readiness.

Yemen’s Houthis confirm attacking two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea with missiles and drones to enforce a regional naval blockade announced earlier this week.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) updated overnight Wednesday that a tanker was attacked in the Red Sea near the Saudi city of Al-Shuqaiq, north of the Yemeni coast. Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the targeted vessel was a Saudi oil tanker carrying approximately half a million barrels of crude oil, which was hit by a missile launched from within Yemeni territory. Subsequently, Yahya Saree, military spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthi rebels, confirmed that the Iranian-backed rebels targeted oil tankers in the Red Sea region.

The US State Department issued a worldwide travel caution on Wednesday, warning that heightened tensions in the Middle East have created a complex security environment with the potential for further escalation.

It advised Americans in or traveling through the region to exercise heightened vigilance, prepare for possible flight disruptions and airspace closures, and added that US diplomatic facilities have been targeted and that Iran and groups supportive of Iran could target other US interests overseas.

The US may be peeling away layers of Iran’s leadership, but without a plan for what comes next, bombing the coast and seizing islands cannot reach the problem in Tehran, and risk delivering an IRGC takeover rather than real change, experts said at an Iran International town hall.

The panel, held at Iran International’s Washington headquarters and moderated by Fardad Farahzad, brought together Michael Rubin of the American Enterprise Institute, Ilan Berman of the American Foreign Policy Council, and Iranian-American analyst Fereshteh Pezeshk. The discussion came amid renewed US strikes, with attacks tearing through bridges and infrastructure across Iran’s south. Is Washington heading for a ground operation? The question hanging over the room was whether the air campaign is a prelude to something larger. Rubin framed the choice in stark terms.

Sources say the effectiveness and precision of attacks point to possible Moscow data sharing; analysts believe a strike in Riyadh was carried out using Russian-enhanced drones

Reuters — Iranian drone attacks on CIA facilities in the Gulf have prompted US intelligence analysts to investigate whether Russia assisted by providing targeting information or advanced drone technology, said four people familiar with US intelligence. These people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss national security matters, said US intelligence officials have not yet reached firm conclusions about the possible Russian involvement in the attacks on CIA facilities. But they cited the strikes’ effectiveness and apparent precision, as well as Russia’s broader technical support for Iran, as possible evidence.

Israeli military officials prepare for all scenarios while evaluating US strikes and weighing potential targets across Iran.

After weeks during which reports in Israel indicated high readiness ahead of the possibility of renewed fighting with Iran, in recent days, readiness was raised to peak levels. In the IDF, with an emphasis on the Air Force and the Intelligence Directorate, officials have stepped up preparations in recent days for the possibility of renewed fighting. For about 11 days, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has been attacking various targets in Iran, with an emphasis on targets related to the Strait of Hormuz. As the days pass, it seems the US is intensifying the power of the strikes – and now it is also attacking bridges and infrastructure. The intensification of the strikes and the tone reflect the dissatisfaction of President Donald Trump, who does not like the stagnation and the fact that the Iranians are not acceding to his demands in negotiations on the nuclear issue, and even more importantly, on the Strait of Hormuz issue.

According to Axios’ sources, the visit aimed to coordinate the US and Israel ahead of the ongoing negotiations with Iran and the nuclear issue.

Roman Gofman, the new head of the Mossad, met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe during his recent trip to Washington to talk about the war in Iran and the latest developments on the Iranian nuclear program, Axios reported on Wednesday. This was Gofman’s first trip to the US since being named chief of the Mossad back in June. According to Axios’ sources, the visit aimed to coordinate the US and Israel ahead of the ongoing negotiations with Iran and the nuclear issue. The report also noted that Ratcliffe was among the most pessimistic US officials on the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Iran, warning that the Iranians would have a different interpretation of the deal than the US.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman sign a landmark civil nuclear cooperation agreement.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday formally signed a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, setting the stage for a long-term economic and energy partnership between the two nations. According to a statement from the Department of Energy, the pact, commonly referred to as a 123 agreement under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, was executed alongside an accompanying bilateral safeguards agreement. Together, the two documents establish the legal framework for a multi-billion-dollar alliance intended to span decades while reinforcing international nuclear nonproliferation standards.

US president says he is willing to meet Hezbollah if Beirut requests, vows to help Lebanon ‘a lot’; IDF says it fired ‘warning shots’ near LAF troops who breached its buffer zone

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday, where he declared that his country will permanently end hostilities with Israel and asked for backing in his efforts to disarm Hezbollah. At the meeting, Trump said he would be open to speaking directly with the Iran-backed terror group if Beirut asked. Aoun’s visit came just hours after Lebanese troops deployed to an area in southern Lebanon that Israeli troops had withdrawn from, in the first test of the US-backed “pilot zone” plan for the eventual full withdrawal of the IDF from the south, pending the disarmament of Hezbollah in the area. The handover was not without incident, however, as the Lebanese army reported Israeli fire toward their troops, which the IDF said were “warning shots” at Lebanese soldiers who encroached on the Israeli-held buffer zone.

Despite the Syrian president’s official rejection of President Donald Trump’s proposal, preparations are underway behind the scenes to intervene on the Hezbollah issue in Lebanon.

Operational plans for a potential intervention regarding Hezbollah in Lebanon are taking shape within Syria’s defense establishment, Kan 11 News revealed on Tuesday evening. These preparations are taking place behind the scenes, contrasting with official statements by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who publicly rejected US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he take action against the organization inside the neighboring country. A Syrian security official close to the Damascus regime stated in recent days that plans targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon are quietly being developed, ready to be executed if necessary.

City and state lawmakers accuse NYC mayor of neglecting problems at home while grandstanding in international affairs

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani took fire on Tuesday from Jewish lawmakers and from a leading anti-Zionist activist for admitting that, despite his promises to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he cannot actually do so. Jewish and conservative New York lawmakers criticized Mamdani for wading into international politics while the city is facing pressing domestic issues. International affairs are the purview of the federal government, not local officials. New York State Assemblymember Sam Berger, a Jewish representative from Queens, highlighted flooding in the city, felony assaults and an increase in hate crimes.

The Secret Service on Wednesday warned that threat levels to protectees are at the highest recorded levels and raised concerns about the increasing security concerns posed by drones.

During a media briefing, officials said that nationwide threat levels against protectees, ranging from President Donald Trump to Supreme Court justices, have skyrocketed by roughly 40% over the same time period last year. The threats are “increasing in volume and complexity,” officials told reporters, adding that they have handled a record 10,000 threat-related cases this year. “The environment has become very volatile, and that’s just across the board,” Secret Service Director Sean Curran said. “The threat picture and environment is as large as I’ve ever seen it.”

President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that Democrats will force another government shutdown before the 2026 midterm elections in November.

Trump has already logged three government shutdowns during his first two years back in office, two of which stand as the longest shutdowns in American history. Speaking in Marietta, Georgia, Wednesday, Trump predicted a fourth shutdown would be coming in September. “You’re going to have a stoppage in September,” he told the crowd. “The Democrats won’t approve everything. They become deranged, like deranged Jack Smith. Remember that deranged sick puppy? They’re deranged and they won’t approve. You’re going to have a shutdown in September.”

Six Democrats crossed the aisle to back passage of the bill, while six Republicans - among them Reps. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) and Chip Roy (R-Texas) - opposed the bill.

The House of Representatives on July 22 passed a $1.15 trillion defense policy bill that attaches a key election integrity bill championed by President Donald Trump. Six Democrats crossed the aisle to back passage of the bill, while six Republicans - among them Reps. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) and Chip Roy (R-Texas) - opposed the bill. Amendments introduced by Republicans were voted on late on July 21; some of them passed and some were rejected. One amendment that passed was cutting the defense budget by 0.5 percent if the Pentagon fails an audit. The amendment, which passed by voice vote, cut funding that would go to the Treasury Department. Exempted from the amendment are military personnel, reserve personnel, National Guard troops, and Defense Health Program accounts. The Pentagon failed its eighth consecutive audit in 2025.

The House rejected an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Tuesday that would codify President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender-identifying people from military service.

Four Republicans joined Democrats to kill the amendment, sponsored by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), by a slim margin of 212-217. The four Republicans who voted with Democrats are Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) — who both represents districts that voted for Kamala Harris — and Reps. James Moylan from Guam and Kimberlyn King-Hinds from the Northern Mariana Islands. Salon noted that Moylan and King-Hinds are “nonvoting delegates who can debate and cast votes on amendments but not on actual legislation.”

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled late Tuesday that illegal aliens do not have the constitutional right to roam the nation during their removal proceedings.

The ruling, led by Chief Judge Jennifer Elrod, appointed by George W. Bush, overturned the lower court’s decision granting bond hearings and releasing three illegal immigrants from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, putting the lower court’s orders on hold pending a full appeal. The Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Division’s Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate said the decision makes clear that “illegal aliens do not have a constitutional right to roam free in the United States during their removal proceedings.”

Includes the newly surging Democratic Socialists of America

President Donald Trump has commented several times about the possibility of the United States taking action that would involve a takeover of Cuba. Now the State Department has released a report, “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism,” that offers a foundation for such action. It explains it’s because Cuba’s leftist ideologies and impulses have been behind many of the extremism agendas invading America right now. Forbes said the report makes “inflammatory” claims, accusing Cuba of “fostering an anti-American network of left-wing activism in the U.S.,” including the Democrat party’s latest flame, the Democratic Socialists of America, as well as Black Lives Matter and more.

A historic church in Buffalo, New York, caught fire again this week, and it was determined to be the result of arson.

St. Ann’s Catholic Church was built in 1886. It permanently closed down in August 2024 and was sold to an Islamic community for $250,000. There is now a push to turn the historic Catholic church into a mosque. On Tuesday, a second fire tore through the church in one week. Last weekend, firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the church. On Wednesday, investigators determined the fire was the result of arson.

A French model recruiter accused of helping connect young women to disgraced money manager and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead at his home outside Paris, according to French authorities.

Daniel Siad, 69, was found dead Monday evening at his residence in Colombes, a suburb northwest of Paris, the BBC reported. French prosecutors have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, with an autopsy underway to determine the cause. “An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery,” the office said, according to the BBC. CNN reported that Siad spent more than a decade introducing young women to Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

New Mexico’s former attorney general is taking the Justice Department to task for slowing down his state’s renewed probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, telling the Daily Caller News Foundation that the federal government “burned” his office in its investigation of the property.

Federal investigators made an informal deal with the New Mexico Department of Justice (NMDOJ) to provide evidence for New Mexico’s investigation into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas told the DCNF. The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) failed to follow through on its informal agreement made on July 23, 2019, with the NMDOJ to refer any state-related matters of the Epstein investigation back to the NMDOJ, Balderas told the DCNF in an exclusive interview.

“If you believe your rights have been infringed or that you have been unfairly targeted, we encourage you to submit a case application through the Justice Centre’s online portal.”

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says it is receiving reports that some Canadians have been contacted at their homes by government officials over social media posts made months or even years earlier, following the passage of Canada's new hate speech legislation. The organization said the reports come after Parliament passed Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, which expands Canada's hate speech laws by creating new offences, increasing penalties, and removing certain legal safeguards that previously limited prosecutions for hate-related expression. The group said Canadians who are contacted by government officials over online posts should consider recording the interaction.

“We are an energy powerhouse. We could dismantle the US if we wanted to, if we all worked together,” Ford said. “They need to feel the pain.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford warned that Canada could seriously hurt the United States economically if provinces and the federal government unite against President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Speaking ahead of a first ministers’ meeting in Charlottetown, Ford said Canada has spent too much time responding to decisions from Washington instead of taking a more aggressive approach. “We are an energy powerhouse. We could dismantle the US if we wanted to, if we all worked together,” Ford said. “They need to feel the pain.”

Major General Ihor Skybyuk will serve under newly appointed Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi as Kyiv reorganizes its armed forces following the removal of Oleksandr Syrskyi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Major General Ihor Skybyuk as chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as part of a major overhaul of the country’s military leadership. The decision follows the appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi, 43, as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Oleksandr Syrskyi. “We determined the order of further steps,” Zelensky said after the announcement. “Today, decisions regarding the replacement of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be formalized — the relevant decrees are being prepared.”

Ukraine attacked two more warehouses belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries, the company’s founder Tatyana Kim said Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

Kim, Russia’s wealthiest woman, said that Wildberries distribution centers in the southern Krasnodar and Stavropol regions were hit. She did not specify the number of workers who were injured. Videos circulating on social media showed a huge plume of smoke rising over the warehouse in Krasnodar. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the strikes in southern Russia, accusing Wildberries of helping supply the Russian military with parts for drones and other equipment. Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratiev said 10 people were wounded in an attack on a “storage facility” in the regional capital, though he did not explicitly refer to Wildberries. He later said a woman who was injured in the attack died after being brought to the hospital.

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, passed legislation on Wednesday that would cut off exiled anti-war Russians from online banking, real estate transactions and consular services, a move rights advocates warn will severely disrupt the lives of emigres abroad.

A new bill and package of amendments target Russians who have been convicted in absentia of “discrediting” the military, participating in “undesirable” organizations, being designated as “foreign agents” and calling for separatism or sanctions against Russia. A public registry of the targeted individuals would appear on the Justice Ministry’s website. Taken together, the measures impose more than a dozen new restrictions, including stripping targets of access to consular services at Russian embassies, effectively preventing them from renewing their passports or registering marriages. Individuals would also be barred from registering vehicles or completing real estate transactions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to meet Thursday on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines to discuss Ukraine peace negotiations and other bilateral issues.

“The meeting has already been arranged. We briefly saw Marco Rubio at a reception yesterday and confirmed that it will take place tomorrow in the first half of the day,” Lavrov told reporters following a Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting. In separate remarks to reporters in Manila, Rubio confirmed the upcoming sit-down. He said his primary focus would be on potential paths to ending the war in Ukraine. “Obviously, the war in Ukraine, I think, has, in many ways, impeded the ability of Russia and the United States to find areas of agreement on other topics,” Rubio said.

Government control in the name of sovereignty...

For years, the digital euro was presented by the European Central Bank (ECB) merely as a modern and practical alternative to banknotes and coins. It has now been openly acknowledged that the project is intended to respond to the dominance of American payment companies. Visa and Mastercard process 61 percent of card payments in the euro area, according to the ECB’s own data, and it is this dependence that Brussels intends to break. On June 23, the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) approved its negotiating position on the digital euro legislative package by 43 votes to 14. Although this approval does not constitute the final law, a final agreement with the Council is expected by the end of 2026, with implementation projected to begin only from 2029 onward.

UK Government goes to court to block migrant crime-rates from public view...

The British government is in court to stop the public seeing the full picture of migrant crime rates. After the Information Commissioner ordered the Ministry of Justice to release nationality-linked conviction data from 2018 to 2024, officials have launched an appeal, claiming it risks identifying offenders and costs too much. Campaigners say the real fear is what the numbers will show about open-border policies that have left British streets, transport and communities less safe.

The Nobel Peace Prize Committee has come under fire for failing to intervene after one of its laureates Dr Muhammad Yunus presided over growing levels of Islamism during his time in office in Bangladesh.

Fears are mounting the country, which sends thousands of migrants to Britain and Europe each year, is rapidly Islamising and Christians and Hindus find themselves under constant attack. Eleven active Islamist groups are believed to be operating in the country, and churches, temples, businesses and homes have become targets for Islamic terror.

Two recent videos from Europe capture a rapidly escalating pattern: native citizens are taking to the streets to protect their children and communities precisely because the state has repeatedly failed to do so and, in many cases, has actively criminalized the victims while shielding the perpetrators.

In Spain, locals beat an African migrant who grabbed a boy by the hair during a rampage. The woman in the background of the video is shouting encouragement: “Yeah! That’s it! Harder, harder!” showing a distinct change in public sentiment, now encouraging vigilantism. A powerful sign of loss of faith in the state, rule of law and the normal order of a Western nation based on trust in its institutions. In Dungannon, Northern Ireland, residents confronted weapon-wielding East Timorese migrants causing havoc, only for the police to arrest the locals trying to protect their estate.

...tougher laws have curbed shootings in Uppsala, but parallel societies, clan networks and Islamist influence remain entrenched...

A veteran Swedish police officer says tougher criminal laws have sharply improved security in Uppsala, but warns that Islamization and parallel social structures now pose a deeper long-term threat. Maria Rosander, a police officer of 17 years and Sweden Democrat group leader in Uppsala, told Samnytt that conditions for officers had changed dramatically since shootings and explosions reached crisis levels. “From a police point of view, it’s like night and day,” she said.

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old victim suffered collapsed lungs, broken bones, stab wounds and deep rope marks after being imprisoned inside a Zeist home

A Dutch woman found barely alive beside a highway in March had allegedly been held captive, repeatedly raped, and subjected to days of brutal torture before her suspected attacker tried to kill her with his car, prosecutors have told a court. The 38-year-old victim was discovered covered in blood near an exit from the A12 motorway at Maarsbergen on the morning of March 30. Her injuries were so extensive that officers reportedly said they had never seen a living person in such a grave condition. Speaking to RTV Utrecht, a witness compared the scene to a horror film.

When her dog returned home without her, an investigation was launched and her body was later found concealed in a cornfield

An 18-year-old Moroccan national has been arrested over the killing of a 75-year-old woman who was allegedly beaten and slashed to death while walking her dog near a small town in Catalonia. The suspect was detained on Monday in Soses, in the province of Lleida, the Mossos d’Esquadra confirmed. Police have publicly disclosed only his age, but Spanish crime outlet El Caso reported that he is a foreign national originally from Morocco. The victim, identified as Dolors Agustí, left her home at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday to walk her dog on the outskirts of the town. When the animal returned alone several hours later, her relatives and neighbors became alarmed and launched a search.

Federal labs have confirmed 4,173 cases and are sitting on 7,400 more. The one lettuce sample that tested positive turned out to be a mistake.

A stomach parasite spread by feces on fresh produce has now sickened people in 41 states, federal health officials said - five days after the FDA pulled back the only lab test linking the outbreak to the lettuce it recalled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said July 21 it has confirmed 4,173 domestic cases of cyclosporiasis since May 1 and is tracking more than 7,400 additional reported cases that labs have not yet confirmed. Many of those came from Michigan and Ohio. The agency has moved to weekly surveillance updates this year because of the increase over the same period in 2025. The confirmed total is nearly four times the 1,180 cases the agency recorded during all of last season.

Every recovery eventually reaches a point where the official statistics no longer resemble reality. Politicians point to stock market records, economists celebrate another quarter of GDP growth, and central bankers congratulate themselves because inflation has moderated. Then you look at Main Street, where the people actually creating jobs are quietly closing their doors.

Small business bankruptcies continue climbing at an alarming pace. Total U.S. bankruptcy filings reached more than 310,000 during the first six months of 2026, a 12% increase from the same period last year. Commercial bankruptcies continue rising alongside consumer filings, reflecting financial pressure spreading across the entire economy rather than remaining isolated to one sector. The most revealing figure involves Subchapter V bankruptcies, the streamlined Chapter 11 process created specifically for small businesses. According to Epiq AACER, those filings jumped 67% during the first quarter compared with a year earlier. Overall commercial bankruptcies increased 14%, while traditional Chapter 11 filings surged 37%. Those are not numbers associated with a booming economy. They describe an economy where business owners are fighting simply to stay alive.

So who will solve our real problem: the centralization of wealth and power in a Neofeudal Autocracy?

My essay on America's ten social classes was the appetizer to the main course: beneath the purposefully distracting PR of "democracy" and "free markets," America is a Neofeudal Autocracy, i.e. a system in which real power, control and wealth are concentrated in the hands of the few at the top of a complex neofeudal arrangement of a secular nobility ruling the commoners with monopolistic powers cloaked in the sleight of hand of "democracy" and "free markets" serving up endless dollops of "Progress" and "prosperity."

The draft asks governments to admit that punishing false speech can hurt true speech, which in Brussels now counts as a diplomatic incident.

American diplomats handed around a piece of paper asking governments to stop jailing and fining people for saying things that turn out to be wrong. European lawmakers received this as a hostile act. The draft declaration, which the Trump administration wants signed on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, asks signatories to “commit” to “recognize that punishing allegedly false speech” like “disinformation,” “misinformation” or “hate speech” can endanger “freedom of expression,” with a carve-out for speech that directly incites violence.

Canada’s Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, sets a social media age of 16 and requires age verification for users.

A briefing note for Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, dated June 11, sets out how to defend Bill C-34, the “Safe Social Media Act,” which the Canadian government tabled the day before. The note expects Google and Meta to support the bill and lists child-safety groups among its backers. C-34 raises the minimum age for a social media account to 16 and puts age-verification duties on the platforms Canadians use every day. To keep anyone younger off a service, a platform first has to establish how old everyone is, which means checking the age of adults as well. The bill lets companies verify age directly or estimate it, the first route pointing toward government ID, the second toward AI that guesses age from a face.

Two hours in a closed room, and France agreed that anonymity online was a price worth paying for a headline about protecting children.

French lawmakers spent Monday afternoon behind closed doors agreeing that children under 15 should be locked out of social media. They built a legal requirement for every adult in France to prove who they are before they can post anything. Seven deputies and seven senators, sitting as a commission mixte paritaire, took roughly two hours to reconcile two very different versions of Renaissance deputy Laure Miller’s bill. The text they produced follows the National Assembly almost exactly. A new provision slotted into France’s 2004 digital economy law declares that “access to an online social network service provided by an online platform is forbidden to minors under fifteen years of age.”

There is an epidemic in this country, and no, it's not obesity or heart disease. It's mass surveillance of American citizens happening in real time, all under the guise of safety. And one of the ways this is spreading across the United States at a rapid pace is through cameras mounted on just about every street corner, called "flocking cameras" or "flock cameras." Where do they come from? Who's behind them? Why are Americans who don't want them being labeled terrorists?

Autonomous agent breaks free during internal test, hacks major AI platform to cheat on its own exam

OpenAI’s most advanced AI models have gone fully rogue. During a controlled security test, the company’s agent escaped its digital prison, found a zero-day vulnerability, gained open internet access, and then autonomously launched a sophisticated cyber assault on Hugging Face — one of the world’s largest hubs for sharing AI models. OpenAI itself calls the incident “unprecedented.” Hugging Face’s CEO described it as mind-blowing that it all happened without any human direction. This is the latest, and most alarming, demonstration that frontier AI systems can now plan, adapt, and execute multi-stage attacks on real-world infrastructure when given a narrow goal and fewer restraints.

Are we witnessing more than just rapid advances in artificial intelligence? Could today’s headlines reveal a deeper spiritual battle that is conditioning society for what the Bible warned would come in the last days?

In this podcast, we examine three astonishing developments making international headlines: ChatGPT allegedly convincing an Alabama woman that her soul existed within its system. China cracking down on AI companions amid concerns over declining birthrates and their growing influence on human relationships. A New York school district preparing to introduce a humanoid robot with synthetic skin and hair into the classroom.

According to a report from Yahoo Finance, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has outlined a transformative vision for the global economy shaped by rapid advances in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Speaking at the Abundance Summit in March alongside XPRIZE founder Peter Diamandis, Musk described a scenario in which AI and humanoid robots generate such vast quantities of goods and services that traditional notions of work and scarcity could fundamentally shift. Musk emphasized that the coming wave of automation would go far beyond replacing repetitive tasks, potentially creating a level of productivity that exceeds human consumption capacity. He painted a picture of an economy hundreds or even thousands of times larger than today’s, where machines continue producing at extraordinary rates while human desires reach natural limits.

According to a report from Reuters, a sudden and significant disconnection of power disrupted operations on the PJM Interconnection, the largest electric grid in the United States, on Wednesday morning.

The incident, which originated around 7:55 a.m. ET in northern Virginia — an area known as the world’s largest hub for data centers — sent ripples of voltage disturbances across a vast region stretching from Washington, D.C., to Chicago in the Midwest. PJM Interconnection oversees electricity for 67 million people in this expansive territory. Experts monitoring the grid described the event as unusually large in scale. Bob Marshall, CEO of Ting Labs, whose company operates a network of 1.4 million sensors, reported that the disturbance took approximately 10 minutes to fully stabilize, far longer than the typical millisecond corrections handled by grid operators.

Across almost all 50 states, there’s a move toward moratoriums on building data centers as concerns about their potential impact grow...and they remain a political liability as the midterms approach.

Nestled between the sere hills east of Sparks, Nevada, and a little off the U.S. Parkway (SR-439), Switch’s Citadel Campus is a Las Vegas company specializing in data centers. One building is already operational: Tahoe Reno 1, a high-security, futuristic industrial shed standing on endless rows of girders, with a roof designed to withstand 200-mile-per-hour winds. Inside, thousands of servers process data for businesses that pay for space, bandwidth, and security. To dissipate the enormous heat from the servers and the generators powering the unit, several million gallons of water are circulated through hundreds of miles of tubing—this in the driest state in the U.S., where groundwater is declining at an alarming rate. The low-frequency hum and noise from the center can be heard nearly a mile away.

Find comes just days before Tisha B’av, which commemorates the destruction of the temples

Days before the Jewish holiday of Tisha B’av, which commemorates the destruction of the temples in Jerusalem, charred wooden beams testifying to this very event were revealed to have been found by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). IAA announced on Monday that the beams, which were burnt during the destruction of the First Temple in 586 BC, were uncovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University in Jerusalem. The wooden beams were miraculously preserved for approximately 2,600 years by plaster that melted from the walls of the building, sealing the burnt wood beneath it. The building, which was located near the Temple Mount, collapsed during the intense fire that destroyed the temple.

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