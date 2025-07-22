Exposing The Darkness

"House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said that there will be no vote on some documents relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case before Congress breaks for the August recess."

I ran that through my lawyer translation app and it said:

A group of well-connected paedophiles have coughed up the necessary funds to buy enough breathing room for their names to be expertly redacted from the list — while ensuring their rivals for pork-barrel government contracts stay on it.

Coming up next on Pox: EpSTEINsTAINMENT — Shining a light on everyone except the guilty. 💡🕵️‍♂️

