Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says she'll release more information next week to follow up on her bombshell declassification of documents that show "overwhelming evidence" of the Obama administration laid the groundwork for the years-long Trump-Russia collusion investigation after President Trump won the 2016 election.

"We will be releasing more detailed information about how exactly this took place, and the extent to which this information was sought to be hidden from the American people, hidden from officials who would be in a position to do something about it," Gabbard told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. "Accountability is essential for the future of our country, for the American people to have any sense of trust in the integrity of our democratic republic." "Accountability, action, prosecution, indictments for those who are responsible for trying to steal our democracy is essential for us to make sure that this never happens to our country again," Gabbard continued.

Democrat panic is reaching a boiling point.

Democrat Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, went into full-blown panic mode, demanding that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stop releasing documents that expose Obama-era Deep State collusion and abuse of power. Gabbard’s move follows a stunning declassification of documents that expose how Barack Obama’s intelligence cronies — including John Brennan — used Hillary Clinton’s phony Russia dossier to frame Trump and orchestrate an illegal coup attempt. But Rep. Himes doesn’t want the truth to see daylight.

New disclosures from a Tulsi Gabbard-led working group point directly to the top, as the legacy of "Hope and Change" begins a plunge to the ocean floor...

As Matt Taibbi writes for Racket News, Barack Obama entered national politics with a smile that looked like Hope and Change. Amid rumors of family discord and disarray within the political party he once led, his face has hardened. He lately looks bitter, resentful, exhausted by the act. In the wake of reports released by fellow Hawaiian and former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, he also has a new problem. It once seemed a lock that Obama would be remembered as the winsome hero of Shepard Fairey’s portrait, but Gabbard’s documents place him at the center of an unprecedented act of political sabotage, committed in his last Oval Office days as a humiliated lame-duck in the winter of 2016-2017. The new Director of National Intelligence is targeting Obama’s legacy and maybe even his freedom, detailing a “treasonous conspiracy committed by officials at the highest level of our government,” announcing that everyone involved “must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Hillary Clinton campaign was directly coordinating with the Obama White House to launch the Trump-Russia hoax in July 2016.

Hillary Clinton unleashed hell on this country when she hatched the ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ plot in 2016 to distract from her email scandal. Hillary used a bogus dossier and conspired with foreigners and the FBI to spy on Trump’s 2016 campaign and presidency. In July of 2016, then-FBI special agent Peter Strzok opened a counterintelligence investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

President Donald Trump ignited a firestorm of controversy by posting an AI-generated video on his Truth Social platform, depicting former President Barack Obama being arrested by FBI agents in the Oval Office.

The 45-second clip, set to the tune of the Village People’s “YMCA,” shows a fictional scenario where Obama is handcuffed, led away, and eventually depicted in an orange jumpsuit behind bars. The video, which lacked any disclaimer indicating its artificial nature, has drawn sharp criticism and polarized reactions across the political spectrum. The video’s release coincides with allegations from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who claimed that Obama and his intelligence officials orchestrated a “treasonous conspiracy” to manufacture the narrative of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell should be given immunity and be compelled to testify before a congressional committee about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Host Shannon Bream said, “You mentioned Ghislaine Maxwell. She’s still got an appeal. I’m tracking at the Supreme Court, but in the meantime, you suggest she should be potentially offered congressional immunity to go and testify. Do you think that would happen? And what kind of information would she have that we haven’t seen?” Dershowitz said, “She knows everything. She is the Rosetta Stone. She knows everything. She arranged every single trip with everybody. She knows everything. And if she would just given use of use immunity she could be compelled to testify.”

President Donald Trump pushed back on a report from over the weekend that revealed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listed the reasons against firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to the president in a private conversation, deeming it “untruthful.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Bessent made clear his concerns about firing the Fed chairman, which Trump has denied he would do despite consistently lobbing attacks at Powell, in private talks with the president last week. Those concerns voiced to Trump were the negative effects the unprecedented removal would have on the economy and markets, the possibility that the Fed moves to cut interest rates later in the year anyway, and the likely legal backlash the move would face.

Minnesota state Sen. Omar Fateh, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist running for mayor in Minneapolis, was endorsed by the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party.

In a post on X, Fateh, who is described as the Minneapolis version of socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, revealed that the DFL had endorsed him. Fateh expressed that he was “honored” and added that the endorsement was “a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual.” “I am incredibly honored to be the DFL endorsed candidate for Minneapolis Mayor,” Fateh said in his post. “This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It’s a mandate to build a city that works for all of us.”

"The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately..."

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot in the face by a moped-riding illegal alien in a New York City park. The suspect, 21-year-old Dominican national Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, reportedly entered the country under the Biden-Harris regime's open-border policies. Despite having a criminal record and an active deportation order, he remained in the sanctuary city. "Footage shows two assailants, one an illegal alien with criminal charges, ambushing and shooting a CBP officer yesterday in New York City," Homeland Security wrote on X.

The migrant was set loose on the streets after his initial arrest by an activist judge in Chicago despite the horrendous nature of the charges...

The problem of leftist activist judges is growing more worrisome by the day, and one has to wonder how may crimes these officials have facilitated in their efforts set criminal illegals free and "stick it to Republicans". Immigration authorities in Chicago have arrested a Mexican illegal immigrant this week accused of decapitating a missing Illinois woman. Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, 52, of Waukegan, Illinois, was arrested in April and charged with concealing a corpse, abusing a corpse and obstruction of justice, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Gonzalez reportedly claims that the victim, 37-year-old Megan Bros, had "died of an overdose" at his home.

"We encourage all personnel to remain alert to their surroundings, both on and..."

On Thursday, the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) issued a "Duty to Warn" notification concerning a credible terrorist threat targeting retired senior Department of Defense officials with prior involvement in operations within the Syria/Iraq theater. The geographic focus of the threat is Florida. USASOC's Duty to Warn notification, published on X by Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, explained: While this threat does not directly target active duty USASOC personnel, we are issuing this notice to reinforce the importance of vigilance and situational awareness. We encourage all personnel to remain alert to their surroundings, both on and off post, and to report any suspicious activity to appropriate authorities.

A 24-year-old Boeing 767-432 (ER).

Last month's deadly Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash remains very vivid in the public's memory, especially after dramatic footage went viral on X. Those fears were reignited Saturday when a Delta Air Lines Boeing 767's engine caught fire during takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport. "The Boeing 767 engine caught fire shortly after takeoff around 2 p.m. Video from the ground captured the flames coming out from one of the engines. The flight landed safely after returning to the LAX runway," aviation watcher account Breaking Aviation News & Videos wrote on X.

Air-to-air missiles (AAMs) are fundamental to air dominance. They are the primary weapons in air-to-air combat and have been so since the beginning of the Vietnam War. From close-range dog-fights to beyond visual range (BVR) air battles, AAMs have come a long distance.

However, China’s recent claim of developing a hypersonic AAM with a staggering 1,000 km ‘kill range’ can practically redefine air warfare and compel the Air Forces of enemy countries to stay grounded during conflict situations. For instance, when operationalized, Chinese combat jets can hit any airborne aircraft anywhere in Taiwan and even in some parts of Japan without even crossing the Chinese airspace.

From July 11-16, 2025, systematic violence erupted against the Druze minority in Suwayda province, southern Syria.

The conflict began when a Druze merchant was abducted and robbed by Bedouin tribesmen on the Damascus-Suwayda highway. What started as intercommunal tensions quickly escalated into a broader massacre when Syrian government forces, ostensibly deployed to restore order, joined Bedouin fighters in attacking Druze civilians and militias. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, nearly 1,000 people were killed in the violence, including 588 Druze civilians. Of particular concern, 182 Druze were summarily executed by regime forces from Syria’s Defense and Interior Ministries. The violence included systematic humiliation tactics, with videos showing security forces forcibly shaving the mustaches and beards of Druze elders, an act of deep religious and cultural significance that constitutes a form of sectarian persecution.

Nearly 1,000 people, most of them from Syria’s Druze minority, were slaughtered in July 2025 by regime forces loyal to Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, leader of the HTS-led government.

The massacre is the latest in a series of targeted attacks against religious minorities since al-Sharaa seized power in December 2024, following the ousting of the Assad regime. A former jihadist who entered Syria to establish an ISIS cell and later pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda, al-Jolani has since rebranded himself as Ahmad al-Sharaa and claims to lead a new, reformed Syria seeking international investment. However, his rule has been marked by widespread atrocities. Prior to the Druze massacre, 1,659 Alawites were killed in March in what observers described as a systematic campaign of sectarian violence. Christians have also faced threats and sporadic attacks, including murders, though no mass killing has yet been reported.

In the heart of Syria, a quiet and resilient community is being silenced – again. The Druze, a peaceful religious minority known for their deep-rooted traditions of tolerance, loyalty, and spiritual wisdom, are facing a new chapter of pain. Innocent families, women, and children have fallen victim to horrific acts of violence. Entire villages have been assaulted. Elders who stood for dignity were humiliated. Children who once dreamed of peace now live in fear – or worse, are no longer with us.

What Is Happening In Sweida Is A Humanitarian Crisis. As someone from this community, I speak with both heartbreak and urgency. What is happening today in Sweida and the surrounding regions is not just a regional conflict. It is a humanitarian crisis. Extremist groups have targeted our people simply for who we are – people of faith, of peace, of coexistence. We do not seek vengeance. We do not raise weapons in hate. We raise our voices in truth. The world must know: The silence surrounding these atrocities is deafening. Where is the international community? Where are the protectors of human rights? Where is the justice for children executed in front of their parents? For mothers who have buried their sons? For holy men who were dishonored in their homes?

Senior Hamas officials in Doha are reportedly inclined to support the deal on the table, but no response has been received from Hamas's military leadership in Gaza, N12 noted.

Israel, the US, Qatar, and Egypt are still waiting for Hamas's response to the proposed hostage and ceasefire deal presented by mediators last week, with sources telling N12 that should an agreement not be reached, "the blame will lie fully with Hamas." A senior American official told N12 that there have been times in past negotiations where Israel had been responsible for stalling an agreement, "but this time that is not the case." According to the report, Israelis are working to reach a deal, while Hamas is stalling, and that "if there is no agreement this time, the blame will lie fully with Hamas."

US Envoy Adam Boehler urges Hamas to accept Israel's latest hostage deal, warning it's the best offer they'll get and hinting at Israeli military action if talks fail.

US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler on Sunday called on the Hamas terror group to accept the current proposal on the table and move towards peace. Speaking to CNN's “State of the Union,” Boehler emphasized that the deal - which includes the release of at least ten living hostages still held by Hamas in exchange for a pathway toward peace - represents the best offer the terror group is likely to receive. “We need to get the other hostages out,” Boehler said. “There’s a firm pathway to negotiate peace. That’s the best they’re going to get. They should take the offer. They haven’t in the past.”

Iran’s government has ordered the closure of public offices in Tehran Province for Wednesday amid an ongoing energy crisis and a nationwide heatwave, as the country’s president warned of a worsening water shortage.

“Following the continued extreme heat and the necessity of conserving water and electricity, Wednesday, 23 July, has been declared a public holiday in Tehran Province,” government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani wrote on X. “It is an opportunity for rest, a short trip, or being with family, of course while observing safety guidelines and conserving energy,” she added. The announcement came as temperatures in parts of Iran soared above seasonal averages, with Tehran reaching around 104°F (40°C) on Sunday, putting further strain on the country’s aging power grid and water supply systems.

France, Germany, and Britain lack the authority to trigger a mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal to reinstate UN sanctions on Tehran, Iran’s foreign minister said in a letter to the UN secretary general ahead of a fresh round of talks with the E3 slated for Friday.

“The E3 have relinquished their role as ‘Participants’ in the JCPOA, making any attempt to reinstate terminated UNSC resolutions null and void,” Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X on Sunday. He said the three European countries "lack any legal, political, and moral standing to invoke the mechanisms of the JCPOA and UN Resolution 2231" after what he called their support for the Israeli-American war on Iran and their violation of their commitments under the deal and the resolution. The remarks were part of a letter he wrote to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and the president of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Asenior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader and the Russian president discussed the Middle East tensions and Tehran's atomic program in a meeting in Moscow, a Kremlin spokesperson said, as the two sides prepare for joint naval drills in the Caspian Sea.

Ali Larijani briefed Vladimir Putin on the Iranian officials’ assessments regarding the escalating crisis in the Middle East and developments related to Iran’s nuclear program, the Russian state news agency RIA said citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Sky News reported on Sunday that Iran and the European troika are set to hold nuclear talks next Sunday in Geneva. In his meeting with Larijani, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s support for a political resolution to concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities and also regional stability, according to Peskov.

On July 14, 2025, The Moscow Times published an article stating that the Kremlin's political influence in Iran, and in the Middle East as a whole, is reaching zero. The article concluded that Russia has no leverage over the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran and that there is no chance that mediation attempts will be perceived in Tehran and other capitals of the world as potentially effective.

"Iranians Don't Trust Russia" "Reading the news, one might have the impression that Russia plays some important role in rectifying the problems of Iran's relations with the outside world. "Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to maintain contacts with Putin for the sake of resolving the Iranian situation. U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the Iranian issue with Putin. Iranian President Pezeshkian also came to Moscow, however no specific results of his visits were reported. "All these messages and contacts, nonetheless, prompt an unbiased observer to suspect the participants of such actions of wishful thinking. Russia's real capabilities in Iran leave much to be desired. "The Kremlin's political influence in Iran, and in the Middle East as a whole, is reaching zero, and Tehran is no longer shy about discussing this openly...

Multiple hostile UAVs were intercepted over the Rostov, Belgorod and Moscow regions overnight, according to officials

Russia’s air defenses destroyed dozens of incoming Ukrainian drones across multiple regions on Sunday night and early Monday morning. Kiev has intensified its UAV raids deep into Russian territory over the past week, even after calling for renewed peace talks. At least 13 drones headed toward the Russian capital were intercepted by 6:30am Monday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding that emergency services were working at the crash sites where debris fell. The wreckage of one of the drones fell on the roof of a high-rise building in the New Moscow suburb of the Russian capital, triggering a small fire but causing no injuries, according to Sobyanin.

The alleged attacks came after days of attempted Ukrainian drone raids targeting Moscow

Ukrainian officials have claimed that Moscow launched multiple waves of missile and drone strikes on Kiev overnight. The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment. The first strikes were reported shortly after midnight, with Mayor Vitaly Klitschko urging residents to seek shelter as the capital’s air defenses engaged incoming targets. More explosions were heard between 2:00am and 3:00am, with the head of the city’s military administration, Timur Tkachenko, confirming that “a fire broke out on the roof of a non-residential building.”

Germany is “becoming dangerous again,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has recently said

Russia has terminated its decades-old military-technical cooperation agreement with Germany, which has become one of Ukraine’s main sponsors and weapons suppliers amid the conflict with Moscow. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the Foreign Ministry to inform Berlin that the 1996 pact – which has guided defense collaboration for nearly three decades – is no longer valid, according to a resolution signed on Friday. In July, the ministry said the agreement lost its relevance due to what it described as Germany’s “openly hostile” policy and increasingly aggressive military ambitions. It accused Berlin of indoctrinating its population to view Russia as the primary adversary.

Moscow earlier suggested that Berlin is becoming “dangerous again” while accusing it of supporting the West’s militarization

Ukraine should consider striking Russian airfields and weapons factories deep inside the country to alleviate pressure on the front, a senior German general has suggested. Speaking during a Bundeswehr podcast on Saturday, Major General Christian Freuding, who oversees Germany’s military assistance to Ukraine, gave Kiev advice on weakening Russia’s offensive power. “You can also indirectly affect the offensive potential of Russian strike forces before they are deployed,” Freuding said. “Use long-range air warfare assets to strike aircraft and airfields before they are used. Also, target weapons production facilities.”

Germany’s birth rate has plunged to a perilous 1.35 children per woman in 2023, signaling a demographic catastrophe. For native German women, the figure is even grimmer at 1.23, the lowest in nearly three decades.

Foreign women in Germany boast a higher rate of 1.84, nearing replacement levels. Yet even their numbers are dipping, down steadily since 2017. Nevertheless, this disparity still highlights a stark divide in family futures. Thilo Sarrazin, the provocative ex-Bundesbank official, revisits his explosive 2010 book “Germany Is Abolishing Itself.” His warnings of cultural erosion through migration now seem understated. He analyzes more recent data which accelerates his timeline for ethnic Germans becoming minorities. Sarrazin once forecasted minority status in decades, assuming modest net immigration of 50,000 to 100,000 yearly. But post-2015 realities shattered that: averages hit 500,000 arrivals annually, mostly from non-EU Muslim nations. This surge has turbocharged the shift.

Camilla Tominey grills Tory MP over the Afghan data leak and whether those brought to Britain pose a security risk.

Poles in scores of cities across the country took to the streets to demand that the flow of illegal migrants be stemmed

Anti-immigration protests were held in around 80 Polish cities on Saturday, according to local media. The largest demonstration reportedly attracted around 3,000 people. The rallies were organized by a political alliance called the Confederation Liberty and Independence. The coalition of right-wing groups has taken a hardline stance against the EU and its immigration policy. Around 3,000 people took part in a protest in the southern Polish city of Katowice, public broadcaster TVP reported on Saturday, citing police sources. According to the channel, most of the protesters were men and many were from football fan clubs.

France’s future will be Islamic, unless the French people reclaim it now.

On July 9, 2025, Republic Square , the beating heart of the French Republic, was transformed into an open-air mosque. Prayer rugs stretched across the plaza, heads bowed in unison, as the Mouride Brotherhood, a powerful Islamic movement with roots in Senegal, staged a mass religious gathering in a space that was never meant for religion at all, but for liberty, secularism, and national unity. The event was not spontaneous, nor was it a casual display of cultural expression. It was organized, deliberate, and publicly promoted as being “for the promotion of peace, tolerance, forgiveness, and living together, according to the doctrine and teachings of Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Khadim Rassoul.” That wording sounds innocuous enough. But behind it lies an ideology with global ambition, forged during French colonial rule in Africa, and now repackaged as a vehicle for soft Islamic assertion in the heart of Europe.

The teacher was believed to have been breaking up a dispute when one man pulled a knife and stabbed him

A 53-year-old teacher from Dordrecht was seriously injured in a stabbing on Wednesday evening during a school musical for eighth graders at Het Palet elementary school in Alblasserdam, the Netherlands. The attack took place as children and parents gathered at the De Haven Cultural Center, where the performance was being held. According to De Telegraaf, citing eyewitness accounts, the teacher was trying to calm an escalating argument between three men when one of them pulled a knife and stabbed him. Witnesses say the teacher was not involved in the dispute and was likely acting to prevent violence.

Ursula von der Leyen wants to centralize European power and money in Brussels.

After surviving a motion of censure in the European Parliament, Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen has noticeably lost a lot of political pull – but not her will to make the EU bigger and costlier to the struggling nations of the old continent…As she rolls out her budget proposal for 2028-2034, she immediately faces harsh opposition from her native country, Germany.

'What country in the whole world says, ‘No, let’s take the world’s oldest and sickest people, that’s our immigration strategy’?' asked Ezra Levant, discussing the government's invitation to immigrants to sponsor their parents and grandparents as permanent residents in Canada.

There were reports on Sunday making the rounds on the internet that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a move inside the Department of Health and Human Services, terminating two top officials.

Heather Flick Melanson, his Chief of Staff, and Hannah Anderson, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, are no longer at HHS. According to ABC News, the dismissals were sudden and unexplained. No reason was given for the ousters. The person familiar with the situation told ABC that Kennedy “has every right to make personnel decisions.” “Secretary Kennedy has made a leadership change within the Immediate Office of the Secretary,” according to a statement provided by an HHS spokesperson to ABC News. “Effective immediately, Matt Buckham will serve as Acting Chief of Staff.”

Slovenia has become the first Eastern European country to approve a law legalising medically-assisted suicide for terminally-ill adults.

There appears to be a pattern developing: It is only in Western countries, where the majority of the global minority live, that governments are introducing state-sponsored euthanasia. Slovenia has approved a law to legalise medically-assisted suicide for terminally-ill adults, making it the first Eastern European country to do so. The law was passed by the Slovenian Parliament with 50 votes in favour, 34 against, and three abstentions. The law’s implementation will not be immediate as procedures and oversight mechanisms are still being developed. The legislation follows a consultative referendum last year in which 55% of voters supported the right to end-of-life autonomy, more correctly termed euthanasia.

Famed investor Warren Buffett has quietly executed a series of multi-billion-dollar exits from major US banks.

It appears to be a strategic shift that analysts say signals a sharp turn in sentiment from the world's most closely watched investor - and a growing belief that America's booming financial sector is headed for turbulence. During the first half of 2025, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold more than $3.2 billion in shares tied to the banking industry, including a $1 billion exit from Citigroup, a $2 billion reduction in Bank of America, while also trimming holdings in Capital One. The moves were disclosed through SEC filings and confirmed by analysts monitoring Berkshire's quarterly portfolio updates. 'Berkshire has clearly been reducing its exposure to U.S. bank stocks,' said Larry Cunningham, director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware to The Telegraph. 'That activity signals a cautious or even bearish outlook on banking.'

Delta’s experiment with algorithmic airfare dives straight into the gray zone where personalization meets economic profiling.

Delta Air Lines is experimenting with a new AI-powered pricing model that adjusts fares based on profiling individual customer data, rather than traditional factors like seat availability or time of booking. This system, developed in partnership with Israeli tech company Fetcherr, is already being used on a small percentage of domestic flights, with plans to expand to one-fifth of all domestic bookings by the end of the year. Instead of offering uniform prices for the same flight, the AI tool tailors fares by analyzing each traveler’s digital profile. This could include their purchase history, browsing behavior, and potentially even financial background.

In recent years, China has intensified its efforts to control religious practices, particularly targeting Christian communities amid rising economic and social pressures.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), under Supreme Leader Xi Jinping, has implemented stringent measures to monitor and suppress Christianity, including the installation of facial recognition cameras in churches and the criminalization of basic religious practices. Despite these challenges, reports indicate that Christianity continues to flourish in China, with believers showing remarkable resilience. China’s slowing economy, exacerbated by increased tariffs on exports to the U.S., has led to widespread social unrest, with students and citizens taking to the streets to demand democracy.

Residents and businesses in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood are grappling with the third power outage in as many days, causing significant disruptions.

The outages, affecting approximately 28% of Pepco customers in the 20036 zip code, have led to traffic issues and concerns about food spoilage, according to a report by WUSA9. The latest outage, reported on July 20, 2025, has left the community frustrated as Pepco works to address the recurring issue. The cause of these outages remains under evaluation, with no clear timeline for full restoration. “The cause of the outage is under evaluation with an undetermined time for restoration,” Pepco stated in an update shared via AlertDC. Local residents have expressed growing concerns about the reliability of the power grid in the area.

Mount Rainier, a towering stratovolcano in Washington state, has been rocked by nearly 800 earthquakes in the past 30 days, sparking fears among scientists and residents that one of America’s most dangerous volcanoes may be stirring.

The seismic activity, described as the largest swarm since 2009, has drawn attention to the potential risks posed by the volcano, particularly the threat of catastrophic mudflows known as lahars. While the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has stated there is no immediate cause for alarm, the intense activity has put experts on high alert. The earthquake swarm began on July 8, 2025, with hundreds of tremors detected near Mount Rainier’s summit, some occurring at a rate of several per minute.

Josh from What Lurks Beneath, Timothy Alberino, and End Times Productions explore theories about the Nephilim and ancient civilizations. They examine mysterious ruins and ponder the significance of lost cities. This live event further discusses the mysteries surrounding the Book of Enoch and Genesis 6.

