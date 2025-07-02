Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

Mark peter
4h

“Rubio Announces USAID Has 'Officially' Ceased Operations”

-Praise God! Our tax dollars won’t be going down this drain for the next few years anyway!!

Best news I’ve heard all day! Thank you!

