Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Ahmed’s Stack of Subs's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs
5h

“When Socialists Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them”

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
4h

Inch by inch taking away our freedoms is a cinch !!!

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