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United States Central Command announced that two service members were killed in action, one is missing in action, and four were injured Friday in Jordan in a post on X/Twitter.

Two US service members were killed in action, one is missing in action, and four were injured during Iranian strikes on Friday in Jordan, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a Saturday statement. “On July 17, two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks,” the statement said. “Additionally, one service member is currently missing in action.” The four injured service members were evacuated to Jordanian hospitals and have since been discharged, the statement added.

US launches a new wave of airstrikes against Iran for the eighth consecutive night, targeting Tehran’s military capabilities following attacks on American service members in Jordan.

The United States has intensified its military campaign against Iran, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcing a new wave of airstrikes targeting sites in Iran as the operation entered its eighth consecutive day. According to CENTCOM, the strikes were carried out under the direction of US President Donald Trump and are intended to degrade Iran’s military capabilities while reducing its ability to threaten international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime trade routes.

The State Department issued a Worldwide Caution security alert on Saturday afternoon “due to heightened tensions” in the Middle East after the United States and Iran exchanged increasingly heavy fire throughout the week over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” the announcement said. “We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution.”

Khamenei threatened that “the noble Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance have unforgettable lessons in store” for the US Army.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei hit out at US President Donald Trump after the US military and Iran continued strikes on each other on Saturday. “The repeated violations by the Great Satan of the memorandum of understanding have once again proven to everyone how worthless and unreliable the signature of the President of the United States is, and that bullying, hegemonic ambition, and savagery are inseparable elements of the American way,” Khamenei wrote in a statement. “Now that the American enemy seeks to ignite further war, impose even heavier costs, and suffer even greater disgrace, it should know that the noble Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance have unforgettable lessons in store for it,” he added.

Iran’s hardliners accuse senior officials of betraying the revolution and plotting a power grab after a US ceasefire agreement sparked internal unrest.

A CNN report on Saturday highlighted growing internal discord in Iran, as senior Iranian officials have come under increasing criticism from hardline factions following the funeral of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with some accusing the country’s leadership of abandoning the Islamic Republic’s revolutionary principles after reaching an agreement with the US. Mourners confronted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the funeral procession in Tehran, where some chanted “death to the compromiser” as he walked beside Khamenei’s coffin. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also reportedly left the funeral after demonstrators threw rocks and accused him of being a “traitorous sellout.”

An Israeli security source claims that Mojtaba Khamenei is no longer in Iran and that a deep rift has emerged within the country’s leadership.

According to a report by the Saudi television channel Al Hadath, an Israeli security source claimed that Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is not currently in Iran. The report further alleged that statements attributed to him are actually being written by Ahmad Vahidi and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). According to the report, the source added that internal divisions within Iran are profound and threaten the very existence of the Revolutionary Guards. He also claimed that the country’s internal crisis is continuing to intensify.

IDF investigation indicates device likely planted by Hezbollah, Lebanese forces entered area without coordinating.

A Lebanese Army soldier was killed and two others were wounded earlier Saturday after a Lebanese military vehicle struck an explosive device in the Al-Mansouri area of southern Lebanon. “Earlier today (Saturday), a Lebanese Army vehicle drove over an explosive device in southern Lebanon,” the IDF confirmed. “As a result, a Lebanese Army soldier was killed, and two additional soldiers were injured.”

The ministry said specialized security units intercepted a suspicious vehicle near the Syrian-Iraqi border and discovered a cache of long-range missiles, guided anti-tank missiles, and drones.

Syria's Interior Ministry said Tuesday it had foiled an alleged attempt to smuggle a shipment of advanced weapons through Syrian territory to Hezbollah, while publicly describing the Lebanese group as a "terrorist militia" in what analysts say marks a significant shift in the new government's official rhetoric. The ministry said specialized security units intercepted a suspicious vehicle near the Syrian-Iraqi border and discovered a cache of long-range missiles, guided anti-tank missiles, and drones.

MIDDLE EAST AFFAIRS: The Islamic interpretation of the Yazidi faith is what members of ISIS used to justify the enslavement of over 6,000 women and children and the murder of more than 5,000 people.

From his window in northern Syria, in a rural Kurdish area between Hasakah, Qamishli, and Amuda, “S” could still see the Sinjar Mountains in Iraq, the same mountains thousands of Yazidis fled through in 2014 to escape the mass killings, abductions, and rapes carried out as part of an Islamization campaign led by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. It was that same forced Islamization campaign that led S’s great, great-uncle’s family in Turkey to abandon the Yazidi faith, losing branches of their family in the process.

PALESTINIAN AFFAIRS: The PA president wants to remove any Israeli claim that Palestinians are not a partner for peace,’ said one Palestinian analyst, after the election announcement.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s recent announcement about holding legislative elections on November 28 has set the Palestinian political scene in motion, prompting politicians, activists, and potential candidates to quietly begin preparations and explore possible alliances. Behind the scenes, discussions are under way about how lists might be formed, who could run, and what the next parliament might look like. While some Palestinians see the anticipated vote as an opportunity for renewal and change, others voice doubts about what lies ahead.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would consider ordering the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he travels to New York for the United Nations General Assembly this fall, citing the International Criminal Court’s 2024 arrest warrant against the Israeli leader.

“I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague,” Mamdani said during an appearance on the New York Times podcast The Interview this week, referring to the Netherlands, where the ICC is based. Pressed on whether he would direct the New York Police Department to arrest Netanyahu if he entered the city, Mamdani said he was in “an active conversation” with the city officials about the matter.

Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani humiliated himself in a Saturday interview with the far-left New York Times, showing how clueless he is about immigration and how unoriginal and empty his policy position is.

During an interview with the New York Times’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Mamdani was asked, perhaps for the first time, what he thinks America’s immigration policy should be. While noting that Darializa Avila Chevalier, one of Mamdani’s endorsed candidates for US Congress in the midterms, “rejects all deportations even of violent criminals” and refers to Borders as a “philosophical concept,” Garcia-Navarro asked for his proposals now that he’s stepping into federal races.

Below is my column in the New York Post on the sharp decline in millionaires in New York, costing the state billions as many flee.

The exodus has been building for years but may now be accelerating. As Mayor Mamdani holds another press conference promising to end the “violence of evictions,” businesses are reading the writing on the wall. Rather than work to make the state more attractive to wealthy residents and businesses, Democrats are seeking to diminish the appeal of two-tax states. They want to tap into a long-barred area of taxation: the wealth rather than just the income of citizens. By passing a national wealth tax, Democrats will reduce the benefit of fleeing high-tax states like California and New York.

Signals that a broader anti-Communist movement is underway.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new visa policy barring foreign nationals linked to far-left terrorist organizations from entering the U.S. The move appears to be part of a broader, multi-agency, and multinational campaign to identify, disrupt, and dismantle left-wing extremist nodes operating across the West. “Today, the State Department is imposing new visa restrictions to bar far-left terrorists from entering our country,” Rubio said in a post on X late Thursday afternoon, hours after he hosted delegations from 65 countries around the world to begin coordinating operations to combat far-left terrorism. He continued, “Foreigners who finance, incite, or aid and abet far-left terrorists are enemies of our civilization. They are not welcome in the United States.”

In a Zoom video call in 2023, a leader of the Democratic Socialists of America said, “Our goal is communism.” It was published as part of a compilation in April 2026.

None of the Democratic Socialists disavowed it. Nobody posted a “clarifying statement” distancing the DSA from that statement. So that’s who they are. Their goal is communism. The name of that leader is David Jenkins. He’s a member of the DSA’s National Political Committee, so he ought to know. He told us who they are, so we should believe him.

National security experts warned about threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party after President Donald Trump’s White House released declassified intelligence records concerning alleged Chinese influence operations and vulnerabilities in the United States election system.

Trump delivered a nearly 26-minute primetime address from the White House on Thursday, presenting several categories of declassified documents that he said detailed Chinese efforts to influence American elections, the acquisition of American voter data, vulnerabilities in electronic voting infrastructure, an allegedly mishandled Michigan voter-registration investigation, and a Department of Homeland Security review that identified hundreds of thousands of noncitizens registered to vote in federal elections.

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Special Assistant to the President and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly responded to a question on what consequences China will face for meddling in American elections by saying that “I’m not going to get ahead of any conversations that the president or the administration is having on that front.”

And the next steps have been talking to states and passing the SAVE Act. She also said that Xi Jinping’s visit to Washington is still scheduled. Guest host Kellie Meyer asked, “If China interfered in our most sacred right as Americans, as the president stated, what are the consequences of that for China?” Kelly answered, “Well, I’m not going to get ahead of any conversations that the president or the administration is having on that front. Of course, Secretary Mullin and the administration right now is having conversations with states trying to rectify any vulnerabilities that exist in their state voter data. And, again, the next step is to pass the SAVE America Act.

There are stories that announce themselves with explosions, riots, or breaking-news headlines, and then there are stories so subtle that they quietly rewrite an entire society before anyone realizes what has happened.

This is one of those stories. During the preparation of this investigation, several retired police officers, private security professionals, emergency responders, and ordinary citizens described nearly identical experiences despite living hundreds or even thousands of miles apart. None believed they were witnessing anything extraordinary at first. It was only when they looked backward—sometimes over a decade—that a disturbing pattern became impossible to ignore. Streets had not become military checkpoints overnight. Neighborhoods had not suddenly filled with surveillance towers. Instead, the changes arrived one camera, one drone, one security contract, and one "temporary" emergency measure at a time until extraordinary security became indistinguishable from ordinary life. What follows is not an argument against public safety, nor an attempt to romanticize a past that was hardly free from crime or violence. It is an examination of a transformation that has occurred quietly enough for most people to stop seeing it altogether.

Few address the issue of “rape Jihad,” where Muslims consider it acceptable to sexually assault women and children who are not of their faith.

That doesn’t make it any less of a threat, as Britain has found out the hard way. Millions there have lived through this horror, and it is now in America, spreading as monsters are ignored and allowed to prey on our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers. It’s conquest by demographics – they are attempting to breed us out through sexual terrorism. Unfettered Islamic immigration has brought us to this point. America used to be a safe place where you could walk the streets after dark and not fear for your life. You could leave your doors unlocked and allow your children to play outside unsupervised. That’s no longer the case, and most of it traces back to illegal immigration and the left allowing criminals to hunt us.

“This is totally avoidable. And it’s not due to climate change. It’s due to leadership change in Canada...”

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) appeared on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, hosted by Laura Ingraham, on Friday and provided new color about his bill to sanction Canada over the toxic wildfire smoke that has created an environmental disaster across parts of the U.S. “We’re going to put sanctions on them, hold their assets, make sure they don’t have visas, and impose tariffs because we have to ensure that the people suffering are compensated,” Moreno told Ingraham. Moreno continued, “This is an abject, avoidable disaster. And the left, who by the way, talks about climate change every single day, this is the worst environmental disaster you could ever imagine!” “This is totally avoidable. And it’s not due to climate change. It’s due to leadership change in Canada that’s caused this problem,” he added.

Fast-moving wildfires in Ontario, Canada, destroyed an entire indigenous community this week whose leaders said politicians delayed evacuation orders, failed to help find lodging for the displaced, and ignored calls for help as the flames engulfed them.

Ontario formally requested federal assistance this week as dozens of wildfires threatened northern communities, some of which had already begun evacuating themselves or fleeing by boat. Canada does not have a federal emergency management agency or a federal fire authority, however, rendering its national government largely unable to address the country’s annual massive wildfires. In a letter to federal Emergency Management and Community Resilience Minister Eleanor Olszewski, Dunlop said 15 communities were evacuating or considering evacuations. She warned that simultaneous air evacuations could exceed Ontario’s available aircraft and requested a federal response within 24 hours instead of the usual 48.

Sebastian Tynkkynen said “something is deeply wrong” with Britain after the Home Office ruled that his presence would not be conducive to the public good

Finnish MEP Sebastian Tynkkynen has warned that Britain is fast becoming the worst example in Europe when it comes to defending free speech after he became the latest elected European politician to be banned from entering the country ahead of his appearance at the inaugural Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Great Britain. In a video posted on social media, the conservative politician said, “I was just banned from entering the U.K. I am an elected member of the European Parliament and was invited to speak at the very first conservative CPAC conference in the U.K.

Alex Armstrong hails a 'victory for common sense' as Andy Burnham is set to scrap the hated digital ID scheme in a "reset of priorities" as he prepares to take over from Sir Keir Starmer.

The British government is launching a national resilience campaign that will encourage ordinary citizens to prepare for potential emergencies by stockpiling essential supplies. The initiative comes alongside plans for large-scale military and civil defense exercises, as officials highlight growing risks from hybrid threats.

The campaign, set to begin later this year, will advise households to gather long-life food, bottled water, essential medicines, and items such as wind-up radios. Officials emphasize that while the government will do its part, individuals must take steps to protect themselves and their families during disruptions. Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones addressed the public directly, stating: “The government will do all it can and we are well prepared – but we can all play our part to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

The Kremlin said Friday that it “firmly” rejects U.S. intelligence findings of Russia’s alleged efforts to interfere in American elections as President Donald Trump pushed for strict voting laws amid unsubstantiated claims of vulnerabilities in the electoral system.

In a 25-minute speech at the White House on Thursday, Trump sought to cast doubt on the integrity of the U.S. electoral process by saying it was vulnerable to manipulation and interference from foreign powers like China, Iran and Russia. The American president announced the declassification of U.S. intelligence documents outlining the capabilities foreign governments have “to compromise U.S. election infrastructure.”

Russia’s wartime borrowing boom, which helped prop up the economy following Western sanctions, has left the country’s banking sector increasingly vulnerable as high interest rates and slowing growth make it harder for companies and households to repay their debts.

Since 2022, the government has aggressively rolled out subsidized lending programs, either as newly introduced measures or expanded emergency schemes left over from the Covid-19 pandemic. They have helped underwrite not only defense-related industries but also agriculture, small businesses and factories seeking to replace lost Western suppliers and expand production. At the same time, officials have encouraged Russians to borrow more, including by expanding subsidized family mortgage schemes, which helped buyers afford increasingly expensive homes. As a result, Russian corporate debt has grown by 93% since 2021, while household debt has risen by 57% over the same period.

Journalists published a blocked investigation alleging Oleksandr Sukhachov acquired dozens of Kharkiv properties at prices far below market value

Ukrainian media outlets have jointly published an investigation into 143 apartments and offices linked to the brother of State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Director Oleksii Sukhachov after a Kyiv court barred two of the original organizations from releasing it. As reported by ZN.UA, the article was published under “Initiative 143,” a coordinated response by journalists who described the injunction imposed by the Pechersk District Court as an act of censorship. The reporting focuses on Oleksandr Sukhachov, the older brother of the SBI director, whose property record reportedly runs to 155 pages.

The same law that makes Orbán ineligible to run for prime minister again has led a major Fidesz politician to step down as parliamentary faction leader

Gergely Gulyás, leader of Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party parliamentary faction, announced his resignation from his position on Monday afternoon during an extraordinary press conference held at 1 p.m., marking yet another politician removed from the political opposition due to a new constitutional amendment. Speaking at the press conference, Gulyás described the wider political consequences. “From now on, there is a political competition in Hungary where at least half of the representatives are excluded from the political competition,” he said. He added: “The replacement of the state president, the violent attitude that we experienced in the past period, is unprecedented.”

The 22-year-old victim was resuscitated at the scene but later died in hospital

A 22-year-old Afghan national has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of a stabbing attack that left a German student of the same age dead near the University of Trier. Witnesses contacted emergency services at around 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday after finding the injured student on Robert-Schuman-Allee, a few hundred meters from the university campus. According to Bild, witnesses told police that the victim had been attacked by a man armed with a knife who then fled the scene. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the student behind a privacy screen before taking him to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 41-year-old suspect reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” before firing a musket-style rifle at officers

German police shot and wounded an armed Turkish national and known criminal after he opened fire on officers outside a Netto supermarket in Dresden on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were called to the store in the Friedrichstadt district of the city at around 8:20 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a man carrying a weapon and threatening people in the area. According to Dresden police speaking to Bild, officers encountered 41-year-old Mehmet Ü. armed with a musket-style rifle. He allegedly fired one shot at police before officers returned fire. The suspect was struck multiple times and taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

The elderly suspect was taken to hospital with facial injuries after allegedly touching the child’s genitals over his clothing.

A father has admitted to beating a 70-year-old man after allegedly witnessing him sexually assault his five-year-old son in a park in Toulouse. According to La Dépêche du Midi, emergency services were called to Parc de la Violette in the north of the city on Wednesday evening after the elderly man was found lying semi-conscious with severe swelling to his face. When police arrived, another man approached officers and admitted that he had assaulted him. According to witnesses, the violence erupted after the 70-year-old allegedly grabbed a boy aged around five and placed his hands on the child’s genitals over his shorts. The incident was witnessed by the boy’s father and several other people in the park. The father then allegedly repeatedly punched the man in the face.

College campuses are catnip for crazies...

Over at Twitchy, a publication that curates the news in funny yet insightful ways, a headline reads, “Head of Medical School Tells Congresswoman the Vast Majority of Pregnancies Occur in Women.” Sure enough, Twitchy is telling the truth. During witness testimony before a congressional committee examining the impact of forced “diversity,” preferential (non-merit-based) admissions, and “woke” ideology upon the quality of medical schools, the chancellor of UC San Francisco testified under oath that not all pregnancies come from women. That chancellor, Samuel Hawgood, is not some administrative bureaucrat with a made-up bachelor’s degree in the discriminatory effects of man-made “climate change” upon “transgender” Pakistanis (and an obligatory master’s in why American taxpayers must foot the bill for all “sex change” surgeries around the world). No, Hawgood is an actual pediatrician who previously served as UCSF’s dean of the School of Medicine. A man who did his residency at the Royal Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Brisbane cannot tell us how babies are made.

The Anatomy of a Man-Made Crisis?

Filings are up by almost 30% from two years ago...

A total of 227,548 properties in the United States made foreclosure filings in the first six months of this year, a 21 percent increase from the same period last year, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM. The first half foreclosure filings are also up by 28 percent from the same period two years back, ATTOM said in a July 16 report. In states with a minimum of 500 foreclosure filings, Idaho registered the largest year-over-year increase: 59 percent. This was closely followed by Colorado with 57 percent, Georgia with 52 percent, and North Carolina with 47 percent.

(Bloomberg) -- US executives are selling shares at the second-fastest pace in more than 20 years, a classic red flag to some investors because it suggests people with the most corporate knowledge are wary about markets.

Corporate insiders sold $77.6 billion of stock during the first half of 2026, a 20% increase from a year ago, according to EPFR Global Market Intelligence. The only time the selling spree was more intense was back in 2021, when markets were flush with pandemic-driven stimulus cash. “Insider activity suggests executives are not especially eager to increase their exposure at current valuations,” wrote analysts including Winston Chua at EPFR. In contrast, stock buying by corporate insiders has been subdued. They purchased just $6.9 billion worth of shares in the first half. That's only modestly above the seven-year low of $6.7 billion recorded a year earlier.

Canada calls it lawful access. Wyden calls it a foreign skeleton key cut for American locks.

Ron Wyden wants the Trump administration to treat one of America’s allies as a counterintelligence threat. The Oregon senator wrote to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is doubling as acting national security adviser, on July 16. His warning centers on an invasive surveillance bill moving through Canada’s Parliament that could turn American technology companies into tools for spying on Americans. That bill is C-22, the Lawful Access Act. It would require telecoms, messaging apps, and potentially any digital service operating in Canada to rebuild their systems so that police and the intelligence service CSIS can reach into user data. Providers would also have to keep metadata, the record of who contacted whom, when, and from where, for as long as a year, pulling in millions of people suspected of nothing.

The state that made Pornhub blink now wants your mortgage records to prove you are old enough to look.

Missouri wants to see your ID before you can look at legal content, and it is selling that demand as child protection. Governor Mike Kehoe signed House Bill 1839 on July 9, turning an attorney general rule into hard law and dropping the state deeper into the widening group of governments that treat online anonymity as a loophole to close. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. The statute goes after websites where more than a third of the content qualifies as “sexual material harmful to minors.” Cross that line and you have to route every visitor through a third-party age check before they reach anything. Social media platforms answer to the same requirement once enough of what they host trips the threshold.

According to a report from Gadget Review, Flock Safety’s expansive camera system is effectively functioning as a nationwide location-tracking network for vehicles, raising significant privacy concerns among security experts.

The company’s cameras, deployed across thousands of police departments, automatically capture and store detailed data on virtually every passing car without requiring warrants or individualized suspicion. Security researcher Ben Jordan has drawn a stark comparison, describing the infrastructure as equivalent to placing a GPS tracker on every vehicle in America. The system operates in real time across numerous jurisdictions, logging movements that can reveal highly personal routines. Flock Safety’s Falcon and Sparrow cameras photograph the rear of vehicles as they pass, capturing multiple images even at high speeds and in low-light conditions.

According to a report from New York Upstate, a small rural school district in Western New York is set to make history by introducing a humanoid robot into its classrooms when students return this fall.

The Salamanca City Central School District, located on the Seneca Nation reservation, will become one of the first in the nation to use the advanced technology as a learning support tool alongside human educators. The district approved the purchase of the robot, named Sally, from the tech company Realbotix at a recent board meeting, along with an accompanying artificial intelligence teacher’s assistant program.

Japan plans to acquire 27,500 Nvidia Rubin chips as part of a $2.4 billion, government-backed push to develop domestic humanoid robotics models and reduce its dependence on foreign AI.

This major effort comes as physical AI comes after data center buildouts, with global shipments of humanoid robots expected to surge next year. Bloomberg reports that the newly formed Noetra Corp. will oversee the project and build an estimated 140-megawatt data center, scheduled to begin operating in about two years. Sony, SoftBank, NEC, Fujitsu, and Toyota-backed Preferred Networks are among the top companies supporting the domestic AI push, which seeks to consolidate Japan’s fragmented AI programs under one roof. Noetra plans to release the first AI model tailored for industrial robots in Q1 2027. Japan is positioning itself to capture 30% of the expected $370 billion global robotics market by 2040.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, a surge in violent threats against artificial-intelligence companies is forcing tech executives to confront real personal danger as public anger over the technology spills into physical incidents.

In San Francisco on April 15, a security guard at Anthropic moved quickly to intercept a man who had slipped into the lobby by trailing closely behind a badge-swiping employee. The intruder produced an envelope marked with the name of a senior Anthropic executive and declared that the executive was “going to be killed,” insisting he needed to deliver a warning. The episode, which ended without violence or an arrest, occurred just five days after an attempted firebombing of OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman’s home. That attack, carried out by a Texas man later charged with attempted murder and attempted arson, left authorities recovering a manifesto that called for the killing of AI chief executives and investors. The suspect pleaded not guilty. Police in San Francisco have since responded to multiple threats directed at employees of both Anthropic and OpenAI.

Heavy, pungent smoke from wildfires darkened skies across large stretches of the United States on Thursday, stretching from the Great Lakes region to parts of the East Coast and significantly reducing visibility in many areas.

According to a report from The Associated Press, officials issued urgent advisories for residents to remain indoors or wear protective masks when venturing outside, as air quality deteriorated to unhealthy and even hazardous levels. The smoke originates primarily from fires burning in Canada, with additional contributions from blazes in northern Minnesota. A persistent high-pressure system has been holding the haze close to the ground, intensifying its impact. In Detroit, where air quality ranked among the poorest globally for major cities, National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Freitag described the situation as extreme.

According to a report from ScienceDaily summarizing research by the GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences and collaborators, analysis of 3.3-billion-year-old crystals has uncovered compelling evidence of a far more dynamic early Earth than previously believed.

The findings, detailed in a study published in Nature Communications, suggest that processes like subduction and continental crust formation were already underway during or shortly after the Hadean Eon, reshaping understandings of the planet’s formative geological history. The Hadean Eon, spanning from about 4.6 to 4.0 billion years ago, remains one of the most enigmatic chapters in Earth’s 4.5-billion-year story. It began with the planet’s accretion and a colossal impact with a Mars-sized body that formed the Moon, leaving the interior molten.

Archaeologists excavating the Ancient Shiloh National Heritage Site in southern Samaria have uncovered several rare artifacts dating to the Second Temple period, including a ritual bath (mikveh), a clay cooking pot and a purple-dye snail shell used to produce the prestigious dye associated with Jewish ritual garments.

The discoveries are significant because they provide new evidence of Jewish life at one of the Bible’s most important archaeological sites during the Second Temple period, which corresponds with the earthly ministry of Jesus Christ. The excavation is being led by the Civil Administration’s Archaeology Unit in cooperation with the Binyamin Regional Council.

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