jsinton
3h

If the people of Europe don't get rid of the immigrants, their people and culture will be replaced, and they will be seen only in museum displays.

1 reply
Factscinator
7h

"President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition characterized by diminished blood recirculation to the legs, the White House announced on Thursday."

Rumors persist that the leg bloodflow issue is due to it rerouting south to his loins—fond memories of Epstein Island will do that—and north to his face, now permanently flushed as he fumes over those pesky FOIA requests for that list with his name on it.

Stay tuned for the soothing hum of an industrial shredder working overtime—mopping up where Redact Inc. fell short. 🧾🔥🗑️

1 reply
