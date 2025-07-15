One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Donald J. Trump and former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chairwoman, said Monday that more information related to deceased pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities will be released, offering reassurance to those who believe the Trump administration is not revealing the full story.

Lara Trump told podcaster Benny Johnson that President Trump is aware of the frustrations voiced by many of his supporters and Americans generally, acknowledging, “There needs to be more transparency. I think that will happen. I know this is important to the President. He is frustrated.” “He is going to want to set things right. I believe there will be more coming, and anything they are able to release, they will try to get out. They hear it and understand it,” she continued. “To anyone worked up out there, there is no plot to keep this information away. I’m sure we will know down the line,” she added.

Democratic lawmakers are ramping up calls for the release of all files related to Jeffrey Epstein—despite having little interest in the deceased pedophile financier’s case when Joe Biden was in office—and accusing the Trump administration of withholding information.

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) announced plans to file a resolution demanding the release of the files, stating on X: “Either [President Donald J. Trump] and his acolytes fueled the rumors of the significance of these Epstein files to help his campaign, or something is there! Put up or Shut up!” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) also took up the issue, writing, “Why are the Epstein files still hidden? Who are the rich & powerful being protected? On Tuesday, I’m introducing an amendment to force a vote demanding the FULL Epstein files be released to the public.” Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) stirred controversy by suggesting past allegations against Trump were complicating the matter.

Former President Joe Biden did not closely review every case included in his sweeping end-of-term clemency spree and instead delegated vast authority to aides to handle the process, including to then-chief of staff Jeff Zients, who signed off on the use of an autopen to execute dozens of high-profile pardons on Biden’s final night in office.

A complicated web of aides handled the process behind the scenes. New emails reported by the New York Times show Biden’s staff set up a system months ahead that let lower-level assistants draft summaries of meetings they didn’t attend, based on what senior officials said Biden had decided. Those write-ups were then passed up the chain to Zients and White House counsel Ed Siskel, who signed off and sent the summaries to staff secretary Stefanie Feldman, the official who gave the green light for the autopen machine to stamp Biden’s name on hundreds of clemency warrants.

The case reaches back to the summer of 2016

While President Donald Trump may have poured gasoline on the Epstein fire - calling it a Democrat psyop and telling MAGA 'not to waste time and energy' on such matters in a massive wall of text on Truth Social - something in his message may have hinted at what's next on the DOJ's agenda... "Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me," Trump wrote.

The Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling on Monday allowing President Donald Trump’s Department of Education to resume efforts to slash its workforce in half.

The decision reverses a lower court ruling ordering the reinstatement of Department of Education employees cut loose in mass layoffs, and ultimately allows Education Secretary Linda McMahon to continue her mission of winding down the department. The Department of Education announced in March that it was reducing its workforce by half in an effort to streamline the department and cut down on unnecessary bureaucracy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday on Fox Business that Republicans plan to bring more reconciliation bills and rescission packages to the floor within the coming year to help President Donald Trump achieve his “America First” agenda.

Host of “Sunday Morning Futures” Maria Bartiromo asked the Louisiana Republican about the party’s plans for the future, and Johnson said they’ve been setting up a framework for quite a while. “We’re implementing a playbook that we designed well over a year ago,” he replied. “About 15 months ago, we began this process, understanding and believing that we would win unified government, that we’d have the White House, the Senate, and the House.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday set forth guidelines for implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring English the official language of the United States, saying the guidance is “transformative” and aimed at fostering “a more cohesive and engaged nation.”

“As President Trump has made clear, English is the official language of the United States,” Bondi said in a statement. “The Department of Justice will lead the effort to codify the President’s Executive Order and eliminate wasteful virtue-signaling policies across government agencies to promote assimilation over division.” The seven-page guidance directs all federal agencies to scale back multilingual services and evaluate whether their programs would be more effective if operated exclusively in English. Agencies must now conduct a full internal inventory of non-English services and prepare plans to phase out “unnecessary multilingual offerings.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) was issued a subpoena over comments he made in February, implying that he was sheltering an illegal alien in his home, according to a New York Times report.

Several people “with knowledge of the matter” told the outlet that U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba was “pursuing an investigation” into Murphy’s comments. Two of the sources clarified that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents had “sought to interview at least four witnesses in connection with the comments,” while another person stated that Murphy “had been subpoenaed”

During a campaign event on Monday, New York City communist and Democrat nominee for mayor Zohran Mamdani was quickly whisked off camera by an aide when a reporter asked him to clarify his remarks about globalizing the Intifada.

The aide can be heard saying “I think we’re done here. We’re going to go.’ This is clearly a line of questioning that his campaign doesn’t like, which makes perfect sense. FOX News reports: Zohran Mamdani press conference abruptly ends with aide pulling him away during reporters questions An endorsement event for Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, came to an abrupt end Monday when he was pulled offstage by a campaign aide.

Minneapolis may be getting its own version of New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani. State Sen. Omar Fateh, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist and the first Somali American and Muslim to serve in the Minnesota Senate, is running for mayor of Minneapolis on a platform of pro-illegal immigration, anti-police, and anti-Israel policies.

Fateh (D), who once accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) of white supremacy for opposing taxpayer-funded college for illegal aliens, is running for mayor of Minneapolis. He has advanced far-left legislation, including a proposal to provide free college tuition to households earning under $80,000 a year, regardless of their documentation status, which he defended as necessary to expand opportunities for “all Minnesotans.”

The US president warned ‘severe tariffs’ will be imposed if no peace deal is reached within 50 days

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose “severe” tariffs of up to 100% on Russia’s trading partners unless a deal is reached to end the Ukraine conflict within 50 days. Trump issued the warning on Monday during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office. “We’re very, very unhappy – I am – with [Russia], and we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in about 50 days,” he stated. Trump blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for dragging Washington into the conflict, saying the US had spent approximately $350 billion on aid for Ukraine.

Earlier, the US president said he would make America’s allies pay for advanced weapons sent to Kiev

US President Donald Trump is weighing whether to authorize the delivery to Ukraine of long-range missiles capable of striking targets deep within Russia, Axios reported on Sunday. The outlet cited two sources with knowledge of the plans for weapons deliveries. Trump is expected to make an announcement regarding Ukraine on Monday, which “is going to be very aggressive,” according to comments to Axios by Senator Lindsey Graham, who supports ramping up the sanctions on Russia. Trump previously said he could send Patriots to Ukraine – without specifying whether he means the missiles or the complete air defense systems – and expressed frustration over Russia’s unwillingness to agree to an unconditional ceasefire. Moscow considers the ceasefire proposal to be a stalling tactic to allow Ukraine to regroup.

Boris Titov has called for urgent easing in monetary policy as investment climate worsens

The Russian economy is showing signs of strain and monetary policy must be eased quickly to avoid further decline, a top Kremlin adviser has warned. The Bank of Russia cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points in June, to 20%, citing easing inflation. This marked the first rate reduction since 2022, when the central bank adopted a tight monetary policy to stabilize the economy amid Western sanctions. Boris Titov, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights of Russia, sounded the alarm while commenting on a new survey by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ economic forecasting institute, which assessed industrial and infrastructure enterprises this spring.

No amount of Western military aid will solve Kiev’s main problem, Anna Skorokhod has claimed

Kiev’s greatest challenge in the ongoing conflict with Moscow is not a lack of Western weapons, but a critical shortage of manpower, Ukrainian lawmaker Anna Skorokhod has said. US President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to provide Ukraine with more weapons – funded by European NATO states – and threatened Moscow with “severe tariffs” if no peace deal is reached within 50 days. “We’ve heard something like this before, and I say it’s a game,” Skorokhod said in an interview with the Ukrainian political YouTube channel Superposition.

Martial law is expected to be prolonged for another three months in Ukraine, once again extending the term of the country’s leader

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has requested that parliament prolong martial law for another 90 days. Previously, he invoked the state of emergency as grounds for remaining in office beyond the expiration of his term as president last year. On Monday, the presidential office submitted legislation to prolong martial law, which was imposed in 2022 following the escalation of the conflict with Russia, until at least November 5. Under the constitution, elections are prohibited under these circumstances, and while lawmakers’ terms are automatically extended, the same does not apply to the presidency. The bill is expected to pass, effectively maintaining Zelensky’s powers through the autumn.

Moscow has dismissed speculation it has plans to attack NATO as “nonsense”

German troops are prepared to kill Russian soldiers if Moscow attacks a NATO member, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has suggested. In an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday, Pistorius stressed that German forces – some of whom have recently been redeployed to Lithuania – would not hesitate to take lethal action if necessary. “If deterrence doesn’t work and Russia attacks, is it going to happen? Yes,” Pistorius said. “But I would recommend that you simply go to Vilnius and talk to the representatives of the German brigade there. They know exactly what their job is.”

Go woke, go ‘broken power grid’.

Around the world, the unreliability of the new power-generating technologies and the unwise rush towards ‘net-zero’ goals are leading the countries most invested in these ruinous policies into deep power supply troubles. After blackouts in Spain, Portugal and parts of France two months ago, now it’s the ultra-liberal kingdom of the Netherlands that is reaping the electricity shortage that they sowed with their woke agenda. It arose today that the Dutch are now rationing electricity. Their overloaded power grid can’t take the pressure of rapid electrification and ‘ambitious climate goals’ (a.k.a. the Church of Climate Change policies).

Free Amazon vouchers and circus trips!

A British version of DOGE instituted in areas where Nigel Farage’s Reform won seats in the last round of elections has found that local government is spending hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money on unnecessary perks for illegal immigrants, including subscriptions to Netflix. Not content with putting them up in luxury hotels and giving them loaded debit cards, at least ten local councils are providing illegal aliens with subscriptions to streaming services such as Netflix and Disney +, as well as spending close to £120,000 on fast food such as Dominoes Pizza and McDonalds. The local governments have also handed out gift cards for electrical stores Currys and Argos, presumably so the illegals can get a TV to watch their Netflix, and even paid for outings, including trips to safari parks, the circus, and mini golf.

Outrage erupts as Büren authorities flip reality, mocking victims, sanctifying criminals, and gaslighting the nation.

In the town of Büren, Germany, the mask has finally slipped. A taxpayer-funded “anti-harassment” campaign has triggered national outrage for depicting a red-haired white woman sexually assaulting a disabled black boy. At the same time, migrant-led rape waves continue to terrorize women and children across the country. The boy, fitted with a prosthetic leg, is drawn smiling as the red-haired woman grabs his backside, while a cartoon turtle named “Tiki” lectures children: “No one is allowed to touch you without your consent. Say my name: Tiki!” This surreal, almost satirical image wasn’t dreamed up by a late-night comedy writer; it was approved, printed, and installed by the town’s local government.

It is anarchy in parts of Spain, France and the UK right now as migrant gangs from Northern Africa and the Middle East violently try to take over and intimidate innocent people.

Iran's defense minister on Monday said the Islamic Republic does not trust the current ceasefire with Israel and has prepared multiple military scenarios in anticipation of renewed hostilities.

“The Islamic Republic does not trust the ceasefire,” Aziz Nasirzadeh said in a phone call with Turkey’s defense minister Yasar Guler on Monday, according to the state-run IRNA news. “We have therefore anticipated various scenarios for any new adventurism.” “We are not seeking to expand war and insecurity in the region, but we are ready to give a firm and regret-inducing response to any act of aggression,” he added. Nasirzadeh also criticized the timing of the strikes, saying, “The attack on Iran took place during negotiations. We have proven to the world that we are not opposed to dialogue and negotiation.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Iranians abroad in an open letter on Monday that Tehran was determined to mend fences abroad through diplomacy and fix its economy, weeks after a punishing conflict with Israel and the United States.

The missive from the relative moderate president appeared aimed at projecting a conciliatory tone abroad as Iran's diplomatic and economic isolation has deepened. “We still believe the window of diplomacy is open, and we are seriously pursuing this peaceful path by mobilizing all political capacities,” Pezeshkian wrote. Many diaspora Iranians fled the country and are deeply skeptical of official policy, especially as the value of the Iranian currency has cratered and costs of living soar.

Since the end of the war with Israel, Iran has reported near-daily explosions across the country, with authorities quick to attribute them to "gas leaks." A commentator for an opposition media outlet noted: "The similarities between all these incidents are starting to raise public doubts."

Reports of explosions across Iran have surged since the conclusion of the war with Israel, and continued Monday morning as an apartment blast in the city of Qom left at least seven people injured. Simultaneously, incidents were also reported near the city of Karaj and in Tehran. Iranian authorities were quick to label the Qom explosion a "gas leak." The provincial governor stressed that the incident was "not a terrorist act" and urged the public not to spread rumors. According to officials, the injured were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. However, the explosion caused damage to several apartments and vehicles in the area.

Sectarian fighting between the Druze and Bedouins in southern Syria has killed over 50 people, with Israel intervening with airstrikes to prevent government soldiers from gathering in the south.

Syria once again risks descending back into sectarian strife, this time in the majority Druze south. According to the Russian open-source intelligence channel Rybar, the conflict was sparked when pro-government Bedouin militants beat up a Druze youth after stopping him on the Damascus-Suwayda highway. A series of tit-for-tat kidnappings and attacks escalated into an all-out battle between the two, involving armored vehicles and shelling.

Israel has submitted a new map for consideration, and meets with the head of Egyptian Intelligence Service amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Israel has submitted a third map of Israeli troop deployment in Gaza throughout the period of the 60-day ceasefire, two sources told The Jerusalem Post on Monday. The head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Rashad met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani the same day. Rashad also reportedly held meetings with the Israeli and Hamas delegations as part of the ongoing negotiations, according to Egyptian media.

Sen. Ted Cruz introduces a bill to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The new legislation targets violent affiliates to overcome past failures and cripple the global group.

A new bill introduced by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) seeks to formally designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), a move that could financially cripple the global Islamist group. The "Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2025" takes a new "bottom-up" approach to overcome past legislative failures, focusing on the group's violent branches worldwide, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The legislation, set to be introduced on Tuesday, would direct the Secretary of State to "catalog Muslim Brotherhood branches that are designated as terrorist groups and designate additional ones that meet relevant criteria - and mandates the designation of the global Muslim Brotherhood for its support to those terrorist groups."

The United States is working to ensure that if war with China comes, major Pacific allies are ready, according to a new report.

China has issued years of bellicose verbal barrages about invading Taiwan, leading Elbridge Colby, undersecretary of defense for policy, to push Japanese and Australian defense officials toward readiness, according to the Financial Times, which cited sources it did not name. The “animating theme” of the talks has been “to intensify and accelerate efforts to strengthen deterrence in a balanced, equitable way,” the Financial Times quoted a U.S. official it did not name as saying.

The world needs now “to prepare for the regime [in China] to lash out without warning,” according to China expert Gordon Chang in a report at the Gatestone Institute, where he is distinguished senior fellow and a member of the organization’s advisory board.

He cited “rumors” that Xi Jinping is losing control and will lose both his Communist Party and Chinese government posts in the next few months – as well as those who say “little or nothing is out of place and Xi is fine.” “Whatever the truth,” he said, now is the time when Xi may “have reason to take the world by surprise.” “There are clear signs that Xi has lost control of the People’s Liberation Army, the most important faction in the Communist Party of China. A series of articles, beginning on July 9 of last year, in PLA Daily, the military’s main propaganda organ, praised ‘collective leadership,’ a clear criticism of Xi’s one-man style of rule. At the same time, many of Xi’s loyalists were removed from their posts,” Change noted.

Tensions between the long-time allies are not solely over tariffs and could have security implications, according to the outlet

Relations between the US and Japan, America’s key ally in the Asia-Pacific region, are experiencing one of the worst crises in decades, with potentially far-reaching ramifications, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Aside from deep economic ties, Japan hosts dozens of US military bases, which account for much of Washington’s presence in the vicinity of its key rival, China. The newspaper cited several unnamed senior officials on both sides of the Pacific as warning of a “fundamental fragility,” highlighted by US President Donald Trump’s treatment of Japan with regard to tariffs earlier this month. The media outlet’s sources reportedly predicted that an “era-defining reset is now inevitable.”

While most provinces have shut down their COVID booster programs, the Carney Liberals are still shoveling taxpayer dollars into Big Pharma’s bottom line—this time via new federal contracts with Pfizer and Moderna, quietly awarded on July 8 with no price tag, no press release, and no questions allowed.

The S&P 500 closed the week in positive territory, marking another strong performance near record highs. While the index briefly hit new all-time levels midweek, the rally lost some steam on Friday as investors grew cautious ahead of key inflation data and Trump’s most recent tariff announcements. However, volatility remained subdued despite those announcements, as complacency remains high despite stretched valuations and upcoming catalysts.

Much of the week’s bullish tone was driven by renewed optimism that the Federal Reserve could cut rates as soon as September. Minutes from the June FOMC meeting revealed a growing willingness among policymakers to ease, contingent on continued disinflation. Fed Funds futures now reflect roughly a 65% chance of a September cut. Meanwhile, AI-related equities continued to lead the charge, with NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Arista Networks extending their gains as investor demand for AI infrastructure remains strong.

The federal government ran a surprise budget surplus in June. However, calendar effects papered over the continued spending problem in Washington, D.C.

The Treasury Department reported a surplus of $27 billion. A surge in tariff receipts drove revenue significantly higher, and the fact that June 1 fell on a non-business day pushed some of last month's spending back into May. According to the Treasury Department, there was a $70 billion deficit when you factor out the adjustment for calendar effects. Even with the modest surplus, the deficit for fiscal 2025 stands at $1.34 trillion, up 5 percent over the same period last year. Three months remain in fiscal 2025. Federal revenues have gotten a boost from tariffs. Overall receipts came in at $526.5 billion, a 13 percent increase over June 2024. To date, the federal government has collected $4 trillion, 7 percent more than through the same period last year.

Rumble and Truth Social dig in as the last line of defense against Brazil's censorship reaching American soil.

Rumble and Truth Social have taken their fight against Brazil’s censorship to a Florida courtroom again, objecting to what they call an illegitimate and overreaching demand from Brazil’s Supreme Court. The companies accuse Justice Alexandre de Moraes of yet again attempting to enforce Brazilian judicial authority beyond its borders, targeting US-based platforms and violating international norms. Filed on Monday, July 14, the petition is a response to a new order issued two days earlier by Moraes. We obtained a copy of the petition for you here.

but not widespread weather-modifying aircraft contrails

A new bill introduced in the North Carolina General Assembly seeks to ban only “intentional” atmospheric geoengineering activities within the state’s borders. Filed on March 11, 2025, by State Representative Jonathan Almond (R-73) and co-sponsored by over a dozen legislators, House Bill 362 (HB 362), titled the “Clean Skies Geoengineering Ban,” would outlaw intentional emissions into the atmosphere for the “intentional or sole purpose” of altering the weather, temperature, or sunlight intensity. The legislation does not address the trails left behind commercial and other aircraft that linger, disperse, and block the sun and sky that are caused by metal nanoparticle- and sulfur-laced jet engine emissions.

Central Texas is bracing for more dangerous flooding as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued fresh warnings on Monday, July 14, 2025, following a deadly deluge that claimed dozens of lives earlier this month.

The region, still reeling from the catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River on July 4, faces heightened risks as saturated soils and swollen rivers amplify the threat of additional rainfall. The NWS has warned of a “dangerous situation” unfolding, with up to 10 inches of rain expected in some areas, potentially exacerbating the already dire conditions in Texas Hill Country. The recent flooding, which saw the Guadalupe River burst its banks after as much as 12 inches of rain fell in parts of Kerr County, has left a devastating toll.

Severe thunderstorms swept through eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Sunday, July 13, producing up to 100 mm (3.9 inches) of rain within 90 minutes, widespread flash floods, damaging winds, and extensive power outages affecting tens of thousands of customers.

The storm system developed as a fast-moving cold front, traveling at approximately 40 km/h (25 mph), interacted with a hot and humid air mass in the region, triggering multiple intense thunderstorm cells. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings across southern Quebec and eastern Ontario early in the day, warning of wind gusts up to 90 km/h (56 mph), nickel-sized hail, and the possibility of flash flooding and power disruptions.

Volcanoes across the United States are stirring, drawing the attention of seismologists and researchers as seismic activity signals potential unrest.

From Alaska’s remote Iliamna Volcano to the underwater Axial Seamount off Oregon’s coast, recent reports indicate increased earthquake activity at several volcanic sites, including Washington’s iconic Mount Rainier. According to a recent article from USA Today, these geological rumblings are under close scrutiny as scientists assess the likelihood of eruptions in the near future. Mount Rainier, a towering stratovolcano in Washington state, has experienced an extraordinary number of earthquakes in recent days. The USA Today report notes, “As of Thursday, July 10, 334 earthquakes had been identified at Mount Rainier by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), Cascades Volcano Observatory Public Information Officer Holly Weiss-Racine told USA TODAY.”

Severance Corporation, what if it's not just fiction? What if severance is a look into the future of humanity? Today we look at severance and lumen industries and connect it with parallels we see happening in real life today.

