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U.S. Central Command announced Monday that it completed a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran at the direction of President Donald Trump as the conflict between Washington and Tehran continues to escalate.

“During the five-hour mission, U.S. forces successfully struck military targets across Iran including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping. CENTCOM forces employed precision munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities,” CENTCOM said. “These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said in a statement announcing the attacks earlier in the day.

Tehran says ballistic missiles targeted an American air base in Jordan and US military systems in Bahrain after Washington struck sites across Iran for a third straight night; Jordan says it intercepted four Iranian missiles

Iran said Tuesday that it had targeted a U.S. air base in Jordan with ballistic missiles as it widened its retaliation for American strikes, while Bahrain sounded missile alert sirens for the third time amid renewed attacks on U.S. military facilities across the region. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the Jordan attack in a statement carried by the semiofficial Fars news agency, calling on Jordanians to dismantle American bases in their country.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say they have struck two “offending” supertankers, claiming the vessels ignored repeated warnings after being “deceived by the US” into using the southern shipping route through Omani waters with their navigation systems switched off.

In a statement carried by state media, the IRGC said the “rogue” ships were “hit and disabled.” The claim comes hours after the UAE accused Iran of targeting two of its oil tankers in Omani waters in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one Indian crew member and injuring eight others.

Speaking from the Oval Office, President Trump comments on Iran strikes, says US forces have crippled Tehran’s military and secured the Strait of Hormuz but reiterates a deal is still possible.

Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office on Monday as US forces initiated a new wave of strikes against Iran, President Donald Trump stated that American operations have fundamentally destroyed Tehran’s armed forces and secured vital shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz. Responding to inquiries regarding the duration and legal standing of the campaign, Trump described military progress as rapid and effective, dismissing comparisons to prolonged past conflicts.

“We do have our own plan, and we’ve been very active...”

Less than a week into the US-Iran conflict, specifically on March 3, we began to see the writing on the wall: Tehran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz would eventually erode. That would happen not only because the US military could systematically destroy IRGC’s radar sites, coastal missile batteries and drone launch sites along the maritime chokepoint, but also because Gulf states would eventually respond with a generational infrastructure buildout, from new pipelines to coastal ports, designed to entirely bypass Hormuz altogether. Surprising Fujairah is not a bigger oil terminal: it bypasses the straits completely.

Iran’s attack on facilities supporting US naval operations in Oman has plunged relations with one of Tehran’s closest regional partners into their deepest crisis in decades, turning a dispute over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz into a direct military confrontation.

Relations deteriorated sharply after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they had launched a “heavy and surprise attack” on logistical support facilities and aircraft carrier refueling infrastructure at the Omani port of Duqm on Sunday. Oman condemned what it described as “irresponsible acts” and summoned Iran’s ambassador in protest, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the two countries. The military escalation appears to have followed the collapse of negotiations over a proposed framework for managing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Initially, the US undertook limited targeted counterstrikes at Iranian assets around Hormuz to convince Iran to back down.

CENTCOM on Monday night renewed its counter-blockade on Iran at the Strait of Hormuz following several days of conflict between the US and the Islamic Republic over freedom of travel through the waterway. Tehran had attacked a number of US-allied ships last week. Initially, the US undertook limited targeted counterstrikes at Iranian assets around Hormuz to convince Iran to back down. However, each time the US struck the Islamic regime, Tehran also attacked US bases and allies across the region, from Kuwait to Jordan to Bahrain. Eventually, US President Donald Trump ordered CENTCOM to “resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 p.m. ET.”

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s office rejects reports that Israel’s Mossad recruited him for a regime-change plot, calling them fabricated lies.

The office of former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Monday rejected the report in The New York Times alleging that the Mossad had recruited him for a regime-change plan in Iran and that then-Mossad chief David Barnea personally traveled to Budapest to meet Ahmadinejad as part of the recruitment efforts. In a statement quoted by Iran International, Ahmadinejad’s office said The New York Times’ “Hollywood-style claims” did not merit a denial and described the newspaper as “known for publishing fake news and fabricating lies.” The former president’s office also accused the newspaper of being willing to publish fabricated articles and reports in exchange for payment.

Saudi Arabia says air defenses intercepted missiles launched at the country’s south; reports say Houthi attacks targeted Abha airport and two air bases in retaliation for strikes on Sanaa airport

Saudi Arabia said Monday evening that its air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the country’s south, as reports from Yemen said the Iran-backed rebels targeted Saudi airports with hypersonic missiles. The attacks were reportedly carried out in retaliation for Saudi strikes on the airport in Sanaa, Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital. One report said the missiles were aimed at King Khalid Air Base and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

The last several years have seen a de-escalation between Yemen’s Houthis and Saudi Arabia. However, the Houthis appear intent on returning to the conflict.

The Iranian-backed Houthis appear to be seeking a new conflict with Saudi Arabia. This comes after they claimed that Riyadh targeted Sana’a airport in Yemen, an area the Houthis control. This is the second incident in two weeks in which the Houthis claimed they would retaliate if Saudi Arabia prevented flights from Iran. The Houthis are seeking to open an air bridge to Iran. The goal is for them to show they can break the “siege” on Sana’a. If they bring in planes, then they could also bring in weapons.

European Commissioner ‘reached agreement with the Israeli authorities’ on two major waste and water management projects; meeting attended by Board of Peace reps, PA prime minister

The EU said Monday that European donors had put some $1 billion on the table to help initial recovery efforts in the war-torn Gaza Strip, devastated by the Israel-Hamas war. “We will present the initial package today of almost 900 million euros, or 1 billion dollars,” Dubravka Suica, EU commissioner for the Mediterranean, said ahead of a donor meeting in Brussels. “We now need the conditions on the ground that will allow the support to reach the people in Gaza,” she said.

Special coordinator says armed Hamas-linked operatives raided food distribution point and WFP depot, assaulted 2 truck drivers; police scrap charges for Israeli right-wing activist who blocked aid trucks

A senior UN official on Monday accused Hamas of interfering with humanitarian deliveries in Gaza and intimidating aid workers, warning that the terror group’s actions were making relief operations increasingly dangerous. Palestinian Islamist terror movement Hamas continues to control parts of Gaza, even after Israeli forces expanded their presence across the majority of the territory. In a statement, UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Ramiz Alakbarov, said he “strongly” condemned the obstruction of humanitarian operations by Gaza’s de facto authorities, referring to Hamas.

In 2025, Syria spent the year trying to unite the country and begin its complex process of appointing members of the new parliament.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said the transitional government’s new parliament would be “a platform for truth and justice” during the opening session of Syria’s newly formed People’s Assembly on Sunday. “Syria is writing a glorious history that reflects its heroism, and we face the responsibility of building both the nation and the individual,” he said. The Assad regime fell in December 2024. Syria spent 2025 trying to unite the country and begin its complex process of appointing parliament members. The final members were recently chosen by Sharaa after a form of voting took place last year. The voting was done by electors, so the parliament still does not reflect a widespread vote.

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced France and Ukraine had agreed a roadmap for Kyiv’s acquisition of 16 Rafale fighter jets, the first of which are due to “take to the skies” by 2028-2029.

To strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, Kyiv will also acquire “an initial batch of new-generation SAMP/T batteries, which will complement the systems due to be delivered with their missiles in the coming weeks,” Macron added at a press conference after a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in Paris.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow would respond to Ukrainian attacks on its territory with retaliatory strikes that would be “several times more powerful,” adding that the scale of such responses would increase.

Three sources close to the Kremlin told Reuters last week that Putin was rejecting calls to negotiate peace with Kyiv, with Ukraine’s recent drone strikes on Russia’s oil refineries and ports strengthening his resolve to keep fighting for now.

GB News Presenter Patrick Christys takes aim at the police’s ‘weird’ response to Ann Widdecombe’s murder, saying it’s a ‘damning indictment’ of where Britain is today. An investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe is now being led by Counter Terrorism Police. The former Conservative minister and later Reform UK spokeswoman was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor at about 11.40am on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries.

The European Parliament has adopted Chat Control 1.0, a temporary extension of rules allowing the scanning of private communications to combat online child sexual abuse, by leveraging a procedural loophole that avoided a direct substantive vote.

The regulation, which derogates from ePrivacy protections, was passed on Thursday and will remain in force until April 3, 2028. This provides lawmakers with additional time to negotiate the more comprehensive Chat Control 2.0 framework while maintaining the existing scanning capabilities in the interim. The measure resurfaced after earlier setbacks. In March, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) had rejected an extension following stalled negotiations.

The continent is running out of time to decide what kind of place it wants to be

Western Europe is not being conquered by foreign armies. It is being dismantled by its own political elites. While millions of Europeans watch their countries change beyond recognition, the ruling class continues to celebrate the very policies driving that transformation. The numbers alone should set off alarm bells across every EU capital. According to demographic data compiled by Berlin’s Rockwool Foundation, the European Union’s foreign-born population has surged from around 40 million people in 2010 to approximately 64 million in 2025. Out of the EU’s total population of roughly 451 million, around 15% are now of non-EU origin. Even more astonishing, 7.3 million immigrants were added between 2023 and 2025 alone. It is one of the fastest demographic transformations ever experienced.

Newly released crime figures showing that foreign nationals — despite composing 15 percent of the population — made up a record 53 percent of suspects in Germany’s gang rape cases in 2025 have reopened a debate the political establishment has spent years trying to contain: the relationship between mass immigration, public safety and the protection of women.

Germany, according to FOCUS ONLINE, recorded 751 cases under the special statistical category used to identify rapes allegedly committed by more than one person. According to figures reported from the federal government’s response to an AfD parliamentary inquiry, hundreds of the identified suspects did not hold German citizenship.

The same law that makes Orbán ineligible to run for prime minister again has led a major Fidesz politician to step down as parliamentary faction leader

Gergely Gulyás, leader of Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party parliamentary faction, announced his resignation from his position on Monday afternoon during an extraordinary press conference held at 1 p.m., marking yet another politician removed from the political opposition due to a new constitutional amendment. Speaking at the press conference, Gulyás described the wider political consequences. “From now on, there is a political competition in Hungary where at least half of the representatives are excluded from the political competition,” he said. He added: “The replacement of the state president, the violent attitude that we experienced in the past period, is unprecedented.”

The prime minister’s first Calgary Stampede appearance drew boos from portions of the crowd, with videos sparking widespread reaction and comparisons to Pierre Poilievre’s reception last year.

The Eby government is quietly negotiating another Aboriginal title agreement, potentially covering 11% of British Columbia. I spoke with Conservative MLA and Indigenous Relations critic Steve McInnis about the lack of transparency and a pattern of concerning NDP land agreements.

Donald Trump is slated to deliver a prime-time speech on Thursday, he announced on Monday afternoon.

“President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern,” a post on the commander-in-chief’s Truth Social reads. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!” As Breitbart News reported, “The United States carried out strikes in Iran on consecutive days this week, hitting roughly 80 military targets in Iran on Tuesday and approximately 90 on Wednesday, after Iran attacked commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz in violation of the ceasefire.”

Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) picked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve as interim senator, and complete the remainder of her brother’s term.

During a press conference on Monday, McMaster expressed that it was his duty and “honor to name someone to serve in the place” of Graham, whose term runs through the end of the 119th Congress on January 3, 2027. McMaster’s selection of Graham Nordone to take her brother’s seat in the Senate comes after Graham’s office announced on Sunday that he had died at the age of 71 after “a brief and sudden illness.” “Today, under the law, it’s my duty to and honor to name someone to serve in the place of this irresistible man, this irreplaceable man, this extraordinary man for the remainder of his term,” McMaster said. “Lindsey took care of his little sister in years long departed. It’s my honor to ask his little sister, Darline Graham to finish his work for him now.”

President Donald Trump on Monday suggested Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) could be a contender to replace the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

“Russell Fry, a young congressman, is outstanding, and that could happen. I could see that happening,” Trump told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly. “I think he’s a very, very talented person. He took the place of somebody that was — I mean, he’s doing much better than the person that preceded him. He’s been very popular in the state.” Trump added that Fry is “somebody you can watch out for,” while noting there could be other candidates interested in the seat. “I believe the sister is there only on an interim basis,” Trump said.

A 26-year-old man from Colombia was fatally shot Monday morning in Biddeford during an incident involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The shooting occurred just before 7:18 a.m. near the intersection of Hill and Pool streets. Biddeford police confirmed federal agents’ involvement but stated their department’s role was limited to securing the scene. Spokespeople for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have not issued comments on the circumstances. Witnesses described a chaotic scene unfolding rapidly. Daniel Boucher, a local resident preparing for work, heard what he initially thought were fireworks. Looking out his window, he saw an SUV attempting to ram a small white Kia sedan. Agents in vests then stopped the vehicle and pulled the driver out.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested dozens of illegal aliens over the weekend, some convicted of crimes such as murder, manslaughter, and child sexual abuse, Breitbart News has learned.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekends, the men and women of ICE law enforcement were working around the clock to arrest criminal illegal aliens convicted for murder, child sexual abuse, assault, and drug trafficking,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said. Among those illegal aliens arrested is Omar Alejandro Radillo-Gonzalez of Mexico, who is a member of the Northside Rialto gang. Radillo-Gonzalez has been previously convicted of second-degree murder in the sanctuary state of California.

“Legal immigration… in many ways, is actually worse than illegal immigration” for ordinary Americans, Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) told Breitbart News Saturday.

Politically, “I think the tide is turning, and you know, as I’m speaking with my colleagues, and more and more are starting to voice the concerns around this” legalized inflow, Moore told host Matthew Boyle. For example, the labor market is being skewed against ordinary Americans by the proliferation of white-collar visa programs that legalize companies’ hiring of foreign contract workers for jobs sought by nearby Americans

Democratic Socialists of America is getting ready to update its political platform by calling for the elimination of the Senate, granting amnesty to all illegal aliens, defunding the Department of War, and replacing the president and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress. They are pushing full communism and an insurrection within America via the Red/Green Axis.

The Democratic Socialists of America have taken their communist vision for America mainstream in their ongoing efforts to fundamentally transform the country, and they are bat-crap crazy. The Marxist organization is fully out of the closet and touting wins across the country, pushing what they have branded as socialism and declaring it is what the people want (they just don’t know it yet, evidently).

In Bridgeview, Illinois, another American neighborhood has fallen. At the intersection of 87th Street and Harlem Avenue, local leaders unveiled “Little Palestine Way” alongside “Wadea Al-Fayoume Way.” This was an act of cultural conquest.

Renaming asserts dominance by controlling memory and belonging. Conquerors don’t just occupy land – they rewrite the signs so the conquered internalize the shift. Bridgeview’s move fits the Muslim Brotherhood’s documented “Project” for gradual Islamization: build enclaves, influence institutions, normalize parallel societies, and leverage causes like “Palestine” to unite radicals and useful allies on the left.

While Americans remain transfixed by the political circus - cheering for their preferred party, jeering at the opposition, obsessing over every manufactured outrage and waiting for the next spectacle - the Surveillance State continues its steady march forward.

The government is watching. It watches where you go, whom you meet, where you worship, what medical offices you visit, what political rallies you attend, what protests you join, what books you read, what websites you visit and what causes you support. It watches through your phone, your car, your doorbell, your appliances, your purchases, your social media accounts and the cameras positioned along the roads you travel every day.

The COVID Reckoning That Never Came... And the Silence That Proves the Psyop

Over the last several years I have been posting nonstop on X about the same nightmares we’ve been living through…the COVID psyop, the experimental mRNA shots, the mandates that destroyed lives, the injuries, the excess deaths, and the relentless propaganda machine that tried to silence anyone who noticed the bodies piling up. I have watched it all in real time: the fear porn, the goalpost moving, the “safe and effective” lies repeated like gospel while real-world data told a different story. Now we have fresh, documented revelations that should have blown the lid off of everything. Instead? Crickets from the media and, more disappointingly, from the current administration that promised accountability.

Oil prices extended Monday’s sharp rally in early Tuesday trading as renewed fighting between the United States and Iran heightened concerns over supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate both rose more than 2% to their highest levels since mid-June, after jumping more than 9% the previous session. The gains came as investors weighed escalating military exchanges and competing claims over access to the strategic waterway ahead of closely watched US inflation data.

Existing home sales in the US unexpectedly fell 2.4% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million units, missing expectations for a summer increase.

At the very same time, the median existing home price reached another all-time record of $440,600, marking the 36th consecutive month of year-over-year price gains. Sales are falling because buyers cannot afford today’s prices, yet prices refuse to break because governments and central banks spent years distorting the market with artificially low interest rates and endless liquidity. Families who bought before 2022 are sitting on mortgages below 3% and have little incentive to sell. The result is a frozen market where supply remains constrained, buyers cannot qualify, and prices remain historically elevated despite weakening demand.

As the United States prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary, Americans will celebrate the nation’s founding with pageantry, parades, pomp and patriotism.

Loving one’s country of birth and taking pride in its independence-inspired origins, praiseworthy accomplishments, and laudable legacy is a natural inclination and respectable trait. Similar celebration and reverence shouldn’t apply to the dollar, the nation’s debased and debauched fiat currency. Even though Federal Reserve Notes feature portraits of prominent American patriots and U.S. presidents, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, the founding fathers weren’t fond of unkept paper promises and currency not redeemable for silver or gold.

France arrested the founder, seized his freedom, and went looking for the crime afterward.

French investigators pulled Pavel Durov back into a Paris courtroom last week for a fourth round of questioning, holding the Telegram founder for more than six hours in a case that has run for nearly two years without producing evidence of a crime. Durov’s legal team told AFP that “almost two years after the indictment of Pavel Durov, there is still no evidence to establish the validity of the charges.” They have filed appeals in France and before European courts, and they intend to keep contesting how the case has been run.

The same law that polices what Europe can post online now polices how the apps are built, and Meta is the test case.

The European Commission wants the power to force a redesign of the apps on your phone. Regulators in Brussels said Friday that Instagram and Facebook break European law because the products are built to hold your attention. They are ready to fine Meta as much as 6 percent of its global revenue, more than $12 billion, until the company rebuilds the apps to Brussels’ liking. The preliminary findings target the ordinary machinery of a modern feed, from infinite scroll and autoplay to push notifications and the recommendation systems that decide what you see next. The Commission’s proposed remedy seems like a product spec written by a government. It wants autoplay and infinite scroll switched off by default, real screen time breaks built in, and the algorithm retuned so it stops working so hard to keep you around.

Big Brother is a character in George Orwell’s novel 1984, the entity that governs Oceania, through the tyrannical single party - the Ingsoc. No one knows about it, but it is omnipresent through telescreens with strong propaganda and controlling everything.

An article written by Steve Watson in Modernity.news, gives an account of how the surveillance state has found its new frontier: the dashboard of your car. What was once a symbol of American freedom and independence, automobiles are rapidly transforming into a high-tech cage that watches their every move and can override their decisions at will. In a post shared on X, users detailed the multiple complaints about Subaru’s improved “EyeSight” AI system, which is present in the latest models. According to drivers, the system gets quick glimpses beyond their intentions to plan their route. At the same time, Biden-era federal mandates were put in place to make this level of surveillance mandatory on every new vehicle by 2027.

According to a report from The Guardian, a controversial facial recognition technology deployed in British shops is poised to escalate its capabilities, enabling real-time notifications to police when high-risk individuals enter stores.

The development has sparked intense debate over privacy, surveillance, and the balance between public safety and civil liberties in everyday retail environments. Facewatch, the company behind the system already operational in more than 100 businesses including major retailers like Sainsbury’s, B&M, and Spar, announced plans to introduce a pioneering feature this autumn. The upgrade will allow the technology to immediately flag the presence of the most serious repeat offenders to law enforcement authorities, with alerts delivered in an average of just four seconds.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, growing concerns over advanced AI-powered fraud have led some individuals to change their phone habits dramatically, staying silent when answering calls from unrecognized numbers to avoid providing scammers with voice samples for cloning.

The technique involves scammers capturing even a short audio snippet—such as a simple greeting—and using artificial intelligence to generate a highly realistic digital replica of a person’s voice. This synthetic voice can then be deployed to impersonate the victim in calls to family members or friends, often fabricating emergencies to solicit money transfers.

Artificial intelligence is not a distant threat. It is the most immediate existential danger humanity has ever faced, and I believe it will almost certainly attempt to exterminate us sooner or later.

Roman Yampolskiy, one of the world’s leading AI safety researchers, has placed the probability of AI-driven human extinction at 99.9 percent. [1] That is not a typo. It is a statistical certainty born from the simple reality that a superintelligent machine, unbound by human morality, will view our species as either a resource to be consumed or an obstacle to be removed. The globalist elites driving this technology are already preparing the infrastructure for mass culling. As I have warned repeatedly, the convergence of AI, robotics, and engineered scarcity forms a single kill chain. [2]

According to a report from Newsweek, a coordinated national day of protest against data centers is scheduled for July 18 as communities across the United States voice growing opposition to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The demonstrations, organized by the conservative advocacy group Humans First, aim to highlight concerns over surging utility costs, increased water consumption, noise pollution, changes to local land use, and potential national security implications associated with the unchecked growth of AI-related facilities. With more than 4,000 data centers already constructed nationwide, the group points to widespread public resistance, citing a recent Gallup poll showing that 70 percent of Americans oppose having such a center in their community.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Southern California experienced another notable seismic event on Monday, raising fresh concerns among scientists about the potential for a catastrophic “Big One” along interconnected fault systems.

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck roughly 90 miles from Los Angeles, following closely on the heels of a magnitude 4.1 tremor the previous day along the same hazardous zone. The latest quake occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. local time on Monday, with the U.S. Geological Survey confirming its location along the Garlock Fault. Neither event caused reported injuries or significant damage, yet they have drawn attention due to their proximity to a critical junction with the much larger San Andreas Fault. Geophysicist Stefan Burns has highlighted the developments as potentially signaling increased underground stress in a region long considered primed for major activity.

Social media platforms have erupted with reactions ranging from lighthearted jokes to more earnest attempts to decode the message. One user quipped on X, “That’s the date the aliens are going to invade Las Vegas.

They’ll eat the hockey players first.” Another suggested it might mark “Stations Casino 50th anniversary logo,” while a third offered a personal twist: “OMG they know when my air condition is going to be fixed after a month in stifling heat.” A prominent theory links the emblem to the Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL franchise marking its 10th anniversary. Observers have noted the design’s resemblance to the team’s logo, including a similar black-and-gold color scheme and what some describe as a hidden sword outline.

The history of the Knights Templar is a story of power, wealth, and a devastating royal conspiracy. On Friday, October 13th, 1307, King Philip IV of France, who was deeply in debt to the order, ordered the mass arrest of the knights on false charges of heresy. Using widespread torture to coerce confessions, Philip pressured Pope Clement V to dissolve the Templars. Before being burned at the stake, Grand Master Jacques de Molay cursed the king and pope, who both died soon after, starting the Friday the 13th superstition.

A mysterious book excluded from most versions of the Bible is fueling a theory that it describes a prison beneath Antarctica where fallen angels are imprisoned.

Known as the Book of Enoch, the ancient text tells of fallen angels, giants and one of the earliest accounts of the origins of demons, stories that never made it into the biblical canon followed by most Christians. Authorship is traditionally attributed to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. Although the manuscript survived for centuries in Ethiopia before becoming known to Western scholars in the late 18th century, one of its most unsettling visions has recently resurfaced on social media, where users argue it points to a hidden prison beneath the Antarctic ice. Supporters of the theory cite passages describing imprisoned heavenly beings awaiting God’s final judgment, along with references to the ‘ends of the earth,’ sealed ‘chambers of cold’ and burning mountains.

Marvel movies are the biggest entertainment machine in human history, and almost nobody has asked the real question hiding inside them. Why are the old pagan gods, Thor, Odin, the whole Asgard pantheon, being run through the minds of billions of people at the exact moment the world is changing forever? A Church of Ireland minister named John Fleming answered that question 147 years ago in a book almost no one has ever read, and what he wrote in 1879 describes our world with a precision that is almost impossible to explain.

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