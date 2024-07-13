One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Yes, the adults are definitely back in charge...

It’s weird seeing the media pile on with the ‘scoops’ about what exactly is going on behind the scenes with Biden’s panicking entourage, but this one takes it to another level. CNN reports that a prominent Democrat has claimed Biden’s advisors have threatened White House staffers, saying they will “beat the shit out” of anyone who says anything about Biden’s health that runs contrary to their narrative. CNN anchor Jake Tapper spoke with reporter MJ Lee in a bizarre segment in which she revealed the claims.

Several major Democratic Party donors have begun financing Democratic congress members urging the current US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the upcoming election, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

According to the report, Michael Novogratz, founder of financial company Galaxy Digital, and film director Andrew Jarecki, have donated $2 million to Democrats in the US House of Representatives who were among the first to publicly call for Biden to exit the presidential race. The financial support for opponents of the current president is a warning shot for his team, the publication noted.

Harris was also considered by supporters of the party as the person most likely to be able to hold onto the presidency...

In a survey run by YouGov, respondents who identified as Democrats or as Independents who were Democratic-leaning were divided over whether or not U.S. President Biden should step aside in the presidential elections, with 42 percent saying he should while 43 percent said he should not. At the same time, 64 percent said that the Democratic Party should support Biden rather than try to replace him, if he does choose to keep running. YouGov then asked which candidates respondents would approve of hypothetically. As Statista's Anna Felck shows in the following chart, Vice President Kamala Harris came out on top with 73 percent support.

There’s a vegetable sitting in the Oval Office and the nation is in a panic...

Yeah, it’s happening. The last half of 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most politically insane in a century and the sparks are already flying. The biggest moment of absurdity so far might be the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, in which it was made abundantly clear for all the world to see that Biden is on the fast track to crazy town. We’ve been saying for four years that the guy is gone, a dementia case propped up and protected by the DNC and the media. Now, it’s undeniable: There’s a vegetable sitting in the Oval Office and the nation is in a panic.

You can’t deny that “Joe Biden” did his goodest last night facing down a half-dozen pre-selected reporters representing blob-adjacent news orgs such as Reuters and NPR at the post-NATO meetup damage-control event billed as a “news conference.”

Only a week after he declared himself to be the “first black woman vice-president,” he pivoted to correct the record, telling the DC press corps that he’d “picked Vice-president Trump to be vice-president. . .” and everyone in the room saw that they were back in that mortifying scene in The Caine Mutiny when the confused and incompetent Captain Queeg reaches for the ball bearings in his pocket.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The NATO declaration following the summit in Washington is nothing more than a document of "covetous and contemptuous global war" that Russia and China should pay close attention to, veteran Defense Department analyst and retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

"They [Russia and China] should read it carefully, and expose some of its hypocrisy. It is fundamentally a document of covetous and contemptuous global war, made by a shallow alliance that hasn’t won any war it has engaged in, and several of which it directly started, since its inception," Kwiatkowski said in an interview.

Well, the Global Majority had already been warned – but brains under techno-feudalism tend to be reduced to mush...

We are the world. We are the people. We are NATO. And we’re comin’ to get ya – wherever you are, whether you want it or not. Call it the latest pop iteration of the “rules-based international order” – duly christened at NATO’s 75th birthday in D.C. Well, the Global Majority had already been warned – but brains under techno-feudalism tend to be reduced to mush. So a gentle reminder is in order. This had already been stated in the first paragraph of the Joint Declaration on EU-NATO Cooperation, issued on January 9, 2023

Beijing charges NATO with severely "hyping" China threat...

China unveiled Friday that it has been conducting major joint naval drills with Russia along its southern coast, during the same week that NATO leaders met in Washington D.C. The drills have apparently already been underway for a while, since "early July" - according to a Chinese military statement, and have been dubbed Joint Sea-2024. They are slated to continue for several more days into mid-July.

Beijing has targeted drone manufacturers over sales to Taiwan

Six American military industry enterprises have been blacklisted in China for participating in weapons sales to Taiwan, the foreign ministry in Beijing announced on Friday. “The US recently announced that it would sell weapons to the Taiwan region of China again,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that this “seriously violates the one-China principle,” interferes in the country’s internal affairs and harms China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In response, China will freeze all forms of property of Anduril, AEVEX Aerospace, LKD Aerospace, Maritime Tactical Systems, Pacific Rim Defense, and Pinnacle Technology may have in the country. Five executives of Anduril and AEVEX have also been sanctioned personally.

Kiev has been pushing to lift all restrictions on using foreign weapons, which Moscow has warned would amount to the West’s direct participation in the conflict

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday lashed out at Kiev’s foreign backers for their reluctance to lift the remaining limitations on the use of Western-supplied weapons for long-range strikes inside Russia. Kiev already has the greenlight from several Western states to hit “legitimate” targets inside Russia with their weapons, as well as a concession from Washington to strike beyond Russia’s border near the city of Kharkov. However, Zelensky has been pushing for the strike range to be extended – a prospect Moscow has warned would constitute an escalation of the conflict.

The left-wing alliance that took the most seats in the recent parliamentary elections has promised to raise taxes on the rich

Many of France’s most wealthy residents may consider leaving the country over concern about political instability and the prospect of higher taxes in light of the recent parliamentary election, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing wealth managers. The recent vote left no party with an absolute majority, resulting in a hung parliament, but a left-wing alliance took the most seats. Several wealth advisers said many of their panicking clients had already begun transferring capital abroad and started to look into possible expatriation.

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hakiman Shargh Research, a company the State Department said is involved in weapons research and development for Iran, department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

American and Israeli officials familiar tell Ynet that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not a realistic possibility until after the US presidential elections in November.

Senior defense official says "this is the moment of truth for the hostages" but asserts Netanyahu is delaying a deal. PM's office: The claim is false and fundamentally unfounded.

Sources with knowledge of the negotiations on a hostage deal warned on Friday against the possibility that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preventing an agreement from being reached, Channel 12 News reported. "This is the moment of truth for the hostages," said a senior defense official, "but there is someone among us who is delaying the deal." "It is possible to reach an agreement within two weeks and release the hostages," estimated an official privy to the details of the negotiations, "but the Prime Minister's insistence on building a mechanism to prevent the passage of armed men will stall the negotiations for weeks, and by then there may be no one to bring back."

44% believe PM must resign immediately, 28% say after war; 64% in favor of hostage-ceasefire deal; respondents say premier is Israeli with greatest responsibility for Hamas onslaught

Seventy-two percent of Israelis think Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to resign over the failures of October 7, according to a Channel 12 poll published Friday. Of those, 44% believe Netanyahu needs to quit immediately, while another 28% believe he should resign when the war ends. The poll also found that 50% of those who define themselves as supporters of the government believe Netanyahu must leave office before the end of his term. Forty-two percent of supporters said he should see out his term.

The government says the legislation, which could see asylum-seekers turned away at the border, is to combat Russia's "instrumentalized migration." But critics say the bill contravenes human rights obligations.

Finland's Parliament on Friday voted in favor of legislation that would permit border guards to turn away asylum-seekers at its eastern border under certain circumstances. The new law comes following a dramatic increase in the number of asylum-seekers from countries such as Somalia and Syria arriving in Finland via its 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia in the past year. Helsinki claims that the surge was orchestrated by Moscow, which it accuses of "weaponizing migration" as part of "hybrid attacks" in response to Finland's accession to NATO. The Kremlin denies the suggestions.

Latest form of cultural enrichment could cost your wallet, watch, phone...or life

Open-border advocates love to tell you that "diversity is our strength." Unfortunately, illegal immigrants flooding into the United States are diversifying the criminal threats Americans face on city streets, exposing them to a tactic widely used across Latin America but rarely seen here -- until now. Latin Americans -- and US followers of Phoenix, Arizona-based Active Self Protection's popular YouTube channel -- are quite familiar with attacks carried out by two criminals riding a single moped or dirt bike -- a modus operandi that facilitates both surprise and a quick getaway. Sometimes the criminals don't even dismount. In other instances, one or both may get off the ride.

City officials in Springfield, Ohio, are voicing concerns over the local housing crisis, exacerbated by a rise in the number of illegal immigrants who have flooded the locality under Joe Biden.

City Manager Bryan Heck has reached out to U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) for federal assistance as the situation continues to strain resources. Sen. Brown is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. Tim Scott is the committee’s ranking Republican member.

“Joe Biden is ... very helpful for immigrants,” ...some migrants said family members had told them they could vote in the US...

Thousands of migrants streamed into Panama through the treacherous jungle of the Darién Gap last week, with many fearing that the route will be shut down, thereby dashing their hopes of reaching the United States. The influx of migrants intent on crossing the U.S. southwest border unlawfully came as Panama’s new president, Raúl Mulino, took steps to stop the flow through the Darién Gap.

The Gateway Pundit reported on an anti-terrorism brief, first exposed on social media by Sam Shoemate, or @samosaur on X, held at Fort Liberty on July 10, which “listed several Pro-Life organizations as ‘terrorist organizations.’”

In a statement to The Gateway Pundit, Fort Liberty officials said, “After conducting a commander’s inquiry, we determined that these slides were not vetted by the appropriate approval authorities and do not reflect the views of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, the U.S. Army, or the Department of Defense.” “The slides were developed by a local garrison employee to train Soldiers manning access control points at Fort Liberty. These slides will no longer be used, and all future training products will be reviewed to ensure they align with the current DoD anti-terrorism guidance.”

Campaigners have uncovered worrying teaching materials for the Pentagon's 160 military schools that many service members may see as unpatriotic and even scary.

Training manuals for its 8,000 teachers advise that Thanksgiving feasts have no historical basis and that America was founded on land 'stolen' from natives. Though uncontroversial for some, Adam Andrzejewski, who uncovered the documents via public records requests, calls it a 'perverse' way to teach kids of service members. His revelations come as Republicans and Democrats clash in the Senate over LGBTQ+ troops and other controversies in the $886 billion defense bill.

1.78 million chickens will be killed after Gov. Jared Polis declares emergency

An avian flu outbreak at a Colorado commercial egg facility prompted Gov. Jared Polis to declare a disaster emergency Tuesday, allowing the facility to receive state assistance. As reported by ABC affiliate Denver 7, officials say that 1.78 million chickens will also have to be killed after samples submitted to Colorado State University from the producer tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). “Why you're seeing [bird flu] more in northern Colorado is because we have a big concentration of livestock operations in this area. So we're seeing it in domestic poultry and then also cattle," said Dr. Kristy Pabilonia, who leads the lab, in an interview with the outlet.

The "Pandemic Treaty" was NOT defeated. Negotiations resume on July 16-17 and additional meetings are scheduled for September and November with a goal of signing the Treaty before the end of 2024.

Nasal swab tests were an 'unlawful requirement or demand,' wrote Justice Paul Monahan in the ruling.

An Ontario court has ruled the Trudeau government's requirement of COVID-19 nasal swab tests was unlawful. Justice Paul Monahan's decision was shared online by lawyer Daniel Freiheit. In the ruling, Justice Monahan found demanding polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests was a violation of the Quarantine Act. The case involved Meththa Fernando, a traveller returning to her home in Mississauga. Fernando, who was apparently vaccinated, was charged after arriving at Pearson International Airport on April 9, 2022, and rejecting a COVID-19 test after following a random selection by screening officers.

Forget what you’ve been told in the past about your skin acting as a barrier to protect you from exposure to toxins as a new study shows that the dangerous “forever chemicals” per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are absorbed through the skin at much higher levels than once believed.

This is according to a study carried out by researchers from the University of Birmingham, who conducted research with lab-grown tissue designed to mimic human skin to get a clearer picture of how much of these chemicals are absorbed. They determined that “uptake through the skin could be a significant source of exposure to these harmful chemicals.”

Tara Rodas is an HHS whistleblower who EXPOSED how the US government is using tax payer dollars to traffic illegal migrant children all throughout the United States. Yesterday Tara testified before senator Grassley's committee.

So asks the Wall Street Journal, in an uncharacteristically gloomy article for the bull market's paper of record.

They kick off with the problem: America is "cruising" into an uncharted sea of federal debt, with a government seemingly incapable of turning it around. In other words, the uniparty has set its course, and there's no cavalry coming. We're currently adding a fresh trillion of debt every hundred days, on our way to $35 trillion. Meanwhile, the deficit is about to break $2 trillion – for perspective, all federal revenue under George W Bush averaged around $2 trillion. Debt interest *alone is set to cross $1 trillion, eclipsing even our bloated military budget that beaches quarter-billion dollar piers in Gaza for sport.

The Biden administration reinforces its ranks with what some reports see as yet more ardent censorship advocates.

This time it’s Andy Volosky, whose “claim to fame” thus far has been to wholeheartedly support the banning of President Donald Trump by former Twitter (while Trump was still president). Unsurprisingly, his other efforts are advocating for even stricter online censorship (“content moderation”) than what social platforms have been doing for almost a decade now. Volosky has now been given the right to serve this administration as deputy director of platforms for the White House’s Office of Digital Strategy. Serving the people, critically minded cynics might remark, would probably require a different mindset and a different set of skills.

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, says that the European Union (EU) offered him a secret, “illegal” deal to quietly censor posts on the platform.

Posting on X, Musk said, “The European Commission offered 𝕏 an illegal secret deal: if we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us. The other platforms accepted that deal. 𝕏 did not.” Musk was replying to European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager, who announced on Friday that X is not complying with the EU’s censorious Digital Services Act, and the bloc is taking legal action against it. The Commission, a body not accountable to European voters, claims that X allows anyone to be a verified user, allowing “motivated malicious actors” to abuse verification to mislead.

The rise of large technology companies, such as Facebook and Google, is not a fairy tale of free market success. It is a dark and disturbing story of corporate welfare and deep ties to the intelligence community.

‘The Pyramid of Power’ is a docuseries by The Conscious Resistance Network (“TCRN”) that exposes people and institutions seeking to manipulate our world. This 3-part, 16-chapter series raises awareness about power structures in society, covering topics like the financial system, government institutions, and media manipulation/ It also aims to inspire action towards building a decentralised future. In Chapter 3, released in August 2022, TCRN’s founder Derrick Bronze examines Big Tech. To understand the role social media plays in the “Pyramid of Power” we need to understand the origins of social media. More specifically, we need to understand the origins of the so-called “Big Tech” giants behind social media.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Over a dozen people are possibly impacted by an acid leak that happened by the Letter Kenny Army Depot Thursday morning.

Emergency management confirmed that the call came in at around 9:31 a.m. for a property on the 800 block of Development Ave. During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Shawn Corwell with the Franklin Fire Company confirmed that the leak started at a company called AFCO which makes industrial cleaner used in the food service industry. Corwell later confirmed that the acid leak was a combination of water, nitric acid, phosphoric acid, and a dye mixture of those two acids which was noticed as a yellow cloud of smoke that residents reported seeing.

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHP) — Over a dozen fire and police crews were called to the scene of a high risk warehouse fire in York City, dispatchers confirm.

Dispatchers say the structure fire on the 400 block S Albemarle St. began around 6:38 p.m. with clouds of smoke showing from the top of the building. York City Fire and York City Police are the primary agencies on scene as multiple crews work to put out the fire. The York City Mayor's Office released a statement on the fire detailing that nearby residents are not in danger. They also state that gas and electrical services may be impacted as crews continue to work on the fire.

AT&T has announced that, according to a financial filing, it believes a hacker stole records of calls and texts from nearly all of its wireless customers.

“The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information,” AT&T said in their statement released early Friday morning. “These records identify the telephone numbers with which an AT&T or MVNO wireless number interacted during these periods, including telephone numbers of AT&T wireline customers and customers of other carriers, counts of those interactions, and aggregate call duration for a day or month.”

Last summer, artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI promised the White House it would rigorously safety test new versions of its groundbreaking technology to make sure the AI wouldn’t inflict damage — like teaching users to build bioweapons or helping hackers develop new kinds of cyberattacks.

But this spring, some members of OpenAI’s safety team felt pressured to speed through a new testing protocol, designed to prevent the technology from causing catastrophic harm, to meet a May launch date set by OpenAI’s leaders, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Picture this: a security robot that’s always on duty, with eyes that never close and a focus that never wavers. That’s Athena for you. Developed by the folks at Kody Robots, Athena is like the superhero of surveillance robots.

Athena is equipped with four 18x zoom cameras, providing extensive surveillance capabilities. Its thermal imaging technology can detect temperatures ranging from 50 to 1022 ℉ (wide angle), ensuring that Athena can accurately identify heat signatures. In terms of physical dimensions, Athena is approximately 4 feet 7 inches tall and 1 foot 7 inches deep. It weighs 121 pounds, which balances stability with mobility.

Archaeologists have uncovered secrets of a Biblical city that sat within the 'Promised Land' where the Israelites settled after Moses led them out of Egypt.

The Israeli Antiquities Authority recently shared their findings from Zanoah, which is mentioned in the Old Testament, revealing stone walls, pottery and other artifacts that date back more than 3,200 years. The Bible states that the Israelites reached the Promised Land, also known as Canaan, around 1406 to 1407 BC after wandering 40 years in the desert.

