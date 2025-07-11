One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"I know for a fact documents are being suppressed..."

Two days after the FBI leaked a memo to Axios revealing that the Epstein case is effectively 'closed' (he killed himself and there's no 'list' of clients) - former Epstein attorney and associate Alan Dershowitz says he knows exactly who's on the 'Epstein list,' and why it's being suppressed from the public. "I have seen - remember I was accused falsely," Dershowitz said on the Sean Spicer show. "Let me tell you, I know for a fact documents are being suppressed. And they're being suppressed to protect the individuals. I know the names of the individuals. I know why they're being suppressed. I know who's suppressing them. But I'm bound by confidentiality from a judge and cases, and I can't disclose what I know. But I - hand to God, I know the names of people whose files are being suppressed in order to protect them, and that's wrong."

"Every time they say something or try to do something to quash that he most likely was murdered, they put their foot further in their mouth..."

Mark Epstein, brother of the late Jeffrey Epstein, dismissed a bombshell memo from the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation that declares the disgraced financier’s 2019 death a suicide, accusing the government of covering up the truth. The joint DOJ-FBI memo claimed an “exhaustive review” of evidence from Epstein’s death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City definitively ruled out murder. “After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019,” the memo reads.

WarRoom host and former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon has called on President Donald J. Trump to appoint a special prosecutor to release all government files related to deceased pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

This comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a memo reiterating that Epstein’s 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell was a suicide, and that there is no “client list” of people he trafficked victims to—despite Attorney General Pam Bondi implying such a list was “sitting on [her] desk right now” in February. On his WarRoom podcast, Bannon stated, “They have to go to the court and demand and unseal the sealed evidence in Epstein. It starts there.”

The FBI has officially closed its long-running investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s sordid network—declaring that no charges will be brought against Prince Andrew, effectively clearing him for international travel after years of alleged self‑imposed exile.

Dubbed “Air Miles Andy” for his taxpayer-funded shopping trips abroad during his tenure as UK trade envoy, Andrew dramatically halted international travel six years ago amid fears he could face arrest in the U.S. His only known post‑scandal trip came in 2022, flying to Bahrain in private — all while rumours mounted that he was using his connections to profit via his defunct Pitch@Palace enterprise, according to The Sun.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced Thursday that the agency will make information about contrails and geoengineering publicly accessible.

“The Trump EPA is committed to total transparency,” Zeldin posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “I tasked my team… to compile everything we know about contrails and geoengineering to release to you now publicly.” In a video shared with the post, Zeldin addressed the longstanding skepticism surrounding these topics, stating that people who previously questioned them were often “dismissed as conspiracy theorists.” He added that the EPA’s latest initiative is intended to challenge that perception.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Normand Laplante has issued a nationwide injunction blocking President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order ending birthright citizenship.

While the U.S. Supreme Court ruled late last month that lower courts cannot—under most circumstances—grant injunctive relief beyond their jurisdiction, the high court left a degree of what Justice Samuel Alito called “wiggle room” for issuing nationwide injunctions as part of a class action lawsuit. This latter exception is how Judge Laplante, a George W. Bush appointee, made his ruling blocking the birthright citizenship order.

“He’s a backstabbing warmongering traitor”

Presiden Trump has endorsed Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for reelection in 2026, and it’s proving to be yet another an incredibly unpopular move with the MAGA base. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote “Happy Birthday to Senator Lindsey Graham!” alongside the pair smiling for a picture while golfing. “He is always there when I need him, and I hope everyone in the Great State of South Carolina will help Lindsey have a BIG WIN in his re-election bid next year,” Trump added.

Joseph Boakai was one of five African leaders hosted at the White House for talks on Wednesday

United States President Donald Trump has intensely praised Liberian President Joseph Boakai for his command of the English language, after the latter spoke briefly about his desire to elevate ties with the US. On Wednesday, Trump, flanked by several United States officials, sat at the table with leaders from five African countries who are visiting Washington. Trump hosted leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal at the White House for diplomatic talks and a televised working lunch. Analysts said the three-day meetings will focus on alleviating the effects of 10% tariffs imposed on the African countries on their goods exported to the United States.

The State Department will begin a firing spree as Marco Rubio works to clean house.

According to reports, thousands of people will be fired. The firings could come as soon as Friday. CNN reported: The State Department will begin firing personnel “soon” as Secretary of State Marco Rubio implements his dramatic overhaul of the agency, according to an email from a top State Department official to staff Thursday evening. “Soon, the Department will be communicating to individuals affected by the reduction in force,” the email from Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas said. Sources said the cuts, known as reductions in force (RIFs), could happen as soon as Friday.

President Donald Trump has announced an additional 35% tariff for Canada that will go into effect on August 1 with considerations for an adjustment if “Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl.”

Trump has sent out a number of letters to several different countries announcing his tariff intentions over the last few days. “Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a Tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs,” Trump wrote in a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posted to social media. The president’s tariffs on Canada will be some of the most impactful for U.S. consumers, as border states share energy and other things with the country. He said that if Canada offers reciprocal tariffs, he will increase the tariffs to whatever their number is on top of the 35%.

Donald Trump is narrowing down his short list of possible successors to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, as he resists the president’s very public calls to cut interest rates.

The top contenders include two Kevins, a top Cabinet secretary, and two members of the Fed’s board of governors, according to senior White House officials and veteran Republican strategists with close ties to the White House. Trump originally nominated Powell to serve as Fed chairman in 2018, and former President Joe Biden nominated him to a second four-year term in 2022. However, Trump has floated removing Powell from his post early in recent weeks and is reportedly considering announcing a “shadow chair” to put increased pressure on Powell.

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) on Thursday lamented the Democratic Party’s nomination of far-left socialist immigrant Zohran Kwame Mamdani for New York City Mayor. The Pennsylvania Senator, who has positioned himself as a foil to the Democrats’ increasingly radical leftist base, called Mamdani’s primary victory last month “Christmas in July for the GOP.”

“I’m not a voter in New York City, and so I have no dog in that fight, and everything that I’ve read on him, I don’t really agree with virtually any of it politically. So that’s just where I’m at as a Democrat. I mean, so he’s not even a Democrat, honestly,” Fetterman said while speaking with the media on Thursday, referencing Mamdani’s alignment with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organization.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods that swept across Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend has climbed to at least 119, with scores more still missing as search and rescue operations enter their sixth day.

The hardest hit region, Kerr County - known for its summer camps and riverfront retreats - accounted for 95 of the fatalities, including 59 adults and 36 children, local officials said on Wednesday. Among the dead are at least 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a century-old Christian camp for girls nestled along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas. Sheriff Larry Leitha, whose department has been coordinating the response in Kerr County, said more than two dozen of those killed remain unidentified, underscoring the challenges posed by the scale of the disaster and the swiftness of the floodwaters.

Pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Trump Administration after a Biden judge ordered him released from prison.

The U.S. Dept of State revoked Mahmoud Khalil’s immigration status in March due to his participation in mob riots at Columbia. Khalil came to the US on a student visa and now leads pro-Hamas rallies in New York City calling for an intifada. The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Farbiarz ruled that the Trump administration could not deport Mahmoud Khalil, who was a graduate student at Columbia University before being detained. Late last month, Khalil was released from prison — and two days later he was leading pro-Hamas rallies in New York City, where he was calling for a global intifada.

Republican Congressman Pat Harrigan (R-NC) is calling on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate where General Nutrition Centers (GNC) sources its supplement ingredients, raising alarms about potential national security risks tied to Chinese supply chains and ownership.

In a letter addressed to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, Harrigan pointed to a significant gap between GNC’s public marketing and what he claims is the reality behind the scenes. “Our analysis reveals that nearly 90 percent of GNC’s private-label ingredients are sourced from China, despite GNC’s public claims that 96 percent of its products are U.S.-made,” Harrigan wrote.

In Newsmax interview, premier says Israel will use 60-day Gaza ceasefire ‘to try to negotiate an end to this,’ pledges to both ‘defeat these monsters and get our hostages back’

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism on Thursday that a hostage release deal with Hamas could be sealed in the near future. “I hope we can complete it in a few days,” he told Newsmax’s Greta Van Susteren in an interview before flying back to Israel while indirect talks continued in Qatar amid signs of deadlock. “We’ll probably have a 60-day ceasefire. Get the first batch out and then use the 60 days to try to negotiate an end to this,” he said on the last day of a four-day visit in which he met US President Donald Trump twice. “And this could end tomorrow, today, if Hamas lays down its arms.”

Netanyahu met with families of the hostages in Washington Wednesday night, saying that tremendous efforts are being made to bring everyone back.

Hamas has raised objections to Israel’s second ceasefire proposal, which was submitted to mediators and outlines the deployment of IDF forces in the Gaza Strip during the proposed 60-day ceasefire. The updated offer, presented late on Wednesday, includes increased Israeli flexibility regarding the presence of the IDF during the ceasefire in the area stretching south from the Morag Corridor toward the Philadelphi Corridor, located along the Gaza-Egypt border.

Amid the diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and the criticism heard around the world regarding Hamas’ conduct, on June 27, 2025 hundreds of religious scholars and clerics from across the Muslim world held a conference in Istanbul, Turkey and issued the “Charter of the Islamic Nation’s Religious Scholars regarding the Al-Aqsa Flood and Its Implications.”

The goals of the charter are to give religious sanction to Hamas’ conduct; establish the religious legitimacy of its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel (“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”), in which about 1,200 people were murdered and 240 were taken hostage, and of the subsequent war with Israel, and to reject the calls to disarm Hamas. Signed so far by 39 organizations and unions of religious scholars and by 350 individual clerics from around the Muslim world, the charter states, similarly to the ideology of the Hamas movement itself,[1] that the conflict with Israel is a religious one between Muslims and infidels, and that Hamas’ “resistance” against Israel constitutes “jihad for the sake of Allah.”

The report comes as diplomats expect the United States to seek the removal of UN sanctions on HTS and Sharaa, who has said he wants to build an inclusive and democratic Syria.

United Nations sanctions monitors have seen no "active ties" this year between Al Qaeda and the Islamist group leading Syria's interim government, an unpublished UN report said, a finding that could strengthen an expected US push for removing UN sanctions on Syria. The report, seen by Reuters on Thursday, is likely to be published this month. Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham is Al Qaeda's former branch in Syria but broke ties in 2016. The group, previously known as al-Nusra Front, led the rebellion that toppled President Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive in December, and HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa became Syria's interim president.

The U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, expressed his satisfaction with the Lebanese government’s response to Washington’s proposal to disarm Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shiite militia.

“I am incredibly pleased with the response. What the government gave us was spectacular in a very short time and in a complex manner,” Barrack stated after meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace in Beirut.

Israeli official says that the deeply buried enriched uranium at an Iranian nuclear facility may be retrievable, complicating assessments of US strike damage.

A senior Israeli official on Thursday expressed concern that deeply buried stocks of enriched uranium at one Iranian nuclear facility, targeted by recent US military strikes, may still be retrievable, The Associated Press reported. This assessment widens the view on the damage inflicted by last month’s strikes, in which the United States intervened in Israel's conflict with Iran to counter the threat of a nuclear weapons program. The senior Israeli official, speaking anonymously, stated that Israel believes Iran's enriched uranium was distributed across the three sites and had not been relocated. The official added that while the enriched uranium at Isfahan could potentially be retrieved, it would necessitate a "very difficult recovery effort."

Since Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s return to public view after a few weeks of silence, speculation has been swirling on Persian social media that he and his inner circle may punish those seen as prematurely positioning themselves for his succession.

During and after the 12-day Iran–Israel war, several Iranian and international outlets reported that former President Hassan Rouhani and Hassan Khomeini—the grandson of the Islamic Republic’s first supreme leader—had joined forces to influence the succession process. Some US media also revived earlier reports of a three-member committee within the Assembly of Experts, tasked with selecting the next supreme leader. Senior clerics and analysts noted a key obstacle: although Iran’s Constitution does not require the leader to be a descendant of the Prophet (a sayyed), it is widely believed that a white-turbaned cleric like Rouhani would struggle to gain legitimacy.

With television neutered and print silenced, the algorithm is the last battleground for Pakistan’s political narrative.

Pakistan’s clampdown on dissent has escalated as YouTube notified more than two dozen independent journalists, opposition figures, and commentators that their channels could soon be restricted within the country. The warning follows a court order that seeks to block access to content labeled “anti-state,” targeting a range of creators including jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of his political party. A court in Islamabad issued the directive on June 24, following a report from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The Secretary of State said shipments were only paused for review after US strikes in the Middle East

The US has never stopped supplying military aid to Ukraine, despite reports of a Pentagon-ordered suspension, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims. He insisted that shipments were only temporarily paused to assess stockpiles. Last week, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed that some arms deliveries, including air defense interceptors and artillery shells, had been paused. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a vocal skeptic of further aid to Kiev, reportedly made the decision without consulting allies or lawmakers. The move raised concern in Europe and drew criticism from Ukrainian officials.

Russia knows how to work under sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said

Moscow will adapt if the US imposes 500% secondary tariffs on Russian trade partners, and such restrictive measures will not force it from its sovereign course, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said. US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is “very strongly” considering backing legislation that would impose the massive levies, expressing unhappiness with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The bill, designed to force Moscow into compromising on the Ukraine conflict, was proposed by Russia hawk Senator Lindsey Graham earlier this year.

The sudden freezing and subsequent unfreezing of US military aid to Kiev has reportedly left the bloc unsure of Washington’s intentions

Brussels is struggling to formulate a cohesive strategy on supporting Ukraine, due to US President Donald Trump’s frequent and unpredictable policy U-turns, Politico has reported. Allies were “blindsided” when the Pentagon announced a freeze in military aid to Kiev last week, citing concern over shrinking US arsenals, Politico wrote on Wednesday, citing anonymous officials. The president has since “made an abrupt U-turn,” pledging continued weapons supplies to Ukraine and toughening his rhetoric on Russia, the outlet wrote. The European NATO states have reportedly been left preparing for several possible scenarios and experiencing “whiplash” from Trump’s shifting policies.

The 3-day state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the United Kingdom has come to an end. Macron was wined and dined, treated like a valued ally by King Charles.

But when it comes to his negotiations on migration with failing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is concerned, his visit left a bitter taste for many. Channeling the popular outrage, conservative champion Nigel Farage took to social media to blast Starmer, saying that his ‘one-in, one-out’ migrant deal with Macron is nothing less than a ‘humiliation for Brexit Britain’.

“It’s about the worst thing you can do”

Some schools in the UK have banned children from playing outside, claiming it is too hot. Yes, really. The Telegraph reports: Teachers are keeping pupils inside for “hot play” breaks when their playgrounds are deemed to be “too hot to use safely”. The move is designed to keep children away from outdoor surfaces that can become very hot to touch in the sun. In the UK it’s currently mildly hot, around 29 degrees Celsius or 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Which means of course ‘PANIC, stay inside, do not go outside because you WILL die’ propaganda is everywhere, as well as the inevitable ‘look what climate change is doing’ guff.

Maybe the Spanish Socialist party is indeed an example – a bad one.

For the second time in fifteen months, the Spanish Prime Minister, absolutely surrounded by corruption and sexual harassment scandals, took some time to reflect on if he should resign. The first time, back in April 2024, was prompted by the reporting of compelling evidence linking his wife, Begoña Gómez, to an ongoing corruption probe. Both times, the socialist leader came back from his ‘meditations’, refusing to resign and call early elections, professing his complete innocence, and vowing to fight corruption and sexual misconduct.

Germany is experiencing explosive growth in immigration from India

As countries like Canada, Australia, Great Britain, and the United States see an ongoing revolt against mass immigration from India, Germany is opening its doors to the Asian country of 1.5 billion. In particular, the city of Berlin has been a top spot for migration from India, and it is the group that has seen the highest level of immigration to the city in the last ten years. Official statistics indicate the number of Indians went from 3,579 in 2014 to 41,472 in 2014. That represents a 1,059 percent increase in 10 years, and accounts for the largest immigrant influx to the city during that time in terms of growth. However, in terms of raw numbers, Turks are still the largest group of citizens with foreign citizenship overall, representing 109,585, while Ukrainians are in second with 70,501, according to RBB.

The Governor General praises Tam's "leadership," yet her tenure, riddled with lockdowns, school closures, and missing vaccine safety data, paints a different picture.

UPDATED: On the second day since the Republicans raised the debt ceiling, the federal government added another 43 billion to the previous day’s $355 billion increase.

The $43 billion in itself is a very large increase, and this brings the new two-day deficit total to a remarkably $409.95 billion. That’s a debt that’s nearly the size of half the Medicaid budget, all racked up in two days. Original post: According to the latest daily report from the US Treasury, the total public debt outstanding at the Treasury jumped 355.4 billion in a single day on Monday. That’s the largest jump in a single day in history, and brings the total debt above $36.5 trillion, up from 34.8 trillion a year earlier.

Why has hunger in America absolutely exploded during the past 4 years?

And why are store closings in the United States on pace to set a brand new record high this year? A lot of people out there don’t want to admit that the U.S. economy has been crumbling for a long time. One recent survey discovered that 70 percent of Americans are the most financially stressed that they have ever been in their entire lives. That figure alone tells us that we have a major economic crisis on our hands. The cost of living has been rising much faster than paychecks have been, and most of the country is just barely scraping by from month to month. Anyone that attempts to deny this is simply not living in reality.

In a groundbreaking advancement for medical technology, a robot powered by artificial intelligence has successfully performed a realistic gallbladder removal surgery without human intervention, marking a significant milestone in the field of robotic surgery.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University in the United States reported that the robot, guided by machine learning technology similar to that of ChatGPT, executed the procedure with the precision and expertise of a skilled human surgeon. This achievement, detailed in a study published in the journal Science Robotics, represents a critical step toward fully autonomous surgical systems. The robot, named the Surgical Robot Transformer-Hierarchy (SRT-H), was trained using videos of human surgeons performing gallbladder removals on pig cadavers.

Recent floods in Texas have sparked widespread speculation about the role of weather modification techniques.

According to reports, some individuals have pointed fingers at cloud-seeding operations as a potential cause of the disastrous weather events. The CEO of Rainmaker, a company specializing in cloud seeding, has firmly denied these allegations. As reported by Newsweek, the executive emphasized that their methods cannot produce the scale of flooding witnessed in the region. Cloud seeding involves dispersing substances like silver iodide into clouds to encourage precipitation.

A doomsday tsunami is likely to strike the US in the near future, but scientists say it's better if it hits sooner rather than later.

A new study has found that a colossal earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) in America's Pacific Northwest is almost assured to take place by 2100, with a 37 percent chance it'll happen at any point in the next 50 years. The CSZ is a nearly 700-mile-long fault line off the west coast of North America where one tectonic plate, the Juan de Fuca Plate slides beneath another, the North American Plate. It stretches from northern Vancouver Island in Canada to the southern half of the US West Coast, running along the coasts of Washington, Oregon, and California. If an earthquake between 8.0 and 9.0 in magnitude struck today, scientists warn that a 100-foot mega tsunami would wipe out most of the West Coast, as the coastline would drop by almost eight feet instantaneously.

REPORT: America is drowning in catastrophic floods, and evidence suggests these “natural disasters” may not be so natural after all.

State records reveal Utah and New Mexico quietly reclassified cloud-seeded rain as “natural water,” shielding weather modification projects from lawsuits while entire communities are swept away. Flash floods are now hitting Chicago, New Mexico, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and North Carolina, leaving devastation in their wake. While Rainmaker denies its operations in Texas caused any floods, it’s impossible to rule them out entirely. Australia’s Rainmaking Control Act shows these operations can trigger disasters hundreds—even thousands—of miles away.

A mysterious, Stonehenge-like structure beneath Lake Michigan has revealed new clues that could reshape our understanding of early human history in North America.

Discovered in 2007, the 9,000-year-old site lies 40 feet below the surface of Grand Traverse Bay and features large stones arranged in a line culminating in a hexagon, near a boulder bearing what was long suspected to be an animal carving. Now, nearly two decades later, scientists have confirmed that carving to be a mastodon, an Ice Age species that went extinct more than 11,000 years ago. Experts believe the relief served as a time marker, dating the structure to around 7000BC using sonar technology. That would make it one of the earliest known examples of prehistoric art on the continent, and strong evidence that ancient humans were engaging in symbolic expression far earlier than the previously accepted timeline of 4,000 years ago.

Recently A team of researchers just announced a groundbreaking discovery beneath Egypt’s Giza Plateau: a vast complex of underground chambers and shafts extending nearly two kilometers under the famous pyramids. Italian and Scottish researchers claim they've discovered "a vast underground city" under the pyramids. Using Synthetic Aperture Radar.

Share