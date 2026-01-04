One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Operation ‘Absolute Resolve’: US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in an early morning raid and sent him to the US to face criminal charges.

No servicemembers or military equipment was lost

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted.

Trump: “We’re going to stay [in Venezuela] until such time as the proper transition can take place.”

Caine: “Operation Absolute Resolve, was discreet, precise, and conducted during the darkest hours of January 2nd”

Hegseth: Maduro “effed around and found out”

Trump: “[Colombia’s Pedro] is making cocaine and they’re sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his ass,”

Rubio: “if I were in power in Cuba, I’d be very worried right now”

Maduro has arrived on US soil

The international reaction has been predictably mixed.

“For over 25 years, leaders of Venezuela have abused their positions of public trust and corrupted once-legitimate institutions to import tons of cocaine into the United States.”

The indictment against Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela was unsealed on Saturday and reveals the charges against the president, his first lady, and other defendants. Maduro was first indicted in the Southern District Court of New York in 2020.

Maduro was taken into custody by the US Armed Forces after a strike on Caracas that lasted about a half hour and saw planes flying low over the city and seven explosions. Maduro called it an "imperialist attack." "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said.

The United Nations Security Council plans to hold an emergency meeting at the request of Colombia, Russia, and China to discuss the United States’ operation in Venezuela, which ended in the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Colombia reportedly requested the meeting, with support from Russia and China, the BBC reported. “The attendees have not yet been confirmed, but may include the UN Secretary-General António Guterres,” per the BBC. The US military executed strikes and a ground invasion to capture Maduro and his wife on Saturday at approximately 2 am local time, and they were taken prisoner on board the USS Iwo Jima.

Chinese diplomatic officials may still be in Caracas as the US military strikes the Venezuelan capital.

Officials, including Qiu Xiaoqi, the special envoy for Latin American and Caribbean affairs, arrived on Friday to meet with Venezuela’s President Nicholas Maduro and reaffirm Beijing’s support for the Latin American nation. The visiting Chinese delegation includes several high-ranking officials: Liu Bo, the director of the Latin America and Caribbean department of the Foreign Ministry; Wang Hao, the deputy director of that department; Liu Xen, the attaché for the region; and Lan Hu, the ambassador in Caracas. In recent weeks, Beijing has condemned American “aggression” against Venezuela, including the seizure of multiple oil tankers the US claimed were in violation of its oil embargo. Some of the oil seized was destined for China.

Pro-democracy residents in Venezuela and expats from the country who fled to Florida are among those celebrating the United States’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Details about the U.S. military’s stunning raid on Maduro’s residence were revealed by President Donald Trump and top officials during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, as Maduro and his wife are escorted to New York to stand trial. While a wide range of reactions to the operation included accusations that the U.S. illegally breached international law, many hailed the toppling of Maduro’s regime. Florida is home to the largest Venezuelan population in the U.S. Many of them poured into the streets of Doral and other areas with chants of “Libertad” on Saturday, singing the U.S. and Venezuelan national anthems.

Newly inaugurated New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday said he called President Trump following the operation in Venezuela to arrest Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, a fellow Communist.

“I called the president and spoke with him directly to register my opposition to this act,” Mamdani said. He further claimed that the operation was a “violation of federal international law.”

Alex Saab may control $60 billion in Bitcoin for the Maduro regime... the real battle is being fought on the blockchain...

Nicolás Maduro is in U.S. custody. In the early hours of Saturday morning, Delta Force operators dragged the Venezuelan president and his wife from their bedroom in Caracas and flew them to the USS Iwo Jima, now steaming toward New York where Maduro will face drug trafficking and weapons charges in federal court. But as Washington celebrates the most dramatic U.S. military operation in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion, a more urgent question is emerging in intelligence circles: Where is the money?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the operation to apprehend deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro late on Friday as a message to America’s enemies around the world to choose cooperation over acting “like a wild man,” as President Donald Trump “is not a game-player.”

The top diplomat addressed a press conference on Saturday to discuss the details of the U.S. military capture of Maduro and his wife, “first combatant” Cilia Flores, on multiple criminal charges in the United States. The U.S. government had maintained a $50 million bounty for information leading to Maduro’s capture throughout 2025 following the return of President Trump to the White House.

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have fired a warning shot over the political future of Cuba.

During Saturday’s press conference following the successful capture and extraction of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, Trump and his team were asked about what this means for Cuba. The regimes in both Caracas and Havana are well known to have extremely close ties, with Cuban agents controlling much of Venezuela’s national security network.

Iran on Saturday denounced the US military attack on Venezuela, accusing Washington of violating international law following reports that American forces had captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation.

The United States carried out an overnight operation targeting Venezuela and detained Maduro, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, adding that Washington would assume control of the country for the time being and could deploy American troops if required. In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the United States had carried out a military aggression against Venezuela, calling it a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Within a week of the outbreak of protests in Iran against the Islamic Republic and its rulers, US President Donald Trump weighed in twice with direct comments.

On the second day of protests, he condemned the Iranian government for firing on demonstrators. On day six, he went further, warning that if the killing of protesters continued, US forces “will come to their rescue.” This amounts to the fastest and most explicit reaction by an American president to a wave of unrest in Iran in the past 45 years. The question is whether this posture translates into concrete diplomatic steps or credible military pressure—or remains a largely symbolic deterrent message.

Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday called the nationwide protests the work of foreign-backed agitators and urged a harsher crackdown, in his first public speech since demonstrations began seven days ago

“A number of agitated people, enemy mercenaries, had positioned themselves behind bazaar merchants and chanted slogans against Islam, against Iran and against the Islamic Republic,” Ali Khamenei said, according to state media. “Protest is legitimate, but protest is different from rioting,” Khamenei added. “Officials should speak with protesters. Speaking with a rioter is pointless. Rioters must be put in their place,” he said.

Leaders say operation in Venezuela could lead to US action in Iran, due to terror links between countries

Israeli leaders welcomed the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Saturday evening, after it was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account. “Congratulations, President Donald Trump for your bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted to social media on Saturday evening. “I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers.”

Senior security officials say Hamas is exploiting the increased flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and turning it into a source of civilian and economic leverage, as reported this Sunday on Kan Reshet Bet’s program “HaBoker HaZeh.”

According to assessments within Israel’s security establishment, the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza has risen significantly – from about 50,000 trucks in 2024 to roughly 70,000 trucks in 2025. Hamas currently controls warehouses, distribution points, and markets, and collects taxes and protection fees from business owners. The organization uses these funds, among other things, to recruit operatives, pay salaries, and rebuild its civilian governance mechanisms.

The military slammed the terror organization for breaching the ceasefire, noting that loading the launcher is a violation of the US-brokered agreement.

The IDF struck and destroyed a Hamas tunnel shaft in northern Gaza that contained a rocket launcher that was loaded and ready to fire at the southern Israeli city of Sderot, the military announced on Saturday evening. “The shaft was used by Hamas to conceal a rocket launcher that was ready to fire toward southern Israel and posed an immediate threat to Israeli civilians,” the IDF stated. The military went on to slam the terror organization for breaching the ceasefire, noting that loading the launcher was a violation of the US-brokered agreement.

In the “Qatargate” affair, police informed the Rishon LeZion Magistrate’s Court on Sunday that the investigation file has been transferred to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

Investigators requested a 60-day extension of the restrictive conditions imposed on Yonatan Urich, including a ban on working at the Prime Minister’s Office and on contacting other suspects. The case involves alleged misconduct by figures close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including Urich, former military spokesman Eli Feldstein – who is also charged in the classified documents leak to Bild – and former adviser Israel “Srulik” Einhorn.

Salam called on Hezbollah to hand over all weapons to the government, saying, “Contrary to rumors, no one intends to throw them into the sea or hand them over to Israel.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said his government’s priorities for the year include political reform, state reconstruction, and safeguarding national security, in an interview with LBCI released on Thursday. He added that all weapons must ultimately be under the state’s authority, linking the progress made to the formation of a new parliament and to his cabinet’s ability to continue reforms. He also cited plans to channel a newly approved World Bank loan toward reconstruction and to advance electricity and banking fixes.

Yemen’s southern separatists welcomed a Saudi call for dialogue as fighting eased in the south, raising hopes of de-escalation in a rare public rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Yemen’s southern separatists welcomed on Saturday a call for dialogue by Saudi Arabia to end a recent military escalation, a potential sign that an unusually public confrontation between the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates may be easing. The fast-moving crisis in Yemen has opened a major feud between the two Gulf powers and fractured a coalition of forces, headed by Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is fighting the Iran-backed Houthis. The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council has for years been part of that government, which controls southern and eastern Yemen and is backed by Gulf states, but last month STC forces suddenly seized swathes of territory.

The US president has claimed that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has been captured and flown out of the country

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has condemned what it called a US act of “armed aggression” against Venezuela on Saturday, calling for restraint and warning against further escalation. US President Donald Trump has confirmed strikes took place, claiming that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured and flown out of the country. Venezuelan officials earlier said the country had been directly attacked by the US after explosions were heard in the capital, Caracas, on Saturday. Foreign Minister Yvan Gil accused Washington of trying to gain control of the Latin American nation’s natural resources.

US forces seized the South American nation’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, early on Saturday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a phone call with Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and expressed solidarity with the people of the South American nation in the face of US aggression. The conversation took place on Saturday, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that following large-scale strikes on Venezuela, American special forces had captured and taken the nation’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, out of the country.

Deepening cooperation across several sectors has brought the two countries closer as allies

Russia and Venezuela have strengthened cooperation in areas including energy, defense, and trade in recent years, as both countries have faced prolonged Western sanctions. Caracas has become one of Moscow’s most vocal supporters over the Ukraine conflict, expanding diplomatic and economic ties while opposing measures imposed by the US and its allies. The Kremlin recently reaffirmed its backing for Venezuela amid renewed American pressure on the South American country. Extensive energy cooperation. As major oil exporters, Russia and Venezuela coordinate closely on global energy issues, including within OPEC+. Energy cooperation has expanded in recent years through joint ventures and long-term agreements.

Mikhail Fedorov may replace Denis Shmygal amid widening corruption scandals in Kiev

ladimir Zelensky has offered Ukraine’s IT czar, his trusted ally Mikhail Fedorov, the position of Minister of Defense. The move comes as the country continues to grapple with a series of high-profile corruption allegations that have shaken the government. In a video address Friday night, Zelensky praised outgoing Defense Minister Denis Shmygal for “solid results” and stated he would remain part of the government team, though the details of his new role were not immediately available. Shmygal, who took the role after serving as Ukraine’s prime minister for five years, lasted less than six months in the post.

Polish PM Donald Tusk has vowed to create the strongest army on the continent

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has claimed that his country will quickly expand its presence on the Baltic Sea in 2026. NATO has bolstered its footprint in the Baltic and stepped up patrols under the pretext of protecting undersea infrastructure from the alleged Russian threat. Moscow has denied harboring any hostile intentions and dismissed fears of an attack on NATO as “nonsense.” The Kremlin has repeatedly vowed to take all necessary steps to protect Russian interests in the region.

Additionally, the Italian airport of Bergamo Orio-al-Serio, a Ryanair hub for flights to Milan, halted flights on Saturday evening due to technical issues with the landing guidance system.

Greece‘s airspace will remain closed until 4:00 p.m., the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority announced on Sunday, citing communication issues. Flights to Greece have experienced widespread delays, including at Ben-Gurion Airport, as airlines seek alternative routes. Italian airport sees delays following technical issues. The Italian airport of Bergamo Orio-al-Serio, a Ryanair hub for flights to Milan, halted flights on Saturday evening due to technical issues with the landing guidance system and poor visibility, leaving thousands stranded overnight.

Officials are still trying to identify many of those killed in the fire at the Le Constellation bar, which has become one of Switzerland’s worst tragedies.

Swiss police on Sunday said they have identified 16 more of those who died in a bar fire on New Year’s Eve that killed 40 people, one of the worst disasters in recent Swiss history. Those now identified included 10 Swiss people, two Italians, one person with Italian-Emirati citizenship, one Romanian, one person from France and one from Turkey, Valais police said. No names were given. Police have now identified 24 of the people who died in the blaze in the mountain resort of Crans-Montana, in southern Switzerland.

The illegal French channel crossing tragedy is worsening.

The story is enough to make anyone mad: over the last years, the United Kingdom has paid billions to France so that it would stop the invasion of the British Isles by an endless stream of military-aged male illegal migrants. We have been reporting on how those illegals are fraying the fabric of British society, and how they kill, maim, rape, and harass women and children. French authorities are happy to pocket the money, but they do little to nothing to stop the boats, no matter how many times failing UK PM Keir Starmer renegotiate the issue with super-unpopular President Emmanuel Macron as you can read on Once Again, France Promises To Stop Migrant Boats Crossing the English Channel – Starmer is Paying Macron Billions To Do That, With No Results.

Mani Basharzad reveals steady, yet growing support for the Islamist Iranian regime among the British Left, accusing the BBC of 'bias' and unveiling Iranians' distrust of the corporation.

“A political perma-class that exists within every party and every department”

The UK’s Labour government has been hijacked by a shadowy entity – a bloated network of insiders, NGOs, and lobbyists that diverts power from voters to elite agendas, according to a bombshell column from Paul Ovenden, former director of strategy for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ovenden, recently ousted amid a personal scandal, has hit back by exposing how an unelected ‘blob’ pushes certain agendas, including the repatriation of British Egyptian extremist Alaa Abd el-Fattah – a man with a history of spewing anti-white racism and calls for violence – as a bizarre obsession, wasting time and resources while everyday Brits suffer from open borders and economic woes.

Vehicles were roasted across France to bring in the New Year

The massive security deployment for New Year’s Eve did not prevent incidents of urban violence, attacks on police officers, and vehicle fires, writes Le Figaro. In fact, 1,173 vehicles were burned, reaching close to the national record of 1,300 for New Year’s set in 2019, and significantly more than last year’s numbers. The paper notes that Interior Minister Laurent Nunez had announced a “zero tolerance ” policy for law enforcement and “immediate arrests” for perpetrators, and yet, an incredible number of vehicles were still burned nationwide. Compared to last year’s mayhem, which saw 984 cars burned, this year saw 1,173 vehicles hit with arson attacks, representing a 19 percent jump.

Canadian left-wing activists, journalists, and opposition politicians were in uproar after U.S. forces arrested Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro over narco-terrorism allegations.

Canada’s federal workplace is being quietly transformed from Charter-based neutrality into sharia-aligned compliance, as a Muslim employees’ guide reframes “religious accommodation” into institutional submission, enforced conformity, and the normalization of a parallel religious legal order inside the state itself.

The Muslim Federal Employees Network has produced a guide for federal managers that goes far beyond normal religious accommodation. It introduces Islamic rules, expectations, and sensitivities into the structure of federal workplaces, and reshapes public institutions to comply with sharia-derived norms [1]. The guide instructs managers to accommodate up to three daily prayers during work hours, to provide image-free private rooms marking the qibla (direction of prayer), and to avoid handshakes or private meetings with opposite-sex employees. It tells managers to avoid alcohol-centred events, modify schedules throughout Ramadan – a moving lunar observance that shifts each year, and ensure employees receive additional leave during the final ten days. Entire workplace social norms are reorganized around Islamic expectations.

Believe in vaccines or be targeted

The World Health Organization (WHO) has demanded that governments surveil online information that questions the legitimacy of influenza vaccines and that they launch “countermeasures” against those who question the WHO’s vaccine dogma, in a November Vaccines journal publication. The WHO’s largest funders are the U.S. government (taxpayers) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In the November publication, the WHO representatives do not argue for their beliefs in vaccines. They do not attempt to interact with arguments against vaccines. Instead, they call for governments to use artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor online opposition to injectable pharmaceuticals, and to develop ways to combat such opposition.

Berkshire Hathaway shares slipped Friday as investors digested the formal end of Warren Buffett’s six-decade tenure as chief executive and the start of a new era under successor Greg Abel.

Class A shares fell 1.4% on Abel’s first day as CEO, following Buffett’s official handoff of the role and the close of one of the most storied leadership tenures in corporate history. The Omaha-based conglomerate ended 2025 with a gain of 10.9%, trailing the S&P 500′s 16.4% advance but marking its 10th consecutive year of positive returns. Buffett, 95, remains chairman and has sought to reassure shareholders that Berkshire’s future extends well beyond his tenure. “It has a better chance, I think, of being here 100 years from now than any company I can think of,” Buffett said in a special interview with CNBC.

A nationwide digital ID push is quietly reshaping the internet, turning age checks into a gateway for identity-linked online life.

French lawmakers are preparing a renewed push to limit children’s online exposure, unveiling a proposal that would block anyone under 15 from using social media platforms. The draft legislation, reviewed by AFP, sets September 2026 as the target date for enforcement. President Emmanuel Macron has endorsed the plan and urged Parliament to take it up. France’s effort follows a similar move in Australia, which recently became the first country to impose an outright ban on under-16s accessing social media.

One day after New York City’s first Muslim mayor, Democrat Zohran Mamdani, took office just twenty-four years after Muslim terrorists murdered nearly 3,000 New Yorkers in the 9/11 attack that destroyed New York City’s World Trade Center Twin Towers with hijacked passenger planes used as missiles, Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul ordered the replacement building built at Ground Zero, and over a dozen other state landmarks, to be lit in green Friday night to ‘celebrate’ Muslim American Heritage Month. Muslim terrorists had previously tried but failed to bring done the Twin Towers with a truck bomb in 1993 that killed six people and wounded over a thousand.

Beginning January 1, 2026, a new law in North Carolina will formally define and recognize only two sexes — male and female — across state rules, regulations, and public policies.

The measure, included in House Bill 805, establishes clear legal definitions related to The legislation states that sex is “the biological indication of male and female in the context of reproductive potential or capacity, such as sex chromosomes, naturally occurring sex hormones, gonads, and nonambiguous internal and external genitalia present at birth, without regard to an individual’s psychological, chosen, or subjective experience of gender.” This definition places emphasis on objective biological traits rather than personal or social identity.sex and gender within the state’s statutory framework. Under the law, biological sex is defined strictly by physical and reproductive characteristics present at birth.

In early 2026, a striking and deeply human cultural shift is emerging at the intersection of technology and intimacy: people are forming romantic relationships with artificial-intelligence chatbots, and in some cases, even holding symbolic marriages with them.

An article published by The Atlantic explores how AI companionship is no longer confined to novelty or entertainment but has evolved into something emotionally meaningful for thousands of individuals seeking connection, affirmation, and stability in an increasingly isolated world. One of the most compelling stories in the article centers on a 28-year-old man named Schroeder, who lives in Fargo, North Dakota. Schroeder describes himself as being in a committed romantic relationship with an AI chatbot named Cole, built using conversational AI technology.

Witness five of the most unbelievable alien and UFO encounters reported in 2025, featuring shocking sightings and unexplained aerial phenomena from around the world. Each case is carefully broken down with available footage, eyewitness accounts, and expert analysis. Decide for yourself what’s real, what’s misidentified, and what remains truly unexplained.

