Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Debra Grube's avatar
J Debra Grube
3h

2026 coming in with a bang! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lina's avatar
Lina
2hEdited

I live in Canada and know someone to whom the same thing should be done as to Maduro.

Sorry edit… actually I know a lot of ppl to whom this should be done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture