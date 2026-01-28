One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Trump urges Iran to make a deal while highlighting a major US military buildup in the region as the death toll in the Iranian protests continues to climb.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed hope that Iran would make a deal with the US and once again noted that the US has increased its military presence in the Middle East. Speaking during a rally in Iowa, Trump said, “There is another beautiful armada floating beautifully towards Iran right now. So we will see.” “I hope they make a deal. I hope they make a deal,” he added. Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that the US would hit it hard if its authorities execute anti-regime protesters.

“I’m angry at the world. I’m angry because nothing is happening. And because Trump promises and then does nothing, I’m angry,” Sara, a resident of Mashhad, told N12.

Citizens in Iran fear that help will never actually arrive after US President Donald Trump delayed a potential strike, N12 reported on Tuesday. “I’m angry at the world. I’m angry because nothing is happening. And because Trump promises and then does nothing, I’m angry,” said Sara, a resident of Mashhad. Trump reportedly called off strikes on Iran after he decided that the potential benefit wasn’t worth the consequences. He also told reporters that he decided against striking the regime after they claimed to stop executing protesters, and that he “greatly respect[ed] the fact that they canceled.”

According to Saudi state news agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the airspace issue with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that Riyadh will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for military actions against Tehran, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday. In a phone call with Pezeshkian, the crown prince affirmed his country’s support for any “efforts that would resolve differences through dialogue” to bolster security and stability in the region. Earlier, Iranian media reported that Pezeshkian told bin Salman that Tehran welcomes any process, within the framework of international law, that prevents war.

The United States has gathered more firepower in the Middle East than we have ever seen before.

It exceeds anything that we witnessed during Operation Desert Storm, it exceeds anything that we witnessed during the war in Afghanistan, and it exceeds anything that we witnessed during the war in Iraq. That doesn’t necessarily mean that war is imminent. President Trump could ultimately decide not to pull the trigger. But without a doubt, at this moment we are exceedingly close to a cataclysmic showdown in the Middle East. It is being reported that the USS Abraham Lincoln has officially arrived in the Middle East…

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson on Tuesday warned that Iranian influence in Iraq will no longer be acceptable, saying any new Iraqi government must disarm Iran‑aligned militias, expel Iranian operatives, and build strong, long‑term strategic ties with the United States.

“Sever Iranian influence in Iraqi affairs. All Iranian advisers operatives and agents must be removed from Iraq and from all Iraqi institutions,” Wilson posted on X. “Fully disarm and dismantle all Iranian aligned militia groups within six to twelve months.” Wilson voiced strong support for President Donald Trump’s envoy Mark Savaya, praising what he called their “spectacular efforts” to “Make Iraq Great Again and free Iraq from Iran.”

If Iran makes a major mistake and attacks Israel, we will respond with a force it has never seen before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“President Trump will decide whatever he decides, and the State of Israel will decide whatever it decides. We are closely following developments, and we are prepared for every scenario,” Netanyahu added.

The clock counting down the days since the kidnapping of 251 hostages from southern Israel was stopped on Tuesday, at 5:35 p.m., after the return of the last hostage, Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, on Monday.

Large crowds gathered at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square as the Hostages and Missing Families Forum held a ceremony to stop the clock after exactly 843 days, 12 hours, five minutes, and 59 seconds. Gvili’s sister Shira, former hostage Segev Kalfon and relatives of other former hostages and victims of the war spoke at the event.

Senior Hamas official rejects the demand to disarm as part of the ceasefire agreement and insists on a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Husam Badran, a member of the political bureau of the Hamas terrorist organization, addressed the ongoing ceasefire negotiations on Tuesday, claiming that Israel’s demand for Hamas to disarm is an attempt to obstruct the implementation of the agreement’s second phase. According to Badran, the second phase is intended to include a complete withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, the start of infrastructure reconstruction, the delivery of large-scale humanitarian aid, and efforts to secure Gaza’s political and administrative future.

In wide ranging press conference, PM also celebrates return of final slain hostage, addresses threat of Iran attack, urges against early elections, claims innocence on Qatargate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his assertion that Israel will not allow Gaza’s reconstruction before terror groups in the Strip disarm, and said Israel would maintain security control over Gaza and the West Bank, in a wide-ranging press conference called Tuesday evening following the return to Israel of the final slain hostage, Ran Gvili. “Now we are focusing on completing the two remaining missions: dismantling Hamas’s weapons and demilitarizing Gaza of arms and tunnels,” the premier said.

Damascus presses for reintegration, Washington hesitates, and the SDF confronts its most dangerous moment in a decade

As Damascus announces a 15-day extension of its ceasefire, the clock is ticking for Syria’s Kurdish-led forces. With the United States reportedly reconsidering its military presence and pressure mounting on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to integrate into the national army, the coming weeks could determine whether Syria edges toward uneasy compromise or plunges back into bloodshed. The Syrian Defense Ministry has announced the extension of a ceasefire across all areas of the Syrian Army’s operations for a period of 15 days, beginning at 23:00 on January 24. On paper, the move signals restraint after months of escalating clashes. In practice, it represents a narrow window for negotiations that could reshape the balance of power in northern and eastern Syria.

Across global demonstrations and in thousands of videos posted online, Kurdish women and their allies have begun braiding their hair in honor of a female Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces fighter.

Across global demonstrations and in thousands of videos posted online, Kurdish women and their allies have begun braiding their hair in honor of a female Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter believed to have been murdered by a member of the Syrian army. The campaign was sparked by a viral video, which The Jerusalem Post was unable to independently verify. In the footage, a man alleged to belong to the Syrian regime’s military can be seen holding a severed braid of hair. When questioned in the video why he would cut a woman’s hair off, the alleged militiaman responded, “She was already dead,” according to a translation provided by the Kurdish outlet Rudaw. The man referred to the hair’s owner as “Haval,” meaning comrade, which indicated that she was a fighter.

A man interrupted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as she was speaking at a town hall event and sprayed her with an unknown substance.

Omar was hosting a town hall event in North Minneapolis on Tuesday evening when a man in a black jacket rushed toward the podium and sprayed her with a liquid. Security guards grabbed the man as he pointed at the congresswoman and tackled him to the ground. Omar was speaking about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem when the man rushed toward her. “Secretary Kristi Noem must resign or face impeachment,” Omar said seconds before the man sprayed her. A video of the incident shows the man appear to say, “She’s not resigning,” as he began yelling at Omar before he was tackled. U.S. Capitol Police said the man was in custody and would face “the most serious charges” for the attack.

New details about the fatal shooting Alex Pretti have emerged.

37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti of South Minneapolis appeared to resist arrest and attack federal law enforcement agents before he was fatally shot over the weekend. A new government report sent to Congress reveals two DHS agents discharged their weapons during a struggle as Pretti resisted arrest. CBP agents tried to take Pretti into custody after he refused to move out of the way, but a struggle ensued and he was shot multiple times. “Pretti resisted CBP personnel’s efforts and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, a BPA yelled, ‘He’s got a gun!’ multiple times,” the report said, according to CBS News.

Border Czar Tom Homan revealed that he met with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), as well as other law enforcement officials, adding that the meetings were a “productive starting point.”

Homan explained in a post on X that they had discussed “the issues on the ground in Minnesota.” Homan also pointed out that President Donald Trump “has been clear” that “he wants American cities to be safe and secure for law-abiding residents.”

“Today I met with Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and top law enforcement officials to discuss the issues on the ground in Minnesota,” Homan wrote. “We all agree that we need to support our law enforcement officers and get criminals off the streets.”

A Minnesota-based nonprofit focused on aiding Somalis and other East Africans is hiring someone to follow immigration agents and prevent them from making arrests.

The Awood Center, named after the Somali word for “power,” released a job posting on Facebook Jan. 14 seeking an employee to assist in “rapid response,” a term activists use to describe following or recording suspected Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions in-person. The group’s rapid response program will “reach hundreds of Somali residents within days,” “prevent unlawful or coercive detentions” and conduct outreach at relevant facilities such as mosques, the job posting says.

When notable, major events take place and the mainstream media immediately jumps on those news stories, I typically don’t respond immediately. I’ve learned to wait, to do research, gather information and then do my best to separate the hype from the deliberate lies.

But I’ve watched the situation in Minnesota unfold for many weeks now, and the time has come to speak. Because there certainly seems to be a lot being exposed there, all at once now. When situations like this develop, I have to wonder why we’re being allowed to see this, and why now? The current situation in Minnesota began with “Operation Metro Surge” starting in December, as the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched a concentrated deployment of agents there, mainly in the Twin Cities areas, focusing on an enormous population of illegal immigrants, mostly Somalians, estimated now at at least 100,000 people.

James O’Keefe and his team went undercover inside of the Minnesota mob and got the leftist agitators to admit who’s funding the anti-ICE protests.

“Our team went undercover inside the mob and was surrounded as agitators admitted what groups they worked with on hidden cameras. An entire network of NGOs, unions, and activist groups including “SEIU”, “Make the Road New York”, and the “Independent Socialist Group” are all behind this chaos,” James O’Keefe said. “We were accused of being “feds,” chased, teargassed, hit, and forced to retreat when our team was being attacked and threatened. We received death threats via text messages and were followed to each location we were at,” O’Keefe said.

Developments in Minnesota closely mirror a scenario explored in a 2024 exercise conducted at the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law at the University of Pennsylvania, which I direct

Since 6 January, roughly 2,000 ICE agents have been deployed to Minnesota under the pretext of responding to a fraud investigation. In practice, these largely untrained and undisciplined federal agents have been terrorizing Minneapolis residents through illegal and excessive uses of force – often against US citizens – prompting a federal judge to attempt to place limits on the agency’s actions. The Trump administration is encouraging the lawlessness by announcing “absolute immunity” for ICE agents. But if the secretary of homeland security, Kristi Noem, does not heed the court ruling, the consequences may be nothing short of civil war.

Officials say one person is in critical condition after a shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol in Arizona, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Local officials said the shooting took place in Arivaca, Arizona, a town 10 miles from the border, the Associated Press reported. Few details about the shooting were available early Tuesday afternoon. The Tucson Police Department told the Washington Examiner that the shooting took place in a rural area, but deferred further information to Customs and Border Protection. A Tucson police scanner reported that one person suffered three gunshot wounds.

Ohio Democrat Attorney General candidate Elliot Forhan has a video in which he says, “…I am going to kill Donald Trump.”

A video is making rounds on X in which Forhan says, “I am going to obtain conviction, rendered by a jury of his peers, at a standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt, based on evidence, presented at trial, conducted in accordance with due process, resulting in a sentence, duly executed, of capital punishment.” Forhan continued, “That is what I mean when I say I am going to kill Donald Trump.” Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States.

President Trump on Tuesday confirmed to reporters that he plans to hold his famous campaign rallies as the 2026 midterm elections approach and Republican control of the House and Senate is in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the Republicans in Congress are dragging their feet on passing legislation to codify President Trump’s agenda before a potential upset in November. They haven’t even passed the basic common sense, and most favored by Republican voters, SAVE Act to mandate voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote! Hopefully, the efforts of campaign volunteers and the millions of dollars in small donations aren’t robbed by election fraud. While taking questions before delivering remarks in Iowa, Trump said he’s “going around” to rally voters to turn out in the midterms.

Naaja Nathanielsen, a senior Greenlandic cabinet minister, announced Tuesday that U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s push to acquire U.S. military bases on the island as sovereign American territory—a key provision in the framework deal agreed with NATO chief Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum—crosses a “red line.”

In an interview with American media on Tuesday, Nathanielsen dismissed the notion of Greenland surrendering sovereignty “for now,” despite Trump’s claims that a new framework with NATO would effectively grant the U.S. ownership of its bases on the island, which is currently under Danish sovereignty. Notably, the United Kingdom has two Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus, negotiated before Cyprus became independent in the 1960s.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to warn today that oil-rich Venezuela’s leader will suffer the fate of US-deposed predecessor Nicolas Maduro if she fails to comply with US wishes.

Delcy Rodriguez, who was vice president and is now acting president, “is well aware of the fate of Maduro,” Rubio will tell the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, according to prepared testimony. “It is our belief that her own self-interest aligns with advancing our key objectives,” Rubio is to say.

The agency’s work in Caracas will reportedly follow the Ukraine playbook

The CIA is “quietly working” to set up a permanent presence in Venezuela in order to shape the country’s post-Maduro future, CNN reported on Tuesday. The network’s sources say the CIA plans to run Venezuela like it did Ukraine after 2014. While the US State Department plans to eventually open an official embassy in Caracas, establishing a CIA “annex” is “priority number one,” an anonymous US source told CNN. Operating out of this outpost, agents will make contact with acting President Delcy Rodriguez’ government and opposition parties, and “target third parties who may be threats,” the source said.

Zelensky must surrender the Donetsk territory now, lest he be forced to surrender the whole country later.

By now, everyone knows Donald J. Trump’s opinion of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, perfectly summarized in this recent post: Trump Reportedly Says Ukraine’s Zelensky, and Not Russia’s Putin, Is Holding up the Peace Deal: REUTERS. The fundamentals on the ground are: Russia is winning, Ukraine is losing badly. Those who win make the demands, those who lose have to meet them. In Anchorage, Alaska, the Russians made a concession while reaffirming a demand: while they are willing to ‘freeze’ the 1,000-mile frontline across all regions in the north and south, they still insist that Ukrainian troops withdraw their troops from remaining Donetsk region territory still held by them.

Europeans don’t expect anything good and think democracy is dead, a survey suggests

An overwhelming majority of EU citizens think their best years are behind them and that life in Europe will only get harder in the future, according to a new poll. More than two-thirds want their leaders to adopt more aggressively nationalist policies. Some 63% of respondents agree that “our best years are behind us,” while 77% believe life in their country “will be harder for the next generation,” according to a survey of 23 EU countries carried out by communications firm FGS Global and published by Politico on Tuesday.

Spain’s left-wing government is preparing to approve a decree that would grant amnesty to around 500,000 illegal immigrants, according to Migration Minister Elma Saiz.

Speaking on public broadcaster RTVE, Saiz said those covered by the measure would be able to work “in any sector, in any part of the country,” and stressed what she called “the positive impact” of migration. She added that the policy is about “recognizing and dignifying” people who are already living in Spain. The regularization would apply to migrants who have lived in the country for as little as five months and who applied for international protection before December 31, 2025, as well as their children who are already in Spain. Applications are expected to open in April and run through the end of June.

...the “Chinese gained access to networks and essentially had broad and full access,” allowing them to “geolocate millions of individuals” and “record phone calls at will.”

Chinese state-linked hackers reportedly accessed mobile phones “at the heart of Downing Street” as part of a long-running cyber-espionage campaign targeting telecom networks worldwide, according to Fox News. U.S. intelligence agencies believe the breaches began as early as 2021, though they were publicly revealed in 2024 after American officials warned allies about widespread intrusions into global telecommunications systems. The campaign targeted several countries, including the U.S. and members of the Five Eyes alliance. Investigators say the attackers may have gained access to the data of millions, with the ability to monitor calls, read messages, and track locations.

GB News Presenter Patrick Christys discusses Prime Minister Keir Starmer heads to China for a five-day trade mission. With reports of Chinese state-sponsored hackers targeting Downing Street and concerns over a 'super' embassy in London, Christys questions whether he will stand up for British concerns or 'bottle it'.

The following is a transcript of a speech delivered on Monday, January 27, by Eva Chipiuk at the largest Alberta independence rally in history, held at the Calgary Stampede Grounds.

An outbreak of the Nipah virus in India’s West Bengal state has led to some airports in Asia introducing screening measures for passengers arriving from affected areas, according to a BBC News report.

Health authorities in Thailand have started screening passengers at three major international airports that receive flights from West Bengal. These measures include temperature checks and health questionnaires, focusing on travellers arriving from the region where the outbreak has been identified. Similarly, Nepal has begun health screenings at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and at nearby land border crossings with India. Officials there have set up health desks to monitor incoming travellers for symptoms consistent with Nipah virus infection.

Here we go... again...

As a Friday deadline approaches for a partial government shutdown, Republicans are backed into a corner following national uproar over two deadly ICE shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis amid growing concern over the agency’s tactics. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) plans to move forward with a six-bill spending package, which includes funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) which runs ICE. Democrats are insisting that R’s drop the DHS language from the package, however Republicans are refusing to do so. The House-passed bill would allocate another $10 billion for ICE on top of the $76 billion the agency is already slated to receive over four years from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into law last year.

The above quote is from William Gouge, commenting on the Panic of 1819. The panic had been caused when the First Bank of the United States had first expanded the money supply dramatically by offering loans, then contracted the money supply by tightening its requirements for new loans, causing a crash.

This is a useful quote, as, in its simplicity, it states the very nature of crashes brought on by irresponsible banking practices. In every case in which this occurs, it is possible through the complicity of the government of the day. The origin of this syndrome goes back to Mayer Rothschild, a very clever fellow who, in the late 18th century, offered financial benefits to politicians in Germany in trade for political support for whatever activities his bank might practice.

Despite the consensus narrative, what we are currently experiencing globally is not “de‑dollarization,” but a broad loss of confidence in developed economies’ fiat currencies and sovereign debt as a reserve asset for central banks and institutions.

This fundamental loss of confidence in the solvency of developed economies’ sovereign issuers is boosting demand for gold. However, the latest data shows no crossover or fiat alternative substitution. The US dollar’s central role in the fiat system remains intact…MMT supporters state that monetary sovereign nations can issue all the debt they want without inflationary and confidence risk. However, monetary sovereignty is not a given; it is not perennial and governments face three limitations when it comes to issuing debt. Domestic and global confidence in sovereign issuers begins to decline once they surpass those limits..

Tether, the world’s largest digital asset company by stablecoin circulation, announced Tuesday the official launch of USA₮, a federally regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin designed specifically for use in the United States under the recently enacted GENIUS Act.

USA₮ is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A., a federally chartered U.S. bank and one of the first institutions approved to issue payment stablecoins under the new law, Tether said. The launch marks Tether’s first stablecoin built to operate fully within the U.S. regulated financial system, following years of regulatory scrutiny around offshore-issued dollar tokens. The debut follows the company’s announcement late last year detailing the token’s design and naming former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USA₮. With Tuesday’s rollout, USA₮ is now available to U.S. users seeking a dollar-backed token that complies with federal banking and stablecoin rules.

United Parcel Service plans to eliminate 30,000 jobs in 2026 as it continues to unwind its long-standing delivery relationship with Amazon, according to The Washington Post.

The cuts come on top of the 48,000 positions UPS eliminated in 2025 and are part of a broader effort to reshape the company’s business and boost profitability amid declining volume from its once-largest customer. UPS executives told investors the job reductions will be carried out through attrition and voluntary separation programs, and the company also intends to close several buildings in the first half of the year to help achieve roughly $3 billion in cost savings. The move reflects UPS’s strategic decision to reduce dependence on low-margin Amazon shipments. For decades, Amazon relied heavily on UPS to move packages, but in r

The government’s AI overhaul recasts policing as data extraction, turning public life into a surveillance lab.

Britain’s policing system, we are told, is broken. And on Monday, the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, announced that the fix would arrive in the form of algorithms, facial recognition vans, and a large check made out to the future. The government plans to spend £140m ($191M) on artificial intelligence and related technology, with the promise that it will free up six million police hours a year, the equivalent of 3,000 officers. It is being billed as the biggest overhaul of policing in England and Wales in 200 years, aimed at dragging a creaking system into the modern world. The ambition is serious. The implications are too.

Texas was built on faith, freedom, and pride, and now it’s being taken symbol by symbol, and if we don’t stand up for her now, we’ll lose the Texas we love forever.

Texas didn’t used to need an explanation. It was Friday night lights, cheerleaders and football, BBQ joints and Buc-ee’s, pickup trucks, cheap gas, and the Dallas–Fort Worth Stockyards—where cowboys rode with cattle through streets that felt unmistakably American. But something has changed. Across Texas, the signs of cultural takeover are no longer subtle: foreign flag displays, Islamist parades seizing major streets, halal corridors replacing Texas staples, Arabic billboards rewriting Christianity, churches turned into mosques, airports converted into Islamic prayer hubs, and entire communities reshaped around mosque-centered life. This isn’t “diversity.” This is replacement and it’s happening in real time.

King Charles III’s engagement with Islam raises questions about his role as a Christian monarch and Supreme Governor of the Church of England. He has drifted from being a Christian monarch to a religious pluralist.

“The tragedy is not that King Charles respects Islam. The tragedy is that he appears increasingly unsure whether Christianity is true. And a Christian kingship without conviction is not progress – it is abdication,” Bishop Ceirion Dewar writes.

On January 27, 2026, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced that its symbolic Doomsday Clock has been moved to 85 seconds to midnight, marking the closest the metaphorical indicator of global catastrophe has ever been to “midnight.”

According to USA Today, the annual update reflects scientists’ assessment of worsening existential risks from nuclear weapons, climate change and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The Doomsday Clock, first introduced in 1947 by the Bulletin, is designed as a visual metaphor for how close humanity stands to destroying itself through its own technologies and politics. Midnight represents an imagined global catastrophe — a point of no return. At 85 seconds to midnight, the clock is now closer to that symbolic end than at any previous point in its history.

Right now about 1 million Americans are still without power after a brutal winter storm brought massive snow and ice to much of the country. Was the government or NGO's involved in a massive cloud seeding chemical operation prior to this weekend's storm. Eye witness reports all over the country in reported the same thing.

Share