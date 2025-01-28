One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Several Border Patrol agents conducting surveillance and enforcement activities in Texas came under fire from suspected Mexican drug cartel operatives early Monday afternoon.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents exchanged gunfire with the cartel members and sought cover as reinforcements were summoned. The agents did not sustain injuries during the initial exchange of gunfire. However, the incident is still unfolding. UPDATE: 9:15 p.m. 01/27/25: DPS officials report that state law enforcement resources have withdrawn from the scene. Mexican sources also report that Army and State Guard troops withdrew from the south side of the river. Officials indicate no arrests have been made. Border Patrol officials had no comment regarding their current status on the matter. UPDATE: 8:45 p.m. 01/27/25: Photos provided by Texas DPS show heavily armed Mexican Army trucks patrol the south side of the Rio Grande.

It turns out that it is possible to protect the U.S. southern border from invasion.

Trump has been president for one week, and the number of people attempting to cross the border is way down. What a difference it makes when the person in charge allows the members of the Border Patrol to do their jobs instead of acting like the Welcome Wagon. The Biden administration could have done this, they just didn’t want to. Isn’t that already completely clear?

“I think we’re going to move them to the border where they are allowed to carry guns...”

Speaking at his first rally since taking office again, President Trump mulled a proposal to relocate thousands of newly hired Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees to the southern border in order to assist with security. The armed agents were scheduled to be hired as part of the Biden Administration’s infamous ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ in 2022, and were slated to go after high-wealth individuals, complex partnerships, and large corporations that are allegedly avoiding taxes.

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives are trying to overcome internal differences on how to pay for President Donald Trump's sweeping tax cuts, with hardline conservatives determined to reduce an annual federal deficit approaching $2 trillion.

With a narrow 218-215 House majority, they need near-total unity as they prepare to vote within weeks on a fiscal 2025 budget resolution that will be a critical step toward passing Trump's sprawling agenda of tax cuts, border and immigration reform, energy deregulation and increased military spending.

People with gender dysphoria are to be excluded according to a new executive order

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at removing “radical gender ideology” from the US armed forces. The order, titled ‘Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness’, was issued on Monday, just over a week after Trump’s inauguration, as part of a broader effort to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government. The order says that military service should be reserved for those who are mentally and physically fit for duty. It outlines a policy focusing on troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity.

Jacob Hiles says he was told by federal agents not to release his footage or go to the media, or he would spend the rest of his life in prison...

Virginia Beach resident Jacob Hiles is a charter boat captain arrested for crimes related to the protests on J6. He ultimately plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. In exchange for Hiles' guilty plea, the Department of Justice dropped the remaining three misdemeanor charges against him. He was given two years probation.

American influence might rebound in the Global South since a large part of why many of these countries started turning away from the US... was due to it violating their sovereignty by funding “NGOs” that meddle in their affairs.

One of the Executive Orders that Trump just signed suspends some foreign aid for 90 days, specifically “development assistance funds to foreign countries and implementing non-governmental organizations, international organizations, and contractors”, in order to assess their “efficiencies and consistency with US foreign policy”. It remains unclear at the time of writing whether the State Department’s subsequent “stop-work orders” will affect military aid to Ukraine so that possibility won’t be covered in this analysis.

Ukrainian media has leaked what is claimed to be President Donald J. Trump’s peace plan for the Russia–Ukraine war, aiming for a ceasefire between the two countries by April 20.

On Sunday, Strana, a Ukrainian media outlet, disclosed details of the supposed plan. However, other media outlets have not independently verified the authenticity of these details. According to Strana’s report, the alleged plan includes initiating a phone call between Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, tentatively set for late January or early February. This would be followed by meetings with Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in subsequent months, with a ceasefire planned by April 20.

The main point to recognize is that the days of American military hegemony have passed...

The situation is developing rapidly in Ukraine. Many of the key towns and cities to Ukrainian defence seem to be falling like dominoes. Colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces, Markus Reisner, has warned that the collapse of the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) is likely to be near. Developments on the ground are confirming this with, e.g., Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka falling in consecutive (rapid) fashion. A “peace plan” has also surfaced, allegedly from the Trump administration. It basically lays out a path, where a truce should be declared by Easter (April 20) 2025 and peace by May 9. If this is the actual plan, I have to ask in what reality are the people who wrote it living in?

The Russian Federation forces have unstoppable momentum in the Donetsk region, with a string of victories and the noticeable weakening of the Ukrainian defenses.

Since they took the important rail and logistics hub of Kurakhovo, the Red Army has been on a roll. Just in January, they took Nadiya, Dachenskoye, Shevchenko (with lithium mine), Kalinovo, Peschanoye, Terny and Neskuchnoye, Ukrainka, Slavyanka, Petropavlovka and Vremevka, Vozdvizhenka, Novoyegorovka, Volkovo, Zapadnoye, Solyonoe, Timofeyevka and Zelenoye – most of these towns and villages in Donetsk, some in northern Kharkov.

Fearing being excluded by Trump, Kiev’s European backers see ‘boots on the ground’ as a political foothold in the crisis

Nothing is certain regarding the Ukraine conflict. Except two things: Russia is winning and, under new ownership, the US leadership is searching for a novel approach. As Russian foreign policy heavyweight Sergey Ryabkov has noted, there is now a window of opportunity for a compromise to, in essence, help end this senseless conflict and restore some normalcy to US-Russian relations and thus global politics as well. But that window is small and will not be open forever. Beyond that, things remain murky. Is the end to this madness finally in sight? Will Washington now translate its declared intention to change course into negotiating positions that Moscow can take seriously?

The foreign minister previously said she knows how to deal with her US counterpart because she once lived in Florida

The EU, and Berlin in particular, is ready to work more closely with the new US administration and shoulder more military spending, the German Foreign Office has announced. In a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed Berlin’s readiness to work with US President Donald Trump’s new administration, the federal office said on Monday in a post on X. “Europe is ready to take greater responsibility for its own security,” Baerbock told Rubio, according to the post. Among other matters, the top diplomats reportedly discussed shared interests, including NATO and the situations in the Middle East and Ukraine.

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Union is "not negotiating" on Greenland, EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday, amid claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States needs to control Greenland for security purposes.

"We are not negotiating on Greenland. Of course we are supporting our member state, Denmark, and its autonomous region, Greenland, but we shouldn't also go into speculation about what-ifs because this is not the situation right now," Kallas told reporters after an EU foreign ministers' meeting. Greenland and Denmark have both publicly said the Arctic island is not for sale, with Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede saying that its people should decide their own future.

Europe would respond to any tariffs imposed on it by US President Donald Trump's administration, reaffirmed French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot to Sud Radio on Tuesday.

Trump has vowed to address a long-running deficit in goods trade with the EU, either through tariffs or more oil and gas exports.

Billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of social media network X, poses a threat to democracies, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on Monday.

"Elon Musk is creating a threat to democracies," Bayrou said in a local TV interview. "Money should not give the right to rule consciences." His comments about Musk come after he warned last week that France and Europe as a whole would have to stand up to US President Donald Trump and his policies or risk being "dominated ... crushed ... marginalized."

A 14-year-old boy named Elias was fatally stabbed in Paris, France, on Friday, January 24, after refusing to hand over his cell phone to two robbers.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 PM in the city’s 14th arrondissement (district) as he left a soccer practice. Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, demanded the younger boy’s phone, and upon his refusal, one of them stabbed him. Elias was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed his horror at the incident, attributing it to a loss of societal direction and a breakdown of authority. Retailleau emphasized the need for a long and challenging journey to make France a place where parents no longer fear for their children’s lives over trivial matters.

Gearing up for Trump's big stick & 'maximum pressure'...

The Islamic Republic appears to be gearing up for four years of the new Trump administration, as the US President carries a big stick but has also vowed to wind-down war hot spots around the world, particularly in Gaza and Ukraine. Already, one big geopolitical result of US sanctions related to the Ukraine war has been to push Moscow and Tehran into a closer security relationship, which has seen Iranian suicide drones used with regularity on the Ukraine battlefield, and even reports of ballistic missile transfers (officially denied by Tehran).

President Donald Trump’s decision to pause all US foreign aid has left human rights activists concerned about its impact on Iran-related programs, with some saying the order could help Tehran further restrict its people’s access to information.

Several Iranian human rights organizations, internet freedom programs and activists engaged in media and civil society work have received notices that their funds will be suspended for three months, Iran International has learned. Trump signed an executive order on January 20, his first day in office, suspending foreign development assistance for 90 days to allow for a review of its efficiency and alignment with his America First policy stance.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns Israel and the US against attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, in an interview with Sky News aired this morning.

“We have made it clear that any attack to our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response,” Araghchi says, but expresses doubt that Israel and the US will actually “do that crazy thing.” Some in Israel have hoped that US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House earlier this month would lead to the US backing an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, or even carrying out such an attack itself.

US officials say details of trip could be arranged when presidential envoy Steve Witkoff visits Israel this week; PM’s health also a factor as he recovers from prostate surgery

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office is planning for the premier to travel to Washington next week to meet with US President Donald Trump, two sources familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel on Monday. The trip has not been finalized and will depend on Netanyahu’s health, as he recovers from prostate surgery, but the plan is for him to depart on Sunday and return on Wednesday. Netanyahu’s spokesman, Omer Dostri, posted on X that the prime minister had not yet received an official invitation to the White House.

The PMO also confirmed it received the list with all required information on the remaining hostages set to be released in the first phase of the deal.

After 48 hours of intense negotiations behind the scenes, an agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on the next steps in the hostage deal on Sunday night. On Thursday, three Israeli hostages will be released in a previously unscheduled hostage transfer. One of those who will be released is Arbel Yehoud, 29, who was supposed to be released last Saturday. The other two hostages that will be released are IDF observation soldier Agam Berger and an additional male hostage. Israeli officials previously stated that they would not allow the return of Palestinians from southern Gaza to the north until an agreement for her release was arranged.

"Until all of them return, there will be no full rehabilitation for either them or the public. The psychological scars will persist."

Naama Levy spent months alone in a tunnel, according to a 103FM interview with Dr. Einat Yehene, Head of Rehabilitation in the Health Division of the Hostage Families Forum, where she revealed details about the released hostages and their rehabilitation process. "I will not speak about their specific condition, as we are in the process of finding that out. These are not things that are immediately visible, either physically or mentally," Dr. Yehene, a clinical neuropsychologist, said at the start of the conversation.

Egypt and Jordan made it clear in official statements on Sunday that they oppose initiatives to transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

US President Donald Trump suggested that Egypt would accept relocated Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in a conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday night. Relaying the conversation to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said, "I want them to live there without violence. Gaza has been hell for so many years. They can live in much better and more comfortable areas." Trump referred to Sisi as his friend: "I've helped him a lot, and I hope he'll help us. "I think he'll take in Palestinians from Gaza, and the King of Jordan will do the same."

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, the National Center for Eastern Kurdistan (NNRK) honored Holocaust victims while highlighting the ongoing oppression of the Kurdish people in Iran, Turkey, and Syria.

NNRK drew parallels between the systemic repression Kurds face and the lessons of the Holocaust, emphasizing the need for vigilance against hatred and injustice. The statement condemned Iran's apartheid policies, Turkey's cultural erasure, and Syria's discriminatory practices, which collectively threaten Kurdish identity and survival. Calling for global action, NNRK urged the international community to support Kurdish self-determination and rights. Recognizing and addressing Kurdish struggles, the statement emphasized, is essential for justice and preventing future atrocities.

LAS VEGAS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Saturday he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization, days after ordering a U.S. exit from the global health agency over what he described as a mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

"Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don't know. Maybe we would. They would have to clean it up," Trump said at a rally in Las Vegas. The U.S. is scheduled to leave the WHO on Jan. 22, 2026. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.

U.S. public health officials have been directed to discontinue collaborations with the World Health Organization (WHO) effective immediately.

John Nkengasong, an official from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), issued a memorandum to senior leaders within the agency on Sunday evening, instructing all staff involved with the WHO to cease their activities and “await further guidance.” Experts have indicated that this abrupt cessation is unexpected and will hinder efforts to investigate and mitigate outbreaks of the Marburg virus and mpox in Africa, in addition to addressing emerging global health threats. This policy shift coincides with global health authorities monitoring bird flu outbreaks among livestock in the United States.

The breakthrough treatment is expected to get regulatory approval by August, according to the head of the Gamaleya Research Institute

A breakthrough personalized cancer vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute could receive regulatory approval as early as this summer, potentially allowing patients to begin treatment in September, the institute’s director Alexander Gintsburg has told RIA Novosti. “According to the roadmap plan that we submitted to the Ministry of Health, although it has not yet been finally approved, we will likely receive permission at the end of August so that we can begin treating people in September,” Gintsburg told the news agency.

Health officials in the Republic are currently vigilant following reports of a significant rise in cases of the former ‘mystery’ virus, recently identified as HMPV (Human metapneumovirus), in the UK.

Earlier this month, China faced a public health crisis as HMPV spread swiftly through its northern provinces, prompting the implementation of emergency measures. Images circulating online depicted overcrowded hospital waiting rooms and wards, with numerous patients wearing masks. Despite these alarming visuals, Chinese authorities have attempted to minimize concerns by stating that the respiratory infections associated with HMPV this year are “less severe” and “smaller in scale” compared to those from the previous year.

Wall Street indexes sank 3 percent on Monday morning after a Chinese artificial intelligence startup triggered fears America's top tech stocks are overvalued.

Investors dumped around $1 trillion of technology stocks in premarket trading sending the S&P 500 1.7 percent lower as markets opened at 9:30am. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been hit harder, tumbling more than 3 percent on Monday morning. The panic has been driven by Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek which demonstrated a chatbot that it says rivals the top versions from OpenAI and Google but for a fraction of the cost.

Most Americans realize that the federal government is drowning in debt and that inflation is out of control.

But very few Americans can coherently explain where money comes from or how our financial system actually works. For decades, bankers that we do not elect have controlled America’s currency, have run our economy into the ground, and have driven the U.S. government to the brink of bankruptcy. The Federal Reserve is an institution that was designed to drain wealth from U.S. taxpayers and transfer it to the global elite. Have you ever wondered why a sovereign nation such as the United States has to borrow United States dollars from anyone? Have you ever wondered why a sovereign nation such as the United States does not even issue its own currency? Have you ever wondered why we allow a group of unelected private bankers to run our economy?

Amidst growing concerns of turmoil within the banking sector in the United States, with bad debt and underwater loans on their books, another bank was forced to quietly shutter its doors in the first few weeks of 2025.

On January 17th, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced the closure of the Chicago, Illinois, bank Pulaski Savings Bank. “The FDIC entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with Millennium Bank of Des Plaines, Ill., to assume all deposits of Pulaski Savings Bank,” the FDIC noted in its press release.

Elites urged to seize control of global challenges under the guise of "improving the state of the world."

WEF Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Klaus Schwab has spoken at this year’s event in Davos to reiterate the globalist group’s recently revealed priority targets. A report published ahead of the gathering elevated “misinformation and disinformation” among the world’s top critical challenges and risks (others being armed conflicts, and climate-related issues). Now, Schwab made sure to repeat that point in front of an audience of powerful elite members from around the world. At the same time, he urged them to be the ones that will come up with “practical steps” that would deal with what the WEF has decided are “critical real-world challenges.”

From confronting BlackRock CEO Larry Fink to questioning former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry, Rebel News continued to expose the 'elites' at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On Monday morning, the Boston area experienced a minor earthquake, which is considered a rare event for the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9, down from an initial estimate of 4.1. The epicenter was located off the coast of York Harbor, New Hampshire, and Maine, at a depth of approximately 12 miles. While the earthquake did not cause any significant damage and is not unusual in seismically active areas like California, it is relatively notable for the Boston area. Reports of shaking were felt across a broad region, reaching as far as New Haven, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, as indicated by responses received by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Have you noticed that there has been a lot of seismic activity on the West Coast recently?

According to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center at Caltech, there have been 906 earthquakes in California and Nevada just within the past 7 days. Meanwhile, magma is on the move at Yellowstone, we are being warned that a gigantic volcano off the coast of Oregon could soon erupt, and houses in New England were just “shaking like crazy” after a very strange earthquake struck. We have been witnessing unusual seismic activity.

Well the Rebranding of Bill Gates is happening right before our eyes... I hope you're paying attention.

