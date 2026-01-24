One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is sending an “armada” towards Iran, threatening Tehran against resuming its nuclear program. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after returning from meetings with world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said Washington was closely monitoring Iran as US naval assets moved into the region. “We have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case,” Trump said. “I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely.”

A senior Iranian official stated that Iran will treat any attack “as an all-out war against us,” on Friday, ahead of the arrival of a United States military aircraft carrier strike group and other assets in the Middle East region, which is expected in the coming days. “This military buildup - we hope it is not intended for real confrontation - but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran,” said the senior Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Iranian leaders not only “intend” to rebuild their conventional military forces, but they are open to “the possibility” of trying to obtain a nuclear weapon, according to the Pentagon’s newly released National Defense Strategy.

The Pentagon’s assessment of the Iranian regime comes more than six months after the U.S. military carried out Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting three of the country’s nuclear facilities. It also comes as the United States increases its presence in the region as Iran cracks down on nationwide protests. “Although Iran has suffered severe setbacks over recent months, it appears intent on reconstituting its conventional military forces. Iran’s leaders have also left open the possibility that they will try again to obtain a nuclear weapon, including by refusing to engage in meaningful negotiations,” the National Defense Strategy said.

United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are set to arrive in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, N12 News reported on Friday, citing Israeli sources. According to N12, the three will discuss the implementation of phase two of Trump’s Gaza peace deal, the disarmament of Hamas, and the return of Ran Gvili, the final hostage whose remains still have not been returned to Israel from Gaza.

As the formation of the Gaza Board of Peace (BoP) steams ahead with invitations to a diverse collection of individuals and politicians from around the world, Israel is laser-focused on two specific recipients: Turkey and Qatar. Why is Trump seemingly ignoring virulent Israeli opposition to a Turkish presence in Gaza specifically? “The answer to this question is very clear: Everything is because of Syria,” Turkey expert Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, PhD, told ALL ISRAEL NEWS. “When you compare his first term to his second term, you see the U.S. could never have penetrated Syria in its entire history.”

The United States is considering a complete withdrawal of its military troops from Syria, US officials told the Wall Street Journal on Friday, a move that would end US military involvement in Syria, which began with a 2014 intervention in the Syrian civil war ordered by former US president Barack Obama. Around 1,000 US troops are stationed in Syria, WSJ reported, and are mainly co-stationed with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) troops. The US-SDF partnership originally began with US efforts to combat the Islamic State in Syria before Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s overthrow of the Assad regime and assumption of power in late 2024.

A senior official at the al-Aqtan prison in Raqqa, Syria, on Thursday pleaded with European and American officials to take control of the facility, before clashes between Syrian government troops and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) create more opportunities for Islamic State terrorists to escape.

Syrian officials are also suggesting Western powers take custody of the foreign-born ISIS fighters they have allowed to languish in Syrian prisons for years. Al-Aqtan head of security Chiya Kobane posted a video message on Thursday in which he said the SDF can no longer manage the facility, so the world needed to step in and secure its ISIS prisoners.

Yesterday, while the world looked to Davos in expectation over the US-EU dispute about Greenland, two major moves in the Russia-Ukraine peace process took place.

First, US President Donald J. Trump had a talk with Kiev regime leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and later that night, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. And while no sensational breakthroughs came out of these meetings, they were followed by a two-day peace conference in Abu Dhabi – and what’s more, for the first time, in a trilateral format, with delegations from the US, Russia, and Ukraine, plus the UAE hosts.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has joined US President Donald Trump’s Ukraine team as a “prosperity adviser,” US envoy Steve Witkoff has announced. After a similar project failed last year, Fink will once more be tasked with pulling Western capital into Ukraine. Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos on Thursday, Witkoff described Fink as “the best-in-class prosperity adviser,” adding that he “was good enough to volunteer for the job.” Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has spoken repeatedly about developing a “prosperity plan,” aimed at attracting $800 billion in foreign investment to Ukraine after a peace agreement with Russia is reached.

According to Politico, Trump officials are weighing their options as they seek to drive regime change on the communist island for the first time in nearly 70 years. After the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, the Cuban regime is weaker than ever due to a cut-off in vital oil supplies from their socialist Caribbean ally.

China will “eat up” Canada if Ottawa refuses to cooperate with Washington, US President Donald Trump said on Friday. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Canada opposes his planned Golden Dome missile defense system, which is inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome. “Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will ‘eat them up’ within the first year!” Trump wrote.

President Donald Trump has rescinded Canada’s invitation from the U.S.-led Board of Peace, a forum intended to bring together global leaders on issues of international cooperation and security. The move came shortly after Mark Carney spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he publicly criticized U.S. economic and trade policies.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that he would be prepared to join US President Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace initiative for the sake of Gaza, but made clear that Germany cannot accept the plan in its current form. Speaking in Rome alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and quoted by Reuters, Merz said he had personally informed Trump that he would join the board “if it were a body that supports the peace process in Gaza.” However, he stressed that “in the form in which the peace board is currently set up, we cannot accept its governance structures in Germany for constitutional reasons.”

Eastern Europe has spent the past year or so watching the democratic process erode, and nowhere has that anxiety been more acute than in Romania.

When President Donald Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos days ago, his words hit hardest among Romanians still reeling from a canceled presidential election. For Romanians, Trump’s message felt more like recognition than they did rhetoric. Romania’s political crisis dates back to December 2024, when authorities abruptly called off the second round of the presidential election. The move stunned the public and left the country in a state of unresolved political limbo. What officials described as a procedural necessity has been widely perceived by voters as an elite intervention to stop an unwanted outcome.

And so it happens that failing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused US President Donald J. Trump of ‘diminishing’ the role of Britain’s dead servicemen by claiming that ‘British troops who fought in Afghanistan avoided the frontlines.’ Before we even get into the story, it’s necessary to note that for Starmer to be now posturing as a defender of the armed forces is preposterous. Anyone following the UK knows that he is facing blistering criticism for his efforts to repeal or amend the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act. He abandoned elderly military veterans involved in the 1970s conflict, exposing them to vexatious prosecutions, endless lawfare by money-hungry lawyers, and decades of hounding through the courts.

Rebecca Mistereggan brands Sir Keir Starmer a 'disgrace for what he has done to the British people', saying Europeans no longer look to the country with admiration or hope of protection in a time of need.

The European Parliament has approved this January 21, 2026 a resolution that paralyzes the controversial Mercosur Agreement, sending it to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to evaluate its compatibility with the community treaties.

The measure, driven by the Patriots for Europe group, led by VOX, has achieved 334 votes in favor against 324 against, which represents a precautionary blockade of at least one year. It stands out that 39 members of the European People’s Party (EPP) backed this initiative to halt the trade pact with the South American countries (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay), but none of them was Spanish, revealing an internal betrayal by the PP to the national countryside.

After continued rumours that U.S. special forces used advanced black budget weaponry in the raid to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, the Department of War has now openly admitted to possessing directed energy weapons and said it is ramping up their production. Directed energy weapons, including lasers and microwaves, enable precise targeting with reduced collateral damage compared to traditional munitions. The confirmation came from the Department of War’s Chief Technology Officer via a post on X…President Trump has referenced advanced U.S. weaponry on several occasions recently. Last April, he described capabilities “that nobody has any idea what it is… more powerful than anybody.”

ICE agents were involved in a fatal shooting in South Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

The city has been facing extreme protests against ICE, which intensified after an agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a protester who was plowing into him with her vehicle. Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News’ Bill Melugin that agents shot a person near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, leaving the individual “down” with medics rushing to provide aid. The incident occurred in front of Glam Doll Donuts.

A collection of far-left activist groups — including the Democratic Socialists of America, major labor unions, explicitly Communist groups, and a CCP-linked protest network — have all organized a strike scheduled for Friday which aims to “shut down” schools and businesses statewide in Minnesota in an effort to push ICE out.

The planned shutdown was announced early last week — “ICE Out of MN: Day of Truth and Freedom” — included plans for a large-scale march in Minneapolis and a day of “no work, no school, no shopping.” The radical Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), the left-wing BreakThrough News media outlet, and the Manhattan-based Marxist revolutionary People’s Forum are all involved in either promoting or organizing the Minnesota shutdown effort.

America’s self-destruction serves the Chinese Communist Party’s interests...

The theory of suicidal empathy is gaining increasing currency among people who are deeply concerned about the apparent fracturing of Western civilization, particularly American culture. Suicidal empathy can be defined as excessive or misdirected compassion expressed by individuals or groups that prioritizes short-term emotional responses over cultural norms and long-term societal stability and personal well-being. Over time, the concept can lead to self-destructive outcomes for individuals (the loss of traditional values in favor of equity and other false gods) or societies (robust nationalism replaced by unchecked multiculturalism and moral decay).

New York City’s new Democratic Socialist (communist) Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently made it clear that the children of people in the country illegally will be included in the city’s new ‘free’ childcare program.

He went on to reaffirm New York’s status as a sanctuary city and pushed lies about ICE arresting people without showing warrants. It’s amazing that New York City is going down this road just as a daycare centered fraud scandal is on the verge of unseating the governor and attorney general in Minnesota.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said on Jan. 21 that Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist at the center of the Trump administration’s deportation battles, may be removed to Algeria. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, who leads the department’s Office of Public Affairs, made the announcement during an appearance on the NewsNation show “Katie Pavlich Tonight” in response to a question about Khalil. “It looks like he’ll go to Algeria. That’s what the thought is right now,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a reminder for those who are in this country on a visa or on a green card. You are a guest in this country—act like it.”

The U.S. Senate will be postponing its Monday vote to Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in anticipation of this weekend’s winter storm set to hammer the East Coast.

The winter storm approaching Washington, D.C., is expected to dump 9 to 12 inches of snow on the DMV and freeze Senate doors on Monday. Senate leadership announced the vote postponement on Friday afternoon, following a week of travel-related nerves about how members of the upper chamber would make it back to the capital after their state work period, amid a weather forecast.

The United States has officially completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The move follows an executive order signed by President Donald J. Trump, who accused the United Nations (UN) agency of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic, subservience to China, and failing to carry out meaningful reforms. Administration officials have said the U.S. intends to pursue direct public health partnerships with other countries rather than work through the WHO. The WHO has also claimed that America owes it around $133 million for dues from 2024 and 2025; however, the Trump administration has stated that it has no obligation to pay the dues since withdrawing. “The United States has exited the World Health Organization. This fulfills President Trump’s commitment under an executive order signed one year ago, following the WHO’s mishandling of COVID-19 and its ongoing lack of reform, accountability, & transparency,” the White House announced on January 23.

Today, we expose the hard truth about the Bureau of Labor Statistics. an agency still relying on outdated models and lagging data while so-called “analysts” inside quietly massage the numbers to make President Trump and his economic policies look worse than reality.

We dug deeper and found a far better way to measure what’s really happening in the economy and it tells a very different story. According to the CEO of Vertical Research Advisory, the federal government’s economic data can no longer be trusted. Americans are being deliberately misled.

In a recent episode of the Money Metals podcast, host Mike Maharrey sat down with Frank Holmes, Chief Investment Officer at U.S. Global Investors and Executive Chairman of Hive Blockchain Technologies, to unpack why gold is now “knocking on the door” of $5,000 an ounce and why silver is increasingly being treated like a strategic metal.

Holmes said he’s not surprised by the speed of gold’s rise among precious metals. He argued the world is “reliquefying,” with U.S. rates still looking like they could come down by more than 150 basis points, and with political pressure building for easier monetary conditions that push mortgage rates lower. He tied that directly to housing, calling it the biggest multiplier in the economy. In his telling, $1 spent on housing can multiply to $12, compared to $4 for government projects, making housing a key lever for job creation and economic ignition.

A Republican attempt to cut off federal funding tied to vehicle “kill switch” enforcement failed in the House this week, leaving intact a law directing the Department of Transportation to develop mandatory impaired-driving prevention systems in new vehicles. The proposal, led by Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, sought to bar the government from spending money to advance or enforce the measure, formally known as Section 24220 of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Irish police could soon be granted the legal authority to infiltrate phones and encrypted messaging services under new government legislation that would formally approve the use of spyware. The proposal, contained in the forthcoming Communications (Interception and Lawful Access) Bill, has provoked concern among civil rights groups who say the plan risks eroding basic digital privacy. Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said the new powers are “long overdue,” arguing that they are necessary to deal with organised crime and national security threats that rely on encrypted communications.

According to the article, customers have cleared out shelves at Trader Joe’s, Kroger and Walmart, leaving many staple items out of stock as tens of millions brace for the powerful storm system. Photos shared on social media show empty aisles at a Trader Joe’s in Washington, D.C., with one shopper describing the scene as “apocalyptic” just before the storm’s arrival.

For some time, residents of this city on the coast of Long Island Sound have believed the source of the hum to be local industry, and they’re demanding a resolution. After circulating a petition and obtaining over 140 signatures, a group convinced the city council to spend $16,000 to hire a third-party acoustic firm. “For years, our community has been plagued by a constant or intermittent humming noise and low-frequency vibrations affecting multiple areas of town,” the petition notes. “This disturbing phenomenon occurs at all hours, disrupting our ability to sleep, concentrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

Peaceful Christians are now being told they cannot proclaim their faith in public without risking arrest. This is more than a local police decision; it is a warning about the direction of an entire nation. The Metropolitan Police’s decision to halt the event, scheduled for January 31, centers on Whitechapel’s large Muslim population. Organizers promoted the procession as a Christian worship event during what they called “the month dedicated to the holy name of Jesus.”

In a stark warning to world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Harari said AI should not be mistaken for a tool but a thinking agent that can create new things and make decisions that will likely leave humanity in an identity crisis in the coming years. “We always think that we can just use these things as tools. But if they can think, they are agents,” warned Harari, a University of Cambridge distinguished research fellow in its Center for the Study of Existential Risk. He is also a lecturer in the history department at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a co-founder of Sapienship.

AI is your new religion, your new legal system, your new daddy. That is the major theme of the Davos World Economic Forum that is happening this week.

I had a fascinating conversation with Kevin DeMeritt, Founder of Lear Capital, about gold, silver, and what investors should be paying attention to right now. If you’re curious about protecting your wealth and learning where the market is headed, you won’t want to miss this discussion.

