In response to overnight left-wing chaos, what can only be described as the Democratic Party's "George Floyd 2.0" attempt, President Trump wrote on Truth Social about the very real possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act. "If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," Trump warned.

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said he would consider pulling Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers out of Minneapolis if Minnesota Democrats allow the agency access to its jails.

Homan, the former acting director of ICE, said on Thursday evening that Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s demands that federal agents and officers leave their communities could be resolved “real quick” if the city agrees to let ICE into its jails so that it may take custody of illegal immigrants with criminal records in a safe setting. “Minnesota, the mayor and the governor, could fix this real quick,” Homan said during a telephone town hall with Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX).

“We will not allow aliens to abuse America’s immigration system”

The State Department is freezing all immigration from Somalia after an internal investigation found that the “vast majority of Somali migrants take welfare once present in the United States,” the Daily Caller has learned. The freeze is expected to remain in place while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures. The effort is meant to “prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would become a public charge on the American people,” the State Department shared with the Caller. The State Department will freeze immigration from approximately 75 countries, including Somalia, on Jan. 21.

Friday’s action is being cast as a one-time emergency intervention into the PJM market, necessary because of the rapid rise in electricity prices in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Back in August, when the American population was just waking up to the dire consequences the exponentially growing army of data centers spawned across the country was having on residential electricity bills, we said that the chart of US CPI would soon become the most popular (not in a good way) chart in the financial realm. One month later we added that it was only a matter of time before Trump, realizing that soaring electricity costs would almost certainly cost Republicans the midterms, would enforce price caps.

Dozens of Republicans joined all voting Democrats on Wednesday evening to reject a GOP-led effort to eliminate federal funding for a nonprofit organization accused of bias against conservatives.

Lawmakers voted 127 to 291 to strip $315 billion in funding for the State Department’s democracy promotion programs, including the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), out of a government funding package, falling well short of a majority. Republican Arizona Rep. Eli Crane, who offered the amendment, argued that although NED has the ostensible goal of promoting democracy, the organization has repeatedly promoted “anti-American objectives” and undermined freedom of speech. The vote split House Republicans with 127 GOP lawmakers — mostly members belonging to the conference’s conservative flank — supporting the amendment and 81 joining Democrats in voting “no.”

Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese demanded the Clintons be jailed after they refused to testify in the congressional probe into deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a Wednesday episode of “VINCE.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the committee will vote on holding former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress after both declined to appear for their separately scheduled depositions, ABC News reported on Wednesday. Coglianese argued on his show that jailing the Clintons would serve as a vital “deterrent” against harming Americans.

President Trump’s strikes on Venezuelan drug boats, operations on Venezuelan territory, and the capture of Nicolás Maduro have been criticized by Democrats as illegal.

Critics argue that the president violated the Constitution by acting without congressional authorization. Senator Bernie Sanders said Trump showed “contempt for the Constitution and the rule of law,” arguing that the president lacks the authority to unilaterally take the country to war or to “run” Venezuela. Sanders is, of course, mistaken, as the United States has not gone to war. A declaration of war can only come from Congress, and the current military actions were conducted under presidential war powers. Representative Gregory Meeks said he received no briefing or advance notice. However, under war powers authorities, no advance notice is required.

2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said on Thursday that she presented her Nobel medal to President Donald J. Trump during a private meeting at the White House.

Machado did not specify whether Trump accepted the medal. “I think today is a historic day for us Venezuelans,” Machado remarked following the meeting, which marked the first time the two leaders met in person. Meanwhile, later on Capitol Hill, the opponent of the former Maduro regime stated, “I presented the President of the United States the medal, the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The underlying reason for Trump’s neo-Monroe Doctrine has to do with preserving dollar (and U.S.) supremacy in the world...

Since the end of the Bretton Woods system in 1971, the U.S. dollar has dominated global finance as the chief reserve currency. It’s used in international trade, sovereign lending, and central bank reserves. This dominance allows the United States to borrow cheaply and wield great financial leverage globally. Recent actions by the Trump administration, sometimes labeled a neo-Monroe Doctrine for its assertive posture toward perceived rivals, can be understood through the lens of preserving dollar supremacy against challenges from rising powers like China and Russia.

US military assets are being moved to the Middle East as President Donald Trump weighs possible strikes linked to Iran, Fox News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The report comes amid Iran’s ongoing crackdown on protesters across the country. US officials have not publicly confirmed the report.

As Iran remains in a near-total communications blackout, three people in different cities described what they said were the biggest protests since 1979—followed by a crackdown so severe it left many seething with anger and hollowed out by anguish.

The accounts, shared in short voice messages over encrypted apps between 13 and 15 January, come from two people in Tehran—a journalist and a business owner—and an engineer in Isfahan. All three are political activists who have been present in multiple rounds of protests over the years, giving them a clear basis for comparison and a sharp memory of how earlier protests unfolded. Each stressed that their impressions were drawn not only from what they personally witnessed, but from conversations with friends, relatives, employees, and colleagues across multiple cities and towns.

Testimonies from parents of those murdered during protests in Iran reveal that authorities are demanding large sums of money in exchange for returning the bodies of their children.

After killing thousands of people during protests against the regime, the authorities in Iran are demanding hefty amounts of money from the parents of the victims if they want to retrieve the bodies of their sons or daughters who were killed. Parents of protesters shot dead during demonstrations against the regime in Tehran told BBC Persian that they received a message from the authorities stating that, if they wanted to get the bodies of their murdered children back, they would have to pay large sums. One family, from the city of Rasht in northern Iran, reported that the authorities demanded 700 million tomans (approximately $5,500) to return the body of their son, who was killed during the protests. “The body was held at the local hospital, along with at least 70 other bodies,” the parents shared.

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — US special envoy Steve Witkoff suggests that the Trump administration prefers a diplomatic resolution, rather than a military one, to the ongoing tensions with Iran.

Asked in an onstage interview at the Israeli-American Council conference in Florida if he thinks a US military strike against Iran is likely, Witkoff responds, “I hope there’s a diplomatic resolution. I really do.” The US envoy says a diplomatic agreement with Iran would address four issues: “(1) nuclear enrichment, (2) missiles — they have to cut back on their inventory; (3) the actual [nuclear] material that they have, which is roughly 2000 kilograms enriched anywhere between 3.67% and 60%; and (4) the proxies.

In a gut-wrenching live call to Manoto TV, Fatemeh — daughter of a top Iranian security official close to the feared Ahmad-Reza Radan — broke down, confessing her own torture by her father, the systematic rape of her imprisoned friends, the regime elite’s frantic escape plans with cash and fake passports, and her total moral destruction: “They killed me.”

A raw, tear-choked call aired live today on Manoto TV — the UK-based Persian-language channel that remains one of the few uncensored voices reaching inside Iran — a woman named Fatemeh shattered the facade of the Islamic Republic’s elite. Identifying herself as the daughter of a high-ranking figure in Iran’s security apparatus, she spoke from the edge of despair. Her voice trembled as she described arrest, imprisonment, and the unbearable shame of being freed — not through justice or mercy, but solely because of her family name — while her friends languished in the same cells.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued a robust defense of the murderous Iranian regime on Thursday, warning America not to impose “the law of the jungle” by supporting massacred protesters during a conversation with his Iranian counterpart.

Wang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday, held a conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the context of two weeks of deadly protests in the country, triggered by massive inflation, barely livable conditions in major cities such as Tehran, and an expected tax hike at the end of the Islamic calendar year to sustain the Iranian terror regime. The government has responded to the protests, which have explicitly called for an end to “supreme leader” Ali Khamenei’s leadership, with a torrent of violence, killing thousands of people. Some estimates by human rights groups suggest as many as 20,000 people have been killed since the protests erupted on December 30.

After seeing the brave demonstrations of women all over Iran lighting cigarettes with burning pictures of the dictatorial ayatollah, I’m inspired to take up smoking. It’s an incredibly brave display of resistance.

You know, the kind of resistance progressives told us was ideal — until they ignored it occurring on the streets of Iran. Right now, the Left is silent as actual violence is occurring in the streets of Tehran and dozens of other cities and towns throughout Iran. The people have had enough of the regime, and they, some estimates say in the millions, are marching in the streets risking life and limb to make their voices seen and heard.

President Trump on Thursday announced that the “Board of Peace” to oversee Gaza has been formed, months after Israel and Hamas reached a fragile ceasefire following two years of conflict.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place.” Almost an hour and a half later, Trump announced that “we have OFFICIALLY entered the next phase of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan,” citing special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump announces Phase Two of his Gaza peace plan, backs a new Palestinian technocratic government, and demands Hamas disarm and return the final hostage’s body to Israel.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday night commented on the start of Phase Two of his 20-point peace plan for Gaza. “As Steve Witkoff announced, we have OFFICIALLY entered the next phase of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, referring to Witkoff’s announcement from Wednesday. “Since the Ceasefire, my team has helped deliver RECORD LEVELS of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, reaching Civilians at HISTORIC speed and scale. Even the United Nations has acknowledged this achievement as UNPRECEDENTED. These results have set the stage for this next phase,” he added.

Voices in Arab media have been criticizing the escalation in Houthi oppression of Yemen’s minorities, highlighting the organized persecution of Muslim-background believers.

An article published in Aawsat on Wednesday announced, “After the deportation of the Jews and the Baha’is... the Houthis oppress the converts to Christianity.” The article outlined the systematic arrest and persecution of Christians, particularly in Sana’a, which is controlled by the Houthi terror group in Yemen. Quoting local sources and legal statements, they said that dozens of Christians had been arrested in just the last few weeks.

Fulani Islamic extremists killed at least 13 Christians in a series of attacks across Benue State, Nigeria, in early January 2026, according to local residents and officials.

The killings were part of a broader wave of Islamist violence against Christians that began on Christmas Eve and continued into the New Year. In Otobi Akpa village, Otukpo County, gunmen arrived around midnight on January 12 and shot four Christians as they slept in their homes, with dozens of others reported missing. Separate attacks on January 5 and 6 killed nine more Christians in Kwande and Guma counties, where farmers were ambushed while working in their fields.

This week, Prime Minister Carney and a host of his ministers are in Beijing for the first Canadian Prime Minister's visit to China since 2017, leading a major delegation in an attempt to recalibrate ties with China.

Macron vows further "land, air & sea assets" in coming days...

In a move that will further inflame already rising tensions over Greenland, the first European troops have quietly begun arriving on the island following President Trump’s repeated provocative declarations on the need for Washington to take control of the territory, according to Germany’s Bild. The newspaper reports that a Danish military transport aircraft landed overnight in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, carrying Danish soldiers alongside members of the French armed forces. Soon on the first plane’s heels, another Danish Hercules aircraft touched down at Kangerlussuaq in western Greenland. Both planes reportedly flew with their transponders switched off - a detail unlikely to go unnoticed in an already tense Arctic standoff.

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE)—Ukraine’s top U.S. House ally—issued a direct political threat toward President Donald J. Trump should he order a military annexation of Greenland, warning it “would be the end of his presidency.”

Speaking to the Omaha World-Herald, Bacon stated he would “lean toward” voting for impeachment with House Democrats if such an action were taken. “I’ll be candid with you. There’s so many Republicans mad about this,” Bacon claimed, adding: “If he went through with the threats, I think it would be the end of his presidency.” Bacon, who represents a swing district that went for Kamala Harris in 2024 and is a frequent critic of Trump’s America First foreign policy, has become increasingly vocal against the President as he prepares to leave Congress at the end of this term.

A senior European leader has issued a chilling warning that an internal NATO conflict over Greenland would spell catastrophe for the Western world, as tensions mount over Donald Trump‘s bid to claim the Arctic island.

Poland‘s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday that his country would not send soldiers to Greenland, making clear that any aggression between NATO allies would shatter the foundations of global security. ‘An attempt to take over (part of) a NATO member state by another NATO member state would be a political disaster,’ Tusk told a press conference.

Fedorov knows how big the problem is.

While Euro-Globalists still sell the world the idea that Ukraine can win the war, Kiev regime insiders know just how desperate things have become. Besides a lack of money, ammunition, and military hardware, the most acute problem they face is the lack of troops. Wide-scale desertions, 2 million draft dodgers…The challenges facing Ukraine’s military seem insurmountable as Russia advances at the fastest rate since 2022.

The decision to phase out nuclear power generation, a move that drove energy prices higher, was deeply misguided, the chancellor has said

The German government made a “serious strategic mistake” by phasing out nuclear power, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated. Germany shut down its last three nuclear reactors in April 2023, implementing a parliamentary plan decided after the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Speaking at the New Year’s reception of the Halle-Dessau Chamber of Industry and Commerce on Thursday, Merz said he aimed to restore “acceptable market prices in energy production,” without constant government subsidies.

British officials have claimed the country could be dragged into a full-scale conflict with Moscow

The UK government is preparing to expand the call-up age for reservists to ready the army for a potential war with Russia, The Telegraph reported on Thursday, citing sources. According to the newspaper, the plan would raise the maximum age at which retired soldiers can be recalled from 55 to 65. Veterans would form part of a strategic reserve that could be mobilized to support regular forces. The proposed reform would also change the conditions under which retired personnel can be summoned back to service. Current rules allow call-ups only in cases of “national danger, great emergency or attack,” but the new framework would lower the threshold to “warlike preparations.”

Trump admin fires back at Labour’s censorship frenzy, promising to treat UK like Iran if X ban proceeds

As Keir Starmer’s Labour regime tightens the noose on online freedom, the United States has issued a blistering warning: nothing is off the table to defend free speech in Britain. With government appointed regulator Ofcom now formally investigating Elon Musk’s X over Grok-generated images, American officials are rallying against what they call authoritarian tactics straight out of a tyrant’s playbook. Sarah B Rogers, US Under-Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, has assured the British people that the Trump administration will counter any assault on X with the same tools used to pierce internet blackouts in oppressive states. This clash exposes Labour’s selective outrage—obsessed with AI bikinis while turning a blind eye to genuine dangers like grooming gangs.

A former Labour MP who lost her seat amid the Gaza row has revealed she was threatened with beheading during the last general election campaign.

Speaking to independent Blackburn journalist Aleeza Isa for One Voice Blackburn, Ms Hollern said she experienced unprecedented levels of harassment, intimidation and abuse.

Why was this individual allowed to stay in Germany?

After a completely random attack in the German city of Dresden, a 37-year-old Tunisian man is now standing trial for physically assaulting an entire family, which included the father, mother, and two children, who were two and seven weeks old. The family is traumatized, and both parents are undergoing therapy after the heinous attack from the man, who has a massive criminal record. On June 4, 20025, at around 11:30 a.m., in Dresden’s Friedrichstadt, the Tunisian man, Stili M., began raining countless blows on a 37-year-old father before turning to the 38-year-old mother and striking her numerous times. Then, Stili M. knocked the 2-year-old son off her arm and knocked over the stroller, which contained a baby that was only 7 months old, according to Bild newspaper.

During U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) oral arguments over state laws banning transgender in women’s sports in the case of Little v. Hecox, Justice Samuel Alito got to the heart of a controversy that has raged across the nation since the Barack Obama presidency.

He asked Kathleen R. Hartnett, who is arguing on behalf of an Idaho student in the Supreme Court case challenging a state law banning biological males from playing in women’s sports, and vice versa, what it meant to be a “boy or a girl or a man or a woman” when it came to equal protection purposes. Her answer highlights the idiocy of the entire argument in support of letting biological males or females pretend to be the opposite sex for the purposes of sports, or using facilities intended for those of the opposite sex, and the entire mentally questionable claim of being “transgender.”

Japanese currency slipping despite series of rate hikes as markets hard-focus on low yields relative to monstrous debt pile

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index hit another all-time high on Wednesday, up 6.5% since the start of the year and up 76.5% from the April 2025 low that followed US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement. So why, then, has one of America’s most highly regarded economists declared that Japan is in crisis? Robin Brooks is a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution think tank, former chief economist at the Institute of International Finance and a former chief foreign exchange strategist at Goldman Sachs.

Gold and silver are sniffing out the inflationary regime. Rising together, even after pullbacks, the historic run in precious metals is part of a desperate SOS signal for the economy.

The Fed isn’t the only one printing money. Trump is floating plans for 50-year mortgages and payments for veterans, seeking any justification for “stimulus” that he possibly can. These measures expand the money supply as well, either directly or by increasing the amount of debt in the system. Investors turn to gold when confidence in fiat currency weakens, when real returns look fragile, and when policymakers appear boxed in. Today’s environment checks all three boxes. Large and sustained deficits, higher debt servicing costs, and political incentives all favor spending over restraint, even if it means crushing the value of the dollar. Lawmakers and bankers have a powerful bias toward monetary accommodation, and gold’s sustained ascent reflects the growing spectre of a crushing economic collapse caused by interventionist policies.

In a stark snapshot of growing strain in the U.S. housing market, a recent Daily Mail report highlights that banks across America moved to seize nearly 367,000 homes in 2025 as foreclosure activity climbed markedly.

The figures, drawn from property data compiled by analytics firm ATTOM, paint a picture of a market in distress as homeowners struggle to keep up with mortgage payments amid broader economic pressures. The surge in foreclosures represents a 14% increase compared with the previous year, according to ATTOM’s numbers. While filings don’t automatically translate to completed foreclosures, they mark the first legal step toward repossession when borrowers fall behind on payments.

They can soften the language, but dystopia is still on the agenda.

By now, you’ve probably heard: The British Labour government is not bringing in mandatory digital ID. Rejoice! The freedom-loving Brit can breathe easy again, safe in the knowledge that no one will be asked to wave some creepy state-issued QR code at the pub. Or the supermarket. Or the job center. Except, well…they sort of will. According to The Times, Labour is quietly yanking back the explicit demand for a national digital ID, but it’s the same way a magician might yank a tablecloth while keeping the cutlery exactly where it was. They make it look like the plan has changed. But we’re still marching briskly into the warm digital embrace of compulsory identity checks.

Former childcarer warned that repost joking about Trump and Starmer could violate release terms, probation letter reveals.

Lucy Connolly, a 42-year-old former childcarer who served more than a year in prison for a social media post, says she has been warned she could be sent back to jail over her recent online activity. She revealed on the Dan Wootton Outspoken show that probation officials have issued her a “warning letter” accusing her of “not good behavior” for posts they considered inappropriate under the terms of her release. “I generally don’t know what is okay by their standards to say and what is not,” Connolly said. “I’ve been pulled up for several things last week with a warning letter, which is telling me that [the posts] are not of good behavior. And none of which I’m in agreeance with.”

Australia’s bold experiment in regulating youth access to social media has entered the record books — and stirred a lively global debate. In the first month since a world-first law banning children under the age of 16 from holding social media accounts took effect, platforms have deactivated approximately 4.7 million accounts believed to belong to minors.

The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024, which came into force on December 10, 2025, requires major social platforms — including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, YouTube and others — to take “reasonable steps” to prevent users under 16 from maintaining accounts or face fines of up to A$49.5 million (roughly US $33 million) for non-compliance.

Millions of Verizon customers across the United States have been hit by a widespread network outage that has left phones unable to place calls or send text messages, according to reporting by the New York Post, which described users suddenly losing basic service without warning early Tuesday as complaints surged on social media and outage-tracking sites.

The disruption appeared to affect customers in multiple regions at once, suggesting a systemwide problem rather than a localized failure. Many users reported seeing full signal bars on their devices while still being unable to connect, adding to confusion and frustration. For people relying on their phones for work, navigation, or emergency communication, the outage quickly became more than an inconvenience.

In a thought-provoking Fortune article published just days ago, educators are sounding the alarm on a troubling trend: Generation Z students entering college with severe deficiencies in reading comprehension, forcing professors to overhaul their teaching strategies while raising concerns about heightened anxiety and inadequate preparation for professional life.

This issue, far from isolated anecdotes, reflects broader societal shifts in how young people engage with text, potentially reshaping higher education and the workforce for years to come. As universities grapple with these challenges, the implications extend beyond academia, touching on mental health, social cohesion, and economic productivity.

Residents of a coastal Connecticut town are demanding answers as an around-the-clock humming noise has robbed them of sleep and peace of mind for over a year.

A ‘constant hum’ described by residents as a 24/7 ‘vacuum cleaner in the distance,’ has tormented West Haven for more than a year, with city officials still unable to determine its origin despite months of investigation, according to Hartford Courant. On Tuesday, the City Council chamber was packed as residents vented their frustration, telling officials the relentless noise has caused sleepless nights, stress, mental health struggles and ‘an overall decline in our well-being.’

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred near 295 km W of Bandon, Oregon on January 16, 2026 at 03:25 AM UTC. This shallow earthquake originated at a depth of 10.0 kilometers below the Earth’s surface.

The earthquake was recorded by 102 seismic monitoring stations operated by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The mww magnitude measurement indicates this was a moment magnitude event, which is the standard measurement method for earthquakes of this size. A tsunami warning was issued for this earthquake. For current tsunami information, please refer to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and above are classified as strong earthquakes by the USGS. This event provides valuable data for seismologists studying earthquake patterns and tectonic activity in the region.

The modern town of Beit Shemesh in the Elah Valley is 30 kilometers (just under 20 miles) west of Jerusalem, but Tel Beit Shemesh, a stacked stash of ancient archaeological wonders, lies on the western outskirts of the town. Israeli tour guide Levi Simon took ALL ISRAEL NEWS correspondent, Oriel Moran, on a tour of the tel and what lies beneath its layers.

A tel is an archaeological term for a large mound formed over generations, each new community building on top of the ruins of the previous settlement, meaning that thousands of years of life and history are packed into that one spot, layer upon layer. Today, more than 150,000 people live in Beit Shemesh, and it has some important biblical history. The town lies on the border that once divided the ancient Israelites from the Philistines – Israel’s arch enemies.

