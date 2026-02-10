One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

...alarming running tally since mid-January...

An eye-opening and massive number of C-17 Globemaster military transport and cargo planes have been observed heading to Europe and the Middle East, in what some monitors have forewarned looks like the build-up to major war in Iran. One regional watcher and pundit commented in response: “112 C-17s are in or on their way to the Middle East. Guys, that’s a lot. Like Desert Storm a lot. Stay tuned.” This as on Friday the prominent open source account Armchair Admiral and others used public flight tracking data to tally that the huge armada of US Air Force C-17s and counting are en route - a trend since mid-January.

Navy issues photo set of A-10 Thunderbolt doing strafing runs...

US forces conducted live-fire military drills in the Persian Gulf at a moment of ongoing Washington threats to attack Iran over its nuclear program as well as ballistic missile arsenal. “Last week, Navy Sailors from USS Santa Barbara participated in the exercise Killer Tomato, a live-fire maritime gunnery exercise conducted in the Central Command’s area of responsibility and supported by an Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X Sunday.

Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi on Monday urged US President Donald Trump to order military action against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), saying strikes on the force are needed to support civilians protesting the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to radio host Hugh Hewitt on Salem News Channel, Pahlavi said only US military intervention could “level the playing field” between protesters and the state’s security forces, which he described as the government’s main instrument of repression. “This is a genocide in the making. And the only thing that will equalize the playing field for these brave Iranians who are fighting for their own liberation is to have assistance that is needed help at this time to neutralize elements that the regime has used against its own citizenry to brutalize them the way they have,” Pahlavi said.

Satellite images show that all the tunnel entrances to Iran’s Isfahan nuclear site have been buried under soil, says the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security.

The institute, which long has watched Iran’s nuclear sites, says the Sunday images show that two of the entrances are now totally covered, while the third northernmost entrance to the complex also has “additional passive defense measures.” The organization says there is no longer vehicle activity seen at the entrances. The institute says that the it appears that Iran is concerned about the possibility of strikes or a raid by the US or Israel, or both, at the site.

Reformists have escalated rethoric against regime following bloody crackdown

After killing tens of thousands of civilians in the streets to crack down on mass protests, the Iranian regime has launched a wave of arrests against several leaders of the reformist movement, which has been critical of the regime’s actions over the past few weeks. Before the protests, reformists generally sought changes within the framework of the Islamic Republic but did not call for the abolition of the ruling mullah establishment. The most prominent reformist figure in recent years has been Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic, who won 2024’s run-off elections against hardliner Saeed Jalili.

Moscow warns attack on facility could trigger catastrophe as US pressure mounts

Dubai: Russia on Thursday said it is prepared to evacuate its personnel from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant if necessary, reflecting growing concern over rising tensions between Tehran and Washington, according to state news agency TASS and Russian officials. Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, was quoted saying that Moscow hopes all parties will respect the “inviolability” of the Bushehr site — Iran’s only operating nuclear facility — but that Russia is coordinating with its Foreign Affairs and Defence ministries to ensure staff safety, including possible evacuation measures.

“In practice, the opposite is happening...”

The Kremlin has lashed out at the Trump administration in a rare moment, revealing its impatience and dissatisfaction with the way trilateral talks focused on ending the Ukraine war are going. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a fresh interview also accused Washington of sabotaging efforts to improve bilateral relations while undermining negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. The charge is ironic, given it is typically the West which mounts the same accusation at Moscow. “Despite all the statements by the Trump administration about the need to end the war… it does not challenge all the laws that Joe Biden passed to punish Russia after the start of the special military operation,” Lavrov said in an interview with TV BRICS.

Over 70,000 are working in the country at the moment, Ambassador Denis Alipov has told TASS

More Indian workers are expected to pursue professional opportunities in Russia, Moscow’s envoy in New Delhi has said. The number of Indian workers in the country now exceeds 70,000, and this figure will grow, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov told TASS on Monday. “As mutual interest from the business community grows and the agreements reached are implemented, this figure will increase,” he said. “Looking deeper, this process will lead to more intensive people-to-people contacts, and therefore, a further expansion of humanitarian and commercial ties.”

IDF kills 4 Hamas terrorists who emerged tunnel in Rafah, fired on Israeli troops

Senior Hamas leader Khaled Mashal rejected calls for the terror group to disarm during a speech at the 17th Al-Jazeera Forum in Qatar on Sunday. Mashal spoke as a guest at the Al-Jazeera Forum, where he rejected Hamas’ disarmament and the deployment of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), as specified in the Gaza Peace Plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Hamas leader said that calls to surrender weapons are part of what he described as an effort to portray his people as victims. “As long as our people are under occupation, talk of disarmament is an attempt to turn our people into victims, to make their elimination easier and to facilitate their destruction at the hands of the Israeli side, which is armed with every international means of warfare.”

Preparations are underway to deploy Indonesian troops to Gaza as part of an international stabilization force, Kan News reported Monday.

While no date has been set, Indonesia is expected to provide the first foreign force to arrive in Gaza. The troops would be stationed in southern Gaza between Rafah and Khan Younis, where the area is ready and housing facilities are expected to be built within weeks. Officials estimate the deployment could include several thousand Indonesian soldiers, with coordination already underway with Jakarta. Separately, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to travel to Washington on February 19 to attend a meeting of President Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Council. Subianto has publicly said Indonesia is prepared to send up to 20,000 troops to Gaza.

White House official reiterates President Trump’s opposition to Israel applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. Trump made similar remarks to reporters last September.

A White House official on Monday reiterated US President Donald Trump’s opposition to Israel applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. “A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region,” the official told the Reuters news agency. The comments come a day after the Cabinet approved significant decisions that will reshape the legal and civil structure of Judea and Samaria, particularly focusing on removing regulatory barriers and accelerating settlement development.

Jimmy Lai, a prominent Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Hong Kong court. This marks the harshest penalty handed down under the city’s Beijing-imposed national security law to date.

Born in mainland China in 1947, Lai fled to British-run Hong Kong as a 12-year-old stowaway on a fishing boat, escaping poverty and political repression. He started as a child laborer in a glove factory and later built a successful business empire, most notably founding the casual clothing chain Giordano in 1981, which later expanded internationally. The 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown shifted his focus toward advocacy for democracy and freedoms in mainland China. In 1995, ahead of Hong Kong’s handover to China, Lai launched Apple Daily, a tabloid-style newspaper funded largely with his own money. It became known for its bold, pro-democracy stance, sharp criticism of Beijing, and extensive coverage of Hong Kong’s political issues, including the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

A shocking new report detailed by Sky News reveals that North Korea may be executing schoolchildren and other citizens for watching the South Korean Netflix hit Squid Game amid a broader crackdown on foreign media consumption, according to testimony gathered by human rights organization Amnesty International.

The report, built on 25 in-depth interviews with North Korean defectors, highlights a climate of fear inside the reclusive state where consuming South Korean television shows, dramas, and pop music is treated as a serious ideological crime — punishable by severe penalties, including death, forced labor, or public humiliation. Defectors who fled North Korea between 2019 and 2020 described brutal punishments meted out under the regime of Kim Jong Un. One interviewee recounted hearing from another escapee — with family ties inside North Korea — that people, including high school students in Yanggang Province near the Chinese border, were executed for watching Squid Game.

Cuban aviation authorities have warned international airlines that the island may soon be unable to refuel aircraft, as Cuba’s deepening energy crisis spreads to the aviation sector.

The notice was issued on Sunday and confirmed on Monday by a commercial pilot who spoke on condition of anonymity. The pilot described the situation as “extraordinary,” even by Cuban standards, noting that shortages have reached a level rarely seen despite the country’s long-running economic difficulties. The warning comes as Cuba faces severe fuel rationing tied to reduced oil imports. The Trump administration has stepped up economic pressure on Havana, effectively cutting off access to key fuel supplies from allies such as Venezuela, where former Marxist dictator Nicolás Maduro has been ousted, and Mexico.

Voters hand conservatives a crushing mandate.

Japan has delivered a powerful message to the world: nationalism works. Exit polls from Sunday’s snap election project Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party securing between 274 and 328 seats in the 465-seat lower house—well above the 233 needed for a majority. With its coalition partner, the total could reach as high as 366 seats, marking the strongest result for the LDP since Shinzo Abe’s 2017 triumph. This outcome follows Takaichi’s decision to call the vote just three months after becoming Japan’s first female prime minister. The landslide hands her a clear mandate to advance her agenda.

Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children arrived in Armenia on Monday.

This is the first-ever visit to Armenia by a sitting US President or US Vice President. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greeted Vance at the Presidential Palace in the capital of Yerevan. Vance praised Armenia as the oldest Christian country in the world. Armenia adopted Christianity as its official religion in 301 AD. The Armenians have been persecuted for their Christian faith. The Ottoman Muslim Turks killed more than 1.3 million Armenians at the beginning of the 20th century (Armenian Genocide).

President Trump has once again trolled world leaders by re-sharing a map that incorporates Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as part of the US.

The AI-generated mock-up picture uploaded on Truth Social Monday shows European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, looking at the graphic as Trump shows off the acquired territory. Trump did not caption the Truth Social post. The president has consistently claimed Greenland, a Danish territory, is integral to America’s security in the Arctic region amid supposed threats posed by Russia and China. Talks over Greenland’s future have been held but Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt claimed the negotiations are not where the island “wants them to be.”

A poll shows that a majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy in its current state.

Surveying 1,462 likely voters between January 27 and 30, the NPR/PBS News/Marist poll found that only 36 percent of those surveyed approved of the president’s handling of the economy, versus 59 percent who disapproved. In the month of December, the president’s disapproval for handling the economy stood at 57 percent. “With about nine months until the midterms, the president is facing growing concerns on the economy,” noted the Hill. “More than half of respondents to the poll said the White House should primarily focus on lowering prices, including nearly 6 in 10 independents.”

The House passed a bipartisan housing bill that would enact new policies to boost housing supply and ease the affordability crisis plaguing the nation.

The highly anticipated housing legislation, the Housing for the 21st Century Act, passed the House in an overwhelming 390-9 vote on Monday. The bill would ease some federal housing regulations to boost supply and would also nudge state and local governments to loosen land-use rules that make it difficult to build housing. The legislative package could prove to be one of the most significant economic measures passed this Congress. However, it faces a complicated path in the Senate. Furthermore, President Donald Trump has recently appeared skeptical of efforts to lower housing prices.

House Republican leaders are trying to extend a prohibition on votes in the House that would overturn tariffs from President Donald Trump.

The rules committee advanced legislation on Monday night that would block votes to overturn the tariffs on countries such as Canada, China, and Mexico, among others, through July 31. The previous ban, which expired at the end of January, had prevented several Democratic-led resolutions that sought to repeal tariffs for months. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told reporters on Monday night he was confident he had the votes to pass a procedural measure that includes the tariff-blocking language. But the speaker’s razor-thin, one-seat majority could make it difficult to pass the tariff ban, along with other bills.

Hallie Marie Tobler, the 22-year-old daughter of Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson, was found stabbed to death in her St. Cloud apartment on Saturday evening.

Law enforcement believes her death was a botched murder-suicide, carried out by her husband, Dylan Michael Tobler, 23. St. Cloud Police Department officers responded to a medical emergency call around 8:20 p.m. at the couple’s locked apartment. When they arrived, officers discovered Hallie Tobler dead from multiple stab wounds. Dylan Tobler was also found inside with life-threatening stab wounds, which investigators determined were self-inflicted. He was transported to St. Cloud Hospital, where he remains in stable condition and in police custody.

At least 17 other people have died in the last few weeks during the cold snap.

Authorities are looking into two deaths after the bodies were discovered on New York City subway trains early on Sunday, just hours apart. This comes as there have been over a dozen other deaths during a cold snap hitting New York, and Zohran Mamdani has refused to force the homeless off the streets. The first body was found in Manhattan right after 3:30 am on Sunday when transit workers alerted police to an unresponsive passenger on a No. 7 train line. Officers who reported to the scene found a 23-year-old man who was pronounced dead. Details about how long he had been on the train or what led to his death were not immediately available, per the New York Post.

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) said on Monday that the Department of Justice redacted the names of six men “likely incriminated” in the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, despite pledging to make all of the Epstein files public.

The duo ventured to the DOJ to review the un-redacted Epstein files made available to lawmakers in their entirety for the first time this week. “What I saw that bothered me were the names of at least six men that had been redacted that are likely incriminated by their inclusion in these files,” said Massie. “It took some digging to find them.” Khanna said that six individuals, “some of them with their photographs,” were redacted, and there was “no explanation” for it. Massie said at least one of the individuals was an American citizen, while another “is pretty high up in a foreign government.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of the disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is interested in a clemency-for-cooperation deal that her attorney said could help clear President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton from unsavory allegations.

Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, said his client is “prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump,” arguing that “only she can provide the complete account” of Epstein’s crimes. Markus added that “both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing,” a claim Democrats immediately dismissed as a bargaining tactic.

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer questions during a deposition in the House Oversight Committee’s Epstein probe.

Jeffrey Epstein’s pimp Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022. Maxwell worked as Jeffrey Epstein’s pimp for years and the DOJ knew they were running girls as young as 12 but they refused to act. She was also great friends with Bill Clinton. The child sex abuser was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she was found guilty on 5 of 6 counts in 2021. Maxwell was facing 65 years in prison on charges stemming from her role as Epstein’s ‘madam’ from 1994 to 2004.

They belong to a literal satanic cult that goes back thousands of years. This much is clear now. Knowing this, what are we doing here? What is it going to take to actually wake everyone else up? We need arrests.

The future Monarchs say their piece.

The British political world has turned upside down with failing Prime Minister Keir Starmer fighting for his political life over his appointment of Jeffrey Epstein’s friend Lord Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US, even though Starmer knew the ‘Prince of Darkness’ had remained friends with the disgraced financier well after his conviction for sex crimes. And the scandal keeps besmirching the Royal family with the relentless influx of damaging information about former Prince Andrew coming from the US DOJ’s ‘Epstein Files’. So, the future Monarchs decided to break their silence over the scandal that became a major crisis in the Kingdom.

'It proves Anas Sarwar is a voice of no consequence within the Labour movement or the United Kingdom...' Shadow Secretary for Scotland Andrew Bowie on how Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar's condemnation of Keir Starmer will affect his own favourability.

Mark Carney and Doug Ford have been caught holding private discussions about the possibility of a spring election, with sources describing the talks as strategic and raising questions about the timing

David Menzies details how a seven-month investigation led to charges ranging from drug trafficking to conspiracy to commit murder for seven Toronto police officers.

The agency is funding research that officials say will determine autism causes...

The director of the National Institutes of Health said in a new interview that there’s a dearth of high-quality research into vaccines and autism and that the health agency is funding research that will determine the causes of autism. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the NIH’s director, told EpochTV’s “American Thought Leaders” in an interview released on Feb. 10 that he has read studies that have found no connection between the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine and autism. Bhattacharya sees the studies as robust. “For other vaccines, there actually isn’t this kind of rich literature,” he said.

In a People magazine report published on February 9, 2026, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz strongly urged Americans to get vaccinated against measles, saying, “Take the vaccine, please,” as the United States grapples with a significant resurgence of the highly contagious disease.

Dr. Oz’s appeal comes amid a dramatic rise in measles cases across multiple states, particularly in South Carolina, where over 900 people have been infected and at least 19 — including children — have been hospitalized in the worst outbreak since the disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. Measles, which was once controlled through widespread vaccination, has re-emerged in communities with declining immunization rates, prompting health officials to raise alarms.

In 2025, the US dollar suffered its largest annual drop in eight years. While some in the Trump administration continue to insist the White House believes in maintaining a “strong dollar,” investors don’t appear to be convinced.

Even with a rally in recent days, the dollar index (DX-Y.NYB) remains down about 1% from where it started the year, adding to the 9% drop seen in 2025. “Fundamentally, we think the recent injection of policy uncertainty will be sufficiently durable to keep the Dollar from making up lost ground,” foreign exchange strategists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a recent client note.

For decades, the dominance of the United States has been primarily based on the strength of the U.S. dollar.

Having the main reserve currency of the world has meant that everyone else has wanted and needed our currency. In fact, our currency is our number one export. Most Americans don’t realize this, but far more dollars are used outside the United States than are used inside the United States. Having such a strong currency for such an extended period of time has allowed us to enjoy a standard of living that is far beyond what we actually deserve. So what is going to happen now that the rest of the world is starting to move away from the U.S. dollar?

Substantive change has occurred in the subjects examined in my second book, Gold and Liberty (AIER, 1995), since it was published three decades ago.

That change has been mostly negative, unfortunately, especially during the first quarter of this century. As economic liberty has decreased, gold has increased, a historical pattern which is by no means random. The theme of Gold and Liberty is straightforward: the statuses of gold-based money and political-economic liberty are intimately related. When a government is sound, so also is money. One of the book’s premises is that sound money is gold money (or gold-based money) because it’s economically grounded, non-political, and exhibits a fairly steady purchasing power over long periods. A second premise is that while sound government makes sound money possible, sound money alone can’t ensure fiscal-monetary integrity in public affairs.

Discord’s age gates also hinge on constant behavioral monitoring that shadows users across the platform.

Discord is preparing to make age classification a constant background process across its platform. Beginning next month, every account will default to a teen-appropriate experience unless the user takes steps to prove adulthood. Age determination will sit underneath routine activity, shaping what people can see, say, and join. For accounts that are not verified as adult, access will narrow immediately. Age-restricted servers and channels will be blocked, voice participation in live “stage” channels will be disabled, and automated filters will apply to content Discord identifies as graphic or sensitive.

Berlin treats the internet as annexed territory, asserting control wherever Germans can read a post.

German authorities have escalated their long-running attempt to enforce domestic speech regulations against a US-based platform with no corporate presence in the country, issuing a €31,650 ($37,421) penalty demand to Gab.com under Germany’s Network Enforcement Act, known as NetzDG. The enforcement notice, dated 22 December 2025 and issued by the Federal Office of Justice in Bonn, seeks payment of fines first assessed in early 2021. The official notice states that a penalty was imposed following a 14 January 2021 order and that the amount is now considered enforceable, according to the document. The accounting records list a €30,000 fine tied directly to NetzDG, with additional fees added over time.

A report by Charisma highlighted a striking development from a major American megachurch that has been drawing both attention and criticism from Christian observers after staging what many are calling a “bizarre” Super Bowl halftime-style performance during its Sunday worship service.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Crossroads Church in Ohio featured an elaborate “halftime show” as part of its sermon experience that more closely resembled a secular entertainment event than traditional worship. According to the Charisma report, the production included a mash-up of contemporary pop culture elements — from K-Pop themed performers inspired by KPop Demon Hunters to songs associated with artists like Bad Bunny, The Ramones, Bon Jovi, Cardi B, and Olivia Dean — complete with floating beach balls and performance staging in the sanctuary.

Glamorizing weight loss drugs amid soaring health concerns

During the Super Bowl, viewed by hundreds of millions, tennis millionaire Serena Williams starred in a surreal ad for telehealth company Ro, portraying herself as a sleek, dancing avatar promoting GLP-1 weight loss injections. The spot, which aired to families and children nationwide, depicted Williams injecting the drug while touting its ease, turning a serious medical intervention into a glossy performance that reeks of Big Pharma overreach. This ad arrives as GLP-1 drugs face mounting scrutiny for severe side effects, including links to cancer, heart problems, and chronic diseases. Yet here is Williams, a supposed role model for strength and discipline, reduced to a scantily dressed seductress promoter for quick-fix pharmaceuticals.

Amazon shells out $20 million to convince Americans that killer AI is just a joke

Amazon dropped a strange Super Bowl ad featuring Chris Hemsworth imagining all the ways their new AI-powered Alexa+ could slaughter him, only to shrug it off with a spa booking. The ad comes across as an attempt to normalize the surveillance nightmare creeping into our homes while disturbing real-world AI advances unfold unchecked. The ad, which aired during Super Bowl LX Sunday, opens with Hemsworth strutting into his kitchen holding a massive snake he found in the garden, while his wife, Elsa Pataky, chats with the sleek new Alexa+ device. It casually reschedules her meeting and summons her car, but Hemsworth flips out, declaring the “full-on AI” will turn on them.

According to a Business Insider report by Ellen Thomas published on February 6, 2026, major technology companies—including Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta, and Microsoft—are ramping up capital expenditures on artificial intelligence infrastructure to an unprecedented $600 billion in 2026.

The outsized investment marks what some analysts are calling a new era of private-sector infrastructure spending, rivaling transformative historical periods like the Gilded Age or the Information Age. The bulk of this spending is being funneled into data centers, specialized chips, and other AI-related hardware as these firms compete to build the backbone of next-generation generative AI systems.

A recent New York Post report reveals that leaked U.S. Air Force surveillance drone footage appears to show unidentified aerial objects moving through military and civilian airspace over the Middle East, raising fresh questions about the nature and origin of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

According to the report, the videos were made public by investigative journalists and UAP researchers including George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell, who say the clips show objects that defy easy explanation. One clip, captured on Aug. 23, 2012, allegedly shows three orb-like lights in a triangular formation over the Persian Gulf, recorded by an MQ-9 Reaper drone’s infrared sensor. These objects reportedly move abruptly without detectable heat or propulsion signatures—behavior that doesn’t align with known aircraft technology.

