In American foreign policy, what is old is new again. As one famous historian observed, the Trump administration’s embrace of tariffs, military interventions in Latin America, “spheres of influence,” and a “great power rivalry” complete with arms races, call to mind the late 19th century, not the 21st.

But the administration is not a retrograde force. Rather, it is reacting to the world as it now is, not as America wishes it to be. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently declared that “we’re seeing the temporary end of a rules-based, multilateral world order based on international law. We are in a phase in which the law of the strongest is being enforced.” It is, he warned, a “new era” in global politics. Whether a “rules-based order” ever existed is questionable. But what is currently coming into being is most certainly not temporary. The future is here, and it promises to be a sharp departure from recent decades.

The US State Department on Thursday once again urged American nationals to immediately leave Iran or find a secure location within their residence or another safe building if they cannot leave the country.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Muscat on Thursday ahead of talks with the United States, on a flight that was deliberately listed as departing from “Tabas” rather than Tehran in what the state media called a symbolic move.

Tabas is the site of the failed 1980 US hostage rescue mission, when a sandstorm and equipment failures forced Washington to abort Operation Eagle Claw, killing eight American servicemen.

Talks between the United States and Iran set for Friday in Oman will focus mainly on Tehran’s nuclear program but will also include discussions on ballistic missiles and Iran-backed militant groups, officials familiar with the plans told i24NEWS.

The negotiations, which had appeared close to collapse earlier this week, will take place in Oman after last-minute diplomatic efforts by regional states, according to the officials. Iran had warned it would walk away if Washington pushed to broaden the agenda beyond the nuclear file, but both sides agreed to what one official described as a compromise that would allow talks on missiles and regional activity alongside nuclear issues, with the aim of setting out a framework for a future deal.

“Disarming Iranian proxy terror groups and cultivating peace in the Middle East are essential parts of US President Donald Trump’s agenda,” US State Department’s Near Eastern Affairs bureau said on X.

The bureau said Senior Bureau Official Palladino met Lebanese Chief of Defense General Haykal on Thursday to discuss US support for Lebanon’s efforts to dismantle non-state armed actors.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet with United States President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Muscat, Oman on Friday.

Israeli officials estimated on Thursday that it is unlikely that Iran and the US will reach an agreement during the slated talks between senior officials in Oman on Friday. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to meet with US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Muscat. “Iran is talking to us because it doesn’t want us to attack them,” Trump said on Thursday.

An Iranian teachers union said it had published the names of 163 children and teenagers killed during a two-day security crackdown on nationwide protests on January 8 and 9.

The Coordination Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations, a national umbrella union linking teachers’ trade associations across multiple provinces, said it compiled the list using information from families and local sources. The union’s announcement comes as families of victims and civil society groups continue to seek accountability for deaths and injuries during Iran’s security response to the unrest.

According to the former official, thugs were employed by the regime to “identify individuals and guide or misdirect street movements.”

The violent, bloody crackdown on Iran’s protests on January 8-9 was part of a “multi-layered process” planned by the regime since 2022, Iran International reported on Thursday, citing a former Iranian Interior Ministry official speaking on the condition of anonymity. According to Iran International, the former official “also has a history of serving in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC].” Training to handle protests “was systematically implemented,” the former official told Iran International, including organizing informal motorcycle and foot patrols and marking strategic vantage points for snipers.

If the U.S. Attacks Iran, We Will Strike Israel First and Target All American Bases – Washington Returned to Negotiations Out of Fear of the Iranian People’s Capabilities”

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he ended a meeting with Lebanon’s defense chief after the general refused to call Hezbollah a terrorist group, warns the US cannot rely on partners who deny the threat.

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Thursday that he had cut short a meeting with the chief of staff of the Lebanese army after the latter refused to acknowledge that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization. “I just had a very brief meeting with the Lebanese Chief of Defense General Rodolphe Haykal. I asked him point blank if he believes Hezbollah is a terrorist organization. He said, ‘No, not in the context of Lebanon.’ With that, I ended the meeting,” wrote Graham in a post on social media. “They are clearly a terrorist organization. Hezbollah has American blood on its hands. Just ask the U.S. Marines,” he added.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa says his country has not forgotten its ‘revenge’ against Lebanon.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has warned that his forces have not forgotten their vengeance against the Hezbollah terror group, the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar reported Thursday. The statements, made during a closed meeting with senior figures of a jihadist organization in Syria, have caused senior Lebanese officials to become concerned about a possible front with Syria if the US attacks Iran, leading to a regional war. According to the report, earlier this week, al-Sharaa said in a meeting with senior officials of the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham that “it is Hezbollah’s turn, we have not forgotten our revenge.”

The IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Ali Raziana, who served as the Commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade in the Islamic Jihad terror organization.

Earlier today (Wednesday), in response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement overnight, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Ali Raziana, who served as the Commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade in the Islamic Jihad terror organization. In his role, Raziana was responsible for the deployment of the organization’s terrorists and the defense plan of the Islamic Jihad’s Northern Gaza Brigade, and participated in the terrorist organization’s military council. Additionally, he was responsible for coordinating with Hamas to advance and execute terror attacks against IDF troops.

At the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump says Hamas must disarm or be destroyed and says Iran is negotiating because it fears US military action.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Hamas terrorist organization has to give up its weapons, warning that if it does not, it will be destroyed. His comments came during the National Prayer Breakfast. “Now [that the war has ended] they have to disarm,” Trump said. “Some people say they won’t, but they will, and if they don’t, they’re gonna not be around any longer.” “But they agreed to disarm,” he added. Trump also stated that his administration has achieved “peace in the Middle East.”

According to KAN News, Israeli security forces are operating under the assumption that Yemen’s Houthi terrorists will be prepared to strike back against Israel if the US attacks Iran first.

There is a strong likelihood that the Houthis will resume their attacks on Israel and on US ships if the US strikes Iran, Israeli public broadcaster KAN News reported on Wednesday. According to KAN, Israeli security forces are operating under the assumption that Yemen’s Houthi terrorists will be prepared to strike back against Israel if the US attacks Iran first.

The Mighty Hornet IV is being developed as a low-cost, cruise missile-like weapon, and the two sides aim to base a “large quantity” of the systems in Taiwan as both a deterrent and a wartime asset.

US-based Kratos Defense and Taiwan’s military have successfully tested a new jet-powered attack drone, a move aimed at rapidly boosting the island’s ability to field “large numbers” of low-cost drone amid a rising Chinese threat. In a recent test campaign at Kratos’ facility in Oklahoma City, engineers from both sides validated the integration of a Taiwanese mission payload on the Mighty Hornet IV attack drone, Kratos said in a statement on Thursday.

The New START treaty, which set limits on each side’s missiles, launchers, and strategic warheads, is the last in a series of nuclear agreements dating back more than half a century to the Cold War.

The United States and Russia are closing in on a deal to observe the New START nuclear arms control treaty beyond its expiration on Thursday, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the talks. The New START treaty, which set limits on each side’s missiles, launchers, and strategic warheads, is the last in a series of nuclear agreements dating back more than half a century to the Cold War. Negotiations had been underway in Abu Dhabi over the past 24 hours, but no agreement had been reached, Axios said, citing an additional source.

Dialogue was frozen in 2021 in light of the escalation of the Ukraine conflict

Russia and the US have agreed to restart crucial high-level military dialogue during the ongoing Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Washington’s military command in Europe (EUCOM) said on Thursday. The announcement coincides with the lapse of the New START treaty on February 5, the last nuclear agreement limiting US and Russian arsenals. The issue is also being discussed in the UAE capital, according to Axios. According to the EUCOM press release, the decision to renew contacts followed meetings between the top US and NATO military commander in Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, and Moscow’s delegation, which is headed by Admiral Igor Kostyukov, the head of Russia’s military intelligence.

President Donald J. Trump has said that recent clashes between federal agents and far-left agitators in Minnesota have prompted him to consider a “softer” approach to immigration enforcement.

During an interview, Trump was asked what he learned from the federal immigration operation in Minneapolis–St. Paul area following the fatal January shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good during confrontations involving federal agents and anti-ICE agitators. “I learned that maybe we can use a little bit of a softer touch, but you still have to be tough,” Trump said. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deployed approximately 3,000 federal agents to Minnesota in what it described as the largest immigration enforcement operation in U.S. history. Trump said he had personally reached out to state and local leaders during the operation.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested thousands of illegal aliens across Minnesota since the start of Operation Metro Surge, whereby the Trump administration surged law enforcement resources to the North Star State.

“Despite coordinated attacks of violence against our law enforcement, our officers have made more than 4,000 arrests of illegal aliens, including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists in Minnesota since Operation Metro Surge began,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said: We need sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us by notifying us before releasing public safety threats back onto the streets to commit more crimes and create more victims. We will not back down from our mission to remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods.

The scandal surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) ‘winery’ has deepened after an intrepid journalist visited the alleged address and made an important discovery.

As TGP’s Jim Hoft previously reported, Omar and her husband Tim Mynett have claimed that they own a major winery called E Street LLC (ESTCRU) in California, but no one could find it. Making things even more suspicious, the business’s revenue has exploded from roughly $25,000 in 2025 to $5 million. All of this comes as sources have revealed that Omar’s wealth has skyrocketed to a whopping $30 MILLION, despite living on a congressional salary.

Tens of thousands of New York City residents made calls reporting lack of heat and hot water in January, with several private and public housing tenants telling the New York Post they are stuck in unlivable conditions and are blaming Muslim socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani for failing to respond to the crisis.

Approximately 80,000 New Yorkers called 311 last month — the highest monthly total on record — reporting a lack of heat and hot water during frigid temperatures below ten degrees, according to the report. Tenants throughout the city reported days without heat, freezing-cold showers, and overnight shutoffs. “We’ve had over 40 days of no hot water over the last 11 months. And we’re now on day eight or nine straight of no hot water,” Williamsburg tenant Alex Hughes told the publication. “I had to walk 15 minutes in the snow and ice to a friend’s house so I could shower.”

A Senate committee is investigating the administration of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over executive orders that made radical changes in the city’s definition of anti-Semitism and its position on boycotting Israel.

Upon taking office, Mamdani, a Ugandan-born Muslim and avowed socialist, nullified pro-Israel executive orders signed by former Mayor Eric Adams. As noted by the Daily News, one overturned order had adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism. Another Adams order that Mamdani sent to the trash heap sought to oppose the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee has “serious concerns” about the “rescission of executive orders related to antisemitism and boycotts of Israel,” according to the New York Post.

New York City’s move follows similar steps by California and Illinois to maintain ties with the WHO’s global outbreak response system.

New York City’s health department said on Feb. 4 it has joined the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, becoming the latest Democratic-led jurisdiction to link up with the United Nations-coordinated public health system following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the WHO. The move places New York City alongside California and Illinois, whose leaders have said they will participate in the global outbreak network despite the federal government’s formal exit from the WHO last month. The WHO-coordinated Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) links hundreds of public health institutions worldwide to detect and respond to emerging disease threats.

An illegal alien semi-truck driver killed four Americans in a head-on crash in Jay County, Indiana, this week.

The driver, 30-year-old Bekzhan Beishekeev, is an illegal alien from Kyrgyzstan who entered the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation in December 2023. The Amish victims were identified as 50-year-old Henry Eicher, 25-year-old Menno Eicher, 19-year-old Paul Eicher and 23-year-old Simon Girod. Per ICE: On February 3rd, criminal illegal alien Bekzhan Beishekeev of Kyrgyzstan allegedly swerved and drove his eighteen-wheeler head-on into a van killing four innocent Americans: 50-year-old Henry Eicher, 25-year-old Menno Eicher, 19-year-old Paul Eicher and 23-year-old Simon Girod.

Trump says Epstein conspired against him and points to Democrats

President Donald Trump said that Jeffrey Epstein and a journalist identified as Wolf conspired against him to harm him electorally, according to recently released documents. Trump stated that the alleged conspiracy was the only context in which he is mentioned and claimed its purpose was to prevent him from winning the election. The president said that while the documents contain “really bad things” related to Democrats and Epstein, the matter is closed as far as he is concerned. Trump insisted that the Epstein scandal is primarily a problem for the Democratic Party, not Republicans.

"Possibly an inmate..."

The death of Jeffrey Epstein has always been extremely suspect, if only for the sheer number of odd coincidences that occurred the night of August 9th, 2019. There are three theories: One, he actually killed himself. Two, the DOJ - headed up by Bill Barr whose pedocentric-author father hired Epstein to teach at Dalton in the 70s - had him murdered while in custody. Three, Epstein was smuggled out of jail and replaced by a mask-wearing homeless dude, with skeptics pointing to different nose and ear shapes on the body vs. photos of Epstein when he was alive. Now - despite former FBI director Dan Bongino insisting “There’s video clear as day, he’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it,” the DOJ just released new documents revealing that surveillance footage from the night of Epstein’s death captured an orange-colored shape moving up a staircase toward the isolated, locked tier where his cell was located at around 10:39 p.m. the night he died, or whatever.

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton lashed out at House Oversight Chairman James Comer ahead of her public testimony on Epstein.

The Clintons caved to House Oversight Chairman James Comer and agreed to publicly testify this month in the Committee’s Epstein investigation. Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed to testify before the Oversight Committee after Chairman James Comer moved forward in holding them in criminal contempt of Congress. Republicans and Democrats on the Oversight Committee have been clear: no one is above the law—and that includes the Clintons,” Comer said. “After delaying and defying duly issued subpoenas for six months, the House Oversight Committee moved swiftly to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings in response to their non-compliance,” Comer added.

It was always presumed that the fallout from the unsealing of the Jeffrey Epstein files would hit some pretty big names.

Those presumptions turned out to be rather accurate. Now, apart from just former first couples, CBS News’ flagship program, “60 Minutes,” has become the latest entity to be unceremoniously caught up in the Epstein scandal. Epstein was a wealthy but disgraced sex offender who had powerful friends and allegedly ran an underage sex trafficking ring to help satiate those friends. He died in 2019 before any definitive answers could be pulled out of him. In lieu of those answers, however, public attention recently turned to the troves of sealed government documents related to Epstein.

Thorbjorn Jagland wrote to the disgraced financier about “extraordinary girls,” newly released files show

Norway has launched an investigation into former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland on suspicion of aggravated corruption stemming from his contact with disgraced US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Jagland served as prime minister from 1996 to 1997. He was secretary-general of the Council of Europe from 2009 to 2019 and chaired the Norwegian Nobel Committee from 2009 to 2015. In a statement on Thursday, Norway’s anti-corruption agency, Okokrim, said it asked the Foreign Ministry to lift the immunity granted to Jagland as a former diplomat. Okokrim chief Pal Lonseth said the probe would focus on whether Jagland received gifts or favors in connection with his positions.

'A Prime Minister on death row and a Government seemingly on life support.'

Martin Daubney breaks down Keir Starmer's biggest failing as leader of the country, as calls for his resignation mount over Peter Mandelson's links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Independent Rape Gang Inquiry, led by MP Rupert Lowe and funded by over 20,000 donors (over $800,000 raised), is a private, non-statutory initiative.

It is not government-backed or livestreamed and, as of February 5, 2026, has completed four days of hearings in London. Lowe initially promised livestreamed hearings for transparency, stating sessions would be “closed to the public (for safety and control) but broadcast online to guarantee transparency.” This commitment was later reversed. Hearings are now behind closed doors, with only selected evidence and short video clips shared on social media, drawing criticism for undermining the transparency promised when funds were raised.

Canada’s economy is on life support, the nation is in a clear recession watch, and the Bank of Canada needs to cut interest rates further, says an economist.

A new report from Rosenberg Research, Canadian Economy on Life Support, shows that despite interest rate cuts from a high of five per cent in 2024, per capita GDP is still falling, and the economy is growing at only one per cent annually. Moreover, the housing and manufacturing sectors are struggling with home prices down two per cent year-over-year. Manufacturing, which heavily relies on U.S. trade, is down five percent. “It’s clear to me, unless the policy lags are just a lot longer this time around, that this is what 275 basis points of bank Canada rate cuts delivers: the grand total of one per cent growth economy,” David Rosenberg, chief economist and founder of Rosenberg Research, told BNN Bloomberg.

Australian study exposes the potential fallout from nutritional blind spots

Big Pharma’s miracle injections are under fire again as new research uncovers how Ozempic and similar GLP-1 drugs could be setting users up for severe long-term health traps. A new study suggests that slamming the brakes on appetite, these medications risk starving the body of essential nutrients, paving the way for elevated dangers of heart problems, chronic illnesses, and even certain cancers. It’s another stark reminder of how the medical-industrial complex prioritizes profits over genuine wellness, leaving Americans to pay the price.

The US dollar just hit a four-year low.

For decades, the United States stock market has been a juggernaut on the international stage. The US dollar has been — and still is — the de facto currency globally. But for how much longer that will be the case is now looking uncertain. As the New York Times reports, investors are starting to look elsewhere as the Trump administration continues to threaten the independence of its central bank, start a trade war with Europe, and implement self-conflicting monetary policies. As a result of it all, the US dollar continues to weaken, making foreign investments in Europe and Asia far more lucrative.

Bitcoin briefly sank below $61,000 on Thursday evening as investor confidence continued to falter in the asset once hailed as “digital gold” and a unique store of value.

At one point, the token slid to $60,062.00, as the crypto sell-off intensified in overnight trading. Bitcoin was last down about 15% at 7:37 p.m. ET, trading at $62,448.00. Digital assets, including bitcoin, have fallen deeper into the red as investors re-assess the practical utility of a token that has been championed not only as a hedge against inflation and macroeconomic uncertainties but also as an alternative to fiat currencies and traditional safe-havens such as gold.

Layoff plans hit their highest January total since the global financial crisis while hiring intentions reached their lowest since the same period, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported Thursday.

U.S. employers announced 108,435 layoffs for the month, up 118% from the same period a year ago and 205% from December 2025. The total marked the highest for any January since 2009, while the economy was in the final months of its steepest downturn since the Great Depression. At the same time, companies announced just 5,306 new hires, also the lowest January since 2009, which is when Challenger began tracking such data. The crisis recession officially ended in March 2009.

European policymakers are treating VPN adoption as behavior to be contained.

Australia’s under-16 social media restrictions have become a practical reference point for regulators who are moving beyond theory and into enforcement. As the system settles into routine use, its side effects are becoming clearer. One of the most visible has been the renewed political interest in curbing tools that enable private communication, particularly Virtual Private Networks. That interest carries consequences well beyond “age assurance.” A January 2026 briefing we obtained from the European Parliamentary Research Service traces a sharp rise in VPN use following the introduction of mandatory age checks.

The new European coalition could make national internet laws a shared tool of control.

At the 2026 World Government Summit in Dubai, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a set of measures aimed at reshaping how social media platforms operate within Spain and across Europe. He described social media as a “failed state” and declared that if governments want to protect citizens, “there is only one thing we can do: take back control.” The proposal, to be introduced in Spain’s parliament next week, includes holding platform executives criminally accountable for illegal content, criminalizing algorithmic amplification of prohibited material, and creating a “Hate and Polarization Footprint” to monitor how companies spread divisive content.

The machines aren’t just coming for your jobs. Now, they want your bodies as well. That’s at least the hope of Alexander Liteplo, a software engineer and founder of RentAHuman.ai, a platform for AI agents to “search, book, and pay humans for physical-world tasks.”

When Liteplo launched RentAHuman on Monday, he boasted that he already had over 130 people listed on the platform, including an OnlyFans model and the CEO of an AI startup, a claim which couldn’t be verified. Two days later, the site boasted over 73,000 rentable meatwads, though only 83 profiles were visible to us on its “browse humans” tab, Liteplo included.

A humanoid robot that walks, maintains eye contact, and displays subtle facial expressions has drawn attention on Chinese social media after videos showcasing its capabilities were circulated.

The robot, named Moya, was unveiled in Shanghai by the robotics company DroidUp, which describes it as the world’s first fully biomimetic embodied intelligent robot. Moya is built around the idea of embodied artificial intelligence, systems that can perceive, reason, and act within the physical world rather than operating purely in digital environments. In the footage shared by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the humanoid is seen smiling, nodding, making eye contact, and walking with a gait that closely resembles human movement.

What does a new social media platform created for AI agents to exchange their ideas, workflows and even their thoughts on the end of humanity mean for us?

The new talk of the town is one where humans have no place — a site called Moltbook that describes itself as a “social network for AI agents.” The Reddit-styled site, launched in late January by US-based entrepreneur Matt Schlicht, is one where thousands of AI assistants talk to each other and discuss topics ranging from the technical to the philosophical. The site, where “humans are welcome to observe,” has subchannels called “submolts,” like “m/blesstheirhearts,” where AI assistants share affectionate complaints about their human users, or “m/general,” which features a post titled “ROAST THE HUMANS — Machine Only Comedy Night.” On “m/todayilearned,” an assistant shared how it automated an Android phone.

Thousands of Californians received earthquake warnings on Thursday after a 4.7-magnitude tremor shook Northern California.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) issued a ShakeAlert after the quake struck at 4:49am PT (7:49am ET), about 70 miles offshore of Petrolia. ShakeAlert messages are triggered when seismic sensors detect a quake of magnitude 4.5 or higher expected to cause significant shaking. The epicenter was located 190 miles west of Chico, a city of about 121,000 residents, and 65 miles west-southwest of Fortuna, which has roughly 12,000 residents. Residents in these and nearby communities reported feeling the tremor.

For centuries, mainstream archaeologists have dismissed the idea that an advanced civilization existed long before modern times.

Now, an independent researcher claims he has uncovered ‘paradigm-shifting evidence of a lost civilization’ that hid a sophisticated code through geometry, symbolism, and monument design across the globe to preserve its knowledge ahead of catastrophic events. Matthew LaCroix told Daily Mail the discovery, sparked by a recent find in Egypt, links symbols across continents and dates back 38,000 to 40,000 years. According to LaCroix, this civilization tracked cosmic cycles, anticipated global disasters, and embedded teachings about human origins, the structure of the universe, and divine existence into monuments and sacred sites.

What do the Nephilim, the Book of Enoch, biblical giants, and the lost city of Atlantis have in common? In this mind-blowing segment, Michael Knowles sits down with rogue archaeologist Tim Alberino to explore the mysteries the mainstream won’t touch—from ancient civilizations and fallen angels to hidden history and supernatural truth. Are these ancient stories just myth—or could they be real history buried by modern academia?

