One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Trump, during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, indicated that he will reinstate his 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico to protect Americans from the drugs and murderers crossing the southern and northern borders.

President Trump’s press conference with Marcon came after a meeting with the French President on Russia-Ukraine peace discussions…When asked by a reporter if the previously suspended tariffs on Mexico and Canada are going back into effect on March 1, President Trump said, "The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule."

President Donald J. Trump may be poised to reinstate Title 42, a public health order used during the COVID-19 pandemic to expel over three million asylum-seeking illegal immigrants. Despite its suspension in May 2023 by the Biden government, documents obtained by CBS News suggest that Trump plans to use this order again to deport illegal immigrants, citing public health risks.

In addition to bolstering his administration’s defense of mass deportations in federal court, Trump’s invoking of Title 42 could also allow for border officials to more effectively bar asylum seekers from entering the United States. The order, directed through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), expands certain authorities under a public health declaration for border officials and allows them to circumvent normal U.S. immigration statutes and international agreements.

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk notified thousands of federal workers over the weekend that they must submit a list of five accomplishments they achieved last week by Monday at 11:59 PM or face possible firing. The memo came after President Donald J. Trump urged Musk and DOGE to be more aggressive in cutting government waste and employee redundancies across federal agencies.

Despite Musk’s order, not all federal agencies say they will comply. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Department of Defense (DoD) all instructed their personnel not to comply with the order. Initially, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. informed his agency’s employees to comply but rescinded the directive late Sunday night.

A shocking report has revealed that certain Deep State employees are into some of the most disgusting things imaginable. Worse, they are sharing their sick desires all on the taxpayer’s dime.

The City Journal’s Chris Rufo and Hannah Grossman announced on Monday that they had obtained chat logs from the NSA’s Intelink messaging program, which exposed a secret chat room used by agency employees. The chat logs date back over two years and feature several X-rated topics, including fetishes, kink, and sex.

Leftist state governments continue to make the same mistakes over and over again because they are always rewarded and never punished...

Only two months ago Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed that he was going to "Trump proof" California with a $50 million "litigation fund" designed to frustrate the President's efforts to deport illegal immigrants. Today, Newsom is asking the federal government for over $40 billion in relief funds for aftermath of the Los Angeles wild fires. The question is, should Newsom get those dollars no questions asked? Or, should California be forced to make concessions on some of their more destructive policies?

"Every person in your family or community living on nuts and bolts and berries has had his life stolen by the bureaucratic blob. And, we are going to get it all back..."

So essentially the entire town of Washington, D.C. has been stealing. The anomalies are those who are not stealing. $4.7 trillion, almost impossible to trace, represents two-thirds of the annual U.S. budget. And if it’s happening in the U.S., it is happening everywhere: France, Canada, the U.K., Germany, where budgetary processes are probably even more opaque than those of the U.S. How does the Department of Defence have a $35 trillion black hole?

A Delta flight en route from Atlanta to South Carolina was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday morning after the cabin filled with smoke or haze.

According to reports, the smoke was coming from the flightdeck. The plane returned to Atlanta International Airport and all 94 passengers and crew were forced to evacuate via the emergency slides. No injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the smoke.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered the shutdown of the U.S. military base in Alexandroupoli, Greece, according to Greek newspaper Dimokratia.

The decision marked a shift in U.S. military strategy in the region and raised concerns among Greek officials. The base in Alexandroupoli has been a key logistical hub for U.S. and NATO operations in southeastern Europe. Its presence had been a point of contention, particularly with Turkey, which has long opposed U.S. military operations in the region. According to Greek media, Trump’s decision to dismantle the military presence in Alexandroupoli came after a joint request from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As noted by the Greek newspaper, if confirmed, the move represents a diplomatic concession that could alter the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On Monday the Pentagon sent a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber and a formation of supporting fighter jets over Estonian airspace, very close to Russia's doorstep.

Crucially the large bomber is capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and reports say the accompanying F-35A Lightning II fighter jets approached the Russian border during the flight. Watch the provocative flyover of Baltic territory below:

In a somber commemoration of the three years of the war in Ukraine, a large number of mostly European leaders traveled to Kiev to demonstrate their support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime.

This comes as Ukraine is suffering repeated defeats on the battlefield, and is now under pressure by U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s administration to engage in the peace process with Russia.

EU foreign ministers adopted a 16th package of sanctions against Russia, which targets a cryptocurrency exchange for the first time, a Council statement said.

Diplomats last week said the sanctions would include a ban on primary aluminum imports and the sale of gaming consoles while also listing 73 vessels of the so-called shadow fleet used to evade sanctions. The aluminum ban will be phased in, with no more than 275,000 tonnes of imports allowed for one year before the ban takes effect on February 26 next year. A further exception is provided until the end of December 2026 for up to 50,000 tonnes contracted before February 25, the legislation showed.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump sought to smooth over a transatlantic rift on Ukraine Monday, with the US president eyeing a deal to end Russia’s invasion “within weeks” backed by European peacekeepers.

Hosting Macron at the White House on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, Trump also said he expected Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to visit this week or next, to sign a deal giving Washington access to Kyiv’s minerals. Trump hailed Macron as a “very special man” as they shared one of their trademark macho handshakes in the Oval Office — with the French president seeking to use his ties with Trump to shore up support for Ukraine.

WASHINGTON, DC — Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Breitbart News exclusively on Monday that the United States voted against a United Nations measure bashing the Russians for the war in Ukraine earlier in the day because it was “antagonistic” and ran counter to the efforts to bring both sides to the table and end the war.

After the U.S. voted against the broader resolution, which passed the full United Nations, the U.S. later led a narrower resolution that called for an end to the war that did pass the U.N. Security Council. Rubio, who sat down for a lengthy exclusive on-camera interview with Breitbart News in the State Department’s podcast studio on Monday evening, responded to these developments for the first time on record in this interview.

The Kremlin has no information suggesting a deal could be reached within days, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said he has no information that a deal ending the Ukraine conflict is just days away, as claimed by the White House, RBK business daily has reported. Peskov made the remarks on Monday in response to a question about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s statement that US President Donald Trump was optimistic a peace agreement could be reached soon.

“I believe there will be some clarifications from my colleague in Washington,” Peskov stated. “I do not have such information at the moment,” he replied when asked about possible prerequisites for ending the hostilities and whether the issue was being discussed at the highest level or between Russian and US representatives.

The Russian president has affirmed the value of the region’s role in future negotiations

Europe’s participation in the negotiation process on Ukraine is essential, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. However, European representatives cannot demand anything from Russia, he added in an interview published on Monday. Putin commented on last week's talks in Saudi Arabia, which were focused on restoring trust between Moscow and Washington, and excluded Ukrainian and EU leaders. Putin explained that “to resolve complex and even acute issues”, including the Ukrainian crisis, Russia and the US had to “take the first step”, which is “building trust”.

Moscow could explore joint development of mineral deposits in the new Russian regions, the Russian president has said

Moscow is ready to work with Washington in developing rare earth mineral deposits, including in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. The ‘rare earths’ deal US President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing for with Ukraine “doesn’t concern” Moscow, Putin said in an interview with Russia 1 TV journalist Pavel Zarubin on Monday. The actual value of Ukraine’s rare earth mineral deposits remains to be seen, the Russian leader noted.

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should accept engaging in negotiations toward peace and economic partnership with the United States, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Sunday. "Zelensky should come to the table, because this economic partnership is an important thing for the future of his country, and we hope that he will very soon," Pete Hegseth told Fox News. A peace deal to resolve the conflict in Ukraine could be finalized "rather quickly," US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff said in his turn.

Britain’s left-wing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has removed several portraits of the country’s iconic former wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament, along with other British heroes.

Around five portraits of Churchill were removed from the walls in several areas of the parliamentary estate, including a picture of the former permier standing next to the Cenotaph, Britain’s main national war memorial, in 1945. Alongside Churchill, the Labour government has also removed portraits of Arthur Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington, another former prime minister and noted for defeating Napoleon Bonaparte at the Battle of Waterloo.

Concerns grow over police intimidation tactics as officers confront citizens for lawful online speech.

UK’s crusade against free speech is starting to look like it’s increasingly turning the police into a political tool – which would be wholly incompatible with any democracy. Other than suppressing speech, these practices waste valuable police time and resources in a country experiencing soaring crime rates. The latest story about officers showing up at people’s doors for expressing their lawful opinions online concerns 54-year-old Helen Jones, who recently posted messages critical of the ruling Labour on Facebook, only to have police at her home 48 hours later.

Preliminary results for Germany’s national elections, released by the Federal Returning Officer in Berlin on Monday, have confirmed a significant shift to the right.

The nominally center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) formerly led by Angela Merkel emerged as the leading party, securing 28.5 percent of the vote and 208 seats in the 630-seat parliament. The populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) made historic gains, doubling its vote share from 10.4 percent in 2021 to 20.8 percent and increasing its seats from 83 to a provisional 152—the best result in the party’s history. Despite a theoretical majority with the AfD, it remains unlikely the CDU, led by Friedrich Merz, will form a coalition with them. The CDU is part of a long-standing effort by establishment political parties to marginalize the AfD. Instead, a so-called “grand coalition” government alongside left-wing parties, such as the Social Democrats led by outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is far more likely.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has secured second place in the country's snap election, exposing deep national polarization, German political analyst Dr. Gregor Spitzen told Sputnik.

"Voting for the AfD is a form of political protest. A loud 'no' to the systemic political parties that have opened the door to terrorists in Germany and led the country into recession and deindustrialization," Spitzen said. The divide is also geographical, with Eastern Germany (the former GDR) showing strong support for the Euroskeptic party. Spitzen attributed this to East Germans’ strong sense of national identity and critical thinking —qualities he believes are nearly lost in the West.

Before the election, he and CDU promised strict border controls. Promises made to be broken... and the German people bought it. His party won the most votes. When will they learn?

Saudi Arabia's defense minister flew to Washington to discuss bilateral relations with the US and issues of common interests, the Saudi defense ministry said on Monday.

The Saudi defense ministry did not reveal reasons for the visit, but it comes after the kingdom had recently hosted US and Russian officials to discuss the war in Ukraine and restoring broader Russia-US ties.

The sanctions were being done to "stem the flow of revenue the regime uses to fund destabilizing activities."

The US has decided to impose sanctions on eight entities engaged in Iranian petroleum and petrochemical trade and is identifying eight vessels as their blocked property, the State Department announced on Tuesday. The State Department cited the reason for the sanctions as being part of US President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure campaign on Iran." It added that the "Iranian regime continues to destabilize global security with its nuclear threat, ballistic missile program, and support for terrorist groups."

Iran's highest-ranking military officer has publicly advocated for privatization as the nation faces chronic energy shortages and rampant inflation.

“The model for the country's salvation is to turn to the people. If we want to solve the economy, the solution is to turn to the private sector and entrust work to the people," Major General Mohammad Bagheri said. Iran's armed forces, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in particular, have benefited from previous waves of privatisation, taking over fully or in part the companies and businesses that the government puts up for sale.

Iran holds discussions with Germany, France, and Britain regarding its nuclear program. Senior Iranian diplomat says both sides "exchanged views on nuclear and sanctions lifting issues" and agreed to continue talks.

Iran engaged in discussions on Monday with European powers Germany, France, and Britain regarding its nuclear program, said a senior Iranian diplomat quoted by AFP. The meeting, held in Geneva, was described as constructive, according to the news agency. Iran, which faces sanctions due to its nuclear activities, and the European trio, known as the E3, had previously met in January for a second round of talks within two months. Their earlier discussions took place late last year in New York.

93 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while 18 countries, including Israel, opposed it.

Israel has voted against an "advanced, comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine" at the United Nations General Assembly, the European Union stated in a post on X/Twitter on Monday. The post shared that 93 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while 18 countries, including Israel, opposed it. Israel’s stance places it alongside nations such as Russia, North Korea, and the United States.

Hamas later responded to his statements on its Telegram channel that his words were taken "out of context."

A senior Hamas official admitted in an interview with The New York Times on Monday that if he had known the destruction that would be brought on to Gaza because of the October 7 attacks, he would have never agreed to it. The Qatar-based head of Hamas's foreign relations office, Mousa Abu Marzouk, told NYT that he was not informed about the specific details that were being planned. "If it was expected that what happened would happen, there wouldn't have been October 7," he said.

The hostage-release ceremonies that Hamas has been holding throughout the first phase of the ceasefire have significantly harmed the terror group’s chances to remain in power in Gaza, two international diplomats tell The Times of Israel.

Hamas has sought to use the ceremonies to demonstrate that it remains in control of the coastal enclave after over 15 months of war with Israel. Israel and others have rejected the displays as “humiliating” and demanded they stop before any more prisoners are released in exchange for hostages. A senior Arab diplomat and a senior European Union diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity say that the performances have led the Trump administration to massively ratchet up its pressure on its Arab allies to advance a plan for the post-war management of Gaza that sees Hamas removed from power.

Before Assad’s fall, Netanyahu never would have considered extending Israel’s protection to the Syrian Druze. That he is doing so now underscores how much has changed.

Israel has not yet achieved “absolute victory” in Gaza – a fact painfully evident each time Hamas releases hostages in staged propaganda displays. Yet its military actions over the past 16 months have reshaped the Middle East. Two days after the October 7 massacre, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, “We will change the face of the Middle East.” On Sunday, in a speech to soldiers graduating from the IDF Ground Forces officers’ course, he reminded his audience of that statement. Indeed, this transformation is underway. Its extent became clear on Sunday, when Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun made statements that would have been unthinkable just months ago.

An agreement signed with Qatar by the Biden administration in August 2024, that is ostensibly aimed at more effectively fighting terrorism, compromises Americans' rights and freedoms. Under it, the U.S. must, if requested, provide information about Americans' race, ethnicity, political and religious views, and sexuality.

It is important to note that Qatar is the foremost supporter of Islamist terrorist organizations and movements in the world and that it is still hosting the headquarters of Hamas and the Taliban. The state-owned Al-Jazeera channel incites to terrorism, supports Hamas and other terrorist organizations, by Qatar, and promotes antisemitism and the Holocaust.[1] It will be recalled that media have reported that in or around 2017, Qatar hired former CIA operative Kevin Chalker and his company to spy on U.S. lawmakers Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Tom Cotton, Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, and Representative Ed Royce, who is former chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who opposed Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Alexa Lavoie examines how taxpayer-funded programs are being utilized to enable a surge of migrants entering Canada while also covering the expenses associated with their resettlement.

Risk to the general public of acquiring the virus remains low, public health agency says

The Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday it's purchased 500,000 doses of a human vaccine to protect against avian influenza for those most at risk from being exposed to the virus by infected animals. PHAC said it had secured the initial supply of GSK's Arepanrix H5N1 A/America vaccine by leveraging an existing agreement. "While the current risk to the public remains low, individuals with higher-level exposure to infected animals are at increased risk and should take appropriate precautions," the agency said in a statement.

New public records for medics who change gender are wiped of previous suspensions and formal warnings it has emerged, after the General Medical Council confirmed that this is its policy. The Telegraph has the story about gender transition doctors.

Sandie Peggie’s case against NHS Fife for alleged harassment after the nurse raised concerns about a trans colleague has caused alarm among women and campaigners across the country. The NHS, she claims, was prioritising the rights of Dr Beth Upton, a trans doctor who was born male but insisted on using the women’s changing room, over her rights to a single-sex space. Now, it can be revealed that the General Medical Council (GMC), which regulates doctors, takes an even more extreme stance on trans medics – effectively scrubbing the public disciplinary history of gender transition doctors who change their identities in this way.

A groundbreaking study has sparked alarm across the globe, suggesting that vaping—often marketed as a safer alternative to smoking—may carry severe health risks, including heart disease, organ failure, and dementia.

Conducted by Dr. Maxime Boidin at Manchester Metropolitan University, this first-of-its-kind research challenges long-held assumptions about e-cigarettes and has been widely covered by mainstream outlets. While the complete data is yet to be published, the preliminary findings are raising urgent questions about the safety of vaping, a habit embraced by millions worldwide. According to a report from The Mirror, the study indicates that vaping could be as dangerous—if not more so—than traditional cigarette smoking.

Fresh signs have emerged that Americans are cutting back on eating out - and that is a worrying sign to the US economy

Texas Roadhouse had a bumper 2024 - as customers snapped up its steak dinners for $20 - but its sales have slowed in the first seven weeks of 2025. Sales were up 2.9 percent year-over-year in the period - but that is unusually low for the brand. The steakhouse chain, which has 655 restaurants across the US, has not seen quarterly same-store sales fall below 7 percent growth since 2020. Last year, same-store sales rose 8.5 percent for the year - including 7.9 percent in December.

Recent developments have exposed vulnerabilities in two-factor authentication (2FA) systems, once considered a robust defense against unauthorized account access.

Hackers have devised sophisticated methods to circumvent these security measures, prompting a reevaluation of traditional authentication practices. A notable advancement is the development of phishing kits capable of bypassing 2FA protections. One such tool, known as Astaroth, has been identified by cybersecurity firm SlashNext. This kit lets attackers intercept login credentials and authentication tokens in real-time.

Silicon Valley is intensifying its focus on humanoid robots, with tech giants like Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Apple making significant investments in this burgeoning field.

These companies aim to develop AI-powered robots capable of performing tasks traditionally handled by humans, signaling a transformative shift in technology and labor markets. Meta Platforms has announced the formation of a new division within its Reality Labs, dedicated to developing AI-driven humanoid robots designed to assist with physical tasks. Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth detailed in a recent memo that this initiative will leverage Meta’s AI models, known as Llama, to create consumer-oriented humanoid robots.

A storm moving into the Northwest will bring heavy rain and damaging winds to five US states starting Monday.

Meteorologists warned parts of Washington, Oregon, California, Montana could see flash floods, toppled trees and power outages. It comes on the heels of a weekend storm that was dragged into the region by an atmospheric river, dumping two to four inches of rain in coastal Washington and Oregon and triggering flash floods across the region. The combined impact of these to storms will dump three to eight inches of rain in lower areas and more than 16 inches in mountainous terrain, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Jacob Hinson.

Despite the often surprisingly brief statements from the Vatican, which have attempted to portray a note of optimism about Pope Francis' health, it appears undeniable that his condition has in fact steadily worsened since he arrived in the hospital.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Despite the Vatican secrecy surrounding Pope Francis’ health condition it appears undeniable that his condition has steadily deteriorated since his February 14 hospital admission, with Catholics now urged to pray for his spiritual health. On Friday, February 14, as the world now knows so well, Pope Francis was taken to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, following a period of a few weeks in which he had bronchitis.

Share