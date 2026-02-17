One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

New Mexico lawmakers launched an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch Tuesday over allegations the late convicted sex offender trafficked and sexually abused girls and women at the nearly 10,000-acre property outside Santa Fe.

The big picture: It’s “critical” that the first full investigation into what happened at the ranch provides a platform to “uncover the truth” about what happened there and for survivors to see justice, state Rep. Andrea Romero (D) tells Axios. It’s “extremely important” that lawmakers learn what happened at the ranch after the case had for “many years” been “mishandled and pushed out of the purview,” said Romero, a co-sponsor of the bipartisan bill that unanimously passed in the N.M. House Monday, in a phone interview.

Why did Obama's top lawyer summon the help of the disgraced sex-trafficker?

Newly released Department of Justice documents from the Epstein files have exposed a previously unknown connection between a 2012 White House advance-team scandal in Cartagena, Colombia, and Kathryn Ruemmler - the former Obama White House counsel who later became Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer. Ruemmler resigned from Goldman late last week, after the latest Epstein document dump revealed her extensive, affectionate, and years-long correspondence with the convicted sex offender. The emails show she called him “Uncle Jeffrey,” accepted expensive gifts, and turned to him for advice on sensitive legal and reputational matters - including how to respond to a 2014 Washington Post report that accused her of helping suppress evidence of prostitution involving a rich kid White House aide whose daddy was a huge Obama donor.

Hyatt Hotels executive chairman Tom Pritzker announced his retirement on Monday, citing his connection with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Pritzker, Gov. JB Pritzker‘s (D-IL) cousin, announced his immediate retirement in a statement simultaneously announcing he would not seek another three-year term on his publicly listed company’s board. In the statement, Pritzker, 75, underscored how he “deeply” regretted his relationships with both Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, adding he “exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them.” “There is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner,” he wrote. “I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and Maxwell and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims.” Documents capture Pritzker’s long relationship with Epstein, including emails exchanged as recently as early 2019, just months before Epstein killed himself in prison.

References horrific email about girl praying to Jesus

Joe Rogan has undergone a complete shift in his views on the Epstein saga after reviewing the unredacted files, labeling the contents as outright “demonic” and pointing to chilling emails that hint at ritualistic horrors. Rogan’s guest, Dr. Robert W. Malone echoed the sentiment, arguing that the revelations can only be described through the lens of theology, as secular language falls short in capturing the evil uncovered. Rogan detailed his reaction during a recent episode, stating, “My position on this completely shifted… This is clearly demonic.” He further referenced a particularly disturbing email from Epstein involving a young girl invoking Jesus in prayer amid her ordeal.

Update: Officials said the shooting is related to a family dispute. A man reportedly opened fire and killed his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself.

According to WJAR, the father may have dressed in women’s clothing before opening fire. “NBC 10’s Dan Jaehnig reported, citing a law enforcement source, that the suspect was a father, who may have been dressed in women’s clothing, and that he intentionally targeted family members who were at the hockey game,” WJAR reported.

The search for Nancy Guthrie has now reached a little over two weeks.

Arizona authorities and the FBI have been working around the clock for the last two weeks in an attempt to find the mother of NBC star Savannah Guthrie, but as of yet, they do not have a name of a potential suspect. On Monday afternoon, President Trump, in an interview with The New York Post, weighed in on the investigation and issued a warning to the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie. Trump warned the kidnappers must bring Nancy back alive immediately and even suggested the abductors should get the death penalty.

President Donald Trump refused to endorse a candidate in the GOP primary for the Senate election in Texas.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday night, the president said he hasn’t made his choice on who he might endorse, instead praising all three. “I just haven’t made a decision on that race yet. It’s got a ways to go,” Trump told reporters. “I like all three of them, actually.” He continued, “They’ve all supported me, they’re all good and you’re supposed to pick one. So we’ll see what happens, but I support all three.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had a rough go of things at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend.

Making her first appearance at Europe’s preeminent security summit since being elected to Congress in 2018, Ocasio-Cortez participated in multiple panel discussions, in what was widely considered to be a strategic effort to increase her political profile. However, several of her remarks drew much criticism and ridicule, including a response she gave about Venezuela, in which she claimed the country was located “below the equator.”

President Donald J. Trump is ordering the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to step in to coordinate the ongoing disaster response to the unprecedented sewage spill impacting the Potomac River.

The National Pulse reported earlier on Monday that nearly a month after a sewer pipe collapse, an estimated 250 million gallons of raw sewage have been released into the river, which flows through the heart of the nation’s capital, leading to significant environmental and recreational concerns. “There is a massive Ecological Disaster unfolding in the Potomac River as a result of the Gross Mismanagement of Local Democrat Leaders, particularly, Governor Wes Moore, of Maryland. A sewer line breach in Maryland has caused millions of gallons of raw sewage to be dumped directly into the Potomac River, a result of incompetent Local and State Management of Essential Waste Management Systems,” President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social late Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is joining a State of Texas investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), probing whether the Islamic group’s land development project has violated federal and state laws, including the Fair Housing Act.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced the investigation, led by the agency’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, into EPIC last Friday, following a request from Texas state officials. “It is deeply concerning the East Plano Islamic Center may have violated the Fair Housing Act and participated in religious discrimination,” said HUD Secretary Scott Turner after announcing the probe, adding, “As HUD Secretary, I will not stand for illegal religious or national origin discrimination in housing and will ensure that this matter receives a thorough investigation so that this community is open to all Texans.”

With Mamdani as Mayor residents are reporting hearing the “Islamic Call to Prayer” on the streets of Manhattan.

Five times a day! Amy Mek added: My lord, America – the conquest we’ve warned about is exploding now. The Adhan isn’t a “beautiful call to prayer”; it’s a militant declaration: “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is greater than your gods, laws, freedoms), “There is no god but Allah” (all other faiths are false). Blared 5× daily from loudspeakers – 5 AM wake-ups included – it’s forced submission on non-Muslims, pure civilizational jihad straight from the Muslim Brotherhood playbook. THIS IS NOT NORMAL – but they’re aggressively normalizing it.

“Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets.”

A pro-Palestinian activist in the Big Apple has called for dogs to be banned as pets in New York City, citing Islam, but later claimed that she was just making a "joke."

Nerdeen Kiswani wrote on X, "Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we've said all along, they are unclean." After backlash against the post ensued, Kiswani wrote in a follow-up post, "[Laughing] at the Zionists frothing at the mouth at this, thinking they're doing something," she wrote. "It's obviously a joke I don't care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is sh*tting everywhere and you're not cleaning it."

That is one big bomb...

With tensions between Washington and Tehran soaring, the US Air Force has moved to restock its GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bunker-buster bombs, which is the same weapons used in June during Operation Midnight Hammer, when several - some reports say over a dozen - were dropped on three Iranian nuclear facilities. Along with the ongoing US military build-up in the US Central Command (CENTCOM) region of responsibility, this is another big sign that Trump-ordered military action could be imminent, despite that the Iranians have not attacked the United States or its bases abroad. On that, the below is where things stand in terms of deployments...

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States is negotiating with Iran’s leadership despite what he described as “radical Shiite clerics” who make political decisions based on “pure theology.”

Speaking Sunday in Munich, Germany, at the annual Munich Security Conference, Rubio addressed questions about U.S. strategy toward Tehran, ongoing diplomatic outreach, and the American military posture in the Middle East. He characterized Iran’s ruling establishment as ideologically driven, stating, “We’re dealing with radical Shiite clerics… with people who make geopolitical decisions on the basis of pure theology.” He added that past diplomatic efforts with Tehran have proven “complicated,” saying, “No one’s ever been able to do a successful deal with Iran, but we’re gonna try.”

The US and Iran are set to hold indirect talks in Geneva today, with little indication of potential compromise as the United States ramps up its military presence in the Middle East and Iran holds large-scale maritime exercises.

Iran has insisted that the discussions be limited to the nuclear issue, though Washington has previously pushed for other topics to be discussed, including Tehran’s ballistic missiles and support for terror groups and armed militia in the region. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will take part in the negotiations, which are being mediated by Oman, alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps held maneuvers along the key Persian Gulf shipping lane, with its forces practicing the takeover of vessels. In Tehran, officials boasted: “The exercise is a response to conspiracies against us in the region.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a naval drill practicing the takeover of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, less than 24 hours before a scheduled meeting between Iranian and US representatives in Switzerland. According to a report by the regime affiliated Tasnim news agency, the exercise, dubbed “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz,” is a “combined, live and focused” drill overseen by Revolutionary Guard commander Mohammad Pakpour. It is aimed at testing the readiness of the Revolutionary Guard Navy and examining military response scenarios to what were described as “possible security and military threats” in the region.

New details from eyewitnesses and medical staff in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman indicate that security forces opened fire and killed dozens of protesters attempting to reach a statue of slain IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani in early January.

Witnesses said the violence unfolded on the evening of January 8 around Azadi Square, where one of the country’s most prominent monuments to Soleimani stood. Protests in Kerman had begun days earlier with small, scattered gatherings around the city’s bazaar and residential neighborhoods, residents said. But by late afternoon on January 8, significantly larger crowds, including families, were moving toward the square. One resident said Azadi Square had gradually become a focal point for protesters in the preceding days, despite the absence of formal calls to gather. Videos reviewed by Iran International show the Soleimani statue set on fire during the unrest.

The Guardian publishes an exclusive set of x-rays and CT scans from Iran that medics say show the “deliberate targeting” of the vital organs of protesters during the brutal crackdown last month.

A medic, named as Dr. Ahmad, whose name has been changed to protect his identity but whose credentials have been verified by the newspaper, says he spoke to colleagues across Iran who “report a recurring pattern of deliberate gunshot injuries targeting specific organs, most notably the eyes and heart, and less frequently the genital region.” “These injuries commonly involve penetrating eye trauma, globe rupture, severe intraocular bleeding, retinal damage, and permanent vision loss,” he says.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s aide says ‘zero enrichment’ of uranium is unrealistic

During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would support Israeli strikes on Iran if negotiations fail, CBS News reported on Sunday. CBS cited “two sources familiar with the matter” who agreed to talk about the meeting on condition of anonymity. Amid an increased buildup of U.S. military forces in the region, CBS reported that American officials have begun discussing the possibility of supporting potential Israeli strikes on Iran, including through aerial refueling and facilitating overflight arrangements for Israeli aircraft.

Visiting Israel day before fresh nuke talks, GOP Sen. Graham says US decision on striking Iran is ‘weeks, not months’ away; Trump: Iran doesn’t want consequences of not taking deal

A Republican senator seen as close to US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that an American decision on potential military action against Iran was “weeks, not months” away and opined that it would be a “strategic victory” for the Islamic Republic if its supreme leader isn’t toppled amid the current standoff. Lindsey Graham made the comments during his latest visit to Israel, which came a day before a second round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran was set to be held on Tuesday in Geneva. Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Graham said he was visiting the country “to reassure the Israeli people there is no light” between Washington and Jerusalem on Iran.

According to Maariv, since the start of February, the IDF has killed 12 Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the country.

The IDF has been escalating its strikes on terror targets in Lebanon in recent days in preparation for another round of war with Iran, N12 News reported on Monday evening. According to the outlet, the military’s ramping up of attacks on these targets, which have seen strikes on Hezbollah’s operatives, rocket launchers, and weapons stores, has been part of an effort to cripple the terrorist organization’s ability to aid Iran in a potential conflict. According to Maariv, since the start of February, the IDF has killed 12 Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the country.

In interview with Drop Site, senior Hamas official Basem Naim rejects unilateral disarmament and links any weapons talks to ceasefire and statehood.

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim has told the far-left American outlet Drop Site that the terrorist organization will not agree to unilateral disarmament demands. The interview comes as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have reiterated calls for the demilitarization of Gaza as part of efforts to move forward with reconstruction and a potential second phase of a ceasefire arrangement. Naim, who has been involved in ceasefire discussions, told Drop Site that Hamas “will not accede to sweeping demands” to disarm and would reject what he described as total demilitarization of the Gaza Strip. He said the group’s position is tied to broader political conditions.

Cabinet secretary does not specify start date for 2-month period, echoes PM in saying Hamas must give up AK-47 rifles; IDF: Troops kill 6 more terrorists from Rafah tunnels

Israel plans to afford Hamas a 60-day period to disarm, and if it does not, the Israeli military will go back to war in the Gaza Strip, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday. Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs made the statement a day after the premier asserted that the terror group must give up its small arms as part of the disarmament process, including its AK-47 rifles — after some reports that the terror group might be allowed to hold onto its rifles for now. Speaking in Jerusalem to the Besheva Group conference, Fuchs said that the Trump Administration had asked for a 60-day period, and “we are respecting that.”

Morocco, along with Greece and Albania, is in advanced talks with the United States to send soldiers to Gaza, with the base for the foreign forces to be established between Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Morocco, Greece, and Albania are in advanced discussions with the United States to send soldiers as part of the international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip, Kan 11 News reported on Monday evening. Morocco is expected to be the first Arab country to join the force. Morocco restored diplomatic ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords in 2020, an initiative brokered by Trump during his first term in office, and which has led to increased cooperation between the two countries. Representatives from the US military command in Kiryat Gat recently contacted the IDF Southern Command to coordinate the deployment of troops to the area between Rafah and Khan Yunis, where a new base for the multinational force will be established.

The assault that culminated in the surrender of Kurdish sovereignty was not solely Syrian. It was engineered regionally, with Turkey as a dominant architect and beneficiary. And US Amb. to Turkey, Tom Barack, facilitated the tragic sell-out.

Part 1, A Must Watch Documentary, can be read here. Part 2, A country being emptied, can be read here, Part 3, Diplomatic treachery and media malpractice, can be read here.

The collapse of Kurdish self-rule in northeastern Syria did not come through diplomacy or reconciliation. It arrived through force-by siege, intimidation and calculated violence, followed by a coerced agreement that formalized surrender. In a matter of weeks, a people who had governed themselves for nearly a decade and served as the West’s most reliable partner against ISIS were stripped of regional sovereignty and left exposed to a regime and militias that had already demonstrated their intent.

Russian officials have arrived in the Swiss city of Geneva for talks with US and Ukrainian teams aimed at ending the years-long conflict in Ukraine, a source within the Russian delegation tells journalists.

The talks are taking place in Geneva at the same time as US-Iran negotiations. The plane carrying the Russians, led by nationalist historian and former culture minister Vladimir Medinsky, landed in Geneva, according to the source.

submarines, long-range bombers in the Kola Peninsula area...

Arctic security is now central to Europe’s stability, Finland’s defense minister has said, warning that Russia is rebuilding Cold War–style military infrastructure along Finland’s border while fortifying its nuclear stronghold in the High North. He also made clear his view that United States military might is very much needed, at least in the short term. Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said Moscow is doubling down on its Arctic posture: “Russia has most of their biggest strategic capabilities in nuclear, submarines, long-range bombers in the Kola Peninsula area,” he stated in a fresh interview.

Hails ‘heroic’ troops fighting for Russian ally...

Last summer North Korea began for the first time airing footage which provided public confirmation that it was receiving many of its soldiers home in coffins after they served alongside Russian forces in the context of the Ukraine war. It’s believed that the some ten to fourteen thousand DPRK troops dispatched to assist Moscow had primarily fought in Russia’s Kursk province, where they helped repel the previous six-month Ukrainian occupation of the southern border oblast (in 2024-2025). On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled that families of soldiers killed in the battle abroad would receive free new housing. He presided over a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of a new block of apartments for that purpose, state media reported Monday.

The Trump administration is preparing to grant refugee status to a man who burned a Koran outside the Turkish consulate in London and is now facing further legal proceedings in the UK.

Hamit Coskun, 51, previously had a conviction for a religiously aggravated public order offence overturned after he set fire to a copy of the Koran during a protest in Knightsbridge. However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is challenging that ruling at a High Court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. A senior U.S. administration official told The Telegraph that it was “one of several cases the administration has made note of.” Coskun, who sought asylum in Britain from Turkey, has said he may seek protection in the United States if his acquittal is reversed.

Police arrested a Christian pastor after he commented on Islam and transgender ideology while street preaching in Bristol city centre. Pastor Dia Moodley, 58, was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police officers last November in Broadmead on suspicion of “inciting religious hatred” under the Public Order Act 1986.

Ex-Prince Andrew faces scrutiny over alleged sharing of confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein

Members of Britain’s royal family are not above the law, the country’s top prosecutor said on Sunday, as police investigate former Prince Andrew over allegations he leaked information to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Thames Valley Police said last week it was in discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service over allegations of misconduct in public office against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III. “Nobody is above the law,” Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson told the Sunday Times. The prosecutor added he had “total confidence” that police would act independently and dismissed suggestions that the monarchy would receive special treatment.

Says The government doesn’t want to “prevent the Islamification of the UK”

Major unrest looms as political leaders kick the can down the road on immigration and integration failures, according to a seasoned military expert. Retired Colonel Richard Kemp, a former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, has issued a stark warning about the trajectory of social cohesion in Europe and Britain. Speaking to Israeli broadcaster i24News, Kemp highlighted how integration breakdowns have worsened over the past two decades, paving the way for inevitable conflict. “Things have been getting worse, getting bad, for many years, and they are only going to get worse,” Kemp stated, pointing to the reluctance of governments to confront the issues head-on.

France’s National Assembly has taken another step toward a quiet but radical political transformation: the shift from citizenship to residency as the basis for democratic power.

On February 4, the Assembly’s commission des lois adopted (in second reading) a constitutional proposal backed by the Ecologists to grant non-EU foreign residents (anyone in the world who has any legal status in France, including ‘refugee’) the right to vote and stand as candidates in municipal elections. The text is slated for debate in the full chamber on February 12.

Candice Malcolm debates Dominion Society’s Daniel Tyrie on immigration, remigration, citizenship, nationalism, the economic impact of immigration, and what it means to be Canadian

Little-known changes to laws allow financial institutions to claim customer securities as collateral during a crisis

Recessions and stock market crashes are inevitable in a market-based economy, but few Americans realize that their investments face risks far greater than falling stock prices. Because of largely unknown legal changes, millions of Americans could temporarily or even permanently lose their retirement and other investment savings in the next major financial crash, all while too-big-to-fail Wall Street firms and banks are protected. That might sound like a wild conspiracy theory, but the danger is real and well documented.

Capitalism started in 1602 in the Netherlands with the world’s first stock exchange.

Capitalism just died in the Netherlands in 2026 with the first unrealized gains tax.

Neofeudalism is here. We are all serfs now.

The Munich Security Conference just became a defense session for Europe’s most ambitious censorship regime.

Emmanuel Macron stood before the Munich Security Conference last week and offered a blueprint for what European governments should be allowed to delete from the internet. The French president wants mandatory identity verification for social media users, one account per person, algorithm transparency on the government’s terms, and the legal authority to block platforms that refuse to comply. “We have to be sure there is one single person with one account,” Macron said. “If this is an AI system, if this is bot or organized by big organization, it should be just forbidden.”

The bill would require parental permission or ID checks to open the calculator app that came with your phone.

Arizona legislators have introduced what may be the most aggressive app store age verification bill in the country. House Bill 2920 would require age verification not just for app downloads, but for preinstalled software, the browser, the text messaging app, the search bar, the calculator, and the weather widget. Every piece of software on a mobile device would be subject to age-gating ID checks under this proposal. The bill, introduced on January 27 and currently pending before the House Science & Technology Committee, creates a surveillance architecture that applies to every mobile device user in the state. App store providers would be required to verify every account holder’s age category and share that data with developers.

Kim Dotcom, the controversial tech entrepreneur and founder of the now-defunct file-sharing service Megaupload, made an explosive claim on Sunday that Palantir Technologies has been compromised in what he describes as a catastrophic security breach.

In a post on X, Dotcom alleged that hackers have obtained everything from the data analytics giant, which provides intelligence and surveillance services to governments and corporations worldwide. He offered no evidence to support the claim and did not identify who the supposed attackers were or when the intrusion might have occurred. The statement stands alone, unverified and unsourced, yet carries significant implications given Palantir’s role in national security operations across multiple countries.

Elon Musk Reveals X Money May Launch Soon and In Musk We Trust? Tesla CEO Bets Mass and Energy Will Replace U.S. Dollar (Finance.Yahoo.com)

In separate Yahoo Finance reports this week, Elon Musk offered striking glimpses into the evolving ambitions of his corporate empire — from launching a digital currency called “X Money” as part of his vision for the everything app platform X, to forecasting a future in which mass and energy — rather than traditional fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar — serve as the backbone of global economic exchange. During an internal xAI “All Hands” presentation in February 2026, Musk revealed that X Money is already undergoing internal testing among users of the X platform, signaling that the social network’s long-promised expansion into financial services might finally be arriving.

According to a WION News report, newly released documents from the US Department of Justice’s extensive Jeffrey Epstein files have sparked an online controversy, with claims circulating that the disgraced financier may have had a bank transfer linked to a supposed “Baal” account — a name some social media users connected with ancient occult imagery.

The latest tranche of more than 3 million pages of court and financial records released as part of the ongoing disclosure process under the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act has ignited intense debate across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Facebook. In particular, one document showing a wire transfer instruction for approximately $11,438 to an account labeled “Baal” grabbed widespread attention online and became the centerpiece of sensational interpretations.

A scientist in Norway gave himself brain damage after testing an experimental weapon designed to disprove the existence of ‘Havana Syndrome’.

Working in a top–secret research project in 2024, the unidentified government scientist constructed a device capable of emitting powerful pulses of microwave radiation. The sceptical researcher tested the device on himself to prove that its effects would be harmless. However, according to the Washington Post, the researcher soon developed symptoms of the mysterious disease that has struck down diplomats around the world.

WASHINGTON — He needed more space and time.

Former President Barack Obama has clarified his casual but dramatic claim that aliens are “real,” caveating that he never came across solid evidence of extraterrestrial life during his presidency. The 44th president set the internet ablaze over the weekend for confidently proclaiming on a liberal podcast that aliens are real while dismissing conspiracy theories about them being housed in Nevada’s Area 51. “I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify,” Obama explained on Instagram. “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there.”

The Epstein Files Signal Something Worse Than We Can Imagine - One detail in the Epstein files changes everything and nobody's talking about it.

He was telling people to get on Signal — encrypted, no records, no subpoenas. Which means the three million pages they released are just what they were too lazy to hide. This goes way deeper than names on a flight log. Gary Wayne traced these networks back thousands of years before the flood, and when you line that up with what Paul wrote in Ephesians 6:12, the whole picture shifts. This isn't about politics. It's about what's behind the politics.

Share