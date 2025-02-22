One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols has ruled that President Donald J. Trump can place almost all of the employees at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on leave, paving the way for the agency’s absorption into the Department of State.

Already, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has assumed control over the agency following revelations from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that USAID engaged in the widespread waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars. “The government’s subsequent submissions have convinced the Court that plaintiffs’ initial assertions of harm were overstated,” Judge Nichols wrote in response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of agency employees.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has confirmed pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s client list is “sitting on my desk right now,” undergoing review at the directive of President Donald J. Trump.

“I’m reviewing that, I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files, that’s all in the process of being reviewed,” she said on Friday. Asked by Fox News if anything she has seen has shocked her, Bondi responded, “Not yet.” Members of the public and some members of Congress have long raised suspicions over the fact that Epstein’s so-called “madam,” Ghislaine Maxwell, was seemingly convicted of trafficking children to nobody besides Epstein himself. Epstein died—supposedly by suicide—in a New York correctional center before he could be brought to trial.

Oh?

The new head of the Social Security Administration (SSA) on Wednesday addressed speculations that millions of deceased individuals over the age of 100 may be receiving Social Security benefits, stating that they are likely exaggerated. Acting SSA Commissioner Lee Dudek, appointed recently by President Donald Trump, issued a statement on Feb. 19, clarifying concerns raised by Trump, DOGE frontman Elon Musk, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The three had said in social media posts and press briefings that SSA records list individuals as being 100, 200, or even 300 years old—raising questions about potential improper payments.

Leftists say it's a racist, Putin-directed attack on Our Democracy®

Continuing his government-reformation fiesta, President Trump is expected to issue an executive order dissolving the US Postal Service leadership and absorbing the organizaton into the Commerce Department. That bold move may be just a first step toward an even more ambitious and controversial goal: privatizing the perpetual money-loser. From leadership to rank-and-file employees, the USPS will most certainly mount intense legal and political efforts against both initiatives. The USPS governing board is already gearing up: On Thursday, the USPS board held an emergency meeting in which it hired outside attorneys and directed them to file legal challenges when Trump makes his first move, the Washington Post reported.

The question of a near-future likely visit by Chinese President Xi looms large...

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng held a video call on Friday, kicking off crucial diplomatic efforts between the President Xi Jinping government and the new Trump administration. As expected, the Chinese side raised "serious concerns" on the recent imposition of tariffs and other restrictive measures on Chinese goods by the Trump White House, at a moment of growing fears of a renewed trade war.

In an unexpected display of military activity, China conducted live-fire naval exercises in international waters between Australia and New Zealand, which diverted several commercial flights.

The drills, involving three Chinese warships, were not pre-announced to Australian authorities, which caused concern and prompted diplomatic discussions. On February 21, 2025, airlines operating between Australia and New Zealand received sudden broadcasts from the Chinese navy, indicating the commencement of live-fire exercises in the Tasman Sea, approximately 346 nautical miles off the Australian town of Eden. This unexpected notification led carriers such as Qantas, Emirates, and Air New Zealand to adjust their flight paths promptly to ensure passenger safety. An Emirates flight from Sydney to Christchurch was among those that altered its route in response to the Chinese military’s message.

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump announces he will replace the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General CQ Brown, and soon swap out five other high level positions in an unprecedented shakeup of the leadership of the US military.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, says he will nominate retired Lieutenant General Dan “Razin” Caine to succeed Brown. The decision sets off a period of upheaval at the Pentagon, which is already bracing for firings of civilian staff, a dramatic overhaul of its budget and a shift in US military deployments under Trump’s new America First foreign policy.

Spokesman said Yarden Bibas insisted he tell the world the horrific truth; Hamas professes surprise after body of Gazan woman sent to Israel in place of Shiri Bibas, names 6 living hostages to be freed Saturday

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that forensic examinations have revealed that Palestinian terrorists murdered children Ariel and Kfir Bibas “with their bare hands” weeks after their kidnapping on October 7, 2023. “We can confirm that baby Kfir Bibas, just 10 months old, and his older brother Ariel, aged four, were both brutally murdered by terrorists while being held hostage in Gaza no later than November 2023. These two innocent children were taken hostage alive, along with their mother, Shiri, from their home on October 7, 2023,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

Announcement comes after Hamas finally hands over body overnight, and day after her 2 young sons were determined to have been murdered by terrorists in Strip

Kibbutz Nir Oz said earlier Saturday morning that resident Shiri Bibas was murdered while held captive in Gaza, after Hamas handed over her body overnight and it was brought to Israel for identification. “With pain and deep sorrow, Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Shiri Bibas, may her memory be a blessing, who was kidnapped from her home,” said a statement from the community, which was one of most devastated by the Hamas-led terror onslaught on October 7, 2023. According to assessments by Israeli officials, Shiri was “brutally” murdered along with her two young boys in November 2023. The announcement came a day after Hamas handed over remains that it said were Bibas turned out to be a Palestinian woman.

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to increase the intensity of military operations in the West Bank, in particular targeting the Tulkarm refugee camp.

The Tulkarm Battalion of Hamas' military wing issued a written statement on Friday night denying any connection to the bombing of buses in Bat Yam Thursday, Israeli media reported. Suspicions were raised that the Tulkarm Battalion of Hamas's military wing, the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, were behind the bombings due to a statement published by the group that originally appeared to claim responsibility. "The revenge of the martyrs will not be forgotten as long as the occupier is present on our land. This is a jihad of victory or martyrdom," wrote the group.

Donald Trump briefly mused about Israel’s decision, in 2005, to unilaterally evacuate its settlements and soldiers from Gaza.

US President Donald Trump said Friday he would “recommend” — but was “not forcing” — his plan to depopulate the Gaza Strip and have the United States take it over, as Arab states have roundly rejected the idea and tensions mount over the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal. Speaking to Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Trump also repeated his comparison of recently returned Israeli hostages to Holocaust survivors, and ridiculed former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s 2005 unilateral withdrawal from Gaza. “I’ll tell you the way to do it is my plan. I think that’s the plan that really works,” Trump said. “But I’m not forcing it. I’m just going to sit back and recommend it. And then the U.S. would own the site, there’d be no Hamas. And they’d be developed and you’d start all over again with a clean slate.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed a host of regional Arab leaders to Riyadh on Friday for what Saudi media described as an “informal brotherly gathering” to discuss “cooperation and coordination.”

Among those invited were Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and representatives from a variety of Arab governments including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Kuwait. While official statements out of Riyadh only vaguely described the objective of the meeting as further cooperation and improving diplomatic ties among those present, multiple reports elsewhere citing anonymous sources in the know indicated that a primary topic of discussion was President Donald Trump’s plan for the United States to “take over” the Gaza Strip, evacuate its vulnerable civilians, and rebuild the area entirely.

Those Outraged by Trump’s Proposal May Not Recall That a Similar Plan for Palestinians Was Put Forth in 1953

Iran can rebuild nuclear facilities hit by air attacks which would delay but not ultimately destroy Tehran's disputed program, expert on US-Iran relations Sina Azodi told the Eye for Iran podcast.

Iran can rebuild its capacities within six to twelve months of a strike, Azodi said, citing publicly available estimates which he said could undermine the rationale of an attack aimed at knocking out the program. "Once you know how to make a car, it doesn't matter how many times you get into a car accident. You can still rebuild it," said Azodi, a lecturer at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.

European Union foreign ministers will meet on Monday for a ministerial discussion focusing on Iran, Laurence Norman of The Wall Street Journal said on X, citing a senior European Union diplomat.

The agenda "will span Tehran’s support for Russia, its nuclear advances, its arrest of European citizens among other issues," the reporter said. "First @kajakallas move to tighten EU stance on Iran," he added, referring to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Norman cited the EU diplomat as saying the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be one of five key topics discussed.

The start of talks between Russia and the United States will not impact Moscow’s cooperation with Tehran, Russia's TASS news agency reported citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov added that Russia is ready to assist Iran in addressing issues related to its nuclear program. "Moscow attaches great importance to good relations with Iran and intends to develop them comprehensively, including providing assistance in solving the main problems, including the nuclear program," he said. Last week, Russia's envoy in Tehran said that Western countries are trying to marginalize Russia and China in discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Another source familiar with White House discussions noted that there was "nothing new" in tensions between the US and Ukraine

NEW YORK, February 21. /TASS/. People in US President Donald Trump’s inner circle believe that the best option for Vladimir Zelensky is to leave Ukraine for France, the New York Post reports. "The best case for [Zelensky] and the world is that he leaves to France immediately," the paper writes, citing a source close to Trump. Another source familiar with White House discussions noted that there was "nothing new" in tensions between the US and Ukraine.

Having been thoroughly snubbed by Trump in favor of actual peace efforts, Kiev and Brussels may be hatching a new plan

The US and Russia are sitting down for some grand strategy global chess. Serious moves are being made. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio even said after this week's meeting in Saudi Arabia with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, that both countries were exploring ways to cooperate geopolitically and economically. And, oh yeah, wrap up this fiasco in Ukraine. And the EU states? They’re sitting there, arms crossed and red-faced because nobody asked them to play. Well, technically, they are represented – through Washington.

Europe should make it clear to President Trump that failure to back “liberal democracies” will come at a price, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has insisted

Europe should not hesitate to put pressure on the US if it fails to fall in line with “liberal democracies,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. The diplomat made the remark following talks between the US and Russia that excluded representatives from the EU and Ukraine. Speaking at a campaign rally in Potsdam on Friday, the Green politician stated, “We’re increasing pressure on the Americans [so they know] they have a lot to lose if they don’t stand on the side of Europe’s liberal democracies.”

Washington reportedly considers using the satellite technology as leverage when bargaining about mineral reserves

US officials have warned that they could block Ukraine from using Elon Musk’s Starlink internet terminals if Kiev doesn’t grant access to its critical mineral reserves, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Musk, a major ally of US President Donald Trump, has donated more than 40,000 internet terminals since 2022, which have been widely used by Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. According to Reuters, during a meeting between Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and Trump’s envoy, Keith Kellogg, in Kiev on Thursday, the Ukrainians were told that they faced an “imminent shutoff” of Starlink satellite service if they did not sign a deal on critical minerals with the US.

Vladimir Zelensky believes he is still backed by the ‘Deep State’ and seeks to fight the US president, Andrey Telizhenko has told RT

The relationship between the US and Ukraine is now undergoing “total destruction,” with Vladimir Zelensky trying to fight President Donald Trump on behalf of America’s ‘Deep State’, Andrey Telizhenko, former 3rd Secretary at the Ukrainian Embassy in the US, told RT. The ‘Deep State’ itself, however, appears to be falling apart as well, he warned. Washington and Kiev have recently engaged in a bitter spat, with Zelensky and Trump, as well as other top officials, publicly trading accusations. Among other things, Zelensky has claimed that the US president was “living in a disinformation bubble” allegedly created by Russia.

European leaders are freaking out that the U.S. would no longer lead the war against Ukraine and fund their so-called sovereignty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more details emerge.

Berlin, February 21, 2025 – A violent knife attack at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin’s Mitte district has left one man seriously injured. The attack, which took place near the U.S. Embassy, triggered a massive police operation on Friday evening. Attack Near the Holocaust Memorial. At approximately 6 p.m., a 30-year-old Spanish national was stabbed multiple times near the Holocaust Memorial. Emergency services rushed to the scene, providing immediate medical assistance before transporting the victim to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Authorities later confirmed that he is now in stable condition.

Former MEP Ben Habib spoke to Rebel News journalist Sammy Woodhouse about the future of the U.K. and his concerns surrounding increasing censorship, two-tiered policing, immigration, and more.

Apple AAPL.O is dropping its most advanced, end-to-end security encryption feature for cloud data in the UK, the company said on Friday, an unprecedented move after reports that the government demanded a way to access user data.

Advanced Data Protection, an optional feature that extends end-to-end encryption to a wide range of user data, is no longer available in the UK for new users and current UK users will eventually need to disable this security feature, Apple said. Governments and tech giants have long been locked in a battle over encryption, but such a demand from Britain would be particularly sweeping. Security officials argue that encryption hinders criminal investigations, while tech firms defend it as essential to user privacy.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum filed a controversial series of changes to the country’s constitution that would essentially block any investigation or action by foreign law enforcement agencies without their permission.

The provisions could enable Mexico to criminally pursue anyone involved in those investigations. The changes come after the United States designated six Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and announced the intent to eradicate them. This week, Sheinbaum filed a series of changes to the country’s constitution that, if approved by the legislative branch, would change Articles 40 and 19 of Mexico’s constitution.

Just when you thought the world had learned its lesson from the COVID-19 catastrophe, Chinese scientists have been busy in their labs—again—studying yet another bat coronavirus capable of infecting humans.

And guess who’s leading the charge? None other than Shi Zhengli, the infamous “Batwoman” of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the same institution at the center of the lab-leak theory that global elites have tried to bury. According to a report from the South China Morning Post, the virus—dubbed HKU5-CoV-2—was identified by none other than Shi Zhengli, the infamous “Batwoman” of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Shi, whose lab has been at the center of theories regarding the origins of COVID-19, led a study alongside researchers from the Guangzhou Laboratory, the Guangzhou Academy of Sciences, and Wuhan University.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention killed a campaign promoting seasonal flu shots and canceled a major conference with virus experts just days after outspoken vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became the nation’s top health official.

Under Kennedy’s leadership, the CDC pulled the plug on its “Wild to Mild initiative” — which was aimed at encouraging high-risk folks to get vaxxed — Wednesday as one of worst flu seasons in decades rages, NPR reported. The ads used animals as an analogy for the lowered threat of a the flu virus once a person is vaccinated — using the image of a kitten versus a lion.

The American consumer is tapped out. Credit card delinquencies—90 days or more past due—just hit 11.35%. That’s up from 11.13% last quarter, 9.74% last year, and far above the long-term average of 9.03%. Translation? People aren’t just maxing out their cards—they’re drowning.

And the debt bomb isn’t just personal. Total household debt surged another $93 billion in Q4 2024, reaching a record-shattering $18.04 trillion. In just five years, U.S. households have piled on an additional $3.90 trillion in debt. The biggest spike? Credit cards, up to $1.21 trillion—an all-time high. Americans are now financing groceries, gas, and even basic survival with debt. Meanwhile, mortgage and auto debt climbed by another $11 billion each, while student loan balances jumped another $9 billion, setting a new high of $1.62 trillion.

In February 2025, the Trump administration initiated significant layoffs within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), dismissing approximately 400 employees, including those in safety-related and technical roles.

These actions have ignited widespread concerns about aviation safety and the operational integrity of the nation’s air traffic control systems. The administration, with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) playing a pivotal role, defended the cuts by asserting that critical personnel, such as air traffic controllers and safety inspectors, were not affected. However, industry experts and former FAA employees have challenged this claim, emphasizing that many of the terminated positions are essential to maintaining aviation safety standards.

What is the purpose of education? Is it to educate you so that you become a more thoughtful, more creative or wiser person? Is it to teach you how to think for yourself? No. It’s to prepare you for work and to train you to become obedient to what society expects from you.

Our exposure to toxic stress begins at a very early age. It starts in earnest the moment we attend school for the first time. We are taught to take education seriously. We are told that our education will shape and govern our lives. We are told that if we work hard at school and at college we will reap the benefits later. What we are told is true.

But we are not told the price that we will have to pay for our years of education. We are never told the price that society expects us to pay in return for having our lives shaped and improved.

In a groundbreaking development, Clone Robotics has unveiled the “Protoclone,” a humanoid robot designed to replicate human anatomy and movement closely.

This musculoskeletal android features over 1,000 artificial muscles, more than 200 sensors, and upwards of 200 degrees of freedom, enabling it to perform lifelike motions. A recently released video showcases the Protoclone suspended in a harness, initially motionless before gradually moving its limbs. The robot’s design includes a skeletal framework resembling human bones and an artificial muscular system that visibly contracts and expands under its translucent covering.

A top Republican lawmaker overseeing DOGE's sweeping changes in Congress has vowed that Americans will soon get 'the truth' about UFOs and what secrets are hidden at Area 51.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-K.Y., this month created a task force to unveil long-kept government secrets of massive public interest. His group is a direct response to Donald Trump's executive order to declassify secrets like the JFK assassination files, intelligence on Martin Luther King Jr.'s murder, and also the killing of Robert Kennedy. Trump has also pushed for the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's death in prison and information on UFOs, also called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

'The Pope is recovering well; let’s not invent things,' said Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. 'One shouldn’t speak of retirement; in a few days he will return to the Vatican.'

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The head of the College of Cardinals has stated that Pope Francis is on the mend and will be returning to the Vatican. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, whose tenure was recently extended by the Pontiff, has attempted to dispel rumors that Pope Francis wishes to retire. Another leading cardinal, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, president emeritus of the Pontifical Council for Culture, had earlier stated that the Pope might retire because of his “complex” health situation. “The Pope is recovering well; let’s not invent things,” said Cardinal Re, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. “One shouldn’t speak of retirement; in a few days he will return to the Vatican.”

In Part 1 we discussed the recent discovery of a 1,500-year-old church with a mosaic blessing from Deuteronomy 28:6. In Part 2 we will look at the oldest known Christian church in the world, the first mention of Jesus as God in archaeology, the oldest evidence of Christianity in Europe, Egypt’s first Christian church, and an early Byzantine-style basilica in Aquileia, Italy.

World’s Earliest Church – Armenia. Remains of a previously unknown early Christian church were recently uncovered in Artaxata, the ancient capital of the Kingdom of Armenia, the first kingdom to officially embrace Christianity in AD 301. The church dates back 1,700 years, to the 4th century, making the structure one of the oldest churches in the world. The find “consists of an octagonal building with cruciform extensions” that “corresponds to early Christian memorial buildings,” said archaeologists from the University of Münster and Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences in an October 2024 press release. The building is about 100 feet in diameter with “a simple mortar floor and terracotta tiles. Fragments of marble, imported from the Mediterranean, suggest that the church was once “lavishly decorated.”

Share