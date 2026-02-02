Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
8h

🚨HIRING: MORALLY COMPROMISED INDIVIDUALS 🚨

Welcome to the Department of Depraved Affairs™, where everyone’s mentioned, no one’s charged, and accountability is strictly optional 😇⚖️

Do you possess an impeccable résumé of proximity to evil without the inconvenience of consequences? Have you ever appeared in emails, flight logs, calendars, guest lists, or unfortunate coincidences, yet somehow floated serenely above indictment like a helium balloon at a crime scene 🎈📂 Congratulations, you may already be overqualified 🎓😌

Here at DDA™, we specialize in maximum implication with zero prosecution. Our workflow is simple: release thousands of pages, circulate names, whisper “disturbing revelations,” then heroically slam the brakes just before justice appears 🛑⚖️ It’s not obstruction; it’s tradition 🏛️✨

Successful applicants will demonstrate fluency in plausible deniability, advanced skills in memory loss under oath, and a strong commitment to the core value of our organization: if everyone’s guilty, no one is 🤝🧼 Bonus points if you can pivot from “best pal” to “barely knew him” in under three sentences ⏱️😏

You’ll work alongside an elite interdisciplinary team of financiers, diplomats, intelligence-adjacent figures, and Very Serious People™ who understand that the real crime isn’t exploitation; it’s naming names without permission 🚫📝 Our culture rewards those who can survive “final revelations” that mysteriously renew themselves every six months ♻️😴

Perks include lifelong immunity, pre-written apologies, rotating outrage cycles, and a generous pension funded entirely by public disbelief 🛡️🗒️🔥😐 Dress code is business casual, with optional ankle monitor, decorative only 💼👞

Apply today, or don’t. Either way, rest assured: the files will drop, the headlines will scream, the public will rage, and absolutely nothing will happen — just the way we like it 📤🗞️😡🥂

Department of Depraved Affairs™

Turning exposure into exhaustion since forever 🕰️❤️‍🔥

Reply
Share
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
9hEdited

Epstein Files: Mossad/Deep State has kompromat on everyone involved, hence the pathetic cover ups!

This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.

It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!

MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!

Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.

Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.

Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net

CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!

I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.

It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!

Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!

The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!

Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com

JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.

And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.

Can't say this often enough!

SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!

KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!

Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!

BURN BACK BETTER!

HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news

Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!

AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!

PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!

Bless and thank you for doing what you do.

View

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture