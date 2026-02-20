Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
11h

So much happening at once it seems. I just watched Trump's press conference. He will not allow this absurd SC ruling to stop him from doing what is right and good for America. He said there are other provisions in the statutes that he can use as a workaround for this limited denial by the SC. Only three Justices voted properly, two who should have voted with them, Barrett and Gorsuch, must be compromised. We know Roberts is compromised, and the Dem women are not intelligent enough to be on the SC.

Regardless, TAW, Trump Always Wins. This will not stop the restructuring of our economy by using Tariffs to end the IRS and the Federal Reserve.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dkayz's avatar
Dkayz
8h

Once again the DEI so called justices get it wrong. Failure to read and UNDERSTAND the Constitutional laws ought to be a no brainer for IMPEACHMENT‼️🤦‍♀️🪠💩🚽

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture