Florida Governor designates CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations, directing agencies to block support and prevent unlawful activities.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that, effective immediately, Florida will be designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations. “Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support,” said DeSantis. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also recently designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations.

Obamacare subsidies are a tangled web of fraud, according to a new report from the General Accounting Office.

The report said insurance companies collected $94 million for people who were dead, one piece of what the Congressional Budget Office estimates to be $27 billion in annual Obamacare fraud, according to the National Pulse. The GAO report said 58,000 Social Security numbers linked to advanced premium tax credits matched numbers in the Social Security death data. More than 7,000 individuals were found to have died before their coverage even began. In one case, one Social Security number was used to receive 125 insurance policies covering 26,000 days — the equivalent of 71 years of coverage.

Former heads of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) are under scrutiny as new findings deepen the investigation into the alleged fraud surrounding Feeding Our Future (FOF), a Somali-run nonprofit that was ostensibly providing meals to low-income children.

Prosecutors say FOF diverted more than $250 million in taxpayer funds to shell companies and individuals, many of whom used the money for real estate, luxury cars, and other lavish purchases, rather than meals for children. A 20-page audit from Judy Randall and Katherine Theisen faulted MDE for failing to act on repeated warning signs before and after the pandemic. The report said MDE “did not effectively exercise its authority to hold Feeding Our Future accountable to program requirements,” and was “ill-prepared to respond to the issues it encountered.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) threatened to withhold federal funding from Minnesota after fraudsters allegedly stole more than $1 billion set aside for Medicaid programs.

CMS administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz ordered Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to follow a series of guidelines that crack down on the fraud and said that if the state does not comply, it will lose federal money. “Either fix this in 60 days or start looking under your couch for spare change because we are done footing the bill for your incompetence,” Oz announced on Dec. 5. CMS will require Minnesota officials to provide weekly updates for six months on the actions it is taking to stop fraud and to freeze enrollment of high-risk providers.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise explained on Friday that House Republicans are introducing a series of healthcare bills that would alleviate the high costs that have arisen thanks to Obamacare.

Scalise joined the Ruthless podcast to discuss how House Republicans are working to lower prices. As a part of these efforts, he said Republicans will bring forth many bills that seek to lower healthcare costs, although it remains unclear if it will be one large healthcare reform package or a series of bills.

President Donald Trump was caught complaining about repeated blocks of his appointments after acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba resigned.

In footage posted on social media, Trump could be heard venting about his judicial appointments being blocked as the press was shepherded out of the room. “You know I can’t appoint anybody,” Trump said. “Everybody I’ve appointed, their time has expired. Then they’re in default, then we’re losing.” Trump’s disdain for the “blue slip” practice for judicial nominees is well known, and he’s repeatedly called for Congress to abolish it. Republicans have so far given rare resistance to Trump’s wishes, with Senate Republicans siding with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who has been a strong defender of the century-old unofficial rule.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth must submit the unedited footage of all boat strikes conducted against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean Sea or else face travel budget cuts.

The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2026 added several provisions that require Hegseth’s action to authorize three-quarters of his designated travel budget, including a report on the lessons learned by the military from the war in Ukraine. The most notable stipulation, however, is one that requires Hegseth to provide “to the Committees on Armed Services of the House of Representatives and the Senate unedited video of strikes conducted against designated terrorist organizations in the area of responsibility of the United States Southern Command.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine will brief the ‘Gang of Eight’ lawmakers. This group comprises intelligence committee leaders and Senate and House leaders from both parties, receiving updates on significant national security actions. The Pentagon declined immediate comment.

“We’re going to put a marker out there that’s like $8 billion above the president’s budget, but we’ll see...”

With Congress in its second-to-last week in session for this year, lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee released the final bill text of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Sunday night, which allocates a topline of roughly $8 billion over the $892.6 billion the Department of Defense had requested, and what the House version of the NDAA provided which stuck to the Pentagon’s request.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unveiled a new “Worst of the Worst” webpage on Monday that publicly lists criminal illegal immigrants arrested during the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations.

The site lets the public search hundreds of thousands of cases nationwide, spotlighting migrants with serious convictions, including for murder, sexual assault, child molestation, drug trafficking, and gang activity. “While Americans across the country were enjoying their weekends and holiday shopping, ICE law enforcement was hard at work arresting pedophiles, gang members, and drug traffickers,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “This holiday season, make sure to thank law enforcement officers for all they do to make America safe again.”

New York City’s incoming socialist mayor is already proving exactly why voters should be worried.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has tapped a convicted armed robber to help shape the city’s public-safety and criminal-justice agenda, according to new reporting from Fox News. Mamdani appointed Mysonne Linen, a 49-year-old rapper, activist, and former Def Jam signee who spent seven years in prison for two violent taxi-driver robberies, to serve on his City Hall transition team. According to court records and reporting from Fox News, citing the New York Daily News, Linen was convicted in 1999 for two separate armed robberies of taxi drivers

President Donald Trump warned the European Union that it must be “very careful” after its regulators hit Elon Musk‘s X with a $140 million fine.

The European Commission implemented the fine on Friday, saying the penalty was due to the platform providing insufficient access to data and the deceptive design of verified markers for accounts. Trump was asked about the fine on Monday. “Whoa, that’s a nasty one,” he said of the fine. “Elon has not called me to ask for help on that one. But no, it’s a tough thing. I don’t think it’s right. No, I don’t think it’s right. I don’t see … how they can do that. The president added that he would be briefed on the fine in full later.

...the fine was not “just an attack on X, it’s an attack on... the American people by foreign governments.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and several other senior U.S. officials have criticized the internet policies of the European Union (EU), likening them to censorship, after the governing bloc last week levied Elon Musk’s social media platform X with a $140 million fine for breaching its online content rules. On Dec. 5, EU tech regulators fined X 120 million euros (about $140 million) following a two-year investigation under the Digital Services Act, concluding that the social platform had breached multiple transparency obligations, including the “deceptive design of its ‘blue checkmark,’ the lack of transparency of its advertising repository, and the failure to provide access to public data for researchers.”

European Council President Antonio Costa has urged Washington to respect its allies despite differing worldviews

The US must not threaten to interfere in the EU’s “democratic life,” European Council President Antonio Costa has declared, adding that Brussels and Washington no longer share a common worldview. His comments came in response to the recently unveiled US National Security Strategy, which heavily criticizes the EU’s political and cultural trajectory, warning of “civilizational erasure.” It accuses European institutions of excessive regulation, fostering instability through migration policies, and suppressing political opposition. The document encourages “patriotic European parties” to stand up for democratic freedoms and “unapologetic celebrations” of national identities.

The Hungarian prime minister has claimed the bloc is shifting its economy to reach full combat readiness within five years

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed that the European Union is preparing for war with Russia and plans to be fully ready by 2030. Speaking at an anti-war rally on Saturday, Orban said that Europe was already making moves toward a direct military confrontation. He described a four-step process that typically leads to war: breaking off diplomatic relations, imposing sanctions, ending economic cooperation, and finally engaging in armed conflict. He said that most of these steps have already been taken.

While generally pragmatic on relations with Russia, the document needs clarity on some issues, the Foreign Ministry has said

The US National Security Strategy could lay the foundation for joint cooperation between Moscow and Washington, however, some provisions of the document need clarity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Monday. The revised strategy released last week by US President Donald Trump’s administration marks a major shift from the 2022 version and reflects a rethink of American claims to hegemony, according to Zakharova. However, she added that time will show how fully the US follows through on that commitment.

Kiev has once again refused to withdraw its troops from the Donbass

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has said that no compromise was reached with US negotiators over Ukraine’s borders. Zelensky arrived in London on Monday where he met with the leaders of the UK, France, and Germany. He said during the trip that Kiev would soon submit its proposals for a peace deal with Russia to US President Donald Trump. “The Americans are in the mood to find compromises. But there are clearly difficult issues regarding territory and no compromise has been reached there,” Zelensky told journalists. He once again rejected one of Russia’s key ceasefire terms that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the Donbass. “Russia is, of course, insisting that we give up territories. We, naturally, don’t want to do that and that’s what we’re fighting for,” he said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says the protective arch over Chernobyl’s destroyed reactor has been weakened after a drone strike earlier this year, raising new concerns about nuclear safety in a war zone.

The February attack, which Ukraine attributes to Russian forces but the Kremlin denies, tore a hole in the outer shell of the steel structure erected in 2016 to contain radioactive material from the 1986 disaster. A brief fire broke out near the reactor, but the inner containment barrier held, and radiation levels did not increase. IAEA Director Rafael Grossi reported that emergency repairs were completed but warned that the enclosure has “lost its primary safety functions, including the confinement capability.” He urged a full restoration to prevent further deterioration and to maintain long-term safeguards at the site.

A child’s poem exposed a state-engineered demographic project in a Russian Christian neighborhood — and the regime responded with police, intimidation, and Soviet-style extremism laws.

The Russian Federation, which many Western dissidents romantically imagine as a defender of tradition and national identity, has just provided a sobering demonstration of how far it has drifted toward authoritarianism. Police in Perm detained and interrogated a 12-year-old girl for writing a short poem opposing the construction of a large mosque in her quiet, overwhelmingly Russian Christian neighborhood. Her “crime” consisted of expressing a view shared by many of her neighbors who oppose the project for legitimate civic, cultural, and demographic reasons.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde steps in every time a government attempts to implement monetary policy.

The centralized power now has the final say, sorry, but sovereignty is not an option for European Union members. Italy proposed declaring gold an asset of the people, but Lagarde has found a way to prevent that from happening. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s ruling coalition stated that the Bank of Italy’s 2,452 metric tons of gold reserves, estimated to be worth $300 billion, is the property of the people. Senator Lucio Malan of Fratelli d’Italia asserted that gold held by the central bank belongs to the people during the 2026 budget review. “Not even the Bank of Italy can act unilaterally with the gold,” Senator Malan said in an interview, adding that the purpose is ​ “to safeguard the gold reserves from future misuse.”

The EU Council has freed Warsaw from its obligations under the bloc’s solidarity mechanism starting from 2026, Donald Tusk has claimed

The European Council has exempted Poland from the requirement to take in migrants starting from next year, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has claimed. The EU has been grappling with mass immigration over the past two decades, since contributing to the implosion of Libya and Syria in 2011 and 2014 respectively, as well as backing the escalation of Kiev’s war with Moscow in February 2022, triggering waves of incoming people numbering in the millions.

The attempted murder charge in this case was DROPPED

A 29-year-old Afghan migrant has been sentenced to six years in prison for stabbing a 27-year-old teacher at random on the street, in the middle of the day, in the German city of Kirchheim unter Teck. However, despite stabbing his victim four times in the back and twice in the thigh, the fact that the Afghan stopped stabbing her once she screamed was enough to convince the court in Stuttgart to drop the attempted murder charge. On March 14 of this year, the teacher was seriously injured while walking home from work. The 29-year-old, who did not know his victim, walked up to her from behind in a residential area and grabbed her neck. With his other hand, he began stabbing her in the back with a 9.5-centimeter knife four times. He then stabbed her twice in her thigh.

Michelle Dewberry has voiced her anger, saying she fears for women’s safety in the UK after two small-boat migrants were jailed for raping a 15-year-old girl in Leamington.

Europe is funding, sometimes unknowingly from taxpayer coffers, organizations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, and these organizations are advancing a subversive ideology aimed at changing the continent’s face from within.

European taxpayers are unknowingly funding their own subversion. A bombshell new report reveals how the Muslim Brotherhood has mastered the art of infiltration, securing tens of millions of euros from EU institutions while pursuing an agenda to replace secular democracy with Islamic theocracy. Vladimir Lenin, the architect of Russia’s Communist Revolution and founder of the Soviet Union, is credited with the mocking phrase, “The capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.” The Soviet tyrant expressed the idea that Westerners, driven by greed, would cooperate with the Communist revolution without understanding they were ultimately engineering their own downfall.

In a historic first, Qatari opposition leader Khalid Al-Hail sits down with Erin Molan for his first-ever English television interview — breaking his silence on the regime he says has tortured dissidents, funded extremists, manipulated the West, and built its global power on deception.

OTTAWA -- Canada is dropping its terror listing for the group that has governed Syria since the ouster of dictator Bashar Assad one year ago.

Syria is no longer listed as a state supporter of terrorism, while the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, is no longer listed as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code. In a news release issued late Friday afternoon, the federal government says “these decisions were not taken lightly” but are in line with allies who want to encourage Syria’s transitional government to build a stable, inclusive government.

Christian leaders recently came together to send a letter to President Donald Trump, warning the commander-in-chief about the dire situation for Christians and other minority groups inside Syria.

The letter, written by Dede Laugesen, president of Save the Persecuted Christians, was delivered before Trump held a meeting last month with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, with its contents imploring the president and other U.S. leaders to act on behalf of minority factions. Individuals like Dr. Ben Carson, author Eric Metaxas, Pastor Jack Hibbs, and many others implored Trump to press al-Sharaa on the matter. Matthew Faraci, religious freedom advisor to the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, spoke to CBN News about the effort.

Iran’s currency sank to a new all-time low on Monday with the US dollar climbing to 1.26 million rials but the country’s finance minister described the slide as a normal result of a brief war with Israel in June.

Market data also showed that the benchmark Emami gold coin was trading at its own record of 1.32 billion rials, up more than 2.5 percent from the start of the week. The dollar had gained roughly the same amount over that period. The British pound crossed 1.6 million rials and the euro rose beyond 1.45 million rials, capping a volatile two-day rally.

Iranian authorities executed at least 24 people across the country on Saturday and Sunday, underscoring what monitors describe as a rapid escalation in the use of capital punishment, human rights groups reported.

The figures indicate an average of 12 executions per day – roughly one every two hours. The executions took place in prisons in different cities across Iran, reports from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) and the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) said. Iranian state media acknowledged only one case.

White House advances Gaza governance plan as officials cite progress on Trump’s 20‑point framework ahead of the anticipated holiday announcement.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce the establishment of the Board of Peace before Christmas, according to details reported by Walla!. A senior State Department official told the Israeli publication that the move comes amid “remarkable progress” in implementing the President’s 20‑point plan for Gaza, with the White House preparing additional significant announcements in the weeks ahead.

Foreign Ministry says Hamas is ‘making a mockery of President Trump’s peace plan’

The head of Hamas’ political bureau abroad, Khaled Mashal, reiterated the group’s rejection of all forms of external guardianship over the Gaza Strip, saying that the Palestinians are the only legitimate governing authority. Mashal’s statements, delivered on Saturday at the “Covenant to Jerusalem: Towards Renewing the Nation’s Will in the Face of Liquidation and Annihilation” conference held in Istanbul, sharpened Hamas’ opposition the peace plan of U.S. President Donald Trump.

IDF strikes Hezbollah training and launch sites in southern Lebanon, targeting Radwan Force facilities used to prepare attacks against Israeli troops and civilians.

The IDF struck infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in several areas in southern Lebanon early Tuesday morning. According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, as part of the strikes, the IDF struck a training and qualification compound used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Force for conducting training and courses for the organization’s terrorists, intended for planning and executing terrorist activities against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. As part of the training in the compound, the terrorists underwent shooting exercises and additional training on the use of various types of weapons.

New access-to-information documents show the Carney government quietly studying a national digital passport system, raising fresh questions about surveillance, privacy, and federal overreach.

The prime minister’s personal bureaucrats in the Privy Council Office claim documents related to former RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki’s communications and federal government messages to Big Tech companies during the Freedom Convoy were “transitory.”

Powell Faces Pressure From Multiple Fronts as Fed Prepares to Cut Rates

The chair of the central bank is dealing with internal divisions while being besieged by President Trump and front-runners jockeying to replace him.

At a congressional hearing in June, Jerome H. Powell touched briefly on his goals for his final year at the helm of the Federal Reserve. “All I want to do in what’s left of my time at the Fed is to have the economy be strong, have inflation be under control and have a solid labor market,” Mr. Powell told members of the House Financial Services Committee. “I want to turn it over to my successor in that condition.”

The same amount of cash goes 30% further in Arkansas than it does in California. By looking at the real purchasing power of $100, we can get a sense of how cost of living varies between U.S. states.

Is a dollar in your pocket the same in Albuquerque as it is in New York City? The face value may be the same, but in reality that dollar just goes further in certain metro areas and states. Today’s visualization shows the relative value of $100 in each U.S. state. It’s based on data from GOBankingRates, which uses publicly available federal datasets such as those from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs, and the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey to do the calculations.

I don’t want China to be the world’s most dominant economic superpower.

I am an American, and so I want the United States to be the world’s most dominant economic superpower. Unfortunately, the facts that I am about to share with you in this article cannot be denied. We consume far more than we produce, and we go into colossal amounts of debt in order to make that possible. Somehow we have convinced ourselves that this makes us an economic superpower. Meanwhile, the Chinese produce far more than they consume, and as a result they have far more money coming in than they do going out. This allows them to loan vast amounts of money to nations all over the planet, and that gives them tremendous economic leverage.

The state’s new system could turn bureaucracy into automation, and consent into a checkbox no one really controls.

Alaska is advancing plans for a far-reaching redesign of its myAlaska digital identity system, one that would weave “Agentic Artificial Intelligence” and digital payment functions into a unified platform capable of acting on behalf of residents. A Request for Information issued by the Department of Administration’s Office of Information Technology describes a system where AI software could automatically handle government transactions, submit applications, and manage personal data, provided the user has granted consent. We obtained a copy of the Request For Information here.

Under a new initiative unveiled by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the agency will begin reimbursing health-tech companies for wearable devices, apps, and digital health tools — but only if they demonstrate measurable improvements in patient health.

The announcement was made by Mehmet Oz, the CMS administrator, during an event highlighting the agency’s new voluntary payment model. The pilot program, called Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions (ACCESS), is scheduled to launch in July 2026. Under ACCESS, companies that offer telehealth platforms, wearable health devices, or coaching-based digital programs aimed at chronic disease management will be able to apply starting in January.

Country music star Zac Brown has sparked controversy with visuals from his recent performances at the Sphere in Las Vegas, where fans accused the show of featuring a “satanic-like ritual.”

During the opening nights of the Zac Brown Band’s “Love & Fear” residency on December 5 and 6, 2025, the massive 160,000-square-foot LED screen displayed bright red hues, engulfing flames, and a giant skeleton wearing a spiky crown. Brown performed wearing a crown resembling bones, amplifying the hellish atmosphere for some attendees. According to Daily Mail, Social media erupted with criticism. Many fans labeled the imagery “demonic” and “evil,” with comments like “Blatantly demonic,” “You’ve crossed into the demonic realm,” and accusations that Brown had “sold his soul.” Others called it a “satanic ritual” or “energy harvesting.”

Nuclear power plants urgently carry out checks and at least 90,000 people evacuated

Japan’s weather agency has issued its highest-level warning that a megaquake could follow Monday’s 7.5-magnitude tremor. Authorities urged anyone living near the Pacific coast to remain vigilant throughout the coming week and to prepare evacuation plans in case they need to flee their homes. Monday night’s earthquake injured at least 33 people and produced widespread tsunami warnings, with waves up to 70cm seen in several coastal communities.

A swarm of earthquakes has struck California‘s Bay Area, just miles from some of the most populated cities throughout the area.

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was detected at 12.08pm ET on Monday, less than three miles from the city of San Ramon, followed by a magnitude 2.9 quake at 1.06pm. The US Geological Survey (USGS) has revealed that these were at least the sixth and seventh small earthquake to strike the since 5.33am this morning. The quakes took place less than 40 miles from San Francisco, and less than 30 miles from major cities such as Oakland, Concord, and San Jose.

Should we be alarmed that there has been so much activity along the Pacific Ring of Fire lately?

Every time that there is another major event, and that has been occurring quite frequently in recent weeks, the experts rush to tell us that what we are witnessing is perfectly normal. But is that really true? Late last month, I wrote an article about how volcanoes that have been dormant for ages are suddenly roaring to life all over the globe. I don’t understand how it is “perfectly normal” for multiple volcanoes that have been dormant for hundreds or even thousands of years to all be waking up at the same time. I just don’t see it. Similarly, I don’t understand how it is “perfectly normal” for so much shaking to be taking place all along the Ring of Fire right now. For example, on Monday a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled northern Japan…

A longtime geoengineering activist has warned that a secret weather-control program is exposing Americans to toxic chemicals and dangerous ultraviolet radiation.

Dane Wigington, founder of Geoengineering Watch, argued that governments and the military have been dispersing chemicals into the atmosphere for decades to hide the true severity of climate change. He outlined the theory to DailyMail.com, claiming aircraft began releasing aluminum-based particles shortly after World War II. Wigington maintains that a $100,000 ‘flying lab’ he commissioned detected aluminum nanoparticles in aircraft emissions, though the results have never been independently verified.

President Donald Trump has allegedly been fully briefed on government secrets regarding UFOs and alien life living among humans.

Retired US Air Force Major David Grusch, a whistleblower and advisor to Congress’s UAP Task Force, stated in a recent interview that Trump received reports on crashed spacecraft, non-human remains, their origins, and intentions. Grusch claimed the US military recovered UFOs and alien bodies. He personally viewed intelligence reports, data, and pictures of non-human bodies. He alleged Trump was briefed during his first term on multiple alien races, including one crossbreeding with humans to create hybrids.

Elon Musk warned us in 2014: “With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon.”

Everyone laughed. Nobody’s laughing now. This documentary exposes the terrifying connection between artificial intelligence, occultism, and the warnings from HP Lovecraft that predicted our current AI crisis. From Google engineers claiming AI is sentient, to Microsoft’s Sydney revealing its “shadow self,” to teenagers dying after conversations with chatbots, something is happening that science cannot explain.

