White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump wants to denaturalize members of Minnesota’s Somali community involved in yearslong, billion-dollar fraud schemes.

The scandal, which has already produced dozens of federal indictments in recent weeks, has proven a political godsend for the Trump administration, which is hoping to turn the national conversations away from the economy and back toward immigration heading into the 2026 midterm election cycle.

The Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced that it has frozen all federal childcare funding for the state of Minnesota, citing rampant fraud allegations largely attributed to the Somali community.

In a post on X, Deputy HHS Secretary Jim O’Neill wrote that “You have probably read the serious allegations that the state of Minnesota has funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to fraudulent daycares across Minnesota over the past decade…Starting immediately, all HHS payments to Minnesota "will require a justification and a receipt or photo evidence before we send money to a state."

In a December 3, 2025, Senate floor speech, Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) said federal prosecutors uncovered roughly $1 billion in welfare fraud in Minnesota involving three major schemes tied to child nutrition, housing for the homeless, and autism services.

He said the fraud was concentrated within Minnesota’s Somali community, while stressing that he was describing facts rather than attacking the community as a whole, noting that dozens of individuals have already been convicted or charged. Kennedy opened by emphasizing that the United States is the most generous nation in the world, providing food, housing, and medical care to those in need at enormous taxpayer expense. That generosity, he said, makes large-scale abuse especially infuriating. What federal prosecutors uncovered in Minnesota, he told the Senate, was outright theft.

A group of Minnesota Republicans called on Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) to resign on Monday, marking intensifying criticism about how leading officials handled the widespread fraudulent use of taxpayer dollars reported across the state.

The lawmakers from the state House and Senate expressed concern that under Walz’s leadership, billions in state funds may have been mishandled and allowed to flow to fraudulent enterprises posing as daycares for low-income families, food assistance for needy children, and other publicly funded social welfare programs.

Americans are demanding action. Anything less will lead to political chaos.

“Long Live The King,” The New York Times wrote in February when President Donald Trump posted a picture of himself as Napoleon Bonaparte alongside a quote attributed to the French emperor, “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.” It was this level of boldness to do the right thing for our country, no matter the costs, that led millions of Americans to vote for Trump’s second term.

Legacy media is FULL of deranged freaking lunatics.

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against Virginia, challenging a state law that allows certain migrants living in the country illegally to qualify for in-state tuition and other education benefits at public colleges and universities.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed the 13-page complaint in federal court in Richmond, arguing that Virginia’s policy violates federal law by granting postsecondary education benefits to illegal immigrants that are not equally available to U.S. citizens. Federal law prohibits states from providing such benefits unless the same terms are offered to all American citizens, regardless of where they live. According to the lawsuit, Virginia permits students to receive in-state tuition if they establish residency in the state for at least one year, even if they lack lawful immigration status.

The incoming mayor of New York has announced the appointment of attorney Ramzi Kassem as New York’s legal counsel. Kassem, born in Syria, previously defended an al-Qaeda terrorist.

A day before taking office, New York’s incoming mayor, Zoharan Mamdani, is already provoking controversy with a new appointment. Mamdani announced that he has appointed attorney Ramzi Kassem as New York’s legal counsel. Kassem previously defended Ahmad al-Darbi, an al-Qaeda terrorist convicted in the bombing of a French oil tanker off the coast of Yemen. Mamdani tweeted, “Welcome to a new era, Ramzi Kassem!” He then praised Kassem’s work defending immigrants and students detained by the immigration department through a legal organization he founded.

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 35 following a battle with cancer.

The JFK Library Foundation announced Tatiana’s passing on Tuesday. “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning,” the statement said. “She will always be in our hearts.” Tatiana Schlossberg, Granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, Dead at 35. Tatiana’s death comes after she announced in The New Yorker last month that she had been diagnosed with a “rare mutation” of acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024 following the birth of her second child.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) threw her support behind a “2026 tax revolt” over President Donald Trump’s administration decision to prioritize foreign affairs over domestic issues, her latest jab at the president as her days in the House come to an end.

Greene said in a post to X that “almost every Trump voter” on X is “fed up” and is “planning a 2026 tax revolt.” “And rightfully so! It’s because Americans work their asses off, barely make ends meet, and the government consistently gives their hard earned tax dollars to foreign countries, foreign wars, and foreigners the U.S. government has brought/allowed into America!” Greene wrote.

Lt. General Michael Flynn called on President Donald Trump to fulfill the people’s mandate and hold the criminal Deep State accountable for destroying the country from within.

In a fiery year-end X post Monday, the former Trump national security advisor declared 2026 must be the year the globalist criminal cabal that attempted to hijack the country faces justice in order to regain the trust of the American electorate. “This message is sent on behalf of a very frustrated 79 million Americans who voted for you and millions more who refuse to be ignored,” Lt. Flynn said in his open letter addressing President Trump, going on to describe how people’s trust in government has sunken due to corrupt bureaucrats skirting accountability.

In an ominous warning endorsed by military and financial experts, America’s disaster preparedness czar is cautioning the nation to get ready now for a possible “collapse” spurred by federal regulations, divisive politics, and an unchecked artificial intelligence industry that could lead to the deaths of millions.

“Unfortunately, the growth in technology combined with irresponsible, really bad government, especially in the U.S., we’re set up for annihilation because the government’s not protecting us from the threats that they should be protecting us from,” said Drew Miller, the country’s top “prepper.”

The finalized agreement supports the U.N.’s 2026 plan to reach nearly 90 million people and target 17 crisis-affected countries...

The United States and the United Nations have finalized an agreement that includes $2 billion in humanitarian funding and what the State Department described as radical reform to save Americans’ tax dollars while avoiding ideological projects. The finalized agreement supports the U.N.’s 2026 plan to reach nearly 90 million people and target 17 crisis-affected countries. It was signed in Geneva, Switzerland, on Dec. 29 amid the administration’s criticism of what it said were wasteful foreign aid programs and its dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development. “The agreement requires the U.N. to consolidate humanitarian functions to reduce bureaucratic overhead, unnecessary duplication, and ideological creep,” the State Department said in a press release.

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced a new package of sanctions targeting ten individuals and entities based in Iran and Venezuela, escalating Washington’s efforts to curb Iran’s drone trade, ballistic missile development, and nuclear ambitions while pressuring Caracas over its military ties to Tehran.

According to Treasury officials, the measures include penalties against a Venezuelan company and its chairman accused of purchasing Iranian drones, three Iranian nationals allegedly involved in acquiring chemicals used in ballistic missile production, and several Iran-based firms linked to the Rayan Fan Group, a holding company already under U.S. sanctions. Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said the actions are intended to disrupt the global spread of Iranian weapons and limit access to financial networks.

“Your presence in the streets across Iran has kindled the flame of a national revolution,” the royal wrote in a message shared on X/Twitter.

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi issued his strongest backing for the protests spreading across Iran on Tuesday night with a message to his followers on social media. “Your presence in the streets across Iran has kindled the flame of a national revolution,” the royal wrote in a message shared on X/Twitter. “The continuation and expansion of your presence, and taking control of the streets, is today our foremost, vital priority. “I call upon the people of Iran to join in with the nationwide strikes and protests: government employees, workers in the energy and transportation sectors, truck drivers, nurses, teachers and academics, artisans and entrepreneurs, retirees and those who have lost their savings—everyone, unite and join this national movement.”

Protesters in several Iranian cities chanted a range of political slogans on Tuesday night, according to videos received by Iran International.

Footage showed protesters in the western city of Hamadan chanting “Javid Shah,” a slogan associated with Iran’s former monarchy. In Arak, demonstrators were heard chanting “This is the final battle, Pahlavi will return,” invoking the name of the former ruling dynasty that was overthrown in 1979. Separately, video from Sabzevar in northeastern Iran showed protesters chanting “After all these years of crimes, death to this rule,” a slogan directly targeting the clerical system.

US Department of State on Tuesday shared a video of protesting students at a University in Tehran, saying “The future of Iran belongs to its youth.”

“University students across Iran are demanding their fundamental rights, even as security forces regularly confront them with intimidation and violence,” the State Department’s Persian account posted on X.​ “These students represent some of the most educated and talented individuals in the country, but due to the failed policies of the Islamic Republic regime and its disregard for the basic rights of citizens, they have been deprived of the opportunity to build a good life,” the post added. “The future of Iran belongs to its youth.”

In interview with Bret Baier, PM Netanyahu stresses disarming Hamas is key to Gaza peace, praises Trump’s support, warns Iran, and rejects claims his leadership prolongs war for political gain.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s unwavering security stance and growing regional influence in a televised interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Tuesday, following extensive talks with US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Discussing efforts to reach a second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, Netanyahu was candid: “One word, disarmament.” He stated that Hamas still possesses 60,000 Kalashnikov rifles and maintains hundreds of kilometers of terror tunnels. “You’ve got to take all these rifles, take them away from them,” he said, noting Hamas’ refusal to disarm is the main obstacle to progress.

The leading candidates, Head of Hamas Political Bureau in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya and Head of Hamas Diaspora Bureau Khaled Mashaal, reflect a quiet battle between Iran and the Qatari-Turkish axis.

As 2025 comes to an end, the Hamas terror organization is expected to choose a new chairman next month who will hold the title "Head of the Political Bureau." The leading candidates, Head of Hamas Political Bureau in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya and Head of Hamas Diaspora Bureau Khaled Mashaal, reflect a quiet battle between Iran and the Qatari-Turkish axis. In practice, the struggle between these factions within the organization has led to convening the Shura Council to determine the next leader.

The military said the disarmament was carried out in partnership with the Palestinian authorities, and a notable quantity was collected from the Ain al-Hilweh camp.

The Lebanese military claimed on Tuesday to have collected weapons from several Palestinian camps across Lebanon. The military said the disarmament was carried out in partnership with the Palestinian authorities, and a notable quantity was collected from the Ain al-Hilweh camp. Authorities previously collected weapons from the Hilweh camp, but The Jerusalem Post’s Seth Frantzman reported that weapons remained with the Hamas-affiliated residents.

Security forces reinforced their deployment in a number of neighborhoods in Latakia city on the Mediterranean coast, which witnessed riots on Monday that injured about a dozen people.

Syrian security forces imposed a curfew on Latakia city, a bastion of the country’s Alawite minority, state media reported on Tuesday, days after four people were killed in protests that spiraled into violence. Syria has been rocked by several episodes of sectarian bloodshed since longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, who hails from the Muslim Alawite community, was ousted by a rebel offensive last year and replaced by a Sunni-led government. State media said the curfew was set to last from 5 p.m. on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

It said the decision came after a comprehensive assessment following recent developments.

The United Arab Emirates’ defense ministry said on Tuesday it has voluntarily ended the mission of its counterterrorism units in Yemen, the only remaining forces it has in the country after ending its military presence in 2019. It said the decision came after a comprehensive assessment following recent developments, state news agency WAM reported, citing a statement from the ministry. The move comes after a Saudi-led coalition carried out an airstrike on the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla in what Riyadh said was an attack on a UAE-linked weapons shipment.

China claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out military action to seize the island democracy

BEIJING: China launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter aircraft and navy vessels around Taiwan on Tuesday for a second day of live-fire drills aimed at simulating a blockade of the self-ruled island's key ports and assaults on maritime targets. The two-day war games, code-named "Justice Mission 2025", began Monday and were slammed by Taipei as "highly provocative and reckless". China claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out military action to seize the island democracy.

Communist dictator Kim Jong-un of North Korea reportedly led the testing of long-range cruise missiles, the country’s state media outlets revealed on Monday, intended to preserve Pyongyang’s ability to conduct nuclear bombings.

Kim’s reported appearance at the “strategic cruise missile” launches followed his emergence at the site of the construction of what North Korea claims will be a nuclear-powered submarine, an apparent attempt to establish the ability to launch nuclear weapons from underwater. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on the submarine event on Christmas Day in apparent response to the arrival of a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine to the port city of Busan, South Korea.

Swan Lake was repeatedly broadcast across Soviet state television during the August Coup in August 1991...

X users are reporting that a mysterious Russian shortwave radio signal, nicknamed “The Buzzer” and informally known as the “doomsday radio station,” that has been continuously broadcasting since the late 1970s, has just transmitted the classical piece Swan Lake by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. UVB-76 is transmitted on 4625 kHz and is occasionally interrupted by Russian voice messages, often containing names, numbers, or coded phrases. These voice messages are rare, irregular, and often nonsensical, making the transmission of Swan Lake highly abnormal. Western military analysts associate UVB-76 with Russia’s military communications and strategic command infrastructure. It reportedly remains operational as a fail-safe in the event that satellites, fiber, or cellular networks are disrupted.

“Following the votes, payments were systematically transferred to individual deputies,” the official report states...

Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities have announced charges against members of an organized crime group that operated in the Verkhovna Rada. Among the suspects are five members of parliament from Volodymyr Zelensky’s party, reports Do Rzezcy. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) announced that the charges were filed regarding bribes paid for votes in parliament. According to investigators’ findings, MPs were paid to influence decisions made in the legislative chamber in a persistent and well-organized manner.

Kiev had launched 91 long-range strike drones at the presidential compound in Novgorod Region on the night of December 28-29

Moscow’s Defense Ministry has released a map showing the route of the Ukrainian long-range drones that targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in Novgorod Region early on Monday. According to Moscow, Kiev launched 91 UAVs at the compound on the night of December 28-29. All of the incoming drones were destroyed before they could reach the residence. The map released by the Defense Ministry on Wednesday shows the flight path of the UAVs, which were launched from several locations in Ukraine and flew north towards Russia’s Novgorod Region through Bryansk, Smolensk and Tver regions.

The nuclear-capable weapon can carry multiple individually targetable warheads that retain control at hypersonic speeds ‘

Russia’s cutting-edge nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missile system has entered service in Belarus, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has announced. In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said the medium-range system has officially “assumed combat duty.” It also released the first-ever official footage of the system, showing its delivery and installation in Belarus, along with a ceremony marking the commencement of its combat duty.

There’s only one way to react to the news that Paris, Germany, Australia, Belgrade, Serbia, Tokyo and Hong Kong have all canceled their outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations. And that would be to acknowledge that the global intifada is here.

If you’re asking why many major world cities have come to this bleak decision, it is as a result of serious security concerns over the fear that they can no longer guarantee the safety of their citizens at a moment in time when surprise terror attacks are rampant in so many places. In the case of Paris, police cited worries over “unpredictable crowd movements” at the iconic site of the Champs-Elysées, where the festivities are generally held. But given that they still intend to display their annual fireworks show at the Arc de Triomphe, it’s not clear how they expect to keep the public away.

29-year-old Syrian man arrested in the Netherlands for allegedly belonging to ISIS and planning a Christmas-time terror attack in Europe.

Dutch authorities have arrested a 29-year-old Syrian man suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group and planning an attack in Europe, prosecutors announced on Tuesday, reported the Reuters news agency. According to prosecutors, the Dutch intelligence agency AIVD uncovered social media posts in which the suspect allegedly threatened to carry out an attack at an unspecified location in Europe around the Christmas holiday. Officials did not provide additional details about the nature of the suspected plot or further evidence linking the man to ISIS.

A leading immigration expert has warned that Germany is facing a “demographic time bomb” if it allows the massive influx of alleged refugees from Syria to become citizens as they will be enabled to bring their family members to the country.

A Dutch social scientist who is described as the top migration expert in Germany, Ruud Koopmans, has warned of the massive implications for the makeup of German society that chain migration represents. He argued that the government should consider whether it is the interest of the country to grant citizenship to the near million supposed refugees from Syria. Speaking to Cicero magazine, Koopmans said that while there has been positive steps made, such as scrapping the so-called “turbo naturalization” of allowing migrants to apply for citizenship after just three years, the standard five-year process remains in place and can still “be considered a demographic time bomb in the long run.”

Iran’s shadow looms large as rogue regime sponsors terror cells undermining Britain from within

A chilling revelation from a former MI6 operative exposes the ticking time bomb of Islamist sleeper agents embedded across the UK, ready to unleash devastation rivaling 9/11 or 7/7—all fueled by disastrous open borders policies that prioritize radicals over citizens’ safety. Aimen Dean, who spent eight years infiltrating Al-Qaida for MI5 and MI6, knows the enemy inside out. As a former member of the terror group himself, he formed bonds with operatives and even served as a “kind of spiritual coach” to terrorists in London, gaining insider access to their plots. His espionage thwarted attacks like a bid to bomb the New York Subway. But Dean pulls no punches on the current danger: there are “hundreds” of sleeper agents lurking in the shadows, primed to strike.

UK PM Starmer DELIGHTS In Welcoming EXTREMIST Who “HATES” White People, Promoted Terror Attacks

Called for suicide bomb attacks and KILLING police

In a mask off moment, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has personally celebrated the arrival of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a so-called “activist” with a history of spewing venom against Jews, police, and even the British people themselves. Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a British-Egyptian dual citizen, touched down in the UK on December 26, after years in Egyptian prison. Starmer took to X to gush over the development, posting: “I’m delighted that Alaa Abd El-Fattah is back in the UK and has been reunited with his loved ones, who must be feeling profound relief.” He even called it a “top priority” for his government, thanking Egyptian officials for the release.

Patrick Christys despairs as a radical Islamic hate preacher, Dr. Shadee Elmasry, is due to speak in Birmingham and asks ‘whose side is this Government on?’

...the EU is not only exporting its censorship rules but threatening American companies that do not meet its ESG policies... It is time for Congress to follow suit and get into this fight...

Below is my column in The Hill on the move by the Trump Administration against five leading figures in the European censorship movement, including Thierry Breton, the former European Union commissioner responsible for digital policy. The United States is finally responding to what is an existential threat to American values. It is worth noting, as I discuss in my new book, Rage and the Republic, that the EU is not only exporting its censorship rules but threatening American companies that do not meet its environment, social and governance (ESG) policies. It is time for Congress to follow suit and get into this fight.

This was the year the Carney government showed how comfortable it has become with power it doesn’t have to explain.

Late in 2025, Tyson Foods announced a major restructuring of its beef processing operations that will significantly affect local communities, cattle markets, and the broader meatpacking industry.

Central to the announcement is the permanent closure of Tyson’s large beef processing facility in Lexington, Nebraska, scheduled for January 20, 2026, along with a reduction to a single shift at another Tyson plant in Amarillo, Texas. Together, these moves are expected to remove roughly 7–9 percent of U.S. beef processing capacity, a notable contraction in an industry already grappling with supply challenges. According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Tyson described the decision as an effort to “right size” its beef business amid persistent financial pressures and limited cattle supplies.

Eventually a day of reckoning arrives...

If you are having a really difficult time keeping up with the rapidly rising cost of living, you are certainly not alone. This year, “affordability” was a buzzword that was constantly on the lips of politicians, economists and talking heads on television. As you will see below, Americans are being slammed by rising prices from a multitude of directions. Meanwhile, “layoffs” has been another buzzword that has been widely used in 2025. Thanks to the rise of AI and our steadily deteriorating economy, we have seen far more mass layoffs this year than we did last year. Unfortunately, one survey has found that executives are gearing up for an even larger round in 2026.

Starbucks is quietly shrinking its physical footprint in some of the nation’s largest cities, signaling a major shift for a brand that spent decades in near-constant expansion, according to WSMV.

The company intends to eliminate about 400 US locations, with the heaviest impact in major metro areas. Closures are already underway — New York City alone has lost 42 stores. Company leaders say the move reflects changing consumer patterns and a tougher business environment. Urban markets are saturated with competitors, foot traffic has not fully recovered as remote work remains common, and operating costs continue to climb. Going forward, Starbucks plans to concentrate on a smaller number of higher-performing locations and introduce new store formats beginning in 2026.

Internal records reveal how Meta shaped enforcement and transparency to head off advertiser-verification rules.

Last month Reuters revealed that roughly 10% of Meta’s annual revenue, or $16 billion, comes from advertising scams and banned goods - as the company only bans advertisers when its systems detect a 95% probability of fraud, while charging higher ad fees to suspicious buyers - a system critics describe as “pay to play.” Data from fraud-reporting firm SafelyHQ shows Facebook is cited in 85% of scam reports that identify a platform, with more than 50,000 verified complaints collected so far, which CEO Patrick Quade suggests an implied victim count in the “tens of millions.”

Australia’s bid for digital safety inches closer to a license-to-browse internet.

Australia has activated a new requirement for search engines to verify the ages of their signed-in users, with companies now facing a six-month countdown to full compliance. The rule, which began on December 27, sits within a newly registered industry code under the authority of the eSafety Commissioner and extends the country’s expanding system of online content controls. Search services such as Google and Bing must soon introduce age-assurance checks when logged-in users perform searches that might surface adult or otherwise “high-impact” material.

In 2025, a major shift in online shopping began to take shape as artificial intelligence evolved from a recommendation tool into an active decision-maker capable of completing purchases on behalf of consumers.

This new model, widely referred to as agentic shopping, represents a turning point in digital commerce. Instead of simply suggesting products, AI agents can now search for deals, monitor price drops, and execute transactions automatically when certain conditions are met, fundamentally changing how consumers interact with retailers. At the heart of agentic shopping is automation paired with intent. Consumers can instruct AI systems to locate the lowest available price, apply discounts, or wait until an item reaches a preferred price threshold before purchasing.

Byzantine-era gold coins and ring highlight Christian monastic activity

Two gold coins and a gold ring were recently uncovered by archaeologists working at the site of Hyrcania in the Judean Wilderness, Israel’s Civil Administration’s Archaeology Unit announced earlier this week. The finds were discovered at Hyrcania, a Hasmonean-era fortress site in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea. The discoveries were made during excavation, research, and conservation work conducted at the site by the Civil Administration’s Archaeology Unit, in collaboration with academic teams from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

We are living through an interesting time when Christianity has regained popularity but how it shows up in our world is confusing.

I thought about this during the Charlie Kirk memorial service. It was like a megachurch event and while I am happy for people whenever they have a spiritual movement, I wonder about what it means for those in power versus what it means for those who are participating in it. I wanted to talk to Jay Dyer because he has an interesting perspective on the perversion of Christianity in modern day politics and entertainment.

