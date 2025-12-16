One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

The US Senate on Monday voted to end the filibuster and advance the National Defense Authorization Act to a final vote.

The bipartisan vote, 76-20, invoked cloture on the bill, bringing it one step closer to final passage, which could still take days. Still, some lawmakers seek to amend the bill further, which would then require House passage before landing on the President’s desk. Senator Ted Cruz, who showed no concern about Ukraine funding or other unnecessary provisions, has called for an amendment to restrict military aircraft at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), following the deadly crash between a female helicopter pilot and a passenger airplane in January.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order marking fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction on Monday, escalating his war against drug trafficking during his second administration.

The order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue criminal charges, sentencing enhancements, and sentencing variances in fentanyl trafficking cases, according to a White House fact sheet. It also directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to take actions against financial institutions involved in manufacturing or distributing the illegal sale of fentanyl.

President Donald Trump sued the BBC for $10 billion over its editing of his speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021.

The BBC has been wracked by controversy since it admitted and apologized for selectively editing Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, with the president now seeking a hefty fine in return in a lawsuit in which the edited clip is described as a “false, defamatory, deceptive, disparaging, inflammatory, and malicious depiction of President Trump.” The lawsuit is seeking $5 billion in damages from one count of defamation and another $5 billion on one count of violating a Florida trade practices law, totaling $10 billion.

The U.S. conducted three more strikes on suspected drug boats in the eastern Pacific, killing eight suspected drug traffickers.

The strikes were announced on Monday, the same day they were carried out, alongside declassified video footage. The vessels were said to have been operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. “Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking. A total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions — three in the first vessel, two in the second, and three in the third,” read a statement from U.S. Southern Command.

A U.S. Air Force refueling tanker narrowly avoided colliding with a JetBlue passenger jet after the military aircraft failed to properly communicate its position, forcing the commercial pilot to take evasive action shortly after takeoff from Curaçao.

JetBlue Flight 1112 was en route to New York when the encounter occurred roughly 20 minutes into the flight. The JetBlue pilot immediately reported the incident to air traffic control, expressing alarm over the tanker’s apparent lack of visibility on radar. “They don’t have their transponder turned on, it’s outrageous. We almost had a midair collision up here,” the pilot said. Air traffic controllers confirmed they were unable to see the tanker on their radar systems and noted that similar issues involving unidentified military aircraft had recently been reported in the area. Curaçao air traffic control subsequently warned other pilots operating in the region about the aircraft.

Maduro’s oil exports effectively paralyzed, with the exception of Chevron’s shipments...

Fresh reporting in Reuters has tracked at least five supertankers which have changed course on Monday after initially heading to Venezuela to load crude oil, following this month’s US naval seizure of a Venezuelan tanker. Among these was a Russian tanker transporting crude for Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA, along with at least four other supertankers en route to Venezuelan ports. They made u-turns on fears of facing US military interdiction. This also comes after last Friday Bloomberg and others reported that Washington was preparing to carry out further seizures of sanction-linked oil tankers off Venezuela’s coast.

Wise Latin American leaders will side with the US.

Between exfiltrating Maria Corina Machado to Norway so she could receive the Nobel Prize; seizing a sanctioned oil tanker; and tightening the noose with jet fighters flying up to the limit of Venezuela’s airspace – the pressure keeps upping. Today, it arises that Trinidad and Tobago will allow the US military to utilize its airports in coming weeks, in yet another escalation.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is signaling a possible return to presidential politics in 2028, according to recent reporting and her expanding public schedule, despite her historic defeat by President Donald J. Trump in both the Electoral College and the popular vote in 2024.

Democratic Party insiders claim that Harris’s recent actions suggest she is laying the groundwork for another White House run. Central to that effort is an extended promotional tour for her memoir, 107 Days, which recounts her 2024 campaign. Upcoming stops include early primary states such as South Carolina, along with cities that have large black voter populations, including Detroit, Jackson, Memphis, and Montgomery. Harris continues to perform well among black Democrats in early primary polling, a factor that has kept her near the top of lists of potential 2028 contenders.

In the most recent election cycle, Muslim Americans achieved unprecedented political success, breaking records for both the number of candidates running for office and the number winning seats at multiple levels of government.

Data from the 2025 elections indicate that this cycle marked the largest electoral milestone in U.S. history for Muslim Americans, reflecting a growing political presence and increasing civic engagement across the country. Advocacy organizations that track Muslim participation in elections reported that at least 42 Muslim Americans were elected to public office across multiple states. These victories spanned a wide range of positions, including mayors, state legislators, judges, city council members, and school board officials. This total represents the highest number of Muslim electoral wins recorded in a single election cycle.

This is techno-fascism on steroids. Is this what Trump had in mind when he said ‘fight, fight fight’? Was it a declaration of war against our free republic?

Nick Reiner, the son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner, has been booked on murder charges in a case involving the death of his parents, announced Los Angeles County Chief Jim McDonnell.

“We have our robbery/homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. “He was subsequently booked for murder and is being held on $4 million bail,” McDonnell added. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 p.m. and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside. Reiner turned 78 in March.

Providence police released a video of a “person of interest” on Monday afternoon about whom they are seeking information regarding the Brown University shooting.

Breitbart News noted that the initial “person of interest” police took into custody early Sunday was released later that same day and the manhunt for the killer resumed. As part of that manhunt, police in Providence posted a video in hopes of getting the public’s help: The FBI used an X post to announce the agency “is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual” whom Providence Police now describe as a “person of interest.”

ne of the victims who was fatally shot at Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday has been identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook, a “devoted Christian” and vice president of the school’s College Republicans chapter.

“We are devastated to learn of the loss of our Brown College Republicans Vice President, Ella Cook,” College Republicans of America wrote in a Sunday X post. “Ella was known for her bold, brave, and kind hBrown U. Shooting Victim Ella Cook Was ‘Devoted Christian,’ College Republicans VP. “Our prayers are with her family, our Brown CR’s, and the entirety of the campus as they heal from this tragedy,” the conservative student organization added. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reposted College Republicans of America’s X post, stating, “There are no words. Thinking of her family and friends, especially her parents. God please bless them.”eart as she served her chapter and her fellow classmates.”

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez Jr., on Monday, evaded questions on the Brown University shooter and declined to say what witnesses claim the shooter yelled before opening fire at the university.

If the shooter were a White male, we would likely know everything about him. Rhode Island Officials held a press conference on Monday to provide updates on the Saturday shooting and ongoing investigation as the manhunt for the shooter remains underway. Witnesses say the shooter “yelled something” before killing two students and wounding nine more, and early reports suggest the shooter shouted “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire. But Perez wouldn’t tell reporters what he said, claiming, “That’s part of the investigation.”

On the Sunday show Alex Jones laid out the latest in the global Islamic jihad attack against the West.

A leftist extremist group was allegedly building bombs and choosing targets for New Year’s Eve terror attacks in Los Angeles, but federal officials have foiled those plans.

Four alleged members of a leftist offshoot of the group called Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF) were arrested after federal officials disrupted the credible terrorist threat that involved improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Fox News reported Monday. In a social media post early Monday, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel detailed the case: The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology. They were allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year’s Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles.

U.S. intelligence officials are raising alarms after new disclosures revealed that approximately 18,000 known or suspected terrorists entered the United States during the Biden administration, according to statements aired on Fox News.

In a televised interview, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the National Counterterrorism Center identified individuals who, under normal circumstances, would have been barred from entry due to ties to ISIS, al-Qaeda, and the Afghan Taliban. The figure, she noted, represents a severe national-security failure driven by lax vetting and open-border policies.

Following the Hanukkah massacre that occurred over the weekend at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, where at least 15 were slaughtered and 40 injured, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese not only issued a statement that did not mention Jews or antisemitism… he also conflated the atrocity committed by Islamic radicals with “right-wing extremist groups.”

Following the Hanukkah massacre that occurred over the weekend at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, where at least 15 were slaughtered and 40 injured, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese not only issued a statement that did not mention Jews or antisemitism… he also conflated the atrocity committed by Islamic radicals with “right-wing extremist groups.”

In an exclusive RAIR Foundation USA interview, the Jihad Watch director explains why the Bondi Beach attack fits a global pattern of Islamic jihad violence targeting Jews and Christians.

The Bondi Beach Hanukkah massacre, carried out by a Muslim father and son aligned with ISIS, is not an anomaly. It is the predictable outcome of decades of denial, mass migration without assimilation, and the systematic refusal by Western governments and institutions to confront Islam. In an exclusive RAIR Foundation USA interview conducted on the day of the Islamic terror attack, Jihad Watch Director Robert Spencer, one of the world’s leading authorities on Islamic doctrine and jihadist ideology, explained that the events at Bondi Beach follow a well-documented global pattern. According to Spencer, such violence is not spontaneous or inexplicable, but the downstream consequence of Islamic indoctrination combined with political unwillingness to name and confront its source.

Video exposes radical Islamist preaching just miles from where the slaughter unfolded

In the wake of a horrific terrorist shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that left 16 dead, including at least one child, a chilling video from February 2024 has gone viral, showing Islamic preacher Wissam Haddad openly glorifying violent jihad as the pinnacle of Islamic duty. In this one video, Haddad openly states, “We can’t take away from the fact, first and foremost that jihad is definitely part of our deen. And as Muslims we should never ever shy away from this. And yes there may be types of jihad but at the peak of this jihad is what the messenger Muhammad sallallaahu alaihi wasalam spoke about. I’ll read the hadith soon. And that is fighting in the path of Allah azawajal. A physical fight. Not a fighting of the nafs. Although your nafs is needed in order for you physical to go out in the path of Allah. So we’re not talking about the struggle of the nafs. We’re talking about physical struggling against the enemies of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala in order to make the word of Allah azawajal the highest.”

Moscow has condemned the “barbarian extremist attack” that left at least 15 people dead

Russian nationals were among the victims of the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has confirmed. The attack, perpetrated by two suspects, left at least 15 people dead and over two dozen injured. The assailants, who had allegedly sworn allegiance to the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), targeted a Hanukkah celebration event held by the local Jewish community. Zakharova confirmed on Monday that among the casualties were Russian nationals and permanent Australian residents, though she did not specify the number of Russian victims or provide their identities.

The dashcam footage, verified by Reuters, showed one shooter wrestling for a long-barrelled weapon with Boris before both fall heavily to the ground behind a silver hatchback car.

The couple who were fatally wounded confronting the Bondi Beach gunmen on Sunday have been identified as Boris and Sofia Gurman. The dashcam footage, verified by Reuters, showed one shooter wrestling for a long-barrelled weapon with Boris in a lavender shirt and shorts, before both fall heavily to the ground behind a silver hatchback car. Boris, who is with Sofia, gets up with the weapon as the footage moves on. A separate drone video shows the two lying motionless next to the vehicle beside the pedestrian bridge, where the gunmen were later shot by police.

It might be too late for Europe. The United States needs to wake up now.

The attack on Christians and Jews continues to expand during the holy holiday season.

The BBC reports that five men have been arrested in Germany and are suspected of plotting to drive a vehicle into people at a Christmas market, with authorities citing an “Islamist motive” behind the plot. Police note that the group was already in the midst of operational planning with a goal of maximum carnage. Bavaria’s state interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, told Bild the “excellent cooperation between our security services” helped to prevent “a potentially Islamist-motivated attack”. Although authorities did not say when or where the planned attack was supposed to take place, they believed it to be one in the Dingolfing-Landau area, north east of Munich.

‘Instead of the Mayor of London showing solidarity, we have officials with clipboards saying it is too dark.’

Granddaughter of a Ukrainian Nazi, Metreweli is going after Russia – coincidence?

The United Kingdom is hell-bent on the confrontation against Russia. For many, it’s a clever way to distract from the real problems of mass migration, two-tier policing, censorship, stagnant economy, skyrocketing taxes… the list goes on. But for some, like the new MI6 Intel chief, it’s reportedly a multi-generational conflict – it’s personal. Let’s call back a BBC News quote back from June: “Blaise Metreweli was announced as the incoming head of the Secret Intelligence Service earlier this month. She will be its first female ‘C’ in its 116-year history. With little known about her wider backstory, several newspapers reported on Friday that her grandfather was Constantine Dobrowolski, who defected from Soviet Russia’s Red Army to become the Nazis’ chief informant in Chernihiv, Ukraine.”

EU and UK leaders expect the US to support their “multinational force”

EU and UK leaders have called for the deployment of a European-led military force to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, along with US-led “monitoring” teams and the “regeneration” of Kiev’s own army. Following talks in Berlin on Monday with US President Donald Trump’s peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as a Ukrainian delegation, the leaders of Germany, France, the UK and eight other European countries, along with officials from Brussels, issued a joint statement proposing “robust security guarantees” for Kiev.

American and Ukrainian officials have held talks in Berlin, Germany, focused on what negotiators described as a “very strong security package” for Kiev, aimed at ending the nearly four-year-long war with Russia.

One official indicated that Russia may now be open to Ukraine joining the European Union (EU). Notably, the EU includes a mutual defense clause similar to NATO’s Article 5—but it covers only EU members, not the United States. According to officials familiar with the discussions, the current proposals center on a 20-point agreement that would provide Ukraine with “Article Five-like security guarantees” from the United States and allied nations, offering NATO-style protections without Ukraine formally joining the alliance. “Europe and Russia can finally have an arrangement and understanding that can lead to a more peaceful and prosperous future for everyone,” a U.S. official said.

Washington has apparently pressured Kiev to cede territory to Moscow, but Vladimir Zelensky has so far ruled out such concessions

US negotiators have “appeared unwilling to compromise” with their Ukrainian counterparts over the peace roadmap proposed by US President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal has reported. In a piece on Sunday, the media outlet quoted its anonymous source as describing the talks between US and Ukrainian representatives in Berlin earlier in the day as “difficult.” According to the publication, the negotiations have turned into a “tug of war,” with Washington “pushing for quick decisions,” with a view to ending the Ukraine conflict by the end of the year.

If there is going to be peace, why are we witnessing the largest military buildup in Europe since the end of the Cold War?

When it comes to the major players on the geopolitical stage, it is far more important to watch what they do than it is to listen to what they say. And right now the actions that the major European powers are taking are telling us that they are preparing for a huge war with Russia. Ukraine was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle for the European Union. It is an enormous chunk of territory, and it is absolutely teeming with natural resources.

Iran’s currency hit a fresh low on Monday of 1.312 million rials to the US dollar on the open market according to currency-tracking websites, reflecting deep economic woes in the country.

The dollar later eased slightly but continued to trade with wide volatility around 1.31 million rials. The euro was traded at about 1.54 million rials and the pound sterling at roughly 1.750 million rials. The rial’s decline surpassed a previous record of 1.28 million rials per US dollar on Saturday, as Iran introduced a three-tier gasoline pricing system, including sales at 50,000 rials per liter which took effect nationwide in the early hours of the day.

The Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl hailing from Iran’s Baluch ethnic minority announced it would change its strategy toward civil disobedience under a new umbrella group gathering like-minded factions, even as it continued deadly attacks on government forces.

In a video message posted on Telegram, masked spokesman Mahmoud Baluch announced the formation of the new “Popular Fighters Front” on Wednesday which he described as a merger of several Baluch political groups and movements in the restive southeastern region of Iran. “I am honored to tell the suffering people who long for liberation from the oppression of the rule of the Supreme Leader that the fighters of Sistan and Baluchistan, understanding the country’s critical situation and with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the struggle” had formed the body, he said.

According to a source who spoke with The Jerusalem Post on Sunday, the meeting was set to focus on Syria, define Israel’s red lines, and find ways to ensure they are not crossed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded a several-hour meeting on Monday with US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, regarding Israel’s security actions in Syria amid ongoing negotiations for a broader security agreement with Damascus. Two sources told The Jerusalem Post that Israel and the United States have arrived at mutual understandings on two pivotal issues: Israel’s continued freedom of operation in Syria to neutralize emerging threats, and the advancement of US-mediated talks with Syria aimed at forging a new security arrangement.

Representatives from 45 countries were invited to the meeting, as Israel continues to make clear that it will not allow Turkey to be part of the peacekeeping force.

Turkey was not invited to participate in Tuesday’s meeting in Qatar, convened by US Central Command regarding the International Peacekeeping Force (ISF), a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post. Representatives from 45 countries were invited to the meeting. Israel continues to make clear that it will not allow Turkey to be part of the peacekeeping force.

“Iran’s role is extremely negative, and its policies are among the chief sources of instability in Lebanon and the region,” Raggi wrote on social media.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi slammed Iran on December 15, the latest in growing tensions between the countries. “Iran’s role is extremely negative, and its policies are among the chief sources of instability in Lebanon and the region,” Raggi wrote on social media. Iran backs Hezbollah in Lebanon and has used Hezbollah in the past to assassinate Lebanese officials and citizens. Iran has also used Lebanon as a base to attack Israel, bringing ruin and war to the country.

According to Galei Tzahal, Hezbollah violated the ceasefire with Israel 1,925 times over the past year, as Israeli officials warn Lebanese enforcement remains inadequate.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization violated the ceasefire with Israel 1,925 times over the past year, including 350 violations that went unanswered by both the IDF and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported on Tuesday. The violations included the establishment of ammunition storage facilities, weapons manufacturing activities, and operational efforts by terrorists aimed at strengthening and rebuilding Hezbollah’s military capabilities. Israel submitted 875 enforcement requests to the US-led ceasefire enforcement mechanism. The LAF addressed approximately two-thirds of those cases, handling 575 violations, a level of enforcement Israel considers insufficient. In addition, the IDF independently responded to 90 violations that were not addressed by the LAF.

A report published this Monday in the British Guardian revealed new details about the current life of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

According to the report, Assad – who in his youth trained as an ophthalmologist at London’s Western Eye Hospital – has returned to studying the profession. A family friend told The Guardian that Assad sits in class and studies ophthalmology and Russian. “This is his passion; he obviously doesn’t need the money. Even before the war in Syria began, he used to practice ophthalmology in Damascus,” associates of Assad said, adding that wealthy and elite Russians may seek his services in the future. Sources told The Guardian that the Assad family is most likely staying in Rublyovka, a luxury suburb of Moscow that reportedly is also home to former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, a supporter of Russia.

A record number of executions have been carried out in Saudi Arabia over the past year, according to a compilation by the AFP news agency.

340 people have been killed in the kingdom so far, after three people were executed on Monday, according to authorities. The country thus breaks its own record for the second year in a row since human rights groups began documenting the executions in the 1990s. In 2024, 338 people were executed, according to an AFP tally.

A recent report issued by the United Christian Forum notes a concerning rise in anti-Christian violence in India, with a 500 percent increase in incidents over the last decade. In 2025 alone, there have been 549 recorded attacks, yet only 39 resulted in police investigations, indicating a 93 percent impunity rate.

Since 2014, under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule, the growth of Hindutva ideology—effectively Hindu nationalism—has led to a political climate where violence against Christians is often overlooked. The BJP’s governance has seen the enactment of anti-conversion laws in several states, which critics argue are used to harass religious minorities. The report notes that 77 percent of these attacks are concentrated in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, affecting communities largely composed of Dalits—historically considered “untouchables” at the bottom of India’s caste system—who have converted to Christianity. These groups face significant persecution, including beatings, church burnings, and social exclusion.

As Delhi warms up to Kabul’s new rulers, the Afghans living in its backstreets brace themselves for what this could mean for their future

Under the fading light of a Delhi evening, the winding alleyways of Lajpat Nagar pulse with life as the scent of naan baking in an ancient tandoor drifts through the air. Forty-two-year-old Mina Mazari waits patiently for freshly baked bread. At the bakery, three young men work steadily – mixing dough, flattening it, and placing it into the oven. Once baked, the naan is arranged on a small table, ready for customers as the evening bustle continues around them. Lajpat Nagar is one of many areas across New Delhi sheltering thousands of Afghan refugees who have fled their uncertain homeland for safety and opportunity thousands of miles away.

The personnel from Bangladesh were deployed under a mission in the disputed Abyei area in the war-torn African state

Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been killed in a drone strike on a United Nations logistics base in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, officials said on Sunday. The attack on Saturday in Kadugli wounded eight other peacekeepers, according to UN statements. The troops served with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), a mission deployed to the disputed Abyei area along the Sudan-South Sudan border. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the incident as “horrific” and “unjustifiable,” warning that “attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.”

The Liberal government’s controversial “chain migration” bill, Bill C-3, is now law despite strong Conservative objections.

As the Federal Reserve revs up the money-creating machine even higher, the money supply is already growing at the fastest rate since July 2022, in the early stages of the tightening cycle.

This is inflation, by definition. After peaking in April 2022, the money supply began to decline as the Fed hiked rates that year. The money supply bottomed in October 2023 and began increasing again. The money supply is now well above the pandemic peak. 95% Copper Pennies (Price Per Pound) Price & Buy. And money creation has accelerated over the last several months. Based on the “true,” or Rothbard-Salerno, money supply measure (TMS), the money supply grew at 4.76 percent year-on-year. That was up from the September increase of 4.06 percent. Money supply growth was also up significantly compared to October of last year, when year-over-year growth was 1.27 percent.

U.S. government finances are failing.

But instead of allowing things to continue to their inevitable demise, the central planners are looking to pull off another switcheroo. Like the issuance of Greenbacks during the Civil War or FDR’s gold confiscation in 1933, the U.S. government is scheming to radically change the form and feel of money once again. The goal is to mask an outright default. Yet make no mistake, the little guy – that’s you – will get screwed. The GENIUS Act and the New Digital Dollar. America is 54 years into its experiment with pure fiat money, which followed the termination of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971. We are now witnessing the start of another financial re-engineering of money. The move to a digitally native, stablecoin-anchored dollar system.

The UK flirts with an extreme future where every device is surveilled.

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom are proposing amendments to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill that would require nearly all smartphones and tablets to include built-in, unremovable surveillance software. The proposal appears under a section titled “Action to promote the well-being of children by combating child sexual abuse material (CSAM).” We obtained a copy of the proposed amendments for you here. The amendment text specifies that any “relevant device supplied for use in the UK must have installed tamper-proof system software which is highly effective at preventing the recording, transmitting (by any means, including livestreaming) and viewing of CSAM using that device.”

Australia’s social media ID laws are inspiring Western lawmakers to follow suit, testing how much surveillance under the guise of child safety they can get away with.

Lawmakers in several Western countries are now considering online age verification digital ID systems similar to those that recently came into force in Australia. The Australian model, which blocks children under sixteen from joining social media platforms and so forces all adults to submit ID to access platforms, has quickly become a reference point for politicians abroad who describe it as a child safety measure, while others warn it could normalize digital identity tracking. In the United States, Senator Katie Britt of Alabama said she hopes “Australia taking this step…leads the US to actually doing something.”

Two major studies published by Science and Nature found a shocking portion of voters were persuaded by AI chatbots, shifting opinions by an enormous 15 percentage points in some elections. Over 15 AI models were tested on 80,000 participants in the UK, US, Canada, and Poland, and chatbots were found to be 50% more persuasive than traditional campaign ads.

The problem here is not just that AI is shifting public opinion. A fifth of claims fed to users were rated predominantly inaccurate. So, pairing the automated models’ misinformation, their sheer persuasiveness, and the fact that 44% of US adults are already using tools like ChatGPT regularly, we must ponder some key points: how does this shape future elections, how can we control deliberate misinformation, and what if unscrupulous actors find a way to exploit these systems?

A powerful storm in southern Brazil recently sent a towering replica of the Statue of Liberty crashing to the ground, an event that quickly went viral and ignited widespread debate far beyond the site of the collapse.

While officials described the incident as the result of severe weather and structural vulnerability, many viewers around the world interpreted the dramatic imagery as something more than a freak accident — seeing it instead as a symbolic omen of America’s weakening influence and uncertain future. The statue, located in the city of Guaíba in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, stood outside a large retail complex. During a violent storm marked by strong winds and heavy rain, the structure swayed and then gave way, collapsing into an empty parking lot. Authorities confirmed that no one was injured and that wind gusts were strong enough to compromise the integrity of the statue’s support system.

Western Washington has been plunged into a rapidly escalating flood emergency after days of relentless rainfall overwhelmed rivers, waterways, and flood-control systems, leading to a critical levee failure and mass evacuation orders.

A levee along the Green River in King County collapsed after prolonged heavy rain saturated the region, allowing floodwaters to spill into nearby communities. The breach prompted immediate evacuation orders for parts of Kent, Auburn, and Tukwila, where rising water threatened homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure. Authorities warned residents in low-lying areas that remaining behind could be life-threatening. The National Weather Service issued an urgent flash-flood warning, describing the situation as extremely dangerous due to the ongoing failure of flood defenses and the sheer volume of water moving downstream. Officials stressed that flash floods can occur with little warning and urged people to move to higher ground without delay.

Europe has initiated its most extensive planetary defense exercise to date following the 3I/Atlas asteroid alert, which prompted emergency preparedness drills across several countries.

This video explores what 3I/Atlas is, why officials reacted with such urgency, and how Europe is evaluating its ability to detect and respond to possible asteroid threats. It also breaks down the science, potential risks, and the international coordination behind the exercise.

A mysterious ‘demonic monolith’ has appeared in the California desert, adorned with screaming faces, twisted bodies, serpents and a giant eye carved into its center.

Standing more than nine feet tall, the black statue was spotted by several visitors in Joshua Tree National Park over the past few days. Witnesses claim it groans every few minutes, glows at night, and is covered in hundreds of sculpted human corpses. Word of the strange structure exploded online after a TikTok video went viral, with the creator insisting, ‘It’s not a hoax. It’s not AI. It’s real. It wasn’t here yesterday.’

Timothy Alberino joins Darrin Geisinger to discuss dead giants in Sardinia, soul transferring during alien abductions, rebuking gray aliens in the name of Jesus, and women who are developing relationships with artificial intelligence.

Share