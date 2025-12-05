Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
7hEdited

That’s the job of the Democratic Party to be a deranged psychopathic A hole and get some press. I don’t know about you. I’m with Charlie. It’s time to go Max. They want world war but they really want a Civil War. I would say just take out the un civil servants yeah right servants to Satan .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jill's avatar
Jill
25m

A civil lawsuit naming Trump, Musk and Gates has been filed Nov. 24. It alleges human trafficking, beatings, theft of intellectual property in part by personal intimidation and by the taking of children from the inventors until they capitulated in giving up their intellectual property. This lawsuit is talking about on going and current abuse since 2018. It describes horrific behavior. The stolen intellectual property involves use of a birth control gel and surveillance systems. Here is a link to a discussion of it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8fPusaxmPY&t=4694s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture