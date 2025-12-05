One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) on Thursday announced he will file articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who is at the center of two scandals at the Defense Department.

“This secretary has to go,” Thanedar told Fox News host Josh Breslow. “He’s incompetent. He’s, you know, violated — he has committed war crimes. He must go.” He added, “And if both parties, if Republicans are willing to look at this for the merit of this case and not just their loyalty to President Trump, this can be done.” Thanedar pointed to Hegseth’s use of the encrypted messaging app Signal with other administration officials to discuss a pending strike on Houthi targets in Yemen as one reason to oust the Defense chief.

President Donald J. Trump announced on Thursday that his administration will move to shorten the validity period for work permits issued to certain immigrants present in the United States. The move follows the deadly terrorist attack against National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., last month.

Under the new policy, immigrants who apply for asylum or other humanitarian designations will only be able to obtain a work permit valid for 18 months. Previously, the permits were valid for five years. The Trump administration contends the shortened period of validity will allow officials to conduct more frequent revetting of immigrants. “It’s clear that USCIS must enforce more frequent vetting of aliens,” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joe Edlow said, adding: “All aliens must remember that working in the United States is a privilege, not a right.”

After nearly five years, the January 6 pipe bomber was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.

Brian Cole, 30, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was taken into custody and charged with use of an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials. Cole planted pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said during a press conference on Thursday that the FBI solved the case without any new tips or witnesses. The FBI identified Cole based on his phone pings and transaction history on his credit cards, according to an affidavit

CNN host Jake Tapper misidentified Washington, DC, pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. as a “30-year-old white man” just before airing photos revealing him to be a black man.

“Brian Cole Jr., a 30-year-old white man from the D.C. suburbs, is charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and with malicious destruction by means of explosion,” Tapper said on his show The Lead. Several minutes later, Tapper’s own program aired photos of Brian Cole Jr., a black man.

The Minnesota scandals now drawing the national spotlight have been simmering for at least a decade..

When 200 federal agents raided dozens of Minnesota homes and businesses on Jan. 20, 2022, policy analyst Bill Glahn took notice. So did a lot of other people—at first. An initial blast of news coverage trumpeted an emerging multimillion-dollar welfare-fraud scandal. Then “it just vanished from the radar” of most media outlets and public consciousness, Glahn told The Epoch Times. “The stories just dried up,” and reporters moved on to cover other topics. Glahn, however, said it was obvious to him that “this was a pretty big deal ... something to keep an eye on.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has glaring ties to the $1 billion Somali food fraud scam in Minnesota, a report has revealed.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, 70 members of the Somali community in Minnesota were involved in stealing $250 million in COVID funds that were intended to feed children. Millions of dollars were stolen from American taxpayers and sent overseas to Somalia, and 80% of the money has not been recovered. Seven defendants were tried in connection with the scheme on charges related to stealing more than $40 million in taxpayer funds, and five were found guilty. However, the FBI is still investigating an attempt by a Somali woman to bribe one of the jurors with $120,000 in cash.

A federal grand jury in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday refused to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James after a judge dismissed her case last month.

Letitia James was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia in September. James was charged with two crimes: Bank Fraud under 18 U.S.C. Section 1344 and False Statements to a Financial Institution under 18 U.S.C. Section 1014. The charges are related to a mortgage loan on a property James owns in Norfolk, Virginia, referred to as “the Perrone Property.” According to the indictment, James was to use the property as her secondary residence and prohibited its use as a timesharing or other shared ownership arrangement or agreement that requires her either to rent the property or give any other person any control over the occupancy or use of the property.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has jumped aboard the Democrat bandwagon of undermining President Trump, declaring on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “the uniformed military may help save us from this president.”

The remark, captured in a clip shared widely on X, comes as leftists ramp up efforts to sow chaos in the ranks, painting Trump as a threat to the Constitution while ignoring their own history of politicizing the military…Warner made the inflammatory statement while discussing concerns over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and an upcoming briefing by Admiral Bradley. “I’m going to want to get answers on what did Pete Hegseth order? Why haven’t we seen the whole unedited video if there’s nothing inappropriate here? You could have cleared this up without the admiral coming in. He’s got a great reputation, I respect him. I want to get the truth. And I’m not sure we’ve had the truth from Hegseth yet,” Warner said.

Safi is an “illegal alien terrorist who entered the U.S. on Sept. 8, 2021, in Philadelphia” under President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program...

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested an Afghan national on suspicion of providing support to the ISIS terrorist group, the third such arrest in a week, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) statement. Jaan Shah Safi was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Waynesboro, Virginia. Safi is an “illegal alien terrorist who entered the U.S. on Sept. 8, 2021, in Philadelphia” under President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program, the statement said.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has revealed significant fraud in the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) subsidy system, including $94 million paid to insurers for people who were dead.

The findings, announced by the GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee, suggest there are systemic problems in how Obamacare is administered. In total, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates the fraud costs taxpayers upwards of $27 billion annually. According to the GAO, 58,000 Social Security Numbers (SSNs) that received advanced premium tax credits matched Social Security death data. Of these, at least 7,000 individuals were confirmed to have died before their coverage began.

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is adding a “Second Amendment Rights Section” to its Civil Rights Division.

Reuters noted that the new section is expected to be open as of December 4, 2025. Trump DOJ Adding ‘Second Amendment Rights Section’ to Civil Rights Division. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) reported that the creation of the “Second Amendment Rights Section” is “a historic course correction in federal policy and highlights the Trump Administration’s continued effort to assess ongoing infringements on Second Amendment rights.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit lifted a lower court injunction that would have required President Donald J. Trump to end the deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. by December 11.

With the lower court order removed, the deployment of Guardsmen as part of a crime crackdown in the nation’s capital will continue until at least February 2026. Issuing an abbreviated ruling, the three-judge appellate panel noted that their decision “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” and is intended to give the court time to consider the case.

Residents of a city in Alabama packed a local zoning board meeting this week in opposition to a proposal to relocate an Islamic school to their town from a nearby municipality.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 against rezoning property currently used for office space to accommodate the Islamic Academy of Alabama, currently located about 12 miles away in the city of Homewood. Concerns about traffic congestion, adherence to long-term city development plans, and the precedent such a zoning change might set were cited as reasons for the decision. However, pressure from around 200 citizens attending the meeting likely had a significant impact on the zoning board’s decision.

Retired Air Force colonel says this kind of sentiment ‘puts us all in danger’

A recent national defense survey reveals Americans are becoming worried about global threats – and worse, they are concerned about the U.S. military’s ability to succeed in conflicts abroad. The 2025 Reagan National Defense Survey took place between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3. A total of 984 responses were obtained through live telephone interviews, while an additional 1,523 responses were collected online, resulting in 2,507 respondents overall. One aspect of the survey revealed that only 49% of those surveyed think the U.S. military can win a war overseas, while just 45% believe it can effectively deter foreign aggression.

Macron tells Zelensky that White House set to “betray” him...

In a development that is not entirely surprising, European leaders are claiming that Washington is looking to “betray” Ukraine and President Zelensky during potential formal peace negotiations with Russia. “There is a possibility that the United States will abandon Ukraine on territorial questions without providing clarity on security guarantees,” French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said according to a “leaked” phone call record with other European leaders. Likely this was an intentional leak and bit of strong signaling to the Trump administration, as Europe has not been on board with the US President’s proposed peace plan from the start.

Germany’s increasingly unpopular and illegitimate globalist establishment, now led by former BlackRock executive Friedrich Merz, has rushed Eurofighter jets to Poland in a move which some observers see as an attempt to undermine President Trump’s push for peace in Ukraine.

The deployment is being sold to the German and European public as a routine NATO air-policing mission yet its timing—days after Trump’s team has been working diligently to finally bring an end to the war—has sparked accusations of subtle sabotage by Europe’s pro-war globalist elite. Eurofighters, according to reports from the German press, lifted off from Nörvenich Air Base and landed in Malbork, barely 60 km from Russia’s Kaliningrad, in what Berlin calls a response to minor Russian airspace incursions that have occurred regularly for years without triggering such urgency.

Irish authorities are investigating an incident in which four drones appeared to shadow or intercept the plane of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as it landed in Dublin during his first official state visit to Ireland.

According to reports, the drones breached a no-fly zone that had been established for his flight path, raising serious concerns about their origin and purpose. Witnesses say the drones, which reportedly had their lights on, hovered for up to two hours above an Irish warship deployed for protection. Observers estimated the drones had taken off northeast of Dublin and reached the point where Zelensky’s plane would have touched down, had it arrived on schedule. The ship lacked the capability to disable them, and Irish warplanes did not intervene. Authorities are examining whether the drones could have been launched from an undetected vessel at sea.

The military bloc should ramp up purchases of US weapons for Ukraine, Mark Rutte has claimed

NATO countries should spend at least €1 billion ($1.17 billion) a month on weapons for Ukraine next year, the military bloc’s secretary-general, Mark Rutte, has claimed. The call comes amid US-mediated peace efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict. Russia has repeatedly criticized Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, arguing they only prolong the fighting and increase casualties without changing the outcome of the conflict. Despite that, European NATO members have pledged to keep providing weapons to Kiev and have launched their own militarization campaign.

A fraud probe targeting Federica Mogherini has ramped up pressure on the bloc chief, already dogged by the ‘Pfizergate’ controversy

A corruption probe into former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has thrown European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s position into jeopardy, with opponents preparing to turn the affair into a fresh push to remove her, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing officials in the bloc. Mogherini, who served as the EU’s top diplomat from 2014 to 2019 and is now rector of the College of Europe, was detained on Tuesday. She was formally accused by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office of procurement fraud, corruption, conflict of interest, and breaches of professional secrecy over an EU-funded diplomatic academy program.

Germany’s economy is suffering its “deepest crisis” since the aftermath of World War II, an industry group warned Tuesday, calling on Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government to take urgent action to spark a revival.

Europe’s biggest economy “is in free fall, but the federal government is not responding decisively enough”, said Peter Leibinger, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI). Germany is facing a perfect storm: high energy costs burdening manufacturers, weak demand for its exports in key markets, the emergence of China as an industrial rival and the US tariff onslaught. It has suffered two years of recession and is forecast to eke out only meagre growth in 2025.

The Scottish Government—roughly equivalent to a U.S. state government—has belatedly agreed to launch a nationwide review into group-based child sexual abuse, appointing Professor Alexis Jay, former chair of a major Britain-wide inquiry into child sexual exploitation, to lead the effort.

The Scottish Government, led by the left-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP), had initially resisted an inquiry into grooming gangs, comprised largely of Muslim, South Asian heritage men targeting mostly white working-class victims. “Our thoughts are with victims of child abuse who have already suffered so much, this matter must be handled sensitively and with the utmost respect and consideration for their experiences,” said Scottish Government minister Jenny Gilruth, claiming, “We have been clear that we are prepared to give every consideration to an inquiry on this issue, and that any such decision needs to be based on information, evidence and a greater understanding of the scale and nature of this form of abuse and of the responses to it.”

The United Kingdom has become an authoritarian nightmare, and the United States must remain vigilant if it does not want to go down the same course.

Elizabeth Kinney, a 34-year-old care assistant, was naked in the bathtub when 11 police officers barged into her home to arrest her. Her crime was sending insults to another woman via text. The International Business Times reported Wednesday that Kinney — a mother of four — was detained under the Malicious Communications Act. She had sent texts to a woman involved with a man who had allegedly assaulted her. In those texts, she used the word “f****t” to describe him.

In a bold move to combat rising crime, the UK government has announced plans to deploy live facial recognition (LFR) cameras in every town and city centre across the country.

The initiative, unveiled today, aims to enhance public safety by scanning faces in real-time against watchlists of suspects and missing persons. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper revealed the strategy during a parliamentary session, stating: “This technology will revolutionise policing, allowing officers to identify threats instantly without invasive searches.”

“Totalitarian drift”

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing fierce pushback from conservative voices within France over his renewed drive to grant the state sweeping new censorship powers, Barron’s reports. On Friday, Macron once again raised the alarm about so-called “disinformation” spreading on social media, insisting that parliament grant authorities the ability to immediately block content deemed “false information.” As if the existing arsenal of censorship tools weren’t enough, the left-wing president now wants to establish a “professional certification” system that would effectively create an official, state-approved class of media outlets—separating those that toe the government’s ethical line from those that refuse to do so.

According to Axios, Trump plans to unveil Gaza peace phase two before Christmas, with Israel’s withdrawal, an international force, and a new governance structure led by the Trump-chaired Board of Peace.

US President Donald Trump is preparing to announce before Christmas that the Gaza peace process will advance into its second phase, unveiling a new governance structure for the enclave, Axios reported on Thursday. The move, according to two US officials and a Western source directly involved, comes as Washington seeks to consolidate what it views as the most significant foreign policy achievement of rump’s second term. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet Trump in the US before month’s end to discuss the next stage. In a phone call Monday, Trump told Netanyahu he expects him to be a “better partner” on Gaza, the Axios report said.

Abu Shabab, who established an independent Gazan militia and opposed Hamas rule, was critically wounded in an assassination attempt and evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where he was pronounced dead. Hamas accused him of treason and of serving as an Israeli proxy, attacked his men and released footage showing militants being killed.

Yasser Abu Shabab, the leader of the Popular Forces militia who had openly challenged Hamas in recent months, was killed in the Gaza Strip after being evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where he was pronounced dead. Abu Shabab, who commanded a force of several hundred armed men, had been released from a Hamas prison after an Israeli Air Force strike. He later accused Hamas of looting aid supplies and fostering chaos and corruption.

Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reports that senior Hamas officials received security directives - including a ban on bringing electronic or medical equipment to meetings, including air conditioners.

The London-based, Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Thursday that concern is growing within Hamas that Israel may attempt to eliminate senior officials outside of the Arab world. According to the report, since the attempted assassination in Doha, Qatar, Hamas leaders residing outside the Gaza Strip have significantly tightened their personal security. One source stated there is “an assumption that Israel will continue to track them using sophisticated technology.” The newspaper published a document detailing internal security instructions distributed to senior Hamas members operating abroad.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) administers and enforces economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. against countries, groups, and individuals, including Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SGDTs).

A search of the OFAC database reveals that, as of November 2025, Qatar serves as a base for individuals and entities classified as SGDTs with ties to Al-Qaeda, Hamas, Hizbullah, and Iran. Note: Since the OFAC sanctions list does not always provide the SGDTs’ organizational affiliations, for this report some information was crosschecked with other sanctions databases, such as the UN sanction list.

The once-hushed conversation about who will succeed Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has not only spilled into the open, but has curdled into public intimidation of contender and former president Hassan Rouhani.

Rouhani has become the focal point of a succession debate that appears to be increasingly unavoidable after a June war with Israel and the United States which the theocrat largely watched from hiding. The dovish former president invoked hardliners’ ire with a call after the conflict to open up the country’s politics and rein in Tehran’s confrontational foreign policy. Reading like implicit criticism of Khamenei’s military and governance record, his plea was decried as weakness and treason by detractors determined to shape the post-Khamenei future.

The US military has created a task force to field its first squadron of new kamikaze attack drones in the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

US arms developers reverse-engineered a captured Shahed drone from Iran to produce the new model, CNN reported citing a US defense official. The unit, called Task Force Scorpion Strike, was formed after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the Pentagon to speed up the delivery of low-cost drone technology to troops. “This new task force sets the conditions for using innovation as a deterrent,” CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement.

In a chilling display of Sharia law enforcement, the Taliban compelled a 13-year-old boy to shoot dead the man convicted of murdering 13 of his relatives, including nine children, in front of an estimated 80,000 spectators packed into a stadium in eastern Afghanistan’s Khost city on Tuesday.

The execution, the 11th public killing since the Taliban’s 2021 return to power, targeted Mangal, who in 2023 stormed a family home in Khost province and gunned down an extended family—nine children, their mother, and four others. Mangal’s two sons, who aided the attack, face delayed executions pending the return of other victims’ relatives. Under Qisas—Islamic retaliation—the victims’ family rejected forgiveness and demanded the boy’s hand in the act, as stated by Afghanistan’s Supreme Court on social media: “The family of the victim was offered the option of forgiveness and retaliation, but … they refused and insisted on Qisas.”

Mark Carney’s Liberals have struck a backroom deal with the Bloc Québécois to strip the religious-belief exemption out of Canada’s hate-speech laws — the one remaining protection stopping the government from criminalizing ordinary Christian, Jewish and other religious teaching.

Alexander Brown and Dr. Ian Lee break down how Ottawa’s immigration and labour-market policies are undermining Canadian workers, wages, and long-term prosperity.

Spain, a popular European vacation destination, is reviving pandemic-era mask rules in healthcare settings as influenza cases spike ahead of winter.

Health officials report a sharp increase in flu infections, compounded by ongoing COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Hospitals face growing strain, prompting urgent preventative actions to shield vulnerable groups like the elderly and immunocompromised.

It is getting very hard to deny that the U.S. economy is moving in the wrong direction.

Yesterday, ADP reported that the U.S. economy shed tens of thousands of jobs last month. Today, Challenger, Gray & Christmas is reporting that U.S. employers announced a grand total of 1.17 million job cuts through the first 11 months of 2025. That represents a 54 percent increase from the first 11 months of last year…

DOGE got eaten by Big Beautiful Bill.

The results are fully in. We all remember the brazen braggadocio as Musk raised a chainsaw overhead and boasted that he was slashing government expenses. We also remember the ham-fisted job the DOGE brothers did that frequently resulted in the government having to hire back a good number of the people DOGE fired because Team Trump discovered government could not do its expected work without those people. That happened several times in large numbers.

Vance’s warning lands as lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic want to trade liberty for the illusion of digital order.

US Vice President JD Vance criticized the European Union this week after rumors reportedly surfaced that Brussels may seek to punish X for refusing to remove certain online speech. In a post on X, Vance wrote, “Rumors swirling that the EU commission will fine X hundreds of millions of dollars for not engaging in censorship. The EU should be supporting free speech not attacking American companies over garbage.” His remarks reflect growing tension between the United States and the EU over the future of online speech and the expanding role of governments in dictating what can be said on global digital platforms

Proton Sheets keeps collaboration features while locking down sensitive data.

Swiss tech firm Proton is expanding its range of privacy-focused tools with a new addition called Proton Sheets, a spreadsheet service designed to compete with Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. The product joins Proton’s existing lineup of encrypted email, calendar, VPN, password manager, and drive tools, giving users a more complete set of alternatives to Big Tech’s cloud-based office platforms. Businesses use spreadsheets to manage budgets, analyze data, and track confidential information. Proton argues that the most popular options leave users exposed, since platforms like Google Sheets and Excel often connect to online systems that monitor user activity or feed data into machine-learning models.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today unveiled Chain Reaction, the operating system for American AI infrastructure.

The bottleneck to AI innovation is no longer algorithms; it is power and compute. America is at an inflection point in the energy infrastructure buildout, and it requires software built for an entirely different scale. Chain Reaction is designed to address this directly by accelerating the AI buildout with energy producers, power distributors, data centers and infrastructure builders…

A massive cloud of ‘radiation fog’ has been blanketing California’s Central Valley for days, leading to travel warnings and air quality alerts for 13 million people.

More than 20 counties across a 400-mile stretch of the state have been hit by the phenomenon, which occurs when the ground cools rapidly after sunset, releasing heat back into the air and creating dense, low-lying fog. While it is unrelated to nuclear radiation and generally should not endanger human health, officials have warned that radiation fog can cause extreme risks for driver visibility and can severely impact air quality by trapping local pollutants close to the ground.

As the cosmos whispers secrets to our telescopes, a new mystery unfolds: an interstellar visitor named 3I/ATLAS is emitting rhythmic bursts of light, dubbed a “heartbeat,” as it hurtles toward Earth.

Discovered in late 2025, this comet from beyond our solar system will make its closest approach on December 19, just 170 million miles away—far enough to pose no danger, but close enough to captivate scientists and stargazers alike. Unlike the familiar comets born in our solar system’s icy fringes, 3I/ATLAS hails from interstellar space, a wanderer ejected from another star system eons ago. First spotted by the ATLAS survey in November 2025, it streaks through the inner solar system, its path monitored by the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN).

Scientists found a correlation between discontinuous photographs and reported UFO events, according to a study first reported on by “Reality Check with Ross Coulthart.”

Scientists at the Palomar Observatory studying photos from the 1950s discovered unusual, starlike flashes that appeared and disappeared within an hour. The transient objects were captured years before the first man-made satellite was launched, the scientists added. Transients have been described as starlike objects that appear in one photo but vanish by the time the next photo of the same region of sky has been taken. “We’ve ruled out some of the prosaic explanations, and it means we have to at least consider the possibility that these might be artificial objects from somewhere,” said Stephen Bruehl of Vanderbilt University.

A recent BBC headline is certainly attention-grabbing: “Scientists are now seriously asking if humans were seeded by aliens. Here’s why.” Now, I don’t even need to read the article to know the ultimate reason why: evolution. If life evolved here, it must have evolved elsewhere, given how large and (supposedly) old our universe is.

“Panspermia” is the idea that life began in outer space, arriving on earth either by random chance (such as on an asteroid) or by design (sent here by intelligent aliens). This idea is supposedly bolstered by an “analysis of [asteroid] samples [which] suggests that some of the building blocks of life are present in the asteroids, raising the prospect that those same building blocks, and perhaps even life itself, could have been delivered to Earth.”

Timothy Alberino provides an in depth analysis and review of the explosive documentary The Age of Disclosure by Dan Farah, in collaboration with Lue Elizondo and Jay Stratton.

