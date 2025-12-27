Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

"Mr. Ahmed’s effort to protect children from social media dangers and harmful hate speech does not present ’serious foreign policy consequences’"

A federal judge granted a temporary injunction on Dec. 25 to block the Trump administration from detaining and deporting Imran Ahmed, an activist among those recently subjected to visa restrictions by the State Department for alleged censorship. Ahmed, CEO of U.S.-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), is a British citizen and a legal permanent resident of the United States. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the visa bans on Dec. 23 while condemning the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), naming several former EU officials, as well as prominent activists who had a part in formulating the DSA.

Leftist Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan recently appeared wearing an Islamic garment on a Somali-language YouTube channel out of Minneapolis to tell Somali migrants that she’s “got your back.”

Flanagan was chosen by Democrat Gov. Tim Walz as his running mate in 2018. She is not a Muslim; she is instead a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe (Anishinaabe) native Americans and has won election as Walz’s running mate in two elections. With President Donald Trump’s administration focusing on the massive fraud and welfare funding theft by Somali migrants in the Gopher State, Flanagan apparently wanted to reassure Somali migrants that she and Walz are working for them.

The late convicted sex offender declined to answer questions about the trip to Khabarovsk during his trial, according to court papers

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein flew to Russia on at least three occasions in the early 2000s, including traveling to the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk together with former US President Bill Clinton, files published by the US Department of Justice have revealed. Last week, the DOJ uploaded thousands of documents online under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation signed by US President Donald Trump in November, compelling the agency to publish data tied to federal criminal investigations into the disgraced financier and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has appointed former chief of emergency medical services Lillian Bonsignore to serve in his incoming administration as commissioner of the New York City Fire Department.

She will be the second woman and the first openly gay Fire Commissioner in New York City’s history. During a news conference on Tuesday, announcing the appointment, Mamdani described Bonsignore as “a leader who cares about their work because she did it herself.” However, Bonsignore has never served as a firefighter. After more than 30 years as an emergency medical technician (EMT), Bonsignore retired from the FDNY as Chief of EMS operations in 2022.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday that the agency’s longtime headquarters, the J. Edgar Hoover Building, will close permanently.

The agency said earlier this year that it would abandon the building in favor of the former U.S. Agency for International Development headquarters. “After more than 20 years of failed attempts, we finalized a plan to permanently close the FBI’s Hoover headquarters and move the workforce into a safe, modern facility. Working directly with President Trump and Congress, we accomplished what no one else could,” Patel wrote on X. Patel explained that taxpayers would’ve paid about $5 billion for a new headquarters that wouldn’t open until 2035, with the move to the USAID’s Reagan building saving billions and allowing the transition to begin immediately.

A top aide to War Secretary Pete Hegseth has moved up to become the Pentagon chief of staff after he served in an acting role for the same job over the past eight months, according to a report.

Ricky Buria received the promotion despite initial opposition from the White House earlier this year, Politico reported on Friday. The executive office held up Buria’s appointment as a full-time chief of staff, while he served as a senior adviser to Hegseth since April. The promotion was reflected on Buria’s LinkedIn profile. An official at the Department of War confirmed Buria is now chief of staff. The Washington Examiner also contacted the White House for comment. The White House Presidential Personnel Office previously blocked Buria’s bid for the role, reportedly over concerns that he was a holdover from the Biden administration. Before working for the Trump administration, he served as a junior military aide under former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Venezuela’s oil industry under maximum pressure.

In Venezuela, land of the desperate ‘tyrant of Caracas’ Nicolas Maduro, Christmas ‘began on October 1st’, as we reported previously here on TGP. And now that the extended holidays are over, the socialist regime will have to deal with the veritable siege imposed by the US and its unprecedented armada. Venezuela is running out of storage space for its oil production since some ships are being seized and many others turned around and left. Also, satellite images reveal that a US amphibious assault group is heading towards Venezuela. The major US naval convoy include the special operations command ship Ocean Trader and the USS Iwo Jima.

"Some of the blue side congregated near Houston, Texas, and headed southeast into the Gulf of Mexico, while the red side was seen in the Caribbean Sea."

President Trump’s Western Hemisphere defense posture, including expanded gunboat diplomacy in the Caribbean targeting Venezuela and, by extension, Cuba, is disrupting Venezuela-to-Asia oil flows, a U.S. foreign policy move that has angered Beijing. This friction was indirectly signaled by Chinese state media on Friday, which aired a segment featuring People’s Liberation Army wargaming simulations of hypothetical conflict scenarios in the Caribbean theater. The South China Morning Post reported that China Central Television (CCTV) showed red (PLA) and blue (enemy) forces maneuvering aircraft and warships near Cuba and Mexico, with blue units near Houston before moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

The measures are in retaliation for the sale of weapons to Taipei, Beijing has said

China has slapped sanctions on 20 additional US weapons manufacturers and ten executives in retaliation for the latest US arms sale to Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the measures on Friday, which expand an existing blacklist targeting the US defense sector. Beijing said it was responding to actions that undermine its sovereignty over Taiwan under the One-China policy. Last week, US President Donald Trump approved the sale of $11.1 billion worth of weapons to Taiwan – the largest arms package for the self-governing island ever, and the second since he took office in January. Taipei said the deal includes HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Altius loitering munition drones, and other hardware.

President Donald Trump praised the U.S. military strikes against Islamic State terrorists in northwest Nigeria as a “very bad Christmas present,” during a surprise Friday appearance on WABC 770 AM.

“I told Nigeria, and I told the people around Nigeria that if you do it, you’re going to get hit. And I said yesterday, I said, hit him on Christmas Day. It’ll be a Christmas present,” Trump told John Catsimatidis, host of WABC’s Sid & Friends in the Morning. “We hit ISIS, who have terrible — they’re butchers. Then we really hit them hard in different locations, and they really got hit hard yesterday. So they got a very bad Christmas present,” the president continued. Trump ordered deadly military strikes against “ISIS Terrorist Scum” in Nigeria on Christmas evening for allegedly targeting “innocent Christians.”

“I believe this is an ongoing thing...”

Hours after the U.S. Christmas Day strikes on ISIS-linked targets in Nigeria, Nigerian officials signaled openness to continued American military involvement to counter what President Trump called “terrorist scum.” The new campaign follows attacks in which radical Islamists had killed Christians. “I believe this is an ongoing thing and we’re working with the US,” Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar told Channels Television on Friday. “It’s a new phase of an old conflict.” Tuggar said Nigeria provided intelligence to the U.S. for the strikes. He noted that he was actively speaking with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Turkey & Egypt protest as Somaliland says it’s ready to join Abraham Accords

Israel recognized the Republic of Somalia as an independent state on Friday, as the first nation on earth to recognize the small state, strategically located on the Red Sea, that broke away from Somalia some 30 years ago. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he “announced today the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.” Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and the President of the Republic of Somaliland signed a joint and mutual declaration to that effect, the statement said.

US President Donald Trump says he will not follow Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland, but will “study” the matter.

Asked by the New York Post if he would recognize Somaliland, Trump initially says, “No, comma, not at this…” before changing his answer to: “Just say, ‘No.’” Trump asks: “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?” Trump replies, “big deal,” when asked about the African breakaway country’s offer to host a US military port. “Everything is under study,” he says. “We’ll study it. I study a lot of things and always make great decisions and they turn out to be correct.”

Attacker runs over elderly man near Beit She’an, then stabs woman to death on Route 71 before neutralization near Afula.

A combined terror attack in northern Israel killed a 68-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman across two separate locations. The terrorist ran over the man near Beit She'an, whose death was confirmed later. The attacker then continued driving, struck a vehicle, and stabbed the 18-year-old woman to death on Route 71 near Ein Harod. At least six additional people were wounded in the attack. Before running over the 68-year-old man to death, the terrorist struck a 16-year-old boy with his vehicle near Beit She'an, lightly wounding him.

Romi Gonen details sexual assaults, pregnancy fears, and friend’s murder in first full account since release from 471 days in Gaza.

Former hostage Romi Gonen, who returned to Israel during the second phase of the hostage deal ten months ago after 471 days in Hamas captivity, told Uvda on Channel 12 last night (Thursday) in a harrowing interview about what she experienced in captivity in Gaza. “On my fourth day in captivity I was sexually assaulted”. Gonen spoke for the first time candidly about the sexual assaults she endured during captivity: “I experienced various types of harassment from four different men during captivity, in four different levels of severity. After I arrived at the apartment from the hospital, I went into the shower and things happened. “The first incident was with that doctor named Mohammad who came to check my condition and ‘came to help me in the shower’ because I was wounded. He took everything from me. I felt this was it…

N12 reporter Daphna Liel explained that Netanyahu expects difficulty passing the draft law and fears the government would collapse over this issue.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to choose a date for this coming year’s elections after his upcoming visit to the United States, N12 News reporter Daphna Liel said on Friday. During the N12 program Ulpan Shishi, Liel explained that Netanyahu expects to have trouble passing a draft law that would address ultra-orthodox conscription into the IDF, and fears the government may collapse due to this issue. He also reportedly aims to use the diplomatic achievements recognized during his upcoming visit to US President Donald Trump to gain political points and improve his image ahead of the elections.

WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges “restraint” as violence escalates in Yemen, while he avoided taking sides between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“We urge restraint and continued diplomacy, with a view to reaching a lasting solution,” Rubio says in a statement, adding Washington was “grateful for the diplomatic leadership” of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which support rival groups within Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The sadly predictable trend continues post-Assad...

There’s been yet another tragic attack targeting Syria’s religious minorities by fanatical jihadists which are allied with the Syrian government of President Ahmed Sharaa. “A bombing at a mosque located in the Syrian city of Homs during Friday prayers killed at least eight people and wounded 18 others,” authorities said, the Associated Press reports. It was an Alawite religious site that was targeted. Notably this is the same non-Sunni sect that former President Bashar al-Assad belongs to. “Images released by Syria’s state-run Arab News Agency showed blood on the mosque’s carpets, holes in the walls, shattered windows and fire damage,” the report continues. “The Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque is located in an area of the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood dominated by the Alawite minority in Homs, Syria’s third-largest city.”

Danger in the seven seas.

Navigation around the world is suffering the consequences of widespread geopolitical tensions. We have Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey in the Black Sea, the Houthis in the Red Sea, the US and Venezuela in the Caribbean, Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden… and, of course, the Iranians in the Strait of Hormuz. On Wednesday (24), Iran’s Revolutionary Guard naval forces seized a foreign oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities said the vessel was smuggling fuel.

Iran’s theocracy exits 2025 battered yet still standing, with analysts telling Eye for Iran that Tehran is interpreting survival after a punishing war with Israel, regional losses and domestic strain as grounds for taking greater risks in 2026.

At the start of 2024, Iran appeared to be riding high — expanding regional reach, edging closer to nuclear threshold status and projecting confidence at home and abroad. That trajectory began to reverse in late 2024 and accelerated into 2025. The past year brought direct confrontation with Israel and later the United States, the weakening of Tehran’s regional proxy network and mounting domestic pressures. What it did not bring was collapse.

Iran carried out at least 1,922 executions in 2025, more than twice the number recorded the previous year and the highest figure documented in over a decade, according to a new annual report published by a US-based human rights group.

The report by the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), covering the period from January 1 to December 20, said executions rose by 106% compared with 2024, marking a sharp escalation in the use of capital punishment by Iran’s judiciary. At least 10 executions were carried out in public, the report said, while the vast majority were conducted behind closed doors. 95% of executions, according to the findings, were not officially announced by Iranian authorities or state-affiliated media, underscoring what HRANA described as a systematic lack of transparency.

Afghan refugees deported from Iran have faced arbitrary detention, torture and extrajudicial killings after returning to Afghanistan, according to an investigation by Afghanistan International.

The investigation documented at least six extrajudicial killings and 11 cases of detention involving Afghans expelled from Iran, though the outlet said the true number of victims is likely higher. Families of those killed or detained have blamed the Taliban, describing a recurring pattern of violence against people forcibly returned from Iran. The findings come amid a sharp rise in deportations following the announcement of a ceasefire in a 12-day war in June by US President Donald Trump. According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 500,000 Afghan nationals were expelled from Iran between June 24 and July 9 alone. Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni later said about 1.5 million Afghans had been deported this year.

The researchers’ assessment broadly aligns with US intelligence findings, said a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Moscow is likely stationing new nuclear-capable hypersonic ballistic missiles at a former airbase in eastern Belarus, a development that could bolster Russia’s ability to deliver missiles across Europe, two US researchers have found by studying satellite imagery. The researchers’ assessment broadly aligns with US intelligence findings, said a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share information not authorized for public release. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made clear his intention to place intermediate-range Oreshnik missiles, with an estimated range of up to 3,400 miles (5,500 km), in Belarus, but the exact location has not been previously reported.

Two Polish airports have been temporarily closed after Polish armed forces prepared preventative actions due to Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Rzeszów and Lublin airports in southeastern Poland have been temporarily closed after the Polish armed forces scrambled fighter jets due to Russian strikes on Ukraine, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency posted on X on Saturday. The post added that the actions are preventive and aimed at securing and protecting airspaces, especially in areas adjacent to threatened zones.

While progress has been achieved, Kiev and its EU backers are determined to torpedo the deal, Ryabkov has warned

Major progress has been made to reach a peace settlement in the Ukraine conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said. While Moscow is “fully ready” to resolve the conflict, Kiev and its European backers have “doubled their efforts to torpedo” a potential peace deal, he told the 60 Minutes TV show on Friday. According to Ryabkov, December 25 marked a major milestone in the peace process. It was the moment “when we got close, really close to a solution,” the senior diplomat said. While he did not elaborate on what that major milestone might be, diplomatic activity between Russia and the US intensified this week.

The US president said he expects to speak with the Russian counterpart “soon, as much as I want”

US President Donald Trump has said he will likely speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the near future to discuss the Ukraine conflict. His comments come as the US leader is expected to hold talks with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky this weekend. In an interview with Politico on Friday, Trump suggested that “it’s going to go good with Putin,” adding that he expects to speak with him “soon, as much as I want.” He would not elaborate on when the talks would take place, or whether they would be before or after negotiations with Zelensky.

Teresa Ribera has pushed back against the US president’s demands to ease the bloc’s digital and speech regulations

The EU should listen to US President Donald Trump but never yield to his demands, Teresa Ribera, the European Commission’s vice-president, stated in an interview with the Financial Times published on Friday. Brussels should listen to but not blindly accept demands from Washington to ditch laws on ‘green’ supply chains and social media regulation, Ribera told FT. Her remarks come amid growing tension between the Trump administration and the EU, with Washington increasingly criticizing the bloc for what it describes as an excessive reliance on regulation and censorship of free speech. In particular, the EU’s digital rulebook has become a major point of contention between Brussels and Trump.

Brussels is reportedly developing a plan to sidestep member opposition to bringing in new countries, particularly Ukraine

The European Commission has been working on plans to sidestep opposition from EU member states to new countries joining the bloc, Politico has reported. Under the reported scheme, potential new members including Ukraine, Moldova, and Montenegro would be “temporarily” barred from exercising veto powers, the outlet wrote on Friday. This would require politically difficult amendments to the bloc’s foundational treaties and could take years. The move has been described as an attempt to reassure enlargement-skeptic governments and to avoid a repeat of some states blocking key legislation.

A local child protection agency concluded the teacher’s actions could amount to a “hate crime,” the outlet reports

A teacher at a school in Britain says he was “likened to a terrorist” for showing his students several videos of US President Donald Trump, The Telegraph has reported. According to the paper, the man was forced to resign from Henley College in Oxfordshire, after he was accused of radicalizing students and causing them “emotional harm,” which the teacher described as “dystopian” persecution. An internal investigation against the teacher, in his 50s, who asked not to be named, was launched back in January. It reportedly followed some complaints from students, who claimed his teaching was “biased” and “off-topic” because of the Trump videos. One of the students also allegedly became so “emotionally disturbed” by the clips that they caused nightmares.

Migrant sold everything to fund ISIS-inspired massacre

Two men have been convicted in the UK for plotting a massive Islamic State-inspired gun attack on Manchester’s Jewish community, aiming to slaughter hundreds in a rampage echoing the 2015 Paris Bataclan massacre. The court hearing revealed Walid Saadaoui, a 38-year-old Tunisian migrant who ran an Italian restaurant, liquidated his assets—including selling his house for £169,000 and withdrawing £88,500 in cash—to finance the purchase of four AK-47s, two handguns, and 1,200 rounds of ammunition. His accomplice, 52-year-old Amar Hussein, a former Iraqi soldier with a prior knife conviction, joined in scouting targets and planning to recruit two more shooters. They intended to disguise themselves in Jewish clothing for an extended shooting spree, even targeting first responders

Political commentator Aman Bhogal calls out Labour for their tax hike on family farms, as record numbers of farms have closed because of the tax.

The National Police has arrested in Alicante a woman of Algerian origin, aged 27, accused of deliberately applying an irritating liquid to the eyes of her barely two-year-old son over several months, causing him severe vision damage that required prolonged hospitalization.

The minor, who was admitted to the Alicante General Hospital on multiple occasions since August 2025, initially presented symptoms suggesting possible temporary blindness, although his condition improved after medical treatment and separation from his mother. Medical staff, upon detecting irregularities in the eye injuries, activated the child protection protocol and alerted the court, triggering a thorough investigation that culminated in the arrest of the suspect.

27% of the French want to bid adieu.

Failing French President Emmanuel Macron has the ultra-low poll numbers of 11% support – the most unpopular French leader in the last half a century. Out in the world, Macron is galivanting, trying to meddle in problems beyond his geopolitical reach, and avoiding as much as possible to deal with the serious problems of the French Republic. And poll numbers released earlier this week reveal just how frayed the social fabric of the country is, at this point.

Slams mass migration as direct threat to U.S. security and Western alliance

Vice President JD Vance has issued a stark warning that unchecked mass migration from Muslim-majority countries into Europe risks placing nuclear arsenals under the influence of Islamist politicians, posing a severe danger to American interests. In an interview with Unherd, Vance urged that open borders policies are eroding Europe’s cultural foundations, potentially leading to catastrophic national security fallout for the U.S. and its allies. Vance emphasized America’s deep-rooted connections to Europe, stating, “We have much greater cultural, religious, and economic ties with Europe than we do with anywhere else in the world. That is just the nature of things.”

Canadians who rely on state broadcasters like the CBC and progressive media outlet Al Jazeera view themselves as uniquely informed, according to a new Elections Canada report.

Conservative MP Marc Dalton joins Rebel News to discuss communist China–style risks posed by Liberal-Bloc Bill C-9.

While Christians in the western world peacefully celebrate Christmas, most of them have absolutely no idea what is happening to their brothers and sisters on the other side of the globe.

As I detailed a couple of months ago, most of the population of the world lives in a country where Christians are being violently persecuted. Believers are being rounded up for de-programming in China, churches are being burned to the ground by Hindu extremists in India, Christians are literally being cut into pieces by Islamic radicals in some parts of Africa, practicing your faith can be a death sentence in certain areas of the Middle East, and North Korean concentration camps are teeming with people that are suspected of worshipping Christ. Perhaps if we were facing similar levels of persecution, believers in the western world would start becoming a lot more serious about their faith.

In a disturbing incident highlighting rising religious intolerance in parts of India, a Hindu extremist mob violently assaulted two Christian couples and an attorney, holding them hostage for several hours.

The attack occurred in Titoli village in Haryana state, near the city of Rohtak, while the group was gathered at a Christian family’s home for prayer and to celebrate an upcoming childbirth. What began as a peaceful gathering quickly turned violent when a group of Hindu extremists stormed the home, accusing the Christians of “forced conversion.” These accusations, though unsubstantiated, are frequently used against Christians in regions influenced by anti-conversion sentiment. Witnesses reported that the mob rapidly grew in size, reaching approximately 80 people.

In a landmark class-action ruling, San Diego-based U.S. District Court Judge Roger T. Benitez on Dec. 22 placed a permanent ban on California’s gender secrecy policies pushed by the state’s Department of Education.

The decision delivers a strong rebuke to state policies that have prohibited public school employees from sharing information with parents about their child’s “sexual orientation” and “gender identity/expression” without express consent from the child. In his ruling, Benitez made clear that the state had overstepped its constitutional authority by sidelining parents, compelling educators to violate their consciences, and harming vulnerable children by depriving them of parental guidance. At the heart of the case was the question of who holds primary authority over a child’s welfare. The court answered decisively: parents do.

We all know about the Nazi death camps — the grotesque human experiments, the pseudoscience paraded as progress. That’s the part of World War II we were taught to never forget. But what about the other horror — the one the world conveniently forgot?

The robots are coming for even more jobs next year.

A new survey of America’s top marketing chiefs suggests companies are preparing to cut staff as they lean harder on artificial intelligence — a warning that AI’s biggest impact won’t be chatbots or viral deepfakes, but layoffs. In November, executive search firm Spencer Stuart asked 90 chief marketing officers how aggressively they plan to use AI to shrink payrolls, the Wall Street Journal reported. More than one in three executives said that they expect to hand out pink slips in the next 12 to 24 months as they deploy more computer agents. The trend is even worse among bigger companies.

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, LG Electronics is preparing to unveil a major leap forward in home automation with its new humanoid robot, designed to assist with everyday household tasks and redefine how people interact with smart technology in their homes.

LG has framed this innovation around its vision of the “Zero Labor Home,” a concept focused on reducing the burden of repetitive domestic work through intelligent automation. The company sees humanoid robotics as a natural extension of its smart home ecosystem, where machines do more than respond to commands — they actively support daily life. LG’s humanoid robot has been engineered with real-world usability in mind. It features two articulated arms, each with seven degrees of freedom, allowing for fluid, human-like motion.

A new policy across US airports that will collect facial recognition data from noncitizens entering and leaving the country comes into effect today.

The measure is designed to curb visa fraud, identify criminals, detect overstays and prevent illegal reentries, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. Going forward, visitors from abroad will have their facial biometric data collected when they come into and leave the country by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Previous exemptions, such as those for diplomats and most Canadian visitors, were also removed as part of the change. Biometric facial comparison technology is already used to process travelers entering America at 238 airports, according to CBP.

U.S. insurance giant Aflac has confirmed that a large-scale cyberattack resulted in the theft of highly sensitive personal and health information belonging to approximately 22.6 million people, making it one of the most significant insurance-related data breaches disclosed in 2025. The company began issuing formal notifications after months of investigation into the full scope of the intrusion.

The breach occurred in June 2025, when Aflac detected unauthorized access to portions of its U.S. network. At the time, the company acknowledged a cybersecurity incident but said it was still determining the number of individuals affected. Subsequent regulatory filings revealed the massive scale of the exposure once forensic reviews were completed. According to disclosures made to state regulators, the stolen data included a broad range of personal and medical information.

This Christmas season, Times Square became the center of controversy after a large digital billboard proclaiming “Jesus is Palestinian” appeared among the iconic lights of Midtown Manhattan.

Displayed during one of the busiest tourist periods of the year, the message was paired with the words “Merry Christmas” and immediately drew strong reactions from holiday visitors and online audiences alike. The billboard was sponsored by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), an organization that said the goal was to spark conversation during a moment of heightened global attention. Many tourists who encountered the billboard expressed discomfort, calling the message divisive and poorly timed. One English visitor said, “It’s probably not a good time in the world to have that up.

Southern California, particularly the greater Los Angeles area, was struck by a powerful winter storm over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, bringing torrential rainfall, flash flooding, mudslides, and widespread disruption.

The storm was fueled by a strong atmospheric river — a long, narrow band of moisture pulled from the Pacific Ocean — which dumped intense rainfall across the region in a short period of time. Officials warned early on that the storm posed “life-threatening” conditions as rainfall rates exceeded one inch per hour in some locations. Parts of Los Angeles County had already recorded more than 11 inches of rain as the storm intensified, overwhelming drainage systems and flooding roads, homes, and low-lying neighborhoods.

Let it snow, let it snow …

New York will get walloped by its heaviest snowstorm in years — with some parts of the Big Apple expected to see as much as 11 inches, forecasters and officials said. More than half of the Empire State was placed under a state of emergency as the white stuff started falling just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The storm was then expected to intensify, with more than two inches set to fall per hour at times, according to the New York National Weather Service (NWS) — which issued a weather storm warning for the the city from 4 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday.

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - El Castillo, also known as the Temple of Kukulcán, is a prominent stepped pyramid located at the center of Chichen Itza in Yucatán, Mexico.

Constructed by the pre-Columbian Maya civilization between the 8th and 12th centuries CE, it served as a temple dedicated to Kukulcán, the Feathered Serpent deity of the Yucatec Maya. This deity is closely associated with Quetzalcoatl, revered by the Aztecs and other ancient Central Mexican cultures. El Castillo measures nearly 55.5 meters on each side and stands about 30 meters tall, making it the largest structure by volume at Chichen Itza. The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has announced a new mapping project to detect interior structures within El Castillo. As part of this initiative, Mexican and American scientists will install two muon detectors in tunnels inside the pyramid.

A tiny clay shard found in the City of David excavation site contains the first mention of Bethlehem, aside from the Bible itself, and it is written in Hebrew script.

Israeli archaeologist Eli Shukron announced in a statement, “This is the first time the name Bethlehem appears outside the Bible in an inscription from the First Temple period, which proves that Bethlehem was indeed a city in the Kingdom of Judah, and possibly also in earlier periods.” A clay bulla of this sort, the imprint of an ancient seal, was used to identify the contents of a shipment giving details such as the date, contents, city and so on. The bulla measures just 1.5 cm (0.6 inches) across, and was found at the excavation site just outside the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) reported.

In 2004, Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant woke up paralyzed in an underground

facility at Zorro Ranch. What she describes sounds like science fiction - but

New Mexico holds secrets that go far deeper. What's really beneath the surface?

