Saddam Gaddafi Assad ...

Washington is making clear - in case there was still lingering confusion in anyone’s mind - that we have entered the “Maduro must go” phase of looming regime change operations targeting Venezuela. A fresh Monday statement from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem makes clear that “We’re not just interdicting these ships, but we’re also sending a message around the world that the illegal activity that Maduro is participating in cannot stand, he needs to be gone, and that we will stand up for our people.” "This is an enemy of the United States that we're taking strong action against, and our Coast Guard is doing a rock-star job going out there and interdicting these ships safely, but also sending a strong message that we will stop this flow and we will continue to stand up for our country," Noem said.

President Donald Trump warned that Colombian President Gustavo Petro “better watch his a**” after the latter questioned the legitimacy of the United States’s possession of southwest states, including Texas.

Over the weekend, Petro made comments echoing left-wing criticism of the U.S., questioning its legitimacy in Texas, California, and other southwest states due to their acquisition after a war with Mexico between 1846 and 1848. When asked about the comments by a reporter on Monday, Trump voiced his anger against the left-wing president.

President Donald Trump announced Monday the United States is building two battleships for its Navy, which he said will be the largest battleships “in the history of the world.”

Trump made the announcement alongside Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of the Navy John Phalen, at his luxurious Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, noting the ships will be part of the forthcoming “Golden Fleet.” “As commander-in-chief, it’s my great honor to announce that I have approved a plan for the Navy to begin the construction of two brand new, very large–the largest we’ve ever built–battleships,” Trump said. The last U.S. battleship to complete initial construction was the Iowa-class USS Missouri in 1944, which was decommissioned in 1992.

The House Oversight Committee has expanded its investigation into alleged fraud within Minnesota’s social services programs, issuing requests for interviews with current and former state officials and seeking cooperation from federal agencies.

Chairman James Comer (R-KY) sent letters to seven Minnesota officials asking them to participate in transcribed interviews scheduled for late January and early February 2026. The committee also contacted Attorney General Pam Bondi and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to request federal assistance with the inquiry. One of the letters was addressed to Emily Honer, director of Nutrition Program Services at the Minnesota Department of Education. It stated, “The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating reports of widespread fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs.

President Donald Trump dodged committing to the release of the complete Jeffrey Epstein files, but expressed sympathy on Monday for people identified in photographs with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender in document tranches released from Epstein’s estate.

The Trump administration failed to meet a legislative deadline on Friday to release the government’s Epstein file in its entirety. The Department of Justice published hundreds of thousands of redacted documents, photographs, and videos on Friday afternoon, but has not specified when the entire file will be made available to the public. Photographs of several prominent Americans, including former President Bill Clinton and Trump himself, socializing with Epstein were included in a tranche of documents released on Friday. The president fielded questions on the topic Monday afternoon at Mar-a-Lago, suggesting it was a “terrible look” for Clinton, despite no evidence of wrongdoing.

The Department of Justice was forced into a U-turn on its release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein after a photo of President Donald Trump was temporarily removed from the files.

The missing photo depicted Trump alongside his wife Melania, Epstein, and the pedophile’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. It was taken in February 2000 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and was one of the few photos in which the president appeared in the documents as federal agents raided Epstein’s New York City townhouse. Another photo from one of Epstein’s open desk drawer showed him posing with four women in swimwear.

The Trump administration has halted the leases for five major offshore wind developments under construction along the East Coast, invoking concerns about national security raised by the Department of War.

The Department of the Interior (DOI) made the announcement on Monday, stating the pause takes effect immediately. It applies to Vineyard Wind 1, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, Sunrise Wind, Empire Wind, and Revolution Wind. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum posted on X that the projects are “expensive, unreliable, heavily subsidized,” adding that “ONE natural gas pipeline supplies as much energy as these 5 projects COMBINED.” He noted that President Donald J. Trump “is bringing common sense back to energy policy & putting security FIRST!”

Vice President JD Vance came out on top in Turning Point USA’s straw poll for the most favorable 2028 Republican presidential candidate.

Blake Neff, the producer of the Charlie Kirk show, released the poll results on X, which showed JD Vance received 84.2% of the vote. Coming in at a distant second was Marco Rubio at 4.8% followed by Ron DeSantis at 2.9%. The straw poll was conducted during TPUSA’s America Fest held over the weekend.

Mass migration is threatening the foundations of American and European societies, Vice President JD Vance told a UK-based media outlet.

“The problem with American immigration… over the four years of the Biden administration, [was] that we let in too many people too quickly,” he said in a December 19 interview with Unherd.com. He continued: If the numbers were much smaller, and we had tried to select for people who were much better at assimilating into American culture, I don’t think that everybody would be looking around and saying, ‘What the hell is going on?’

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (D) will be sworn into office by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and New York Attorney General Letitia James on January 1, 2026, according to multiple reports.

James will be giving the “oath of office” to Mamdani — a Democratic Socialist — at midnight on New Year’s Day, while Sanders will be giving the oath of office “at Mamdani’s public swearing-in ceremony” at 1:oo p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to CBS News. “It’s an honor to swear in Zohan alongside his family,” James said in a statement. “He ran a campaign that brought together New Yorkers around the universal idea that we should all be able to live in our city. I look forward to working with him and his administration to deliver on that vision as we keep all New Yorkers safe.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard issued a dire warning about radical Islamist ideology during her speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference over the weekend.

Gabbard, in her explosive comments, warned that Islamist ideology, as a political force seeking to impose its principles through laws or violence, poses the greatest threat to Western civilization and American freedom. Which is a heck of a change of pace from one of her predecessors in Avril Haines, Biden’s DNI, who had an unhealthy obsession with “domestic extremism on social media” and “white extremism.” Kind of nice to get back to a more reality-based footing.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has expanded its voluntary self-deportation initiative by increasing the financial incentive for migrants living in the United States to $3,000 if they leave the country by the end of December.

The program, promoted through the CBP Home app, is designed to encourage migrants to depart voluntarily rather than face arrest and removal by federal authorities. In addition to the cash payment, DHS is offering free airfare to eligible participants returning to their home countries and waiving certain civil fines or penalties associated with unlawful residency, provided they leave voluntarily. The incentive was previously set at $1,000 but has now been tripled as part of what the department has described as a seasonal push to increase participation.

The Brown University gunman had been reported to campus security by an ignored custodian several times for repeatedly walking around campus and peering into classrooms before he ultimately shot up the school.

“Something’s off with this guy, so I gotta say something,” Derek Lisi thought, but his warnings apparently fell on deaf ears. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the suspected Brown shooter was found dead inside a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire, on Thursday evening. Six days after he opened fire, killing two students and injuring nine others, 48-year-old Claudio Neves-Valente’s body was found days after he committed suicide. The medical examiner believes he killed himself the day after MIT professor Nuno Loureiro was murdered in his Massachusetts home.

"0 AP stories on Jeanette Marken"...

Outside of local reporting in Seattle, corporate media outlets at the national level have entirely ignored the brutal attack on a 75-year-old woman by a repeat offender. The silence is telling and underscores how progressive criminal justice reforms continue to backfire spectacularly, enabling a revolving-door chaotic environment that releases serial offenders back onto the streets with nation-killing consequences. That's correct. There has been no coverage in the mainstream press. The reason is very simple: corporate media outlets no longer function as independent news organizations, but as public-relations arms that filter stories based on narrative control rather than public importance.

The assembly of Japan’s Niigata prefecture on Monday passed a vote of confidence in Governor Hanazumi Hideyo’s plan to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, which has been shut down ever since the earthquake that caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

Japan shut down 54 of its nuclear reactors after the earthquake and tsunami that damaged the Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2011. Thirty-three of those reactors have been deemed suitable for reactivation over the ensuing 15 years, and 14 of those have been restarted. Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, located about 137 miles northwest of Tokyo in Niigata prefecture, has seven reactors and a total capacity of 8.2 gigawatts, making it the largest nuclear power plant in the world. It is operated by the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the same company that manages Fukushima Daiichi.

The Japanese government is preparing to revise its immigration rules to make it more difficult for foreigners to obtain citizenship, including doubling the required period of residency in Japan and adding a requirement for Japanese language proficiency.

Japan has a basic law for requirement citizenship, known as the Nationality Law, that stipulates “five years or more” of residency in Japan before a foreigner can apply for citizenship. The applicant must also be at least 18 years of age, demonstrate financial independence, and have a clean legal record. The administration of Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is planning to add rules that will increase the minimum length of residency to ten years, and require basic proficiency in Japanese, without actually changing the Nationality Law.

A senior adviser to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reportedly told journalists last week that Japan needs nuclear weapons

North Korea has lashed out at Japan after a senior official reportedly suggested that the country needs nuclear weapons. In a statement published by state media on Sunday, Pyongyang warned that allowing Japan to acquire nuclear weapons would result in “a great disaster.” The remarks come after controversy was sparked last week by a senior adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who told reporters that Japan may need to reconsider its post-WWII non-nuclear policy as reliance on the US nuclear deterrent may no longer be sufficient, as reported by NHK.

Tokyo must avoid seeking nuclear weapons and “stop plunging further down the wrong path,” Beijing says

China has issued a warning to Japan after a senior official reportedly suggested the country should acquire nuclear weapons, stating that such a move would once “again bring disaster to the world.” An unnamed senior adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reportedly argued late last week that Tokyo’s long-standing reliance on the US nuclear arsenal may no longer be fully reliable. The country should potentially reevaluate its post-WWII non-nuclear policies and pursue its own deterrence, the official suggested, as cited by local media.

China’s foreign ministry strongly criticized the United States for intercepting a Panama-flagged oil tanker bound for China, calling the action a “serious violation of international law.”

The incident involved the tanker Centuries, which the U.S. Coast Guard seized on December 20 in international waters east of Barbados in the Caribbean Sea. The vessel had loaded approximately 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan Merey crude oil under the false name “Crag.” Documents indicate the oil was purchased by Satau Tijana Oil Trading, an intermediary for sales from Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA to Chinese independent refiners. This was the second such interception, following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a “blockade” targeting sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.

Moscow has long criticized Western restrictions, warning that they violate international law and harm global economic stability

US Senator Lindsey Graham has urged Washington to ramp up restrictions against Russia, including sanctioning China over its energy imports from Moscow and seizing tankers carrying Russian oil. Last month, US President Donald Trump proposed a roadmap to resolve the Ukraine conflict, which Kiev and its European backers have rejected as favoring Russia, while stalling settlement efforts with counterproposals and accusing Moscow of delaying peace.

The South American country is facing a naval blockade in the Caribbean

Russia has reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with Venezuela as the country faces a US military blockade in the Caribbean, Moscow’s Foreign Ministry has announced. Washington has deployed multiple naval vessels to the region since September, attacking boats it claims are involved in drug trafficking and blockading oil tankers entering or leaving the country. The US has alleged that narcotics traffickers operate out of Venezuela with the support of the government, claims Caracas has consistently denied, insisting that Washington is plotting regime change in order to gain access to the country’s natural resources.

Russia has begun evacuating families of its diplomats from Venezuela amid escalating U.S. pressure on the Maduro government. A European intelligence official told the Associated Press that the evacuations, involving women and children, started on Friday.

Russian officials are assessing the situation in “very grim tones,” signaling concerns over stability in the country. The move coincides with U.S. actions in the Caribbean, where Coast Guard vessels are pursuing a third sanctioned oil tanker. On Monday, more than 10 vehicles with diplomatic plates were seen outside Russia’s embassy in Caracas, though they departed by early afternoon. Neither the White House nor the Kremlin commented on the developments.

Witkoff did not communicate his travel plans to Rubio or other State Department officials. This lack of communication was perceived by sources as an attempt to negotiate with Ukraine independently.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US envoy Steve Witkoff are reportedly clashing over their diplomatic approaches to Russia’s war in Ukraine, NBC News reported on Monday. The way Rubio and Witkoff divide up plays is the factor that could determine how the war in Ukraine ends. In November, Rubio was scheduled to attend peace talks with Ukrainian officials in Switzerland. However, Witkoff departed early, leading some officials to speculate that he was attempting to outmaneuver Rubio.

Another Christmas tragedy in Europe.

Another car plowing into a Christmas crowd, now in the Netherlands, but this time, apparently, it was an accident, not a deliberate attack. The crash happened today (22), as spectators watched the annual Christmas Lighting Parade. At this point, authorities are calling it a ‘serious accident with no sign of intent’. According to the police, the driver lost control – possibly after falling ill behind the wheel.

A 38-year-old Iraqi home care worker, Shakir Mahmoud Shakir, was sentenced to four years in prison for raping a vulnerable 100-year-old woman in Stockholm, Sweden.

Although Shakir was convicted of this rape, he was acquitted of a separate rape charge involving a 94-year-old woman and thus avoided deportation. RMX News reports: The incident occurred in October when the 100-year-old victim was suffering from chest pains. Instead of receiving an ambulance, she was visited by Shakir, who was employed in the home service sector. According to the woman’s interrogation testimony, Shakir told her, “They have said that you should be anointed.” He proceeded to use an ointment and an unknown object to assault her. Despite her yelling at him to stop, he continued the abuse for approximately 10 minutes without responding to her….

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that declining free speech protections in Europe could have direct consequences for Americans, saying the issue is a top priority for the U.S. State Department.

Speaking at a press conference, Rubio questioned, “Are we going to live in a world where some American puts up a social media post and then gets to some airport somewhere and is arrested?” Concerns over speech restrictions in Europe have increasingly drawn scrutiny from the Trump administration. In July, the State Department posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “in Europe, thousands are being convicted for the crime of criticizing their own governments. This Orwellian message won’t fool the United States. Censorship is not freedom.”

'People like her are dangerous. They live in a warped alternate reality and try to gaslight us into silence. Well, we're not going to let that happen.'

Patrick Christys criticises the new EHRC chair after she claimed that mass migration is not a threat to Britain.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday that his government will seek to further expand restrictions on so-called “hate speech” in the wake of the Islamist terror attack against Jewish people on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Speaking from the capital of Canberra on Monday, Prime Minister Albanese said his cabinet will seek to reach “as broad an agreement as possible” to implement stricter speech restrictions. The planned legislation will seek to counteract the “unprecedented radicalisation” of young people in Australia, he said, according to state broadcaster ABC. His announcement came in the wake of an apparently ISIS-inspired terrorist shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach, which saw 15 people shot and killed. The two suspects, father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram, are reported to have received military training in the Philippines and are believed to have had longstanding ties to ISIS-aligned groups.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey were joined by Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich to discuss what Sheila described as 'a bit of an ISIS problem' in Toronto.

Kurdish-led SDF forces skirmished against the troops of the Damascus government in the country’s largest city

Deadly clashes have erupted in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo between the troops of the Damascus government and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with the two sides trading blame for the incident. At least two civilians were killed amid the fighting, and several others were wounded, state-run SANA news agency reported, citing the city’s health authorities. The Syrian Interior Ministry pinned the blame for the incident on the SDF, claiming the fighters with the group “committed an act of treachery” against the Damascus-controlled security forces.

Syrian Druze militias were attacked by troops allegedly linked with the Syrian government in the Sweida region, while clashes were reported in northern Syria, according to Syrian media.

Syrian Druze militias were attacked by troops allegedly linked with the Syrian government in the Sweida region, with two members of the “National Guard” movement being killed during the fights, Ynet reported on Monday night, citing the Syrian Center for Human Rights. Two other people were killed during clashes between the Syrian army and troops from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Aleppo, Syrian newspaper Enab Baladi reported, while other media sources assured that the total death count was raised to four.

Reuters investigation: Christians & Alawites locked up in dungeons, called 'infidels, pigs'...

More than a year after Bashar al-Assad’s overthrow, and some mainstream media outlets are finally taking a critical eye to the new Sharaa/Jolani regime and its human rights abuses, religious oppression, and war crimes. While the West and Gulf countries celebrated Assad fleeting the country for Russia in December 2024, with the al-Qaeda linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) taking over Damascus, the new government quickly got to work persecuting, massacring, and disappearing religious minorities.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday denied accusations from the European Council (EC) that Tehran has been assisting Russia with its invasion of Ukraine.

After discussions with Ukraine on Friday, the EC produced a statement condemning “third countries, actors, and entities therein” for supporting Russia’s war, specifically including “military support provided by Iran, Belarus, and the DPRK (North Korea).” “The European Council urges all countries to immediately cease any assistance to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, whether direct or indirect, notably through the provision of dual-use goods or components,” the statement said. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei rejected the EC’s accusations, insisting Tehran would like to see the Ukraine conflict resolved through “dialogue.”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Iran appears not to have fully absorbed the message of Washington’s strike on the Fordow nuclear facility during the Israel–Iran war in June.

“I don’t know that (Iran) ever took (US President Donald Trump) seriously until the night that the B-2 bombers went to Fordow,” Huckabee said in an interview at a conference hosted by the Israeli security and foreign policy think tank Institute for National Security Studies. Addressing reports that Iran is attempting to rebuild Fordow, Huckabee said the apparent reconstruction efforts suggest the warning was insufficient.

Israel’s prime minister warned Iran on Monday that any hostile move would draw a sharp response, amid reports from Tehran that missile drills were under way in several cities.

“We are aware that Iran is conducting military exercises. We are making the necessary preparations,” Benjamin Netanyahu said when asked about the reported drills at a joint news conference with his counterparts from Greece and Cyprus. “I want to make it clear to Tehran that any action will be met with a very sharp response.” Iranian state media reported missile exercises on Monday in what officials described as a defensive show of force.

Iran’s current intelligence structure is not equipped to deal with the scale and nature of threats posed by Israel and needs fundamental reorganization, a former senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

Hossein Alaei, a former commander of the IRGC navy, said Iran’s intelligence agencies failed to anticipate Israeli operations, including plans to target Iranian commanders and scientists, and argued that the system lacks the focus needed to counter Israel’s security and intelligence apparatus. “If our intelligence services had been properly focused on Israel’s activities, they should have known about plans to assassinate Iranian commanders and scientists, including through the use of aircraft,” Alaei said, according to remarks carried by Iranian media.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan News reported on Monday that Hezbollah requested approximately $2 billion in annual funding from Iran to rebuild after the war, but Tehran agreed to transfer only about $1 billion.

Kan’s Arab affairs correspondent Roey Kais said the funds arrive regularly, mainly by air and that Hezbollah members continue to receive high salaries by Lebanese standards, but rebuilding the arsenal destroyed in the conflict remains costly. “In recent months, Hezbollah’s top leaders and the Iranian Quds Force sat down to negotiate how much money Tehran would transfer this year to Hezbollah,” Kais said.

Italy plans to keep troops in Lebanon after UNIFIL ends in 2026, with Defense Minister Guido Crosetto vowing continued military and training support for the Lebanese armed forces.

Italy will maintain its military presence in Lebanon even after the UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, ends in 2026, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced Monday, reported AFP. The UN Security Council voted in August to allow one final extension of UNIFIL’s mandate until December 31, 2026. The decision came after pressure from Israel and the United States to end the mission, despite Lebanon’s request to prolong it.

The capture of Imad Amahz has revealed details about Hezbollah’s Operations Unit 1200, which operates under civilian cover and is run by Iran.

The blog InteliTimes recently published new details about a secret Hezbollah naval unit, following the interrogation of Imad Amahz, a senior officer in the organization, who was arrested by the IDF in northern Lebanon and brought to Israel. According to the investigation, the purpose of Operations Unit 1200 is to develop an offensive and defensive naval force funded and managed by Iran’s Quds Force. The unit operates under civilian cover, and its parent unit is Unit 7900, which specializes in coastal and anti-ship missiles and can strike targets hundreds of kilometers away, including gas platforms and shipping lanes.

Netanyahu had earlier met with both leaders individually before they were joined by diplomatic teams, including energy ministry representatives, and held a three-way meeting.

Israel, Greece, and Cyprus reaffirmed their commitment to mutual support and shared strategic interests at a trilateral summit between the three countries’ leaders in Jerusalem on Monday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides for what Netanyahu described as “our tenth meeting,” adding that “I think it’s the most consequential.” Netanyahu had earlier met with both leaders individually before they were joined by diplomatic teams, including energy ministry representatives, and held a three-way meeting. He said the leaders were “cooperating and discussing in detail cooperation in many fields: energy, technology, connectivity, and also security.”

Opposition calls Qatargate the ‘most serious act of treason in Israeli history’

Recent revelations in two of the major scandals in Israel’s political landscape provided critics of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with new ammunition against him. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who hopes to replace Netanyahu next year following planned new elections, seized on new information about “Qatargate,” a case in which former close aides of the prime minister are suspected of receiving payments to improve the Gulf emirate’s image in Israel. Israel’s i24 News reported on Sunday that Netanyahu’s former aides, Eli Feldstein and Jonathan Urich, had fabricated information they attributed to “senior security officials” and “senior American officials.”

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were each sentenced to 17 years in prison for corruption on Saturday.

Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), denounced the ruling as a “black chapter in history” and declared there is “no rule of law in Pakistan.” “A closed-door jail trial is neither free nor fair. It is, in fact, a military trial,” PTI declared on its X social media account. Khan and his party generally dismiss the hundreds of charges filed against him after he was ousted as prime minister by a no-confidence vote in April 2022 as political fabrications – designed to keep the popular Islamist politician and former cricket star in prison so he cannot stage a political comeback.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever weight-loss pill on Monday, a move that is set to greatly expand the industry.

Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 weight-loss pill is a tablet formulation of the popular Ozempic and Wegovy. The drugs previously could only be taken via injection, a discomforting method for many users. Its transformation into a convenient pill is almost certain to lead to increased usage of the drug. In its announcement, the Danish drugmaker said it expects the pill to be launched in the United States in early January, starting at $149 a month for the first dose. “The pill is here. With today’s approval of the Wegovy pill, patients will have a convenient, once-daily pill that can help them lose as much weight as the original Wegovy injection,” Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar said in a statement.

We analyzed over 2,000 predictions from articles, reports, podcasts, and interviews to see what experts are predicting for the coming year. Below, we dig into a few of the top themes.

For the seventh straight year, we’ve sifted through the forecast landscape to bring you the Prediction Consensus, a synthesis of what analysts, thought leaders, and industry experts expect for the year ahead. This year, we analyzed over 2,000 individual predictions from a wide variety of sources including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, the IMF, The Economist, Deloitte, Microsoft, Gartner, and dozens more. By mapping where these forecasts overlap, we’ve distilled the noise into 25 high-conviction themes displayed in our “Bingo Card” format, with the number of dabs reflecting the volume of supporting predictions.

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A dismal year for the U.S. dollar is ending with signs of stabilization, but many investors believe the currency’s decline will resume next year as global growth picks up and the Fed eases further.

The U.S. dollar slumped 9% this year, against a basket of currencies, putting it on pace for its worst showing ​in eight years, driven by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, shrinking interest rate differentials with other major currencies, and as concerns about U.S. fiscal deficits and political uncertainty swirled. Investors broadly ‌expect the dollar to weaken further as other major central banks stand pat or tighten policy and as a new Fed Chair takes charge - a change that is expected to herald a more dovish tilt for the central bank.

2025 has been a smashing year for those that invested in precious metals. The price of copper is up about 30 percent since the start of the year, and the price of silver has risen 128 percent during that same time period.

I have been saying “we have never seen anything like this before” a lot lately, but this is yet another case where that is entirely true. Needless to say, what we have been witnessing is not welcome news for those that have been trying to keep silver prices and copper prices suppressed. In recent weeks, big losses have turned into even bigger losses as things haven’t gone their way. The big financial institutions in the western world that have been attempting to suppress prices are fighting a losing battle, because the “AI revolution” is going to require vast amounts of physical silver and physical copper. At this stage, it would take a truly apocalyptic event to stop the construction of the thousands of colossal data centers that are currently going up all over the globe.

Repealing Section 230 wouldn’t tame Big Tech; it would hand the keys of online speech to the few companies wealthy enough to survive the lawsuits.

A proposal in the US Senate titled the Sunset Section 230 Act seeks to dismantle one of the core protections that has shaped the modern internet. Put forward by Senator Lindsey Graham with bipartisan backing from Senators Dick Durbin, Josh Hawley, Amy Klobuchar, and Richard Blumenthal, the bill would repeal Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934, a provision that has, for nearly thirty years, shielded online platforms from liability for the actions of their users. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. Under the plan, Section 230 would be fully repealed two years after the bill’s passage.

Kash Patel recently announced that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is significantly expanding its use of artificial intelligence as part of a broader strategy to counter both domestic and global threats.

Patel described artificial intelligence as a critical tool for ensuring the bureau remains effective in an increasingly complex and fast-moving security environment. According to Patel, the FBI has been actively ramping up its technological capabilities to stay ahead of adversaries who seek to exploit emerging technologies for malicious purposes. He emphasized that modern threats—ranging from terrorism and cybercrime to foreign intelligence operations—are evolving rapidly, requiring equally advanced tools to detect and disrupt them before they cause harm.

In a sobering reflection on history and the present moment, historian Victor Davis Hanson argues that Western civilization may be showing unmistakable signs of entering a new period of decline reminiscent of past dark ages.

Drawing parallels to earlier civilizations that once flourished and later unraveled, Hanson suggests that the West is experiencing a convergence of cultural, economic, and demographic failures that, if left unchecked, could cause history to repeat itself. His warning is not rooted in alarmism, but in historical patterns that show how civilizations often collapse gradually before the fall becomes undeniable. One of the most significant indicators of decline, according to Hanson, is the dramatic collapse in birth rates across Europe and North America.

To say that some parts of California are going to experience a “white Christmas” this year would be an enormous understatement. Some of the numbers that I am going to share with you in this article are difficult to believe, but I did not come up with any of them.

Respected meteorologists are issuing forecasts that seem like they have been pulled directly out of a Hollywood disaster movie. How much crazier will things have to get before people start to realize that what we are experiencing is not even close to normal? Last week, I wrote an article about what has been happening in the Northwest. Trillions of gallons of rain have fallen, flooding has been so bad that some roads will be closed for months, and at least 9 different states experienced wind speeds of at least 100 mph. If all of that wasn’t enough, now we are being told that a “bomb cyclone” is going to hit California on Christmas Eve…

Emergency services are responding to a landslip and have confirmed that a canal was affected.

A major incident has been declared after a huge ‘sinkhole’ swallowed a canal in Shropshire, with boats caught up in the terrifying incident. Dramatic images reveal a large breach in the canal in Whitchurch’s Chemistry area. At around 4.22am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received reports of a canal bank collapse with large volumes of water escaping into surrounding land. Three boats had been caught in the developing sinkhole, which was around 50 metres by 50 metres in size. Crews battled through “unstable ground and rapidly moving water” as they began the rescue operation and helped more than 10 members of the public to safety. There are no reports of casualties, and crews are urging the public to avoid the area.

A private jet pilot encountered a bizarre silver cylindrical object hovering near his aircraft’s wing while flying at 3,500 feet over Rhode Island.

The pilot, flying a Piper PA-32RT-300T Turbo Lance II, radioed air traffic control (ATC) at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. He described it as: “Looks like a strange, small object that we just floated by. A small silver canister. Do you know what that could be?” He added: “It appears to be standing still.” The object hovered near the right wing tip with nothing attached, then floated by, flew alongside the plane, and disappeared.

A rare clay Hasmonean period oil lamp from the Second Temple era was discovered outside Jerusalem, Israel’s Civil Administration’s Archaeological Unit revealed on Sunday, the first evening of Hanukkah.

The discovery was made at the Nebi Samuel archeological site northwest of Jerusalem, which is considered the burial place of the prophet Samuel. The Civil Administration noted that the new discovery offers additional evidence of continuous ancient Jewish settlement 2,000 years ago near Jerusalem. Binyamin Har-Even, head of the Civil Administration’s Archaeology Unit, welcomed the discovery of the rare ancient Jewish artifact, which was uncovered beside a Second Temple-period writing implement. Researchers believe the writing implement was used on wax tablets.

Around 170 years ago, British archaeologist Sir Austin Henry Layard excavated much of Assyrian King Sennacherib’s palace in ancient Nineveh. I

n the royal throne room, there stood a stunning 3-meter-high carving of a majestic city that was utterly unique in all of Sennacherib’s reliefs. Atop the tallest tower in the city was one individual holding up a royal standard. Could this be a depiction of ancient Jerusalem and could the lone figure be Judah’s King Hezekiah, of whom Sennacherib boasted that he besieged as a “bird in a cage.”

IME Magazine just named "The Architects of AI slop" as their 2025 Person of the Year, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and others celebrated as visionaries transforming our world.

But what are they really building while you're distracted by AI chatbots and image generators? 2026 is going to be wild. This investigation reveals the invisible infrastructure being constructed behind the AI revolution: a nationwide AI surveillance system scanning 20 billion license plates monthly, data centers driving your electricity bills up by $16-18 per month, and military targeting systems being adapted for domestic use. From Flock Safety's warrantless camera networks to Palantir's "AI-powered krll chain," the billionaires aren't just building chatbots, they're building a cage.

