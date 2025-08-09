Exposing The Darkness

Julie Pettiford
RFK Jnr cancelled 22 BARDA contracts but there are 60- including one to Coulson pharma fronting for the Wellness company.

✨ Welcome to STARMER’S UK (SUK!!!)

One big happy island where borders are open, industries are closed, and your decline is still outsourced to Technocratic Hussels despite BREXIT 🎉

❌ OUT: Thriving industry, national self-reliance, meaningful jobs

✅ IN: Offshored manufacturing, mass unemployment, civil collapse served with generous sides of crippling DEI regulation 🏭📉

❌ OUT: Cheap nuclear, abundant gas, energy security

✅ IN: Wind turbines that freeze, solar panels that sulk in the rain, blackouts rebranded as virtue ❄️💡

❌ OUT: Secure borders, social cohesion, cultural continuity

✅ IN: Open borders, grooming gangs, crimewaves, rainbow-wrapped policy paralysis 🌈🚔

❌ OUT: Bodily autonomy, informed consent, public trust

✅ IN: Experimental jabs, QR-code health passes, a syringe between you and your sandwich 🧬📲🥪

❌ OUT: Defensive deterrence, military capability

✅ IN: A pretense of military capability in Ukraine—just with minimal ammo, more hashtags, and captured Sandhurst officers & MI6 spooks… Eaton Bugger Buddies!! 💣

❌ OUT: Accountable economies, ’sovereign’ monetary policy

✅ IN: BoE money printers, IMF winks, and unelected ‘civil’ servants (a.k.a Jimmy Saville Fan Club) deciding how cold & broke (back mountain) you and especially your children will be this winter 💶🧊🏛️

❌ OUT: Privacy, freedom, analog sanity

✅ IN: Carbon wallets, CBDCs, biometric IDs—and a starring role in HoloCAST™, the eugenics blockbuster where you audition daily for facial scans, compliance scores, and digital serfdom 🏰📱🧠💉

✨ The UK — United in RAINBOW SLOGANS. Efficient in collapse. 🏚️📡🔊

