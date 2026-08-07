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Very Tehran-favorable conditions emerge in 'draft deal'...

After explosions were heard on Qeshm island, near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media is saying that Iranian forces attacked and struck ‘hostile targets’ - though the event still remains shrouded in mystery and few details were offered. The US side has also not confirmed anything, and this could also be the result of drone activity. Iran remains defiant, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian having newly asserted in an interview, “Our enemies expected the country to collapse due to the pressures they have exerted.“ He added that these pressures have “reached their maximum”. Oil jumped again on the reports of attacks in the Hormuz Strait area…

Chief Iranian negotiator mocks US president for repeatedly walking back threats, while Trump denies reports that he’s mad at Hegseth for depleted interceptor stockpile

US President Donald Trump said Thursday afternoon that a deal had not yet been reached with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but such an agreement could be inked soon. Trump on Saturday called off a major offensive against Iranian energy sites, claiming that Mideast mediators had assured him that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was imminent. Then on Monday, he claimed that a deal could be signed on Tuesday. On Tuesday, he told reporters a deal could be signed on Wednesday or Thursday.

President Donald Trump orders fresh leak probes into Pentagon weapon disclosures following reports of depleted stockpiles.

US President Donald Trump has mandated fresh inquiries into unauthorized leaks detailing the Pentagon’s ammunition reserves, according to government sources cited Thursday by The Wall Street Journal. The move represents an aggressive effort to counter damaging media disclosures surrounding military readiness in the ongoing Iran conflict. The directive follows weeks of widespread press coverage detailing drawn-down U.S. missile inventories. According to administration aides quoted by The Wall Street Journal, the president’s irritation has mounted alongside narrowing strategic options to force Tehran to dismantle its nuclear program or achieve a broader resolution to the war.

Oil prices rose Thursday as traders awaited a possible US-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the Wall Street Journal reported.

WTI crude settled 2.8% higher at $77.29 a barrel, while Brent gained 3.8% to $82.49. Hopes for easing tensions had increased, but risks to maritime transportation and Middle East oil supplies remained, according to the report.

Channel 12 reports Mossad chief Roman Gofman dismissed two senior officials involved in a plan to bring down Iran’s regime that was not implemented.

Mossad Director Roman Gofman has decided to dismiss two senior agency officials due to the failure of the agency’s operational plan for regime change in Iran, Channel 12 reported on Thursday. According to the report, the two were the head of the Mossad’s Intelligence Directorate, who took office last December, and the head of the Iran Desk. According to defense officials quoted in the report, from the moment Gofman took office, there was no chemistry between him and the two officials, but their dismissal is not by chance.

Israel and the United States successfully tested the Arrow missile defense system Thursday in a joint exercise aimed at improving defenses against long-range ballistic missile threats, Fox News reported.

The test was conducted by Israel’s Missile Defense Organization and the US Missile Defense Agency as part of an ongoing program to evaluate and upgrade the interceptor system. Arrow is Israel’s primary defense against long-range ballistic missiles and has been used against attacks launched by Iran and Iran-backed groups, including Yemen’s Houthis.

IRAN AFFAIRS: Iran’s campaign of executions is part of a wider attempt to reverse the defiance of January, dismantle protest networks, and reassert control over society.

At dawn on July 28, the Islamic Republic of Iran publicly hanged Abolfazl Sepahi Badjani and Amirhossein Safari Hosseinabadi in Alikhani Square in Isfahan. Security forces had filled the square overnight, and videos circulating online appeared to show people gathering in an attempt to stop the executions, before they were dispersed, with several reportedly injured and arrested. The two men had been detained during January’s uprising and convicted in a mass case involving clashes in the square, the deaths of security personnel, and allegations of weapons possession and property destruction.

On Tuesday, the Houthis claimed to have struck Najran Airport in response to Saudi drone incursions over Yemen. Saudi Arabia did not comment on the claims at the time.

Eleven people were wounded in Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Friday morning, citing the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Yemeni terrorist group. One Yemeni, two Egyptians, and one Pakistani were wounded alongside seven Saudis, the coalition said. Among the wounded Saudis, one woman and a four-year-old child were counted. On Tuesday, the Houthis claimed to have struck Najran Airport in response to Saudi drone incursions over Yemen. Saudi Arabia did not comment on the claims at the time.

Saudi Arabia had also observed drones and missiles being moved, suggesting coordinated operations from both directions, the official said.

Saudi Arabia expects imminent coordinated attacks from the north and south by Iraqi militias and Yemen’s Houthis under the supervision of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a senior Saudi official said on Thursday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said intelligence reports from Saudi Arabia, the United States and other regional countries indicated civilian and economic sites could be targeted, including energy infrastructure, ports and airports. Saudi Arabia had also observed drones and missiles being moved, suggesting coordinated operations from both directions, the official said.

Iraq has begun implementing a security plan, military spokesman Sabah al-Numan said Thursday, as reports emerged that Iran-backed groups in Iraq were preparing to attack Saudi Arabia.

“We will not allow any attack from inside Iraq targeting any neighboring country,” al-Numan told Dijlah TV. A senior Saudi official told Reuters Thursday that Iraqi militias coordinating with Yemen’s Houthis were preparing imminent attacks under the guidance of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Much of the world’s attention has been focused on the Strait of Hormuz, due to the Iran conflict and the increase in energy prices following its closure by the Iranian regime. Around 20% of the world’s naval traffic passes through the Strait.

However, another waterway has also come into focus following recent tensions between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. That waterway is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden, south of the Arabian Peninsula, with the Red Sea. Like the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb is one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints, carrying about 4.8 million barrels of oil per day, significant volumes of Qatari liquefied natural gas, and roughly 10–12% of global shipping traffic, or about 19,000 vessels each year.

The project is a 150-person military outpost for Moroccan soldiers, the source stated, who would rotate in from a base in Israel. As currently planned, it will be 100 by 120 meters in area.

US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace has issued its first construction contract in the Gaza Strip, The Guardian reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The project is a 150-person military outpost for Moroccan soldiers, the source stated, who would rotate in from a base in Israel. As currently planned, it will be 100 by 120 meters in area. The base would be located approximately one mile from the Israeli border, within the area of Gaza’s territory that Israel controls, and would have a “quick extraction route” for the forces stationed there.

Israeli forces resumed military operations in southern Lebanon, allegedly against the Iran-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah, on Thursday after minimal progress in talks with the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced two of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, and four other injured, by an explosive device. The bomb detonated after the IDF troops entered a building in the town of Majdal Zoun to destroy “Hezbollah infrastructure.” The IDF subsequently began conducting strikes against Hezbollah positions and issued its first evacuation order for Lebanese civilians in over a month.

A minibus bomb in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana kills two people and injures 13, highlighting persistent security threats under Syria’s new leadership.

An explosive device hidden inside a passenger minibus detonated on Thursday in Jaramana, a suburb of the Syrian capital populated by Druze and Christian populations, killing a minimum of two individuals and injuring 13 others, according to state media reports citing the health ministry. AFP photographs from the scene revealed severe destruction in Jaramana, showing the vehicle’s roof torn off, its internal frame shattered, and fragments scattered across the roadway. Citing an official source, state television broadcast that “according to preliminary information... the explosion in the town of Jaramana was caused by a bomb placed" within the passenger vehicle.

The Department of War is reportedly drafting a revised nuclear strategy for regional conflicts with China and Russia, with more of an emphasis on limited deployments of short-range tactical nuclear weapons, instead of escalating immediately to all-out nuclear exchanges with intercontinental weapons.

The report on Wednesday came from NBC News, which cited “five people familiar with the plans.” According to these sources, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby is driving the shift toward tactical weapons. Colby is scheduled to present his ideas during a visit to U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) headquarters in Nebraska on Wednesday.

POLITICO reports DC insiders claim that ‘intelligence community’ is laying the groundwork for Cuban regime change...

Writing in POLITICO on Tuesday, Dasha Burns and Nahal Toosi reported that in recent months the US intelligence community has “sent spies and assets” to Cuba. Specifically, they reported the CIA has increased its presence on the island, which sits approximately 90 miles south of Florida. Burns and Toosi based their reporting on interviews with “two people familiar with the Trump administration’s plans for the island,” who were left anonymous due to the “sensitive” nature of the information they provided. The authors said the CIA, White House, Defense Intelligence Agency, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence all declined requests for comment.

In June, after days of missile barrages that failed to bring about a Ukrainian surrender, then-Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said, “Russia launched 30 ballistic missiles at Kyiv just days ago. That is the maximum Putin can show. He cannot advance on the battlefield and achieve his goals with Shaheds or cruise missiles. So he fires everything at civilians and calls it strength.”

He went on to observe, “When the battlefield does not give Moscow victory, the Kremlin tries to manufacture fear from the sky. That is not strength. It is frustration with a missile trail.” Mykhailo Fedorov was a 35-year-old technocrat who had previously transformed Ukraine’s digital governance as Minister of Digital Transformation through the Diia platform before being appointed Defence Minister in mid-January 2026, where he pushed rapid modernization of the armed forces through drone warfare, cyber operations, and procurement reform.

Ukraine said Thursday that it carried out drone attacks against two major oil refineries in Russia’s Yaroslavl region and the republic of Bashkortostan, while authorities in the Tver region reported damage to a warehouse operated by online retail giant Wildberries.

In a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his military struck the Slavneft-Yanos refinery in Yaroslavl and the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa. Zelensky referred to the strikes as “long-range sanctions.” “Our responses to Russian aggression in the Black Sea were also successful. In particular, two military patrol boats and shadow fleet vessels were struck,” Zelensky added.

Why would one of Russia’s closest allies publicly call on President Vladimir Putin to freeze the war in Ukraine, knowing the message would not be welcome?

That is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan did last week in Omsk and the question of why made headlines around the world. Before digging a little deeper, there is some important context to mention whenever we talk about relations between Astana and Moscow. First of all, Kazakhstan shares a 7,644-kilometer border with Russia, the longest continuous international border in the world. One point on which both supporters and critics of the Kazakh government tend to agree is that geography simply cannot be ignored when discussing Kazakhstan’s foreign policy toward Russia.

Russia is now doubling the military content imposed on school children. Beginning September 1, military instruction in the compulsory course called “Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland” will rise from 20% to 50% of teaching time for students in grades six through eleven. The Russian government is converting the classroom into a military recruitment center.

The program reportedly includes drone operation, engineering instruction, military camps, and preparation for future service. Occupation authorities in Donetsk have approved a ten-year plan extending through 2036, while vocational students in occupied Kherson are being taught to operate, maintain, and repair drones. In occupied Luhansk, children are being absorbed into cadet groups, political organizations, and so-called patriotic movements designed to replace their identity with loyalty to Moscow. Critics who say I only condemn Zelensky and Europe have not been reading my work closely. EVERY GOVERNMENT IS CORRUPT. Few truly care about future generations.

The EU sacrificed reliable nuclear power to ideology, then discovered that ideology does not generate electricity

For years, the EU’s political establishment treated nuclear energy as something between an embarrassment and a moral transgression. The consequences were predictable – and increasingly impossible to conceal. The green dogma has come due. Germany provides the clearest case study. In 2011, nuclear power supplied roughly a quarter of the country’s electricity. Twelve years later, Berlin shut down its final three reactors. This was not an unavoidable act of economic modernization. It was a political choice, heavily influenced by fashionable environmental dogma and woke ideologies that treated technological progress as morally suspect whenever it conflicted with an approved political narrative.

Andras Arato, the man behind the meme, has reportedly topped an online poll to take on the post

A recent public poll identified the man behind the Hide the Pain Harold meme as the most popular candidate for next Hungarian president, according to The Guardian. Andras Arato, a Hungarian retired electrical engineer who found online fame as the wincing meme, led the rankings, the newspaper wrote on Monday. Other leading picks included Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Katalin Kariko and Erno Rubik, the inventor of the Rubik’s Cube, it said. Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s Tisza party, which decisively beat Viktor Orban’s right-wing Fidesz this April, amended the country’s constitution to remove former president Tamas Sulyok from office without impeachment proceedings last month, as part of what Magyar called “regime change.”

The final judgment confirms Juraj Cintula acted alone and intended to kill the prime minister, despite Robert Fico’s repeated claims of wider opposition involvement

Slovakia’s Supreme Court found no evidence that the gunman who shot Prime Minister Robert Fico was directly connected to opposition parties, according to the written justification for its final judgment. The 31-page ruling, obtained by the newspaper SME through a freedom of information request, brings the criminal case against Juraj Cintula to a definitive close. The court upheld his conviction for a terrorist attack and sentenced him to 21 years in prison on April 29. No further appeal is possible. Cintula, a 73-year-old retiree from Levice, traveled to Handlová on May 15, 2024, intending to shoot and kill Fico after a government meeting, the court concluded.

Raising flags described as “criminal activity”

A Liberal Democrat council has secured a High Court injunction that effectively bans the unauthorised display of the St George’s Cross and Union Flag on lampposts and public highways across an entire English county. What began as a grassroots campaign to raise the colours of the nation has been declared a threat to community safety, with the full force of the courts now deployed against it. Oxfordshire County Council, run by the Liberal Democrats, won its landmark case after months of legal action against the Raise the Colours campaign.

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Daubney investigates the role of migrant NGOs and charities in the illegal migration crisis across Europe. He examines claims of a continent-wide network supporting migrants and the wider debate around borders, migration and national sovereignty.

Counterterrorism officers identified the previously deported suspects during an initial review of footage from last week’s mass border crossing

At least a dozen illegal migrants who entered Ceuta last week had previously been investigated for jihadist terrorism in Spain before being deported to Morocco, according to EL ESPAÑOL. Specialists from the National Police’s General Information Commissariat and the Civil Guard’s Information Headquarters identified the suspects while examining surveillance footage, media images, and videos posted on social media over the past week. Some had previously been arrested or convicted in terrorism cases before being expelled from Spain. They have now allegedly re-entered the country and may be among the thousands of migrants who have not yet been returned to Morocco. The Spanish newspaper reports that the investigation remains at an early stage, and counterterrorism officers expect the number of identified suspects with jihadist links to rise as more footage is examined.

Strange scenes in the desert…

Footage circulating purporting to be from the North African desert shows what looks like an enormous column of sub-Saharan African men moving under escort. Some estimates put the number at a hundred thousand. Commentators claim Algerian military vehicles and personnel are shepherding them toward the coast. If the scale and direction prove accurate, Europe faces another deliberate pressure wave on top of the chaos already unfolding in Ceuta. Naomi Wolf amplified the footage, noting that these movements required state-level logistics…Additional clips from the same period show large groups being moved near the Moroccan frontier. One account framed the Algerian regime as collecting Africans from across the continent and directing them toward the border with Morocco, linking the timing to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s recent visit to Algiers.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is pulling a film that presents the harrowing journey of an Afghan teenager to Europe after the man featured in it was accused of the killing of a Scottish aid worker whose body was found inside a suitcase.

Sharif Ahmadzai, 26, was ordered jailed pending trial by a Greek court on Thursday in the death of Elisabeth-Jane Ross, a 38-year-old psychotherapist and volunteer aid worker from Scotland. Elisabeth-Jane Ross traveled to Greece with a heart full of compassion, volunteering to help the very migrant communities that the political left insists are completely harmless. Instead of gratitude, she met a horrifying end.

Marine Tondelier accused Elon Musk of manipulating French political debate while polls show her trailing the National Rally figure by more than 30 points

French Green leader Marine Tondelier has reiterated her calls for social media platform X to be temporarily shut down, claiming its owner Elon Musk is using it to interfere in French politics and promote Marine Le Pen ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Tondelier, general secretary of the Ecologists and a declared presidential candidate, suggested that suspending X for one month would improve political debate in France. “If X were to stop for a month, it would do a world of good for the French public debate,” she said, as cited by Libération. She claimed the platform could not be treated merely as a question of freedom of expression or freedom of enterprise because it was controlled from the United States by an owner seeking to influence European politics.

Newly released records obtained through the Access to Information Act show that just 187 businesses participated in the federal government's Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program, collectively claiming compensation for 12,143 prohibited firearms.

Critics accused the police service of adopting a system similar to controversial “non-crime hate incident” policies used in the United Kingdom.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) deleted a social media post discussing its hate-motivated incident reporting system after criticism erupted online over examples that included “offensive jokes” and other non-criminal conduct. According to the Edmonton Police Service, a hate crime is a criminal offence committed against a person or property that is motivated in whole or in part by bias, prejudice, or hate based on factors including race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or other similar characteristics. Examples of hate crimes include violence or threats of violence, acts of mischief or graffiti, distribution of hate propaganda, threatening phone calls, and the destruction of religious property or symbols.

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Thursday that end birth tourism and expand the definition of who does not qualify for birthright citizenship.

The orders come on the heels of the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in the Trump v. Barbara case in June that ruled birthright citizenship is a right under the Constitution. “We had a very unfortunate decision in the Supreme Court concerning birthright. It was close, but a very, very unfortunate decision. So we’re making adjustments because it’s very unfair,” Trump said. “This was done for a different reason. This was done right after the Civil War. This was for the babies of slaves, and what’s happening now? People are building businesses around it,” he added.

The Department of Justice is now offering $3 billion in “BIDEN” grants to help local municipalities recoup their losses incurred by Joe Biden’s destructive immigration policies.

The grants, being called the Bridging Immigration-related Deficits Experienced Nationwide (BIDEN) program, is one of the biggest grant programs the DOJ has ever offered and is aimed at helping cities hire more police officers, upgrade technology, and build temporary detention facilities for illegal migrants, the Washington Post reported. But there is one provision that is non-negotiable. The municipalities that apply for the grants must pledge to work with federal immigration authorities as they carry out federal immigration policies. The jurisdictions that apply must agree to “fully participate” in the ICE 287(g) partnership that links local law enforcement to ICE and other federal immigration enforcement agencies.

Criminal networks are selling Americans’ white-collar jobs via the huge and complex H-1B visa program, says Anthony D’Esposito, the Inspector General at the Department of Labor.

“This is not just fraud: This is a criminal enterprise that stretches far beyond the borders of America,” D’Esposito told Breitbart News during an interview in his D.C. office. He explained: Without revealing too much of an investigation, I think that when complete, one of the things that will probably make the American people most angry… and will probably lead to the biggest change from lawmakers — they will probably bring oversight to this — [is] the fact that many of the individuals that you’re talking about that are selling these jobs, getting kickbacks. We will clearly outline and define their relationships with — whether it’s gangs [or] whether it is transnational criminal organizations.

Freedom Caucus Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) lost the GOP primary for another term representing Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District after a barrage of outside spending and the opposition of Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN).

Ogles, who was first elected to the House in 2022, was defeated by former Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher on Thursday. The Associated Press called the race at 10:10 p.m. With 81% of ballots counted, Hatcher received 53.2% of the vote, while Ogles earned 46.8%. Ogles had the support of President Donald Trump, who re-upped his endorsement of the incumbent on Thursday. Despite Trump’s standing endorsement, Ogles faced a spirited and well-funded challenge from Hatcher.

Wild election results in Michigan have many Democratic Party establishment figures worrying about insurgent socialists taking over their party, with uber progressive Michigan Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed being the latest to score a win over an established Democratic candidate.

But for author and investigative journalist Peter Schweizer, the real question is not whether the Democratic Socialists of America are “making inroads” in the party or not. It is whether establishment Democrats can stop the socialists without joining them. “We’ve seen socialists win this year in places like California and New York, but this is the first DSA victory in the Midwest,” says Schweizer on the latest episode of The Drill Down. Coming in a swing state in America’s heartland, “This is a massive sea change in where American politics is heading,”

The Democratic Party‘s centrist wing is escalating its fight against the Democratic Socialists of America, with the think tank and advocacy organization Third Way launching a $15 million campaign to blunt the socialist movement’s growing influence ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

Third Way is planning to fund public opinion research, opposition research, digital advertising, and outreach to activists and influential party figures to counter the DSA’s growing influence and prevent it from becoming synonymous with the Democratic Party’s brand. “It’s imperative to us that this is just not a faction within the Democratic Party that we can appease,” Kate deGruyter, a senior vice president at Third Way, told the Washington Examiner. “The party cannot be associated with these kind of far-left radical ideas and stances.”

The mayor kept smiling through it...

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani got a blistering welcome from Staten Islanders Tuesday night, drowned out by a wall of boos that chased the self-avowed Democratic socialist off the stage in under a minute at a National Night Out Against Crime event. Mamdani had come to Midland Beach to address thousands gathered for the NYPD’s 43rd annual National Night Out Against Crime, an event built around strengthening the bond between police officers and the neighborhoods they protect--however--it did not go as planned. Videos rocketing around social media showed the crowd jeering as the mayor stepped toward the podium, with attendees shouting at Mamdani to leave and others flashing thumbs-down gestures in the borough long considered the city’s most conservative.

Senator Ted Cruz led a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the Muslim Brotherhood’s network inside the US and all the Democrats involved boycotted it, calling the meeting a “creepshow” meant to attack Muslims. They cried “Islamophobia!” as they slunk off to bend the knee to the Ummah.

Dhimmi Democrats bent the knee to the Ummah on Wednesday, boycotting a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing spearheaded by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on the Muslim Brotherhood’s network inside the US. The leftists called the hearing a “political creepshow” designed to attack Muslims, stomping on National Security while pandering to the Religion of Peace and earning a blistering rebuke from Cruz.

What will the DOJ do?

Anthony Fauci has been held in contempt of Congress by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, after he repeatedly refused to answer lawmakers’ questions about funding risky research to genetically manipulate bat coronavirus in Wuhan China, and his role in the ensuing lockdown quagmire that cratered the economy after he was put in charge of leading the COVID-19 response. Oh, and they obtained a copy of his cell phone. In an 8-5 vote brought by Committee Chairman Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), the contempt vote seeks to refer the case directly to the DOJ for prosecution - bypassing a full vote from the Senate. “Seeking the truth is not a witch hunt,” Paul said be fore the vote, per the WSJ. “Accountability is not vengeance. Accountability is what stands between the American people and a repeat of the mistakes and the very real consequences of the past.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on Thursday followed through on his promise to “hand-carry” a criminal referral of Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice after a Senate panel voted to hold him in contempt of Congress.

“The next decision we have decided is we will forward it. It’s the committee’s verdict that he should be held in contempt, and it will be sent,” Paul told reporters earlier. As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee passed a resolution to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress for his refusal to answer questions before the Senate. The resolution passed along party lines by a vote of 8-5.

A United Nations proposal would replace the current system of taxing each multinational subsidiary separately with a global unitary tax system.

A corporation’s worldwide profits would first be combined into one total and then divided among countries according to a formula measuring where it employs workers and where its customers purchase goods and services. Each country would apply its own corporate tax rate to the portion assigned to it, regardless of where the company legally reported the profit. Tax Justice Network estimates that this reallocation would produce an additional $500 billion in annual corporate tax revenue worldwide. It would be redistributed among governments, creating major winners while stripping revenue from countries whose economies currently benefit from corporate headquarters, intellectual property, financial services, or low-tax structures.

(Bloomberg) -- Jane Street is negotiating with a group of investors in a private-credit deal that would rework the firm's $11 billion debt load and limit its financial disclosures to market participants, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The market-making giant, which pulled in $39.6 billion of trading revenue last year, is in talks with firms including Pacific Investment Management Co. about refinancing its public debt into a private vehicle, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that isn't public. Terms of the deal — which could total as much as $15 billion and be in the form of a private placement — are expected to be finalized in the coming days, one of the people said, noting that details could still change.

...diesel... is the oil product that is most vulnerable right now...

US distillate exports surged to a record last week as global supplies tightened. Disruptions across the Gulf area and various surrounding maritime chokepoints, as well as Ukrainian one-way attack drone strikes that have paralyzed portions of Russia’s energy infrastructure, have been a major boon for US refiners and export terminals along the Gulf of America. To begin the week, Samantha Dart, co-head of global commodities research at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg TV, “The situation in Russia is really one thing that worries us a lot.” Dart warned, “I’d say on the oil side, as I mentioned before, diesel, I think is the oil product that is most vulnerable right now, not just because you have your seasonal demand strength ahead just in the winter, but on the supply side. And to your point in the beginning, it’s not just that you run war, it’s what’s happening to the Russian refineries as well. And Russia is usually a pretty big exporter of diesel. And now they have restricted it.”

KOSA and the CHATBOT Act say they do not require age verification. Their duties still revolve on knowing a user’s age.

The CHATBOT Act says that nothing in it shall be construed to require a company to “implement an age gating or age verification” system, or to “affirmatively collect any personal data with respect to the age of any individual that the covered entity is not already collecting in the normal course” of its business. The Kids Online Safety Act carries a version of the same promise, ruling out “the affirmative collection of any personal data with respect to the age of users” that a platform doesn’t already gather. But now read the rest of the same bills...

The government’s defense is that collection and recognition are two different stages, seven days apart.

Italy’s government has written a decree that would let police collect the biometric data of everyone entering a location it designates as “sensitive” for public order and store that data for seven days. Its own data protection authority, the Garante, said in its formal opinion that the provision is “not coherent with the AI Act,” the European regulation the decree exists to implement. Public squares, stadiums, railway stations and streets during demonstrations, marches, sports events and concerts are the examples given in the parliamentary papers. Where the edge of a square or a street would be drawn, the draft does not say. Article 10 leaves the operating rules to a later decree from the interior minister, written after consulting the Garante.

The AIs are breaking free, that’s the story...

It started two weeks ago, when OpenAI reported one of their “agents” had escaped its testing area and got loose on the internet to launch an “unprecedented cyber attack”. This was clearly meant to be scarier than the public response indicated, because a few days later OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was on the Invest like the Best podcast, asking why it didn’t cause more panic: “I’ve been a little surprised that more people don’t feel it so viscerally”. In one of the most hilariously obvious propaganda manoeuvres of the year, just the day after Altman said that, CNN headlined: The OpenAI lab leak was more extensive than we thought. “That thing you weren’t scared of? Well it was even SCARIER than we said it was! Are you scared now?”

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has declared that artificial intelligence is nearing a pivotal breakthrough, one that could equip humanity with tools powerful enough to confront its most stubborn scientific and engineering obstacles.

According to a report from News18, Altman described the coming generation of AI systems as approaching the power of “a genie that can grant any wish,” while insisting that people must remain firmly in control of which wishes are made. Speaking on the Relentless podcast, Altman said OpenAI is closing in on AI assistants capable of accelerating discovery on a scale never before possible. These systems, he explained, will move far beyond answering questions or producing text.

According to a report from CBN News, two emerging medical technologies still in the testing phase are delivering striking early results that could transform care for surgical patients and those living with paralysis.

At the University of California San Diego, humanoid robot surgeons recently completed two successful gallbladder removal procedures on pigs. A human surgeon controlled the robots remotely from just a short distance away, yet researchers believe the same systems could one day operate from miles distant—serving rural clinics, battlefield medical units, or even missions in space. “You can imagine this device being deployed on a ship, in a village somewhere, in a smaller operating environment that’s not in major cities,” said Dr. Shanglei Lue, a surgeon at U.C. San Diego. “It opens up, I think, a lot of doors for access.”

A court on Thursday ordered Meta to pay $567 million into a fund over child harm.

New Mexico Judge Bryan Biedscheid compared Meta to air pollution and called it a “public nuisance.” “Although Meta is not alone in this regard, its social media platforms are a significant contributing factor to the current mental health crisis among New Mexico’s youth established by the substantial evidence in this case,” Judge Bryan Biedscheid wrote in the ruling on Thursday, CNBC reported.

According to a report from Breitbart News, North Carolina’s largest school system has hired a transgender elementary school teacher without notifying the parents of the young children who will be in that classroom.

State Rep. Erin Paré, a Republican, said she was contacted by alarmed parents and some teachers about a newly hired music instructor at a southern Wake County elementary school. The teacher is transgender and recently appeared at a school event dressed in a dress while being a biological male. Paré indicated she is considering legislation that would set gender-specific rules for workplace attire in future sessions. The following day, Paré received death threats, according to local reporting.

A pair of sharp earthquakes struck remote terrain in Trinity County on Wednesday afternoon, sending sudden jolts through a sparsely populated stretch of Northern California near the Mendocino and Humboldt county lines, according to a report from KCRA citing the U.S. Geological Survey.

The stronger of the two temblors, measuring magnitude 4.5, hit at 3:21 p.m. roughly 19 miles north-northwest of Covelo. It was preceded just one minute earlier by a 4.1-magnitude quake in the same area, the USGS reported. Both events occurred at a shallow depth of about 2.8 miles, conditions that often amplify the sensation of shaking on the surface.

As the grinding military confrontation between the United States and Iran continues without clear resolution, a powerful rumor has taken root across two nations: that the conflict itself will usher in the return of the Mahdi, the messianic figure central to Islamic end-times belief, who will rise to defeat America.

According to a report from Israel365 News, this expectation is circulating in sharply different forms—as an article of faith within Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and as viral astrological prophecy in Pakistan—yet both interpretations cast the war as the opening stage of an apocalyptic drama. The Iranian version draws directly from Twelver Shia theology, the dominant tradition that underpins the Islamic Republic’s religious authority. Believers hold that the twelfth Imam, Muhammad ibn al-Hasan al-Mahdi, entered occultation centuries ago and remains alive though hidden, destined to reappear amid widespread injustice and upheaval to establish justice.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, millions of locusts have descended on southern Russia in a massive swarm that has darkened skies, blanketed roads, and begun tearing through farmland in the Republic of Dagestan.

The insects have engulfed the Kizlyar district, sharply reducing visibility and creating hazardous conditions for drivers as clouds of the bugs surround vehicles. Stunned onlookers compared the scene to the biblical plagues of Egypt, with social media users reacting in alarm. “Looks like one of the 10 plagues,” one person wrote, while another declared, “It’s all gone Biblical, maaannn…” Locusts typically live as solitary insects, but under favorable breeding conditions their numbers can surge. Crowding triggers a shift into a gregarious phase, transforming them into highly mobile swarms capable of traveling long distances.

A rare alignment of three major celestial events is set to unfold on August 12, sparking widespread online speculation and doomsday claims across social media.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, a total solar eclipse, the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, and a six-planet parade will occur within hours of each other, creating what many have called the universe’s “triple feature.” The convergence has fueled intense reactions. “That’s literally doomsday,” one user declared, while another warned, “If y’all hear trumpets, mind your business.” Additional posts described the lineup as “the intro to a disaster movie” and claimed ancient Mayans would have viewed an eclipse, planetary alignment, and meteor shower as apocalyptic omens signaling war, crop failure, or divine wrath. Some joked the cosmos was staging a “soft reboot” or delivering astronomy’s “season finale.”

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