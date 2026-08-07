Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
1d

Trump: deal could be signed soon. Me: pigs might fly.

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Mark terrell's avatar
Mark terrell
1dEdited

At least somebody is talking about the "migrant crisis" in real terms. If there wasn't a weaponization effort to begin with there clearly is now. European countries are being invaded and pretending they are not. And governments and the Vatican are completely complicit, making them enemies of the people. And kind of stupid that they don't understand hybrid warfare in this age.

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