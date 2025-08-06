One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Trump on Tuesday afternoon threating to federalize DC over out-of-control crime.

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these “minors” as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore.

President Trump says it's too soon to name a 2028 GOP nominee but calls VP JD Vance the "most likely" choice while downplaying third-term talk.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that while it is premature to anoint a successor for the 2028 presidential race, Vice President JD Vance is currently the leading contender to carry the Republican torch. “I think most likely, in all fairness,” Trump responded when asked whether he would endorse Vance to clear the GOP field, according to The Hill. “So it’s too early to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point,” the president added. Trump also mentioned Secretary of State Marco Rubio - who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2016 before dropping out due to poor primary performances - as a strong potential running mate for Vance.

An exclusive leak obtained by RadarOnline.com reveals that disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was not only shielded by the U.S. justice system, but was in fact a covert FBI informant, effectively working for “intelligence” years before his notorious 2007 plea deal.

In 2018, The Gateway Pundit reported that Jeffrey Epstein was not just protected by federal authorities but may have actively worked as an informant for the FBI under former Director Robert Mueller. According to the uncovered documents released under a successful Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit

Ghislaine Maxwell is again all over the news.

From the oblivion of her FCI Tallahassee cell to a new status as a valued and sought-after cooperating witness, convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is again making headlines. She received limited immunity for two days of interviews with DOJ’s number 2, Todd Blanche. For this, she was moved to ‘Club Fed’ Camp Bryan in Texas -which can only mean that her collaboration was substantial and valued. Besides that, the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Maxwell for a congressional testimony, which is to take place after the Supreme Court hears her appeal against her conviction and 20-year sentence.

The New York Times published never-before-seen photos from inside Jeffrey Epstein's erie seven-story Upper East Side townhouse on Tuesday, revealing surveillance cameras placed in bedrooms and a first edition of "Lolita" prominently displayed throughout the New York City mansion.

Among the bizarre scenes is a macabre sculpture of a woman in a bridal gown dangling from a rope greeting visitors in the entryway, alongside dozens of framed fake eyeballs in a display that raises serious questions about what really went on behind closed doors. A copy of “Lolita,” the 1955 novel where a deviant repeatedly rapes a 12-year-old girl with whom he has become obsessed, was also spotted in an office.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced Tuesday that he has issued subpoenas to some of the most powerful political figures of the past three decades to testify in an investigation centered on the “horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein,” as described in the Committee’s press release.

…The House Oversight Committee, through Chairman Comer, subpoenaed the Department of Justice (DOJ) for all records related to Jeffrey Epstein in accordance with a bipartisan vote by the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee on July 23. That vote included an amendment from Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) to expand the scope of the DOJ subpoena.

President Donald J. Trump confirmed on August 5 that he will soon sign an Executive Order targeting major banks that discriminate against conservatives through debanking practices.

In his comments made Tuesday, Trump claimed JPMorgan Chase gave him 20 days to close his account, though he did not specify the timing or reasoning behind the decision. He also stated that Bank of America refused to do business after he left JPMorgan. The issue of debanking has been raised by conservatives who argue that financial institutions are unfairly targeting individuals based on political views. While banks often cite regulatory compliance or risk management as reasons for account closures, Trump and others believe these explanations mask ideological discrimination. “They discriminated against many conservatives,” Trump said.

Democrat Senator Adam Schiff (CA) is under investigation for mortgage fraud, Fox News reported.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday evening exclusively reported that the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland is investigating Schiff for possible charges involving mortgage fraud…The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft was first to report on Schiff’s mortgage fraud back in April 2023. In 2000 Schiff was elected to Congress and has served as a US House member from the state of California ever since. Schiff reportedly purchased a home in Maryland with his wife in 2003 stating they would occupy this home for 12 consecutive months as their “primary residence”. Despite this claim, Schiff continued to vote in California.

Florida is reportedly preparing to open a second immigration detention center in addition to Alligator Alcatraz, according to public records pointing to a “North Detention Facility.”

The Tallahassee Democrat revealed that the Florida Department of Emergency Management is “purchasing a WeatherSTEM and two lightning sirens for the facility, according to a state contract, for $39,490.” The second facility in north Florida has already been identified as Camp Blanding. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has, for weeks, fielded questions on the possibility of transforming Camp Blanding into a second immigration detention center in the Sunshine State but has consistently said that they were waiting until Alligator Alcatraz reaches full capacity.

Over the weekend, a federal building housing an ICE field office in Yakima, Washington, was firebombed, yet another violent flashpoint amid the Democratic Party’s unrelenting and dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric. Assaults on ICE agents have skyrocketed by 830%, as Democrats and their dark-money billionaire-funded NGO networks shield criminal illegal aliens from deportations.

Homeland Security provided color of what exactly happened: On Saturday, a cowardly rioter threw a rock through a window of a building that ICE has a sub-office in. Additionally, a small fire was set at the back of the building. Local authorities are investigating this has an act of arson. There have been no injuries reported at this time and the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if our brave ICE law enforcement were the targets of these violent acts.

MAIDENS, South Ayrshire, Scotland — President Donald Trump told Breitbart News concerns over entry-level job losses due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) are misplaced, and there will be a surge in new jobs meant to build out the AI future.

Asked during an exclusive interview in Scotland here at his luxurious seaside golf resort Turnberry last week about a recent report the CEO of AI company Anthropic predicted AI will wipe out as many as 50 percent of entry-level jobs in the future, Trump argued that it will all “balance out” in the end. Trump said AI will make things “much more efficient” but that a sprawling new economy will emerge around the new technology. “Basically they’re saying that things are going to be much more efficient and that’s good because we don’t have enough people,” Trump said when asked how he balances getting the United States at the forefront of the emerging AI field with job concerns for entry-level workers. “It’s going to balance out, I think, perfectly just by nature because we don’t have enough people.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning that Europe would be subjected to a punitive trade tariff if it attempted to welch on its promise to invest in the American economy.

The European Union will “pay tariffs of 35 per cent” if it breaks the conditions of the massive Europe-U.S. trade deal agreed last month, President Trump said. The warning, which was solicited by a question about what safeguards are built into his trade deal with the European Union from CNBC in their interview with the President on Tuesday morning, also saw Trump lay out some of the basics of the agreement.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is seeking a new radar in support of the "Golden Dome for America" program, capable of simultaneously acquiring, tracking, and discriminating a full spectrum of missile threats, according to a Request for Information (RFI) posted in late July on SAM.gov.

The RFI specifies a demanding set of capabilities, requiring the radar to handle a combined raid of ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles simultaneously. For ballistic missile defense, the system must be able to detect a very small, difficult-to-detect target (-10 dBsm) at a range of 2233 km (1387 miles) and track up to 24 complex targets. For hypersonic threats, it needs to handle a similarly small target (-20 dBsm) at a 375 km range with the ability to track 10 complex targets; low-elevation acquisition is a key requirement. Similarly, for cruise missiles, the radar must track a small target (-20 dBsm) at 200 km, managing up to 24 targets at a time.

Russia and China are staging mock combat drills and other war games in the Sea of Japan in a sign of strengthening military ties.

Though pre-planned, the joint naval exercises that began on Sunday came a day after Donald Trump moved US nuclear submarines closer to Russia in response to inflammatory comments from Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev. The Joint Sea-2025 drills were launched in waters near to Vladivostok, Russia’s largest port on the Pacific Ocean, according to a statement from China’s Defence Ministry. Four Chinese vessels, including guided-missile destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, will be participating in the three-day exercises. This will include “submarine rescue, joint anti-submarine, air defence and anti-missile operations, and maritime combat”, followed by naval patrols in “relevant waters of the Pacific”.

Steve Witkoff is expected to discuss the settlement of the Ukraine conflict with senior Russian officials

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, has arrived in Moscow to discuss the settlement of the Ukraine conflict. The US official’s plane landed in Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on Wednesday morning, where he was welcomed by presidential investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Shortly after arriving, the two took a stroll in Zaryadye Park in central Moscow near the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that a face-to-face meeting between Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be ruled out.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering new sanctions on Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, with the decision tied to whether President Vladimir Putin agrees to a ceasefire in Ukraine by Friday.

Sources claim that cracking down on the shadow fleet is viewed within the White House as “a relatively simple way to increase pressure on Russia.” Another insider noted that while a broader range of sanctions is under discussion, targeting these tankers remains a primary focus. This shadow fleet has been critical for Moscow in circumventing the G7-led price cap on seaborne oil, allowing Russia to continue generating substantial export revenues even under extensive Western sanctions. The broader sanctions regime has aimed to cut off these energy revenues, which are key to sustaining Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Russia can deploy ground-based intermediate-range missiles wherever it deems necessary, the Kremlin spokesman has said

Russia has the right to deploy ground-based intermediate-range missiles “when deemed necessary,” following the collapse of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. Moscow had previously opted not to station such weapons in certain regions unless the US and its allies did so first. On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the “actions of Western countries” had made Moscow’s adherence to the moratorium no longer viable as they were creating a “direct threat” to Russia’s security.

The US President has claimed he rejected an offer of zero tariffs from the South Asian nation over its purchases of Russian oil

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will “substantially” raise tariffs on imports from India over the next 24 hours because of the South Asian’s continued purchases of Russian crude. The latest threat comes a day after India rejected US and EU criticism over its oil trade with Russia saying it would take measures to “safeguard its national interests and economic security,” while adding that the targeting of the South Asian nation was unreasonable. Calling India the “highest tariff nation,” the US President told CNBC Squawk Box in a phone interview that India has not been a good trading partner.

Demands for sovereign states to halt economic ties with Moscow have no legal basis, Dmitry Peskov has said

US threats to impose secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners are illegal and a breach of other nations’ sovereign rights, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. Washington recently warned India, China, and Brazil of potential restrictions over their imports of Russian energy. Matthew Whitaker, the US ambassador to NATO, called such measures an “obvious next step” to end the Ukraine conflict. Responding at a press briefing on Tuesday, Peskov said: “We hear many statements that are essentially threats and attempts to pressure countries into cutting trade relations with Russia.”

Head of Gagauzia Evgenia Gutsul has been accused of illegally financing a banned political party

A court in EU-candidate Moldova has sentenced the leader of the autonomous region of Gagauzia to seven years in prison on charges of illegally financing a Euroskeptic political party. Evgenia Gutsul, who denied the accusations and claimed the case was politically motivated, was convicted of receiving illegal campaign funds from an organized criminal group and funneling them to the Euroskeptic SOR party, which was banned in 2023. Gutsul was also accused of paying people to participate in anti-government protests organized by the SOR in 2022. In addition to the prison sentence, Gutsul has also been ordered to pay 40 million Moldovan lei ($2.3 million) to the state.

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Brussels and Washington turn a blind eye to the persecution of the Armenian Apostolic Church and opposition in Armenia, the leader of the opposition Republican Party of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan, said on Tuesday.

"Today's political prisoners are not only the political prisoners of [Armenian Prime Minister] Nikol [Pashinyan], but also of all those diplomatic structures, international organizations and forces that, for years and decades, have been telling us here in Armenia tall tales about democracy, but in reality, are not able to protect their own values in a country over which they have total influence," Ashotyan told reporters. The Armenian leadership would have released all the political prisoners if European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen or the leader of any EU country asked for it, the politician opined.

“Switzerland has to get creative”

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter (yes, president Karin) and her economy minister Guy Parmelin scrambled to fly to Washington on Tuesday in a last-minute bid for a deal to lower the 39% tariff imposed last week by Donald Trump. The trip is to “facilitate meetings with the US authorities at short notice and hold talks,” the government said in a statement. Keller-Sutter’s office declined to say whether she expects to meet the American president and what trade concessions she might bring before Thursday’s deadline to implement the levy.

Dominic Adler, a former police officer in Counter Terrorism Command, explains why the Government has become obsessed with suppressing anti-immigration sentiment on social media

The Telegraph published this headline yesterday: ‘Exposed: Labour’s plot to silence migrant hotel critics.’ The report concerns a team from the ‘National Security and Online Information Team (NSOIT)’, based in the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology. During last summer’s riots, NSOIT was tasked with monitoring ‘concerning narratives’ on social media and flagging them to technology companies such as TikTok for potential removal. Here’s an email they sent.

More than half of all suspects in gang rape cases recorded in Germany in 2024 were foreign nationals, marking a record high in both total numbers and the proportion of non-German offenders

The German government has released figures showing that 2024 saw the highest number of gang rape suspects ever recorded, with a dramatic rise in cases involving foreign nationals. According to an official response to a parliamentary question by Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP Stephan Brandner, authorities registered 1,011 suspects in connection with gang rapes during the 2024 reporting year. According to Nius, this marks a record high since the survey’s inception in 2010 and an increase from the previous year, which saw 990 suspects.

LONDON, ENGLAND — For the second consecutive year, Muhammad has been named the most popular baby boy name in the United Kingdom, according to newly released figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The data, compiled from birth registrations across England and Wales, shows that in 2024, 5,721 baby boys were named Muhammad, more than any other single name.

When combined with variant spellings such as Mohammed (ranked 21st) and Mohammad (ranked 53rd), the total number of newborn boys given the name rises to over 8,400, a figure that eclipses every other name in the country by a wide margin.

'Parliament should be recalled... This is a national emergency!' Reform MP Sarah Pochin slams the government's failure to smash the gangs bringing small boat migrants to the UK, as the UK begins its 'one-in, one-out' deal with France.

“Macron, Soon we will conquer Paris and Rome, rule Europe with Islam.” - Palestinian Scholar Sheikh Nidal Siam

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.

Just when we think we’ve seen it all, Europeans have a way of surprising us – a bad way. It’s true that during covid a lot of frightened people relinquished their pets – but this is getting out of hand. It turns out that a zoo in Denmark is asking for donations of small pets as food for its predators. Associated Press reported: “The Aalborg zoo said it is trying to mimic the natural food chain of the animals housed there ‘for the sake of both animal welfare and professional integrity’ and offers assurances the pets will be “gently euthanized” by trained staff. The zoo in northern Denmark explained in a Facebook post that ‘if you have a healthy animal that needs to be given away for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us’.”

After President Donald Trump's most daring and historically unique military operation that destroyed Iran's military nuclear facilities – a move for which Western civilization is morally indebted to him – he ended America's intervention in the war and purposefully saved Khamenei's life in order to have a new future for Iran.

For a variety of reasons, some valid, most of them invalid, but regardless of whether it is the correct position or not, President Trump does not want regime change in Iran and that is his prerogative as president. So then the question is: What is going to happen in this region that will affect the United States?

Iran has established a new Defense Council under the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), aiming to centralize military decision-making and prepare for crises ranging from war to potential leadership transition.

According to the SNSC Secretariat’s August 3 announcement, the council’s core responsibility is to enable swift, centralized defense decisions in wartime or national emergencies. While it functions under Article 176 of Iran’s constitution alongside other SNSC sub-bodies—analysts say its timing and composition signal deeper institutional concerns. Why now? The move comes amid heightened tensions with Israel and the United States, and growing doubts over Iran’s ability to respond quickly in moments of crisis.

Arecent study cited by the Shargh newspaper on Tuesday found increasing levels of malnutrition and poor regular access to healthy food in Iran as the country grapples with deepening economic challenges.

Shargh newspaper published results of a study on Tuesday, with data collected from different parts in Iran on food intake and access to nutrition. The daily cited non-governmental organizations and volunteers as having carried out the research, without elaborating. The report said only 1.7% of households reported daily protein consumption while 27% of all households said they do not consume any kind of protein. Among households with temporary employment, more than 93% consume protein less than once a week or not at all. In unemployed households, this figure rises to 95%.

Covert Tehran delegation requested tritium in suspicious Moscow technology mission for testing nuclear-related features, according to Financial Times. In large amounts it is a core input into creating modern nuclear warheads because it vastly amplifies explosive power.

clandestine Iranian delegation with direct ties to Tehran's disbanded nuclear weapons program traveled to Moscow in August 2024, visiting Russian research facilities and requesting tritium – a radioactive material that nuclear proliferation experts describe as having virtually no civilian uses and primarily employed to dramatically amplify nuclear warhead destructive power, according to a comprehensive Financial Times investigation that has alarmed Western intelligence agencies tracking Iranian efforts to acquire nuclear-relevant technologies through foreign procurement networks.

President Trump says the US is focused on delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and stresses that any decision on reoccupying the region is “up to Israel.” He condemns Hamas-released video of hostage Evyatar David, calling it “horrible.”

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed questions concerning the situation in Gaza and Israel’s potential reconquering of the region, stating that the decision ultimately lies with the Israeli government. In response to a reporter asking whether he supports Israeli control over the entire Gaza Strip, which is Israel is reportedly considering, Trump said, “Well, I don't know what the suggestion is. I know that we are there now trying to get people fed. As you know, $60 million was given by the United States fairly recently to supply food and a lot of food, frankly, for the people of Gaza that are obviously not doing too well with the food.” The President noted the coordination with both Israel and regional Arab states in the humanitarian effort.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke at the UN Special Security Council on Tuesday regarding the condition of the remaining hostages in Gaza and the circumstances in the Middle East.

“I came here to put the issue of the hostages front and center on the world stage… I came to call for the immediate and unconditional release of our hostages,” Sa’ar told the press prior to the meeting. Sa’ar reminded the world about the videos recently publicized by Hamas showing Israeli hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski being starved, tortured, and forced to dig their own graves. “Hamas and Islamic Jihad use the starvation and torture as part of a deliberate and well-planned sadistic propaganda campaign,” he said.

Lebanon's cabinet tasks the army with drafting a plan to disarm Hezbollah by year's end, under US pressure and a post-war ceasefire deal.

Lebanon’s cabinet on Tuesday tasked the army with formulating a plan for disarming the Hezbollah terrorist organization by the end of 2025, AFP reported. The decision follows mounting US pressure and forms part of the framework set out in a November ceasefire agreement aimed at halting over a year of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, which included two months of intense warfare. The cabinet met for nearly six hours under President Joseph Aoun. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam confirmed that the army has been instructed to devise an implementation strategy to ensure that weapons are restricted solely to state security forces. “The plan is to be presented to the cabinet by the end of August for discussion and approval,” Salam stated during a press conference.

Opinion: With massacres ongoing, minorities under siege and September elections staged under a constitution granting al-Sharaa unchecked power, Syria risks trading one dictatorship for another — cloaked in religious legitimacy and political theater

When Syrians celebrated the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in late 2024, they dreamed of freedom, justice and a democratic future. Instead, they now face a recycled form of tyranny, this time under the so-called “transitional government.” Ahmad al-Sharaa (formerly Abu Mohammed al-Golani), once hailed by some as a revolutionary leader, is preparing for parliamentary elections in September 2025. But these elections are no more than political theater designed to cement his grip on power, under an “Interim Constitutional Declaration” that grants him unchecked authority.

The Department of Health and Human Services is canceling the development of 22 mRNA vaccines, citing a lack of efficacy for preventing respiratory viruses like the flu and COVID-19.

The department issued a press release late Tuesday announcing a “coordinated wind-down” of mRNA vaccine development under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. The 22 affected projects are worth nearly $500 million, including a vaccine contract with Moderna for H5N1 bird flu. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that he and his team “reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted.” “BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu,” Kennedy said. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

Congress recently passed the GENIUS Act, which provides a regulatory framework for private banks and other organizations to develop and operate stablecoins. These are digital tokens which have their value pegged to another “stable” asset, such as the U.S. dollar.

There was plenty of cheering from Washington and from Wall Street. We’re told the Act opens a new frontier for innovation and development in finance. Innovation sounds nice. Unfortunately, Wall Street bankers have a terrible track record when it comes to developing new products and services which improve anyone else’s lives. Mortgage-backed securities were hailed as an “innovation” prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bankers used them as a vehicle for making garbage loans and then packaging them for sale with a bogus triple-A rating to pension funds and insurance companies.

On Friday the Federal Reserve Bank website published a “FED Notes” article by Colin Weiss regarding the theory and phenomenon of central banks revaluing their gold reserves in order to increase nominal wealth without increasing debt from the printing of debt-based fiat currencies.

“With public debt at high levels, some governments have begun to explore financing additional expenditures without raising taxes while also not increasing public debt outstanding. One possibility is using proceeds from valuation gains on gold reserves, as has been floated in the U.S. and Belgium recently,” the paper said. The government of the U.S. holds 261.5 million troy ounces of gold, according to the paper. Currently the government proclaims a statutory price of $42.22 per troy ounce for the valuation of this precious metal, or about 1.25 percent the current market value per ounce as of the writing of this article – $3,379.40

The paradox: The same families paying higher utility bills may also face stagnant wages or displacement in the very sectors AI automates.

What makes an industrial complex is frontier technology, with feedback loops powerful enough to steer both markets and public policy. Economists describe five telltale traits: mutual dependency between state and suppliers; capital costs so high that only a few firms can play; standards written by insiders; external costs shifted to the public; and a strategic framing (“national security,” “global competitiveness”) that evades scrutiny. By that definition, we are witnessing the construction of an AI industrial complex, and its socioeconomic wake is already visible.

The country that once led the world on privacy is now drafting a manual for how to make surveillance effortless.

For half a century, Germany’s privacy laws were treated like sacred scripture. Politicians swore by them, courts fortified them, and bureaucrats turned them into a national export. Other countries rolled out surveillance programs; Germany rolled out lectures about why that was a terrible idea. It was all rooted in the same ugly history lesson: if you give the state a big enough file on you, sooner or later you’ll end up in it. That memory ran deep. The Nazi regime used personal records like ammunition, and the East German Stasi built a domestic surveillance industry so bloated it could have applied for EU funding.

The massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula last week has triggered the activity of seven volcanoes in the area, according to the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

The RAS said this is the first time in almost 300 years that seven volcanoes erupted at once in the region. The director of the institute, Alexey Ozerov, described the situation as an “extremely rare phenomenon that can be described as a parade of volcanic eruptions.” The magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck late on July 29 caused several aftershocks, including a magnitude 6 aftershock in the Pacific Ocean near Kamchatka at 6 a.m. local time Tuesday morning, according to the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Why have there been so many large earthquakes in recent weeks? This is something that people on social media are really buzzing about right now.

And I am certainly glad that they are buzzing about it, because what we have been witnessing is not even close to normal. We really are in the early chapters of an extremely apocalyptic chapter in human history, and people need to hear the truth. It is being claimed that there were 396 earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0 during a recent 30 day period, and this claim is being heavily circulated on multiple social media platforms…

A small earthquake rocked parts of New York and New Jersey on Tuesday — the second to be felt in the region in just a matter of days.

The 2.7 magnitude quake was recorded near Hillsdale, New Jersey, just after noon, according to the US Geological Survey. The center struck more than 7 miles below the ground. It wasn’t immediately clear if any injuries or damages had been reported. New York City’s emergency management agency warned that tremors could have been felt across the Big Apple and noted authorities were monitoring for impacts.

Millions of Americans living along the Northeast coastline have been warned to prepare for a potentially catastrophic hurricane disaster.

Meteorologists for AccuWeather issued the alert on Tuesday, saying the region has not seen a major hurricane landfall in more than 70 years, making it 'climatologically overdue.' Lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva said the region has not experienced a direct Category 1 hurricane landfall, or stronger, in over three decades. 'Typically, every 15 to 20 years on average, a hurricane will strike New Jersey northward into southern New England,' DaSilva added. 'A major hurricane, so that's Category 3 or higher, for the Northeast is every 60 to 70 years or so.'

The appearance of a mysterious interstellar object has reignited debate over whether extraterrestrial technology could be hiding in our solar system.

NASA detected the object, dubbed 3I/ATLAS, on July 1, sparking a flurry of scientific analysis to determine its origin. While more than 200 researchers have concluded it is likely a comet, Harvard physicist Avi Loeb has raised doubts in a newly released pre-print paper, pointing to one glaring omission: 3I/ATLAS has no visible tail. 'There were claims of a tail,' Loeb said, 'but since 3I/ATLAS is accelerating and its current size is not much larger than the angular resolution of Earth-based telescopes, it is not easy to avoid fictitious elongation of the image as a result of the object's motion.'

