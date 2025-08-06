Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
8h

🇪🇺✨ Welcome to the ’Future’ of the European Union!....

One big ’happy’ bloc where borders are open, industries are closed, and your decline is outsourced to Brussels! 🎉

🔴 OUT: Thriving industry, national self-reliance, and meaningful jobs

✅ IN: Offshored manufacturing, mass unemployment, and civil collapse served with generous sides of crippling regulation 🏭📉

🔴 OUT: Cheap nuclear, abundant gas, and energy security

✅ IN: Wind turbines that freeze, solar panels that sulk in the rain, and blackouts rebranded as virtue ❄️💡

🔴 OUT: Secure borders, social cohesion, and cultural continuity

✅ IN: Open gates, grooming gangs, crimewaves, and rainbow-wrapped policy paralysis 🌈🚔

🔴 OUT: Bodily autonomy, informed consent, and public trust

✅ IN: Experimental jabs, QR-code health passes, and a syringe between you and your sandwich 🧬📲🥪

🔴 OUT: Defensive deterrence and military capability

✅ IN: Soviet-Afghan déjà vu in Ukraine—just with less ammo and more hashtags 💣📉🇺🇦

🔴 OUT: Accountable economies and ’sovereign’ monetary policy

✅ IN: ECB money printers, IMF winks, and unelected technocrats deciding how cold and broke you'll be this winter 💶🧊🏛️

🔴 OUT: Privacy, freedom, and analog sanity

✅ IN: Carbon wallets, CBDCs, and biometric IDs—plus a starring role in HoloCAST™, the eugenics blockbuster where you audition daily for facial recognition scans, compliance scores, and digital serfdom 🏰📱🧠💉

🇪🇺✨ The EU: United in slogans. Efficient in collapse. 🏚️📡🔊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
6h

Superb selection Lioness - as always

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture