“I ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans.”

Promises made, promises kept...Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who left the state to block a controversial vote on new congressional maps. “Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans,” Abbott said in a statement Monday. “I ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for the Republican nomination for US Senate, said he supported the speedy arrest of “jet-setting runaways” who left the state during the legislative session.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a grand jury investigation into allegations that Obama administration officials fabricated intelligence to support claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The investigation, overseen by Attorney General Pam Bondi, will involve a federal prosecutor presenting evidence to a grand jury. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard provided the DOJ with documents in July, which she claims contain “overwhelming evidence” that intelligence was politicized and manipulated to falsely accuse the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia. Gabbard has publicly called for all individuals involved in the alleged actions to be thoroughly investigated.

President Donald Trump floated the idea of giving dividends to some households as tariff collections reached $28 billion in July.

President Donald Trump suggested on Sunday that his administration could distribute dividends from tariff revenues to Americans with certain income levels. Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Trump said that a distribution of dividends to selected U.S. households is possible, even as the government works to pay down the national debt. “We have a lot of money coming in, much more money than the country has ever seen, by hundreds of billions of dollars,” he said. “There could be a distribution for dividends to the people of our country. I would say for people that would be middle-income people and lower-income people, we could do a dividend.”

GOP Senators Chuck Grassley and John Curtis placed holds on three of President Trump’s Treasury nominees.

Grassley announced he will be placing a hold on Treasury nominees Brian Morrissey, Francis Brooke, and Jonathan McKernan over the department’s plans to implement phase out wind and solar credits. “Mr. President, today, I placed a hold on three Department of the Treasury nominees. The nominees are Brian Morrissey, Jr., of Virginia, to be General Counsel for the Department of the Treasury; Francis Brooke, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury; and Jonathan McKernan, of Tennessee, to be an Under Secretary of the Treasury,” Grassley said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is embracing the communist message of NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, because of course she is.

Warren may not have come right out and said it, but she is part of the Bernie Sanders/AOC wing of the Democrat party, which aligns perfectly with Mamdani’s destructive views. Warren says that Mamdani is offering solutions for people in New York City and that ‘this is the Democratic message.’

The State Department is preparing a plan to force visa applicants from certain countries to post large bonds guaranteeing they will not stay in the United States beyond their visas.

The department will begin a yearlong visa bond program in which foreigners applying for B-1 or B-2 visas and who are from countries the department has deemed to have a high rate of visa overstays may be forced to pay up to $15,000 as a condition of visa issuance. The Federal Register has a notice that the State Department visa document is set to be published on Tuesday, and a copy of it says it will go into effect after 15 days, on Aug. 20. The program will go until Aug. 5, 2026. The department is considering three options for the bond amount: $5,000, $10,000, and $15,000.

The Trump administration is reportedly activating more National Guard troops to process deportation paperwork.

After authorizing the use of National Guard troops to work with immigration officials, the Trump administration is assigning the Guard to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fill out the mountains of paperwork required in their apprehension and deportation duties. Thus far, the Department of Homeland Security has announced that Guard troops will be deployed in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia, according to The Intercept.

“AI has fully defeated most of the ways that people authenticate – all of these fancy, take a selfie, wave or do your voice or whatever,” Altman said. “I am very nervous that we have a significant impending fraud crisis.”

Altman then proposed World ID – a biometric identity platform that verifies users by scanning their irises and then stores that verification using blockchain infrastructure. Developed by Tools for Humanity, a company Altman co-founded, the system has been marketed as a solution to a fundamental problem created by AI itself: telling humans apart from machines in a digital world increasingly shaped by synthetic media and impersonation.

When it comes to journalistic ethics, former CNN host Jim Acosta clearly has none.

Acosta recently interviewed one of the victims of the Parkland shooting. Not a real one, mind you, but an AI generated version of one of the victims who died in the shooting. Acosta actually spoke to this non-real person as if it was real and used the AI generation to push gun control. This is just sick.

Witkoff will undertake a nearly impossible mission in Moscow.

While the US-Russian bilateral relations have improved markedly over what they collapsed to during the Joe Biden administration from hell, at this point in time, we’ve come to a point where all the advances made so far may be erased. A war of words, the threat of sanctions and secondary tariffs, the interruption of the regular meetings to normalize diplomatic relations… many developments are now pointing in the wrong direction. Now, it arises that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will be visiting Moscow on Wednesday to try to reboot the peace process. It’s unclear what even the very capable Witkoff can accomplish just two days before the deadline for new US sanctions on Russia.

Conditions for maintaining a “unilateral moratorium” on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles have “disappeared,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow has said

Moscow believes that conditions for maintaining the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the US have “disappeared” and “no longer considers itself bound” by it, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. The INF Treaty, which banned ground-launched missiles with ranges of 500–5,500km, collapsed in 2019 when Washington withdrew, citing Russian violations. Moscow has denied the claims, accusing the US itself of developing banned missiles. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the collapse of the INF will significantly erode the global security framework.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to nonproliferation after Trump announced a redeployment of nuclear submarines

The Kremlin has urged caution in making public statements involving nuclear weapons, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he has ordered the redeployment of two American nuclear submarines. Last week, Trump said the vessels had been moved to “the appropriate regions” as a precautionary measure. The announcement came via his Truth Social platform. Commenting on the decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed the significance of the move, stating that “in this case, it is obvious that American submarines are already on combat patrol. This is a constant process.”

A top-level summit can only take place once the necessary preparation is done by experts, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be open to a meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky once all the necessary preparations have been completed by delegations from the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Zelensky has claimed that substantial negotiations with Russia are only possible if he and Putin are directly involved. Moscow maintains that Zelensky’s legitimacy is in doubt and that a meeting must only come after a peace deal is broadly agreed by the two parties.

The West’s main goal is to ensure that the country remains independent, Czech leader Petr Pavel has said

Ukraine does not have enough strength to retake its former territories in the near term without devastating losses and must therefore prioritize survival as a state, Czech President Petr Pavel has said. Pavel, a former NATO Military Committee chair and longtime supporter of Ukraine – who believes the country should join the US-led bloc even in its “temporary” borders – made the remarks in a BBC interview on Monday. Ukraine, even with Western backing, is “not in a position to liberate occupied territories in a short time frame without a significant cost to lives,” the president said.

A sabotage operation endangering maritime traffic could allegedly be used to justify a NATO crackdown on Russian exports

The British secret services are considering using Ukrainian forces to stage a sabotage operation and trigger NATO action against what the West has described as Moscow’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service (SVR) said on Monday. The statement claimed that UK spies are considering either blocking a maritime traffic bottleneck by damaging an oil tanker it claims is part of a “shadow fleet” or staging a major fire at a nation friendly to Russia during a port call by one of the vessels. “It would appear that the nostalgic sentiment over the lost domination on the seas and crown-sanctioned piracy has fully knocked remaining common sense from the British intelligence community,” the SVR said.

Pentagon: “increasing our combat capability if deterrence fails”

The United States is expanding its military footprint on the Korean Peninsula by establishing another elite air unit near the demilitarized zone, which is apparently in response to Pyongyang’s last week announcement that it will only enter negotiations if the US abandons its demand for denuclearization. The Department of Defense confirmed the US recently transferred 31 F-16 fighter jets from Kunsan Air Base to Osan Air Base, with a purpose to “consolidate air power and enhance combat readiness” in the region. The Pentagon indicated this marks the second such “super squadron” the US has stationed in South Korea. Osan lies several dozen miles north of Kunsan, closer to the demilitarized zone with North Korea, and so the Kim Jong Un government will no doubt see this as a serious provocation.

Tyrant Justice Moraes is under maximum pressure from the Trump administration, but all he knows is how to escalate.

The rogue Brazilian Supreme Court advanced yet another step in their persecution of conservative leader, former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. This comes as the main tyrant in the court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes has been slapped with very harsh sanctions over the Magnitsky law – he now can’t have bank accounts or credit cards because they are all tied to SWIFT system, had his European bank accounts equally frozen – and the sanctions apply to all his family members. Now, he can’t even count on the support of his peers at the Supreme Court.

Two young men have been sentenced to death for involvement in the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom protest movement, Norway-based rights group Hengaw said on Monday.

Mohammad Darvish Narouei, 22, and Yasin Kebdani, 21, were convicted by a court in Zahedan in southeastern Iran of “waging war against God” and “corruption on Earth,” the rights group reported, adding they face imminent execution if the sentences are upheld. A third detainee, Benyamin Kouhkan, who was 16 at the time of his arrest, has also been tried and placed in solitary confinement with his verdict pending. All three were tortured and denied access to legal counsel, the group said.

Iran has announced sweeping closures across multiple provinces including the capital this week due to soaring temperatures amid severe electricity and water shortages.

Alireza Fakhari, the governor general of Tehran province on Monday announced the closure of all government offices, schools, and universities on Wednesday due to soaring temperatures and the need to manage energy consumption. Fakhari said the decision followed a request from the country's energy ministry. Other provinces are also implementing closures or reducing working hours this week. Offices in Ardabil and Golestan will be closed on Tuesday, while those in Semnan, Qom, Ilam, Gilan, and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari have reduced working hours.

Hamas demands 250 aid trucks per day before resuming hostage-ceasefire negotiations

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamed, a member of Hamas' political bureau, told Al-Jazeera on Saturday that the recent push for a Palestinian state is “one of the fruits of October 7.” He also rejected demands to disarm. “The weapons constitute the Palestinian cause,” Hamed said. “Our weapons equal our cause.” “No Palestinian is saying now that the resistance must end,” he continued, "because surrendering our weapons means the end of the resistance, in the end of the Palestinian cause.” “We, as Palestinians, will not surrender our weapons,” the Hamas official stated. “Surrendering our weapons will only come as part of the political solution. Israel can only dream that we will ever surrender our weapons to it.”

Sources from the Prime Minister's office report that Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to capture and occupy the Gaza Strip, against the position of the IDF, and will discuss it with the Cabinet.

Sources in the Prime Minister's office believe that Benjamin Netanyahu has made a fundamental decision to capture and the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Swords of Iron. According to them, ministers who have spoken with Netanyahu recently heard from him about his intention to expand operations in Gaza, and even reported that he used the words "capturing the strip." According to reports, if the decision is implemented, it would contradict the position of the IDF and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who oppose such a large-scale operation at this stage. Tomorrow, the political leadership is expected to hold a special meeting regarding the continuation of the military operation, including the possibility of significantly expanding it.

Lawsuit accuses Facebook and Instagram of facilitating Hamas’ October 7 massacre. The plaintiffs, including victims' families, demand over $1 billion for emotional and psychological trauma caused by the platforms' role in livestreaming the attack.

A groundbreaking lawsuit has been filed in Israel against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, accusing the platforms of amplifying the October 7 Hamas attack by allowing brutal footage to circulate online. The class-action suit, which seeks over $1 billion in damages, was submitted to the Tel Aviv District Court and is the first civil case of its kind in Israel, according to Ynet.

Following the massacres in Suwayda, the Druze find themselves in the global spotlight. What makes such a relatively small minority in Syria so important to Israel?

The Druze have found themselves in the spotlight repeatedly since the October 7th massacre, for tragic reasons - the Israeli Druze community has lost a proportionally large number of soldiers in the IDF, a Hezbollah rocket killed 11 Druze children in Majdal Shams, Druze communities were damaged or displaced during Operation Northern Arrows, and the new Syrian government has attacked Syrian Druze repeatedly since the fall of the Assad regime. Throughout all of this, Israel's leaders have made rapidly and unambiguously clear that the Israeli and even the Syrian Druze are entitled to Israel's protection, and have gone to significant lengths to help the Druze in any way possible. Israeli cities and public figures have made repeated declarations of solidarity with the Druze, and civilians have worked to help them in any way possible. Who are the Druze, and why is Israel so determined to protect them?

The Prime Minister's Office has worked intensively in recent weeks to reduce tension between the two countries over the war in Ukraine.

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Tuesday that he has been actively working to ease tensions between the United States and Russia, with the full knowledge of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report by Kan. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on Monday—their second conversation in the past week. The report indicates that Netanyahu’s office has been engaged in a series of discussions, both public and behind the scenes, with Russian officials over recent weeks. These efforts are aimed at resolving key issues and de-escalating the growing friction between Washington and Moscow, which has intensified due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and Putin's determination to continue military operations.

Lebanon prepares for fateful Cabinet meeting on disarming terror group

Under pressure from the United States, the Lebanese state has been sharpening its tone toward Hezbollah leadership, stressing that cooperation with a process of disarmament is the only viable option for the terrorist group that remains the country’s most powerful armed force. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who has vowed to adhere to U.S. demands and disarm Hezbollah through a negotiated process, reportedly warned the terror group that there would be no alternative to cooperation, ahead of a cabinet session set for Tuesday that could set a timeframe to implement the steps.

The EU is inching toward the biggest peacetime surveillance experiment in its history, with plans to quietly search every private message before you hit send.

The European Union is still wrestling with a controversial plan that would turn private messaging services into surveillance tools. For over three years, talks have stalled over whether providers should be forced to scan every user’s messages for possible illegal material and forward anything suspicious to law enforcement. The European Commission is still pushing for a universal scanning requirement. In contrast, the European Parliament insists any checks should apply only to unencrypted messages from people already under suspicion. Attempts to strike a deal have repeatedly fallen apart, with Poland the latest presidency to walk away without an agreement.

“The public will increasingly perceive the EU as an entity acting against its own citizens”

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has carried out a “migration policy castration of the EU member states,” German constitutional lawyer Prof. Markus C. Kerber warned following a landmark asylum ruling that critics say strips national governments of the ability to manage their own borders. The ruling, handed down in Luxembourg on Friday, states that a third country may only be designated as a “safe country of origin” if it offers effective protection to all population groups — and that this designation must be based on transparent, public information accessible to asylum seekers and the courts. Otherwise, fast-track returns are invalid.

London’s Metropolitan Police have banned a group of protesters from demonstrating outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf for 28 days after harassment allegations against the hotel’s occupants and staff.

The protests began after illegal migrants were bused to the hotel early Saturday morning. The initial protest was led by women and mothers dressed in pink, carrying Union flags and St George’s crosses alongside messages such as “protect our children.” One banner read, “We are not far right, but we are not far wrong. Don’t gamble with our lives, stop the boats.” However, the scene escalated when a group of masked men arrived, lighting flares.

Patrick Christys rounds up the latest illegal immigration madness in Britain for you as Yvette Cooper throws £100million of taxpayer cash at solving the crisis.

Canada spent $115 million housing nearly 5,000 asylum seekers—mainly from Nigeria, Venezuela, Kenya, Turkey, and Colombia—in Niagara Falls between February 2023 and February 2024.

Officials, including British Columbia Premier David Eby and Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger, condemn vandalism of the Congregation Emanu-el Synagogue in Victoria, Canada’s oldest surviving synagogue.

The premier and public safety minister of British Columbia have strongly condemned the vandalism of Congregation Emanu-el Synagogue in Victoria, pledging support to both local law enforcement and the Jewish community as an investigation is underway, CTV News reports. Victoria Police responded to the incident on Saturday evening, around 8 :00 p.m., at Canada’s oldest surviving synagogue. Officers documented the graffiti and collected evidence before working with the City of Victoria to have it removed.

Mexico has officially introduced a digital identification system by signing a law that turned the previously optional biometric-based citizen code into a mandatory document for all citizens.

Last month, legislators approved amendments to a law related to the 18-character personal identifier, known as Unique Population Registry Code (Clave Única de Registro de Población – CURP), with the change formalized on Wednesday through a decree. The mandatory CURP will contain personal and biometric information, including a photograph and a QR code containing biometric fingerprint and iris data. The identifier is expected to be introduced gradually to all Mexicans by February 2026. The government has also allowed the consolidation of the citizen codes into a single identity platform that will be connected to other state databases and administrative records.

UK, Australia, France and Uruguay no longer majority Christian

The number of countries with Christian majorities declined between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center, highlighting a notable shift in global religious affiliation. As of 2020, Christians remained the majority in 120 out of 201 countries and territories analyzed, down from 124 in 2010. That means Christian-majority nations accounted for 60% of all countries surveyed, compared to 62% a decade earlier. The decline is largely attributed to a growing number of people leaving Christianity, contributing to the rise of religiously unaffiliated populations in multiple nations. The most significant changes occurred in the United Kingdom, Australia, France and Uruguay — all of which lost their Christian majorities during the 10-year span. In these nations, the share of people identifying as Christian fell below 50%, while the percentage of religiously unaffiliated individuals rose substantially.

I would like to start with a quote by a popular liar, Jeffrey Sachs - “Governments lie all the time but superpowers make super lies.”

Since the start of the year, Big Tech has shed over 100,000 jobs. Sure, some of these layoffs are just standard corporate belt tightening, but it is now clear that AI is impacting the job market — and entry- and mid-level workers are being hit the hardest.

This underscores a defining question of our time: Will AI lead to widespread unemployment, or will it create new opportunities and industries that we can’t yet imagine? So far, AI is displacing jobs faster than new ones are being created. The displacement of workers through automation is nothing new. Emerging technologies upend legacy companies and industries, and usher in new organizations with better jobs with higher pay. It’s a cycle that’s been dubbed “creative destruction” by economist Joseph Schumpeter.

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is coordinating the statewide distribution of free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on August 14 for all Pennsylvanians who live, work, or study within 10 miles of the four active nuclear power plants in the Commonwealth.

The KI tablet distribution events are part of emergency preparedness planning and are only to be used in the unlikely event of a radiological release from a nuclear power plant. “The distribution of the KI tablets, which reduce the risk of thyroid cancer from exposure to radioactive iodine, is done as a precautionary measure associated with emergency preparedness planning,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “The tablets are only to be used when directed by emergency response officials. The Department encourages anyone with expired tablets to replace them with new ones that can be easily obtained from any of the pickup locations on August 14.”

Representative John James, a Republican from Michigan, penned a blistering letter to Canadian leaders, warning their out-of-control wildfires are "poisoning the air and threatening the health of millions across Michigan and the Midwest."

Now, that toxic smoke is pouring into the Northeast, and soon, into New York City. Just when many thought Justin Trudeau's leadership was disastrous, the beginning of the globalist Mark Carney era suggests things can and will likely get even worse. Canada is experiencing its second-worst wildfire season on record. Government data shows 4,00 wildfires have been recorded so far this year.

Is this the start of Goo York City? UK scientists have discovered a massive “blob” of rock underneath the Appalachian mountains that’s slowly oozing its way toward New York City, per a slimy new study published in the journal Geology.

“This thermal upwelling has long been a puzzling feature of North American geology,” the study’s lead author, Tom Gernon, Professor of Earth Science at the University of Southampton, said in a statement. Officially dubbed the Northern Appalachian Anomaly (NAA), this subterranean slimeball sits 125 feet deep underground and extends 220 miles across New England. The team reportedly discovered it using seismic tomography, a method akin to taking a giant CAT scan of the Earth. While originally thought to have formed 180 million years ago when North America broke away from Africa, the new research suggests that it appeared 80 million years ago when the precursor landmasses to Canada and Greenland were splitting apart, LiveScience reported.

Why are we suddenly seeing so much seismic activity all over the planet? Volcanoes just keep erupting one after another, and we just keep witnessing unusual earthquake swarms on major fault lines throughout the world.

Last Tuesday, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck along the Pacific Ring of Fire near the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia caused quite a bit of panic. Only five earthquakes that have ever been recorded have been larger than that earthquake. Subsequently, there has been some very alarming seismic instability here in the United States. For example, on Thursday a quake swarm that included a magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit southern California…

Archaeologists have uncovered a 2,600-year-old clay seal in Jerusalem that may be tied to a biblical warning of impending doom.

The artifact, known as a bulla, dates back to the First Temple period and bears an ancient Hebrew inscription that reads: 'Belonging to Yeda'yah (son of) Asayahu.' Even more astonishing, the seal retains a visible fingerprint, believed to have been left by the ancient official who once owned it. Archaeologists believe the name inscribed on the seal may connect directly to a pivotal moment in the biblical account of King Josiah of Judah, who launched sweeping religious reforms after a sacred scroll was discovered in Jerusalem. The scroll, believed to be a version of Deuteronomy, outlined severe curses for disobedience, including famine, war, exile and the devastation of both the land and the Temple.

The buzz surrounding the idea of a 'Third Temple' seems to have gone up a notch. Unofficial road signs are appearing, directing people to “The House of the Lord.” They may be made by rogue sign makers in a guerilla operation, but their very existence signifies that something major is brewing.

Never far from the minds of many Orthodox Jews, the reconstruction of the Temple is something promised in scripture several times in both the Old and New Testaments. What was once dismissed as the pipe dream of fringe radicals is now beginning to crystallize into a tangible possibility within our lifetime – especially amid current discussions of previously unimaginable peace agreements.

Timothy Alberino discusses his expedition to Peru where he investigated the so-called megaliths of Capuli and discovered a new potential megalithic site in an area that may have been inhabited by red-haired giants. Alberino asks the question: is there a lost city of giants hidden in the high jungles of Peru?

