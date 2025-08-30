One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The German-owned outlet published a hit piece based on anonymous and truncated quotes

US Vice President J.D. Vance has accused Politico of running a “foreign influence operation” against special envoy Steve Witkoff, blasting the outlet’s reporting as “journalistic malpractice” for relying on anonymous officials while excluding on-the-record statements from senior figures who defended him. The article, published Friday by Politico correspondent Felicia Schwartz under the headline “'His inexperience shines through': Steve Witkoff struggles to manage Russia as Trump peace envoy,” cited 13 anonymous American and foreign officials who alleged that Witkoff lacked diplomatic skill and had caused confusion in ongoing negotiations with Moscow.

Russian missiles and drones struck residential areas in Kyiv early Thursday, killing at least 22 people in what both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy said showed Moscow’s disregard for ongoing peace negotiations.

Emergency workers and residents cleared shattered glass and debris from streets in central Kyiv, where one strike blasted a large gaping hole in an apartment building, images posted by Zelensky showed. Mattresses dangled from destroyed balconies, while windows of nearby homes and businesses were blown out. Among the dead were three children, with the youngest being two years old, city officials said. “Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war,” Zelensky said on social media, calling for tougher sanctions and a stronger response from allies.

Moscow maintains both “interest and readiness” to continue peace negotiations, Dmitry Peskov has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ruled out meeting Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky but it should serve as the final stage of meaningful diplomacy beforehand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. US President Donald Trump urged the two leaders to meet face-to-face, following his summit with Putin earlier this month in Alaska. In a press briefing on Friday, Peskov stressed that the Russian president remains open to bilateral talks with Zelensky. “He does not rule out the possibility of holding such a meeting, but believes that any summit meeting should be well prepared so that it can finalize the work that must first be carried out at an expert level,” he said.

Western proposals only serve to destabilize the region, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said

Security guarantees for Ukraine must be the result of a settlement of the conflict with Russia, not a precondition for negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said. Kiev has demanded security guarantees from its Western backers as a prerequisite to a peace deal. Moscow has not ruled out guarantees in principle, but opposes efforts to design them without Russia’s participation. At a press briefing on Friday, Zakharova said any guarantees must be based on an “understanding that takes into account the security interests of Russia.” She added that a settlement must ensure Ukraine’s demilitarization, denazification, neutral and non-nuclear status, and recognition of the territorial realities.

Russia and China offer the world an alternative to Western hegemony

President Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing this week to attend ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II on the Asian front. For China, the commemoration is more than an historical ritual. It represents the culmination of a century-long struggle against foreign domination, from the Opium Wars of the mid-19th century to Japan’s defeat in 1945. Russia’s public recognition of that struggle – and the sacrifices of the Chinese people – carries immense symbolic weight for Beijing. But Putin’s visit is not only a gesture toward history. It is a signal of unity. Russia and China are presenting the world with a shared vision, both of the past and of the future. For the Global South, it underscores that there is an alternative to Western hegemony. For the West, it is a reminder that this alternative cannot be dismissed.

The Indian PM will be in Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China. Modi will visit China on Saturday for the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. In a post on X, Modi said India has played “an active and constructive role” in the SCO. ”India will keep working with SCO members to address various shared challenges,” he said. “I will also be meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders during the Summit.”

Once again, Russia is in the grips of a gasoline crisis. Prices at the pump are rising, and some gas stations have run dry. This is not the first time Russia has experienced such shortages, but this time around they could be more serious because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

There were gasoline crises in Russia both before the full-scale invasion (in 2011,2018, and 2021), and afterward (in 2023). Despite a 2024 Ukrainian drone campaign targeting Russian refineries, the fuel market remained relatively calm. Back then, each refinery was only hit by a single drone, reducing plant capacity but leaving it operational. The damage was dealt with in a matter of weeks. Consecutive attacks were rare and often deflected and neighboring plants continued to operate without interruption. Ultimately, the 2024 drone attacks caused inconvenience and expense for the Russian oil industry, but did not present a major problem.

“Hello! Hello! Mom, can you hear me? You’re freezing up. Let me try calling back without video.”

Over the past couple of weeks, I (and many others) have said these phrases about a minute into almost every call I make home to Russia via Telegram or WhatsApp. Attempts to block Russia’s most popular messaging apps (WhatsApp is used daily by 67% of Russians, Telegram by 62%) have affected tens of millions of people in Russia and hundreds of thousands abroad, for whom these apps are a lifeline to family and friends. On audio calls, the words often lag or cut out entirely. Sometimes the connection suddenly improves and you can at least talk in halting bursts; sometimes you can’t hear anything at all.

President Donald Trump, 79, has been targeted by at least two assassination attempts

US Vice President J.D. Vance has said he is ready to assume the presidency should a “terrible tragedy” befall Donald Trump, citing the seven months of “on-the-job training” he has received in his current post. In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Vance was asked if he could supersede his boss – who at 79 is one of the oldest presidents in the history of the country – if Trump were incapable of heading the administration. According to Vance, Trump remains energetic and dedicated. “He’s the last person who goes to sleep… and the first person… making phone calls in the morning,” the vice president remarked, affirming his confidence that Trump will “serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.”

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday rejected President Trump’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs in a 7-4 decision.

“The Government appeals a decision of the Court of International Trade setting aside five Executive Orders that imposed tariffs of unlimited duration on nearly all goods from nearly every country in the world, holding that the tariffs were not authorized by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), 50 U.S.C. § 1701 et seq. Because we agree that IEEPA’s grant of presidential authority to “regulate” imports does not authorize the tariffs imposed by the Executive Orders, we affirm,” the Federal Appeals Court said.

A federal appeals court panel declined on Thursday to rehear a case challenging the Trump administration’s bid to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid but offered a narrow way for the group of contractors and nonprofit organizations to continue their legal challenge in a lower court.

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied a rehearing weeks after a three-judge panel on the court allowed the Trump administration to freeze the billions in foreign aid funds approved by Congress, reversing a lower district court’s previous ruling. The decision marked a victory for the Trump administration, days after it asked the Supreme Court to affirm the appeals court panel’s Aug. 13 ruling to keep the funds frozen, with the full appeals court’s Thursday order allowing the panel’s judgment to be affirmed for now.

In the aftermath of the recent mass shooting at a Catholic church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that left two young children dead and 17 others wounded, Democrat leaders have sparked backlash for mocking prayer in the wake of the tragedy. Notably, California Governor Gavin Newsom mockingly responded to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s comments on the “power of prayer” by posting on X (formerly Twitter): “These children were literally praying as they got shot at.”

The remark drew strong condemnation from conservatives and faith leaders. However, Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey struck a similar tone to Newsom, telling reporters, “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school, they were in a church.” Frey exploited the moment to call for more gun control, despite Minnesota already having red flag laws on the books.

In 2024, attacks on churches across the United States surged to unprecedented levels, with 436 incidents reported, marking a steep rise from 315 in 2023 and close to doubling the 230 recorded in 2022.

The numbers, compiled by the Family Research Council (FRC), highlight a troubling pattern of growing hostility toward Christian places of worship. These incidents spanned 43 states and included a wide range of offenses. Vandalism topped the list with 284 documented cases, including property damage, defacement, burglary, and ransacking. Arson followed with 55 instances, some confirmed and others under investigation. Gun-related incidents more than doubled from the previous year, rising to 28 from just 12 in 2023. There were also 14 bomb threats, mostly hoaxes, and 47 other violent acts, including assaults during church break-ins.

New details continue to unfold about the parents of the trans-satanist shooter, Robin Westman, who gunned down two children and wounded 17 others in a horrific attack at Annunciation Catholic School.

The shooter’s mother, Mary Grace Westman, is refusing to cooperate with law enforcement, sparking intense scrutiny, while her ex-husband James Westman's reported ties to the CIA through his work with a Pentagon-linked firm have ignited alarm. The focus has sharpened on Mary Grace Westman, the mother of 23-year-old Robin Westman, who opened fire through the stained-glass windows of Annunciation Catholic Church during a back-to-school Mass on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Rubio says PA and PLO officials to be barred from visiting UN Headquarters in NYC next month over ‘efforts to secure unilateral recognition’ and failure to repudiate extremism

The United States said on Friday it will not allow Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to travel to New York next month for a United Nations gathering of world leaders, where several US allies are set to recognize Palestine as a state. A State Department official told The Times of Israel that a US visa ban on Palestinian officials planning to attend the United Nations General Assembly, announced earlier in the day, would cover Abbas along with 80 other PA officials. The unprecedented step came a month after the State Department first announced that it would pursue the policy, which it now appeared to be implementing.

Hamas spokesperson vows to identify by name any hostage killed in strikes; accuses Israel of trying to reduce the number of living captives and warns terror group is ready to kidnap more

The spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, Abu Obaida, said Friday that Israeli plans to seize Gaza City could put hostages’ lives at risk. He said the Israeli government and military are responsible for the hostages’ fate, and warned that “any hostage killed in strikes will be identified by name and photo.” He added that Hamas will “keep the hostages as much as possible” alongside its terrorists.

Reports in Yemen say attack killed Houthi prime minister and other top officials; IDF confirms Iran-backed group’s defense minister, chief of staff targeted

The IDF assesses that the entire Houthi cabinet — including the prime minister and 12 other ministers — were likely killed in Thursday’s strikes in Yemen, Channel 12 reported Friday, without citing any sources. The network said the assessment was not definitive and that the IDF was still working to reach a clearer understanding of the strike’s results. Yemen’s Al-Jumhuriya channel and the Aden Al-Ghad newspaper reported that Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in an Israeli attack on an apartment in the capital Sanaa, with the latter reporting that several of his companions were killed as well.

The Lebanese government's historic decision on August 7, 2025 to disarm Hizbullah and the other militias in the country, and to restrict the possession of weapons to the Lebanese Army and official security forces, was met with fury by Hizbullah, which hurried to clarify that it would not relinquish its weapons even at the cost of sparking an internal conflict or civil war in Lebanon.

Hizbullah – which disputes the legality of the decision on the grounds that the Lebanese Constitution and the Taif Agreement both sanction its activity against Israel[1] – accuses Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and his government of treason and of succumbing to Israeli and American dictates. It calls to overthrow the government, although its representatives have not resigned from it and continue to hold their positions in it.[2]

Lebanon welcomes extension while Israel praises end of mandate

The United Nations Security Council decided to extend the mandate of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon for one year for a “final time,” before ordering its orderly withdrawal in 2027. In a unanimous vote on Thursday, welcomed by both Lebanon and Israel, the council adopted a draft proposal after its sponsor, France, reached a compromise with the United States. The Trump administration had originally aimed for an immediate shutdown of the peacekeeping force in support of Israel's position.

Aday after three European states triggered a UN mechanism that reimposes international sanctions on Iran, the move appeared to wrongfoot Tehran's establishment despite months of warnings.

Iran's new Security Chief, Ali Larijani, seemed to misread the immediacy of the threat in an interview days before the diplomatic setback. In an interview with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's official website on August 22, Larijani insisted that China and Russia could shield Iran against the snapback threat. "This issue is currently under review domestically, and as far as I know, some countries are making efforts to negotiate in order to prevent it from happening. Russia and China also hold a different position. They're acting as obstacles."

Below is a transcript of Iranian lawyer, activist and Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi's remarks in a wide-ranging conversation with Iran International's Eye for Iran podcast.

Political awakening. First of all, I would like to add that this is my first book, and my second book - in which I wrote about the reason why I left Iran and the fate of Iran today - I wrote in another book titled Until We Are Free. But about Mr. Bani-Sadr, in the book (Iran Awakening) whom you asked about, I must say that it was not Bani-Sadr the president. It was the brother of the president - the first president, who at that time ran the justiciary. He headed the judiciary. When he told me this, he said, put on your headscarf even if it's not in your belief, as a sign of respect, as someone who has come as a guest to our home - by which he meant Khomeini's.

No homes for struggling Brits, but free hotels for migrants. They’ve made their priorities clear. The UK is too far gone.

“We stand firmly against all forms of racism“

A council in the county of Essex, close to London, has been ridiculed for offering emotional support to employees they claim are feeling unsettled by seeing so many people raising the national flag in the streets of towns and cities across the country. As we have highlighted, the action is being taken by everyday people in Britain who are sick to the back teeth of mass illegal immigration and the fallout it’s having on their communities. An email sent to staff by Essex County Council states that it is “aware of the increasing visibility of St George’s and Union Jack flags displayed on road signs, bridges and trees in parts of Essex”.

The only party that hasn’t signed the controversial agreement is the Alternative for Germany

In Cologne’s upcoming local election campaign, all major parties except the Alternative for Germany (AfD) have pledged to speak only positively about immigration and avoid linking it to social problems. The CDU, SPD, Greens, FDP, Left Party, Volt, and Die Partei signed a “fairness agreement” initiated by the “Cologne Round Table for Integration” association. The pact commits the signatories not to blame migrants or refugees for unemployment, crime, or security concerns. It also promises an active fight against racism and antisemitism, with compliance monitored by Protestant and Catholic church representatives. Citizens are encouraged to report possible breaches of the agreement by party campaigners or candidates.

AfD Parliamentarian and co-founder Kay Gottschalk told Nick Dunning the party will end all immigration, ban the burqa and reform Germany's relationship with the EU. The party's finance spokesman was adamant the country's currency union with France has become a 'nightmare' and must end.

Joseph Rooke, 71, charged in what Ottawa police call 'a hate-motivated crime'

The stabbing of a Jewish woman in broad daylight at an Ottawa grocery store has prompted public officials including the city's mayor, Ontario's premier and the prime minister to condemn what they're calling a disturbing act of hate-motivated violence in the community. The unprovoked attack happened Wednesday afternoon at a Loblaws store on Baseline Road. The victim, in her 70s, was critically injured.

Joseph Rooke, 71, of Cornwall, Ont., was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon, police said. Rooke appeared in court Thursday and is scheduled to return Sept. 2. "After a thorough investigation, this incident is considered a hate-motivated crime," the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) confirmed Friday afternoon.

Rebel News went on a fact-finding mission to Richmond Hill City Hall. A UN employee met us in the lobby and informed us that nobody was available to speak with us, and he was not 'authorized' to speak to the media.

On Thursday night, Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte dropped a second criminal referral against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook based on evidence that she entered into a 15-year mortgage on a third property which she listed as her "Second Home."

On an ethics form signed with the government, however, Cook noted it as an "investment/rental property." Why is this bad and not simply a 'clerical error'? As Pulte notes, "Representing the property as a second home may have allowed Cook to secure a lower “Second Home” mortgage down payment and rates, as investment properties typically carry higher down payments and higher rates due to increased risk."

For the first time since 1996, foreign central banks hold more gold than U.S. Treasuries as the world continues to de-dollarize.

Crescat Capital macro strategist Tavi Costa highlighted the crossover moment in a post on X, saying it is “likely the beginning of the most significant global rebalancings we've experienced in recent history.” Central banks have been aggressively adding gold to their reserves over the last three years. Last year was the third-largest expansion of central bank gold reserves on record, coming in just 6.2 tonnes lower than in 2023 and 91 tonnes lower than the all-time high set in 2022. (1,136 tonnes). 2022 was the highest level of net purchases on record, dating back to 1950, including since the suspension of dollar convertibility into gold in 1971.

Australia’s top online safety official was caught red-handed syncing with a censorship cartel across the Pacific.

The Australian Senate has formally ordered the production of all communications between “eSafety” Commissioner Julie Inman Grant and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), adding to the scrutiny over the Commissioner’s role in transnational efforts to stifle online political speech. While the contents of the emails had already come to light through a US House Judiciary Committee investigation, the Senate’s move signals a significant shift, one aimed squarely at holding a senior Australian bureaucrat accountable for her coordination with a foreign activist group pushing to censor views, including those of US President Donald Trump.

It’s a technology that doesn’t even exist yet, but its effects could be so drastically destructive that scientists in the field are calling for it to be banned now, before it’s too late.

We’re talking, of course, about “mirror life” — synthetic organisms that quite literally turn natural biology on its head. “We should choose not to build mirror life and pass laws to ensure nobody can,” John Glass, a synthetic biologist who helped create the first living cell with a synthetic genome, wrote in a speculative yet terrifying piece for the Financial Times. “The question is not whether we are able to prevent this threat — it is whether we will act while we still can.”

An interstellar object speeding through our Solar System has been spotted spewing a metal unlike anything seen in natural comets.

The Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile detected an unusual nickel plume from the object, known as 3I/ATLAS. Unlike natural comets, which always emit nickel alongside iron, 3I/ATLAS shows the metallic element without any detectable iron. Harvard physicist Avi Loeb highlighted the anomaly described in a new study, noting that this nickel signature is a hallmark of industrial production of nickel alloys. ‘Is this anomaly another clue for a possible technological origin of 3I/ATLAS?’ Loeb wrote in a blog post.

New research published on Monday in the "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences" (PNAS) in the United States, has caused a stir among historians and archaeologists studying the waterworks of ancient Jerusalem.

Scholars have long believed that Jerusalem was a much smaller settlement with far less influence than the Bible portrays, so the new dating of a large dam discovered in the City of David has led to a flood of new questions regarding why it was constructed at that time. As part of ongoing excavations in the City of David, archaeologists uncovered the remains of a dam over 11 meters (36 feet) high and more than 19 meters (62 feet) long, built to block water from the Gihon stream from flowing eastward into the desert beyond Jerusalem.

Share