One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The U.S. president is weighing potential options, including imposing massive sanctions or tariffs on Moscow.

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he will give Russia and Ukraine two weeks to hold talks aimed at ending the war between the two countries, and if no progress is made, he will decide on the next steps, which could include heavy sanctions or tariffs. “We'll see what happens over the next two weeks. We’re going to find out which way it’s going to go,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Trump said he expects to watch the attitudes of both sides during that period before determining his course of action. Calling it “a very important decision,” the president said he will determine “whether or not it’s massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both—or do we do nothing and say, ‘It’s your fight.’”

The munitions will reportedly be delivered by the end of 2025

The US has approved the sale of 3,350 air-launched ERAM cruise missiles to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing two unnamed US officials. The munitions, which have a range of up to 280 miles, will reportedly arrive in Ukraine within six weeks. Several US officials told the WSJ that Ukraine would have to seek the Pentagon’s approval when using them. While US President Donald Trump had criticized the previous administration of Joe Biden for its unconditional aid to Kiev, he said earlier this week that Ukraine has “no chance of winning” unless it is capable of striking targets in Russia. Ukrainian troops have been steadily losing ground to Russian forces over the course of 2025 and struggled to replenish their ranks.

Sunday strike comes as WSJ reveals Trump has blocked long-range attacks with US missiles...

In another dangerous escalation, Russia has accused Ukraine of launching a drone strike on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, which sparked a fire and damaged an auxiliary transformer, resulting in a 50% reduction in the output of reactor number three. Several other energy facilities were also reportedly targeted during the overnight strikes, involving likely hundreds of drones. Russia's military said that it intercepted nearly one hundred of them across various locations in the south.

The Ukrainian leader’s presidential term ended more than a year ago

Russia is open to talks with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky given that he is the “de facto head of the regime” in Kiev, but any deals could only be signed by a legitimate representative of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. In a rare interview with NBC aired on Sunday, Lavrov did not rule out direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky “provided this meeting is really going to decide something.” However, the necessary groundwork for such talks, the foreign minister stressed, has not yet been done.

European NATO members insist that Russia cannot be allowed to prevail in the conflict, the foreign minister has said

Kiev’s backers in Europe want the conflict in Ukraine to continue, unlike US President Donald Trump, who seems to have genuinely embraced the path of diplomacy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Speaking in an interview with NBC aired on Sunday, Lavrov said that the reaction of many European officials to the summit in Alaska, and also their rhetoric during follow-up talks several days later involving Vladimir Zelensky, revealed that the European NATO nations remain as bellicose as ever about the Ukraine conflict.

Italians have had it with Macron’s warmongering.

Franco-Italian relations underwent some minor bumps in the road as the two countries diverge over the plan by some Euro-Globalists to send ‘peacekeeping’ troops into Ukraine after a peace plan is reached. [This plan will go nowhere as the Russian side has repeatedly alerted that it will not agree to NATO peacekeepers on the ground.] The Italian rightwing leader Mateo Salvini, presently deputy Prime Minister, had a very candid answer when asked about Frech President Emmanuel Macron’s plan for European boots on the ground.

Iran’s Supreme Leader declares Iran’s standoff with the US “unsolvable,” vowing defiance amid nuclear tensions and warning Tehran would never submit to American or Western pressure.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Sunday that tensions with the United States are “unsolvable” and vowed the Islamic Republic would never submit to American demands, amid renewed Western pressure over its nuclear ambitions, Reuters reports. “The Iranian nation will stand with all of its power against those who have such erroneous expectations,” Khamenei said, according to Iranian state media. “They want Iran to be obedient to America.” His comments come as talks between Tehran and the West to revive nuclear negotiations have been largely stalled since June, when Iran suspended dialogue following a 12-day conflict during which the US and Israel targeted Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran has asked Belarus for assistance in restoring its damaged air defense and electronic warfare systems following the June conflict with Israel, Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service said.

“Unlike Russia, Belarus is less restricted by sanctions in the military-technical sphere and could become a channel for restoring Iran’s defense capabilities,” the intelligence agency said in a statement, according to The Kyiv Independent. The report said the request was raised during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Minsk, where he met Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. While official discussions focused on trade and investment, Ukrainian intelligence said Tehran sought covert support for defense needs.

ALebanese opposition figure has urged his government to expel Iran’s envoy in Beirut after senior Iranian official Ali Larijani reaffirmed Tehran’s backing for Hezbollah, deepening the controversy over Iran’s role in Lebanon.

Elie Mahfoud, head of the Change Movement, said on X that Larijani’s comments amounted to “shamelessly operating Hezbollah’s militia” and called on the Lebanese government to “immediately cut relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and expel its ambassador and diplomatic staff.” The remarks came after Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in an interview with Supreme Leader’s website that Hezbollah was created by Lebanese themselves in response to Israeli occupation, but acknowledged Iran had provided and would continue to provide support.

Residents in Yemen's capital told Reuters that the Israeli strike targeted the presidential palace area and missile facilities in Sanaa. Meanwhile, an initial Israel Air Force investigation confirmed that, for the first time, the Houthis fired a cluster missile at Israel.

Israel responded Sunday with airstrikes on Sanaa after Houthis launched their first cluster missile at the country, as an initial Israeli Air Force investigation confirmed the projectile featured a splitting warhead and clarified that a missed interception was unrelated to the missile type. After several reports arrived in the last hour on Sunday that Israel was preparing for a strike in Yemen, the country reported an Israeli attack on the capital, Sanaa. Arab media reported IDF strikes in the capital, and the Lebanese network Al Mayadeen, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported three aerial attacks. The American news agency Reuters reported that some of the strikes targeted missile bases, as well as a fuel depot near the presidential compound.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to meet US officials in Washington this week, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar departed for Washington on Sunday night for a series of diplomatic meetings, the Foreign Ministry announced. Sa’ar is slated to meet US Secretary of State Marcio Rubio on Wednesday, marking their second meeting this year. The two previously conferred in February during Rubio’s visit to Jerusalem. The visit comes as Israel weighs a possible IDF ground operation to retake Gaza City from Hamas, nearly two years into the ongoing war against the terror group.

Following the decision by the Israeli Cabinet to expand military operations against Hamas and take control of Gaza City, and amid the stalemate in the negotiations for a ceasefire, Gaza journalist Fathi Sabbah took to Facebook to publish an open letter to the Hamas leadership.

In the letter, posted on August 8, 2025, Sabbah called on Hamas to cede power in the Gaza Strip and transfer responsibility for the negotiations with Israel to a joint Palestinian-Arab team, including representatives from the Palestinian Authority (PA), that would have a "full mandate" to end the war and agree on an arrangement regarding Hamas's weapons.

Syrian President confirms advanced talks with Israel for a security agreement based on the 1974 disengagement line.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa confirmed on Sunday evening that "advanced talks" are underway between Damascus and Jerusalem aimed at reaching a security agreement. He made the remarks during a meeting with Arab media representatives. According to Nadim Koteich, director of Sky News Arabia, al-Sharaa indicated that the expected agreement would be based on the 1974 disengagement line between the two countries. The Syrian President stated that his objective is to renew the ceasefire with Israel and establish "security arrangements" that would preserve Syria’s sovereignty. He noted that these steps could open the door to initiatives potentially leading to further agreements in the future.

In the latest wave of violence targeting Christians, ISIS-linked terrorists massacred 76 Christians in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), 14 of those by beheading.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported that on August 13, the Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP) claimed that on August 11, its operatives captured and subsequently beheaded three Christian locals near Maipi, in the Lubero territory of the DRC’s North-Kivu province. The group claimed on August 14 that a day earlier, its operatives assaulted Christian villagers in Mayi-Moya, in the Beni territory of North-Kivu, using machine guns. They reportedly killed three and burned two houses. An August 15 statement claimed that on August 13, ISCAP operatives captured and beheaded eight Christian residents near Ombole, Lubero, before leaving the area unharmed.

African territory 'has not received the attention it deserves as the world's largest humanitarian and refugee crisis, but Trump has thankfully taken an interest'

A genocide may be about to quietly unfold in Sudan. But it's not too late to stop it. President Trump and U.S. officials must increase pressure on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which holds considerable sway over the RSF, to stop the disaster and save the nearly 1 million Sudanese civilians at risk. The RSF controls all the Darfur region in western Sudan except for one town—el Fasher. Experts have been warning about the dire situation in el Fasher since the RSF began besieging the town in April 2024. Over a year later, the RSF—with Emirati backing—is escalating efforts to capture the town once and for all. While the town's defenders cling on, the RSF made its first major incursion into the town in July and has surged reinforcements to the area in August.

It is, to many Pakistanis, an unspeakable crime, so much so that evidence is not always required to secure a conviction. Violent rallies spring up at just rumors that it has happened. Vigilantes have hunted down the accused, and they are praised as heroes for doing it.

The crime is blaspheming Islam, and in Pakistan, it can carry a death sentence, although the country has not executed anyone for it. But identifying what constitutes blasphemy can be nearly impossible in a society that represses conversation on the topic, outside of outright condemnation. Accusations of blasphemy have at times incited murderous mobs. Politicians and lawyers who challenged the blasphemy laws have been killed.

The British authorities have reportedly demanded that Beijing explain “greyed out” areas in the layout of the massive compound

Plans for China’s so-called “super embassy” in London have been delayed after UK officials demanded clarification over “greyed-out sections” of its design and Beijing refused to disclose further details, according to the Financial Times. China has slammed the move. The project, dubbed a “super embassy” in British media, would be the largest such compound in Europe. It has faced multiple bureaucratic setbacks since Beijing first applied for a permit in 2022.

Nation First looks into rapidly changing demographics across the West.

'We seem to love creating refugees and asylum seekers!' 'Don't conflict Israel with what this Labour Government has done in the last year.' Jeff Banks and Martin Abrams clash over the UK's illegal migration numbers.

They are literally climbing, breaking, and terrorizing the trees

The State Department has issued what may be its most blunt statement yet against a policy in the United Kingdom that created public buffer zones inside of which prayer is banned.

For the past few years, several cases of British Christians praying outside or in the vicinity of abortion clinics have drawn international attention as the nation’s government arrests, charges, and convicts the anti-abortion advocates. In recent days, an unnamed spokesman for the State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, issued the strongest statement on record against these policies from the Trump administration, telling British news outlet The Telegraph that “the UK’s persecution of silent prayer represents not only an egregious violation of the fundamental right to free speech and religious liberty, but also a concerning departure from the shared values that ought to underpin US-UK relations.”

In a shocking and widely condemned incident which can only be described as barbaric, Robert Spencer of Jihad Watch’s reports that police in Greece have accused a 43-year-old Palestinian migrant of raping a 14-year-old mentally disabled girl outside a church in the Asvestochori area.

The minor and her mother have formally accused the alleged refugee of the assault. This case marks yet another in a series of migrant-related crimes across Europe, a region struggling with an influx of refugees from third-world countries. The accused faces severe charges, including rape, abuse of an incapacitated person to resist a sexual act, and engaging in or exposing minors to sexual acts. He is set to appear before a Greek prosecutor.

In the early hours of August 20, 2025, 17-year-old Lisa, a student from Abcoude, was fatally stabbed while cycling home from a night out in Amsterdam.

She had left the city center around 3:30 AM on her electric bike, a route she often took. Police later discovered her body near the Holterbergweg by the Johan Cruijff Arena, with stab wounds including to her neck. Lisa noticed she was being followed and called the national emergency number, 112, for help. Dispatchers heard her screams during the call as the attack unfolded. By the time officers arrived at approximately 4:15 AM, she had succumbed to her injuries. Authorities arrested a 22-year-old asylum seeker in connection with the murder on August 22, 2025. The suspect was residing at a COA asylum center in Amsterdam at the time. Reports indicate he may have been staying there illegally.

The youths put the teacher through “hell”

A shocking case in Austria is making headlines across the country after a seven-member youth gang raped a teacher, abused her, burned her apartment down, and even beheaded a dead animal on video with a machete, according to prosecutors. The youths are now standing trial, accused of abusing the teacher for months. Aged 14 to 17, they appeared in Vienna district court of Liesing. The Austrian media is running multiple stories on the case, including in Der Standard and Kronen Zeitung. The victim is a teacher in her late twenties. The list of charges is shocking, including aggravated extortion, gang rape, rape, sexual abuse, drug trafficking, and arson.

Granada, Spain — Shock and outrage swept through the small town of El Pozuelo after a 21-year-old Moroccan Muslim migrant stormed the historic Church of Santiago Apóstol with a hammer, smashing stained glass, beheading statues of saints, and setting the sanctuary on fire.

The attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. According to witnesses, the assailant forced open the door by shattering a stained-glass window before wreaking havoc inside. Statues of Christian figures were decapitated, furniture was destroyed, and flames spread through the sanctuary until neighbors rushed in to save the centuries-old church from total ruin. Several people were injured while helping the Civil Guard subdue the attacker.

A 21-year-old U.S. citizen was seriously injured in a knife attack on a Dresden tram after he intervened when two men reportedly harassed female passengers, according to German police. The attack occurred on tram line 7 near the Goldener Reiter stop just after midnight, at approximately 12:25 AM local time.

German authorities detained a 21-year-old Syrian national less than half a mile from the scene and are actively searching for a second suspect and the missing weapon. Photos from inside the tram reveal bloodstains on the floor, as well as apparent attempts by passengers to stem the victim’s bleeding using tissues. The injured American was transported to a hospital via ambulance. The Dresden police have called for witnesses to provide any information regarding the incident.

Dearborn has become the model city of America’s double standard: where a non-Muslim can be jailed for a reckless Facebook post, but Muslims can openly chant ‘Death to America’ and glorify terrorists without consequence.

Dearborn, Michigan, has become the model city for America’s double standard: a place where the mayor and police chief, both drawn from a radical-aligned Islamic community, wield power not to protect free speech, but to punish dissent. In November 2021, Abdullah Hammoud made history as the first Arab-American and Muslim elected as mayor of Dearborn. Just a year later, in 2022, he elevated Issa Shahin to become the city’s first Muslim police chief. Shahin is the 47-year-old son of an Egyptian father and Albanian mother, married to a Jordanian-American woman. He now controls Dearborn’s law enforcement arm.

Mamdani says one thing, but what he intends to do when he’s elected mayor of New York City is nothing less than a melding of communism and Islamofascism. It’s a nightmare set to spread to other large blue cities across the nation if it isn’t stopped quickly.

Democratic Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s inner circle is getting sketchier and more alarming by the day. Previously, I wrote on George Soros’s connections to the communist darling of the Big Apple, but many more activists are surrounding him who spout not only communist talking points, but also anti-Israel hatred, as well as pro-illegal immigration policies. All the while, he employs the Democrat tactic of denying that any of that is going on.

Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien truck driver, killed three Americans after he made an illegal U-turn on a Florida highway.

The Punjabi driver who obtained his truck driving license (CDL) in the Democrat-run sanctuary state of California made an insane U-turn on Florida’s Turnpike near Fort Pierce that caused the deadly crash. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed Singh failed English and couldn’t read road signs. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent Lt Governor Jay Collins to extradite Singh back to the Sunshine State to face the full force of the law.

"Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone..."

President Trump's Sunday morning attention centered on Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who on Saturday unleashed incendiary comments aimed at the White House. The far-left governor, just north of D.C., has watched his polling collapse as his party of leftist radicals drags Maryland into a power-bill crisis, fiscal turmoil, years of violent crime and chaos, and an ongoing sanctuary state mess. Cornered by failure, Moore's comments have now put Maryland squarely in the spotlight.

Mayor Johnson: The People of Chicago Will Rise Up Against Trump’s ‘Tyranny’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) said that if President Donald Trump sent the National Guard to his city, the people would rise up against “tyranny.” Co-host Jonathan Capehart said, “I just want to get your reaction to another thing in The Washington Post story I’m reading directly here. It says the use of thousands of active duty troops in Chicago also has been discussed, but is considered less likely at this time. We saw him do that with active duty Marines on the streets of Los Angeles. What would the reaction be in Chicago if the President of the United States does indeed put active duty military on the streets of Chicago?”

If foreign corporations want to buy burned-out properties, can those sales be stopped? Should they be stopped?

Now comes the fire sale. If foreign corporations want to buy burned-out properties, can those sales be stopped? Should they be stopped? When the feared firestorm hit Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena in Southern California last January, the Los Angeles mayor was MIA, the "public safety" guy in charge—the vice mayor—was on home confinement for making an anti-Israel bomb threat on city hall, fire fighters were not pre-deployed, there was no water in the reservoir, and fire hydrants went dry in the Palisades. Soon came vows by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and elected officials in Malibu, Altadena, and the Palisades to streamline the rebuilding and permitting, which turned out to be a joke. Now, amid bad leadership, virtue signaling masquerading as help, incinerated FireAid money, and promises in name only, comes the fire sale.

'Threatens people's privacy, security, and freedom of movement by creating an atmosphere where everyone knows they are being watched and tracked whenever they hit the road'

License-plate reader technology was around long before artificial intelligence. But critics warn that it provides a foreshadowing of some of the dangers that could be coming. It is the Institute for Justice that now has announced a nationwide campaign to push back against the "arbitrary and unrestrained" use of the cameras used in that tech. Already, there are cameras across thousands of American communities, but there are major concerns about violations of the U.S. Constitution.

Exploring the Ambiguity of Brain Death, the Ethics of Organ Harvesting, and the Mysterious Transference of Consciousness

With markets relatively calm this week as everyone awaits Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday, I wanted to update you on some critical fundamental developments that are setting up what could be one of the most significant market moves we've seen in years.

I recently stumbled upon a chart of Chinese government bond yields with a clown's rainbow hairdo. The word is getting out, and more and more people are starting to realize what's really happening in global bond markets. What's behind that colorful crash tells a much darker story about the state of the global economy. The bond market is flashing warning signals that I haven't seen since the months before the 2008 financial crisis. What's happening right now in both Chinese and US credit markets is creating the perfect storm for a major USD rally and a devastating decline in precious metals and mining stocks.

Peter recently joined Danny on the Capitalcosm YouTube channel to lay out a connected story about reserve shifts, rising interest rates, and an overstated economic optimism at the top.

He argues that foreign central banks are moving out of U.S. dollars into gold, that America’s record debt is starting to show in higher yields, and that official inflation measures hide the true erosion of purchasing power. He also takes aim at the political spin around the economy and warns of renewed Fed intervention that would only make inflation worse.

A single state law just forced one of the internet's most privacy-focused platforms to choose between its principles and its users.

Bluesky has halted access to its platform in Mississippi, choosing to stand against a newly-enacted state law that compels online services to verify the age and identity of every user before granting access. The company argues that the legislation not only threatens individual privacy but also risks eroding the foundations of online anonymity and freedom of expression. Mississippi’s HB 1126 requires all users, regardless of what content they intend to access, to undergo age verification and, in the case of minors, provide parental consent. The law imposes significant penalties for noncompliance, with fines that could reach $10,000 per user. For Bluesky, a small team working on decentralized, privacy-focused social technology, these demands represent more than just a logistical burden.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has been alarmingly rapid since 2022. Before then, AI was considered little more than a plaything or a novelty.

But now it is transforming businesses, wiping out entire categories of office jobs, and threatening human liberty. The first practical release of the Claude AI code-writing tool just by itself has completely transformed the global software industry. I’m talking about a Buggy Whips level of industry transformation. As a personal illustration, I should mention that my youngest son is now in his third year at a university here in The American Redoubt, studying for a degree in computer science. His prospects for finding a job when he graduates in 2027 have dropped dramatically since his freshman year. I’m now advising him to pursue a career in software design rather than programming. Otherwise, he’ll be another buggy whip maker.

YouTube made AI enhancements to videos without telling users or asking permission. As AI quietly mediates our world, what happens to our shared connection with real life?

Rick Beato’s face just didn’t look right. “I was like ‘man, my hair looks strange’, he says. “And the closer I looked it almost seemed like I was wearing makeup.” Beato runs a YouTube channel with over five million subscribers, where he’s made nearly 2,000 videos exploring the world of music. Something seemed off in one of his recent posts, but he could barely tell the difference. “I thought, ‘am just I imagining things?'” It turns out, he wasn’t. In recent months, YouTube has secretly used artificial intelligence (AI) to tweak people’s videos without letting them know or asking permission.

The Pacific Northwest, celebrated for its forests, coffee culture, and dramatic coastlines, is sitting on a geological time bomb. Beneath the calm surface of the Pacific, the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) stretches for nearly 600 miles from Northern California to Vancouver Island.

Scientists warn that this quiet fault could one day unleash a mega-earthquake and tsunami so massive it would rewrite the region’s history in minutes. It’s not alarmist speculation. It’s science, and the stakes are enormous. The CSZ is where the Juan de Fuca Plate slowly grinds under the North American Plate—a process called subduction. While the movement is imperceptible day-to-day, the fault is silently storing up stress. Eventually, that energy will release.

In a game of Russian roulette with a standard Colt revolver, the chances of instant death are one-in-six.

Terrifyingly, that’s the same as the odds of humanity being wiped out within 75 years – everyone dead in a cataclysmic and total breakdown of civilisation, according to Oxford University futurologist Toby Ord, an expert on the threat of artificial intelligence. Does it sound impossibly bleak? His colleague Nick Bostrom is more pessimistic still. He rates the possibility of human extinction by the next century as one in four. Pulitzer prize-winning writer Jared Diamond is even less hopeful, predicting our species’ chances of survival beyond 2050 – just 25 years away – are no better than evens, or 50/50.

A large wooden boat uncovered in the Sea of Galilee may provide a tangible link to one of the most famous miracles of Jesus in the Bible.

Nicknamed the ‘Jesus Boat,’ the cedar-planked vessel dates to the first century, coinciding with the era of Christ. Biblical archaeology expert Danny Herman told the Daily Mail: ‘It’s a 2,000-year-old boat from the Sea of Galilee, the type mentioned in the Gospels, and sized for about 12 people. ‘You can actually connect it to one of the most famous stories every Christian knows, the account of Jesus walking on water and calming the storm on the lake.’

What is the Smithsonian hiding deep in its vaults? For decades, the Smithsonian's own documents have circulated showing they have in their possession giant bones, perhaps Nephilim remains, and evidence of a race of beings that walked the Earth -- only to be covered up and erased from history. In this exclusive interview, author and researcher Timothy Alberino joins Clayton Morris to expose the truth about the Nephilim, giants in the Bible, and the hidden discoveries that challenge everything we think we know about human history. From ancient skeletons unearthed across America to global myths of titans and fallen angels, Alberino reveals why these findings matter -- and why powerful institutions may be desperate to keep them hidden.

Share