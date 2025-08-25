Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
42m

NOW HIRING: OLIGARCH

📍 Location: UK 🇬🇧

💰 Salary: Astronomical, plus offshore perks 🏝️ and castles 🏰

🕰️ Start Date: ASAP − democracy is proving inconvenient 🗳️🚫

Position Summary

The UK is expanding its Elite Enrichment Department™ 🏦 and seeks qualified Oligarchs to further the noble tradition of ruling through self-enrichment. If you enjoy collapsing economies 📉 from the comfort of a private jet ✈️ while starring in your PR firm’s soft-focus documentary 🎥 this may be your moment to shine. 🌟

Ideal Candidate Will Possess the Following Qualifications

💎 Generational wealth, preferably inherited, laundered, or acquired via creative colonial accounting 🧾

🌳 Family tree shaped like a pretzel 🥨 (marriage must stay in the bloodline, for complication-free offspring)

🍾 Flair for deindustrializing nations while quoting Greta 🌱 and sipping champagne from your private jet ✈️

🤑 Family ties to the financiers of nazis & bolsheviks

💸 Proven ability to evade taxes while lecturing others on sustainability 🌍

💣 Expertise in saddling countries with debt and forever wars, preferably under the banner of freedom or stability 🕊️

🏳️ Skilled in eroding national sovereignty, preferably while waving a NATO flag 🚩 and crying about unity

🚪 Passion for mass undocumented immigration, ideally as a distraction while you and your friends buy up housing stock 🏘️

🕵️ Comfortable networking across banks, spooks, and mobsters 🤝 — bonus points for attending Bilderberg without blinking 🎟️

🧬 Talent for rebranding eugenics as equity-driven bioethics 🧪

🍯 Proficient in the art of sexual blackmail (must bring your own honeypot 🐝)

📱 Ability to work with Big Tech to herd peasants into a beautifully designed digital gulag 💻🔐

🦠 Gifted at rebranding economic collapse as a public hellth emergency 🧯 (Event 201 attendance in the wake of 2020 repo market crisis a plus)

📺 Must have media empire ownership or influence — or at minimum, a BBC weekend slot 🎤

🕊️ Strong track record of funding free speech candidates while ghostwriting their censorship bills ✍️

🩸 Willingness to create NGOs and hire PR firms to make blood-soaked billions look like impact investing 🧽

💉 Comfortable weaponizing ’hellth’ mandates and jab passports to build the biometric panopticon of your dreams 👁️

Preferred Skills

👅 Tongue forked, glove velvet — smile polished 😬✨

💷 Proven record of funneling public trillions to discreet oligarchs 🏦

😐 Ability to say “You’ll own nothing and be happy“without laughing

🗣️ Fluency in Newspeak, WEF jargon, and EU technobabble 🌀

🌍 Cross-cultural experience laundering influence through charities, shell start-ups, narcotics 💊 arms trafficking 🔫 political ’donations,’ and yacht parties overflowing with champagne and underage honeys 🚤🍾

What We Offer

🏝️ Your own Caribbean tax haven and influential roles at captured institutions

🎖️ Complimentary Knighthoods and all connections to Jimmy Saville and Epstein scrubbed clean 🧽

☎️ Direct hotline to IMF, ECB, BIS, WHO, and the World Bank

🔥 Custom-tailored crises to keep the masses busy while you rebrand theft as Reset™

🎭 A starring role in the UK’s final chapter — with streaming rights 📺

📢 Apply today!!

Democracy won’t dismantle itself 🏛️💥

Serfs need not apply. They’re already on file. 📂

🪙 This ad was brought to you by the Bank of Boot on Your Neck™ 👢 — aka the City of London 🏦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture