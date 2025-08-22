One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Donald J. Trump has voiced support for Ukraine’s decision to carry out strikes inside Russian territory, calling it a necessary part of the country’s defense. In a post on Truth Social on August 21, Trump criticized former President Joe Biden for placing restrictions on how Ukraine can use U.S.-supplied weapons, suggesting those limitations had undermined Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

“It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invader’s country,” Trump wrote. “It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning.” Trump went on to say that the war would never have occurred if he had been in office during the 2022 invasion. “Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out? This is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President — ZERO CHANCE,” he added.

The US President shared a picture of himself pointing at the camera like the infamous 1959 "Kitchen Debate" between Richard Nixon and Nikita Khrushchev

Donald Trump has ignited fierce debate after sharing a striking photograph of himself pointing directly at Vladimir Putin - deliberately mirroring the legendary 1959 "Kitchen Debate" between Richard Nixon and Nikita Khrushchev. The US President uploaded the image online today mere hours after Moscow delivered one of its most devastating bombardments of Ukraine since hostilities commenced, in what detractors describe as a strategic move to demonstrate his resolve against Russia's autocrat.

The suspect is said to have been on board the sailboat used to blow up part of the pipeline bringing Russian gas to Western Europe in 2022

Italian police have arrested a Ukrainian man who it is claimed is suspected of involvement in the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, German prosecutors reported on Thursday. The man, referred to only as Sergey K, was detained near Rimini on the basis of a European arrest warrant. German investigators believe he led a unit that blew up sections of the pipelines in September 2022. The attacks, which ruptured both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, were, improbably, initially blamed on Russian operatives. But German prosecutors later traced a rented sailing yacht to the operation and linked it to Ukrainian nationals.

Ukraine peace talks were in disarray on Wednesday after Russia effectively demanded Moscow and Beijing get a veto on any security guarantees.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Vladimir Putin had agreed to 'game-changing Article 5-like protections' for Kyiv when they met in Alaska last Friday. European leaders raced to build on the momentum and hammer out the details – with Britain and France considering putting boots on the ground while America would protect the skies. But yesterday serious questions arose over what exactly Mr Witkoff had secured as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow must be part of the security guarantees. Putin's man also said these 'should be provided on an equal basis with the participation of countries such as China, the United States, the UK and France'.

COMMENT: Thank you for your support of the Ukrainian people. The Western Media claims that we support endless wars until the last Ukrainian falls. You speak the truth. We have lost so many people, and this is not for our future or our country. This is for what you call the Neocons. We appreciate your honesty and your experience with Ukraine.

REPLY: Even Gallup has reported that the polls among the Ukrainian people support ending NATO’s war with Russia through negotiations, and reveal there is no fictional support for fighting until victory. I have passed this info on. Hopefully, this will force the pretend President Volodymyr Zelensky, who claims any territory allowing the Donbas to be free would violate Ukraine’s constitution, to yield. I do not believe you will EVER get peace in Ukraine until he is dragged out of office and put on trial for his treason against his own people. Zelensky has sacrificed Ukrainians all for NATO.

U.S. taxpayers have funded Ukraine to the tune of $182.8 billion during the Joe Biden administration. Of that money, billions have been “lost” with a massive amount being laundered back to the U.S. for political and industrial grift schemes.

“For years, Ukrainian NGOs and nonprofits were heavily dependent on USAID grants and contracts, reportedly turning the country into a money laundering hub for Washington,” RT said Wednesday. Vladimir Vasilyev, chief research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for U.S. and Canadian Studies told RT about how USAID money (money from U.S. taxpayers) went to Ukraine only to find its way back to “American non-profits linked to the Democratic Party.” “In Ukraine alone, where more than $400 billion had once been earmarked for reconstruction, over a hundred projects have already been scrapped. Only 30 USAID initiatives have been preserved, but most are set to expire in 2025, the data shows,” RT said.

Russia's government is seeking greater control over the internet space.

A Russian state-backed messenger application, cast as a rival to WhatsApp, which critics have said could be used for surveillance purposes, must be pre-installed on all mobile phones and tablets from next month, the Russian government said on Thursday. The decision to promote the popularity of MAX, the new state-controlled messaging app, comes after Russia restricted some calls on WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms , and on Telegram, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

The intrusions have exploited a vulnerability in Cisco’s networking equipment software.

Hackers linked to the Russian government have been exploiting a vulnerability in Cisco networking devices to target critical infrastructure organizations, the FBI said on Wednesday. “In the past year, the FBI detected the actors collecting configuration files for thousands of networking devices associated with US entities across critical infrastructure sectors,” the bureau said in an alert. The hackers, whom the FBI linked to the Russian Federal Security Service’s Center 16, have been taking advantage of a bug in Cisco’s IOS software, tracked as CVE-2018-0171, to execute arbitrary code on unpatched and end-of-life network switches made by Cisco and Rockwell Automation.

Taiwan’s President William Lai Ching-te rolled out a 2026 budget proposal on Thursday that included a massive 22.9 percent increase in defense spending, bringing Taiwan’s total outlay to over three percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first time since 2009.

According to Premier Cho Jung-tai, the 2026 budget includes $31.27 billion in defense spending in U.S. dollars, bringing Taiwan up to 3.32 percent of GDP. Proposed uses for the additional funding include new jet fighters, stronger naval defenses, and more money for the Coast Guard, which has not previously been included as part of Taiwan’s defense budget. More funding was allocated for veterans’ benefits, which were also not part of the defense budget until now.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will have a joint phone call with French, British and German counterparts later today to discuss nuclear talks and sanctions, state news agency IRNA reports.

The three European powers have threatened to activate United Nations sanctions on Iran under a “snapback” mechanism if Iran does not return to the negotiation table.

The United States imposed sanctions on 13 companies and eight vessels over suspected ties to Iran, the Treasury Department said on Thursday, in the latest effort to stop Tehran's oil exports in violation of US sanctions.

The designations target Greek national Antonios Margaritis and his network of companies, including Marant Shipping and Trading, Square Tanker Management, Comford Management and United Chartering, which Washington said had facilitated Iranian petroleum shipments for years. “Today’s action against Margaritis and his network degrades Tehran’s ability to fund its advanced weapons programs, support terrorist groups, and threaten the safety of our troops and our allies,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Tehran launches a major two-day military exercise showcasing missile launches, drones and electronic warfare amid heightened tensions with Israel and the U.S. and threats of possible renewed fighting; 'We now have far superior missiles. If the Zionist enemy undertakes another adventure, we’ll use them'

Iran launched a major military exercise named “Eqtedar 1404” on Thursday morning, in the northern Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman. Military spokesperson Abbas Hassani said the two-day drill involves naval and submarine units, air forces, coastal and sea-based missile launch platforms and electronic warfare teams. The exercise will feature missile launches, electronic warfare maneuvers and drone operations, drawing on operational experience from recent years.

PM visits Gaza Division, says he approved plans to defeat Hamas militarily and talks to bring all of the hostages home and end the war at the same time.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited and addressed the soldiers of the Gaza Division today (Thursday), and stated that he approved the plans to conquer Gaza City and negotiations on the return of all of the hostages. "We are at the stage of decision-making. I came today to the Gaza Division to approve the plans the IDF presented to me and to the Minister of Defense to take control of Gaza City and defeat Hamas," Netanyahu stated. He continued: "I deeply appreciate the mobilization of the reserve soldiers, as well as the standing army, for this vital objective."

Defense Minister Israel Katz announces approval of IDF plan to defeat Hamas in Gaza through use of heavy fire, evacuations, and maneuvering.

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday morning announced that he has approved the IDF's plans to defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to Katz, the plans will include intense firepower, evacuation of residents, and ground maneuvers. "Yesterday, we approved the IDF's plans for the defeat of Hamas in Gaza — through intense fire, evacuation of residents, and ground maneuvers," Katz wrote. Katz emphasized that if Hamas does not agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and the terror group's disarmament, "the gates of hell will soon open above the heads of Hamas' murderers and rapists in Gaza — until they agree to Israel's terms for ending the war, foremost among them the release of all hostages and disarmament."

According to Arab reports, Israel and Syria are expected to sign a security agreement under US auspices on September 25, without a comprehensive peace deal.

The Saudi-owned newspaper Independent Arabia reported early Friday morning, citing "senior Syrian sources," that Israel and Syria are expected to sign a security agreement on September 25 under American auspices. The agreement is slated to be signed a day after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly. According to the sources, the agreement will be a security arrangement aimed at reducing tensions between Jerusalem and Damascus. However, a comprehensive peace deal between the two countries is not expected "in the near future."

Lebanese army begins collecting weapons from Palestinian refugee camps in Beirut, but rival factions reject move as symbolic, highlighting hurdles facing government in pledge to disarm all militias, including Hezbollah, under US and Israeli pressure

Lebanon’s government said Thursday that it has formally begun the process of disarming Palestinian refugee camps in the country, with fighters from the Fatah movement turning over some of their weapons to the Lebanese army at a camp in Beirut.

The department has awarded several contracts in recent days relating to 'major incident resulting in a large number of fatalities'.

The Home Office has awarded a series of contracts to prepare for a 'mass fatality' scenario where casualties will need to be treated or stored in huge coronavirus pandemic-style marquees. In a chilling echo of the darkest days of the Covid-19 crisis, large structures are being ordered in preparation for what the department calls "a major incident resulting in a large number of fatalities which could overwhelm existing body storage capacity". During the pandemic, the Government and military constructed a series of enormous so-called Nightingale Hospitals after fears were raised that massive casualty numbers from Covid would overwhelm the NHS. As well as treatment beds, huge morgue facilities were also hastily constructed to bolster capacity.

A British woman who was imprisoned for a social media post calling for mass deportations has been released early, with her case having ignited fierce debate over what critics are calling the UK’s two-tier justice system.

Lucy Connolly, 42, was freed from HMP Peterborough after serving roughly 13 months of a 31-month sentence for “inciting racial hatred.” Connolly was convicted over a tweet posted after the Southport stabbing attack in 2024, where three young girls were brutally killed by the son of two Rwandan asylum seekers. The post read: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f**king hotels full of the bastards for all I care, while you’re at it take the treacherous government and politicians with them. I feel physically sick knowing what these families will now have to endure. If that makes me racist so be it.”

A court in Austria has ruled that Sharia law does not contradict Austrian legal values, allowing an arbitration case to go ahead under Islamic legal principles.

Two migrants rape a young male classmate and film the horrific act, say German prosecutors

A Syrian and Bulgarian, both 14 at the time of the crime, are on trial for allegedly raping a 13-year-old schoolmate in an empty house in Königslutter, Lower Saxony, where he was also tortured and beaten. They even filmed the horrifying act and circulated the video amongst classmates. Now, the two migrants have appeared in a Braunschweig Regional Court. Investigators say the victim was repeatedly bullied, and at the end of September 2023, they encountered the victim and his friend, at which point they led them to a basement in an empty building. There, the horror began.

Montreal recorded its 26th homicide of 2025 after a stabbing in a Ville Saint-Laurent park left one man dead and another critically injured.

If America doesn’t demand honest crime reporting now, we are on track to repeat Europe’s nightmare.

For years, Americans have been told that “white men are the greatest threat to this country.” Official statistics even claim that 57.5% of all sexual offenders are white. But what if those numbers are a lie? In our latest video investigation, we reveal how the FBI’s crime reporting system erases Middle Eastern offenders from the record—forcing officers to classify them as “white” or “Asian.” That means every crime committed by a Middle Easterner in America disappears into someone else’s category. This is no accident. It’s the same deception Europe used when authorities labeled Pakistani Muslim rape gangs as “Asian grooming gangs” to protect “community relations.” The result? Hundreds of thousands of young British girls were raped and trafficked while authorities looked away.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he has blocked the award of new visas that would enable migrants to legally or illegally drive 18-wheeler trucks on American highways.

“Effective immediately, we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers,” he announced Thursday evening. “The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers.” The announcement is a useful admission by the agency that many migrants get U.S. jobs after getting temporary visas from the State Department. This inflow of legalized economic migrants is usually ignored in the uproar over illegal migration — but it also has a huge and damaging impact on Americans’ wages, productivity, and innovation.

The US president has announced he’ll join the police and National Guard on Thursday night amid a crackdown on crime in the city

US President Donald Trump has said he will join police and the National Guard to patrol the streets of Washington DC on Thursday night under a new federal crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital. Last week, Trump invoked the 1973 Home Rule Act to declare a public safety emergency, placing the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) under federal control and deploying up to 800 military personnel to support law enforcement. “I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police and with the military, of course,” Trump told radio host Todd Starnes on Thursday. “So we’re going to do a job. The National Guard is great. They’ve done a fantastic job.”

Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) wants President Donald Trump to visit Baltimore as the president cracks down on crime in Washington, D.C.

Moore invited Trump on Thursday to take a “public safety walk” in the city next month after the president criticized Baltimore and other cities in blue states. Trump singled out Baltimore and Oakland as “so far gone.” In the invitation letter to Trump shared with the Washington Examiner, Moore detailed progress on state crime and asked Trump to visit in September. Maryland’s governor slammed Trump’s National Guard orders in Washington as “offensive” last week. The president responded that Moore, a possible 2028 presidential contender, has “no chance.” “They say maybe he’ll be a president, but he’s not presidential timber at all,” the president added.

Californians will vote on November 4, 2025 on an amendment to redraw our 52 Congressional districts. The ballot measure will be known as Prop 50. What is your opinion?

“Have you ever wondered who’s pulling the strings? … Anything we touch is a weapon. We can deceive, persuade, change, influence, inspire. We come in many forms. We are everywhere.”— U.S. Army Psychological Operations recruitment video

From viral memes to military-grade influence operations, the government is waging a full-spectrum psychological war—not against foreign enemies but against its own citizens. The goal? Compliance. Control. Conformity. The battlefield is no longer physical—it is psychological—and the American people are the targets.

Children’s minds are now officially in the crosshairs of one of the most out-of-control state governments in America. Under a controversial new measure just signed into law by far-left Governor J.B. Pritzker, government schools in Illinois will begin mandatory “mental health” testing of all students each year, starting in 3rd grade.

Critics are sounding the alarm. Among other concerns, they are warning that Big Brother cannot be trusted to pry into the minds of children. From education leaders and privacy advocates to psychiatrists and medical professionals, opponents of the plan say it will intrude into the most sensitive areas of a child’s life. “(Screenings) provide early identification and intervention, so that those who are struggling get the help that they need as soon as possible,” Gov. Pritzker, a leading proponent of transgenderism, said at the signing ceremony. “They improve academic and social outcomes. They help us break down the stigma that, too often, is a barrier to seeking help.”

At least 600 employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are receiving permanent termination notices in the wake of a recent court decision that protected some CDC employees from layoffs but not others.

The notices went out this week, and many people have not yet received them, according to the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents more than 2,000 dues-paying members at CDC. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday did not offer details on the layoffs and referred an AP reporter to a March statement that said restructuring and downsizing were intended to make health agencies more responsive and efficient.

The Trump administration has been urging a cut in interest rates. The reasons are obvious. This would make home loans more affordable, reduce pressure on government interest payments, and spur business investment.

But there is a genuine downside that should also be considered. Lower rates also risk fanning the flames of inflation. Even now, the devastation from the last five years is very obvious to all. And it’s hardly gone: The CPI came in fairly hot last week. In three to four years, the prices of everything shot up. You know the story with housing prices: double in many places. You feel it every time you go to the grocery store. Meat has again taken an upturn. Groceries in general are up nearly 40 percent in these strange years. They are not going back either. We are stuck and the American household is squeezed as never before.

Oakland, Austin, San Francisco, Denver, Tampa, Seattle, New York City, Saint Petersburg, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Boise, Jacksonville, Detroit, New Orleans, Portland, Arlington, Naples, Mesa, Aurora, Reno, Scottsdale.

Condo prices are falling in many markets across the US, and in quite a few of the bigger markets, they’re now falling at a brisk pace. But in the 2.5 years from the beginning of 2020 through mid-2022, condo prices had exploded, in numerous markets by 50%, 60%, or even 70%, topped off by Phoenix, Mesa, and Naples, and in some cities continued to explode for another year or so, forming a fantastic condo bubble, visualized in the charts below, amid astounding buying behavior of FOMO and investor-mania born out of the Free-Money era.

Dodging digital ID checks could soon come down to a DNS setting instead of a passport photo.

NextDNS has launched a new privacy-centric feature designed to help users avoid age verification requirements on certain websites, without the need to upload identification. As more countries like the UK, US, and others across Europe roll out regulations demanding stricter digital ID checks, this update offers a possible route for those wary of giving up personal information online. Popular platforms such as Reddit, X, and YouTube have begun asking users to confirm they are over 18 by providing some form of ID. These steps are largely being introduced in response to legislation like the UK’s Online Safety Bill, aimed at shielding minors from adult content.

Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland Interconnection – the largest regional transmission organisation in the United States, covering all or part of 13 states – has seen a tenfold hike in auction prices for “guaranteed” energy supply.

The grid’s reliance on renewables has created a juggling act, with a backlog of projects waiting for transmission lines and grid storage, leading to higher costs and reduced reliability for consumers. It appears to be a copycat of the UK’s NESO scam. Is it just a coincidence that a similar plan is being followed on both sides of the Atlantic? Or are we seeing the rollout of a global plan?

Surgically implanted devices that allow paralyzed people to speak can also eavesdrop on their inner monologue.

That’s the conclusion of a study of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) in the journal Cell. The finding could lead to BCIs that allow paralyzed users to produce synthesized speech more quickly and with less effort. Phillip McKenzie, who was paralyzed from the neck down in a fall in 2012, uses a brain-computer interface developed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh to navigate complex virtual tasks that simulate everyday activities, But the idea that new technology can decode a person’s inner voice is “unsettling,” says Nita Farahany, a professor of law and philosophy at Duke University and author of the book: The Battle for Your Brain.

Just because something is possible doesn’t mean that our scientists should actually be doing it. We live at a time when technology is advancing at an exponential rate, but there are very few guardrails.

As a result, researchers are pretty much doing whatever they feel like doing. In secret laboratories all over the planet, atrocities are being committed and monstrosities are being created. Unfortunately, since the mainstream media talks very little about what is going on behind closed doors, the vast majority of the population has no idea what is happening. Hopefully articles such as this one will help to shed some light in the darkness. The following are 9 sickening abominations that are being created by our top scientists…

Hurricane Erin has shifted north, posing significant risks of destructive surf, powerful rip currents and coastal flooding along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast shorelines.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued coastal flood warnings on Thursday for residents across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Long Island, New York. Erin is expected to generate large breaking waves of 8 to 16 feet and life-threatening rip currents along the coast through Friday evening, with High Surf Advisories and Beach Hazards Statements in effect. Coastal flood warnings project 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas, with the most severe impacts expected during Thursday evening’s high tide.

In tonight's podcast, we discuss the flood of disturbing stories surfacing regarding horrific mutations and viruses that are emerging across the Country that have impacted squirrels, rabbits, and deer. We then talk about several other strange events that have come to light, making one wonder if we are witnessing a coordinated biowarfare attack being carried out on US soil

