Exposing The Darkness

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Putin’s Unshaken Reaction to Submarine Shenanigans! 🌊🛳️😎

[MOSCOW — LIVE]

🎥 Cue dramatic music... cut to a close-up of Putin sipping tea while shirtless on a Siberian bear rug.

🗞️ANCHOR: "In response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s deployed two nuclear submarines closer to Russia—because of a fiery Medvedev post—President Vladimir Putin has issued a bold and deeply emotional statement…"

📜PUTIN'S STATEMENT:

"Ah yes... two submarines. How terrifying. Shall I cancel my judo class?"

🎤Cut to Kremlin press room, where journalists try to ask questions but are too busy laughing.

🧊Putin continued:

"We thank America for reminding us they still float. Impressive, considering their Navy now runs on TikTok trends and flammable Tesla batteries."

👨‍🏭Russian defense analyst weighs in:

"The U.S. economy can’t even manufacture a toaster without outsourcing. But sure, let’s pretend they’re ready for a naval war. Two submarines? That’s what we call a Tuesday."

🇷🇺Meanwhile, in Sevastopol, a Russian sailor yawns and mutters:

"Tell us when they send three. Then we’ll raise an eyebrow."

🎮Putin later livestreamed a game of Battleship with the caption:

"B2? Miss. You sank your own credibility."

📺COMING UP NEXT:

Is America’s ’Submarine Diplomacy’ just the latest fast-food export—bland, bloated, and mostly bread?

🍽️Stay tuned after the break for Cooking with Oligarchs — today’s recipe:

"How to try and boil Russia in sanctions and still gorge on their caviar while puffing embargoed Cubans."

👋🏼This has been FAKE NEWS 24/7 — where even the Lame Street Media Whorepedoes are laughing.

