US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has ordered two nuclear submarines to move close to Russia, citing social media comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Trump announced the decision on his Truth Social platform, condemning Medvedev’s “highly provocative” statements and claiming that “words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences.” “I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” the US president wrote.

President Donald Trump has said he cannot treat any talk of nuclear weapons lightly and that the US must always be “totally prepared” for any potential confrontation, responding to what he described as an inappropriate “threat” made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump explained his alleged order to deploy two nuclear submarines closer to Russian waters, saying the move was necessary to ensure national security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Vladimir Zelensky’s appeal for regime change in Moscow, saying the Ukrainian leader himself lacks a constitutional basis for claiming presidential authority. The response came one day after Zelensky urged Ukraine’s international backers to support attempts to topple the Russian government, warning that otherwise, Moscow would “try to destabilize neighboring countries” even if a ceasefire were reached in the ongoing conflict. “Our political regime is grounded in the Constitution of the Russian Federation, and our government was formed in full compliance with the basic law,” Putin said during a press appearance on Friday. “The same cannot be said about Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has called on Kiev’s Western backers to push for regime change in Moscow in order to “defend” themselves from alleged “Russian aggression.” The Ukrainian leader delivered his remarks during a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Accords, which emphasized equal and indivisible security for all. In an article published for the same occasion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that the West’s betrayal of those core principles was a key factor that led to the ongoing conflict. “I believe Russia can be pushed to stop this war... But if the world doesn’t aim to change the regime in Russia, that means even after the war ends, Moscow will still try to destabilize neighboring countries,” Zelensky said in his virtual address.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Wednesday night address said Kiev is on the brink of another major arms agreement with the US. He described he presented President Donald Trump with Ukraine's "main principles" for future weapons deals, but without specifying whether Trump has agreed to the terms. "Today, I also agreed on the main principles of our agreements with America, Ukraine – the United States, on arms," Zelensky stated. "Large-scale agreements, I talked about them with President Trump, and I very, very much hope that we will be able to implement all of this. This will definitely strengthen both of our countries, and therefore – our allies, our partners."

According to a new report from the Hudson Institute, China is expanding its nuclear arsenal not just for traditional deterrence but also to assert greater influence in Asia and challenge the United States’ regional leadership.

The think tank warns that by the mid-2030s, Beijing is on track to achieve nuclear parity with the U.S., developing a modern, survivable, and flexible nuclear force that includes “over 1,000 warheads, a fully developed nuclear triad, and tactical nuclear capabilities.” While the report doesn’t suggest China is preparing to fight a nuclear war, it highlights a more nuanced strategy: using nuclear coercion to undermine U.S. alliances and credibility. The goal, it says, is to “manipulate and degrade trust in America’s nuclear umbrella,” particularly in East and Southeast Asia. By creating uncertainty over whether Washington would actually defend allies such as Japan, South Korea, or the Philippines in a crisis, Beijing hopes to increase doubts and push those nations toward “strategic passivity.”

The cabinet has reached an agreement on the framework, with only parliamentary approval pending—a mere formality. With a record deficit and no credible path to fiscal consolidation, Germany is lurching toward a debt crisis. On Wednesday, the federal cabinet greenlit the 2026 budget. Core expenditures are projected at €520.5 billion, €174.3 billion of which must be financed through new debt. This includes €89.9 billion in traditional borrowing and an additional €84.4 billion categorized as “special funds” directed toward infrastructure and climate initiatives.

A 29-year-old Somali national has been arrested in the German town of Zweibrücken under an international warrant issued by Italian prosecutors in Palermo. He is accused of kidnapping and torturing migrants in Libya, and of murdering a child by slitting her throat after she allegedly resisted a sexual assault. As reported by Il Giornale, the arrest followed a joint operation by German police and Italian investigators from the SCO, SCICO, and the Palermo Flying Squad.

The unit, operating under Peter Kyle’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, flagged posts to social media firms, warning they could “exacerbate tensions.” E-mails sent during the Southport protests against mass migration in August 2022 revealed concerns over posts, including one video captioned “Looks like Islamabad but it’s Manchester,” which officials claimed was shared to “incite fear of the Muslim community.” The e-mails requested explanations on how flagged content was being handled, though they did not explicitly call for removal.

Illegal immigration to Britain is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, with more than 25,000 arrivals recorded between January 1 and July 31 — an average of one every 12 minutes. The milestone has been reached earlier than in any previous year on record and has ignited fierce political criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government. By contrast, the 25,000 mark was reached on Sept. 22 in 2023, and not until Oct. 2 the year before that. Even in 2022, the previous record-breaking year with a final tally of 45,774 arrivals, the milestone was not passed until Aug. 27.

A woman in Basauri, Spain, says her life has been destroyed after a homeless migrant she took in through a charity association refused to leave her home, stopped paying rent, vandalized her property, and subjected her to a campaign of verbal abuse and intimidation. Estíbaliz Kortazar, who initially rented a room to the man in a spirit of solidarity, has now been forced to abandon her own house out of fear. “I met him through an organization that helps the homeless,” Estíbaliz told 20minutos. The man, a 48-year-old foreign national, agreed to pay €350 a month and initially honored the agreement. But after the informal contract ended at the end of last year, he refused to move out. By February, he had stopped paying rent altogether. Even before that, Estíbaliz says, the situation had become intolerable.

Alexa Lavoie hears from a resident living near the Canada-U.S. border crossing in upstate New York, who says crossings have become a daily occurrence — with border security agents overwhelmed by the sheer number of illegal migrants.

Over 2,000 Iranian clerics including several senior officials called the shedding of Donald Trump’s blood religiously permissible, essentially endorsing his assassination, in a sharp escalation of official rhetoric in the theocracy against the US president.

“The era of revolutionary restraint and patience has ended and henceforth, Trump's blood and wealth are halal and avenging Soleimani's blood is obligatory for every Muslim and freedom-loving man and woman,” according to a statement released Friday by the Qom seminary’s press office. Trump authorized the 2020 killing of senior Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a Baghdad drone strike.

Tehran authorities closed public restroom services amid a deepening drought and water shortage, local media reported on Friday, depriving the capital's homeless and needy of badly needed facilities.

The decision deepens hardship as many residents including seniors, women and those with special needs keenly depend on the services, the Didban Website reported. Iran is currently grappling with water shortages and widespread power outages amid high summer temperatures, while also dealing with recovery efforts following a 12-day war with Israel and its aftermath. The reports highlight the urgent needs of people with kidney and prostate problems and note significant issues for parents with small children.

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday the water crisis in Tehran may become increasingly dire and the capital's reservoirs might run out of water by the end of the summer.

"In Tehran, if we cannot manage and people do not cooperate in controlling consumption, there won't be any water in reservoirs by September or October,” Pezeshkian said in a speech in the Western city of Zanjan. The government had previously considered adding an extra day off during the week or introducing long weekends to reduce demand, but ultimately did not pursue those plans. Iran is currently grappling with water shortages and widespread power outages amid high summer temperatures, while also dealing with recovery efforts following the 12-day war with Israel and its aftermath.

Amid the stalemate in the ceasefire talks with Israel, Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) movement, along with their patron Qatar, have been waging an orchestrated campaign against the Egyptian regime, which is threatening its stability.

This axis is using the narrative of "the systematic starving of the Gazans" – another campaign it is promoting – to place direct blame on Egypt and its president, Abd Al-Fattah Al-Sisi, for the crisis in Gaza. It thereby presents Egypt, which mediates between Israel and Hamas and which refuses to fully open its side of the Rafah border crossing, as directly complicit in harming the Palestinians. As part of this effort Khalil Al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’s political bureau in Gaza and the head of its team for the indirect negotiations with Israel, called on the people of Jordan and Egypt, in a speech that was aired in full on Al-Jazeera, “to break the siege on Gaza” and to storm the border with Palestine.

Israel is losing hope for a hostage deal as Hamas reportedly withdraws from talks and leaders relocate to Turkey. “The talks are in the process of collapsing,” says a source.

There is growing pessimism in Israel regarding the possibility of reaching an agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire, Channel 12 News reported on Friday evening. A diplomatic source involved in the details of the negotiations warned that "the talks are in the process of collapsing." "From Israel's perspective, a partial agreement is not on the table," the source clarified. "Now, due to Hamas's refusal, the prospect of securing the release of hostages through an agreement seems out of sight. Israel is preparing to intensify the campaign to defeat Hamas." According to the report, senior members of the terror organization have cut off contact from the talks and moved to Turkey, amid an escalating starvation campaign that is increasing international pressure on Israel.

As negotiations with Hamas stall, Israel and the United States are now aligned on aiming for a comprehensive framework in place of a partial ceasefire and hostage-release deal, a senior Israeli official told reporters during a Thursday briefing. “There will be no more partial deals,” the official was quoted as saying, explaining that Israel and the US now concur on the need to “shift from a framework for the release of some of the hostages to a framework for the release of all of the hostages, the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.”

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is working on a new initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, amid growing concerns over reports of starvation in the Hamas-controlled enclave. Speaking briefly to Axios by phone, Trump stated, “We want to help people. We want to help them live. We want to get people fed. It is something that should have happened long time ago.” While voicing concern for the humanitarian situation, Trump placed the blame squarely on Hamas. He noted the terror group has been seizing and selling aid entering Gaza, impeding international relief efforts.

The U.S. announced it would impose sanctions on Palestinian Authority (PA) officials just days after it disavowed a United Nations conference in which multiple countries agreed the PA should take over Gaza. Additionally, the U.S. sanctioned members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). The State Department told Congress that neither the PA nor the PLO are acting in compliance with the PLO Commitments Compliance Act of 1989 (PLOCCA) and the Middle East Peace Commitments Act of 2002 (MEPCA). As a result of the sanctions, PLO members and PA officials will be denied U.S. visas. "It is in our national security interests to impose consequences and hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments and undermining the prospects for peace," a State Department statement read.

The Trump administration is actively engaged in talks with Azerbaijan regarding its potential inclusion in the Abraham Accords, alongside possible participation from Central Asian allies, Reuters reported on Friday. The discussions aim to build on existing diplomatic relations and deepen cooperation in trade and defense. While most Central Asian states and Azerbaijan already maintain ties with Israel, the move is seen as a symbolic step to strengthen regional alliances and boost diplomatic momentum amid broader tensions in the Middle East.

Adriana Kugler, who sits on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, unexpectedly announced her resignation on Friday, giving President Donald Trump a new vacancy to fill at the Fed.

Kugler, 55, first assumed office at the Fed board in 2023. Her resignation will be effective a week from Friday, according to a press release from the Fed. She will return to Georgetown University as a professor in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System,” Kugler said. “I am especially honored to have served during a critical time in achieving our dual mandate of bringing down prices and keeping a strong and resilient labor market.” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who has been in the spotlight for Trump’s attacks against him in recent weeks, thanked Kugler for her time on the board. “She brought impressive experience and academic insights to her work on the Board,” he said in a statement.

““Too Late” Powell should resign, just like Adriana Kugler, a Biden Appointee, resigned. She knew he was doing the wrong thing on Interest Rates. He should resign, also!” Trump said on Truth Social. Biden-appointed Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced she will be resigning from her post next Friday, August 8. Adriana Kugler’s resignation leaves President Trump a vacancy to fill. “Dr. Kugler, who has served as a governor since September 13, 2023, submitted her letter of resignation to President Trump and will return to Georgetown University as a professor this fall,” the announcement said.

President Donald Trump fired the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Friday following a dismal jobs report and accused the Biden nominee of faking employment data to boost Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

The Department of Labor on Friday reported that the American economy added 73,000 jobs in July and unemployment rose to 4.2 percent, both of which fell far short of expectations. On Friday, the 47th president took to Truth Social and noted that the BLS commissioner is a Biden nominee and accused her of falsifying jobs data ahead of the presidential election to improve Kamala Harris’s chances of getting elected

The Senate on Friday broke a multiday impasse by passing the first three fiscal 2026 spending bills, the first time the upper chamber has passed appropriations bills before the August recess since 2018.

The vote on the package of bills combining the Military Construction-VA and Agriculture-FDA bills passed 87-9. Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-ME) allowed a legislative branch funding bill to proceed separately, which passed 81-15. The agreement set up floor votes on a range of bipartisan amendments and carved out the legislative branch funding bill at the request of Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), who objected to its $7.1 billion cost and wanted a separate vote to oppose it. Kennedy opposed the legislative funding bill because it included what he said was the largest spending increase among all the appropriations measures, around 6%. While he credited his colleagues for their “conscientious and thoughtful work,” he argued that Congress should lead by example and rein in its own budget.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted of sex trafficking in connection with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been discreetly transferred from a federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security facility in Texas.

The move, which was not publicly announced by the Department of Justice or the Bureau of Prisons, was confirmed by federal officials on August 1, 2025. Maxwell, 63, is now in custody at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan, a minimum-security women’s prison located in Bryan, Texas. She had previously been serving her 20-year sentence at a low-security federal correctional institution in Tallahassee, Florida. The transfer was first reported by the New York Sun and later verified by Benjamin O’Cone, a Bureau of Prisons inmate locator official, who stated in an email: “We can confirm, Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas.”

After three years holed up and forgotten in a cell in the tough FCI Tallahassee, Florida, Ghislaine Maxwell is again under the relentless spotlight of the media. As the controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein files has been brewing, the disgraced British socialite suddenly saw herself in sudden demand, being what lawyer Alan Dershowitz called ‘the Rosetta stone that can decipher the case’. A week ago, she gave two long, comprehensive interviews to deputy AG Todd Blanche after being granted limited immunity to do so. Today, it arose that After Interviews With DOJ, Ghislaine Maxwell Is Discreetly Moved From Tough FCI Tallahassee, Florida Prison to Minimum-Security Camp Bryan in Texas. This development led to harsh criticism from the family of Epstein victim, the late Virginia Giuffre.

An unidentified orange object seen in the surveillance video near the jail cell of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on the evening befThe pixelated shape, first witnessed by CBS News, is seen shifting towards Epstein’s cell block at the Metropolitan Correctional Center around 10:40 p.m. According to federal investigators, the object was a corrections officer “carrying linen or inmate clothing.” However, experts told CBS News that it could in fact be an inmate wearing a jumpsuit. “Based on the limited video, it’s more likely a person in an [orange] uniform,” Conor McCourt, forensic video expert, said in a statement to CBS.ore his death has prompted a flurry of questions from forensic experts.

Authorities launched a manhunt on Friday after a shooter killed at least four people at a Montana bar hours earlier.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown, who remains at large. Police described him as “armed and dangerous,” urging the public to stay out of the surrounding area and not approach him. The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. local time Friday at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana. It remains unclear if anyone else was injured in the attack. It’s also uncertain what led to the attack as police search for the suspected gunman. He was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Montana license plate in the area west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road. The Granite County Sheriff’s Office said a SWAT team searched Brown’s home but did not locate him.

The Democrats’ New York City mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, has revealed he enjoys a New York City Police Department (NYPD) security detail, despite smearing the department and advocating for it to be defunded for years.

“My life is sadly not the one that it was. There are far more threats and with that comes precautions that I wish I didn’t have to take, though they are precautions I am immensely grateful for. Especially the example of the NYPD detail that I have here in New York City,” Mamdani said at a press event on July 31. The Indian-heritage Ugandan socialist, who only became a U.S. citizen in 2018, has been widely criticised for his past comments on the NYPD, particularly following a mass shooting earlier this week on July 28 that saw four people killed, including an NYPD officer.

“There are no dangerous thoughts; thinking itself is a dangerous activity.”—Hannah Arendt

The government’s war on homelessness—much like its war on terrorism, its war on drugs, its war on illegal immigration, and its war on COVID-19—is yet another Trojan Horse. First, President Trump issues an executive order empowering federal agencies to clear out homeless encampments and lock up the homeless in mental institutions using involuntary civil commitment laws intended for dealing with individuals experiencing mental health crises. Days later, a gunman allegedly suffering from a mental illness opens fire in New York City, killing four before turning the gun on himself. Coming on the heels of Trump’s executive order aimed at “ending crime and disorder on America’s streets,” the shooting has all the makings of a modern-day Reichstag fire: a tragedy weaponized to justify allowing the government use mental illness as a pretext for locking more people up without due process.

Texas is becoming ground zero for a cultural takeover, and no one in power is stopping it. In this explosive interview, Grant Stinchfield exposes how 450,000 Muslims, over 330 mosques, and entire Shariah-compliant neighborhoods are reshaping the state… right under Governor Abbott's nose. HOA fees funding mosques, Islamic courts operating in the shadows, and public schools bending to pressure. Politicians talk tough, but nothing changes. If you think this is just Dearborn or Minneapolis, think again. What happens in Texas won't stay in Texas. This is a warning. Watch now.

An Islamic Center in Minnesota has written to a judge handling the case of a man convicted of child rape seeking leniency for him over "this situation," when he "abducted the 12-year-old girl from her backyard, bashed her over the head, and transported her in his car, where he raped her before she was able to escape." It is the Post-Millennial that described the advocacy by the Al-Ihsan Islamic Center of St. Paul, Minn., on behalf of Qulinle Dirie, who is "member" of that community. The 42-year-old Dirie was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty by a jury of first-degree sexual conduct, which was the minimum sentence guidelines allowed, the report said.

The national conversation on vaccine injury and accountability has returned—this time from within the halls of power. On July 28, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. issued a blistering rebuke of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), calling it a morass of inefficiency, favoritism, and outright corruption.

His statement follows decades of criticism from researchers, patient advocates, and injured families who have watched the program drift further from its original mission: to compensate those injured by vaccines swiftly and fairly, in exchange for protecting manufacturers from lawsuits. But now, the call is coming from inside the building—and so are the corroborating accounts. I speak from personal experience.

On a small dot of land just a mile from the coast sits a creepy off-limits federal research facility established in 1954.

Operated by the Department of Homeland Security, Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York studies highly transmissible animal diseases that the government says are not a threat to human health. But fringe theorists, mainstream podcasters and even members of Congress have raised suspicions that the Plum Island facility is also ground zero for one of America’s most pernicious illnesses: Lyme disease. First diagnosed in the town of Old Lyme, Connecticut in the 1970s, Lyme disease is a tick-borne bacterial infection contracted by an estimated 30,000 people per year in the US alone. And, left untreated, the disease can cause potentially fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

Earlier this month, we looked at June’s CPI numbers and found that, yet again, the government’s own price-inflation data shows prices continue to grow above the central bank’s two-percent inflation target.

As I reported on July 15, June’s CPI growth rate was the largest year-over-year increase in four months, and the largest month-to-month increase since January 2025. June’s CPI increase also places CPI growth above of CPI growth rates experienced during September of last year. At that time, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had declared that price inflation was rapidly moving back toward the Fed’s two-percent target. Nine months later, we can see the Fed’s forecasters were clearly wrong, as the CPI has increased by 2.1 percent in that period.

According to the latest Case-Shiller home price report, released on Wednesday, home prices fell for the third month in a row during May 2025, the most recent month, for which data is available.

The May report finds that the U.S. National home-price index fell 0.29 percent from April to May. That’s the third month in a row during which the index fell. The falling index reflects weakening demand for homes in a number of the cities, surveyed with twelve cities showing outright declines. These cities include Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington, DC. Only four cities – Cleveland, Minneapolis, Charlotte, and Tampa – showed month-over month acceleration. (See here for the full report.)

A court order to “protect creativity” could quietly become the internet’s kill switch.

Lawmakers in Washington are once again attempting to give the United States a legal pathway to block websites, a power the federal government has never officially held on a broad scale. The latest push comes in the form of the Block Bad Electronic Art and Recording Distributors Act, better known as “Block BEARD,” introduced in the Senate by Thom Tillis, Chris Coons, Marsha Blackburn, and Adam Schiff. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. On its face, the bill targets foreign websites accused of piracy. But the mechanism it creates would establish something far more significant: a formal, court-approved process that could be used to make entire websites vanish from the American internet.

Once dormant volcanoes have been erupting all over the globe, Mt. Rainier has been rattled by more than 1,000 earthquakes this month, one area of Japan has been getting hit by thousands of earthquakes, the largest supervolcano in Europe has been shaking like crazy, and a magnitude 8.8 earthquake just hammered the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia.

There have only been five earthquakes that have ever been recorded that have been larger than the earthquake that we witnessed on Tuesday. 2025 has been “the year of the disaster”, and we just keep getting hit by one thing after another. For a long time I have been warning that our planet is becoming increasingly unstable, and finally a lot of people out there are starting to understand.

On Thursday morning, July 31, 2025, a swarm of earthquakes rattled Inland San Bernardino County, with the strongest reaching a preliminary magnitude of 4.3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The seismic activity, centered approximately 4 miles northwest of Rialto at a depth of about 3 miles, began at 9:32 a.m. and was felt across a wide region, from Ridgecrest in the north to San Diego in the south, and from Oxnard in the west to Twentynine Palms in the east. The USGS reported that the 4.3-magnitude quake was preceded by two smaller earthquakes earlier that morning: a 3.0-magnitude tremor at 8:34 a.m. and a 2.8-magnitude quake about ten minutes later.

New York City is on high alert as a powerful storm system threatens to unleash up to 5 inches of rain in just a few hours, raising fears of severe flooding that could disrupt the evening commute on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for the city and surrounding areas, effective from 2 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday, with rainfall rates potentially reaching 2 to 3 inches per hour. New Jersey has declared a state of emergency, and city officials are urging residents to prepare for dangerous conditions. The NWS forecasts widespread rainfall totals of 1.5 to 3 inches across the Tri-State area, but some localized areas could see as much as 5 to 8 inches, creating a significant risk of flash flooding.

On an overcast afternoon in late July, about 25 people are standing in front of OpenAI’s bland corporate office building in the Mission Bay district. They’re each wearing a red T-shirt that reads “Stop AI”, which is both their cause and the name of their group. One is dressed as a robot.

Political protest is baked deep into the culture of San Francisco. The people at this one look like thousands of others who have opposed niche issues that make most people shrug and walk on. But if the protesters are even a little bit right, then every single human being on the planet should share their concerns. Because the Stop AI protesters believe that if we continue on our current path with artificial intelligence, it will lead to the extinction of mankind.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that the development of superintelligent artificial intelligence is “now in sight,” heralding what he describes as a “new era of personal empowerment.”

In a video posted on Facebook, Zuckerberg outlined Meta’s unique approach to AI, emphasizing its focus on enhancing personal lives rather than automating work, a trend he notes is growing among companies replacing entry-level roles with AI. “AI keeps accelerating, and over the past few months, we’ve begun to see glimpses of AI systems improving themselves,” he said. “So developing superintelligence is now in sight, but there’s this big open question about what we should direct superintelligence towards.”

