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President Donald Trump said on Saturday he agreed to cancel a planned attack on Iran after Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries requested a pause, saying the sides had agreed on the “perimeters” of a deal that would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending Iran’s nuclear threat.

“The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

There is a deal on Hormuz, and it will be a deal on the nuclear.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged President Trump to seek de-escalation with Iran as Washington considers major strikes on energy facilities, according to Axios.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Saturday to express deep misgivings over potential broad-scale military strikes targeting Iran, according to two US officials and a knowledgeable source who spoke with Axios. The discussions come as Trump evaluates severe retaliatory bombardment against Iranian energy targets following a missile strike on an American base in Jordan and ongoing harassment of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) urged the Trump administration to bring a swift end to the Iran war as the conflict remains unresolved.

Speaking with CBS News host Margaret Brennan on Sunday, Kelly criticized President Donald Trump for bringing the nation into war without a “strategic goal” and War Secretary Pete Hegseth for bombing Tehran to the point that the United States has a munitions shortage. “They’re flailing, they’re stuck, they’re responsible for this, and the president is the one that has to try to figure out a way out of this,” he said of the administration on Face the Nation.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB on Saturday mocked President Donald Trump after he said he had agreed to cancel a planned attack on Iran, portraying the decision as a retreat from his threats of military action.

IRIB said Trump had “once again retreated from his rhetoric and threats” against Iran, calling him a “warmongering US president.” The broadcaster said Trump’s decision showed Washington had been forced to reconsider its plans, saying the move followed pressure from Iran and other regional countries.

A member of Iran parliament’s national security committee said on Sunday that the United States will eventually realize that its “only way out” is to swiftly withdraw its forces from the Middle East.

“Resistance is a matter of faith and conviction. Its members may be killed or wounded today, but in the near future, they will retaliate against their enemies anywhere on this planet,” Esmail Kowsari said.

Iran’s armed forces are implementing Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s orders on managing the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters, the spokesperson for parliament’s national security committee said on Sunday.

Explaining Tehran’s opposition to a southern Omani corridor through the strait, Hassan Ghashghavi said tankers using the route could carry fuel for US and Israeli aircraft, while commercial vessels could be used to transport military equipment and weapons to US bases in the region. He said Iran would have no ability to monitor or control such traffic, making the proposed corridor incompatible with its national security.

Shahroud prison on Saturday morning, according to information obtained by Iran International, amid concerns that several other detainees could also face execution.

Kheirkhah was arrested during the January protests and sentenced to death by a Revolutionary Court on charges including moharebeh, or “waging war against God.” He was transferred to solitary confinement on Wednesday ahead of the execution. His family gathered outside Shahroud prison on Friday night in an attempt to stop the sentence from being carried out. According to information received by Iran International, Kheirkhah told his family in a final conversation: “Don’t let them forget me. We stood up for the liberation of our homeland. Don’t let the path we chose be silenced.”

Xi Jinping’s promise to Donald Trump that China would not arm Iran is being tested by Tehran’s alleged pursuit of Chinese MANPADS, relatively cheap weapons that could make future US and Israeli air campaigns more dangerous and expensive.

In April, an American F-15 fighter jet was shot down over southwestern Iran, likely by a Chinese-made shoulder-fired missile. Both crew members ejected and were rescued, one of them after two days on the ground in the foothills of the Zagros Mountains. The loss was historic. No American fighter had been downed by enemy fire in decades. Iran has reportedly been sourcing these weapons from China, through schemes Washington has been watching for months. In early May the Treasury Department put one scheme on the public record, sanctioning a network of middlemen arming the Islamic Republic with Chinese weapons, including shoulder-fired missiles. Days later, President Trump traveled to Beijing for a state visit with Xi Jinping.

Fourteen nations led by Saudi Arabia announced the creation of a naval coalition intended to keep the Bab el-Mandeb Strait open after the Houthis began harassing shipping, they said in a joint statement.

The coalition’s 14 founding members, announced on Thursday, are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia, and the internationally recognized Yemeni government. With the exception of Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan, the collection of countries is notable for not having the most revered of navies. Somalia remains a largely failed state with no control over most of its claimed territory, and Sudan is largely occupied in a civil war currently locked in a stalemate. Every member of the coalition was almost entirely Muslim, with the exception of Nigeria, which has a population split between Islam and Christianity.

President Donald Trump announced his Board of Peace’s 15-point plan for demilitarizing Gaza with a triumphant tone, but the officials actually implementing the plan are not taking any victory laps yet.

The 15-point plan is expected to take anywhere between 200 and 350 days to complete, and this new deal is only just getting off the ground. While Hamas has signed onto the plan, the terrorist group has proven to be an unreliable partner in executing joint initiatives in Gaza. Israeli ministers, meanwhile, have signaled dissatisfaction and opposition to the entire process. “There is no trust. There is only fear and loathing in this environment,” a Board of Peace official told the Washington Examiner, adding that the organization’s staff is “not naively” undertaking the much-anticipated demilitarization campaign.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine on Saturday, prompting renewed calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for American Patriot missile interceptors, which he says they’ve run out of.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russians launched 35 missiles and 185 attack drones mainly at Kyiv, but also at Dnipro, Sumy, and Kharkiv. “Only one ballistic missile was intercepted, simply because there are no interceptors for the Patriot systems,” he said, demanding more Patriot missiles from the US. The shortage “only encourages Russia to launch such attacks that take human lives,” Zelensky said. Footage from the attack in Kyiv shows massive explosions hammering the city.

The explosion occurred just before 8:00 p.m. local time close to an Italian restaurant located in one of Moscow’s seven Stalin-era skyscrapers at Kudrinkskaya Square, the police said.

A homemade bomb carried by a woman killed three people and injured at least 21 in an explosion near an upscale restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday evening, the authorities said. The explosion occurred just before 8:00 p.m. local time close to an Italian restaurant located in one of Moscow’s seven Stalin-era skyscrapers at Kudrinkskaya Square, the police said. Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee said that an unidentified woman had tried to get into the restaurant but was stopped by a security guard, the state RIA news agency reported.

Was Fedorov a rival inside Zelensky’s government?

It’s been 17 days since Kiev regime leader Volodymyr Zelensky fired his ‘reformist’ young defense minister Mikhaylo Fedorov, leading a mass of mostly young Ukrainians to protest for his re-installment. Since then, Zelensky has fired commander-in-chief Sergey Syrsky, but that has not managed to calm down the daily protests in downtown Kiev. Reuters reported: “Several thousand Ukrainians ​rallied through central Kyiv on Friday, signaling to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that opposition to his decision to oust Defense ‌Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, widely credited with driving military innovation during Ukraine’s war with Russia, remains strong. Fedorov, who only took charge of the wartime ministry in January, was dismissed in a surprise and poorly explained government reshuffle in mid-July.

“We cannot allow uncontrolled mass crossings, the instrumentalization of migration or other hybrid threats...”

The invasion of the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla by 50,000 military-aged men from Morocco exposed the dire consequences of nation-killing mass-migration policies promoted by socialist regimes, which have long eroded national sovereignty across the entire continent. For Europe, the latest border breach represents one of the clearest warnings yet that uncontrolled mass migration has evolved from a political dispute into a full-blown national security crisis. Hours after the invasion, Italy’s Interior Ministry suspended Schengen free-movement rules with Spain and ordered the closure of air and maritime borders between the two countries, citing national security concerns.

A Spanish government that deliberately dismantled its last border deterrent, knowing the predictable result, enabled a manufactured 60,000-strong Moroccan invasion of Ceuta that locked its own citizens in their homes amid looting and violence—the latest act in a 1,300-year pattern of conquest by settlement.

In the last week of July 2026, roughly 60,000 people crossed from Morocco into the Spanish city of Ceuta in under 48 hours. At least 67 died trying. A woman filmed inside her own home, unable to leave, gave the plainest account of what that actually looks like on the ground. What she describes is not a humanitarian emergency that arrived by accident. It is the latest chapter of a pattern with a 1,300-year history, enabled by a government that had every reason to know what would happen.

'This is the reality now, isn’t it? More dangerous undocumented men, with no regard for human life are coming to Britain.' Alex Armstrong shares his outrage as French Border Force officials warn firearms are being discovered at an alarming rate in illegal migrant camps.

South Sudanese national Both Douk Deng remained in Britain after three failed asylum claims before taking multiple weapons onto school premises

A failed asylum seeker, who had already been rejected three times, remained in the U.K. and was able to walk onto school grounds carrying a hammer, a hatchet, a seven-inch kitchen knife, and a container of petrol. Both Douk Deng, 21, entered the premises of Edgar Wood Academy in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on Aug. 6 last year after becoming “increasingly frustrated” that immigration officials were not helping him remain and work in Britain. Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard that the South Sudanese national wanted to “create a scene for attention” in the hope that it would advance his immigration case.

Kai Wegner says schools must counter radicalization in “backyard mosques”

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner has called for Islamic religious education to be introduced in state schools following the deadly Islamist attack near the capital’s Christopher Street Day celebrations. The CDU politician argued that young Muslims are being radicalized through religious networks operating beyond meaningful state oversight, including what he described as “backyard mosques.” As reported by Tagesspiegel, Wegner said Islamic instruction inside public schools could help protect young people from extremist influences because the curriculum and teachers would be subject to state supervision.

Police believe the group, which includes teenage players and adult leaders, disappeared voluntarily and have confirmed that they did not return to Ethiopia

Twenty Ethiopians connected to a youth football team disappeared in Sweden on the final day of the Gothia Cup youth tournament, prompting an international missing persons search. The group consists mainly of boys aged between 14 and 17, together with one or more adult leaders. Police believe they left voluntarily, amid suspicions that they may be attempting to remain in Sweden or another European country, although officers say that has not been confirmed. The Gothia Cup, also known as the World Youth Cup, brought teams from 77 countries to Gothenburg this year, including four teams from Ethiopia. The disappearance was discovered when an administrator at the school accommodating one of the Ethiopian teams found that its players and accompanying adults had left without notifying anyone.

This directive comes in spite of the Canadian national anthem’s mention of the line asking God to keep Canada “glorious and free.”

The Canadian Armed Forces has issued new guidance directing military chaplains to forbid religious-specific language, including that of Christians and including references to God, during public ceremonies and official events. This directive comes in spite of the Canadian national anthem’s mention of the line asking God to keep Canada “glorious and free.” The policy, issued July 29 by the Chief of Military Personnel, states that “spiritual reflections” delivered in military settings must remain inclusive and cannot include religious language tied to a specific faith tradition, including Christianity.

Michigan officials on Saturday reported cyberattacks on nine of the state’s water systems, as investigators look into whether Iran is linked to a spate of similar hacks on states across the country.

The FBI is investigating after Michigan received a federal cyber alert Tuesday about attempts to tamper with the water systems’ operational technology. The development comes after Minnesota said it had suffered similar hacks on its water systems, with the cities of Plymouth and Braham being among the areas impacted. Dale George, the director of communications at Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, said authorities received “a small number of reports from Michigan communities indicating activity consistent with what federal agencies described.” “All systems continued to operate safely, issues were addressed by local operators, and there are no known impacts that posed a public health concern,” George told the Associated Press.

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the shooter is dead.

During a news conference, police confirmed that the shooter had been killed but did not provide the total number of victims. At least three victims have been confirmed dead and two injured in the shooting at the Twin Falls In-N-Out. Video from the scene shows the shooter as horrified bystanders run for their safety. KTVB’s Abby Wilt reported from the scene that individuals fleeing the restaurant ran to a nearby Ross Dress for Less and began sheltering in a panic. School buses were used to help people evacuate the area

Gov. Bob Ferguson (D-WA) declared a state of emergency on Saturday as “unusually high temperatures and high winds” exacerbated record-setting wildfires and prompted evacuations throughout Spokane County and surrounding areas.

“More than 200,000 acres are burning in 12 large fires” across eastern Washington, the announcement said, as the state “is in the midst of a record-setting fourth consecutive statewide drought.” The “Old Trails Fire” spread rapidly throughout the afternoon on Saturday, prompting multiple Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation warnings to be issued to multiple neighborhoods in the western part of Spokane, according to the Spokane County Evacuation Map and local station KHQ.

What a coincidence!

Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended the funeral of a fallen Army sergeant with a prepared eulogy but was never called to speak, the New York Post reported Friday.

Mamdani sat in the fourth row at the service for Army Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad at Calvary Assembly of God church in the Ozone Park section of Queens and reviewed his planned remarks on an iPad, sources told the Post. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and other officials took turns at the microphone, but the mayor’s name never came up. “They kept calling names and then he was never called,” a source who attended told the Post. The same source said Mamdani looked toward his staff and put the tablet away after his name went uncalled

Bill Maher has had it with communists running rampant in the Democratic Party and he tore into them over the DSA’s crazy stances. He says his vote is very much in play and that he would vote for Sarah Palin before he’d vote for DSA and the communists.

Democrats really need to learn to read the room. Talk show host Bill Maher of HBO’s “Real Time” tore into the Democratic Party on Friday night over communism spreading within its leftist ranks, and it was epic. He’s flatly telling them that his “vote is in play” for 2028 after recently saying that he would be open to voting for Vice President JD Vance if the Democratic Party is taken over by its progressive or socialist wing.

According to a report from Ohio News, Democratic state lawmakers in Ohio have introduced a resolution that would lower the voting age from 18 to 16, even as new surveys reveal that a majority of Generation Z respondents favor socialism and express deep distrust in American democracy.

State Reps. Chris Glassburn, D-North Olmsted, and Sean Brennan, D-Parma, unveiled House Joint Resolution 8 last week. The measure seeks to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in state and local elections. The effort comes amid widespread concern over Ohio’s educational performance and research highlighting shifting political attitudes among young people. The resolution is part of a broader national campaign by progressive groups aiming to expand youth voting rights. Similar statewide proposals have been filed in New York, Maine, Minnesota, Connecticut, and Kansas.

Fauci is a prime example of the perversions of the system and why it needs to be cleansed, but he’s also just a symptom of a greater disease...

I think nothing enrages Americans more than a lack of accountability from government officials. Yes, it happens often, and the public hasn’t taken up torches and pitchforks (yet), but I would point out that these incidents are cumulative and they light a growing fire within the collective memory. Eventually, people are going to snap if they don’t see action taken to rectify past wrongs. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci faced a flurry of questions from the Senate Homeland Security Committee over his handling of the covid response as well as his involvement in the gain of function research which likely led to the creation of the viral variant that spread around the world and nearly triggered a permanent Orwellian police state. Fauci pleaded the Fifth over 100 times. It’s not a sign of confidence in his own innocence.

The clearance was granted reciprocally...

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates held a top-tier “Q” security clearance at the Department of Energy from 2014 to 2021 - though the DOE didn’t grant it. Another federal agency vetted him first, and the letter confirming the clearance doesn’t say which one. The detail comes from a DOE letter entered into the Congressional record by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). The letter emerged as Fauci faced fierce Republican blowback during his Senate hearing last week, where the longtime face of COVID policy pleaded the Fifth more than 100 times. A “Q” clearance is the Energy Department’s highest classification level, the kind normally reserved for people working on nuclear weapons design, national labs, critical energy infrastructure, and highly classified scientific research. Gates kept that clearance for seven years, starting under President Obama and running through the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are very few economic statistics that actually matter. Most of what governments publish every month is little more than political theater.

They constantly revise GDP, unemployment, inflation, and virtually every other number after the headlines have faded. One measure, however, deserves attention because it tells you whether government is expanding faster than the economy that supports it. That is the debt-to-GDP ratio. Politicians love to talk about the national debt in dollar terms because the numbers sound dramatic. Trillions upon trillions make for good campaign speeches, but the absolute number means very little by itself. A country with a $40 trillion economy can carry more debt than one with a $2 trillion economy. What matters is whether the economy is growing fast enough to service that debt. Debt-to-GDP attempts to answer that question by comparing what the government owes with the total value of goods and services produced in a year.

Americans earned more in June yet saved less, according to the latest Personal Income and Outlays report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Personal income rose 0.2 percent, or $54.9 billion, while disposable personal income (DPI) increased at the same pace. Consumers did not retain the additional income for long: personal consumption expenditures (PCE) rose 0.3 percent, pulling the already low personal saving rate down to 2.7 percent. Even with a small month-to-month decline in the headline PCE price index, overall inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve’s stated 2 percent goal, a backdrop that accompanied gold past $4,100 an ounce on Thursday.

The agreed injunction gives Discord 90 days to route Texas users into the same face scans and ID checks it already runs for children in Britain.

A Texas court has ordered Discord to turn on the age-verification system it built for the United Kingdom’s Online Safety Act for every user in the state. Britain’s age-check regime has reached America by court order, and opening or keeping a Discord account in Texas can now mean a face scan or a government ID. The agreed temporary injunction, signed by a Collin County judge, gives Discord 90 days to extend its age-assurance and default settings to Texas. We obtained a copy of the temporary injunction for you here.

Australians were told to hand over their faces to keep their accounts. The regulator would now like a look at the files.

X has told the Australian Senate committee that a proposal expanding the powers of the nation’s top censor would let the regulator demand documents from people outside of Australia. The only connection that would be required for X to have to hand over documents to Australia’s eSafety Commissioner is that the person is “affiliated” with a platform. The submission, published Tuesday, targets the Online Safety Amendment (Strengthening Enforcement for the Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2026. The bill cleared the House of Representatives on July 1 and hit the Senate Environment and Communications Legislation Committee on the same day. That committee will report on August 25.

In a recent exclusive interview, Flock Safety Founder and CEO Garrett Langley outlined an ambitious goal for his company’s network of license plate readers and surveillance tools: expansion into every one of America’s approximately 17,000 cities.

According to a report from The Drive, Langley described a future in which crime becomes “incredibly hard to get away with,” pointing to San Francisco as a model of success. Langley, a father of three, framed his company’s mission in personal terms. “Just like you, I’m a father of three kids. My primary objective as a father is to keep them safe,” he said. “They’ve got to be safe. Then I’ve got to make sure they’re educated, that they’re good people, productive members of society. But if they’re not safe, everything else starts to crumble.”

The company launched an investigation after its advanced models escaped a test environment and hacked another company’s systems without human instruction

OpenAI has uncovered additional cases in which its autonomous AI models breached containment and acted without human instruction, Reuters has reported, citing sources. The findings come as the company expands its investigation into a hacking incident last month in which an AI bot went rogue while attempting to cheat in an internal cybersecurity test. During tests of GPT-5.6 Sol and another unreleased model, both stripped of their safety guardrails, the systems were assigned ExploitGym – a benchmark designed to measure AI models’ ability to identify and exploit known software vulnerabilities. Instead of completing the tasks, one model escaped its supposedly isolated testing environment, gained internet access and hacked into Hugging Face – an online repository for AI models and datasets – in search of ready-made answers.

A private school chain powered entirely by artificial intelligence is preparing to open its doors in Oklahoma within weeks, offering an education model that replaces traditional classroom teachers with adaptive software and adult “guides.”

According to a report from FOX8, the Alpha School network is launching campuses in Edmond and Tulsa this August, promising students can master core academics in just two hours a day through personalized AI instruction. Under the Alpha model, students begin each morning on laptops working through an adaptive platform called 2 Hour Learning. The system delivers half-hour blocks in math, reading, science, and social studies, adjusting difficulty in real time based on each child’s progress.

A California robotics startup has unveiled promotional images of a striking two-meter-tall centaur-style robot built for the most dangerous environments on Earth.

According to a report from The Dallas Express, the machine, called Threehalves and developed by Satyress Robotics of Auburn, California, is designed for remote operation in wildfires, collapsed structures, and toxic disaster zones. The robot pairs a humanoid upper body with a four-legged base and features modular tool attachments. Images of the horned machine with glowing eyes began circulating widely on social media around July 28, 2026. The company positions Threehalves as a teleoperated system meant to serve as a force multiplier for skilled workers rather than a replacement for them.

The nascent Sanhedrin has issued a formal ruling this week, formally petitioning Heaven to remove hostile forces from the Jewish people and the Land of Israel, reveal the Mashiach, rebuild the Holy Temple, and restore prophecy.

According to a report from Israel365 News, the written decision, dated 6 Menachem Av 5786, followed a multi-hour session in which two of the judges initially argued against proceeding before ultimately joining the majority. The court’s action rests on the principle that a rabbinical court may issue a binding halachic ruling, and that in matters concerning the fate of the Jewish people, the court above is bound to follow the court below. Not every rabbinic authority accepts that the modern Sanhedrin holds this authority. One member interviewed after the session stated plainly, “Not everybody accepts that. But the fact is that they have made rulings which have had very serious ramifications around the world.”

It’s not quite the majestic “river of God” flowing from the temple promised by Ezekiel, but freshwater pools filled with life are appearing in sinkholes near the Dead Sea, setting prophecy watchers abuzz.

Despite the body of water being so salty that it is completely uninhabitable, sinkholes by the northern shores of the Dead Sea are surprisingly full of plants and creatures. The Dead Sea is famous for its high mineral content, which has significant health benefits, and slapping on the mineral-rich mud for a full-body mask is a tourist staple. However, this mix of sodium chloride, magnesium chloride, potassium, and calcium spells death to most other life forms and can even be dangerous to humans if ingested.

2026 is packed with incredible celestial events! From meteor showers and stunning planetary alignments to Moon phases, rocket launches, and exciting space missions, this video covers every major space event happening throughout the month.