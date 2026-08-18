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The 60-day period associated with the Iran-US interim peace deal ended Monday without a breakthrough, with Washington rejecting an extension and a senior Iranian official saying the US had a few weeks to meet the agreement’s terms before further talks.

President Donald Trump said he did not expect Iran to agree to the kind of deal he considered necessary and again made preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon the central US demand. “They’re not going to make the kind of a deal that I feel is necessary,” Trump said Monday. “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And they won’t have a nuclear weapon.” Asked whether Washington wanted to extend the interim agreement, Trump replied: “No.”

US president says stopping Iran from building nuclear weapon is top priority for US, contradicting Vance; drones target office of Iraqi Kurdistan’s PM, home of top intel official

US President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to bomb Oman and urged Iran to surrender, after Tehran announced that it had reached an agreement with Muscat on a plan for ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz, which lies between the two countries. In a wide-ranging phone interview with Fox News, Trump called on Iran to “put up the white flag of surrender,” and said he had “no time schedule” for the conflict. “I’m not in a hurry,” he said, “the [US] midterm [elections] have nothing to do with my thinking.” Turning to the ongoing push to reach a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said the Iranians are “good poker players, but they’re dying,” indicating that the continued US naval blockade has added pressure on the regime.

The conditions on board the USS Abraham Lincoln have given Democrats a new attack line to criticize Republicans as the six-month war appears to have no end in sight with the midterm elections looming.

Reports from last week indicated that sailors aboard the Lincoln, which was deployed to the Middle East before the war began, are suffering mental health crises in the face of nine months at sea, dwindling rations, and subpar living conditions. Multiple sailors have reportedly sought to abandon ship in the middle of the Arabian Sea. President Donald Trump’s supporters maintain that wartime demands increase for service members, especially while fighting an existential threat, such as the possibility of Iran, the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism, obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran has rejected reports that it is entering additional negotiations with the United States to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), dismissing claims of ongoing talks as “delusional” and accusing Washington and other foreign powers of attempting to manipulate Tehran.

The MoU, which was signed in June and was intended to establish a framework for reducing hostilities between the United States and Iran, was set to remain in effect for 60 days. It officially expired Monday, with no agreement in place to extend it. The expiration comes amid conflicting signals from Iranian officials over whether Tehran is willing to return to negotiations with Washington. Speaking at a press conference Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected reports that talks were continuing, saying such claims are part of “media techniques and psychological operations used to sow discord among Iran’s decision-making bodies.”

Iran’s hard-line leadership used a two-month negotiating window with the United States to rebuild military capabilities, tighten the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ grip over the armed forces and prepare Tehran’s regional allies for an expanded war, according to a new Wall Street Journal report.

The preparations, undertaken under Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, have included accelerating missile and drone production, reorganizing Iran’s security leadership and coordinating with allied groups in Yemen and Iraq for possible attacks extending from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea, the Journal reported Monday, citing Iranian and Arab officials and regional intelligence. The moves suggest that while Iranian diplomats continued exploring arrangements with Washington, influential figures in Tehran increasingly viewed the negotiations as a temporary respite rather than a path toward ending the conflict.

Iran’s leaders are increasingly concerned that tougher US economic measures could deepen hardship and trigger renewed nationwide protests, Reuters reported Monday, citing Iranian officials and political insiders.

Three Iranian officials told Reuters that mounting domestic pressure posed a growing risk as the country deals with high inflation, a weakened currency, energy shortages, war damage and disrupted trade. President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington would hit Iran hard economically, after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said measures Tehran had “never seen” could be imposed as early as this week. Iran’s annual inflation reached 66% in July, while consumer prices were 87.9% higher than a year earlier and food inflation stood at 128%, according to Iran’s Statistical Centre.

SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have targeted an oil refinery on Saudi Arabia’s southern Red Sea coast, rebel media reports, as the rebels ramp up attacks on the kingdom.

The Houthis “targeted the Aramco refinery in Jazan with a number of drones… in response to airspace violations over the governorates of Saada and Hajjah” in Yemen, Houthi news agency Saba says, citing a military source.

Official involved in talks tells ToI that US-controlled panel may abandon phased approach to Hamas weapons handover — already approved by Hamas but rejected by PM — in favor of wholesale plan

The Board of Peace is considering abandoning its phased framework for Hamas’s disarmament amid Israeli pushback to the US-controlled body’s original plan, a source directly familiar with the negotiations told The Times of Israel on Monday. Instead of having Hamas hand over its weapons in phases, with Israel conducting corresponding withdrawals, the source said another option being weighed by the Board of Peace would see Hamas hand over all of its weapons throughout Gaza, and only then would Israel have to pull back its troops to the Gaza border.

Washington opposes renewing the mandate of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, a U.S. State Department official told Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.

The official said the issue had been raised during recent U.S.-mediated talks in Rome between Israeli and Lebanese delegations, and that both sides agreed to work with Washington on alternatives under their framework agreement. Other U.S. sources cited by the newspaper questioned UNIFIL’s effectiveness, saying there was no need for an international presence that amounted to “a witness who saw nothing,” but rather for concrete international guarantees to support implementation of any future agreement.

Four airstrikes by unidentified aircraft hit the runway at Syria’s Abu al-Duhur military airbase east of Idlib overnight, according to Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya reports.

Al Mayadeen, a Lebanese outlet affiliated with Hezbollah, said the strikes are believed to be Israeli, though no other source has confirmed that assessment. The base has been under the control of Ahmed al-Sharaa’s forces since the fall of Assad and lies several dozen kilometers from the Turkish border.

Ankara’s access to rival Libyan authorities could strengthen its disputed maritime claims and reshape regional energy planning.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received at Khalifa Haftar’s family compound in Benghazi on Aug. 12, becoming the first Turkish diplomat of his rank to be welcomed in eastern Libya in more than a decade and giving Ankara diplomatic access to both halves of the divided country. The visit drew scrutiny from Israeli officials and commentators tracking Turkey’s Eastern Mediterranean expansion, put pressure on a Trump administration plan that depends on Egypt and Turkey coordinating rather than competing in Libya, and elicited celebration from Turkish pro-government commentators who cast the shuttle as evidence of Ankara’s growing regional reach.

British-made drones have been used by the Ukrainian armed forces for deep-strike missions against the Russian economy for the first time, a report states, prompting Moscow to make one of its periodic allusions to the threat of nuclear war.

Drones built by two British companies have been successfully used for long-range deep strikes into the Russian hinterland against military and economic targets in recent months, a report in The Sunday Times states, citing both Ukrainian and British government sources. The report states one of the weapons transferred from Britain to Ukraine is the Callen-Lenz / BAE Systems developed ‘Nyan’ drone, which has been used on strikes said to include targets such as “oil refineries in Volgograd, southwest Russia, and Yaroslavl, near Moscow”.

Ukraine launched 637 drones at Moscow and the surrounding region between Wednesday night and Tuesday morning, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, marking one of the largest air assaults on the Russian capital since the start of the war.

Russian forces downed 180 of the drones over the Moscow region, Sobyanin said, adding that emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash sites. He did not report any damage or injuries. Drones hit a warehouse of the e-commerce giant Wildberries and other sites near Moscow, regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov said in a separate statement. At least three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured across the region, he added. Wildberries confirmed that falling drone debris caused minor damage to the wall of its warehouse in the Moscow region.

Japan’s ambassador to Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday after Tokyo issued a sharp protest over President Vladimir Putin’s first-ever visit to the disputed Kuril Islands.

Japan maintains that the four southernmost islands of the Kuril chain, located just north of the Hokkaido prefecture, were illegally seized by the Soviet Union after it announced its surrender in World War II. The disputed status of the islands has prevented Russia and Japan from formally signing a World War II peace treaty. Putin’s trip to the island of Iturup, known as Etorofu in Japan, last Thursday was the first visit by a Russian president to the archipelago since Dmitry Medvedev traveled there in 2010. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi denounced the visit as “absolutely unacceptable” and summoned Russia’s ambassador in Tokyo.

A judge in the Pskov region has sentenced veteran opposition politician Lev Shlosberg to 11 years and one month in prison for “discrediting” and spreading “fake news” about the Russian military, Russian media reported Monday.

The sentence partially combines near-maximum penalties under wartime censorship laws with a previous November 2025 conviction in which Shlosberg was sentenced to 420 hours of community service for violating Russia’s “foreign agent” law, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported. State prosecutors had sought a sentence of 12 years and one month in prison. Shlosberg, a senior member of the liberal political party Yabloko, pleaded not guilty, instead accusing prosecutors of “discrediting” Russian law. “I am an innocent man, against whom criminal charges have been unlawfully brought, who was unlawfully deprived of liberty pending a court verdict, and who is being unlawfully deprived of liberty following a court verdict,” Shlosberg said in his final statement in court.

Braun is a controversial figure on the Polish right, but he may play a kingmaker role in the next election

The latest poll shows that the current ruling coalition would lose power. The shape of the parliamentary majority would be decided by Grzegorz Braun, according to the latest poll from National Research Group. “This is what it looks like here in August in the OGB study. So much has changed that almost nothing has changed. October 15 coalition without a majority, everything is decided by Braun. Support for Morawiecki’s party as in April, i.e. 5-6 percent. and all this is PiS voters,” pointed out the head of the polling firm, Łukasz Pawłowski. The leader in the OGB ranking remains the Civic Coalition, which can count on 33.5 percent support, a decrease of as much as 5.4 percentage points. PiS is second in the poll with 22.3 percent, a decrease of 4.7 percentage points.

It comes in several flavors, and all of them are bitter...

Americans pay little attention to Europe, other than to sneer at the Euro-elites and bemoan the fecklessness of European leaders. I am guilty of both sins. Mea culpa. But I am also aware of the coming existential crisis facing Europe as a whole and the European Union quite specifically. It comes in several flavors, and all of them are bitter. First is the shock and embarrassment posed by the influx of 72,000 North African Muslim wannabe migrants into Ceuta, one of two tiny Spanish enclaves in Morocco, just miles away from the Spanish mainland near Gibraltar. The inability—or unwillingness—of the Spanish authorities to repulse them has provoked a Europe-wide reaction, prompting Italy’s center-right prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, to impose passport controls on visitors from Spain for the first time since the Schengen accords of 1995 created a “borderless” European space.

An Eritrean man who was convicted of raping a pensioner next to a north London church entered Britain illegally, GB News can reveal. Bruke Desalagne, 33, was found guilty by a jury at Harrow Crown Court after they viewed CCTV footage capturing the attack, which lasted approximately 20 minutes.

The assault took place on a grass verge beside St John's Church in Harrow, where Desalagne dragged an elderly man behind a hoarding in an apparent effort to hide what he was doing.

A Somali migrant who entered the United Kingdom illegally on a small boat allegedly stabbed a welfare officer multiple times at a hotel hosting asylum seekers.

Abdifatah Adani, 22, is accused of attacking Aaron Gomes with a large kitchen knife at the Stanwell Hotel at around 6:30 PM on August 15. Prosecutor Lucy Lumsden told Staines Magistrates’ Court that Gomes was stabbed five times, suffering two wounds to his upper body and three to his leg. One injury was described as “significant” after the blade penetrated his chest cavity; Gomes reportedly lost a large amount of blood and repeatedly lost consciousness before escaping from the migrant. Police officers provided first aid before Gomes was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The court heard that Adani entered Britain illegally on a small boat and appeared in court assisted by a taxpayer-funded Somali interpreter.

A police union spokesperson, Benjamin Camboulives of Alternative Police (CFDT), commented publicly that “the delinquents no longer have any limits”

A 108-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in the French city of Lyon on Aug. 7, 2026, in the Villeurbanne suburb of the city. Around 10:30 a.m., a home caregiver arrived at the 108-year-old woman’s apartment to provide care. The caregiver found the elderly woman partially naked, in a state of shock, and sitting on her sofa. The victim was unable to explain what had happened. Reports note that, given her age and condition, she was a priori not able to undress herself alone. Emergency services were alerted about the woman’s condition. She was taken to the hospital for examination and medical analyses, according to French news outlet CNews.

“I need someone to walk me to my front door at 29 years old. I never thought I would have to live through this situation we’re facing – never.”

The Spanish Civil Guard has now confirmed there have been 15 rapes in Ceuta since the mass migrant invasion at the end of July, which has continued to shake Europe. In response, women are now reportedly fleeing the city in greater numbers as sexual violence spreads and scenes from the city portray a government unable to contain the growing chaos on the beaches and streets. The latest rape reportedly occurred on Friday night on Lisboa Street, where three migrant brothers reportedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl. An investigation is ongoing regarding the incident. Remix News reported last week that five underage Moroccan girls had reportedly been raped in Ceuta since July 30, along with one underage boy. Since then, the number has risen to 15, according to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

“It’s a guidebook to migration when people are searching for illegal immigration,” said one journalist about the new Meta information warning

Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms have begun displaying targeted warning messages to users searching for news or information related to mass immigration, including terms such as “Ceuta.” The prompts caution users to “be careful when searching for migration info” and include a prominent link or button offering “help with moving to a new country.” Clicking through takes users to a Meta Help Center page titled “Help is available if you want to move to a new country.” That page, created in consultation with experts from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), provides tips and guidance to help migrants enter Europe and other states.

The RCMP sent the blacklist to Canadian agents in foreign institutions located in foreign banks, including in China, India, France, the US, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, and others.

Those who appeared sympathetic towards the Freedom Convoy that took over the streets of Ottawa in 2022 to protest the Trudeau government’s Covid-era restrictions were compiled into a blacklist by authorities, new federal records have revealed. That list was then circulated to thousands of corporations and banking regulators. Ontario regulators circulated the blacklist to between 1,000 and 2,000 firms and brokerages. No restrictions had been placed on the list’s distribution, the federal records, first obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter, revealed. Additionally, the RCMP had compiled information such as individuals’ names, birth dates, phone numbers, and other personal information, and had distributed the list as well through unencrypted email.

Former Harper cabinet minister Stockwell Day says Canada must send a clear message that it is not wide open to mass immigration, before the consequences become impossible to reverse

President Donald Trump‘s approval rating has sunk to 33%, marking a new low for the Republican as voters worry the U.S. war with Iran may last even longer.

The latest Reuters-Ipsos poll, released on Monday, shows Trump fell 2 points lower than the pollster’s prior survey earlier this month. He now has a 31-point difference between his approval and disapproval ratings, compared to the last poll’s 28-point gap. The president’s new approval rating matches the lowest level that Reuters-Ipsos recorded for his first term in December 2017. His lowest-ever approval rating from any pollster was 29% at the end of his first term in January 2021 following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The prolonged Iran war is a primary factor in Trump’s historic drop. About 80% of Americans say the war will likely continue for an “extended period of time,” according to the poll. Only 16% of respondents say the conflict may end in a few weeks.

President Trump has announced plans to reduce U.S.-South Korea military exercises, citing South Korea’s refusal to assist the U.S. in Iran and resistance to helping fund the cost of its defense by U.S. forces, while emphasizing his improved relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The President criticized South Korea for declining a U.S. request to assist the U.S. with Iran. “When I called recently, the President of South Korea… I said, ‘Would you like to give us a little hand? We don’t need help with Iran, but if you’d like, give us a hand with Iran.’ He said, ‘No, thanks.'” Trump stressed the fact that the U.S. has approximately 39,000 soldiers stationed in South Korea to protect the country from North Korea, emphasizing the lack of reciprocity from many of America’s allies. “Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” said the President.

...it’s not far-fetched that he might be flirting with a radical policy recalibration even if he soon changes his mind.

Trump unexpectedly announced that the US will “substantially reduce” its participation in the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield large-scale joint military drills with South Korea that he was apparently unaware of till just recently and which began this week. He described his decision as being “Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un” and aimed at not “send[ing] a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile”. He also complained about its costs and South Korea’s refusal to help the US fight Iran. Trump’s favor to Kim was unexpected because he mentioned North Korea alongside Russia, China, and Iran as “US adversaries” just last month who have the ability to manipulate US elections. His Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby was also in Southeast Asia in early August, where he was replicating the NATO 3.0 concept through what can be called AUKUS+. While it’s mainly aimed at containing China, fearmongering about North Korea could raise its appeal among some South Koreans and Japanese.

The Department of Justice announced on Monday that it was opening an investigation into the College of William and Mary over whether the college violated the Civil Rights Act.

The concerns stem from the school allegedly using race-based criteria to determine the distribution of scholarships and other student benefits. If it is determined that the school did so, it would violate “Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin.” Of particular interest is the university’s “W&M Scholars” program, which grants scholarships covering the “full cost of in-state tuition and fees” to “academically distinguished students,” according to the College of William and Mary website. The program is advertised as being “competitive” with “top consideration” given for three specific metrics, one of which is “interest in diverse people and perspectives.”

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to access state truck driver databases in a bid to remove illegal migrants from the trucking industry.

The lawsuit, filed by 21 Democrat-led states, argued that the federal government has no legal right to access the database without individual subpoenas for each record. DHS contended that the records are necessary to ensure road safety and remove illegal migrants from the trucking industry. Judge Trenga, appointed by George W. Bush, also ordered DHS to return any records already obtained and cease further inspection of the data.

“Many council members are concerned about some of his prior statements,” Council Speaker Julie Menin said last week.

Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s pick for a key housing position in his administration has been slammed after he called wealthy homeowners “cartels.” John Mangin, Mamdani’s Department of City Planning housing director, was chosen by the mayor to chair the Board of Standards and Appeals. The board can make exceptions to the Big Apple’s plethora of zoning laws.

“Many council members are concerned about some of his prior statements,” Council Speaker Julie Menin said last week. In a 2014 Stanford Law and Policy Review article, Mangin ripped into what he called “wealthy homeowner cartels” for blocking new housing in “high-demand, high-cost neighborhoods” because they want higher property values.

Several Democrat Massachusetts state lawmakers broke with their party and rejected a new law that legalizes killing unborn babies in abortions up until the moment of birth.

Gov. Maura Healey (D) signed the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act on August 10 after the bill passed the state House 119-33 in late July. The bill allows unborn babies to be aborted throughout pregnancy and strikes down the state’s 24-week limit, which had exceptions for the life of the mother and a deadly fetal diagnosis. Under the bill, doctors have the discretion to decide whether or not to perform a late-term abortion. The governor was surrounded by a gaggle of grinning women who applauded ecstatically as she signed the radical bill. Healey’s stamp of approval aligned Massachusetts with Alaska, Vermont, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, DC, in allowing unborn babies to be aborted up to the moment of birth.

New York Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher has claimed shoplifting is driven by “biological need,” sparking criticism from law enforcement.

On Thursday, New York State Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher (D), a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), claimed that most shoplifting stems from a “biological need” to acquire necessities, describing such crimes as “crimes of poverty.” She criticized the prosecution of shoplifters and claimed that the “true crime” is the wealth disparity in New York City. Gallagher’s comments have since sparked widespread criticism. “Suggesting that someone who steals toothpaste for the first time is automatically being thrown in jail creates a false picture of how the system actually works. Prosecution does not have to mean incarceration,” said Dave Aronberg, former Palm Beach County State Attorney. Gallagher also accused the justice system of prioritizing the interests of corporations, namely CVS and Walgreens. Gallagher called for an end to “broken windows policing,” which emphasizes addressing minor offenses to prevent escalation to larger crimes.

I have written about this trend for years and was attacked whenever I pointed out that the Democratic Party was gradually abandoning its traditional economic foundation and moving openly toward socialism. They no longer have to hide it. The voters themselves are now saying it.

A new CBS News/YouGov poll found that 58% of Democrats have a positive view of socialism while only 32% have a positive view of capitalism. Among college-educated Democrats, support for socialism rises to an astonishing 71%. This is no longer Bernie Sanders standing on the fringe screaming about millionaires and billionaires. Socialism has become more popular than capitalism within the Democratic Party itself. This did not suddenly happen in 2026. Gallup found all the way back in 2010 that 53% of Democrats viewed socialism positively. By 2018, that figure stood at 57%, while positive attitudes toward capitalism among Democrats had fallen to 47%. Gallup specifically noted at that time that Democrats had become more positive about socialism than capitalism. By 2021, 65% of Democrats viewed socialism favorably compared with 52% for capitalism.

A federal grand jury in Montgomery, Alabama, has indicted former Southern Poverty Law Centre (“SPLC”) official Heidi Beirich.

Heidi Beirich, who left the SPLC in 2020 and currently serves as co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, was arrested in California following the indictment. However, according to Benjamin Bartee, arresting one criminal does not stop the organisation’s activities. Every single SPLC employee from the top down to the lowliest undergraduate intern should be arrested, he says.

Panettiere, who began her acting career as a baby, had been candid about her struggles with postpartum depression and drug use.

The cause of death for actress Hayden Panettiere has been revealed to be cardiac arrest following a suspected drug overdose, reports NewsNation. The actress was 36 years old and leaves behind 11-year-old daughter Kaya who is in her father's custody and lives in Europe. Panettiere, who began her acting career as a baby, had been candid about her struggles with postpartum depression and drug use. She voluntarily gave custody of her daughter to her former partner Wladimir Klitschko. She was found deceased in Greenville, South Carolina.

New actions targeting Lyme disease, alpha-gal syndrome, and other tick-borne illnesses are coming from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Monday, joined by actor Dennis Quaid.

Kennedy laid out the announcement in a video posted to X, framing the effort as a push to speed diagnosis and expand treatment for patients who spend years searching for answers. “Millions of Americans need faster diagnoses, better care, and real answers,” Kennedy wrote in the post. The secretary said too many patients are misdiagnosed or go untreated and pointed to nearly half a million Americans diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year. He said HHS is investing millions in innovation to build AI-powered tools that improve care, enable earlier diagnosis, and accelerate research.

MP Allison is bringing the stories of Canadians injured by COVID-19 vaccines to Parliament Hill, where they will speak to the hurdles they’ve faced from the government that promised them fair and timely support.

According to Wall Street Journal analysts, the private credit market is under increasing stress, with default rates spiking and internal reviews of loan health pointing to “tougher times.”

When we think about this massive Debt Black Hole, the national debt immediately comes to mind. However, there’s more to it than government debt. Consumers are buried under trillions in debt, and corporations are levered up to the hilt. As this Debt Black Hole expands, its “gravitational pull” is having an increasingly significant impact on the broader economy. Private loans total around $1.4 trillion, representing roughly 10 percent of debt held by non-financial corporations in the U.S., according to Federal Reserve data. Non-bank lenders make up the private credit market. These entities raise capital through institutional investors, pension funds, endowments, wealthy individuals, and others. These funds then loan money directly to companies or individual projects. This private loan market offers companies and entrepreneurs a source of non-bank financing that is often more flexible and lax in underwriting.

(Bloomberg) -- An age-old economics tenet posits that excessive government borrowing can leave little room for companies to tap financial markets and drive up their interest rates to punishing levels. It’s called the “crowding out” theory.

Now, as the so-called hyperscalers embark on a borrowing binge for artificial intelligence that’s hitting the market with a record flood of bonds, hoovering up hundreds of billions of dollars, some are wondering if the opposite is starting to happen. That’s not to say that a reverse-crowding-out effect is forcing the US government to rein in its spending. In fact, it’s spending more than ever, running deficits that are unprecedented outside of a crisis. And that, along with the surprising resilience of the economy and inflationary jolt from the war in Iran, is largely seen as the primary force behind the relentless rise in bond yields that has pushed the Treasury’s long-term borrowing costs to a 25-year-high and elevated rates across the financial system.

Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager, has unilaterally decided to alter the investment strategy for its popular target-date retirement funds, affecting millions of American 401k accounts. For investors aged 45-60, Blackrock is increasing their portfolio's exposure to stocks, arguing that longer lifespans necessitate greater growth. At the same time, the firm is pushing to introduce private market investments like private equity and private credit into these funds, which are traditionally less transparent, less liquid, and carry higher fees.

“eSafety” Commissioner Julie Inman Grant loses bid to control X under two frameworks.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner wrote a rule requiring online services to scan what their users send each other. Not to act on reports, but to run detection systems across private messages before anyone has complained, hunting child sexual abuse and pro-terror material. Top censor, Julie Inman Grant, wrote it herself, under powers the Online Safety Act hands her, and breaching it carries penalties of up to $49.5 million. Then she took the view that it covered social media platforms as well, because they let users send each other messages. On August 12, the Federal Court told her it does not. The Relevant Electronic Services Standard “does not apply” to X, Justice Elizabeth Raper held, ruling for the platform in a case it brought in May 2025. It “would be rather perverse for a social media service...not to enable messaging or chat between end users,” X’s barrister had argued — on eSafety’s reading, having a DM function was enough to pull a platform into a rulebook written for something else.

A trade association whose members sell ID checks spent years arguing that more places need ID checks.

“The Bill is practicable and realistic, drawing as it does on the UK’s Age Appropriate Design Code (AADC).” That was a joint statement by two authors of California’s Age Appropriate Design Code and 5Rights Foundation, the British NGO that reportedly helped write it. 5Rights is one of five organizations named this week by the investigative outlet Effort as having backed Britain’s Online Safety Act and now pushing age verification or digital ID legislation in 21 US states and in Congress. Four are British. The fifth, Reset Tech, is a global consortium with a UK branch. One of the five sells the checks. The Age Verification Providers Association is a British trade association whose members supply age verification and estimation technology. It supported the Online Safety Act, and it has pushed for sites within the Act’s scope to run age checks on VPN users — treating the tool people use to escape the checking as grounds for another check.

A Kentucky mother and daughter are being celebrated as unlikely heroes after rejecting a life-changing offer of more than $26 million for their family’s historic farmland, choosing instead to stand firm against a massive proposed data center that would transform their quiet rural community.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Ida Huddleston, 82, and her daughter Delsia Bare, 54, own neighboring properties totaling roughly 534 acres in Mason County, land their family has farmed for nearly two centuries. Developers seeking to assemble property for a 2.2-gigawatt hyperscale data center offered Bare $48,000 per acre for her 463 acres and Huddleston $60,000 per acre for her 71 acres—a combined sum of $26.48 million.

According to a report from CNBC citing Reuters, Washington plans to notify countries that they cannot participate in both its Pax Silica framework and Beijing’s rival AI initiative.

An internal State Department draft letter reviewed by Reuters, along with comments from a U.S. official, outline the hardline stance amid intensifying competition over semiconductors, critical minerals, and advanced AI systems that could determine future military and economic power. The Pax Silica effort, launched last year, seeks to lock in secure supply chains for the building blocks of artificial intelligence among trusted partners. Roughly two dozen nations have already signed on, including major allies such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea, as well as Kazakhstan—a Central Asian nation with substantial critical mineral reserves that has also joined China’s competing organization.

According to a report from ZeroHedge, originally authored by Matthew Andersson via American Thinker, growing interest surrounds the question of whether artificial intelligence could deliver superior rulings compared to human judges.

The discussion arises from widespread recognition that many legal decisions suffer from critical flaws or outright errors. Partisan politics and the rise of “lawfare” have further eroded the credibility of the justice system and public trust in it. Few understand this better than President Trump, who faced what the author describes as malicious prosecution as a civilian. In trial courts, where cases begin, critical facts are frequently overlooked, denied on technical grounds, or blocked by favoritism and corruption. Human error and gaps in subject-matter expertise compound the problem.

The world is barreling toward a historic energy crunch that will be unlike anything that we have ever seen before.

When fighting with Iran erupted earlier this year, the global economy was absolutely swimming in oil. We literally had far more oil than we needed, but now commercial inventories have gotten extremely tight and national reserves are alarmingly low. If the Strait of Hormuz does not get reopened soon, we will quickly enter an immensely painful chapter of the global energy crisis. Energy prices will shoot way up and shortages will start to become a major issue. In fact, a global scramble for supplies of diesel fuel has already begun. Right now the world is consuming far more oil than it is producing. We have been running an enormous oil deficit for months, and the amount of oil that is coming out of the Persian Gulf is running at about half of pre-war levels…

According to a report from The San Francisco Standard, UC Berkeley mathematics professor Zvezdelina Stankova describes a stark reality unfolding in her lecture halls: students admitted under the University of California’s test-blind policy who arrive for calculus yet struggle with foundational skills typically mastered years earlier.

In an opinion piece published August 15, 2026, Stankova recounts two real cases from March admissions decisions that highlight the disconnect. One student, referred to as Elias, gained entry to a competitive UC engineering program despite math being his weakest high-school subject. His family was surprised but assumed the university had identified strengths they had missed. Meanwhile, another student, Nadia, faced repeated rejections from UC campuses even after earning A’s in Calculus II and other college-level STEM courses taken through concurrent enrollment.

A powerful earthquake measuring magnitude 5 struck southern Spain in the early hours of Saturday, leaving damaged buildings, crushed vehicles, and debris-strewn streets in the popular tourist city of Granada.

According to a report from The Sun, the tremor hit around 1 a.m. local time, with its epicenter near the metropolitan area of Alhendín. Social media footage captured residents fleeing their homes and tourists rushing out of hotels as the ground shook. Homes and cars suffered significant damage, with images showing concrete slabs and rocks crushing vehicles and streets littered with fallen debris.

A rare 2,500-year-old marble statue has risen from the earth in the ancient city of Sardis, its face still sharp after centuries of burial. According to a report from Fox News, the monumental figure—depicting a young man and standing roughly 7.2 feet tall—dates to the fifth century B.C. and was announced by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism earlier this month.

The discovery took place in the Salihli district of Manisa, about 45 miles east of İzmir. Excavators carefully revealed the statue at the archaeological site, where its facial features remained remarkably intact. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy described the find as an “extraordinary discovery.” Officials explained that the statue had been reused as paving along a colonnaded street during the Roman period. Positioned face-down, it was shielded from the elements for centuries, preserving details that would otherwise have been lost.

Journey into the Amazon to uncover the lost world beneath the rainforest that could rewrite human history. Explore groundbreaking archaeological discoveries, hidden ancient civilizations, lost cities, and new evidence revealing the Amazon's remarkable past. Learn how these incredible findings are changing what historians and archaeologists thought they knew about early human societies. If you enjoy ancient mysteries, archaeology, history, and unexplained discoveries, this video is for you.

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