One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The visit on Monday comes after Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and several Western European leaders are due in Washington on Monday for talks with US President Donald Trump. The visit comes after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, in their first face-to-face talks since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Both leaders voiced cautious optimism that the discussions could help move towards a resolution of the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev.

The onus is now on Zelensky to reciprocate Putin’s widely perceived willingness to compromise for peace...

The onus is now on Zelensky to reciprocate Putin’s widely perceived willingness to compromise for peace. Putin and Trump publicly confirmed that they found a lot of common ground during their three-hour-long talks in Anchorage, but no grand compromise on Ukraine was reached due to “a couple of big [points]…One is probably the most significant” that remain unresolved according to Trump. Putin’s reaffirmation of the need to “eliminate the primary causes of the conflict” and Trump mentioning how Zelensky will “have to agree” with what the US achieved so far strongly hints at what these could be.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy has claimed that Moscow made a “significant” shift in its demands during the Alaska summit

Russia is now ready to make certain concessions as part of “land swaps” with Ukraine, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has claimed. Trump will be meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and several Western European leaders at the White House on Monday, in a bid to work out a peace deal between Moscow and Kiev. On Friday, Trump held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, with the presidents expressing cautious optimism that progress was made towards a resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

The conflict “is going to get worse” if Kiev does not agree to a peace deal with Moscow, the US Secretary of State has said

The US does not intend to force Ukraine into a peace agreement with Russia, but Kiev needs to realize that the conflict “is going to get worse” if it is not resolved now, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said. US President Donald Trump said the warring parties were “pretty close to the end” following a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday. He noted though, that “Ukraine has to agree” to any peace deal.

Multiple government documents detailing President Donald Trump’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin were reportedly discovered abandoned in a public printer.

Eight papers appearing to be from the State Department were left at the printer in the Hotel Captain Cook, which is near the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, where Trump and Putin held their summit on Friday, according to NPR. Some of the documents reportedly contained sensitive information, including names and phone numbers of three U.S. government employees. The precise locations and meeting times of the Aug. 15 summit were also accidentally breached, including the specific names of the rooms inside the base in Anchorage where they would take place. Other discovered documents photographed by the outlet displayed less delicate information, including details about a canceled lunch between the two leaders that provided a seating chart for the meal.

Western European leaders intend to send more military aid to Kiev and keep the NATO door open

Western European leaders have issued a statement backing US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic push to end the Ukraine conflict – while also reaffirming their intention to further arm Kiev and seek to bring it into NATO, the very issues Russia has cited as among the root causes of the conflict. The declaration follows the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, where the two discussed steps toward ending the Ukraine conflict. Although no deal was announced, both sides characterized the talks as highly productive. Trump said he would speak with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in Washington on Monday.

President Aleksandar Vucic has said “no civil war” will be allowed and that “no one is stronger than the state, even with foreign support”

Fresh clashes between anti-government demonstrators and police have erupted in Serbia after offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) were set on fire. President Aleksandar Vucic has condemned the unrest, earlier stating that it was being fueled from abroad.

New clashes began on Wednesday in Valjevo, about 100km west of Belgrade, after videos of police using force against protesters spread online. The footage spurred rallies in several cities, with opposition groups accusing authorities of heavy-handed tactics.

Retired British Army Colonel Richard Kemp has said the primary risk the UK faces is from an alliance “of the hard left and Islamist extremists” and that he fears civil war because politicians are too myopic to take action.

Colonel Richard Kemp, a high-profile Infantry officer who fought counter insurgency on home ground in Northern Ireland in the 1980s, served in the Gulf war and Bosnia, commanded an Afghanistan operation, and who had political-facing senior roles in Westminster including the powerful Joint Intelligence Committee and the Cabinet Office crisis centre COBRA, has expressed concern about unrest and even civil war potentially breaking out in Britain.

Ben Leo visited a street in Bolton where an English single mother and her children were evicted so her home could be turned into an HMO to house migrants.

The Austrian study suggests refugees are deliberately failing language tests to remain on benefits and avoid menial work

A new report by Austria’s Public Employment Service (AMS) has sparked controversy after suggesting that some refugees are intentionally failing German language courses to avoid being placed in low-paying jobs. The findings, published in the study “New Refugees from Syria on the Austrian Labor Market,” highlight a growing challenge for integration policy, with concerns that language training, once seen as the key to employment, is becoming a barrier instead. In the report, one first-hand account from a Syrian woman who studied medicine in her home country and worked as a paediatrician in Turkey, criticized what she sees as a systemic problem: qualified Syrian women being pushed into cleaning jobs without any consideration of their professional skills.

Authorities say the suspects, aged 28, 42, and 43, were released after questioning, while appeals are made for more victims to come forward

German police in the state of Baden-Württemberg are refusing to disclose the nationalities of three men accused of sexually harassing girls as young as 12 at public swimming areas in Stuttgart and Offenburg. All three incidents took place on Tuesday. As reported by Bild, at the Killesberg outdoor swimming pool in Stuttgart, police say a 28-year-old man approached two 12-year-old girls in the water at around 4:50 p.m. and touched their buttocks. He was arrested shortly afterwards but released after his personal details were taken.

Greece has taken a decisive step in response to the immigration crisis by declaring a “National Emergency” and ordering mass deportations of illegal immigrants following an alarming surge in arrivals to the island of Crete.

The Prime Minister announced that Greece would suspend asylum processing for immigrants arriving by sea from North Africa for three months. According to reports, more than 7,000 people have been detained this week in what the Greek government has described as an invasion threatening national security.

Immigration figures for the first quarter of 2025 have been released after intense scrutiny, and they paint a troubling picture about the gap between Ottawa’s promises and reality.

An illegal alien killed three Americans after he made an illegal U-turn on a Florida highway this week.

The Punjabi driver who obtained his truck driving license (CDL) in the Democrat-run sanctuary state of California made an insane U-turn on Florida’s Turnpike near Fort Pierce on Tuesday and caused a deadly crash. The driver, identified as Harjinder Singh, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of vehicular homicide. “At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported,” Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Executive Director, Dave Kerner said. The horrifying video shows Singh completely unbothered and unfazed after a minivan collided with his truck as he made an illegal U-turn. Singh showed zero emotion after he exited the 18-wheeler and examined what was left of the vehicle – a pile of mangled metal and three dead bodies.

A man named Mohamed Mohamed raped an unconscious woman in front of a Nashville, Tennessee, church in the 2600 block of Nolensville Pike on Thursday night.

According to the Nashville police, the victim is a 34-year-old homeless woman. A Nashville Fire Department crew saw a man sexually assaulting a woman on a sidewalk in front of the church so they pulled up to the scene to detain the assaulter and help the victim. The victim was transported to a hospital, where she died. Per the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department: A Nashville Fire Department crew (Engine 21) traveling on Nolensville Pike just after 9:30 p.m. enroute to a call saw the sexual assault taking place on a sidewalk in front of the church. They turned around and chirped their siren. As they pulled up to the sidewalk, Mohamed was attempting to pull up the unconscious victim’s pants. The fire crew detained Mohamed, called for police and rendered aid to the victim. MNPD Homicide, Special Victims, and Narcotics detectives responded to the scene…

Tucked in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is language the Trump administration hopes will allow border officials to detain illegal immigrants indefinitely, as its authority to do so makes its way through the courts.

The law, passed by a GOP-controlled Congress in July, contained provisions that could allow the federal government to detain families through the duration of their court proceedings, something that has not been legally permissible since 1997, when a judge imposed what was known as the Flores settlement agreement that outlined detention regulations.

Noem has been victimized by 'doxxing,' where her residence address is revealed to those who would harm her

Federal officials have confirmed that Kristi Noem, the chief of the Department of Homeland Security for President Donald Trump, has been moved into secure housing – away from her personal residence – because of the death threats she's been getting. "Following the media's publishing of the location of Secretary Noem's Washington D.C. apartment, she has faced vicious doxxing on the dark web and a surge in death threats, including from the terrorist organizations, cartels, and criminal gangs that DHS targets. Due to threats and security concerns, she has been forced to temporarily stay in secure military housing," explained Tricia McLaughlin, assistant DHS secretary.

But data from former commissioner portrayed as being 'manipulated for political purposes'

After President Trump nominated E.J. Antoni, an economist at the Heritage Foundation, to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the White House told RealClearPolitics Tuesday that it is the "plan" and "hope" of the administration to continue to release monthly job reports. A barometer for growth, few numbers are as fraught in presidential politics. A good jobs report can buoy an administration. A dismal one can bring headwinds and invite questions about a president's economic agenda. For his part, Antoni suggested that the agency he is slated to lead should suspend the monthly jobs report, alleging that it has previously been unreliable and inaccurate.

Republicans should cancel the 2028 primaries, caucuses, and national convention to save themselves time, money, and drama.

Vice President J.D. Vance is the presumptive nominee. Unless the Republican Party suffers a political collapse in the 2026 midterm elections worse than the fate of Republicans in 2006 and Democrats in 2010, the question of who will carry the party’s banner in 2028 is already answered. Vance will succeed Trump. History, polling, and political reality all point in the same direction. Vance’s position as vice president makes him Trump’s natural heir. He leads every reputable national poll of likely Republican primary voters by margins that dwarf his closest would-be competitor. His advantage is so great that even the most well-financed, well-connected challenger would be mounting, at best, a forlorn hope.

Atop military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader warned on Sunday that another war with Israel or the United States was likely, dismissing the current ceasefire as just another phase in the conflict.

“We are not in a ceasefire, we are in a stage of war. No protocol, regulation, or agreement has been written between us and the US or Israel,” said senior Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) general Yahya Rahim Safavi. “I think another war may happen, and after that, there may be no more wars.” Safavi’s comments is the latest in a series of combative remarks from military leaders on both sides, with Israel’s army chief vowing readiness for further strikes and Iran’s General Staff warning of “a far stronger response” to any future attacks by US or Israel. Safavi argued that Iran must build power at both the regional and global levels.

Iran’s missiles are capable of striking into the heart of Europe and could eventually target US cities from the sea, an Iranian lawmaker said on Sunday.

“Perhaps our next missile will hit Washington directly. We can target America from the sea. The Aerospace Force of the IRGC has been working for 20 years on making it possible to strike America from Iranian ships. Even if we have not yet reached this technology, it remains within our grasp,” Amir Hayat-Moqaddam, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Didban Iran. While the United States is 10,000 kilometers away, Iranian ships could approach within 2,000 kilometers and launch missiles at Washington, New York and other cities, he added.

Regime has turned to executing individuals arrested on charges of being members of resistance units, in hopes of preventing the rising support for these groups

"We can no longer deliver water to the people," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced recently. "In every field, we are on the edge of the abyss. We have water problems, electricity problems, gas problems, money problems, inflation problems – where don't we have problems?" Pezehkian's July 23 confession continued: "There is no longer any choice; everything is a matter of compulsion. I cannot avoid cutting the water, because I have no other option." In Iran, each crisis enumerated by the nation's president carries the potential to erupt into a social explosion. Indeed, public anger over livelihood issues, water shortages and electricity blackouts is flaring up.

Over 400,000 people gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, demanding the release of Hamas-held captives, with organizers warning: 'Don’t let them turn to ash.'

Thousands gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday night to call for the end of the war and the release of the remaining hostages from Hamas captivity. At the time of publication, the Hostages’ Families Forum, which organized the rally, reported that over 400,000 attended the demonstration. Dozens of family members of hostages took the stage during the demonstration, raising their voices in emotional pleas for the immediate return of their loved ones. Ofir Braslavski, father of Rom Braslavski, spoke through tears: “Two weeks ago, we received a sign of life from our Rom—a sign that shattered our lives here. Rom is starving, tortured, and terrified with mortal fear.

Saudi media reports that Gaza's terror groups are considering moving the living hostages to Gaza City in an effort to stop Israel from conquering the city. Israeli sources dismiss reports as propaganda.

The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reports that terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are considering a plan to transfer hostages to Gaza City, aiming to link their fate to the planned Israeli operation. Sources in Israel warn that the report is likely propaganda intended to provoke opposition to an Israeli Gaza incursion. The report, published today (Sunday), states that terrorist groups in Gaza are debating moving hostages into Gaza City to tie their fate to Israel’s planned takeover of the Strip’s largest city. Sources within the organizations told the newspaper that, while the plan is dangerous, it is being discussed at senior levels both inside and outside Gaza. “The goal is to increase pressure on Israel and link the fate of the living hostages to Netanyahu’s decisions,” the report noted.

The IDF is assessing how to establish medical centers in Gaza as part of a government plan to take over Gaza City, aiming to bolster humanitarian efforts and airdrops

Following directives from lawmakers and as part of a humanitarian effort to gain international legitimacy for the highly debated move, the IDF is assessing the creation of humanitarian zones in the Strip, including hospitals. These facilities, intended for both adult and pediatric care, aim to address medical needs amid the ongoing war. The implementation details are under review, but the order to establish these zones has been drafted and submitted for higher approval. The IDF has conducted assessments with relevant staff to evaluate its capacity and the on-the-ground implications.

A July 25, 2025 article in the Dari-language media outlet Revayataf.com, which focuses on Afghanistan and global affairs, argues that the Gaza war is not merely a humanitarian crisis but a divine test for the Muslim world. The article questions Islamic religious scholars as well as the universities of Cairo and Mecca for their silence on the suffering of Gazans.

Titled "Gaza: The Battle For The Survival Of Islam And The Ultimate Test Of The Ummah," the article says: "The time has now come for silence to fall from the shoulders of Muslims, and for the Ummah to be held accountable before history, God, and future generations."

The acts of slaughter in Syria and all the ensuing horrors instigated by the jihadi militias and the tribal rabble from among the supporters of the new Syrian ruler were engraved in the 14th century in religious rulings by Ibn Taymiyya,[1] the spiritual teacher of Al-Joulani and his motley crew of jihadist disciples.

What has been happening in the Arab world for generation after generation is closely connected to the lack of a national identity that transcends sectarian and tribal borders. It is possible to declaim endless high-flown slogans about "one Arab nation," but over and over again the reality comes along and smacks the sloganeers in the face.­­

A new report from the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law reports that since the beginning of this calendar year, at least 7,087 Christians have been massacred in the ongoing genocide in Nigeria. CBN's Raj Nair is joined by Truth Nigeria’s Mike Odeh James to break the news of two more attacks.

An internal investigation conducted by the World Economic Forum has determined that there was no evidence that founder and former chairman Klaus Schwab committed wrongdoing during his time at the helm of the top globalist institution.

Amid stepping down as chairman of the WEF in April, Great Reset architect Klaus Schwab faced accusations from whistleblowers of misconduct, including using World Economic Forum funds to pay for in-room massages in hotels, having staff withdraw WEF money from ATMs for his personal use, and using the organisation’s global competitivesness report to “curry favour” with certain governments. The 87-year-old German-born economist denied all allegations and reportedly launched a lawsuit against the whistleblowers. In response, the WEF hired the Swiss law firm Homburger as well as the American Covington & Burling firm to carry out an internal investigation into Schwab.

BlackRock CEO, already controlling trillions in assets, now sits atop the Davos machine pushing the “Great Reset”

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Board of Trustees today named BlackRock CEO Larry Fink as interim co-chair alongside André Hoffmann, marking a major leadership shift at the globalist organization known for advancing the “Great Reset” agenda. The Forum’s programs are advancing the worldwide climate change narrative, as well as the idea that China’s communist leadership model should be emulated in every country. It’s also the driving force behind international Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts and so-called population management. The globalist group, founded in 1971, accomplishes this by partnering with top politicians from around the world, as well as international corporations, legal systems, political activist groups, and scientific communities.

(Bloomberg) -- A big week is coming up for the Federal Reserve and central bank enthusiasts.

The Kansas City Fed’s annual Economic Policy Symposium kicks off Thursday evening in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Chair Jerome Powell in remarks on Friday is expected to unveil the Fed’s new policy framework — the strategy it’ll use to achieve its inflation and employment goals. Powell may also drop some hints about the Fed’s thinking ahead of its September policy meeting. Officials have left interest rates on hold so far this year as they wait to see how the Trump administration’s tariffs impact the economy.

Talk about hiding in plain sight. Here is possibly the most important graph ever about the flagging state of the US economy and the utter failure of Washington’s constant efforts during the last two decades to “stimulate” improved outcomes.

To wit, the US industrial production index—which measures the sum of manufacturing, energy, mining, and utility output—marched straight uphill at a 3.3% annual rate between 1954 and 2007. Yet since then it has essentially plateaued, rising by just 0.10% per annum during the past 17 years. That’s right. The growth rate of America’s industrial foundation has plunged by 97% since the pre-crisis peak in Q4 2007. And yet June’s industrial production index, which was up a small tad, gets headlined as a sign of economic strength. In fact, the longer-term chart below screams the very opposite.

Privacy tools are being rebranded as loopholes in need of closure.

A trade group representing companies that build age verification systems is now lobbying to extend these checks to anyone using a VPN in the UK. The Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) wants online platforms that fall under the UK’s censorship law, the Online Safety Act, to not only detect VPN usage but also analyze user behavior to guess whether someone might be a minor in disguise. If flagged, users would face a prompt: prove your age, or allow a one-time geolocation to confirm you’re outside the UK. According to the AVPA, this process is necessary because VPNs can mask users’ actual locations, allowing them to appear as though they are in countries where age verification laws do not apply. The association points to data showing a dramatic increase in VPN use around the time the UK’s new internet rules were enforced, suggesting people are using these tools to bypass restrictions.

TSA has been using cameras as a screening tool at security checkpoints, but it has been optional at this point.

This will change soon when it becomes mandatory. Worse, TSA thinks it would be a good idea to outsource the whole thing to private companies. The hurdles are many and complicated, but as one industry executive says, “I think biometrics is the solution for that.” But your face is just the beginning of the data collection process at security check-in. Who will own that data?

There seems to always be a new thing happening to make travel increasingly stressful and frustrating and here’s the latest: Beginning October 12, Europe will be launching their Entry-Exit System (also known as EES).

What this means to tourists holding a U.S. passport is that we will now have to get fingerprinted and photographed when entering any European country that is in the Schengen area. While this sounds all very extra, there’s a reason for this: As tourists, we’re actually only allowed to visit that area for 90 days out of every 180 days, and now they can make sure we’re doing that without having to sit there and scroll through our passport to check all the stamped pages. But don’t think that means you’ll be able to leave that passport at home: Even though you’re supplying all that biometric data, it’s still necessary to carry your passport with you.

While conventional wisdom holds that researching the veracity of fake news would reduce belief in misinformation, a study published on Wednesday in Nature has found that using online search engines to vet conspiracies can actually increase the chance that someone will believe it.

The researchers point to a known problem in search called “data voids.” Sometimes, there’s not a lot of high-quality information to counter misleading headlines or surrounding fringe theories. So, when someone sees an article online about an “engineered famine” due to COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccines, and conducts an unsophisticated search based on those keywords, they may find articles that reaffirm their bias. “The question here was what happens when people encounter an article online, they’re not sure if it’s true or false, and so they go look for more information about it using a search engine,” Joshua Tucker, co-author and co-director of NYU’s Center for Social Media and Politics, told Motherboard. “You see exactly this kind of suggestion in a lot of digital literacy guides.”

It’s a concept that currently only exists in sci–fi movies.

But scientists in China are developing the world’s first ‘pregnancy robot’ capable of carrying a baby to term and giving birth. The humanoid will be equipped with an artificial womb that receives nutrients through a hose, experts said. A prototype is expected to be released next year, with a selling price of around 100,000 yuan (£10,000). Dr Zhang Qifeng, who founded the company Kaiwa Technology, is developing the machine. The device he envisions is not simply an incubator but a humanoid that can replicate the entire process from conception to delivery, Asian media outlets report.

Many people are familiar with the doll named “Annabelle” through the three movies that are part of the “Conjuring” universe.

In a disturbing recent development, the doll is now touring the country, and anyone who purchases a ticket can take pictures with it, talk to it, and touch its case. Technically, touching is against the rules, but videos show people making contact with the case while taking pictures. To explain how dangerous this is, I must first provide important background. Like other cases Ed and Lorraine Warren were involved in that are part of the movie franchise, the “Annabelle” films have little in common with the actual events surrounding the doll.

AI assistants, such as Grok and ChatGPT, carry an unsettling amount of influence on our society.

With the creators boasting about AI’s vastly superior intelligence, people often unquestioningly trust the answers the programs provide. Ask “Grok” about the origins of life, and you will get an answer detailing the “scientific consensus” involving billions of years of evolution. Neglecting to factor in the bias of those who programmed the technology, the validity of the response is overwhelmingly accepted by users. But what happens when AI is challenged on the facts?

Erin was a Category 3 hurricane Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. update, with sustained winds of 125 mph, with tropical storm-force winds reaching out 205 miles.

The storm is expected to continue to fluctuate in intensity as it undergoes an eyewall replacement cycle, a process that causes the storm’s windfield to grow. The powerful storm has undergone astonishingly rapid changes — a phenomenon that has become far more common in recent years as the planet warms. It quickly became a rare Category 5 for a time Saturday, before weakening and becoming a larger system on Sunday as it churns through the Atlantic Ocean north of the Caribbean.

Share