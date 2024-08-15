One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The 1986 explosion at the Soviet nuclear plant shocked the world. Here, an an industry insider explains if something similar is likely to happen now

In recent days, the situation around the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) has become more complicated. Last Thursday, debris and fragments of downed missiles were found on its complex, including in the radioactive waste processing area. On Friday, a substation was knocked out, leaving the town of Kurchatov, the nearest to the plant, without electricity. Russia’s state atomic energy concern Rosatom warned on Saturday that “at the moment there is still a real danger of strikes and provocations by the Ukrainian army at the nuclear power plant.” Russian daily Kommersant spoke to Valentin Gibalov, an independent nuclear expert who specializes in dosimetry equipment, about various scenarios for the plants.

Ukraine claims its troops are "moving further" in to Russia, while the Kremlin denies...

Ukrainian officials have touted that part of the success of its troop incursion into Russia's southern Kursk region is that Moscow has been forced to divert some of its soldiers from front line fighting in the Donbass to Russia's southern border oblasts. "(The Russians) are now trying to stop our advance; they have pulled in reserves, which has benefited our defense forces in other areas, because it has become easier to work there," a Ukrainian military commander identified as Dymtro Kholod told CNN Wednesday.

By officially regarding the latest cross-border incursion as an act of terrorism instead of a military invasion, Putin signaled that he’s holding off on diverting forces from the Donbass front, which thus prevents Kiev from achieving its “primary military objective”.

Ukraine’s sneak attack against Russia’s Kursk Region was the subject of Putin’s meeting with leading government officials and the governors of three western border regions on Monday. His remarks were concise but still conveyed a lot of important information. He began by reminding everyone that “the main objective for the Defence Ministry is to force the adversary to withdraw from our territory and reliably secure our state border by working together with the Border Service.”

The US State Department and Pentagon claim the Kiev regime's terror attack on Kursk caught them by surprise. Former Pentagon analyst and retired US Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski shares her skepticism over Washington's narrative with Sputnik.

The US military and State Department have denied involvement in Ukraine's terrorist attack on Kursk, claiming that they were unaware of the plans. Nonetheless, the American corporate press is sending mixed signals: while CNN is citing multiple US officials as saying that the Ukrainian border incursion caught them by surprise, Bloomberg reports that US President Joe Biden's administration and the EU "have given their blessing" to the Kiev regime as its cross-border incursion unfolds.

This is a weird follow-up to the Nord Stream pipeline explosion.

Apparently, German investigators are on the hunt for a Ukranian suspect who was hiding out in Warsaw, Poland. Why Germany, and not the USA? Because the USA previously blamed Russia, and it will look silly now if they admit it wasn’t Putin. The Ukranian suspect is named is “Volodymyr Z”, and before the Polish police could arrest him and turn him over to the German police, Volodymyr Z slipped back across the border into Ukraine. That’s the story, and apparently, they are sticking to it.

The intel handed off to the U.K.’s FT clearly indicate that in the event of a war with NATO, Putin is ready to go nuclear

Western sources have reportedly leaked Russian plans drawn up between 2008 and 2014 for “a series of overwhelming strikes across Western Europe,” the Financial Times reported. Citing documents from Western security sources, Putin allegedly sought to enable the Russian navy to execute nuclear strikes within NATO territory were a conflict with the alliance to emerge. Targets would not be solely military. According to William Alberque, a former NATO official, “There could be hundreds, if not thousands, of targets mapped across Europe, including military and infrastructure targets.”

WASHINGTON: Eight US service members were injured in a drone attack on a base in Syria last week, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, its first report of specific casualty figures in the incident.

Reuters first reported that several US and coalition personnel were wounded in a drone attack on Friday at Rumalyn Landing Zone, which hosts troops from the US and other countries in the US-led coalition. Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters on Tuesday that three personnel had already returned to duty. The eight troops were treated for traumatic brain injury and smoke inhalation.

If this doesn't raise your BP and your temperature, then you don't realize what the Biden/Harris Administration did: they have made the Taliban a 21st century kinetic warfare force

The Biden-Harris administration's poor planning and execution in Afghanistan resulted in the botched withdrawal that killed 13 US service members, left Americans stranded, and allowed billions of dollars in US military equipment to flow into the hands of the Taliban terror group. Since the Afghan government's collapse in August 2021 under Biden-Harris, the war-torn nation (thank you, Bush/Cheney), landlocked in the Middle East, has once again become a safe haven for terrorism. The chaotic withdrawal allowed Taliban fighters to commandeer Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft, armored Humvees, and 600,000 weapons, including grenade launchers, machine guns, and rifles.

Mohammed bin Salman reportedly tells US lawmakers he fears being killed as Anwar Sadat was if he normalizes relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told American officials that he fears being assassinated if he goes through with normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Politico reported. According to the report, bin Silman has raised the concern in multiple conversations with American Congressmen, invoking the assassination of Anwar Sadat, the Egyptian President who was murdered in 1981, two years after he became the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel. He questioned what the US had done to protect Sadat from the Islamist extremists who killed him. Despite bin Salman's concerns, officials said that he remains committed to achieving a normalization deal with Israel and the US in the long term.

Axios reports that former US President and Republican presidential nominee spoke on the phone with Netanyahu, one day before Doha summit.

Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke on the phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, two US sources who were briefed on the call told Barak Ravid of Axios. The call took place a day before a summit in Doha on Thursday, in which senior US, Qatari, Egyptian and Israeli officials will try to close the remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas. Last week, the leaders of the US, Egypt and Qatar issued a statement calling on Israel and Hamas to hold a summit to finalize the deal.

According to reports, all the computer systems of the banks in Iran were paralyzed following the cyber attack.

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and other banks were targeted on Wednesday as part of a significant cyber attack that led to widespread disruptions in the country's banking system, Iran International reported. According to reports, all the computer systems of the banks in Iran were paralyzed following the cyber attack. Initial estimates indicated that this could be one of the largest-ever cyberattacks against Iranian state infrastructure.

Iran’s call for restraint after recent assassinations has angered Hezbollah, Hamas, and other allies, causing a heated rift in Tehran.

Iran has angered its allies, particularly Hezbollah and Hamas, by once again urging caution in responding to Israel after the assassinations of high-ranking Hezbollah terrorist Fuad Shukr and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, the Kuwaiti newspaper al Jarida reported on Wednesday. According to the report, while Iran has recently signaled a willingness to delay its response to Haniyeh's assassination, a source within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force revealed to the Kuwaiti news outlet that a heated meeting took place on Sunday in Tehran between representatives of Iran's regional allies and the Revolutionary Guard leadership.

The delegation sought to deliver messages to Tehran in order to de-escalate the tensions in the region between Iran and Israel.

An unnamed source in Iran's Supreme National Security Council told Kuwaiti newspaper al Jarida that a high-ranking American security delegation, mediated by Oman, secretly traveled to Tehran, the Kuwaiti paper wrote on Wednesday. “This is categorically false,” a US National Security Council spokesperson told The Post. Fox News reported that the delegation allegedly sought to deliver messages to Tehran in order to de-escalate the tensions in the region between Iran and Israel, al Jarida noted in their reporting of the story.

Ex-PM indicates possible return to politics, says Netanyahu’s words contradict his actions in management of Gaza war; urges Israel to take on Iran directly instead of its proxies

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday called for Israel’s political and military leadership to be replaced, saying the government had failed Israelis by not preventing Hamas’s October 7 attack while slamming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his handling of the war in Gaza and calling for a change in strategy vis-a-vis Iran. “We need change. The leadership is not good — it does not have good values,” Bennett told the Israel Hayom newspaper conference in Herzliya. “The leadership often puts personal interests ahead of the good of the state, or the good of a sector above the good of the state.”

The president of Columbia has resigned from her position just months after the pro-Hamas demonstrations that engulfed the university campus.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Minouche Shakif said the past few months had taken a “considerable toll” on her personal life and complained about the abuse she had received: I have had the honor and privilege to lead this incredible institution, and I believe that—working together—we have made progress in a number of important areas. However, it has also been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community. This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community. Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead. I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins.

Also told police officers outside Downing Street "you’re not English anymore"...

Yes really. The sentence handed out to David Spring is the latest shocking example of how low the bar has now been set in terms of free speech in response to rioting that occurred after the murder of three girls in Southport last month. Spring attended a demonstration of around 700 people in London on July 31 which turned disorderly. Police bodycam footage that was played in court showed Spring calling police officers “cunts,” making “hostile gestures” and joining in with chants of “who the fuck is Allah” and “you’re not English anymore.” While Spring’s behavior could be described as offensive and unruly, the fact that he will spent the next year and a half behind bars for saying mean words exemplifies how the UK has slipped into extreme authoritarianism in the space of just two weeks.

Billy Thompson, a father of young children, has been unjustly imprisoned for 12 weeks simply for expressing his opinion during a Facebook conversation with a family member, a shocking example of the UK’s descent into totalitarianism where free speech is criminalized and dissent is brutally punished.

In a chilling display of the UK’s increasing descent into totalitarianism, a 31-year-old father, Billy Thompson from Maryport, was arrested and sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for merely expressing an opinion on Facebook to a family member. This draconian action is an unsettling reminder of the practices common in communist regimes, where dissent is swiftly and harshly punished.

According to internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents, the Biden-Harris government is expediting the processing of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Canada border. This follows a surge in northern migrant crossings.

The should involve changes to the operation of the “Safe Third Country” asylum agreement between the U.S. and Canada. Migrants subject to the agreement are supposed to be barred from seeking asylum in the U.S. and can be sent back to Canada, which provides ample safe refuge opportunities. Likewise, Canada can also return asylum seekers crossing into its territory from the U.S.

‘The perception that COVID is gone is real, but the virus isn’t gone,’ said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO.

COVID-19 is making a concerning comeback, according to World Health Organization (WHO) officials, who warned this week of new waves of infections across the world while urging governments everywhere to launch new vaccination campaigns to persuade more people to get the shot. “The perception that COVID is gone is real, but the virus isn’t gone,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO, told reporters at a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Aug. 6. Kerkhove said the health agency’s global surveillance system has detected that infections with SARS-CoV-2 are on the rise and that there’s a risk that potentially more dangerous new variants will emerge.

The Canadian government has issued advice warning citizens to prepare for a hypothetical new virus that could lead to food and fuel disruptions.

The Centre for Occupational Health and Safety rolled out a second edition of their Flu and Infectious Disease Outbreaks Business Continuity Plan Handbook. The guide provides information for employers on what to prepare for in the face of another pandemic. In the new edition, released in June, they focus on a 'hypothetical virus', that they warn could trigger further disruption that Covid-19.

Tamara Ugolini examines exclusive documents that show how Health Canada was accusing the public of misinformation while scrambling internally to establish messaging about the World Health Organization.

The fiery failure of an electric vehicle led to countless other cars being damaged and caused conditions hostile enough to send nearly two dozen people to the hospital.

The devastating incident unfolded on the morning of Aug. 1 as an electric Mercedes-Benz EQE caught fire while parked in a packed underground garage below an Incheon, South Korea, apartment complex. The vehicle was not charging or running when it ignited. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the fire department received nearly 200 calls while the fire spread and belched black smoke into the sky. In total, 177 first responders arrived to fight the fire and handle evacuations of the complex.

Businesses are declaring bankruptcy at a much faster rate than they did last year. Thousands upon thousands of once thriving businesses are failing, but this just must be another sign that the economy is “fine”.

No matter how bad the numbers get, we are assured that the people running things have everything under control and that the outlook for the future is wonderful. Of course I understand that this is an election year and virtually everyone is trying to put their own unique spin on things. But there is no possible way that you can make numbers like these look good…

At the end of the day, no matter which corporate party Americans vote for, a Bilderberg-backed candidate will be in the White House.

In early August, Reid Hoffman, a technology investor and billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, called for Silicon Valley to “get behind” U.S. Vice President and current Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris. “In this moment, we need a leader who recognizes that innovation is the key to economic prosperity, national security and breakthrough progress on climate change and other pressing issues,” he wrote for the New York Times. Hoffman, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is also known for his funding of disinformation tactics, mostly made economic arguments for supporting Harris over Trump. He argued that a Harris administration would be more beneficial to the tech industry than a potentially chaotic 2nd Trump term.

While Facebook's parent company Meta says prominent atheist Richard Dawkins' account was locked for unrelated reasons, the biologist posted on X that his ban followed directly after he affirmed the reality of genetic sex in a comment about the Olympics.

The prominent atheist and biological scientist Richard Dawkins announced on August 2 that his Facebook account had been closed and deleted – without warning. “Was it something I said?” he asked on X. Dawkins, a leading figure in the so-called “New Atheist” movement, had recently entered the fray over the inclusion of a non-biological “woman” in the recent Olympics in France.

Paralympics is facing criticism from athletes and coaches for approving Fabrizio ‘Valentina’ Petrillo, a 50-year-old man who began ‘transitioning’ in 2019, to compete against female athletes as a sprinter.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Paralympics has green-lighted, for the first time ever, the participation of a “transgender” athlete in the international competition for people with disabilities. Fabrizio “Valentina” Petrillo, a 50 year-old-man who “transitioned” to appear as a woman beginning in 2019, is slated to compete as a sprinter against women in the T12 category for athletes with visual impairment. He has already won 11 national titles in the Paralympics competing among males.

I will tell you for a fact that the USA has been working on weather modification since at least the 1960s, if not earlier. You can bet this system is well ahead of what they have been telling us. If you can do this, you can do the reverse. You can create drought conditions. You can raise the temperature of the earth. You can set fire to it. You can create 'climate change.' Get it yet?

Share